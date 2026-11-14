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MNF Start/Sit Chart - Week 10 Fantasy Football Matchups for Monday Night Football

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Fantasy Football Wide Receivers to Prioritize in PPR, But Fade in Standard Leagues (2025)

Fantasy football starts/sits for MNF, expert advice for all Chargers vs. Ravens. Week 10 NFL matchups on Monday Night Football. Our start em, sit em picks for Zay Flowers, Omarion Hampton, Mark Andrews, and more.

Welcome to our Monday Night Football start/sit chart for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season. Below you will find our start/sit matchup charts for all players in the MNF game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Baltimore Ravens. With several fantasy superstars playing in this game, matchups may come down to this.

In addition to our start/sit recommendation and matchup ratings for each player, you can also read the fantasy football outlooks for key players like Zay Flowers, Omarion Hampton, Mark Andrews, and more. Which Chargers and Ravens players should you start or sit in Week 10?

We are here to help you set those winning lineups for Week 10, whether you're playing in season-long leagues or DFS contests. We will have our fantasy football start/sit matchup charts available all season long -- focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench -- so be sure to check back. Good luck in Week 10, RotoBallers!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Los Angeles Chargers Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Start/Sit Matchup
Rating ▾		 Pos. Team Game
Matchup
Omarion Hampton Sit 101.8 RB LAC BAL
Ladd McConkey Sit 101.7 WR LAC BAL
Charlie Kolar Sit 101.6 TE LAC BAL
Cameron Dicker Sit 101.1 K LAC BAL
Quentin Johnston Sit 100.8 WR LAC BAL
Justin Herbert Sit 100.8 QB LAC BAL
Tre' Harris Sit 100.3 WR LAC BAL
Keaton Mitchell Sit 100.3 RB LAC BAL
Kimani Vidal Sit 100 RB LAC BAL
Oronde Gadsden Sit 99.1 TE LAC BAL
Theo Wease Jr. Sit 98.8 WR LAC BAL
Keandre Lambert-Smith Sit 98.4 WR LAC BAL
Brenen Thompson Sit 97.7 WR LAC BAL
DJ Uiagalelei Sit 96.9 QB LAC BAL
Derius Davis Sit 95 WR LAC BAL
Hayden Rucci Sit 93.2 TE LAC BAL
Los Angeles Chargers Sit 90.5 DEF LAC BAL

Ladd McConkey, WR, Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (back) is questionable for Monday night's Week 10 game against the Baltimore Ravens, the team announced. McConkey missed practice Thursday and Friday after experiencing back spasms during warmups against Houston last week. He was active against the Texans and never took a snap. McConkey still leads Los Angeles with 286 receiving yards on 17 catches in six games.

He caught four of six targets for 86 yards against the Rams in Week 8, including a 54-yard gain. Tre' Harris played 59 of 68 offensive snaps against Houston and led the Chargers with seven targets, five before halftime.

Harris caught three passes for six yards. Quentin Johnston drew four targets and scored a 58-yard touchdown on his only catch. Harris was a full participant Friday after being limited Thursday with a shoulder injury. He gives managers in deeper PPR leagues a Monday fallback if they want to wait on McConkey.

David Njoku, TE, Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers tight end David Njoku (fibula) is questionable to return against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night, the team announced. Njoku has been on injured reserve since Sept. 23 and still needs to be activated for Week 10. He was limited Thursday and Friday, matching his participation in all three practices last week before he was listed as doubtful and sat out against Houston.

His last appearance was against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2, when he caught one pass for nine yards and suffered the injury. Even if the Chargers activate Njoku, keep him out of Week 10 lineups in one-tight-end leagues. Oronde Gadsden II and Charlie Kolar drew three targets apiece against Houston, and Gadsden has 19 catches for 172 yards this season.

Njoku ran 19 routes in the opener against Arizona, ahead of Kolar's 13 and Gadsden's seven. He caught all five of his targets for 58 yards that day and picked up three first downs. If Njoku plays Monday, look for him to reclaim that lead in routes before putting him back into lineups.

 

Baltimore Ravens Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Start/Sit Matchup
Rating ▾		 Pos. Team Game
Matchup
Derrick Henry Start 114.6 RB BAL LAC
Zay Flowers Start 114.5 WR BAL LAC
Baltimore Ravens Start 107.3 DEF BAL LAC
Jacoby Brissett Sit 101.9 QB BAL LAC
Mark Andrews Sit 101.6 TE BAL LAC
Ja'Kobi Lane Sit 100.8 WR BAL LAC
Rashod Bateman Sit 100.1 WR BAL LAC
Justice Hill Sit 99.9 RB BAL LAC
Elijah Sarratt Sit 99.4 WR BAL LAC
Devontez Walker Sit 98.4 WR BAL LAC
Josh Cuevas Sit 98.1 TE BAL LAC
Matt Hibner Sit 96.8 TE BAL LAC
LaJohntay Wester Sit 95.8 WR BAL LAC
Rasheen Ali Sit 95.3 RB BAL LAC
Nick Vannett Sit 91.9 TE BAL LAC
Joe Fagnano Sit 91.7 QB BAL LAC
Kedon Slovis Sit 88.3 QB BAL LAC

Jacoby Brissett, QB, Ravens

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Jacoby Brissett will debut with his new team on Monday in Week 10 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Brissett was benched by the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8 and subsequently traded to the Ravens, who desperately needed a quarterback after placing Lamar Jackson (thumb) and Tyler Huntley (toe) on injured reserve. Jackson still has a chance to return this season, but Brissett will lead the offense for the time being, putting him in charge of keeping the team's playoff hopes alive.

The veteran quarterback flashed upside at times in Arizona, but he finished the first half of the season with a discouraging 11-to-7 touchdown-to-turnover ratio. His days of being a potential fantasy QB1 are over, but he can still be a top-24 or perhaps even a top-18 option, giving him legitimate appeal in plenty of superflex and 2-QB leagues.

He should also benefit from having a strong supporting cast at his disposal, including wide receiver Zay Flowers and tight end Mark Andrews. This week, Brissett ranks as RotoBaller's QB19 as he takes on a Chargers defense that ranks near the middle of the league with 13 passing touchdowns and seven interceptions allowed.

Mark Andrews, TE, Ravens

Baltimore tight end Mark Andrews hasn't lived up to expectations so far this season, and with more lackluster showings of late, he's a drop option in a lot of fantasy leagues. He has just 237 yards and a touchdown across 31 receptions and 43 targets on the season. Andrews has four or fewer targets in four straight games, and has just 60 receiving yards combined in that stretch.

He hasn't been helped by the injuries to Lamar Jackson (finger) and Tyler Huntley (turf toe), but gets a little boost with Jacoby Brissett joining the team. He will need to deliver more on the field before fantasy owners trust Andrews again though. His matchup against the Chargers suggests that won't come in Week 10, as LA is a bottom-five test for tight ends.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for 10?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 10 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Zay Flowers, Omarion Hampton, Mark Andrews. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 10.

Week 10 Player Decisions. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, we've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 10 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 10 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 10 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 10 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool:

Zay Flowers
vs
Justin Jefferson
Zay Flowers
vs
Derrick Henry
Zay Flowers
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Zay Flowers
vs
Malik Nabers
Zay Flowers
vs
Kyren Williams
Zay Flowers
vs
Chris Olave
Zay Flowers
vs
Tee Higgins
Zay Flowers
vs
Matthew Golden
Zay Flowers
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Zay Flowers
vs
Christian Watson
Zay Flowers
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Zay Flowers
vs
Drake London
Zay Flowers
vs
Javonte Williams
Zay Flowers
vs
Parker Washington
Zay Flowers
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Zay Flowers
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Zay Flowers
vs
Jaylen Warren
Zay Flowers
vs
George Kittle
Zay Flowers
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Zay Flowers
vs
Nico Collins
Zay Flowers
vs
James Cook III
Zay Flowers
vs
Brock Bowers
Zay Flowers
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Zay Flowers
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Zay Flowers
vs
Rashee Rice
Zay Flowers
vs
Garrett Wilson
Zay Flowers
vs
DJ Moore
Zay Flowers
vs
Jameson Williams
Zay Flowers
vs
George Pickens
Zay Flowers
vs
Jalen Coker
Zay Flowers
vs
Stefon Diggs
Zay Flowers
vs
DK Metcalf
Zay Flowers
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Omarion Hampton
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Omarion Hampton
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jordan Mason
Omarion Hampton
vs
Khalil Shakir
Omarion Hampton
vs
Antonio Williams
Omarion Hampton
vs
Keenan Allen
Omarion Hampton
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Omarion Hampton
vs
Tank Dell
Omarion Hampton
vs
Colby Parkinson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jordan Addison
Omarion Hampton
vs
Mike Gesicki
Omarion Hampton
vs
Dylan Sampson
Omarion Hampton
vs
A.J. Brown
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Brenton Strange
Omarion Hampton
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Omarion Hampton
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Omarion Hampton
vs
Juwan Johnson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Rico Dowdle
Omarion Hampton
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Omarion Hampton
vs
Josh Downs
Omarion Hampton
vs
Germie Bernard
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Omarion Hampton
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Omarion Hampton
vs
Bijan Robinson
Omarion Hampton
vs
James Cook III
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jaylen Warren
Omarion Hampton
vs
Javonte Williams
Omarion Hampton
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Omarion Hampton
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Omarion Hampton
vs
Kyren Williams
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Mark Andrews
vs
Darnell Washington
Mark Andrews
vs
Alvin Kamara
Mark Andrews
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Mark Andrews
vs
Dalton Schultz
Mark Andrews
vs
Malik Washington
Mark Andrews
vs
Mack Hollins
Mark Andrews
vs
Jordan Watkins
Mark Andrews
vs
Austin Ekeler
Mark Andrews
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Mark Andrews
vs
Bam Knight
Mark Andrews
vs
David Montgomery
Mark Andrews
vs
Samaje Perine
Mark Andrews
vs
Tre Tucker
Mark Andrews
vs
Devin Singletary
Mark Andrews
vs
Ladd McConkey
Mark Andrews
vs
Keon Coleman
Mark Andrews
vs
Kaelon Black
Mark Andrews
vs
Eli Raridon
Mark Andrews
vs
Caleb Douglas
Mark Andrews
vs
Gunnar Helm
Mark Andrews
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Mark Andrews
vs
Michael Mayer
Mark Andrews
vs
Darren Waller
Mark Andrews
vs
George Kittle
Mark Andrews
vs
Brock Bowers
Mark Andrews
vs
Tyler Warren
Mark Andrews
vs
Trey McBride
Mark Andrews
vs
Isaiah Likely
Mark Andrews
vs
Travis Kelce
Mark Andrews
vs
Sam Laporta
Mark Andrews
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Mark Andrews
vs
Hunter Henry
Mark Andrews
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

RotoBaller Staff Bold Predictions
Frank Ammirante's Week 10 Start/Sits
Best Week 10 Kicker Streamers to Start
Start/Sit Chart - Week 10 Matchup Ratings


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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Klay Thompson

Upgraded to Available for Saturday
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Good to Go Saturday
Zach Edey

Downgraded to Out for Saturday
Ty Jerome

Sidelined Against the Nets
Nolan Traoré

Nolan Traore Available Saturday Against Grizzlies
Peyton Watson

Sidelined Saturday Versus Mavericks
Donovan Mitchell

Out Saturday Against Dallas
James Harden

Ruled Out Saturday
Jarrett Allen

Downgraded to Out Against Dallas
Evan Mobley

Ruled Out for Second Straight Game
Austin Reaves

(heel) and Cameron Carr (illness) Ruled Out Sunday vs. Suns
Jaxson Hayes

(left knee) Out Sunday vs. Spurs
Dejounte Murray

Ruled Out Versus Nuggets
Trey Murphy III

Remains Sidelined Saturday
Yves Missi

Cleared to Return Saturday Against Denver
Conor Garland

Out Week-to-Week With Upper-Body Injury
Anthony Cirelli

Misses Second Straight Game
Mathew Barzal

Set for Season Debut Saturday
Artemi Panarin

Unavailable Against Flames
Chris Kreider

Ruled Out for 6-8 Weeks
Cale Makar

Unavailable for Two Weeks
Nathan MacKinnon

to Miss One Month
Michael Porter Jr.

Questionable for Personal Reasons Saturday vs. Grizzlies
Ousmane Dieng

Out for Sunday’s Game vs. the Hawks with Finger Sprain
Ladd McConkey

Questionable for Monday Night Against Baltimore
Aaron Nesmith

Questionable for Sunday with Left-Hand Sprain
Alexandre Sarr

Alex Sarr Questionable for Sunday's Game vs. Houston with an Illness
Keegan Murray

Misses Saturday's Practice Due to Illness
Ben Simmons

Back with the Team After Saturday’s Practice
TreVeyon Henderson

Lands on Injured Reserve
Jonathon Brooks

Downgraded to Out vs. Saints
David Montgomery

Ruled Out vs. Cleveland
Pat Freiermuth

Questionable vs. Cincinnati With Illness
Kenneth Walker

Ruled Out for Week 10 vs. Falcons
Travis Etienne Jr.

Activated From Injured Reserve, Expected to Play Sunday
Kenneth Walker

"Not a Ton of Optimism" for Kenneth Walker's Availability for Sunday
Rhamondre Stevenson

"Pushing to Try to Play" Versus Lions
A.J. Brown

"Has a Chance" to Play Sunday vs. Lions in Germany
J.T. Miller

Records Two Assists Against Canucks
Kaelon Black

Remains a Top Waiver-Wire Stash Ahead of Week 10
Mitch Marner

Extends Home Point Streak to 10 Games
Emmett Johnson

a Priority Late-Week Waiver-Wire Add
Roman Josi

Adds Another Assist to His Tally
Ryan O'Reilly

Scores Twice in Friday's Victory
Josh Jacobs

has Successful Surgery, Expected Back in the "Next Few Weeks"
Deshaun Watson

Back As Starter, Faces Good Matchup In Week 10
Johnathan Kovacevic

Moved to Injured Reserve
Lamar Jackson

Remains on Track to Potentially Return this Season
Jordyn Tyson

Sent to Hamstring Specialist at University of Wisconsin
Isak Rosen

Out Saturday
Logan Cooley

Ruled Out for Saturday
Deebo Samuel Sr.

Returning In Time For Favorable Matchup
Ladd McConkey

is Absent from Friday's Practice
Bam Knight

To See Split Backfield Again In Return?
Sam Darnold

is Ruled Out for Week 10, but Continues Making Progress
Terrance Ferguson

Won't Return in Week 10
Alexander Wennberg

a Game-Time Decision Saturday
Miro Heiskanen

Still Out Saturday
Ryan Lindgren

a Game-Time Call Saturday
Jordan Staal

Could Return Saturday
Tom Willander

Available Against Rangers
Filip Chytil

Expected to Return Friday
Jonathan Marchessault

Remains Out Friday
Jake Bauers

Red Sox Agree on Four-Year Contract
Aaron Judge

Yankees May Give Aaron Judge More DH Days
Will Venable

Named AL Manager of the Year
Milwaukee Brewers

Pat Murphy Wins Manager of the Year for Third Straight Season
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Named NL Most Valuable Player
Yordan Alvarez

Named AL Most Valuable Player
Evan Phillips

Braves Agree on Three-Year Deal
Tarik Skubal

Mets Scheduled to Meet With Tarik Skubal Next Week
Spencer Schwellenbach

Unlikely to be Ready for Start of 2027 Season
Aaron Judge

in a "Good Place" After Follow-Up Visit
Emilio Pagán

Tigers Sign Emilio Pagan to One-Year Deal
Jacob Misiorowski

Wins NL Cy Young Award
Cam Schlittler

Wins AL Cy Young Award
Brian Harman

to Continue Solid Form at Austin Championship
Max Homa

Still Searching for Consistent Iron Play in Year's Penultimate Event
PGA

Haotong Li Could Be a Boom-or-Bust Option at Austin Championship
Ben Kohles

Looks to Stay Hot at Austin Championship
Stephan Jaeger

Looking to Keep Strong Fall Run Going
Rico Hoey

Looking to Put Together Another Strong Week in Austin
Pierceson Coody

Looking to Carry Momentum Into Austin Championship
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Looking to Rebound at Austin Championship
Riley Greene

Mentioned as a Trade Candidate
Emiliano Grillo

Needs A Strong Performance at Austin Championship
Andrew Novak

Secures First Win of 2026 Season
Michael Kim

Continues to Play Well Through Fall Swing
Billy Horschel

Sits Just Inside Top 100 in FedEx Cup Standings
Harry Hall

Rattles Off Third Straight Top-25 Finish
Luke Clanton

Having Solid Fall Season Heading to Austin Championship
Max Fried

has Bone Spur Removed, Should be Ready for Spring Training
Sal Stewart

Named NL Rookie of the Year
Kevin McGonigle

Named AL Rookie of the Year
Jackson Koivun

Looks to Get Back Into Contention Mix in Austin
Joe Highsmith

Continues to Backslide into Irrelevancy
Blades Brown

Keeping The Ball Rolling This Week in Austin
Matt McCarty

Comes to Austin After a Month Off
Chris Kirk

Riding a Fall Wave of Momentum Heading to Texas
Mackenzie Hughes

an All-or-Nothing Possibility at Austin Championship
Tom Hoge

Heads to Austin Championship After Another Missed Cut
Tarik Skubal

Mets Could be the Current Favorites to Land Tarik Skubal
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. "Highly Unlikely" to be Traded this Offseason
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Unlikely to Enter Bidding War for Tarik Skubal
Corbin Carroll

has Offseason Elbow Surgery
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