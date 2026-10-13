October 13, 2026

Brandon's fantasy hockey Risers and Fallers for Week 3 of the 2026 NHL season. His top trade targets, player outlooks, and analysis for Alexis Lafreniere, Sebastian Aho, Mikael Granlund, and more.

Hey, RotoBallers! We are now officially in the second "full" week of the NHL season, and the dust has begun to settle. Fantasy managers are starting to identify potential breakout candidates and are growing concerned about many underperforming stars.

Below are top options to acquire via trade and the waiver wire, as well as players to watch who are underperforming after the first two weeks of the 2026 NHL season and could be potential buy-low candidates.

Be sure to follow RotoBaller on X for all of our league-winning content and me @df_solutions. Also, use discount code SOLUTIONS for 50% off any Premium Packages and get access to our Team Sync platform with customized lineup tools, projections, and more based on your league settings. Let's dive in! Note: All statistics referenced are updated as of Monday, October 6.

NHL Metrics Glossary

ixG = Individual Expected Goals

iSCF = Individual Scoring Chances For

iHDCF = Individual High-Danger Chances For

xGF/60 = Expected Goals For Per 60

SCF/60 = Scoring Chances For Per 60

HDCF/60 = High-Danger Chances For Per 60

Fantasy Hockey Risers - Trade Targets to Buy

Players rostered in 40% or more of Yahoo leagues

Alexis Lafreniere (LW, RW) - New York Rangers, Rostered 82% (+3%)

Alexis Lafreniere is considered a ‘top’ trade target right now, as there are several managers who might be concerned after his ‘demotion’ to the second line. Fret not. The young winger moved down to the second line to spark another source of offense, rather than relying on the Rangers’ top line to produce it all.

That exactly happened. Lafreniere produced two points (one goal), one power-play point, and two shots in the 6-2 win over the Canucks, and the second line themselves accounted for two of the six goals. Over the last week, his line has produced 2.56 Expected Goals For per 60.

In his seven games this season, the winger has produced eight points (five goals), 14 shots on goal, two power-play points, and two blocked shots. He is quickly becoming a staple for bench boss Mike Sullivan.

After tying his career-high in points last season (57), Lafreniere is projected to post career-highs in several categories this year in his big breakout season. Get him now while managers hesitate on his value.

Sebastian Aho (C) - Carolina Hurricanes, Rostered 96%

Speaking of breakout seasons. There are not enough words to describe Sebastian Aho’s torrid pace in the National Hockey League this season. Last season, Aho produced 80 points (27 goals), and in his best season (2023), he produced 89 points (36 goals). Aho has already scored 11 points (six goals) in seven games. He has also recorded 24 shots on goal, four power-play points, and five blocked shots.

Oh my, Sebastian Aho put him on skates 🫢 Aho's on a five-game point streak! https://t.co/wrKX45rzIL — NHL (@NHL) October 11, 2026

Over the last week, Aho has generated 1.93 Individual Expected Goals Per 60 (expected goals without teammates), putting him in the top 20. He has also produced 6.1 Expected Goals For Per 60 and 48.27 Scoring Chances For Per 60. That means he helps his on-ice teammates score 6.1 Expected Goals and generate 48.27 Scoring Chances per 60.

Those are top-10 and top-20 numbers, respectively. Aho could break the 100-point barrier for the first time in his career this season, and managers who want to be part of history need to make the move now.

Managers should pounce on any trade offers where a league mate attempts to "sell-high." Aho has the upside to be a legit top-10 player in fantasy.

Dylan Garand (G) - New York Rangers, Rostered 53% (+19%)

The final riser we will spotlight profiles more as a potential "sell-high" than the names above. Although his outlook has improved greatly over the last week, managers should consider parting with this netminder, as his value could be at its peak.

Unfortunately for New York Rangers fans, their cornerstone goalie, Igor Shesterkin, was injured and confirmed out for the season. The Rangers are also without Joonas Korpisalo due to injury, leaving Dylan Garand as the clear No. 1.

Shesterkin was hurt midway through the second period in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Washington Capitals. In that performance, Garand made 12 saves and conceded one goal.

He then made his second start of the season, and his first since being named the Rangers’ "starter", against the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. The netminder made 21 saves and conceded two goals in the win. Garand has shown he can start at the NHL level. However, there is plenty of chatter that the Rangers are looking elsewhere to stay near the top of the Eastern Conference.

The 24-year-old has appeared in only six NHL games, and while he's been sharp (.947% SV%, 5.6 Goals Saved Above Expected), the sample is small.

If you are a fantasy manager with Garand on your team and you believe the Rangers won’t try to trade for someone like Jordan Binnington of the St. Louis Blues or potentially Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets in a blockbuster deal, keep Garand with high confidence in the hopes he can become a viable No. 2 netminder for fantasy, and eventually take over the crease.

However, if you think the Rangers will acquire another netminder with far more NHL experience than Garand or are concerned that the rookie may take a step back, then there is no better time to sell high and acquire as much trade value back at his "peak."

Any lengthy slump from the young netminder could further push the Rangers to make a move.

Fantasy Hockey Risers - Waiver Wire Targets

Players rostered in less than 40% of Yahoo leagues

Taylor Hall (LW) - Carolina Hurricanes, Rostered 30% (+16.7%)

Why not hang out at Lenovo Center for another rampant hurricane? Taylor Hall is ‘quietly’ producing while everyone else is focused on his linemates (Jackson Blake, Rostered 59% (+9%), and Logan Stankoven, Rostered 72% (+4.7%). Taylor Hall has produced five points (three goals), 13 shots on goal, and one power-play point in the last week, after going pointless in his first three games.

What is the most impressive part of this run of form? The veteran winger is top 20 in Individual Expected Goals Per 60 and still the fifth-best with 2.39, while logging consistent minutes on both 5-on-5 and the power play. Even more impressive, in the same timeframe, Hall is also top 10 in both Expected Goals For Per 60 (6.34) and Scoring Chances For Per 60 (49.16).

The second line for the Carolina Hurricanes is heating up fast, spearheaded by the power forward, and it's a crime that he is still under 50 percent owned.

Mikael Granlund (C, LW) - Anaheim Ducks, Rostered 31% (+4%)

More injuries are popping up, and Anaheim Ducks winger Cutter Gauthier is one of the most recent. This comes after the Ducks moved him down to the second line to help spark their offense (similar to Lafreniere of the New York Rangers). The extent of Gauthier’s injury remains unknown, but as long as he is out, Mikael Granlund will benefit.

The veteran center is turning back time with seven points (two goals), 10 shots on goal, three power-play points, and four blocked shots in his first five games this season.

🚨 Granlund 🚨 His 200th NHL goal makes it 4-1! #FlyTogether https://t.co/ChE9fWGS9x — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) October 10, 2026

In the last week, he has also produced 1.13 Individual Expected Goals Per 60, 3.46 Expected Goals Per 60, and 35.33 Scoring Chances For Per 60. As expected, his individual goal-scoring is much lower than his overall production on the ice.

However, having a 1.13 ixG/60 when he is primarily known as the ‘set-up’ man is impressive. If managers have an open spot and need a dual-eligible player who can produce in multiple ways, look no further. After a shorter slate this week (facing the Flames on Tuesday and the Bruins on Friday), the Ducks have a four-game slate in Week 4 that could set him up for a very productive week.

Fantasy Hockey Fallers

Brady Tkachuk (C, LW) - Florida Panthers, Rostered 99%

It's getting close to ringing the alarm bell. Brady Tkachuk has not produced a single point yet this season, his first as a Florida Panther. Is this the Ottawa Senators curse coming full circle? We will find out! In his last two games (entering Monday), Tkachuk has produced three shots on goal. Over the season, he has 12 shots on goal and one blocked shot in five appearances.

What makes matters worse is that he has created 0.49 Individual Expected Goals Per 60, 2.1 Expected Goals For Per 60, and 28.35 Scoring Chances For Per 60. All three metrics are in the bottom 20 percent over the last week. He is producing very little at the individual and team levels.

Until he can find his groove, he is a borderline bench player in shallower formats.

While the metrics are not promising, managers should trust his previous career production and consider kicking the tires at a potential buy-low attempt if a leaguemate is panicking.

Dylan Cozens (C) - Ottawa Senators, Rostered 54% (-1%)

The once-praised center has fallen drastically. Although, he did offer some hope after his 59 point (28 goal) season last year–first full season with the Senators. Cozens is one of the offensive pieces the Senators rely on for consistency, and he is doing exactly that, just in the negative.

The veteran has produced one assist, 11 shots on goal, one power-play point, and three blocked shots in five games to start the season. He got the assist in his last outing, a 3-2 shootout win over the Nashville Predators.

He isn’t doing terribly given his linemates, but his ixG/60 is still below 1 at 0.8. He is also barely producing above 30 Scoring Chances Per 60. The one bright spot is his Expected Goals Per 60, which sits at 2.65.

Perhaps a move to the third line will take the pressure off him to score. This lineup change could be exactly what the center needs to regain his scoring touch. Until then, he is barely rosterable, unless you need players that day in deeper formats.

Porter Martone (RW) - Philadelphia Flyers, Rostered 76%

Sorry, Flyers fans, but the article cannot go on without mentioning at least one Flyers player worth benching. This week’s edition will be Porter Martone. For some odd reason, there is more negativity and drama coming out of Philadelphia these days than there is positivity, and it looks like Martone has gotten his skates wrapped up in it.

Over seven games, he has one goal, five shots on goal, and one power-play point. He is averaging under one shot per game, which is extremely worrisome given his play and ‘potential’.

This is further evident with his low 0.32 ixG/60. It isn’t surprising he is having a hard time generating expected goals himself when he isn’t taking shots to begin with. The interesting point is that he generates 2.88 xGF/60 while on the ice, but only 25.28 SCF/60. So he is generating expected goals for his linemates, but not at a high rate.

It almost seems like he is not being used correctly, given he is a scoring winger, not a playmaker. If fantasy managers believe in his potential and hope that this offense can find its footing, it's the optimal time to buy low. Otherwise, he is firmly on the hot seat and a borderline cut candidate for those in shallower formats.