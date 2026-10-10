The top Week 5 kicker streamers, fantasy football pickups and kicker starts for 2026. Target these fantasy kicker streaming options with strong Week 5 matchups.
Hey RotoBallers! The full Week 5 slate kicks off in just 24 hours, so most managers are putting the finishing touches on their lineup and navigating tough decisions.
While much of the attention is on the skill-position players, managers can find a sneaky edge by streaming a kicker in a high-upside matchup. Below, we will spotlight some kickers (Who are widely available) who could greatly outperform their projections this week.
Who are some top streaming options at the kicker position in Week 5? Let's dive in and make some winning moves.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Top Kicker Streamers for Week 5
Only players rostered in fewer than 65% of fantasy football leagues are considered potential streamers.
Dominic Zvada (NYG) @ Washington Commanders
5% Rostered
After a quiet start to the season, Dominic Zvada has quickly put himself on the fantasy radar. In Weeks 1 and 2, Zvada attempted just two field goals (and converted both) while hitting all four of his extra points. However, over the past two weeks, the rookie kicker has been far more involved in the offense.
In Week 3 (in their victory over the Titans), Zvada went 4-for-4 on field goals but did not attempt any beyond the 40-yard mark. In Week 4, Zvada tested his leg, going 3-for-3 on field goals, with two coming from the 50+ yard range.
Seeing the Giants put trust in the rookie kicker from deep ranges is a very positive sign. Fortunately, the Giants should have little trouble moving down the field this week against the struggling Washington Commanders defense. Last week, the Commanders allowed Spencer Shrader to convert all three field goals and chip in three extra points.
Don't let his low rostership steer you away from streaming him, the rookie has legit top-10 upside this weekend.
Chris Boswell (PIT) vs. Indianapolis Colts
15% Rostered
The veteran kicker has had a quiet start to the 2026 season but should be in a prime spot to kickstart the turnaround on Sunday. Boswell has been inconsistent because of the Steelers' offense, but the unit has started to find its footing over the past two weeks, putting Boswell on the streaming radar. Since averaging just 204 passing yards over the first two weeks, Aaron Rodgers has averaged a much higher 295.5 passing yards over the last two games with three passing scores in each contest.
The Colts have averaged a high 26.0 points per game allowed this season and have been generous to kickers, as Commanders kicker Drew Stevens went 2-for-2 last week, and Harrison Butker attempted field goals back in Week 2. Given Boswell's lengthy track record and prime matchup, he has top-12 upside in Week 5.
Harrison Mevis (LAR) vs. Buffalo Bills
45% Rostered
The next kicker is a target for those in shallower leagues. Harrison Mevis plays for one of the sport's most potent offensive units, which provides him with a very high floor. Even in the weeks in which he does not attempt any field goals, the Rams will find the back of the endzone, which gives him extra point opportunities.
Since Week 2, Mevis has attempted nine extra points (and has converted all of them) while going a modest 5-for-7 on field goals. However, last season, Mevis posted a sharp 92.3% FG%, suggesting he can be very effective from longer ranges. This weekend, the Rams will play host to the Buffalo Bills, who have allowed a high 26.8 points per game this season.
This game currently has a 54.5 O/U, the highest among all Week 5 games, which should put Mevis in scoring position for much of the contest.
Chad Ryland (ARI) vs. Detroit Lions
1% Rostered
The final kicker we will spotlight is also a target for those in deeper leagues, like Zvada. Chad Ryland has had two very productive fantasy outputs and two underwhelming ones in the 2026 season. In Weeks 1 and 3, Ryland totaled at least 12.0 fantasy points and attempted three or more field goals.
However, in Weeks 2 and 4, Ryland totaled six points or fewer and attempted just one total field goal. Fortunately, managers should expect Ryland to return to his Week 1 and 3 form as he will face a struggling Detroit Lions defense.
Last week, the Lions surrendered 32 points to the Carolina Panthers. In this game, kicker Ryan Fitzgerald went 2-for-2 and chipped in two extra points (missing on two attempts). Ryland is coming off a quiet Week 4, but he did convert his first 50+ yard attempt, suggesting the team may be inclined to turn to him in longer ranges to keep this game close.
The Cardinals should have little trouble moving downfield, which should allow Ryland to flirt with another double-digit fantasy points effort.
Chad Ryland connects from 60! 🥾 https://t.co/W0iInPaGiK
— TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 4, 2026
Week 5 Kicker Rankings
Read more Kicker news and updates for Week 5
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Opponent
|1
|Brandon Aubrey
|DAL
|TB
|2
|Spencer Shrader
|IND
|@PIT
|3
|Evan McPherson
|CIN
|@MIA
|4
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|HOU
|@TEN
|5
|Will Reichard
|MIN
|@NO
|6
|Tyler Loop
|BAL
|@ATL
|7
|Cam Little
|JAX
|PHI
|8
|Jake Bates
|DET
|@ARI
|9
|Eddy Pineiro
|SF
|@SEA
|10
|Jason Myers
|SEA
|SF
|11
|Trey Smack
|GB
|CHI
|12
|Tyler Bass
|BUF
|@LAR
|13
|Harrison Mevis
|LAR
|BUF
|14
|Chad Ryland
|ARI
|DET
|15
|Matt Gay
|LV
|@NE
|16
|Daniel Carlson
|NO
|MIN
|17
|Chris Boswell
|PIT
|IND
|18
|Cairo Santos
|CHI
|@GB
|19
|Drew Stevens
|WAS
|NYG
|20
|Nick Folk
|ATL
|BAL
|21
|Dominic Zvada
|NYG
|@WAS
|22
|Chase McLaughlin
|TB
|@DAL
|23
|Cameron Dicker
|LAC
|DEN
|24
|Andy Borregales
|NE
|LV
|25
|Wil Lutz
|DEN
|@LAC
|26
|Jake Elliott
|PHI
|@JAX
|27
|Andre Szmyt
|CLE
|@NYJ
|28
|Jason Sanders
|NYJ
|CLE
|29
|Joey Slye
|TEN
|HOU
|30
|Riley Patterson
|MIA
|CIN
Who Should I Start Tool
You can also see the Who Should I Start tool here.
Week 5 Kicker Decisions. Today's focus is on specific kickers - Chris Boswell, Dominic Zvada, Chad Ryland, Harrison Mevis. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 5.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 5 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 5 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 5 for Chris Boswell, Dominic Zvada, Chad Ryland, Harrison Mevis:
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