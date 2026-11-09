November 9, 2026

Today's free NBA DFS picks for DraftKings, FanDuel (November 9, 2026). Jamie's daily fantasy basketball lineups, values, stacks, pivots, sleepers for NBA DFS.

It was another stunning week of wins for the RotoBaller crew in yesterday's NFL slate, so our staff and subscribers should have some extra winnings to throw into the NBA DFS contests. We have a tidy seven-game slate on tap for this Monday group of games, but there is absolutely no shortage of star power.

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This article provides my daily fantasy basketball lineup picks for DraftKings and FanDuel on Monday, 11/9/26. Monitor NBA injury news and our awesome NBA injuries report tool, as the slate always changes before lineup lock. To keep up with all the latest developments and get access to updated projections, grab the RotoBaller Premium Pass, which is highly discounted and includes DFS, betting, props, and season-long tools like the Team Sync platform.

NBA DFS Core Plays

Luka Doncic, PG - LAL

DraftKings: $12,000

FanDuel: $12,400

You have to verify that Luka Doncic is in the lineup tonight, as he sat out yesterday's game with back spasms. However, the Lakers/Hawks game this evening should be a fantasy point feast that Luka can absolutely take advantage of. The Hawks now rank first in pace factor in the league, and this game has a tight spread and a 238.5 O/U.

Luka is a cheat code this season. He's averaging 40.6 PPG on an insane 40.8% usage rate, and the Lakers are going to continue running their entire offense through him. There is no one remotely capable of slowing him down on the Atlanta, and Doncic has scored over 60 fantasy points in seven straight games.

There are a multitude of top-priced studs on this slate, which means opportunity cost is really high. You're going to have to pay for one of them, and Luka possesses the highest floor/ceiling combo. If Luka happens to sit again, Austin Reaves becomes a must-play (he went ballistic last game without Doncic).

LUKA DONCIC FROM 3/4 COURT TO END THE HALF. OMG 🤯 https://t.co/6MZGtF5ahY — NBA on Prime (@NBAonPrime) November 7, 2026

Kyshawn George, SG - WAS

DraftKings: $6,400

FanDuel: $6,500

Anthony Davis' status matters for this play, but not so much that Kyshawn George is fadeable. George is proving that there's more than enough points and usage to go around in the Washington offense so he can thrive as well. George's last four games have posted scores of 40, 40, 57.5, and 38.5 DK points, soaring past his value threshold every time.

Kyshawn George over the last 3 games: 33 PTS - 4 REB - 7 AST - 52% FG

25 PTS - 4 REB - 7 AST - 71% FG

22 PTS - 4 REB - 5 AST - 60% FG https://t.co/xbGk1Bgtuh — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 7, 2026

Over that span, George is averaging 23.5 PPG and 5.5 APG on a 24.4% usage rate. He's playing massive minutes and isn't slowed down by the presence of the stars and #1 overall picks playing alongside him. This DET/WAS game has the second-highest O/U on the slate, and George is still far too cheap.

Also consider: Victor Wembanyama, Scottie Barnes, R.J. Barrett

NBA DFS Value Play of the Night

Grayson Allen, SG/SF on DK, SG on FD - CHA

DraftKings: $5,200

FanDuel: $5,200

Grayson Allen has been the little engine that could for the Hornets this season, chugging along at 26 MPG with an elite 46.4 3PT%. His minutes have been more volatile lately, but he's going to need to shoulder a major offensive load this evening with Brandon Miller, Kon Knueppel, and Dennis Schroder all out.

The matchup is potentially difficult on paper, but Cleveland is generally much more stout inside than outside. They've allowed the 12th-most FPPG to opposing SFs this season and are playing shockingly fast this season (sixth in pace). Allen should get another start, and Brandon Miller's 33.2% usage alone is going to have to go somewhere.

NBA DFS Tournament Pivots

From the 14 teams in the player pool, let's try to find a few less popular players who are also ready to deliver big games.

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