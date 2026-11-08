November 8, 2026

Thunder Dan's fantasy basketball waiver wire pickups for Week 4 of the 2026-27 NBA season. Consider these players as fantasy basketball adds, streamers, and stashes.

I don't care if you are 3-0 or 0-3, or anything in between...the season is young, and your roster still has a chance to improve over the next few months. It doesn't happen overnight, but working the wire, making savvy trades, and tweaking your rosters throughout the season is still the biggest key to winning in fantasy basketball. The team you drafted is rarely ever the team you finish with in April, right?

Let's all take a big, collective deep breath. This is a long season, and it might sound cliché, but "it's a marathon, not a sprint." Short-term pickups are usually a good idea, but don't drop players with long-term upside for these marginal short-term gains! If you have the roster spots free to stream aggressively, however, you should do it!

I'm sticking with 25% or lower for the Yahoo rostership threshold this week. That excludes a lot of players in the 25-40% band who are good pick-ups in 10-team leagues or smaller formats, with most of my analysis aimed at 12-team leagues or deeper. As always, feel free to hit me up on X or Reddit with specific questions, but always include your league size, roster depth, and league scoring format.

Week 3 Schedule Breakdown (11/9 to 11/15)

These ratings are now generated using team statistics from this season. Last week I forgot to use the color gradient for each game - doh!

Schedule Highlights

The Nets and T-Wolves have 2-game weeks, but please don't cut good players (like, say, Ayo Dosunmu or Day'Ron Sharpe) because of one short week. Yes, I did have people asking about this so I am not going to assume that it's obvious!

Our most balanced schedule yet! Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday are the heavy days, but 4-6 games on the light days make for ample streaming opportunities.

Dallas has the only Saturday-Sunday B2B to end the week.

Standard League Adds: Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire for Week 4

Percent-owned numbers for Yahoo! "Standard League" refers to 12-team leagues.

Kingston Flemings - PG (24%)

The rookie has now started three games in a row and looks like he could stick as the starter, with CJ McCollum welcoming a move to the bench. That's not only a class move from CJ, but a good way for him to maintain some fantasy value in a higher usage role.

Flemings is probably a better fit for Atlanta, as he's going to be a pass-first guard who can focus on facilitating and playing defense. His numbers aren't jumping off the page, but he's got some really solid potential with regular minutes and could end up around 5-6 assists with some steals, boards, and threes. I'm definitely buying into his promotion.

Cameron Johnson - SF/PF (24%)

This is not a streamer add, folks. Cam Johnson ripped off another 18 points on 66% shooting in 29 minutes against Indiana the other night and is going to put up very solid 9-CAT numbers in his role on the wing in Denver. Yes, there will be some clunkers, but he's rarely going to hurt you on those nights because he doesn't take enough shot attempts or handle the ball enough to be a turnover suck.

Stay the course; Johnson is a perfectly fine end-of-your-bench player in 12-team leagues.

Brayden Burries - SG (23%)

If Burries 21 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists against the Raptors didn't get your attention...then are you even paying attention? The rookie has now started three games in a row for the Bucks, and I think his most recent performance slams the door shut on any chance of Ryan Rollins working his way back into the lineup.

First career double-double for Brayden. 21 PTS | 11 REB | 6 AST | 57 FG% https://t.co/cf9BEEJkP6 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 7, 2026

I was pretty high on Burries coming into the draft and have a few dynasty shares, so it's nice to see him have a breakout game. That being said, there will be growing pains and plenty of bad shooting nights (like 4-for-17 the other night in Minnesota). But Burries is a superb rebounding guard who is already averaging 5.2 boards per game in only 20 minutes per game. I think he's the top add this week in any format, and you better hurry, as his rostership has tripled in just the last day!

Karlo Matkovic - PF/C (22%)

The Pelicans' stretch five has had some awesome games recently, with a few stinkers mixed in. His minutes are all over the place, ranging from 18 to 28 over his last six, but as long as he's sticking in the starting lineup, he belongs on fantasy teams in 12-team leagues with his fantasy-friendly game.

With no updates on Yves Missi's return, go ahead and deploy Matkovic for a four-game week.

Derrick Jones Jr. - SF/PF (19%)

DJJ returned from a one-game absence and promptly played 37 minutes as the Clippers needed more from him with Isaiah Jackson out. He's been pretty solid this year and remains a solid source of boards, steals, and blocks with this much playing time.

Jaxson Hayes - C (18%)

We got the Nurkic update on Friday. He's still a few weeks out, leaving Hayes as the starting center in Utah. He's playing 24 minutes a night over the last two weeks and returning top-130 value thanks to 6.8 boards, 1.0 steals, and 1.2 blocks.

It's not pretty, but with four games on the schedule, Hayes should be deployed in standard leagues if you need his stat set.

Obi Toppin - SF/PF (18%)

The Pacers rotation is an absolute horror show right now with at least ten guys all getting time. I like their schedule with four games this week, but I can't really endorse guys like Kelly Oubre Jr., T.J. McConnell, Jay Huff, or Braden Smith.

I can get on board with Toppin, because all he needs is about 20 minutes per night to supply some solid points, boards, and threes.

Cam Spencer - PG/SG (17%)

It's a four-game week for the Grizzlies, and Scotty Pippen Jr. remains out. The only caveat here is that Jevon Small did re-enter the rotation in Memphis's last game to muddy things up. But Cam has been fantastic with his minutes and is now averaging over five assists per game this season while chipping in 1.8 threes.

He's a personal favorite of mine as he can stack up guard stats without hurting FG% (51.8%) or turnovers (1.2).

Santi Aldama - PF (15%)

Aldama finally made his season debut and was very productive with eight points and nine rebounds in 15 minutes. I was unsure if he'd have much of a role in Dallas this year, and perhaps that remains to be seen. But his three-point shooting and ability to stretch the floor is definitely something that Dallas could use.

I think 20-22 minutes a night is the best-case scenario, but that's probably enough to make him a decent short-term add with the potential to do more if there are injuries to the guys ahead of him on the depth chart.

Max Strus - SF/PF (14%)

Strus has played 23 minutes in each of his first two games and has made a pretty big impact already with 10 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.5 assists to go with 3.0 threes. The Clippers badly need three-point shooting and another guy who can create for teammates, so expect Strus to stick in the rotation and probably see an uptick in playing time once he's cleared by the training staff to do so.

Max Strus recovers the ball and magically saves the ball to Isaiah Jackson while spinning and falling down out of bounds, and Jackson scores (with a replay) THE STRUS IS LOOSE! https://t.co/Unm7tJRKIw — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) November 3, 2026

Morez Johnson Jr. - PF (13%)

This rookie class is so deep, and yet another first-round pick popped off this week when Johnson went for 13 points, 17 rebounds, one block, one steal, and one three-pointer against the Jazz on Friday night.

Naji is lovin' this Rez dunk 😝 https://t.co/ZEIYHhBz4h — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) November 7, 2026

It may have been a product of a really good matchup, but Johnson is clearly a really talented young player who is going to keep pushing for minutes with his strong play. The time to buy is now, as he's going to get snatched up in a lot of leagues with another good outing. We know Daniel Gafford has struggled to stay healthy during his career, so snagging Morez now makes a ton of sense to me.

Oso Ighodaro - C (13%)

Oso is back in the starting lineup for Phoenix and has played 20 or more minutes in five straight. His fantasy game is boring as hell, but he is averaging 3.5 assists as a big man and can chip in some boards and blocks. I still think Maluach is the center to own in this timeshare, but with a four-game week, let's put Oso on the streamer watch list.

Kenrich Williams - PF/C (12%)

Four games on the schedule for OKC this week, and Kenrich should continue to see minutes in the 20s. His last few games have been pretty meh, but he's still a viable stream for points, boards, and threes - even a few assists.

Luguentz Dort - SG/SF (10%)

He's been logging heavy minutes for the Hawks lately, playing 28 per night over his last four as Atlanta has been without Jalen Johnson, who just finally returned last night. Dort was brought in for his defense and has supplied 1.3 steals and 3.0 threes per game during this most recent stretch.

Deep League Adds - Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire for Week 4

Percent-owned numbers for Yahoo! "Deep Leagues" refer to 14-team leagues or larger.

Jamal Shead - PG (9%)

Shead got a spot start on Friday and promptly delivered 16 assists! There are some Raptors analysts who think he'd be a better fit in the starting lineup than Immanuel Quickley, but that's not for us to decide. All I know is that this dude can drop dimes and is an elite asset in that category. I think he should be rostered in more leagues for his passing ability, even if he has a fairly limited fantasy game in other categories.

Malik Monk - PG/SG (9%)

Monk has been a welcome addition to the rotation for the Kings, supplying 16.3 points, 5.7 assists, and 3.3 threes per game over his last three. The Kings need all the help they can get, so I expect Monk to keep getting minutes in the low-20s but in a high-usage role that can yield enough points, threes, and assists to make him viable in deep leagues.

Keldon Johnson - SF/PF (8%)

The Spurs seem as if they are in no rush to get Tobias Harris into the mix, and they're rolling without him, so why push the veteran? They have the best schedule this week and a few potential blowout spots where Johnson could get some extra run. He's actually played 27 minutes in each of their last games, and can post some nice numbers with that much court time. Garbage time stats count the same!

Mo Bamba - C (6%)

He's on the short side of the center platoon in Utah with Jaxson Hayes, but he's still putting up 8.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks in 17 minutes a night over his last five games. Nurkic is out another few weeks, so Bamba is still a good blocks streamer for the time being.

Meleek Thomas - SG (6%)

Thomas has drawn a few starts already, as the Cavs seem to have no issue getting him in the mix early in the season. Injuries to Jaylon Tyson and Sam Merrill have forced Cleveland to give Thomas some extended run, and the rookie already has five games with 10+ points.

I watch every Cavs game, and I've been pretty impressed with Thomas's game thus far. His value is really only tied to the injury situation, though, so keep an eye on Tyson's status. He's been out for the last five games, so he might be getting ready to return soon.

Danny Wolf - PF/C (4%)

This is more of a situation to monitor than an immediate pick-up, as Brooklyn only plays twice this week. But Wolf started last night and played 31 minutes as the Nets went with a big lineup that featured Wolf, Day'Ron Sharpe, Michael Porter Jr., and Julius Randle.

I have no idea if it sticks, but Wolf had a double-double with 11 points and 10 boards. He can shoot the three-ball and is a very solid passer out of the high post, too. His game is very fantasy-friendly, so if he's going to be a regular part of this rotation, I am very interested.

Bennett Stirtz - PG (4%)

The rookie has had a chance to play more often than we anticipated because of all the injuries in OKC, and he's produced of late.

Got the green light to take off 🚦 https://t.co/qUlqBNK8cm — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) November 8, 2026

He's scored in double digits in four of his last five games and has logged 20+ minutes in six of his last seven. He's not doing too much other than scoring and knocking down some threes, but with a solid schedule and four games this week, he should be on your radar for streaming.

Walter Clayton Jr. - PG/SG (3%)

The second-year guard has found a home in Dallas. After getting cut by Memphis, Clayton was quickly snagged by the Mavs and has worked his way into the rotation thanks to an injury to Sergio de Larrea. He's played over 20 minutes in three straight games, passing up Marcus Sasser in the rotation.

GOT 'EM 😮‍💨 https://t.co/AJtQ2nsC7Z — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) November 5, 2026

In those three games, he's averaged 13.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 2.3 threes. With a back-to-back coming up this weekend, don't be surprised if Kyrie Irving sits one out, which could lead to a spot start or just a big spike in minutes in that game.

Landry Shamet - SG/SF (2%)

Shamet has played 28 minutes per game over his last three games, due to Josh Hart sitting out. The Knicks like his shot-making ability on the second unit and have needed some more scoring punch, with Mikal Bridges continuing to struggle with his shot.

It's pretty much just points and threes with Shamet, but it's a four-game week for the Knicks and some juicy matchups on the schedule.

Tyrese Proctor - PG/SG (1%)

I'm excited about Proctor's future; he has looked like he belongs out there with his recent uptick in playing time. He has more assist potential than someone like Meleek Thomas, but again, these minutes could evaporate pretty quickly once the Cavs get healthy. So while he looks like a good add now, he could be an easy cut later in the week if he falls out of the rotation.

Jamal Cain - SG/SF (1%)

Cain is fresh off an 18-point, 12-rebound performance last night as he logged 36 minutes in the Magic's loss to the Warriors. Desmond Bane was out for this game, but Cain had played 25 minutes in each of their prior two games before that. Orlando has a nice 3-game week that wraps up early on Friday, so you could stream Cain for three games and still have two days on the weekend with an open roster spot to stream!

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