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9 Fantasy Football Bold Predictions for Week 10: RotoBaller Staff Roundtable

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Kenyon Sadiq - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

RotoBaller staff's bold predictions for Week 10 of the 2026 fantasy football season. Expert start/sit predictions from RotoBaller, including Jordyn Tyson, Kaleb Johnson, Tyler Higbee, and more.

Hey RotoBallers! The full Week 10 slate is just a few hours away, which means there is no better time to drop some bold predictions!

In this roundtable edition of bold predictions, see what RotoBaller writers have to say about Cam Ward, Fernando Mendoza, Jordyn Tyson, and more.

Below, check out these seven fantasy football bold predictions from RotoBaller staff writers Frank Ammirante, Bruno Mule, and Aidin Ebrahimi.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Fernando Mendoza Makes a Statement

After the fourth-longest wait among first-overall pick quarterbacks in the Super Bowl era, Fernando Mendoza will make his first career start against the Seahawks this week, following the departure of his mentor, Kirk Cousins.

If you've been following this series since the start of this season, or even last season, you'll know that I love it when someone faces their former team.

Klint Kubiak helped the Seahawks win Super Bowl LX, and has been sorely missed by them ever since he took over as the Raiders' head coach.

After losing to his brother Klay last week and losing his QB1, Kubiak is not in a good mood. Fans have noticed Kubiak looking far from ecstatic in the press conference announcing the Cousins trade.

"We couldn't have picked a better guy to kick us off this season," Kubiak told reporters per the official Raiders X account. "We're gonna miss Kirk."

Facing the vaunted Seahawks defense in your NFL debut won't be easy. But with a motivated Kubiak, who knows the defense better than anyone else, Mendoza will have a unique advantage to kickstart his pro football career in style.

Let's not forget that Kubiak's offense has helped a supposedly "washed" Cousins have the second-most passing touchdowns in the NFL (20).

Marcus Mariota, Brock Purdy, and Caleb Williams have all had impressive performances against the "Dark Side" defense this season, so it's not impossible. And if Mendoza ever finds himself in trouble, he'll have Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty to throw to.

It's the definition of a "baptism by fire", but Mendoza has several circumstances in his favor to make a statement against a Super Bowl-winning defense on his debut to set the tone for what could very well be a legendary career.

- Aidin Ebrahimi

 

Tyler Warren Draws at Least 12 Targets Against Miami

After halftime against Dallas, Tyler Warren drew seven targets and caught four for 44 yards. All four catches moved the ball at least nine yards, and two came on the Colts' first scoring drive of the second half. Ashton Dulin drew two targets, one of them a 55-yard touchdown on a screen.

The Colts list Anthony Gould as Downs' replacement in the slot. In the game Downs missed against the Los Angeles Chargers last season, Gould played 39 offensive snaps and caught one pass for three yards. On passing plays, Deion Burks logged 44 of his 55 snaps with Allen off the field. In Week 6, he caught a 36-yard pass on a deep corner route.

Warren has hit 10 targets twice. He caught four passes for 18 yards against Jacksonville and nine for 55 against Houston. His longest catch against the Texans went for 15 yards.

The Dolphins held Sam LaPorta to 32 yards last week. T.J. Hockenson caught 13 passes against Miami earlier this season, all for gains of 22 yards or fewer. With Downs and Allen gone, I'm betting Jones starts using Warren on short throws right away, the way he did after halftime against Dallas.

- Bruno Mule

 

Kaleb Johnson Finishes as a Top-20 RB for Week 10

With Josh Jacobs injured, there are question marks in the Packers' backfield once again. However, I'm expecting Kaleb Johnson to lead the committee here. He ran well in Week 9, rushing 14 times for 68 yards and a touchdown. Yes, MarShawn Lloyd didn't play in that game, but he's been largely ineffective for the Packers.

You're not going to see Matt LaFleur go back to what he was doing before. He's likely to switch it up and ride the hot hand, which looks like Johnson this time around.

Sure, the matchup against the Vikings is far from ideal, but volume is king here. You're likely going to see 10-12 carries with red zone work from Johnson here. With how effective Jordan Love and the passing game have been, Johnson should have a chance to find the end zone. Remember, Ollie Gordon II gashed this Vikings defense earlier this year. Don't let the matchup push you off Johnson.

- Frank Ammirante

 

Cam Ward Finishes as a Top-15 QB for Week 10

There's no question that Cam Ward has been a major disappointment in his second season. We haven't seen the leap that I expected from Ward, especially with offensive coordinator Brian Daboll joining the team. I thought Daboll would help Ward take the next step in his development, just like he did with Josh Allen back in the day. Definitely not an Allen-like leap; I'm just mentioning him as an example of Daboll doing good work with quarterbacks.

But that hasn't been the case in the first half of the season, as Ward has only 1,483 passing yards on 6.0 yards per attempt, putting up six touchdowns and five interceptions. Simply put, he's been one of the worst starting quarterbacks in the NFL. However, we have to acknowledge that we saw a glimmer of hope with Ward back in Week 8 before their bye.

Facing the Bengals without his best wideout, Carnell Tate, Ward threw for 304 yards and two touchdowns. What was even more intriguing was the rushing output, as Ward totaled a season-high seven attempts for 41 yards. If that can become more of a common occurrence, Ward could be in line for some more fantasy production.

Up next is a tough matchup against the Jaguars, but this is a brick wall of a defense against the run. That could force Ward to the air more often, especially as the Titans play from behind as double-digit home underdogs. That could create the ideal game environment for Ward to emerge as a sneaky streamer. Ward is currently consensus QB25 in Week 10 rankings, so a top 15 finish certainly qualifies as a bold take.

- Frank Ammirante

 

Tyler Higbee Finishes as a Top-12 TE for Week 10

The Rams are riddled with injuries at wide receiver, with Puka Nacua and Davante Adams sidelined, leaving Tutu Atwell and Konata Mumpfield as the top targets on the perimeter. But instead of trying to decide which wideout goes off for the Rams, I'd rather ride with a tight end. Look for the Rams to go with a run-heavy approach with Kyren Williams and Blake Corum, with Tyler Higbee as the potential top target.

Higbee has three games with 60+ yards this season, and Terrance Ferguson remains sidelined. The Rams are expected to blow out the Cardinals here, as they're double-digit road favorites. It's a must-win game for them given their upcoming schedule, and the Cards are vulnerable vs. tight ends. To that end, Higbee is my favorite TE streamer pick for this week, with a decent chance to crack the top-12.

- Frank Ammirante

 

C.J. Stroud Stays Under 225 Passing Yards With Only One Touchdown Pass

Two of C.J. Stroud's five touchdown passes against the Chargers went for 63 yards. Tank Dell scored down the right sideline, and Kayshon Boutte broke his on third-and-five. Stroud finished with 384 passing yards.

Cleveland has recorded 26 sacks in nine games. Five came against Tyler Shough in New Orleans last Sunday. Linebacker Carson Schwesinger got to him on third down from the 10 and again from the seven. The Saints kicked field goals on both drives. Shough's only touchdown pass came in overtime.

Houston ruled out starting left guard Keylan Rutledge (neck and shoulder) after he missed practice all week, including Friday. Cleveland has allowed 201 net passing yards per game, sixth fewest through Week 9. Losing Rutledge makes those longer-developing throws to Dell and Boutte a tougher proposition.

Stroud took three sacks at Indianapolis and finished with 167 passing yards and a touchdown. The Giants held him to 153 yards but gave up two touchdowns. The Indianapolis line is closer to what I'm expecting here. Cleveland's pressure near the goal line gives it a way to limit Stroud's scoring even if Houston gets into the red zone.

- Bruno Mule

 

Jaylen Warren Continues His Dominance Against Cincinnati

Jaylen Warren was the most important offensive player on last year's AFC North-champion Steelers, but most NFL fans and analysts still severely underrated him heading into 2026. Now, it's safe to say that his critics have been silenced this season.

Warren is currently on pace to eclipse over 2,100 yards from scrimmage, and he could get even closer to that milestone with a standout performance against one of his favorite opponents, the Cincinnati Bengals.

Warren has put up 401 yards from scrimmage in his last three outings against the Bengals, including a 176-yard outing earlier this season.

Despite his dominant outings against Cincinnati, he has never scored a touchdown against them in his career. Look for him to top 100 scrimmage yards again and score a touchdown as the cherry on top.

- Aidin Ebrahimi

 

Kenyon Sadiq Has a Standout Performance

Kenyon Sadiq set the fantasy football world on fire in Week 3, putting up 105 yards, a touchdown, and 23.5 PPR points against the Lions. However, he has been extremely disappointing since then.

The 2026 first-round pick put up just 43 yards and played in 38.3% of the Jets' offensive snaps in the five games following that outstanding performance, seeing considerably less work than Mason Taylor. But we saw a glimmer of hope last week.

Sadiq caught all four of his targets for 49 yards against the Chiefs, finishing as his team's second-leading receiving option behind Omar Cooper Jr. in a blowout loss.

Now, the rookie TE will have a chance to build on that performance and solidify himself for good. He will face a Bills defense that has allowed the fifth-most yards per game to opposing tight ends (65.9), and it'll be a perfect opportunity to get back on track.

- Aidin Ebrahimi

 

Jordyn Tyson Finishes as a Top-24 WR for Week 10

Jordyn Tyson made his return in Week 9, playing limited snaps en route to four catches for 30 yards. However, it's worth noting that Tyson had a red-zone target where he almost found the end zone before ultimately fumbling the ball. With that said, the main takeaway here is that this is a first-round rookie who saw five targets in a limited role. If you watch the tape, you see that Tyson showed the ability to get open at a high rate.

I'm bullish on Tyson for the rest of the season. It wouldn't surprise me to see him make a major impact down the stretch. There's a chance that this can start in Week 10 in a pivotal home game against the division rival Panthers. What intrigues me here is how optimistic betting markets are on Tyson for this week. Despite a marginal role in his first game back, they've listed Tyson's receiving yards prop at 41.5. That's only three yards fewer than Jalen Coker.

What makes this interesting to me is that it shows that oddsmakers believe Tyson will have an enhanced role in his second game back. This makes sense because it's logical for the Saints to ease in their rookie, but now that he showed his talent on the field, it also makes sense to play him more snaps in his second game. This matchup against the Panthers has massive implications, so look for the Saints to get their talented rookie more involved.

- Frank Ammirante

 

Who Should I Start Tool

You can also see the Who Should I Start tool here.

Week 10 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Jordyn Tyson, Kaleb Johnson, Tyler Higbee. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 10.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 10 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 10 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 10 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 10 for Jordyn Tyson, Kaleb Johnson, Tyler Higbee.

Jordyn Tyson
vs
Dylan Sampson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jordan Addison
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Tank Dell
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Keenan Allen
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Josh Downs
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Darren Waller
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Caleb Douglas
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Kaelon Black
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jordan Mason
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Antonio Williams
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Tre Tucker
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Jordyn Tyson
vs
David Montgomery
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Colby Parkinson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jordyn Tyson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Tee Higgins
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Zay Flowers
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Malik Nabers
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Chris Olave
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Matthew Golden
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Juwan Johnson
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Josh Downs
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Darren Waller
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Dylan Sampson
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Caleb Douglas
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Jordan Addison
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Kaelon Black
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Tank Dell
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Ladd McConkey
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Keenan Allen
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Tre Tucker
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Kaleb Johnson
vs
David Montgomery
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Omarion Hampton
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Jordan Watkins
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Malik Washington
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Jordan Mason
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Bijan Robinson
Kaleb Johnson
vs
James Cook III
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Javonte Williams
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Kyren Williams
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Tyler Higbee
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Tyler Higbee
vs
Germie Bernard
Tyler Higbee
vs
Demario Douglas
Tyler Higbee
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Tyler Higbee
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Tyler Higbee
vs
Rico Dowdle
Tyler Higbee
vs
Braelon Allen
Tyler Higbee
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Tyler Higbee
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tyler Higbee
vs
Brenton Strange
Tyler Higbee
vs
Tucker Kraft
Tyler Higbee
vs
A.J. Brown
Tyler Higbee
vs
Woody Marks
Tyler Higbee
vs
Mike Gesicki
Tyler Higbee
vs
KC Concepcion
Tyler Higbee
vs
Colby Parkinson
Tyler Higbee
vs
Denzel Boston
Tyler Higbee
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Tyler Higbee
vs
Corey Kiner
Tyler Higbee
vs
Antonio Williams
Tyler Higbee
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tyler Higbee
vs
Jordan Mason
Tyler Higbee
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Tyler Higbee
vs
George Kittle
Tyler Higbee
vs
Brock Bowers
Tyler Higbee
vs
Tyler Warren
Tyler Higbee
vs
Trey McBride
Tyler Higbee
vs
Isaiah Likely
Tyler Higbee
vs
Travis Kelce
Tyler Higbee
vs
Sam Laporta
Tyler Higbee
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Tyler Higbee
vs
Hunter Henry
Tyler Higbee
vs
Juwan Johnson

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Best Week 10 Kicker Streamers to Start
Start/Sit Chart - Week 10 Matchup Ratings
Weekend Cut List Rankings for Week 10


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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Ousmane Dieng

Out for Sunday’s Game vs. the Hawks with Finger Sprain
Yves Missi

to Return Saturday vs. Denver
Ladd McConkey

Questionable for Monday Night Against Baltimore
Jarrett Allen

James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, Peyton Watson Are Questionable
Aaron Nesmith

Questionable for Sunday with Left-Hand Sprain
Alexandre Sarr

Alex Sarr Questionable for Sunday's Game vs. Houston with an Illness
Keegan Murray

Misses Saturday's Practice Due to Illness
Ben Simmons

Back with the Team After Saturday’s Practice
Bub Carrington

Questionable on Sunday’s With Chest Contusion
Tobias Harris

Making Progress Toward Return
TreVeyon Henderson

Lands on Injured Reserve
Trey Murphy III

Trey Murphy, Dejounte Murray Out for Saturday’s Game
Jonathon Brooks

Downgraded to Out vs. Saints
David Montgomery

Ruled Out vs. Cleveland
Scottie Barnes

Questionable for Knicks Game
Dominick Barlow

Progressing, May Play Center When he Returns
Yves Missi

Probable for Saturday Night
Klay Thompson

Probable vs. Pistons
Pat Freiermuth

Questionable vs. Cincinnati With Illness
Kenneth Walker

Ruled Out for Week 10 vs. Falcons
Travis Etienne Jr.

Activated From Injured Reserve, Expected to Play Sunday
Kenneth Walker

"Not a Ton of Optimism" for Kenneth Walker's Availability for Sunday
Rhamondre Stevenson

"Pushing to Try to Play" Versus Lions
A.J. Brown

"Has a Chance" to Play Sunday vs. Lions in Germany
J.T. Miller

Records Two Assists Against Canucks
Kaelon Black

Remains a Top Waiver-Wire Stash Ahead of Week 10
Mitch Marner

Extends Home Point Streak to 10 Games
Emmett Johnson

a Priority Late-Week Waiver-Wire Add
Roman Josi

Adds Another Assist to His Tally
Ryan O'Reilly

Scores Twice in Friday's Victory
Josh Jacobs

has Successful Surgery, Expected Back in the "Next Few Weeks"
Deshaun Watson

Back As Starter, Faces Good Matchup In Week 10
Johnathan Kovacevic

Moved to Injured Reserve
Lamar Jackson

Remains on Track to Potentially Return this Season
Jordyn Tyson

Sent to Hamstring Specialist at University of Wisconsin
Isak Rosen

Out Saturday
Alperen Sengün

Alperen Sengun Racks Up 43 Points and 12 Rebounds Friday
Logan Cooley

Ruled Out for Saturday
Darryn Peterson

Drops Career-High 28 Points Against Houston
Davion Mitchell

Ties Career High with 17 Assists
Max Christie

Iffy for Saturday
Jalen Smith

Hopes to Play Saturday
Deebo Samuel Sr.

Returning In Time For Favorable Matchup
Morez Johnson Jr.

Likely to Play Saturday
Nolan Traoré

Nolan Traore Probable Against Memphis
Ladd McConkey

is Absent from Friday's Practice
Bam Knight

To See Split Backfield Again In Return?
Sam Darnold

is Ruled Out for Week 10, but Continues Making Progress
Terrance Ferguson

Won't Return in Week 10
Alexander Wennberg

a Game-Time Decision Saturday
Miro Heiskanen

Still Out Saturday
Ryan Lindgren

a Game-Time Call Saturday
Jordan Staal

Could Return Saturday
Tom Willander

Available Against Rangers
Filip Chytil

Expected to Return Friday
Jonathan Marchessault

Remains Out Friday
Jake Bauers

Red Sox Agree on Four-Year Contract
Aaron Judge

Yankees May Give Aaron Judge More DH Days
Will Venable

Named AL Manager of the Year
Milwaukee Brewers

Pat Murphy Wins Manager of the Year for Third Straight Season
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Named NL Most Valuable Player
Yordan Alvarez

Named AL Most Valuable Player
Dylan DeMelo

Out Week-to-Week
Lian Bichsel

to Miss Upcoming Back-to-Back
Sean Monahan

Suffers Upper-Body Injury Against Lightning
Joel Eriksson Ek

Exits Early Thursday
Chris Kreider

Sustains Apparent Leg Injury Thursday
Cale Makar

Hurt Versus Senators
Nathan MacKinnon

Exits With Injury Thursday
Evan Phillips

Braves Agree on Three-Year Deal
Tarik Skubal

Mets Scheduled to Meet With Tarik Skubal Next Week
Spencer Schwellenbach

Unlikely to be Ready for Start of 2027 Season
Aaron Judge

in a "Good Place" After Follow-Up Visit
Emilio Pagán

Tigers Sign Emilio Pagan to One-Year Deal
Jacob Misiorowski

Wins NL Cy Young Award
Cam Schlittler

Wins AL Cy Young Award
Brian Harman

to Continue Solid Form at Austin Championship
Max Homa

Still Searching for Consistent Iron Play in Year's Penultimate Event
PGA

Haotong Li Could Be a Boom-or-Bust Option at Austin Championship
Ben Kohles

Looks to Stay Hot at Austin Championship
Stephan Jaeger

Looking to Keep Strong Fall Run Going
Rico Hoey

Looking to Put Together Another Strong Week in Austin
Pierceson Coody

Looking to Carry Momentum Into Austin Championship
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Looking to Rebound at Austin Championship
Riley Greene

Mentioned as a Trade Candidate
Emiliano Grillo

Needs A Strong Performance at Austin Championship
Andrew Novak

Secures First Win of 2026 Season
Michael Kim

Continues to Play Well Through Fall Swing
Billy Horschel

Sits Just Inside Top 100 in FedEx Cup Standings
Harry Hall

Rattles Off Third Straight Top-25 Finish
Luke Clanton

Having Solid Fall Season Heading to Austin Championship
Max Fried

has Bone Spur Removed, Should be Ready for Spring Training
Sal Stewart

Named NL Rookie of the Year
Kevin McGonigle

Named AL Rookie of the Year
Jackson Koivun

Looks to Get Back Into Contention Mix in Austin
Joe Highsmith

Continues to Backslide into Irrelevancy
Blades Brown

Keeping The Ball Rolling This Week in Austin
Matt McCarty

Comes to Austin After a Month Off
Chris Kirk

Riding a Fall Wave of Momentum Heading to Texas
Mackenzie Hughes

an All-or-Nothing Possibility at Austin Championship
Tom Hoge

Heads to Austin Championship After Another Missed Cut
Tarik Skubal

Mets Could be the Current Favorites to Land Tarik Skubal
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. "Highly Unlikely" to be Traded this Offseason
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Unlikely to Enter Bidding War for Tarik Skubal
Corbin Carroll

has Offseason Elbow Surgery
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