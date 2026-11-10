November 10, 2026

RotoBaller's NBA power rankings for all 30 teams in November. Where does each NBA team stand in our latest power rankings for the 2026-27 season?

The NBA season keeps trucking along. Most teams have ten games under their belt already, which gives us a good picture of who's who this season. Injuries are still dictating much of the start, but some teams just keep winning no matter who they put out there.

Surprisingly or unsurprisingly, one of those teams is the Thunder. A bevy of injuries has decimated their starting lineup, but they just keep racking up the dubs. Meanwhile, the race to the bottom is ugly in both leagues. Plans to land in Tank City have never been more obvious for quite a handful of franchises.

Who ranks where, though? That's what we're here for. Keep on reading to see where your favorite team ranks this week. Note: Stats and rankings reflect games played through Sunday, November 8.

No. 30 - Sacramento Kings

It simply isn't pretty in Sacramento. They came into Sunday with the third-worst net rating in the league and have just one win this season. Darius Acuff Jr. is the highlight of the season so far, putting up 25.2 PPG on quite a bit of volume.

They're clearly positioning him to be the guy going forward, with the expectation that both Domantas Sabonis and Zach LaVine will be moved before the trade deadline. The Kings are aiming for the top pick, as they should be, but it's probably going to be an uglier route getting there than their fans would like.

No. 29 - Chicago Bulls

Coming into this year, I thought the Bulls might be a sneaky dark horse for an Eastern Conference play-in spot. As of now, that looks like a pretty stupid thought to have had. The Bulls have the league's worst net rating as of Sunday afternoon, posting a -17.5 rating. Thoughts of a play-in appearance aren't exactly diminished, but an aim to tank seems obvious.

As is the case with Sacramento, Chicago's being led in scoring by their rookie. Caleb Wilson is posting up 19.5 PPG, which is certainly a bright spot. But the rest of Chicago is lacking in production. If they're aiming for the top pick, though, it's not the worst thing to have Wilson get experience as a leader on this young squad.

No. 28 - Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee and Chicago feel like they're paired together in terms of season expectations and the trajectory of their seasons. However, the Bucks are in a bit of a different conversation in terms of roster construction. There are tons of questions about who they should keep from their haul in the Giannis trade, and this season's start isn't exactly helping things.

Tyler Herro and Jaime Jacquez Jr. are leading the team in scoring, both averaging over 16.0 PPG. But beyond that, it's a bit bleak. There was play-in potential with this roster, but early on it'd appear they're one of the franchises that would rather head to Tank City.

No. 27 - Utah Jazz

It was quite the blow for Jazz fans to hear that Jaren Jackson Jr. was going to be out six to eight weeks thanks to an MCL injury. After acquiring him from Memphis last season, they were excited to see how he'd fit in with their efficient offense. His presence certainly is missed, but I'm not sure his being active would change much for this underachieving Utah squad.

They're posting a -11.2 net rating and are shooting for just a 49.9% eFG%, third worst in the league. That's a bigger issue than just one player, even though Jackson being active would provide quite the boost. Instead, Utah looks a bit lost. It's not clear yet if they're aiming to tank again, but it doesn't look like they're making the play-in a priority.

No. 26 - Los Angeles Clippers

Lost amidst the chaos at the bottom are the Clippers and their struggles. Maybe that's because we were expecting it after a tumultuous offseason, but they're near the bottom nonetheless. They've notched just one win this season and are posting a 106.7 offensive rating, the fifth-worst in the league.

Unlike the other cellar dwellers we've already covered, the Clippers have much more of a veteran presence on their roster. The idea of letting rookies take the reins and develop isn't as realistic here. Tanking won't be a great option here either, since the Thunder own the Clippers' first-round pick this season. They're going to have to awkwardly navigate a muddy situation this season, and there won't be many benefits at the end.

No. 25 - Brooklyn Nets

When we're talking about the worst of the worst, you expect the Nets to be in that conversation based on the last couple of seasons. They're actually avoiding that dubious honor this season, but that's more because everyone else is a much bigger disaster. The Nets have a 107.0 offensive rating, the sixth-worst in the league. Even with a so-so defense, that's just not going to cut it.

But that's going to be fine for Brooklyn. As we've highlighted already this season, these next few months are going to be about determining whether or not they should trade Michael Porter Jr. and Julius Randle. They need more productive prospects in Brooklyn, which is something they haven't been great at doing. Trading MPJ and Randle could help them get headed in the right direction.

elite shotmaking on display 🎯 15 points in the 1Q for MPJ https://t.co/7w0FwNTHd9 — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) November 9, 2026

No. 24 - Charlotte Hornets

I don't know all the dynamics around why Charlotte made the LaMelo Ball trade, so maybe it was more necessary than we all assumed, especially after seasons of trade rumors. But it's very clear that he was a much bigger piece of Charlotte's success (when they had successes) than we assumed. The Hornets own one of the league's worst net ratings at -14.2, even though they are holding onto a play-in spot at the moment.

You can spin that positively and say that it means they're going to be significantly better when they get some more things figured out, but it's hard to believe that after seeing them lose six straight. Kon Knueppel is going to be out for at least four more weeks with a hamstring strain, just pouring salt in the wound. It's not looking like Charlotte's going to be able to capitalize on last season's success.

No. 23 - Orlando Magic

Speaking of not capitalizing on past seasons' success, Orlando just can't get out of their way. Offensively, they've been struggling, posting just a 107.6 offensive rating. That hasn't been the worst thing in past seasons because of their defensive success. But so far they're posting a 116.1 offensive rating, the sixth-worst in the league.

The absence of Paolo Banchero and Jalen Suggs, thanks to injuries, certainly doesn't help Orlando's cause. But injuries have been an issue all too often for them. They should be able to find a path to success, but they're just not making much headway. Lucky for them, the bottom of the East is looking like a JV league. So, a chance at the play-in will stay more than realistic for the Magic.

No. 22 - Indiana Pacers

Indiana's season is going to be very clearly defined by the production they get from Tyrese Haliburton. He was only able to play four games before being forced to miss time with a hamstring strain, and he currently doesn't have a timeline for his return. For Indiana's sake, they're hoping it's sooner rather than later.

With him active, they've posted a 113.5 offensive rating. That's dropped to 107.1 in the six games without him. He's clearly their key to success. If he's not active, they're going to continue to struggle like they did all last season.

No. 21 - Phoenix Suns

If you're looking at advanced stats, the case could be made that the Suns are playing just like a higher-scoring version of the Nets. The net rating for the two is practically the same, with the Suns' -5.7 rating just edging the Nets out. That's not quite where Phoenix wants to be.

But there may be a turnaround on the way. The Suns have won back-to-back games, helping to set them in the right direction. They'll have a tough matchup on Monday against San Antonio, but that's followed up with matchups against the Clippers and Hornets. Those games are going to be more of the proverbial "get right" games for the Suns that they certainly need.

No. 20 - Washington Wizards

When the Wizards are healthy, it's evident that they can be a team that's going to be disruptive at the very least. But when Anthony Davis is on your roster, health is always going to be in question. The big man has missed Washington's last two games with an ankle sprain and is questionable heading into Monday night's game against the Pistons.

When he's on the court, the Wizards have a +1.6 net rating. With him off the court, it drops to a -11.7 rating. Even in an eight-game sample size, that's quite the swing. The Wizards need him healthy in order to be successful. With a play-in clearly in target for them, they'll need to find the best way to prioritize his health throughout the season.

No. 19 - New Orleans Pelicans

For New Orleans, the path to winning seems pretty clear: Score at a very high clip. It's certainly easier said than done, but when the Pelicans' offense is clicking, they win games. When they're subpar, they don't. Simple formula. That's led them to have an offense that scores the second-most points per game in the league.

On the flip side, you need a defense that's going to stop other teams. They allow the fifth-most points per game in the league. Part of that is simply because they play at a fast pace, but it's still hindering their potential. New Orleans has a lot of potential when healthy; they just need to lock down a few things to really find their footing.

🚨🚨🚨 https://t.co/HWBGroip5t — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) November 7, 2026

No. 18 - Miami Heat

When you've got a starting five that features both Bam Adebayo and Giannis Antetokounmpo, you're thinking two things: Incredible interior presence and stellar defense. So it's quite shocking to see that Miami is struggling so much on the defensive end. They have the league's fifth-worst defensive rating at 117.5!

That's because the league has game-planned on not attacking the interior as often because of Adebayo and Antetokounmpo. They're prioritizing threes, and Miami's allowing them to hit them at a 40.4% clip, giving up 17.0 threes made per game. Having size is great, but the Heat need to find a way to stop other teams from draining threes so consistently against them.

No. 17 - Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks are starting to see their vision come to fruition. They're 6-4 this season and are holding a play-in spot in a very competitive Western Conference. They're not particularly great on either offense or defense, but they're doing everything they need to do to win.

One area they are excelling at is rebounding, specifically offensive rebounds. They're posting a 34.1% offensive rebounding rate, which ranks seventh-best in the league. That's giving guys like Cooper Flagg and Kyrie Irving plenty of second chances that teams really don't want to give them. Dallas is looking feisty in the West.

No. 16 - Cleveland Cavaliers

I just don't know what to make of Cleveland right now. They very clearly have enough talent to compete in the playoffs, yet the results this year are so incredibly underwhelming. On both ends of the court, they're just perfectly average. For some franchises, that's totally fine! But Cleveland has been pushing to go further and further and can't afford to simply be average.

Part of what they need is for James Harden to be who he's traditionally been. He's seeing a drop in production on nearly all of his stats, which is certainly hurting Cleveland's chances. Age comes for us all, but the Cavs can't go where they want if it hits Harden too hard.

No. 15 - Toronto Raptors

Even though they've battled some injuries this season, the Raptors are still clocking in with a solid record. They're top-ten in both offensive and defensive rating, which you love to see. That's gotten them a top-six seed in the East, but there's still work to be done in order to be a threat in the playoffs.

That's because the top of the East is so dominant this season. Toronto will be a fun team, but they need health on their side, along with some luck, to be able to make a real run. For the Raptors, that means prioritizing the health of two key players who are dealing with injuries right now: Scottie Barnes and Kawhi Leonard. If both Barnes and Leonard are healthy, Toronto could shake up the East.

No. 14 - Memphis Grizzlies

One of the biggest surprises so far this season has been the success of the Grizzlies. They've cooled off since their hot start, but that shouldn't discount who they are so far. And that's a team with a top-ten defense, posting a 108.6 defensive rating this season. They've only allowed more than 110 points three times this season, going 2-1 in those games.

If there's a downfall with the Grizzlies right now, it's that offensive production is really only coming from Ty Jerome and Cameron Boozer. They're the only two who are currently averaging more than 15 PPG. That's fine for now, but if Memphis wants to prove this hot start is for real, then they'll need to get more offensive production from others outside of those two.

No. 13 - Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks are riding high after a four-game winning streak that's gotten them a top-four seed in the East. The continued production from Nickeil Alexander-Walker helped the Hawks get through a three-game absence from Jalen Johnson, who immediately put up 30 points in his return against Brooklyn.

NAW that's CRAZY https://t.co/H66AdVTy5r — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 8, 2026

Now the question will be if the Hawks' dominance in this four-game streak is more telling about their future, or if it was simply a product of facing some subpar competition. With much of this core being the core that made the playoffs last season, there's reason to believe they're closer to their ceiling over this streak. But more wins against better competition will really help put any worries at ease.

No. 12 - Portland Trail Blazers

The Blazers are another pleasant surprise this season, coming into Sunday in pretty much the exact same position as the Grizzlies. Given the offseason trade for Ja Morant, it's a bit of poetic irony to have both franchises in such a similar spot. The Blazers have made their mark this season with an efficient offense, posting a 117.6 offensive rating that's third-best in the league.

But some real tests are about to be put in front of Portland. This week they'll have a back-to-back against Oklahoma City, and next week they'll have the same exact scenario against Minnesota. Sacramento's sandwiched in between, so there's a bit of a break, but some real tough competition will help us see just how real the Blazers' hot start is.

No. 11 - Golden State Warriors

The 0-3 start to the season, combined with a lackluster offseason, really had things looking bleak for Golden State. All they've done since then is go 7-0 with relatively little sweat. It's not all against bottom-of-the-barrel competition, either. They've knocked off some real competitors in this streak, including the Nuggets, Timberwolves, and Lakers. With the temperature coming into the season, that's exactly what they needed to do.

The main driver has been offense. They're posting the league's fifth-best offensive rating, along with the second-best eFG% at 56.2%. Yaxel Lendeborg has made a lot of noise already as a rookie, averaging 21.2 PPG. The Warriors' demise may have been overstated.

37 POINTS FOR YAXEL LENDEBORG! THE ROOKIE IS GOING OFF IN THE BAY 🤯 https://t.co/IWLMb9uwdT — NBA (@NBA) November 2, 2026

No. 10 - Denver Nuggets

It hasn't been the worst start in the world for the Nuggets, but as a Nuggets fan, I can't say that I'm all that enthusiastic about it so far. Their +1.6 net rating ranks 16th overall. Their defensive rating of 113.7 isn't terrible, but it does rank 22nd overall. It just feels like a very bland start for a franchise that's lacked a bit of that hunger that they had when they won it all in 2023.

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are both doing their part, as you'd expect out of them. And they've handled their competition well in the last two games, as they should. But a few wins against really good competition could help put some early-season worries at ease. A really tough test on Monday awaits them in Houston, a team they've really struggled against the past few seasons.

No. 9 - New York Knicks

When you're the reigning champions, it's alright to start the season with a little bit of a hangover. It's almost expected. The Knicks certainly started that way, but they've found the cure and are back to their winning ways. They've now won five of their last six games and look like the Knicks we've known for the past two seasons.

They're prioritizing defense, holding opponents under 100 points in four of their last six games. Jalen Brunson has poured in 30 or more points in three of his last five games. Maybe he's getting the Mariska Hargitay boost thanks to his Law & Order: SVU appearance last week. Whatever it is, Knicks fans are perfectly fine with it.

No. 8 - Los Angeles Lakers

Is this the year that Luka Doncic finally wins the MVP award? It may not be front of mind for him, and he'd rather win a title, but the 27-year-old has absolutely been on one this season. He's put up 40 or more points in four straight games, including a 53-point outburst against Portland.

That's helping the Lakers have the league's best offensive rating. It's clearly the driver of their success and won't stop any time soon. As long as Doncic stays healthy, the Lakers are going to be a real threat in the West.

No. 7 - Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers dropped this week in our rankings, but I still think they're going to play a major role in the playoffs in the East. As for what they've done so far, the record is nice. But there may be some worries initially. Their 9-2 record is driven by just a +2.7 net rating. When you get wins, you don't complain about how you get them, but the net rating ranks 15th in the league.

Most of that is thanks to a 110.3 offensive rating that ranks 2oth in the league. The defense is smothering, but that lack of offense could come back to bite them sooner rather than later. A marquee matchup against Boston awaits Philadelphia on Tuesday.

No. 6 - Houston Rockets

The Rockets drop to the six spot this week after a couple tough losses this week. It started with a pretty convincing win over Boston, but losses to Phoenix and Minnesota put some dents in the Rockets' previously strong armor. Still, their +9.2 net rating ranks fourth in the league, so they're doing a lot of things right.

One element of their game that's been superb this year is the offense. They've been a good team with an inefficient offense in past seasons, but this season they're posting a 118.6 offensive rating that's second only to the Lakers. With a top-ten defense, that makes them a very solid threat in the West.

No. 5 - Minnesota Timberwolves

When you lose a guy like Anthony Edwards for multiple months, it's expected that you're going to go on a bit of a slide. But that hasn't quite happened in Minnesota. The Timberwolves are 4-2 in Edwards' absence while playing some really solid defense. In his six games missed, they've held opponents under 110 points in all four wins.

With Edwards out, you expect the newly acquired LaMelo Ball to produce. And he has, putting up 22.3 PPG in the last six games. But you don't win without production from guys who aren't your superstars, and Ayo Dosunmu is providing just that. He's matched Ball's 22.3 PPG in the six starts he's made in Edwards' place.

AYO AND MELO GOT THE WOLVES IN GOOD HANDS 😤 🐺 Ayo Dosunmu: 26 PTS, 4 AST, 4 3PM

🐺 LaMelo Ball: 22 PTS, 8 AST, 3 3PM https://t.co/onByYZ72BL — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 7, 2026

Minnesota's a real threat in the West this year, especially if they keep putting up these type of results without one of the best players in the NBA.

No. 4 - Detroit Pistons

The Pistons have had a very solid start to the season, but they undoubtedly wish they had played better against the level of competition they've faced in the past two games. Two losses to the Sixers and the Lakers might have people doubting what Detroit's done to start the season.

Still, the Pistons have been succeeding with solid defense. They're posting the league's second-best defensive rating with a 105.4 number. Some strong wins against tough competition will certainly help their perception, but the Pistons are performing well so far this season.

No. 3 - Boston Celtics

The Celtics come in at number three, posting a +11.6 net rating, which ranks as the best in the league. That's driven by the league's third-best offensive rating and the league's fourth-best defensive rating. The Celtics are one of the league's best all-around teams, with one of the league's best players in Jayson Tatum.

Tatum has been one of Boston's best players, unsurprisingly. One stat that is a bit of a surprise is his assists per game. Traditionally, Tatum has been a guy who's posted close to five assists per game. So far, he's averaging 8.0 APG. If Tatum can keep up that kind of facilitation, along with averaging more than 25 PPG, then the Celtics are going to end up in a very good spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

No. 2 - Oklahoma City Thunder

Our number two team is the Thunder. They've faced quite the challenge with injuries already, which would normally keep a traditional NBA team down. They've lost three starters, which should cripple you as an NBA franchise. Yet they've won four straight games and look just as dominant as they have been these past few seasons.

In their last four games, the Thunder are posting a +20.7 net rating. That's an insane number to post, especially when you're missing three starters. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 35.8 PPG, more than helping to make up for the help they've lost. Regardless of their health, the Thunder remain a threat.

No. 1 - San Antonio Spurs

Our top seed, for the first time this season, is the Spurs. A couple of early-season losses are tarnishing their record, but they've won eight straight games since starting 0-2. They've got a +10.2 net rating and have one of the best players in the world on their roster.

AN EFFICIENT NIGHT FROM WEMBY HELPS THE SPURS EXTEND THEIR WIN STREAK TO 8! 👽 29 PTS

👽 9-13 FGM

👽 7 REB

👽 24 MIN https://t.co/dFtWVSi55n — NBA (@NBA) November 8, 2026

Victor Wembanyama has stepped it up offensively this season, averaging 29.1 PPG. That's on top of averaging 3.9 blocks per game, continuing his defensive domination that we've grown accustomed to.

With a bevy of teams fighting for the title, the Spurs take our top spot this week.

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