Scott Engel features fantasy football lineup starts/sits for Week 5 (2026). He focuses on key NFL players who are creating tough lineup decisions because of injuries and disappointing starts to the season.
Our Key Starters and Tough Calls rundown for Week 5 of the 2026 season helps you make tight lineup calls and find useful streamers. Scott Engel's Week 5 Lineup Spotlights column includes recommended starters and plug-in options. "The King" gives his takes on players who may be generating fantasy anxiety.
The NFL players included in this Week 5 article are based on Scott's Premium Weekly Lineup Rankings, available in the RotoBaller NFL Premium Pass. You can access his full player rankings and also utilize a wide array of tools and analysis. Enter the referral code KING to get a discount on the RotoBaller Premium Pass.
To make the best Week 5 lineup decisions -- consult this analysis, the RotoBaller staff fantasy football rankings, and the free Who Should I Start? tool for comparing as many as four players. This week, we again focus only on running backs and wide receivers, with a list of emergency WRs that can help you avoid a loss.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Running Backs - Fantasy Football Week 5
Jaylen Warren -Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers’ lead RB posted 15-plus fantasy points in each of the last two weeks, rushing for 220 yards in those matchups. He did not register a touchdown, but was still very effective whenever he touched the ball. Warren is averaging 5.6 yards per carry this season, which ranks fifth in the NFL.
Highest Week 3 offensive grade for RB
Jaylen Warren 91.2
Jahmyr Gibbs 90.4
Kyren Williams 84.5
Bijan Robinson 84.1
Mike Washington Jr 83.0 https://t.co/y6CjhMXTmZ
— PFF (@PFF) September 28, 2026
Rico Dowdle might return from a toe injury this week, which would seem to be a concern for those who are planning to start Warren. But before he was injured, Dowdle rushed for 37 yards on 15 carries, and he might only function as a change-of-pace/breather option to spell Warren at times in Week 5.
Pittsburgh gets a good matchup against an Indianapolis run defense which ranks 26th in rushing yards allowed per game. So Warren should still be started as a higher-end fantasy RB2. Kenneth Walker III and Chuba Hubbard are on byes, and Saquon Barkley and Breece Hall are out, so many fantasy managers need a guy who is playing well and has a good matchup.
RBs I would start Warren over include Quinshon Judkins, Aaron Jones Sr., Cam Skattebo, Emanuel Wilson, Rhamondre Stevenson, and Jeremiyah Love.
Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns
I may have Warren ranked ahead of Judkins, but I still view the Cleveland RB as a quality RB2 or flex play for this week. The Browns have deftly stacked a good amount of young playmakers to support the QB on offense, and Judkins showed true signs of promise last season.
This year, Judkins is off to a rather disappointing start. He has not finished as a top 10 RB yet in 2026, and in the first three weeks of the season, Judkins did not finish in the top 20. He has not rushed for more than 70 yards in a game.
The Cleveland offense, however, has shown new signs of life, and last week Judkins was involved in the passing game, catching six passes for 43 yards. He totaled 96 yards from scrimmage and rushed for his first touchdown of the season.
This week, in the battle of the premier and eternal sources of NFL fan pain, the Browns take on the Jets. Someone might win, unless the game ends in a fitting tie. But I lean toward Cleveland in this matchup, as it is clearly playing better and above annual expectations for now.
The Jets rank 25th in the league in rushing defense (123.5 yards per game), and there is more than one path to quality production for Judkins in this matchup. If weather is an issue in New Jersey, then the Browns might lean heavily on their top RB.
If weather does not adversely affect the game, then an offense that scored 27 points last week will provide Judkins with some opportunities to finish off scoring drives with TD runs. Also, with the passing game finally looking respectable, Judkins may be able to find a good amount of running room, so start him as an RB2 this week.
Emanuel Wilson, Seattle Seahawks
After Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III decided to sign elsewhere rather than return to a situation where he was sharing playing time, the Seahawks moved on and drafted Jadarian Price in the first round. They also signed Wilson for additional RB depth.
Price is on IR with a chest injury, and Zach Charbonnet (knee) is not quite ready to return, although he could be activated in the near future. For now, Wilson is the RB1 for the Seahawks heading into a major Week 5 showdown with the 49ers in Week 5.
Wilson was a backup for the majority of his first three seasons in the league with Green Bay, and was projected to back up Price this year, too. But he has been pressed into additional work with the Seahawks, making the most of his opportunities to play more.
In Week 2, Wilson rushed for 92 yards on 21 carries, and last week he finished as RB6 in fantasy football, totaling 104 yards from scrimmage with two TDs. He caught a 23-yard screen pass and took it in for a TD. Wilson has cemented himself as Seattle’s RB1 for at least this week, and likely until Charbonnet returns.
#Seahawks wisely followed Bills game plan from week before attacking Chargers wide.
Emanuel Wilson with great vision getting downhill inside of Grey Zabel's strong block, breaks a tackle and stays on his feet for 15-yard gain. https://t.co/BuYzJxvkI4
— Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) October 6, 2026
George Holani (ribs) is listed as questionable, further indicating that Wilson is headed for a heavy workload this week. San Francisco ranks ninth in the NFL in rushing defense, and Wilson is not an elusive runner, although he is physical. He will rely on volume, and that is important in fantasy football with other key RBs unavailable this week.
Wilson is not an upside play for Week 5, but start him as an RB2 for adequate fantasy production.
Wide Receivers – Fantasy Football Week 5
Once again, with so many injuries creating issues at WR, we issue our list of “Emergency, Break Glass” options at the position. Players are listed in order of starting preference, and these WRs also deserve flex consideration in situations where a plug-in is needed.
Kendrick Bourne, ARI: With Marvin Harrison Jr. gone, Bourne could play a key role in a high-scoring game against the Lions.
Michael Wilson was always going to eat. Kendrick Bourne just became an interesting sleeper this week
— Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) October 10, 2026
Dohnte Meyers, CIN: Using him will depend on whether one or two of Ja'Marr Chase (concussion) or Tee Higgins (groin/neck) play against Miami. If both are out, move Meyers to the top of this list. If one is out, I would only use Bourne over Meyers.
Roman Wilson, PIT: The Steelers are finally seeing Wilson emerge, and he is the clear WR2 against the Colts with Michael Pittman Jr. out.
Antonio Williams, WAS: He may be asked to operate as a prominent WR against the Giants this week, although weather can possibly impact the Washington passing game.
Tre' Harris, LAC: He has taken over as the best deep threat for the Chargers, and injuries in the Denver secondary boost his Week 5 outlook. Ladd McConkey is also iffy again.
Keon Coleman, BUF: The Bills are hoping he can continue to look like a possible breakout candidate, and Coleman is capable of winning on contested catches. He can also be a prime target for Josh Allen in or near the end zone in a marquee matchup with the Rams.
Darius Cooper. PHI: He caught two TD passes last week, and the Eagles WR corps has been thinned out. Cooper looks more ready to contribute than Makai Lemon does.
DeMario Douglas, NE: Mack Hollins is now out for the game against the Raiders, and Douglas might be Drake Maye’s second-favorite target this week.
Dyami Brown/Treylon Burks, WAS: If Terry McLaurin is out and the weather is not terrible in Landover, Brown can be a viable play for at least a decent number of receptions, while Burks is more of a TD threat.
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