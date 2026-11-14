Frank Ammirante's fantasy football starts and sits for Week 10 of the 2026 season. His top sleepers and busts on the start-sit bubble, including Blake Corum and Jordyn Tyson.
Start 'Em, Sit 'Em for Week 10. This week, we've got four teams on bye (Bears, Broncos, Eagles, and Buccaneers). I'm subbing in for the great Adam Koffler for another week, so let's try to steer you in the right direction.
Last week, I had some solid calls, including Caleb Douglas as a start, while recommending Mike Washington and Braelon Allen as sits. I'll look to build on that with my Week 10 column.
Remember, the goal of this article is to provide actionable advice on players being talked about. Guys who come up in the most questions asked by you. Here are my top trending starts and sits for Week 10, with some bonus names provided.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 10 Fantasy Football Starts
Blake Corum - RB, Los Angeles Rams at ARI
Blake Corum has been one of the most efficient running backs in the NFL this season. Not only is he averaging 5.2 yards per carry, but he's also been quite productive lately. In his last four games, Corum has rushed 48 times for 266 yards (5.5 YPC) and three touchdowns. During this stretch, he's eclipsed 70+ yards in two games. He's scored a touchdown in three consecutive games as well.
Up next is a phenomenal spot with the Rams as 9.5-point road favorites in a must-win game against the Cardinals. Arizona is starting rookie quarterback Carson Beck for his NFL debut while completely depleted at wide receiver now that Michael Wilson is out for the season. That could make it difficult for the Cardinals to sustain drives, resulting in more possessions for the Rams. Los Angeles is likely to play with a lead, which could result in more rushing volume for Corum.
Simply put, Corum has been the better runner than Kyren Williams this season. With Puka Nacua out for several weeks and Davante Adams still sidelined, you're likely to see a run-heavy approach from the Rams this week. With that in mind, make sure that Corum is in your lineup, as he has top-12 upside this week, even with Kyren healthy.
Tank Dell - WR, Houston Texans at CLE
Tank Dell delivered in a big way in only his second game of the season. Fresh off the Week 8 bye, Dell exploded for four catches, 105 yards, and a touchdown. He now has two 40+ yard receptions in each of his games. Now looking fully healthy, there's a reasonable chance that Dell makes a major impact for the rest of the season.
Tank Dell Emerging as a High-Volume Addition at Midseason Point
https://t.co/qg0QAvjFX2
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) November 14, 2026
With C.J. Stroud playing at such a high level, you're going to want to fire up key pieces of this Texans offense. I like the matchup against the Browns because they run man and single-high coverage at by far the highest rates in the NFL. That could leave them vulnerable to big plays downfield. With most of the attention on Nico Collins, Dell could continue to make explosive plays in this spot.
This is an example where chasing last week's points can yield strong results for you. Make sure to get Dell in your lineups.
Jordyn Tyson - WR, New Orleans Saints vs CAR
Jordyn Tyson returned to action last week, playing a limited role where he ran routes on only 35.6% of dropbacks. But even with that limited usage, Tyson still hauled in 4-of-5 targets for 30 yards. He almost scored a touchdown, but ultimately fumbled on that play.
Betting markets expect more usage from Jordyn Tyson in his second game of the season.
Tyson has a 41.5 receiving yards prop at DraftKings.
That's only three yards fewer than Jalen Coker.
— Frank Ammirante (@FAmmiranteTFJ) November 12, 2026
The Saints have already publicly stated that they're going to give Tyson more snaps in his second game back. They'll need to, as this is a huge game against the Panthers, which has major implications for the NFC South.
Remember, Tyson was the talk of Saints camp all summer. He could be an absolute stud. Get him in your lineups with the likely increased usage.
Germie Bernard - WR, Pittsburgh Steelers at CIN
Germie Bernard has shown flashes of upside in his rookie year, including spike weeks vs. the Bucs and Colts. But he's had a couple of quiet weeks vs. the Saints and Browns, so the spotlight is no longer on him.
However, I like his matchup in a projected shootout vs. the Bengals, as highlighted by a 49.5-point total. This is a game where the Steelers could be playing from behind, forcing them to the air more often.
When these teams met earlier in the year, Roman Wilson was still healthy. He put up three catches for 60 yards and a touchdown. With Bernard now playing that slot role, he could be in line for solid production in this potential shootout. It wouldn't surprise me to see a spike week in this spot.
Bonus starts: Corey Kiner @ DET, Jared Goff vs. NE, Breece Hall vs. BUF, DJ Moore at NYJ
Week 10 Fantasy Football Sits
Caleb Douglas - WR, Miami Dolphins @ IND
Caleb Douglas has been one of the few bright spots of the Dolphins' season so far, putting up 70+ yards in three of six games. However, I'm taking a wait-and-see approach on the Dolphins' passing game this week.
Sure, it's not like Malik Willis was doing anything special, but at least we knew more about what he can do on the field. With Willis sidelined due to injury, that leaves Kyle McCord as the starting quarterback.
Even though McCord showed flashes in preseason, this is a 2025 sixth-round pick making his first career start, playing for one of the worst teams in the NFL. That gives me pause on Douglas for this week, so I'd bench him in deeper leagues.
Josh Downs - WR, Kansas City Chiefs @ ATL
I absolutely love the landing spot for Josh Downs in Kansas City, but we all know how wideouts take some time to adapt to their new teams when traded midseason. It's likely that we're going to see Downs play a marginal role in his first game with the Chiefs.
I get the appeal: with Kenneth Walker out, there's a chance that the Chiefs will air it out more than usual, but that production is more likely to go to Rashee Rice and Travis Kelce.
Josh Downs has been the darling of the fantasy community for a few years now.
I think they'll be vindicated now that he's with the Chiefs.
Watch Andy Reid use him properly.
— Frank Ammirante (@FAmmiranteTFJ) November 10, 2026
I recommend waiting to see how Downs is used before trusting him in your fantasy lineups.
Keenan Allen - WR, San Francisco 49ers @ DAL
Keenan Allen also got a favorable landing spot in his trade deadline destination. He's in line to get peppered with targets with the 49ers dealing with injuries at wide receiver. But just like with Downs, we have to see how Allen is used before trusting him. It may take some time before he gets a full-time role.
Even though Mike Evans remains sidelined, Deebo Samuel looks ready to return, while Jordan Watkins looked terrific last week. It's more likely that the Niners lean on the latter two wideouts, along with George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey, in this projected shootout.
Leave Allen on your bench until next week.
Quinshon Judkins - RB, Cleveland Browns vs HOU
Quinshon Judkins is no longer getting as much usage, particularly in the passing game. That's because Dylan Sampson is back and he's playing well. Sampson is a better fit to handle pass-catching duties.
With the Browns likely playing from behind against a resurgent Texans team, Judkins is likely to give you another dud in this spot, unless he falls in the end zone. I wouldn't trust him this week.
Bonus sits: Jordan Mason at GB, Mack Hollins at DET, Omar Cooper Jr. vs. BUF, Jakobi Meyers at TEN
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