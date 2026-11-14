Fantasy football starts/sits for MNF, expert advice for all Chargers vs. Ravens. Week 10 NFL matchups on Monday Night Football. Our start em, sit em picks for Zay Flowers, Omarion Hampton, Mark Andrews, and more.
Welcome to our Monday Night Football start/sit chart for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season. Below you will find our start/sit matchup charts for all players in the MNF game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Baltimore Ravens. With several fantasy superstars playing in this game, matchups may come down to this.
In addition to our start/sit recommendation and matchup ratings for each player, you can also read the fantasy football outlooks for key players like Zay Flowers, Omarion Hampton, Mark Andrews, and more. Which Chargers and Ravens players should you start or sit in Week 10?
We are here to help you set those winning lineups for Week 10, whether you're playing in season-long leagues or DFS contests. We will have our fantasy football start/sit matchup charts available all season long -- focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench -- so be sure to check back. Good luck in Week 10, RotoBallers!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Los Angeles Chargers Start/Sit Matchups
See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections
|Player
|Start/Sit
|Matchup
Rating ▾
|Pos.
|Team
|Game
Matchup
|Omarion Hampton
|Sit
|101.8
|RB
|LAC
|BAL
|Ladd McConkey
|Sit
|101.7
|WR
|LAC
|BAL
|Charlie Kolar
|Sit
|101.6
|TE
|LAC
|BAL
|Cameron Dicker
|Sit
|101.1
|K
|LAC
|BAL
|Quentin Johnston
|Sit
|100.8
|WR
|LAC
|BAL
|Justin Herbert
|Sit
|100.8
|QB
|LAC
|BAL
|Tre' Harris
|Sit
|100.3
|WR
|LAC
|BAL
|Keaton Mitchell
|Sit
|100.3
|RB
|LAC
|BAL
|Kimani Vidal
|Sit
|100
|RB
|LAC
|BAL
|Oronde Gadsden
|Sit
|99.1
|TE
|LAC
|BAL
|Theo Wease Jr.
|Sit
|98.8
|WR
|LAC
|BAL
|Keandre Lambert-Smith
|Sit
|98.4
|WR
|LAC
|BAL
|Brenen Thompson
|Sit
|97.7
|WR
|LAC
|BAL
|DJ Uiagalelei
|Sit
|96.9
|QB
|LAC
|BAL
|Derius Davis
|Sit
|95
|WR
|LAC
|BAL
|Hayden Rucci
|Sit
|93.2
|TE
|LAC
|BAL
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Sit
|90.5
|DEF
|LAC
|BAL
Ladd McConkey, WR, Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (back) is questionable for Monday night's Week 10 game against the Baltimore Ravens, the team announced. McConkey missed practice Thursday and Friday after experiencing back spasms during warmups against Houston last week. He was active against the Texans and never took a snap. McConkey still leads Los Angeles with 286 receiving yards on 17 catches in six games.
He caught four of six targets for 86 yards against the Rams in Week 8, including a 54-yard gain. Tre' Harris played 59 of 68 offensive snaps against Houston and led the Chargers with seven targets, five before halftime.
Harris caught three passes for six yards. Quentin Johnston drew four targets and scored a 58-yard touchdown on his only catch. Harris was a full participant Friday after being limited Thursday with a shoulder injury. He gives managers in deeper PPR leagues a Monday fallback if they want to wait on McConkey.
David Njoku, TE, Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers tight end David Njoku (fibula) is questionable to return against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night, the team announced. Njoku has been on injured reserve since Sept. 23 and still needs to be activated for Week 10. He was limited Thursday and Friday, matching his participation in all three practices last week before he was listed as doubtful and sat out against Houston.
His last appearance was against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2, when he caught one pass for nine yards and suffered the injury. Even if the Chargers activate Njoku, keep him out of Week 10 lineups in one-tight-end leagues. Oronde Gadsden II and Charlie Kolar drew three targets apiece against Houston, and Gadsden has 19 catches for 172 yards this season.
Njoku ran 19 routes in the opener against Arizona, ahead of Kolar's 13 and Gadsden's seven. He caught all five of his targets for 58 yards that day and picked up three first downs. If Njoku plays Monday, look for him to reclaim that lead in routes before putting him back into lineups.
Baltimore Ravens Start/Sit Matchups
See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections
|Player
|Start/Sit
|Matchup
Rating ▾
|Pos.
|Team
|Game
Matchup
|Derrick Henry
|Start
|114.6
|RB
|BAL
|LAC
|Zay Flowers
|Start
|114.5
|WR
|BAL
|LAC
|Baltimore Ravens
|Start
|107.3
|DEF
|BAL
|LAC
|Jacoby Brissett
|Sit
|101.9
|QB
|BAL
|LAC
|Mark Andrews
|Sit
|101.6
|TE
|BAL
|LAC
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|Sit
|100.8
|WR
|BAL
|LAC
|Rashod Bateman
|Sit
|100.1
|WR
|BAL
|LAC
|Justice Hill
|Sit
|99.9
|RB
|BAL
|LAC
|Elijah Sarratt
|Sit
|99.4
|WR
|BAL
|LAC
|Devontez Walker
|Sit
|98.4
|WR
|BAL
|LAC
|Josh Cuevas
|Sit
|98.1
|TE
|BAL
|LAC
|Matt Hibner
|Sit
|96.8
|TE
|BAL
|LAC
|LaJohntay Wester
|Sit
|95.8
|WR
|BAL
|LAC
|Rasheen Ali
|Sit
|95.3
|RB
|BAL
|LAC
|Nick Vannett
|Sit
|91.9
|TE
|BAL
|LAC
|Joe Fagnano
|Sit
|91.7
|QB
|BAL
|LAC
|Kedon Slovis
|Sit
|88.3
|QB
|BAL
|LAC
Jacoby Brissett, QB, Ravens
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Jacoby Brissett will debut with his new team on Monday in Week 10 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Brissett was benched by the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8 and subsequently traded to the Ravens, who desperately needed a quarterback after placing Lamar Jackson (thumb) and Tyler Huntley (toe) on injured reserve. Jackson still has a chance to return this season, but Brissett will lead the offense for the time being, putting him in charge of keeping the team's playoff hopes alive.
The veteran quarterback flashed upside at times in Arizona, but he finished the first half of the season with a discouraging 11-to-7 touchdown-to-turnover ratio. His days of being a potential fantasy QB1 are over, but he can still be a top-24 or perhaps even a top-18 option, giving him legitimate appeal in plenty of superflex and 2-QB leagues.
He should also benefit from having a strong supporting cast at his disposal, including wide receiver Zay Flowers and tight end Mark Andrews. This week, Brissett ranks as RotoBaller's QB19 as he takes on a Chargers defense that ranks near the middle of the league with 13 passing touchdowns and seven interceptions allowed.
Mark Andrews, TE, Ravens
Baltimore tight end Mark Andrews hasn't lived up to expectations so far this season, and with more lackluster showings of late, he's a drop option in a lot of fantasy leagues. He has just 237 yards and a touchdown across 31 receptions and 43 targets on the season. Andrews has four or fewer targets in four straight games, and has just 60 receiving yards combined in that stretch.
He hasn't been helped by the injuries to Lamar Jackson (finger) and Tyler Huntley (turf toe), but gets a little boost with Jacoby Brissett joining the team. He will need to deliver more on the field before fantasy owners trust Andrews again though. His matchup against the Chargers suggests that won't come in Week 10, as LA is a bottom-five test for tight ends.
Who Should I Start Tool
Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 10 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Zay Flowers, Omarion Hampton, Mark Andrews. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 10.
Week 10 Player Decisions. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, we've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 10 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 10 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 10 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 10 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool:
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