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Ravens vs. Falcons Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Sunday Night Football - Derrick Henry, Bijan Robinson, Zay Flowers, Mark Andrews, and more

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Derrick Henry - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Fantasy football start em, sit em SNF lineups advice for Ravens vs. Falcons on NFL Sunday Night Football in Week 5 (2026). NFL matchups analysis and SNF starts/sits.

In This Article hide
Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Matchups We Love
Matchups We Hate
Other Notable Matchups
Baltimore Ravens Start/Sit Matchups
Atlanta Falcons Start/Sit Matchups
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

The Week 5 Sunday slate closes with a "battle of the birds" primetime clash between the Ravens and Falcons!

A 3-1 Baltimore squad will travel to Atlanta to face a surging Falcons team in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The challenge is made all the more difficult by the fact that the Ravens will be without superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson in this one.

We will bring you Sunday Night Football analysis all season, focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench. Let's dive into this SNF matchup for Week 5 of the season. Good luck in 2026 fantasy football, RotoBallers!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

 

Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons

Sunday, October 11, 8:20 PM ET

Notable Fantasy Injuries: 

  • Lamar Jackson - Out (Ankle)
  • Zay Flowers - Questionable (Foot)

 

Matchups We Love

WR Zay Flowers

Update: Flowers is questionable but expected to play.

Zay Flowers should be in for a nice game against a Falcons secondary that has struggled to contain WR1s all season. Tetairoa McMillan totaled 101 yards back in Week 2, Christian Watson had 96 yards and a touchdown in Week 3, and Olave had 116 yards last week. Next up is Flowers. He'll be a low-end WR1 this week.

 

Matchups We Hate

RB Derrick Henry 

Derrick Henry being on the hate list doesn't mean you should sit him. Henry is still a must-start RB1 in all formats this week. However, the Falcons have been one of the better run defenses this season. Atlanta is allowing only 48.5 rush yards per game to opposing running backs while allowing the sixth-fewest fantasy points.

 

Other Notable Matchups

QB Tyler Huntley 

Lamar Jackson (ankle) will not suit up in Week 5. That will force Tyler Huntley to make his first start of the season. In his two starts last year, Huntley finished with 16.7 fantasy points and 14.3 fantasy points. Therefore, he will be a mid-tier QB2 in Superflex this week against the Falcons.

QB Michael Penix Jr. 

Michael Penix Jr. has done a good job leading this offense over the past two weeks. It hasn't resulted in many fantasy points (15 fantasy points in Week 3 and 12.7 fantasy points), but he has looked solid in the pocket so far. For this week, Penix will come in as a mid-tier QB2. The Ravens have allowed just four passing touchdowns all season.

RB Bijan Robinson 

It's easy with Bijan Robinson. He is a must-start RB1 in this Week 5 matchup against the Ravens.

WR Drake London

Drake London's numbers with Penix this year have been outstanding. In two games with the lefty gunslinger, London has caught 14 passes for 290 yards. That's enough reason to roll with him as a strong WR1 play this weekend. The Ravens have also allowed the fourth-most receptions and sixth-most receiving yards to opposing WRs.

TE Kyle Pitts Sr. 

Fantasy managers can't possibly start Kyle Pitts in any format this week. He has caught just five passes for 67 yards across four games and remains non-existent in Atlanta's passing attack. Although he is coming off a three-catch, 47-yard performance in Week 4, Pitts should be sat in most leagues in Week 5. Baltimore has allowed the seventh-fewest receptions to TEs.

TE Mark Andrews

Mark Andrews will come into Week 5 as a potential TE1 play in 16+ team leagues. He has scored in double figures in PPR formats in two of the past three games, and the Falcons have allowed three receiving touchdowns to TEs this season. Huntley potentially starting does hurt Andrews' fantasy value a bit, but he always has some touchdown upside.

 

Baltimore Ravens Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Start/Sit Matchup
Rating ▾		 Pos. Team Game
Matchup
Derrick Henry Start 115.3 RB BAL @ ATL
Mark Andrews Start 108 TE BAL @ ATL
Zay Flowers Start 107.3 WR BAL @ ATL
Tyler Loop Start 106.7 K BAL @ ATL
Rashod Bateman Sit 101.5 WR BAL @ ATL
Tyler Huntley Sit 101.1 QB BAL @ ATL
Chris Moore Sit 100.6 WR BAL @ ATL
Devontez Walker Sit 100.1 WR BAL @ ATL
Elijah Sarratt Sit 99.1 WR BAL @ ATL
Baltimore Ravens Sit 98.8 DEF BAL @ ATL
Justice Hill Sit 98.6 RB BAL @ ATL
Matt Hibner Sit 97.4 TE BAL @ ATL
LaJohntay Wester Sit 96 WR BAL @ ATL
Josh Cuevas Sit 95 TE BAL @ ATL
Durham Smythe Sit 93.6 TE BAL @ ATL
Joe Fagnano Sit 93.2 QB BAL @ ATL
Rasheen Ali Sit 90.8 RB BAL @ ATL

 

Atlanta Falcons Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Start/Sit Matchup
Rating ▾		 Pos. Team Game
Matchup
Bijan Robinson Start 122.5 RB ATL vs BAL
Drake London Start 109.6 WR ATL vs BAL
Brian Robinson Start 104.8 RB ATL vs BAL
Michael Penix Jr. Risky Start 103.4 QB ATL vs BAL
Jahan Dotson Sit 101.6 WR ATL vs BAL
Nick Folk Sit 100.2 K ATL vs BAL
Cooper Rush Sit 99.4 QB ATL vs BAL
Kyle Pitts Sr. Sit 98.1 TE ATL vs BAL
Austin Hooper Sit 95.8 TE ATL vs BAL
Olamide Zaccheaus Sit 95.1 WR ATL vs BAL
Zachariah Branch Sit 94.8 WR ATL vs BAL
Jack Strand Sit 94.1 QB ATL vs BAL
Chris Blair Sit 92.9 WR ATL vs BAL
Tua Tagovailoa Sit 91.4 QB ATL vs BAL
Charlie Woerner Sit 91.2 TE ATL vs BAL
Nick Muse Sit 89.9 TE ATL vs BAL
Atlanta Falcons Sit 76.4 DEF ATL vs BAL

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for 5?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 5 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Brian Robinson, Rashod Bateman, Kyle Pitts Sr., Mark Andrews, and more. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 5.

Week 5 Player Decisions. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, we've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 5 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 5 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 5 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool:

Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Keon Coleman
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Tre Tucker
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Mike Gesicki
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
DJ Moore
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Tyler Higbee
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Tre Harris
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Antonio Williams
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Dallas Goedert
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Keenan Allen
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Courtland Sutton
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Rico Dowdle
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Rome Odunze
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Jake Ferguson
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Roman Wilson
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Blake Corum
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Mark Andrews
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Will Shipley
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Makai Lemon
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Dalton Schultz
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Michael Mayer
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Ladd McConkey
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Samaje Perine
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Kalif Raymond
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Woody Marks
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
KC Concepcion
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Bijan Robinson
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Chase Brown
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Derrick Henry
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Kyren Williams
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Javonte Williams
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
D'Andre Swift
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
James Cook III
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Jaylen Warren
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Cam Skattebo
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Braelon Allen
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Rashod Bateman
vs
Germie Bernard
Rashod Bateman
vs
Kimani Vidal
Rashod Bateman
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Rashod Bateman
vs
Isaiah Williams
Rashod Bateman
vs
Dameon Pierce
Rashod Bateman
vs
Tyjae Spears
Rashod Bateman
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Rashod Bateman
vs
Ted Hurst
Rashod Bateman
vs
Cooper Kupp
Rashod Bateman
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Rashod Bateman
vs
Efton Chism III
Rashod Bateman
vs
Austin Ekeler
Rashod Bateman
vs
Rachaad White
Rashod Bateman
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Rashod Bateman
vs
AJ Barner
Rashod Bateman
vs
Evan Engram
Rashod Bateman
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Rashod Bateman
vs
Troy Franklin
Rashod Bateman
vs
Najee Harris
Rashod Bateman
vs
Darnell Washington
Rashod Bateman
vs
Jaylin Noel
Rashod Bateman
vs
Kaelon Black
Rashod Bateman
vs
George Holani
Rashod Bateman
vs
Jaylen Wright
Rashod Bateman
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Rashod Bateman
vs
Justice Hill
Rashod Bateman
vs
Kendre Miller
Rashod Bateman
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Rashod Bateman
vs
Malachi Fields
Rashod Bateman
vs
Tez Johnson
Rashod Bateman
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Rashod Bateman
vs
Greg Dulcich
Rashod Bateman
vs
Chris Bell
Rashod Bateman
vs
Gunnar Helm
Rashod Bateman
vs
Darius Cooper
Rashod Bateman
vs
Roschon Johnson
Rashod Bateman
vs
Cade Otton
Rashod Bateman
vs
Demario Douglas
Rashod Bateman
vs
Cody White
Rashod Bateman
vs
Dawson Knox
Rashod Bateman
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Rashod Bateman
vs
Colby Parkinson
Rashod Bateman
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Rashod Bateman
vs
Puka Nacua
Rashod Bateman
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Rashod Bateman
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Rashod Bateman
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Rashod Bateman
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Rashod Bateman
vs
Nico Collins
Rashod Bateman
vs
Michael Wilson
Rashod Bateman
vs
Chris Olave
Rashod Bateman
vs
Justin Jefferson
Rashod Bateman
vs
Drake London
Rashod Bateman
vs
Davante Adams
Rashod Bateman
vs
Zay Flowers
Rashod Bateman
vs
George Pickens
Rashod Bateman
vs
Malik Nabers
Rashod Bateman
vs
Garrett Wilson
Rashod Bateman
vs
Parker Washington
Rashod Bateman
vs
Christian Watson
Rashod Bateman
vs
Matthew Golden
Rashod Bateman
vs
Tee Higgins
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Ted Hurst
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Austin Ekeler
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Tyjae Spears
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Isaiah Williams
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Evan Engram
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Kimani Vidal
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Troy Franklin
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Rashod Bateman
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Darnell Washington
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Germie Bernard
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Kaelon Black
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Jaylen Wright
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Dameon Pierce
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Justice Hill
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Cooper Kupp
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Tez Johnson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Efton Chism III
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Greg Dulcich
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Rachaad White
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Gunnar Helm
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
AJ Barner
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Roschon Johnson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Demario Douglas
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Najee Harris
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Dawson Knox
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Jaylin Noel
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Colby Parkinson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
George Holani
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Bryce Lance
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Kendre Miller
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Mason Taylor
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Malachi Fields
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Cole Kmet
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Raheim Sanders
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Chris Bell
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Trey McBride
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Brock Bowers
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
George Kittle
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Dalton Schultz
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Dallas Goedert
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Mike Gesicki
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Tyler Higbee
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Jake Ferguson
Mark Andrews
vs
Will Shipley
Mark Andrews
vs
Roman Wilson
Mark Andrews
vs
Dalton Schultz
Mark Andrews
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Mark Andrews
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Mark Andrews
vs
Rome Odunze
Mark Andrews
vs
Hunter Henry
Mark Andrews
vs
Courtland Sutton
Mark Andrews
vs
Ladd McConkey
Mark Andrews
vs
Dallas Goedert
Mark Andrews
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Mark Andrews
vs
Tre Harris
Mark Andrews
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Mark Andrews
vs
DJ Moore
Mark Andrews
vs
Woody Marks
Mark Andrews
vs
Tre Tucker
Mark Andrews
vs
KC Concepcion
Mark Andrews
vs
Keon Coleman
Mark Andrews
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Mark Andrews
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Mark Andrews
vs
Colston Loveland
Mark Andrews
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Mark Andrews
vs
Isaiah Likely
Mark Andrews
vs
Brenton Strange
Mark Andrews
vs
Khalil Shakir
Mark Andrews
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Mark Andrews
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Mark Andrews
vs
Mike Gesicki
Mark Andrews
vs
Jordan Addison
Mark Andrews
vs
Tyler Higbee
Mark Andrews
vs
Devaughn Vele
Mark Andrews
vs
Antonio Williams
Mark Andrews
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Mark Andrews
vs
Keenan Allen
Mark Andrews
vs
RJ Harvey
Mark Andrews
vs
Rico Dowdle
Mark Andrews
vs
Juwan Johnson
Mark Andrews
vs
Jake Ferguson
Mark Andrews
vs
Malik Washington
Mark Andrews
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Mark Andrews
vs
Denzel Boston
Mark Andrews
vs
Blake Corum
Mark Andrews
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Mark Andrews
vs
Trey McBride
Mark Andrews
vs
Brock Bowers
Mark Andrews
vs
Sam Laporta
Mark Andrews
vs
George Kittle
Mark Andrews
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Mark Andrews
vs
Tyler Warren
Mark Andrews
vs
Tucker Kraft
Mark Andrews
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Mark Andrews
vs
Michael Mayer
Mark Andrews
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Mark Andrews
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Mark Andrews
vs
Cade Otton
Mark Andrews
vs
AJ Barner
Mark Andrews
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Mark Andrews
vs
Evan Engram
Mark Andrews
vs
Darnell Washington
Mark Andrews
vs
Greg Dulcich
Mark Andrews
vs
Gunnar Helm
Mark Andrews
vs
Dawson Knox

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Officially Questionable for Week 5
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Officially Out for Six Weeks
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to Miss Friday's Game, Considered Day-to-Day
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Won't Play in Week 5
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Questionable for Week 5 Against Colts
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Cleared for Week 5 Against Packers
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Questionable After Limited Practice Friday
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Still Not Practicing Friday
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Plays in Japan for the First Time
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