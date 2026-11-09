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Today's NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings, FanDuel DFS Lineups, Values, Stacks (Monday 11/9/26)

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Luka Doncic - Fantasy Basketball Rankings, NBA DFS Picks

Today's free NBA DFS picks for DraftKings, FanDuel (November 9, 2026). Jamie's daily fantasy basketball lineups, values, stacks, pivots, sleepers for NBA DFS.

It was another stunning week of wins for the RotoBaller crew in yesterday's NFL slate, so our staff and subscribers should have some extra winnings to throw into the NBA DFS contests. We have a tidy seven-game slate on tap for this Monday group of games, but there is absolutely no shortage of star power.

Make sure to jump into our RotoBaller Discord. Our community is in there 24/7 tackling questions for every aspect of fantasy sports, and if you were with us yesterday, you got the best possible advice to go out and win at DFS NFL. Come join us!

This article provides my daily fantasy basketball lineup picks for DraftKings and FanDuel on Monday, 11/9/26. Monitor NBA injury news and our awesome NBA injuries report tool, as the slate always changes before lineup lock.  To keep up with all the latest developments and get access to updated projections, grab the RotoBaller Premium Pass, which is highly discounted and includes DFS, betting, props, and season-long tools like the Team Sync platform.

Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and 6 free months of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW

 

NBA DFS Core Plays

Luka Doncic, PG - LAL

  • DraftKings: $12,000
  • FanDuel: $12,400

You have to verify that Luka Doncic is in the lineup tonight, as he sat out yesterday's game with back spasms. However, the Lakers/Hawks game this evening should be a fantasy point feast that Luka can absolutely take advantage of. The Hawks now rank first in pace factor in the league, and this game has a tight spread and a 238.5 O/U.

Luka is a cheat code this season. He's averaging 40.6 PPG on an insane 40.8% usage rate, and the Lakers are going to continue running their entire offense through him. There is no one remotely capable of slowing him down on the Atlanta, and Doncic has scored over 60 fantasy points in seven straight games.

There are a multitude of top-priced studs on this slate, which means opportunity cost is really high. You're going to have to pay for one of them, and Luka possesses the highest floor/ceiling combo. If Luka happens to sit again, Austin Reaves becomes a must-play (he went ballistic last game without Doncic).

Kyshawn George, SG - WAS

  • DraftKings: $6,400
  • FanDuel: $6,500

Anthony Davis' status matters for this play, but not so much that Kyshawn George is fadeable. George is proving that there's more than enough points and usage to go around in the Washington offense so he can thrive as well. George's last four games have posted scores of 40, 40, 57.5, and 38.5 DK points, soaring past his value threshold every time.

Over that span, George is averaging 23.5 PPG and 5.5 APG on a 24.4% usage rate. He's playing massive minutes and isn't slowed down by the presence of the stars and #1 overall picks playing alongside him. This DET/WAS game has the second-highest O/U on the slate, and George is still far too cheap.

Also consider: Victor Wembanyama, Scottie Barnes, R.J. Barrett

 

NBA DFS Value Play of the Night

Grayson Allen, SG/SF on DK, SG on FD - CHA

  • DraftKings: $5,200
  • FanDuel: $5,200

Grayson Allen has been the little engine that could for the Hornets this season, chugging along at 26 MPG with an elite 46.4 3PT%. His minutes have been more volatile lately, but he's going to need to shoulder a major offensive load this evening with Brandon Miller, Kon Knueppel, and Dennis Schroder all out.

The matchup is potentially difficult on paper, but Cleveland is generally much more stout inside than outside. They've allowed the 12th-most FPPG to opposing SFs this season and are playing shockingly fast this season (sixth in pace). Allen should get another start, and Brandon Miller's 33.2% usage alone is going to have to go somewhere.

 

NBA DFS Tournament Pivots

From the 14 teams in the player pool, let's try to find a few less popular players who are also ready to deliver big games.

Gain full access now to all of today's picks...
 

 

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

J.J. McCarthy

Giants Optimistic J.J. McCarthy Can Play Thursday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. "Highly Unlikely" to be Traded this Offseason
Josh Jacobs

' Week 10 Status is TBD
Patrick Mahomes

Dealing With Elbow Strain/Sprain
Rhamondre Stevenson

Knee Injury Raises Concern
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Unlikely to Enter Bidding War for Tarik Skubal
Corbin Carroll

has Offseason Elbow Surgery
Connor Hellebuyck

Will Sit Out Devils' Visit to Winnipeg
Sean Monahan

Dmitri Voronkov Available Tuesday
Linus Ullmark

Activated From Injured Reserve
Ville Koivunen

Nursing Lower-Body Injury
Javonte Williams

Bounces Back Against Colts
Jack Roslovic

Day-to-Day With Lower-Body Injury
Brayden Point

Exits With Injury Sunday
Aaron Gordon

Questionable Monday Against Rockets
Christian Braun

Listed as Questionable Versus Houston
Jamal Murray

Iffy for Monday at Houston
Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Questionable for Monday's Game Against Houston
Tobias Harris

Set to Miss 11th Straight Game
Devin Vassell

Questionable for Monday Against Suns
Will Richard

Out Indefinitely with Torn UCL
Colston Loveland

Volume Cools Off in Final Game Before Bye Week
Rome Odunze

Finds the End Zone, Could be Headed for Larger Role
Kyren Williams

Held in Check in Road Win
Brock Purdy

Rebounds in Rout of Raiders
Baker Mayfield

Unable to Salvage Any Touchdowns in Week 9
Luther Burden III

Diagnosed with a Concussion
Caleb Williams

' Four Picks Nearly Spoil an Early Lead
Calvin Ridley

Was Involved in "Incident" at Nashville Airport
Jonathan Taylor

Colts Could Receive "11th-Hour Offer" for Jonathan Taylor
Bucky Irving

Continues to Produce as a Strong RB1 Despite Buccaneers' Loss
Drew Lock

Says He'll Play Next Week vs. Raiders
Ryan Conwell

Ahead of Tim Hardaway Jr. in Rotation
Keon Ellis

Receives Minutes After Sitting Out on Saturday
Pelle Larsson

Starts in Place of Andrew Wiggins
Domantas Sabonis

(left knee) Out vs. Heat
Jaylen Waddle

is Quiet, Exits Early With Concussion
DeMario Douglas

Sets New Season High in Yardage
Travis Kelce

Leads KC in Receiving, Scores for First Time Since Week 3
Matthew Golden

Delivers Career-Best Fantasy Performance in New England
Christian McCaffrey

is a Dual Threat in Win
Brandon Miller

Sidelined Monday Versus Cavaliers
Jarrett Allen

Questionable Monday Against Charlotte
Nique Clifford

Traded to the Thunder
Domantas Sabonis

Ruled Out Sunday Against Miami
Jock Landale

Questionable Monday Against Lakers
Egor Demin

Progressing Toward Return From Leg Injury
Anthony Davis

Questionable for Monday's Game Against Detroit
Immanuel Quickley

Iffy Against Memphis
Scottie Barnes

Carries Questionable Tag for Monday
Kawhi Leonard

Back in Toronto for Conditioning Work
Cale Makar

Exits Practice for Precautionary Reasons
Morgan Rielly

Chris Tanev Out Sunday
Anthony Mantha

to Miss Time With Throat Injury
Kevin Bahl

to Miss Rest of Season With Achilles Injury
Yanni Gourde

Expected to Make Season Debut Sunday
Haydn Fleury

Available Against Lightning
Josh Morrissey

Remains Sidelined Sunday
Sidney Crosby

Moves to Sixth on All-Time Scoring List
Morgan Rielly

Sustains Lower-Body Injury Versus Canadiens
William Carrier

Makes Precautionary Exit in Blowout Win
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Exits Early Saturday
Sandis Vilmanis

Expected to Miss Time
Anton Lundell

Questionable Sunday
James Hagens

to Miss "Few Weeks"
Alexander Nikishin

Makes Season Debut Saturday
Jacob Young

Nationals Agree to Four-Year Extension
Adrian Morejon

Padres Extend Qualifying Offer to Adrian Morejon
Brandon Lowe

Pirates Extend Qualifying Offer to Brandon Lowe
Edwin Uceta

to Miss First Few Months of 2027 After Shoulder Surgery
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Not Expected Back in the Bronx
Giancarlo Stanton

Yankees Plan to Bring Giancarlo Stanton to Spring Training
MLB

MLB Proposes Delaying Salary Cap Until 2028
Seattle Mariners

Mariners Hiring Jason Kanzler as New Manager
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