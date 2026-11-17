November 17, 2026

RotoBaller's NBA power rankings for all 30 teams in mid-November. Where does each NBA team stand in our latest power rankings for the 2026-27 season?

With about a month of games under our belt, we're really starting to get a solid idea of who's who in the NBA this season. The Lakers? They're for real. The Sixers? We think they're for real too. The Spurs? Who can stop them? The Heat? Still have some things to work out, but it's getting better.

Figuring out what makes these teams click can often be identified through advanced stats. So today, we'll go ahead and rank every team from worst to first, as we always do, but we'll also highlight an advanced stat that helps describe exactly how each team's season is going.

Keep on reading to find out where your favorite team ranks. Note: Stats and rankings reflect games played through Sunday, November 15.

No. 30 - Sacramento Kings

Advanced Stat: 57.3% Opponent eFG%

Look, when you rank from worst to first, not every stat is going to be pretty. The Kings are, unsurprisingly, at the bottom of our list, and allowing opponents to consistently light it up is a key reason for it. That 57.3% eFG% mark is the worst in the league. It hasn't mattered who they've faced; they simply can't stop them.

Part of that may be by design, especially in a season where the Kings are looking to continue their rebuild. But at the same time, a little bit of improvement on the defensive end of things wouldn't hurt to help build any sort of confidence on this roster.

No. 29 - Milwaukee Bucks

Advanced Stat: 35.7% Opponent Offensive Rebounding Percentage

There are a plethora of stats that you could choose here to describe Milwaukee's season, but we're going to focus on rebounding. They're allowing the second-highest opponent offensive rebounding percentage in the league. That's certainly going to be something that becomes an issue when you trade a guy like Giannis Antetokounmpo, but you have to be better at not allowing that many second chances to your opponent.

But as it is with Sacramento, maybe some of this is by design. There are a lot of roster questions they have to answer, and most of those players they have questions on have expiring contracts. Aiming to tank and rebuild looks to be the focus in Milwaukee this season.

No. 28 - Utah Jazz

Advanced Stat: 50.4% eFG%

The Jazz simply haven't been able to get anything going offensively this season. Their 50.4% eFG% ranks second-to-last in the league, which doesn't help when their defense also has a defensive rating in the bottom third of the league.

It also hurts when two players who could help get this number higher, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Lauri Markkanen, are out with injuries. The Jazz came into the season with the thought of being a potentially frisky play-in team. But based on the first month of the season, they're probably better off aiming ot tank.

No. 27 - Chicago Bulls

Advanced Stat: 120.3 Defensive Rating

The Bulls came into this season in a bit of a rebuild. They clearly had a focus on youth and weren't exactly expecting to compete, so not finding themselves in the upper echelon of anything isn't the worst development. But their defensive rating of 120.3 currently ranks as the worst mark in the league.

A lot of that is driven by free throws. They allow the fourth-highest free throw rate in the league, which only makes it easier to rack up points. All that needs to be worked on, but the bigger focus in Chicago will be rookie Caleb Wilson's health. He's going to be out for up to six weeks with a fractured hand. The season's going to be relatively low-stress in Chicago, but seeing what they can get out of a healthy Wilson will be a priority.

No. 26 - Brooklyn Nets

Advanced Stat: 17.6% Turnover Rate

The Nets are clearly aiming to get younger and find players who are worth developing. That age is showing in their turnover rate. That 17.6% turnover rate ranks as the second-worst in the league, tied with the Clippers. Many of those are coming from Julius Randle, whose 46 turnovers are the fifth-most in the league.

But turnovers are just a one-player type of thing on a team. Brooklyn hasn't been able to control the ball as often as they'd like. With this year still clearly being another developmental year, it's not the worst thing. However, Nets fans would like to see improvement here to give them confidence about how future seasons are going to look.

No. 25 - Charlotte Hornets

Advanced Stat: 101.9 Offensive Rating

How is this number even possible? The Hornets' offense has dropped off a cliff from season to season. Last year, their offensive rating was up to 118.4, the fifth-highest in the league. Now they're a team that hasn't scored more than 110 points since before Halloween.

Best team in the NBA so far, adjusted for schedule: Spurs Best offense: Lakers

Best defense: Wolves

Worst offense: Hornets (by a mile)

Worst defense: Pelicans Biggest schedule boost: the Celtics. +13.2 raw, +9.2 adjusted for who they've played. https://t.co/PTb4A9OSJd — Perry Sopinsky (@PerryBrackets) November 16, 2026

Trading LaMelo Ball appears to have been a mistake, at least based on the on-court results. A fun story last season has turned into a team that just can't seem to find a way to get buckets at any cost.

No. 24 - Los Angeles Clippers

Advanced Stat: 17.6% Turnover Rate

We mentioned this stat in the Nets section, and we'll highlight it here too. The Clippers' 17.6% turnover rate is the second-highest in the league, tied with Brooklyn. Too many of them are coming from Darius Garland. His 4.8 turnovers per game is the second-most in the league, only behind Luka Doncic. You can get away with the amount of turnovers Doncic gives up if you produce at his level, but Garland is nowhere close to that.

If he can clean that up a bit, the Clippers may be a bit more competitive. They're not looking to go far this season, but you'd like to see the guy you traded James Harden for hold onto the ball a bit more often.

No. 23 - New Orleans Pelicans

Advanced Stat: 37.2% Free Throw Attempt Rate

This stat only tells part of the story for the Pelicans. As disastrous as it's turned out during their six-game losing streak, they still find themselves leading the league in free throw attempt rate. That ability to get to the line, combined with a fast pace, usually adds up to a lot of points offensively.

But the league's second-worst defensive rating has been a huge issue for their inability to win games. Now add in that Dejounte Murray has requested a trade from the Pelicans, and you get the feeling that maybe there's going to be a larger sell-off at the deadline.

No. 22 - Washington Wizards

Advanced Stat: 33.8% Opponent Offensive Rebounding Percentage

I'm a bit surprised by this stat. In past seasons, it wouldn't be shocking to see the Wizards giving up the fifth-worst number here thanks to their youth and lack of size. But this season was built to be different. When you've got Anthony Davis on your squad, you should excel on defense and opponents shouldn't be able to rebound anywhere near this effectively on offense.

Those extra chances are keeping the Wizards on the outside of the Eastern Conference play-in. There's still plenty of time to change that, though, and grabbing a few more boards are a very easy way to get that kickstarted.

No. 21 - Phoenix Suns

Advanced Stat: 38.7% Opponent Offensive Rebounding Percentage

We just highlighted Washington's failures to grab boards on defense, but it's even worse for Phoenix. Their 38.7% rate for opponent offensive rebounding is the worst rate in the league. While there are many factors at play that have helped contribute to Phoenix's inability to reach the level they were at last season, this is one of the biggest.

It's all been because of a shoulder injury that Mark Williams has been dealing with. They've tried to fill the void with Khaman Maluach and Oso Ighodaro, but neither have been able to provide the kind of size that Phoenix needs. You can be successful with a small ball lineup, but the Suns are certainly going to be in the market for an effective big man over the coming months.

No. 20 - Orlando Magic

Advanced Stat: 17.0% Turnover Rate

It's felt like the Magic have underachieved for quite a few seasons now. Injuries have ravaged their chances in the past, and 2026-2027 is no different, with Paolo Banchero expected to be out until early-to-mid December. Even though the odds are set against them a bit, they're not helping themselves, as their 17.0% turnover rate ranks as the league's fourth-worst overall.

The main culprit here is Franz Wagner, averaging 4.3 turnovers per game. Anthony Black is also a bit of a problem right now, averaging 3.1 turnovers per game. Both he and Wagner need to lock things down if they want to help the Magic rise up in the Eastern Conference standings.

No. 19 - Indiana Pacers

Advanced Stat: 24.6% Offensive Rebounding Percentage

We've mentioned on a few slides teams' inability to limit opponents on the offensive glass; now it's time we focus on a team that can't create second chances of their own. Indiana has the league's worst offensive rebounding percentage, which is greatly hurting their chances this season.

It's an uphill climb without Tyrese Haliburton active, and a great way to overcome his absence is to get yourself second chances. Outside of Ivica Zubac, the Pacers are relatively quiet on the offensive glass. A few more boards per game could help out Indiana a ton.

No. 18 - Dallas Mavericks

Advanced Stat: 33.5% Opponent Offensive Rebounding Percentage

The Mavericks have been a bit back and forth this season, but for the most part, they've been playing solid. They've got themselves in the play-in picture, but there's not much breathing room between them and a rather competitive Western Conference. Part of what's holding them back is keeping opponents off the offensive glass, posting the league's sixth-worst rate.

A lack of size is holding the Mavericks back in this department. While they've been pretty formidable as an all-around opponent, them getting better at limiting second chances could help turn them from a play-in contender into a top-six seed.

No. 17 - Toronto Raptors

Advanced Stat: 51.9% eFG%

The Raptors came into this season with expectations of being a top-six seed. Some injuries have held them back, but like many others we've already highlighted, they haven't quite been helping themselves out either. Their 51.9% eFG% ranks 24th overall. That's way too low for a team that is also allowing the league's sixth-highest opponent eFG%.

Coming into Sunday's matchup against the Knicks, they'd lost six of their last eight games. An improvement in eFG% would certainly be a surefire way to help stymie any further losses. But if you can't make buckets efficiently, it's eventually going to bite you.

No. 16 - Cleveland Cavaliers

Advanced Stat: 29.1% Offensive Rebounding Percentage

The Cavs may be one of the more underwhelming teams this season, or at least that's how it feels. They're not a bad team in the East, but they're certainly performing below expectations. Part of why they're average is their lack of offensive rebounding. That 29.1% offensive rebounding percentage ranks as the fifth-worst in the league.

With both Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley on the roster, those numbers need to be higher. The interior is solidified by them, but the rest of the offense needs to find ways to get second chances. If they can't, they may stay relatively average for much of the season.

No. 15 - Atlanta Hawks

Advanced Stat: 71.6% Assist Percentage

We're highlighting this for the simple fact that the Hawks can still move the ball around and facilitate without Trae Young. Defensive improvements are expected, but that kind of passing isn't. The Hawks are averaging 31.5 APG, the highest mark in the league. And they only have two players who average more than five APG.

That's an excellent way to approach team ball. Atlanta is doing well, but the East is loaded. They're currently in the five seed, but they're going to have to overachieve in order to stay that high with some other very talented teams currently below them.

When all 5 on the floor get a touch and finish it with a dunk 🤌 https://t.co/fpmnyAYmNp — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 16, 2026

No. 14 - Memphis Grizzlies

Advanced Stat: 60.2% True Shooting Percentage

One of the bigger surprises this season has been the Memphis Grizzlies. It's not a shock that they're a little more feisty this season, but they've been an actual threat. And while the defense is the one getting praise, the offense has been just as good, if not better. Their 60.2% true shooting percentage ranks third in the league, only behind the Lakers and Blazers.

If you're new to the stat, true shooting percentage is like eFG% also included free throws. So not only is Memphis shooting the ball effectively, but they're finding ways to get to the line and capitalize there, too. While there are still questions about how long the Grizzlies can keep this up, they deserve a lot of credit for how they've started this season.

No. 13 - Portland Trail Blazers

Advanced Stat: 51.1% Opponent eFG%

Since we just mentioned the Blazers' offensive prowess in the Grizzlies section, we'll move on to another stat that may be surprising to you. The offense has gotten the headlines here, but the defense has been nails. They're holding opponents to a 51.1% eFG%, which ranks fifth-best in the league.

That's adding up to a top-ten defensive rating in the league. That could look even better if they limited their opponents' chances at the free throw line, but for now, things are working. Don't think of Portland as just a one-dimensional threat.

No. 12 - Golden State Warriors

Advanced Stat: 55.4% eFG%

It shouldn't be too shocking to see that a team that rosters Stephen Curry is shooting effectively, but it is a bit of a surprise given how they started the season. Their 55.4% eFG% ranks sixth overall, ensuring that they're packing a punch whenever they step onto the court.

The roster still has its issues. The Kristaps Porzingis situation is a tough one to navigate, and Jimmy Butler is going to be out until January or February. But if one or both are able to return to action, they could help get the Warriors out of the play-in and into a top-six seed.

No. 11 - Miami Heat

Advanced Stat: 57.0% Opponent eFG%

After a bad start to the season, the Heat have now won seven of their last nine games. That's the type of record we expected from Miami after they acquired Giannis Antetokounmpo. But there are still some cracks in the armor that need to be figured out.

One of those is their defense. Their opponents are shooting for a 57.0% eFG%, the third-highest in the league. Even in their recent nine-game stretch, only twice have opponents shot for an eFG% below 55%. An excellent offense usually wins, but the defense needs to improve for Miami to be a true threat in the East.

No. 10 - Denver Nuggets

Advanced Stat: 22.1% Opponent Free Throw Rate

The Nuggets haven't been quite as dominant in the regular season as we're accustomed to seeing, but they're still finding ways to win. Granted, they've been close games. I nearly highlighted their +1.3 net rating, which ranks 16th. But instead, we'll focus on another stat that's helping them edge out these close wins.

That's them being able to limit their opponents' opportunities at the line. Their opponent's 22.1% free throw rate is the lowest in the league. When you're facing the Nuggets, you're not going to get a lot of freebies. And that's a great thing for Denver, especially because there's so much else they're simply average at that the lack of opponents' free throws is likely a significant impact to them getting wins this season.

No. 9 - New York Knicks

Advanced Stat: 54.4% Rebounding Percentage

While the Knicks are still looking to fully snap out of their championship hangover, they're doing some really solid things with rebounding. Their 54.4% rebounding percentage leads the league, but I'd like to break it down a bit more.

Specifically, let's focus on offensive rebounding. The Knicks have a 37.2% offensive rebounding percentage, which leads the league. In combination with that, they are allowing just a 27.9% offensive rebounding rate to opponents, the second-lowest percentage in the league. They excel at getting second chances and are limiting their opponents' second chances. That's a winning formula.

jc cleaning up the glass 🤝 https://t.co/avPFhZbXVe — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) November 15, 2026

No. 8 - Philadelphia 76ers

Advanced Stat: 12.7% Turnover Rate

I almost did with the Sixers what I mentioned I wanted to do with the Nuggets, which is highlight their net rating. Philly, for as strong as they are, is posting just a +2.0 net rating. You never apologize for how you get your wins, but we'd love to see that a bit higher because there's not a ton of room for error.

That's why their 12.7% turnover rate is so important. That rate is the lowest number in the league. With the veteran presences on this team, you expect them to be able to control the ball. And because they are, they're able to stack up wins even when they're not dominant in all the areas they should be. That should change throughout the season, but for now they're doing what they need to do.

No. 7 - Oklahoma City Thunder

Advanced Stat: 50.0% Opponent eFG%

With how decimated the Thunder are thanks to injuries this season, it's incredibly important that they find ways to limit their opponents. There's only so much that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander can do on the offensive end without three other starters, so defense is paramount. That's never really been in question with OKC, but it's even more important this season.

That 50.0% opponent eFG% ranks as the second-lowest mark in the league. If the Thunder can keep limiting their opponents, they'll find ways to win games. The sooner the better, though, as OKC finds itself in the middle of a three-game slide prior to Sunday night's matchup against Sacramento.

No. 6 - Detroit Pistons

Advanced Stat: 17.5% Opponent Turnover Percentage

The Pistons are working to prove that landing the top seed in the East last season wasn't a fluke. And so far it's been a bit tough, but they find themselves as the third seed in the East. A lot of that is thanks to a defense that makes its opponents turnover-prone.

Their 17.5% opponent turnover percentage is the fifth-best in the league, continuing a trend of strong defense in Detroit. They'll look to stay strong this week, but it starts with a very tough test against San Antonio on Tuesday.

No. 5 - Minnesota Timberwolves

Advanced Stat: 104.5 Defensive Rating

If there's a dark horse this season, it's Minnesota. I believed that after the first week of the season, but if they keep playing this well, then no one's going to view them as a dark horse anymore. They have a 104.5 defensive rating, which is the best in the league. They're turning everyone into the Hornets' offense, which is absolutely saying something.

There's a pressure and activity you feel from the Timberwolves defense, even if it's not a perfect world. Ball pressure from Jaden McDaniels. Look at LaMelo Ball making multiple efforts to navigate and be ready to show. Dosunmu block and Wolves turn stops into points. https://t.co/RbLXgOF5vv — Steve Jones (@stevejones20) November 13, 2026

They're still going to be without Anthony Edwards for a while, but they're playing very well in the meantime. As long as the defense keeps doing what it's doing, Edwards can take his time getting back to 100%. The Timberwolves should be on everybody's radar.

No. 4 - Houston Rockets

Advanced Stat: 119.3 Offensive Rating

It feels like it's been a long time coming for the Rockets' offense. This kind of effectiveness should have happened last season, but it was taken away from them with Fred VanVleet's injury. Now they're seeing things come to fruition, as they have the league's third-highest offensive rating.

The offense isn't dominant in just one area. They're well-rounded in all aspects, making them a force against any opponent they're going to face. With the roster fully healthy, expect them to be a real threat throughout the entire season.

No. 3 - Los Angeles Lakers

Advanced Stat: 58.7% eFG%

You just know that the stat we highlighted for the Lakers was going to be an offensive one. The Lakers are shooting for a 58.7% eFG%, the highest rate in the league. In fact, if it's a stat that has to do with scoring, the Lakers are probably first overall in that. Offensive rating, points per game, true shooting percentage- you name it.

Now, defensively, they have some things to work on. But when you've got an offense that's this effective, it's alright if you're just average defensively. The Lakers are a force in the West this season. Their continued success will only help the eventual MVP case for Luka Doncic.

No. 2 - Boston Celtics

Advanced Stat: 105.6 Defensive Rating

Coming in at number two is the Boston Celtics. They're back atop the East, and it's like last season never even happened. They have a dominant offense, as we expect, but the defense is particularly good this year. Their 105.6 defensive rating ranks second, behind only Minnesota.

It's all adding up to a +11.7 net rating, second-best in the league as well. Jayson Tatum is continuing to facilitate well, averaging 7.5 APG. Boston's back in business and is a threat to come out of the East when all is said and done.

No. 1 - San Antonio Spurs

Advanced Stat: 12.3% Turnover Rate

Our top seed is, yet again, the San Antonio Spurs. They have 12 wins on the season, and they just happen to all be in a row. It's quite the streak to start the year with, as they clearly are motivated to avenge last season's NBA Finals loss.

HARPER. WEMBANYAMA. CASTLE. Spurs' trio combines for 77 in 12TH STRAIGHT W. 🪉: 31p (18 in 4Q, career-high), 9r (career-high)

👽: 26p, 10r, 6a, 5b, 4 threes

🏰: 20p, 9a, 4s https://t.co/tAWAM9KO4d — NBA (@NBA) November 16, 2026

Their 12.3% turnover rate has been a key factor in this run. They're top five in a plethora of important categories, but their 12.3% turnover rate ranks as the best in the league. When you hold onto the ball, are a dominant offense and a dominant defense, it makes it hard for anyone to scratch out a win against you.

The Spurs retain our top spot and are a threat to win it all in 2027.

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