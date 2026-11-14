RotoBaller staff's bold predictions for Week 10 of the 2026 fantasy football season. Expert start/sit predictions from RotoBaller, including Jordyn Tyson, Kaleb Johnson, Tyler Higbee, and more.
Hey RotoBallers! The full Week 10 slate is just a few hours away, which means there is no better time to drop some bold predictions!
In this roundtable edition of bold predictions, see what RotoBaller writers have to say about Cam Ward, Fernando Mendoza, Jordyn Tyson, and more.
Below, check out these seven fantasy football bold predictions from RotoBaller staff writers Frank Ammirante, Bruno Mule, and Aidin Ebrahimi.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Fernando Mendoza Makes a Statement
After the fourth-longest wait among first-overall pick quarterbacks in the Super Bowl era, Fernando Mendoza will make his first career start against the Seahawks this week, following the departure of his mentor, Kirk Cousins.
If you've been following this series since the start of this season, or even last season, you'll know that I love it when someone faces their former team.
Klint Kubiak helped the Seahawks win Super Bowl LX, and has been sorely missed by them ever since he took over as the Raiders' head coach.
After losing to his brother Klay last week and losing his QB1, Kubiak is not in a good mood. Fans have noticed Kubiak looking far from ecstatic in the press conference announcing the Cousins trade.
Once a Raider, Always a Raider 🏴☠️ https://t.co/Yd9si59d11
— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 10, 2026
"We couldn't have picked a better guy to kick us off this season," Kubiak told reporters per the official Raiders X account. "We're gonna miss Kirk."
Facing the vaunted Seahawks defense in your NFL debut won't be easy. But with a motivated Kubiak, who knows the defense better than anyone else, Mendoza will have a unique advantage to kickstart his pro football career in style.
Let's not forget that Kubiak's offense has helped a supposedly "washed" Cousins have the second-most passing touchdowns in the NFL (20).
Marcus Mariota, Brock Purdy, and Caleb Williams have all had impressive performances against the "Dark Side" defense this season, so it's not impossible. And if Mendoza ever finds himself in trouble, he'll have Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty to throw to.
It's the definition of a "baptism by fire", but Mendoza has several circumstances in his favor to make a statement against a Super Bowl-winning defense on his debut to set the tone for what could very well be a legendary career.
- Aidin Ebrahimi
Tyler Warren Draws at Least 12 Targets Against Miami
After halftime against Dallas, Tyler Warren drew seven targets and caught four for 44 yards. All four catches moved the ball at least nine yards, and two came on the Colts' first scoring drive of the second half. Ashton Dulin drew two targets, one of them a 55-yard touchdown on a screen.
The Colts list Anthony Gould as Downs' replacement in the slot. In the game Downs missed against the Los Angeles Chargers last season, Gould played 39 offensive snaps and caught one pass for three yards. On passing plays, Deion Burks logged 44 of his 55 snaps with Allen off the field. In Week 6, he caught a 36-yard pass on a deep corner route.
Warren has hit 10 targets twice. He caught four passes for 18 yards against Jacksonville and nine for 55 against Houston. His longest catch against the Texans went for 15 yards.
The Dolphins held Sam LaPorta to 32 yards last week. T.J. Hockenson caught 13 passes against Miami earlier this season, all for gains of 22 yards or fewer. With Downs and Allen gone, I'm betting Jones starts using Warren on short throws right away, the way he did after halftime against Dallas.
- Bruno Mule
Kaleb Johnson Finishes as a Top-20 RB for Week 10
With Josh Jacobs injured, there are question marks in the Packers' backfield once again. However, I'm expecting Kaleb Johnson to lead the committee here. He ran well in Week 9, rushing 14 times for 68 yards and a touchdown. Yes, MarShawn Lloyd didn't play in that game, but he's been largely ineffective for the Packers.
You're not going to see Matt LaFleur go back to what he was doing before. He's likely to switch it up and ride the hot hand, which looks like Johnson this time around.
Sure, the matchup against the Vikings is far from ideal, but volume is king here. You're likely going to see 10-12 carries with red zone work from Johnson here. With how effective Jordan Love and the passing game have been, Johnson should have a chance to find the end zone. Remember, Ollie Gordon II gashed this Vikings defense earlier this year. Don't let the matchup push you off Johnson.
- Frank Ammirante
Cam Ward Finishes as a Top-15 QB for Week 10
There's no question that Cam Ward has been a major disappointment in his second season. We haven't seen the leap that I expected from Ward, especially with offensive coordinator Brian Daboll joining the team. I thought Daboll would help Ward take the next step in his development, just like he did with Josh Allen back in the day. Definitely not an Allen-like leap; I'm just mentioning him as an example of Daboll doing good work with quarterbacks.
But that hasn't been the case in the first half of the season, as Ward has only 1,483 passing yards on 6.0 yards per attempt, putting up six touchdowns and five interceptions. Simply put, he's been one of the worst starting quarterbacks in the NFL. However, we have to acknowledge that we saw a glimmer of hope with Ward back in Week 8 before their bye.
Cam Ward had his first career 300 yard passing game, showing why Tennessee picked him No. 1 overall.
26/40, 304 PASS YDS, 2 TD, 0 INT, 41 RUSH YDS vs Bengals
And he did it without Tennessee's leading receiver, Carnell Tate. https://t.co/ckAbiPVlK5
— Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) November 1, 2026
Facing the Bengals without his best wideout, Carnell Tate, Ward threw for 304 yards and two touchdowns. What was even more intriguing was the rushing output, as Ward totaled a season-high seven attempts for 41 yards. If that can become more of a common occurrence, Ward could be in line for some more fantasy production.
Up next is a tough matchup against the Jaguars, but this is a brick wall of a defense against the run. That could force Ward to the air more often, especially as the Titans play from behind as double-digit home underdogs. That could create the ideal game environment for Ward to emerge as a sneaky streamer. Ward is currently consensus QB25 in Week 10 rankings, so a top 15 finish certainly qualifies as a bold take.
- Frank Ammirante
Tyler Higbee Finishes as a Top-12 TE for Week 10
The Rams are riddled with injuries at wide receiver, with Puka Nacua and Davante Adams sidelined, leaving Tutu Atwell and Konata Mumpfield as the top targets on the perimeter. But instead of trying to decide which wideout goes off for the Rams, I'd rather ride with a tight end. Look for the Rams to go with a run-heavy approach with Kyren Williams and Blake Corum, with Tyler Higbee as the potential top target.
Higbee has three games with 60+ yards this season, and Terrance Ferguson remains sidelined. The Rams are expected to blow out the Cardinals here, as they're double-digit road favorites. It's a must-win game for them given their upcoming schedule, and the Cards are vulnerable vs. tight ends. To that end, Higbee is my favorite TE streamer pick for this week, with a decent chance to crack the top-12.
- Frank Ammirante
C.J. Stroud Stays Under 225 Passing Yards With Only One Touchdown Pass
Two of C.J. Stroud's five touchdown passes against the Chargers went for 63 yards. Tank Dell scored down the right sideline, and Kayshon Boutte broke his on third-and-five. Stroud finished with 384 passing yards.
Cleveland has recorded 26 sacks in nine games. Five came against Tyler Shough in New Orleans last Sunday. Linebacker Carson Schwesinger got to him on third down from the 10 and again from the seven. The Saints kicked field goals on both drives. Shough's only touchdown pass came in overtime.
Houston ruled out starting left guard Keylan Rutledge (neck and shoulder) after he missed practice all week, including Friday. Cleveland has allowed 201 net passing yards per game, sixth fewest through Week 9. Losing Rutledge makes those longer-developing throws to Dell and Boutte a tougher proposition.
Stroud took three sacks at Indianapolis and finished with 167 passing yards and a touchdown. The Giants held him to 153 yards but gave up two touchdowns. The Indianapolis line is closer to what I'm expecting here. Cleveland's pressure near the goal line gives it a way to limit Stroud's scoring even if Houston gets into the red zone.
- Bruno Mule
Jaylen Warren Continues His Dominance Against Cincinnati
Jaylen Warren was the most important offensive player on last year's AFC North-champion Steelers, but most NFL fans and analysts still severely underrated him heading into 2026. Now, it's safe to say that his critics have been silenced this season.
Warren is currently on pace to eclipse over 2,100 yards from scrimmage, and he could get even closer to that milestone with a standout performance against one of his favorite opponents, the Cincinnati Bengals.
Warren has put up 401 yards from scrimmage in his last three outings against the Bengals, including a 176-yard outing earlier this season.
Despite his dominant outings against Cincinnati, he has never scored a touchdown against them in his career. Look for him to top 100 scrimmage yards again and score a touchdown as the cherry on top.
- Aidin Ebrahimi
Kenyon Sadiq Has a Standout Performance
Kenyon Sadiq set the fantasy football world on fire in Week 3, putting up 105 yards, a touchdown, and 23.5 PPR points against the Lions. However, he has been extremely disappointing since then.
Kenyon Sadiq starts off his NFL career with a rushing TD!
NYJvsTEN on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/80wsuFz8mf
— NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026
The 2026 first-round pick put up just 43 yards and played in 38.3% of the Jets' offensive snaps in the five games following that outstanding performance, seeing considerably less work than Mason Taylor. But we saw a glimmer of hope last week.
Sadiq caught all four of his targets for 49 yards against the Chiefs, finishing as his team's second-leading receiving option behind Omar Cooper Jr. in a blowout loss.
Now, the rookie TE will have a chance to build on that performance and solidify himself for good. He will face a Bills defense that has allowed the fifth-most yards per game to opposing tight ends (65.9), and it'll be a perfect opportunity to get back on track.
- Aidin Ebrahimi
Jordyn Tyson Finishes as a Top-24 WR for Week 10
Jordyn Tyson made his return in Week 9, playing limited snaps en route to four catches for 30 yards. However, it's worth noting that Tyson had a red-zone target where he almost found the end zone before ultimately fumbling the ball. With that said, the main takeaway here is that this is a first-round rookie who saw five targets in a limited role. If you watch the tape, you see that Tyson showed the ability to get open at a high rate.
I'm bullish on Tyson for the rest of the season. It wouldn't surprise me to see him make a major impact down the stretch. There's a chance that this can start in Week 10 in a pivotal home game against the division rival Panthers. What intrigues me here is how optimistic betting markets are on Tyson for this week. Despite a marginal role in his first game back, they've listed Tyson's receiving yards prop at 41.5. That's only three yards fewer than Jalen Coker.
What makes this interesting to me is that it shows that oddsmakers believe Tyson will have an enhanced role in his second game back. This makes sense because it's logical for the Saints to ease in their rookie, but now that he showed his talent on the field, it also makes sense to play him more snaps in his second game. This matchup against the Panthers has massive implications, so look for the Saints to get their talented rookie more involved.
- Frank Ammirante
Who Should I Start Tool
You can also see the Who Should I Start tool here.
Week 10 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Jordyn Tyson, Kaleb Johnson, Tyler Higbee. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 10.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 10 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 10 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 10 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 10 for Jordyn Tyson, Kaleb Johnson, Tyler Higbee.
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