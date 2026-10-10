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Updated Start/Sit Chart - All Remaining Week 5 Fantasy Football Matchups and Player Ratings

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David Montgomery - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Updated Fantasy football start/sit picks for Week 5. Expert advice for all Week 5 NFL matchups and players in Week 5 of 2026. This week's start em, sit em picks include Will Shipley, Ollie Gordon II, and more.

Welcome to main slate of Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season, and to our updated fantasy football Week 5 start/sit recommendations chart for all remaining player matchups and all games. Today, we'll look at some tough Week 5 start/sit decisions like Ollie Gordon II, Emanuel Wilson, Will Shipley, and more to see how their matchups project for the weekend.

Even though the season is just getting started, it is crucial to double-check your lineup to make sure you have the best possible option in your starting lineup as injury news or changes in the depth chart can greatly affect a player's outlook.

So who should you start and sit? We're here to help you with a quick-reference start 'em, sit 'em grid for all of these Week 5 matchups. This weekly column provides readers with a chart of every player matchup, the opponent, our start/sit recommendation, and the matchup rating projection confidence/startability score based on an array of metrics. Good luck in Week 5, RotoBallers!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 5 Start/Sit Matchups Chart

Players are sorted from highest to lowest Matchup Ratings. You can also use the color-coded chart below. See more matchup stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections tool.

This chart is updated daily as due to injuries, role changes and snap trends. Scroll down further for a color-coded chart. If you can't see the chart below, click here to see the matchup ratings on a separate page:

Start/Sit Color-Coded Matchups Chart

The below grid shows the same data but as a color-coded grid:

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Running Back Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks
Wide Receiver Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks
Landmines to Avoid, Fade for Week 5 Lineups?
Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 5



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"Plans to Play" in Week 5
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Expected to Return in Week 7
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Officially Questionable for Week 5
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Officially Questionable for Week 5
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Questionable for Week 5
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to Be Out for "Extended" Period of Time
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Day-to-Day With Undisclosed Injury
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Still Not Practicing Friday
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Questionable Due to Back Injury
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Ready to Go For Week 5
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Questionable for Week 5
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Questionable After Missing Friday's Practice
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Back for Week 5 Against Jaguars
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Officially Ruled Out for Week 5
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Ruled Out for Week 5
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Will Be "Ready to Play" Sunday
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Dishes Eight Assists in Preseason Debut
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Scores 14 Points in Preseason Debut
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Red Wings Move J.T. Compher to Injured Reserve
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Runs Offense in Sixers Preseason Debut
Ryan Lindgren

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Nears Double-Double Against Heat
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Pours in 18 Points Against Pelicans
Anthony Davis

Leads Wizards in Preseason Debut
William Eklund

Suffers Lower-Body Injury Against Flyers
Dylan Harper

Sharp in Preseason Opener Against Hawks
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Sustains Upper-Body Injury Thursday
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Exits With Injury Thursday
Bo Horvat

Suffers Injury Late in Thursday's Win
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Set to Suit Up Thursday
Collin Sexton

Unavailable on Thursday
Walker Kessler

Sidelined on Thursday
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MLB Proposes Shortening Regular Season, Tweaking Playoffs
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Wants to Keep Playing in 2027
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Leaving LIV Golf
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Looks Set for Another Strong Finish in Japan
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Dealing With "Stickiness in his Shoulder"
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Looking to Find Success in Japan
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Looking to Find His Game in Japan
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Ronald Acuna Jr. Battling Knee Soreness, Serving as DH in Game 3
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Delivers Two Homers in Losing Effort
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Worth a Look at Baycurrent Classic
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Plays in Japan for the First Time
Maverick McNealy

Attempts to Erase Utah from His Memory
Michael Kim

Seeks a Better Result in Japan
Ryan Gerard

Needs his Putter to Work Better at Baycurrent Classic
Rickie Fowler

Set to Take on Japan After Time Off
Garrett Crochet

Expected to Have a Normal Offseason
Roman Anthony

Likely to Avoid Surgery
Josh Naylor

Undergoes Right-Wrist Surgery
Cal Raleigh

Undergoes Left-Shoulder Surgery
Gavin Williams

Strikes Out 11 in Game 2 Loss
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