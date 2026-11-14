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Frank Ammirante's Fantasy Football Starts and Sits: Week 10 Sleepers, Busts

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Jordyn Tyson - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News Updates

Frank Ammirante's fantasy football starts and sits for Week 10 of the 2026 season. His top sleepers and busts on the start-sit bubble, including Blake Corum and Jordyn Tyson.

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em for Week 10. This week, we've got four teams on bye (Bears, Broncos, Eagles, and Buccaneers). I'm subbing in for the great Adam Koffler for another week, so let's try to steer you in the right direction.

Last week, I had some solid calls, including Caleb Douglas as a start, while recommending Mike Washington and Braelon Allen as sits. I'll look to build on that with my Week 10 column.

Remember, the goal of this article is to provide actionable advice on players being talked about. Guys who come up in the most questions asked by you. Here are my top trending starts and sits for Week 10, with some bonus names provided.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 10 Fantasy Football Starts

Blake Corum - RB, Los Angeles Rams at ARI

Blake Corum has been one of the most efficient running backs in the NFL this season. Not only is he averaging 5.2 yards per carry, but he's also been quite productive lately. In his last four games, Corum has rushed 48 times for 266 yards (5.5 YPC) and three touchdowns. During this stretch, he's eclipsed 70+ yards in two games. He's scored a touchdown in three consecutive games as well.

Up next is a phenomenal spot with the Rams as 9.5-point road favorites in a must-win game against the Cardinals. Arizona is starting rookie quarterback Carson Beck for his NFL debut while completely depleted at wide receiver now that Michael Wilson is out for the season. That could make it difficult for the Cardinals to sustain drives, resulting in more possessions for the Rams. Los Angeles is likely to play with a lead, which could result in more rushing volume for Corum.

Simply put, Corum has been the better runner than Kyren Williams this season. With Puka Nacua out for several weeks and Davante Adams still sidelined, you're likely to see a run-heavy approach from the Rams this week. With that in mind, make sure that Corum is in your lineup, as he has top-12 upside this week, even with Kyren healthy.

Tank Dell - WR, Houston Texans at CLE

Tank Dell delivered in a big way in only his second game of the season. Fresh off the Week 8 bye, Dell exploded for four catches, 105 yards, and a touchdown. He now has two 40+ yard receptions in each of his games. Now looking fully healthy, there's a reasonable chance that Dell makes a major impact for the rest of the season.

With C.J. Stroud playing at such a high level, you're going to want to fire up key pieces of this Texans offense. I like the matchup against the Browns because they run man and single-high coverage at by far the highest rates in the NFL. That could leave them vulnerable to big plays downfield. With most of the attention on Nico Collins, Dell could continue to make explosive plays in this spot.

This is an example where chasing last week's points can yield strong results for you. Make sure to get Dell in your lineups.

Jordyn Tyson - WR, New Orleans Saints vs CAR

Jordyn Tyson returned to action last week, playing a limited role where he ran routes on only 35.6% of dropbacks. But even with that limited usage, Tyson still hauled in 4-of-5 targets for 30 yards. He almost scored a touchdown, but ultimately fumbled on that play.

The Saints have already publicly stated that they're going to give Tyson more snaps in his second game back. They'll need to, as this is a huge game against the Panthers, which has major implications for the NFC South.

Remember, Tyson was the talk of Saints camp all summer. He could be an absolute stud. Get him in your lineups with the likely increased usage.

Germie Bernard - WR, Pittsburgh Steelers at CIN

Germie Bernard has shown flashes of upside in his rookie year, including spike weeks vs. the Bucs and Colts. But he's had a couple of quiet weeks vs. the Saints and Browns, so the spotlight is no longer on him.

However, I like his matchup in a projected shootout vs. the Bengals, as highlighted by a 49.5-point total. This is a game where the Steelers could be playing from behind, forcing them to the air more often.

When these teams met earlier in the year, Roman Wilson was still healthy. He put up three catches for 60 yards and a touchdown. With Bernard now playing that slot role, he could be in line for solid production in this potential shootout. It wouldn't surprise me to see a spike week in this spot.

Bonus starts: Corey Kiner @ DET, Jared Goff vs. NE, Breece Hall vs. BUF, DJ Moore at NYJ

 

Week 10 Fantasy Football Sits

Caleb Douglas - WR, Miami Dolphins @ IND

Caleb Douglas has been one of the few bright spots of the Dolphins' season so far, putting up 70+ yards in three of six games. However, I'm taking a wait-and-see approach on the Dolphins' passing game this week.

Sure, it's not like Malik Willis was doing anything special, but at least we knew more about what he can do on the field. With Willis sidelined due to injury, that leaves Kyle McCord as the starting quarterback.

Even though McCord showed flashes in preseason, this is a 2025 sixth-round pick making his first career start, playing for one of the worst teams in the NFL. That gives me pause on Douglas for this week, so I'd bench him in deeper leagues.

Josh Downs - WR, Kansas City Chiefs @ ATL

I absolutely love the landing spot for Josh Downs in Kansas City, but we all know how wideouts take some time to adapt to their new teams when traded midseason. It's likely that we're going to see Downs play a marginal role in his first game with the Chiefs.

I get the appeal: with Kenneth Walker out, there's a chance that the Chiefs will air it out more than usual, but that production is more likely to go to Rashee Rice and Travis Kelce.

I recommend waiting to see how Downs is used before trusting him in your fantasy lineups.

Keenan Allen - WR, San Francisco 49ers @ DAL

Keenan Allen also got a favorable landing spot in his trade deadline destination. He's in line to get peppered with targets with the 49ers dealing with injuries at wide receiver. But just like with Downs, we have to see how Allen is used before trusting him. It may take some time before he gets a full-time role.

Even though Mike Evans remains sidelined, Deebo Samuel looks ready to return, while Jordan Watkins looked terrific last week. It's more likely that the Niners lean on the latter two wideouts, along with George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey, in this projected shootout.

Leave Allen on your bench until next week.

Quinshon Judkins - RB, Cleveland Browns vs HOU

Quinshon Judkins is no longer getting as much usage, particularly in the passing game. That's because Dylan Sampson is back and he's playing well. Sampson is a better fit to handle pass-catching duties.

With the Browns likely playing from behind against a resurgent Texans team, Judkins is likely to give you another dud in this spot, unless he falls in the end zone. I wouldn't trust him this week.

Bonus sits: Jordan Mason at GB, Mack Hollins at DET, Omar Cooper Jr. vs. BUF, Jakobi Meyers at TEN

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Kenneth Walker

Ruled Out for Week 10 vs. Falcons
Travis Etienne Jr.

Activated From Injured Reserve, Expected to Play Sunday
Kenneth Walker

"Not a Ton of Optimism" for Kenneth Walker's Availability for Sunday
Rhamondre Stevenson

"Pushing to Try to Play" Versus Lions
A.J. Brown

"Has a Chance" to Play Sunday vs. Lions in Germany
J.T. Miller

Records Two Assists Against Canucks
Kaelon Black

Remains a Top Waiver-Wire Stash Ahead of Week 10
Mitch Marner

Extends Home Point Streak to 10 Games
Emmett Johnson

a Priority Late-Week Waiver-Wire Add
Roman Josi

Adds Another Assist to His Tally
Ryan O'Reilly

Scores Twice in Friday's Victory
Josh Jacobs

has Successful Surgery, Expected Back in the "Next Few Weeks"
Deshaun Watson

Back As Starter, Faces Good Matchup In Week 10
Johnathan Kovacevic

Moved to Injured Reserve
Lamar Jackson

Remains on Track to Potentially Return this Season
Jordyn Tyson

Sent to Hamstring Specialist at University of Wisconsin
Isak Rosen

Out Saturday
Alperen Sengün

Alperen Sengun Racks Up 43 Points and 12 Rebounds Friday
Logan Cooley

Ruled Out for Saturday
Darryn Peterson

Drops Career-High 28 Points Against Houston
Davion Mitchell

Ties Career High with 17 Assists
Max Christie

Iffy for Saturday
Jalen Smith

Hopes to Play Saturday
Deebo Samuel Sr.

Returning In Time For Favorable Matchup
Morez Johnson Jr.

Likely to Play Saturday
Nolan Traoré

Nolan Traore Probable Against Memphis
Mikel Brown Jr.

Iffy for Saturday
Kingston Flemings

Exits with Back Tightness
Jaxson Hayes

Exits with Left-Knee Injury
Ladd McConkey

is Absent from Friday's Practice
Bam Knight

To See Split Backfield Again In Return?
Sam Darnold

is Ruled Out for Week 10, but Continues Making Progress
Devin Vassell

Returns From Two-Game Absence Friday
De'Aaron Fox

Upgraded to Available Against Golden State
Dejounte Murray

Requests a Trade From the Pelicans
Quentin Grimes

Expects to Play Sunday in Phoenix
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Expected to Suit Up Sunday Against Phoenix
Austin Reaves

Considered Day-to-Day
Terrance Ferguson

Won't Return in Week 10
Precious Achiuwa

Sidelined Against Portland on Friday
Aaron Nesmith

Active on Friday
Adonai Mitchell

Practices in Full but Listed as Questionable for Week 10
Pelle Larsson

Ruled Out on Friday
Jalen Suggs

Available Against Bucks
Omar Cooper Jr.

Questionable to Play in Week 10
Norman Powell

Set to Suit Up Friday
Bhayshul Tuten

Off the Injury Report, Will Play on Sunday
Deebo Samuel Sr.

Good to Go for Week 10
Alexander Wennberg

a Game-Time Decision Saturday
Miro Heiskanen

Still Out Saturday
Mike Evans

Ruled Out for Sunday
Ryan Lindgren

a Game-Time Call Saturday
Jordan Staal

Could Return Saturday
Tom Willander

Available Against Rangers
Filip Chytil

Expected to Return Friday
Jonathan Marchessault

Remains Out Friday
Jake Bauers

Red Sox Agree on Four-Year Contract
Aaron Judge

Yankees May Give Aaron Judge More DH Days
Will Venable

Named AL Manager of the Year
Milwaukee Brewers

Pat Murphy Wins Manager of the Year for Third Straight Season
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Named NL Most Valuable Player
Yordan Alvarez

Named AL Most Valuable Player
Dylan DeMelo

Out Week-to-Week
Lian Bichsel

to Miss Upcoming Back-to-Back
Sean Monahan

Suffers Upper-Body Injury Against Lightning
Joel Eriksson Ek

Exits Early Thursday
Chris Kreider

Sustains Apparent Leg Injury Thursday
Cale Makar

Hurt Versus Senators
Nathan MacKinnon

Exits With Injury Thursday
Evan Phillips

Braves Agree on Three-Year Deal
Tarik Skubal

Mets Scheduled to Meet With Tarik Skubal Next Week
Spencer Schwellenbach

Unlikely to be Ready for Start of 2027 Season
Aaron Judge

in a "Good Place" After Follow-Up Visit
Emilio Pagán

Tigers Sign Emilio Pagan to One-Year Deal
Jacob Misiorowski

Wins NL Cy Young Award
Cam Schlittler

Wins AL Cy Young Award
Brian Harman

to Continue Solid Form at Austin Championship
Max Homa

Still Searching for Consistent Iron Play in Year's Penultimate Event
PGA

Haotong Li Could Be a Boom-or-Bust Option at Austin Championship
Ben Kohles

Looks to Stay Hot at Austin Championship
Stephan Jaeger

Looking to Keep Strong Fall Run Going
Rico Hoey

Looking to Put Together Another Strong Week in Austin
Pierceson Coody

Looking to Carry Momentum Into Austin Championship
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Looking to Rebound at Austin Championship
Riley Greene

Mentioned as a Trade Candidate
Emiliano Grillo

Needs A Strong Performance at Austin Championship
Andrew Novak

Secures First Win of 2026 Season
Michael Kim

Continues to Play Well Through Fall Swing
Billy Horschel

Sits Just Inside Top 100 in FedEx Cup Standings
Harry Hall

Rattles Off Third Straight Top-25 Finish
Luke Clanton

Having Solid Fall Season Heading to Austin Championship
Max Fried

has Bone Spur Removed, Should be Ready for Spring Training
Sal Stewart

Named NL Rookie of the Year
Kevin McGonigle

Named AL Rookie of the Year
Jackson Koivun

Looks to Get Back Into Contention Mix in Austin
Joe Highsmith

Continues to Backslide into Irrelevancy
Blades Brown

Keeping The Ball Rolling This Week in Austin
Matt McCarty

Comes to Austin After a Month Off
Chris Kirk

Riding a Fall Wave of Momentum Heading to Texas
Mackenzie Hughes

an All-or-Nothing Possibility at Austin Championship
Tom Hoge

Heads to Austin Championship After Another Missed Cut
Tarik Skubal

Mets Could be the Current Favorites to Land Tarik Skubal
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. "Highly Unlikely" to be Traded this Offseason
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Unlikely to Enter Bidding War for Tarik Skubal
Corbin Carroll

has Offseason Elbow Surgery
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