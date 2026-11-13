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NBA Best Bets: Player Prop Bet Picks (Friday, 11/13/26)

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Franz Wagner - NBA DFS Picks, Daily Fantasy Basketball Rankings, Injury News

NBA player prop bets and statistical analysis for Friday, November 13. Matchup advantages, projection edges, and value lines for tonight's slate.

We're back for another Friday slate of NBA Cup action! There are nine games on the schedule, highlighted by an Eastern Conference showdown between the Cavaliers and Heat.

For today's picks, I'll include the best odds available at one of the books I use, but I'll also include the price at Novig, which is one of our partners and absolutely one of the best sports prediction markets out there.

As always, follow RotoBaller on X and download the RotoBaller app for all your fantasy football and betting needs. Now, here are some of my favorite NBA bets and player props for Wednesday's NBA slate!

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NBA Player Prop Bets

We have a bit of a theme today (not planned, I promise) with a lot of big men popping in great rebounding spots!

Karl-Anthony Towns OVER 33.5 Points + Rebounds (-122 Novig)

Towns is averaging 20.9 points and 13.5 rebounds this season. He's cleared this points and rebounds line in two of his last three games, and now he gets an elite matchup against Indiana.

The Pacers have played at the sixth-fastest pace in the league this season, and they rank 14th in defensive efficiency. They have also allowed the fourth-most rebounds in the league.

The Knicks have already dropped one game in NBA Cup play, so they should be highly motivated to win here. That could mean upper-30s minutes for Towns, which would set him up well to clear this prop.

Darius Acuff Jr. OVER 24.5 Points (-108 Novig)

Acuff is averaging 26.2 points per game, and he's cleared this line in six of 11 games. The most exciting part is he is playing huge minutes no matter the game script. He just played 35 minutes in a 25-point loss to the Clippers, and he played over 36 minutes in the game before against Portland.

He gets that same Portland matchup today, and he went for 33 points in their prior meeting. Last game, Acuff shot just 5-for-24 and finished with 12 points, but this is a great spot for him to bounce back.

Portland plays at a top-10 pace and ranks 11th in defensive rating.

Franz Wagner OVER 6.5 Assists (-127 Novig)

Wagner is averaging 7.9 assists per game this season, and he's cleared 6.5 assists in seven of nine games since Paolo Banchero went down with an injury. Jalen Suggs has a chance to return for this game, but Wagner should continue to facilitate the offense even if he does play.

Wagner finished with just one assist last game, so he'll be looking to bounce back tonight. He gets an elite matchup with Milwaukee to do so. The Bucks have played at the 11th-fastest pace and rank just 29th in defensive rating. They have allowed the fourth-most assists to opponents so far this season.

 

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NBA Value Player Props

CJ McCollum OVER 14.5 Points (-122 DraftKings)

Compare at Novig at -122

McCollum is averaging 13.6 points per game, and he's gone over 14.5 points in two of his last four games since moving to a bench role. He scored 21 points in 24 minutes last game against the Lakers, and he gets another elite spot tonight against Chicago.

The Bulls play at the league's fastest pace and rank dead last in defensive efficiency. It is truly the best matchup possible.

Bennett Stirtz OVER 8.5 Points (+102 FanDuel)

Compare at Novig at +104

Stirtz has been a key contributor for Oklahoma City as they deal with multiple injuries. Over his last nine games, Stirtz averaged 10.3 points and played over 23 minutes per game. He fell short of 8.5 points for the first time in six games in his last outing, but he has a great opportunity to bounce back tonight.

The Clippers are playing at a top-10 pace, and they rank just 24th in defensive efficiency. Stirtz should be in line for another 20+ minute role off the bench, and the strong matchup should allow him to clear 8.5 points.

Cedric Coward OVER 9.5 Rebounds + Assists (-115 Fanatics)

Compare at Novig at -117

Coward is averaging 8.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, giving him 11.4 combined rebounds and assists this season. He has cleared 9.5 in 7 of his last 10 games, including 15 combined against Denver in his most recent game. In the three games he fell short, he finished with exactly nine rebounds and assists.

His rebounding has been particularly impressive, reaching double-digit boards in 5 of his last 10 outings. New Orleans plays at the fourth-fastest pace in the league, so Coward should have a few extra possessions to rack up rebounds and assists. With Coward playing around 28 minutes per game and contributing as a secondary playmaker, he has multiple ways to clear this prop line.

 

Good luck if you're tailing, and thanks for reading!

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