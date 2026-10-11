October 11, 2026

Fantasy football start em, sit em SNF lineups advice for Ravens vs. Falcons on NFL Sunday Night Football in Week 5 (2026). NFL matchups analysis and SNF starts/sits.

The Week 5 Sunday slate closes with a "battle of the birds" primetime clash between the Ravens and Falcons!

A 3-1 Baltimore squad will travel to Atlanta to face a surging Falcons team in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The challenge is made all the more difficult by the fact that the Ravens will be without superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson in this one.

We will bring you Sunday Night Football analysis all season, focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench. Let's dive into this SNF matchup for Week 5 of the season. Good luck in 2026 fantasy football, RotoBallers!

Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons

Sunday, October 11, 8:20 PM ET

Notable Fantasy Injuries:

Lamar Jackson - Out (Ankle)

Zay Flowers - Questionable (Foot)

Matchups We Love

WR Zay Flowers

Update: Flowers is questionable but expected to play.

Zay Flowers should be in for a nice game against a Falcons secondary that has struggled to contain WR1s all season. Tetairoa McMillan totaled 101 yards back in Week 2, Christian Watson had 96 yards and a touchdown in Week 3, and Olave had 116 yards last week. Next up is Flowers. He'll be a low-end WR1 this week.

Zay Flowers Expected to Play on Sunday Night Against the Falcons https://t.co/ue0oqwsMDF — RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) October 11, 2026

Matchups We Hate

RB Derrick Henry

Derrick Henry being on the hate list doesn't mean you should sit him. Henry is still a must-start RB1 in all formats this week. However, the Falcons have been one of the better run defenses this season. Atlanta is allowing only 48.5 rush yards per game to opposing running backs while allowing the sixth-fewest fantasy points.

Other Notable Matchups

QB Tyler Huntley

Lamar Jackson (ankle) will not suit up in Week 5. That will force Tyler Huntley to make his first start of the season. In his two starts last year, Huntley finished with 16.7 fantasy points and 14.3 fantasy points. Therefore, he will be a mid-tier QB2 in Superflex this week against the Falcons.

QB Michael Penix Jr.

Michael Penix Jr. has done a good job leading this offense over the past two weeks. It hasn't resulted in many fantasy points (15 fantasy points in Week 3 and 12.7 fantasy points), but he has looked solid in the pocket so far. For this week, Penix will come in as a mid-tier QB2. The Ravens have allowed just four passing touchdowns all season.

RB Bijan Robinson

It's easy with Bijan Robinson. He is a must-start RB1 in this Week 5 matchup against the Ravens.

WR Drake London

Drake London's numbers with Penix this year have been outstanding. In two games with the lefty gunslinger, London has caught 14 passes for 290 yards. That's enough reason to roll with him as a strong WR1 play this weekend. The Ravens have also allowed the fourth-most receptions and sixth-most receiving yards to opposing WRs.

TE Kyle Pitts Sr.

Fantasy managers can't possibly start Kyle Pitts in any format this week. He has caught just five passes for 67 yards across four games and remains non-existent in Atlanta's passing attack. Although he is coming off a three-catch, 47-yard performance in Week 4, Pitts should be sat in most leagues in Week 5. Baltimore has allowed the seventh-fewest receptions to TEs.

TE Mark Andrews

Mark Andrews will come into Week 5 as a potential TE1 play in 16+ team leagues. He has scored in double figures in PPR formats in two of the past three games, and the Falcons have allowed three receiving touchdowns to TEs this season. Huntley potentially starting does hurt Andrews' fantasy value a bit, but he always has some touchdown upside.

Baltimore Ravens Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Atlanta Falcons Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for 5? PPR Half-PPR STD Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start... Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Who To Start? Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players Overall QB RB WR TE K DST Rookies 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. Popular Searches Overall QB RB WR TE K DST Rookies vs Jacory Croskey-Merritt RJ Harvey vs Jacory Croskey-Merritt Brian Robinson Jr. vs RJ Harvey Brian Robinson Jr. vs Jacoby Brissett Geno Smith vs Brock Purdy Sam Darnold vs Cam Skattebo Pierre Strong Jr. vs Tre Harris Dontayvion Wicks vs Tre Harris Keon Coleman vs Tre Harris Keenan Allen vs Jacoby Brissett Geno Smith vs Brock Purdy Sam Darnold vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Jacory Croskey-Merritt RJ Harvey vs Jacory Croskey-Merritt Brian Robinson Jr. vs RJ Harvey Brian Robinson Jr. vs Cam Skattebo Pierre Strong Jr. vs vs vs vs vs vs Tre Harris Dontayvion Wicks vs Tre Harris Keon Coleman vs Tre Harris Keenan Allen vs Dontayvion Wicks Keon Coleman vs Dontayvion Wicks Keenan Allen vs Keon Coleman Keenan Allen vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs

Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 5 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Brian Robinson, Rashod Bateman, Kyle Pitts Sr., Mark Andrews, and more. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 5.

Week 5 Player Decisions. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, we've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 5 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 5 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 5 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool:

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