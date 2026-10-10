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Best Week 5 Kicker Streamers - Fantasy Football Kickers to Pickup and Start

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Chris Boswell - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

The top Week 5 kicker streamers, fantasy football pickups and kicker starts for 2026. Target these fantasy kicker streaming options with strong Week 5 matchups.

In This Article hide
Top Kicker Streamers for Week 5
Week 5 Kicker Rankings
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Hey RotoBallers! The full Week 5 slate kicks off in just 24 hours, so most managers are putting the finishing touches on their lineup and navigating tough decisions.

While much of the attention is on the skill-position players, managers can find a sneaky edge by streaming a kicker in a high-upside matchup. Below, we will spotlight some kickers (Who are widely available) who could greatly outperform their projections this week.

Who are some top streaming options at the kicker position in Week 5? Let's dive in and make some winning moves.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Top Kicker Streamers for Week 5

Only players rostered in fewer than 65% of fantasy football leagues are considered potential streamers.

Dominic Zvada (NYG) @ Washington Commanders
5% Rostered 

After a quiet start to the season, Dominic Zvada has quickly put himself on the fantasy radar. In Weeks 1 and 2, Zvada attempted just two field goals (and converted both) while hitting all four of his extra points. However, over the past two weeks, the rookie kicker has been far more involved in the offense.

In Week 3 (in their victory over the Titans), Zvada went 4-for-4 on field goals but did not attempt any beyond the 40-yard mark. In Week 4, Zvada tested his leg, going 3-for-3 on field goals, with two coming from the 50+ yard range.

Seeing the Giants put trust in the rookie kicker from deep ranges is a very positive sign. Fortunately, the Giants should have little trouble moving down the field this week against the struggling Washington Commanders defense. Last week, the Commanders allowed Spencer Shrader to convert all three field goals and chip in three extra points.

Don't let his low rostership steer you away from streaming him, the rookie has legit top-10 upside this weekend.

Chris Boswell (PIT) vs. Indianapolis Colts
15% Rostered

The veteran kicker has had a quiet start to the 2026 season but should be in a prime spot to kickstart the turnaround on Sunday. Boswell has been inconsistent because of the Steelers' offense, but the unit has started to find its footing over the past two weeks, putting Boswell on the streaming radar. Since averaging just 204 passing yards over the first two weeks, Aaron Rodgers has averaged a much higher 295.5 passing yards over the last two games with three passing scores in each contest.

The Colts have averaged a high 26.0 points per game allowed this season and have been generous to kickers, as Commanders kicker Drew Stevens went 2-for-2 last week, and Harrison Butker attempted field goals back in Week 2. Given Boswell's lengthy track record and prime matchup, he has top-12 upside in Week 5.

Harrison Mevis (LAR) vs. Buffalo Bills
45% Rostered

The next kicker is a target for those in shallower leagues. Harrison Mevis plays for one of the sport's most potent offensive units, which provides him with a very high floor. Even in the weeks in which he does not attempt any field goals, the Rams will find the back of the endzone, which gives him extra point opportunities.

Since Week 2, Mevis has attempted nine extra points (and has converted all of them) while going a modest 5-for-7 on field goals. However, last season, Mevis posted a sharp 92.3% FG%, suggesting he can be very effective from longer ranges. This weekend, the Rams will play host to the Buffalo Bills, who have allowed a high 26.8 points per game this season.

This game currently has a 54.5 O/U, the highest among all Week 5 games, which should put Mevis in scoring position for much of the contest.

Chad Ryland (ARI) vs. Detroit Lions
1% Rostered

The final kicker we will spotlight is also a target for those in deeper leagues, like Zvada. Chad Ryland has had two very productive fantasy outputs and two underwhelming ones in the 2026 season. In Weeks 1 and 3, Ryland totaled at least 12.0 fantasy points and attempted three or more field goals.

However, in Weeks 2 and 4, Ryland totaled six points or fewer and attempted just one total field goal. Fortunately, managers should expect Ryland to return to his Week 1 and 3 form as he will face a struggling Detroit Lions defense.

Last week, the Lions surrendered 32 points to the Carolina Panthers. In this game, kicker Ryan Fitzgerald went 2-for-2 and chipped in two extra points (missing on two attempts). Ryland is coming off a quiet Week 4, but he did convert his first 50+ yard attempt, suggesting the team may be inclined to turn to him in longer ranges to keep this game close.

The Cardinals should have little trouble moving downfield, which should allow Ryland to flirt with another double-digit fantasy points effort.

 

Week 5 Kicker Rankings

Read more Kicker news and updates for Week 5

Rank Player Team Opponent
1 Brandon Aubrey DAL TB
2 Spencer Shrader IND @PIT
3 Evan McPherson CIN @MIA
4 Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU @TEN
5 Will Reichard MIN @NO
6 Tyler Loop BAL @ATL
7 Cam Little JAX PHI
8 Jake Bates DET @ARI
9 Eddy Pineiro SF @SEA
10 Jason Myers SEA SF
11 Trey Smack GB CHI
12 Tyler Bass BUF @LAR
13 Harrison Mevis LAR BUF
14 Chad Ryland ARI DET
15 Matt Gay LV @NE
16 Daniel Carlson NO MIN
17 Chris Boswell PIT IND
18 Cairo Santos CHI @GB
19 Drew Stevens WAS NYG
20 Nick Folk ATL BAL
21 Dominic Zvada NYG @WAS
22 Chase McLaughlin TB @DAL
23 Cameron Dicker LAC DEN
24 Andy Borregales NE LV
25 Wil Lutz DEN @LAC
26 Jake Elliott PHI @JAX
27 Andre Szmyt CLE @NYJ
28 Jason Sanders NYJ CLE
29 Joey Slye TEN HOU
30 Riley Patterson MIA CIN

 

Who Should I Start Tool

You can also see the Who Should I Start tool here.

Week 5 Kicker Decisions. Today's focus is on specific kickers - Chris Boswell, Dominic Zvada, Chad Ryland, Harrison Mevis. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 5.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 5 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 5 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 5 for Chris Boswell, Dominic Zvada, Chad Ryland, Harrison Mevis:

Chris Boswell
vs
Daniel Carlson
Chris Boswell
vs
Cairo Santos
Chris Boswell
vs
Matt Gay
Chris Boswell
vs
Drew Stevens
Chris Boswell
vs
Chad Ryland
Chris Boswell
vs
Nick Folk
Chris Boswell
vs
Harrison Mevis
Chris Boswell
vs
Dominic Zvada
Chris Boswell
vs
Tyler Bass
Chris Boswell
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Chris Boswell
vs
Trey Smack
Chris Boswell
vs
Cameron Dicker
Chris Boswell
vs
Jason Myers
Chris Boswell
vs
Andy Borregales
Chris Boswell
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Chris Boswell
vs
Wil Lutz
Chris Boswell
vs
Jake Bates
Chris Boswell
vs
Jake Elliott
Chris Boswell
vs
Cam Little
Chris Boswell
vs
Andre Szmyt
Chris Boswell
vs
Tyler Loop
Chris Boswell
vs
Jason Sanders
Chris Boswell
vs
Will Reichard
Chris Boswell
vs
Joey Slye
Chris Boswell
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Chris Boswell
vs
Evan McPherson
Chris Boswell
vs
Spencer Shrader
Chris Boswell
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Chris Boswell
vs
Arizona Cardinals
Chris Boswell
vs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Chris Boswell
vs
Miami Dolphins
Chris Boswell
vs
Buffalo Bills
Chris Boswell
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Chris Boswell
vs
Green Bay Packers
Chris Boswell
vs
San Francisco 49ers
Chris Boswell
vs
Tyler Conklin
Dominic Zvada
vs
Nick Folk
Dominic Zvada
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Dominic Zvada
vs
Drew Stevens
Dominic Zvada
vs
Cameron Dicker
Dominic Zvada
vs
Cairo Santos
Dominic Zvada
vs
Andy Borregales
Dominic Zvada
vs
Chris Boswell
Dominic Zvada
vs
Wil Lutz
Dominic Zvada
vs
Daniel Carlson
Dominic Zvada
vs
Jake Elliott
Dominic Zvada
vs
Matt Gay
Dominic Zvada
vs
Andre Szmyt
Dominic Zvada
vs
Chad Ryland
Dominic Zvada
vs
Jason Sanders
Dominic Zvada
vs
Harrison Mevis
Dominic Zvada
vs
Joey Slye
Dominic Zvada
vs
Tyler Bass
Dominic Zvada
vs
Trey Smack
Dominic Zvada
vs
Jason Myers
Dominic Zvada
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Dominic Zvada
vs
Jake Bates
Dominic Zvada
vs
Cam Little
Dominic Zvada
vs
Tyler Loop
Dominic Zvada
vs
Will Reichard
Dominic Zvada
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Dominic Zvada
vs
Evan McPherson
Dominic Zvada
vs
Spencer Shrader
Dominic Zvada
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Dominic Zvada
vs
Arizona Cardinals
Dominic Zvada
vs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Dominic Zvada
vs
Miami Dolphins
Dominic Zvada
vs
Buffalo Bills
Dominic Zvada
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Dominic Zvada
vs
Green Bay Packers
Dominic Zvada
vs
San Francisco 49ers
Dominic Zvada
vs
Tom Kennedy
Chad Ryland
vs
Harrison Mevis
Chad Ryland
vs
Matt Gay
Chad Ryland
vs
Tyler Bass
Chad Ryland
vs
Daniel Carlson
Chad Ryland
vs
Trey Smack
Chad Ryland
vs
Chris Boswell
Chad Ryland
vs
Jason Myers
Chad Ryland
vs
Cairo Santos
Chad Ryland
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Chad Ryland
vs
Drew Stevens
Chad Ryland
vs
Jake Bates
Chad Ryland
vs
Nick Folk
Chad Ryland
vs
Cam Little
Chad Ryland
vs
Dominic Zvada
Chad Ryland
vs
Tyler Loop
Chad Ryland
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Chad Ryland
vs
Will Reichard
Chad Ryland
vs
Cameron Dicker
Chad Ryland
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Chad Ryland
vs
Andy Borregales
Chad Ryland
vs
Evan McPherson
Chad Ryland
vs
Wil Lutz
Chad Ryland
vs
Spencer Shrader
Chad Ryland
vs
Jake Elliott
Chad Ryland
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Chad Ryland
vs
Andre Szmyt
Chad Ryland
vs
Jason Sanders
Chad Ryland
vs
Joey Slye
Chad Ryland
vs
Arizona Cardinals
Chad Ryland
vs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Chad Ryland
vs
Miami Dolphins
Chad Ryland
vs
Buffalo Bills
Chad Ryland
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Chad Ryland
vs
Green Bay Packers
Chad Ryland
vs
San Francisco 49ers
Chad Ryland
vs
Dylan Laube
Harrison Mevis
vs
Tyler Bass
Harrison Mevis
vs
Chad Ryland
Harrison Mevis
vs
Trey Smack
Harrison Mevis
vs
Matt Gay
Harrison Mevis
vs
Jason Myers
Harrison Mevis
vs
Daniel Carlson
Harrison Mevis
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Harrison Mevis
vs
Chris Boswell
Harrison Mevis
vs
Jake Bates
Harrison Mevis
vs
Cairo Santos
Harrison Mevis
vs
Cam Little
Harrison Mevis
vs
Drew Stevens
Harrison Mevis
vs
Tyler Loop
Harrison Mevis
vs
Nick Folk
Harrison Mevis
vs
Will Reichard
Harrison Mevis
vs
Dominic Zvada
Harrison Mevis
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Harrison Mevis
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Harrison Mevis
vs
Evan McPherson
Harrison Mevis
vs
Cameron Dicker
Harrison Mevis
vs
Spencer Shrader
Harrison Mevis
vs
Andy Borregales
Harrison Mevis
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Harrison Mevis
vs
Wil Lutz
Harrison Mevis
vs
Jake Elliott
Harrison Mevis
vs
Andre Szmyt
Harrison Mevis
vs
Jason Sanders
Harrison Mevis
vs
Joey Slye
Harrison Mevis
vs
Arizona Cardinals
Harrison Mevis
vs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Harrison Mevis
vs
Miami Dolphins
Harrison Mevis
vs
Buffalo Bills
Harrison Mevis
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Harrison Mevis
vs
Green Bay Packers
Harrison Mevis
vs
San Francisco 49ers
Harrison Mevis
vs
Drew Ogletree

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Weekend Cut List Rankings for Week 5
Start/Sit Chart - Week 5 Matchup Ratings
Running Back Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks
Wide Receiver Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks


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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

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Jayden Struble

Predators Acquire Jayden Struble From Canadiens
Aaron Ekblad

Set to Return Saturday
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Norman Powell

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Could Miss Week 6 As Well
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"Plans to Play" in Week 5
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has Bone Spur Removed From his Elbow
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Expected to Return in Week 7
Terry McLaurin

Officially Questionable for Week 5
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Officially Questionable for Week 5
Ladd McConkey

Questionable for Week 5
William Eklund

to Be Out for "Extended" Period of Time
Alex Turcotte

Day-to-Day With Undisclosed Injury
Mats Zuccarello

Considered Week-to-Week
Matt Roy

Remains Out Friday
Brad Marchand

Officially Out for Six Weeks
John Tavares

Won't Be Available Saturday
Josh Morrissey

to Miss Friday's Game, Considered Day-to-Day
Carnell Tate

is Listed as Questionable for Week 5
Zach Charbonnet

Won't Play in Week 5
Rico Dowdle

Questionable for Week 5 Against Colts
D'Andre Swift

Cleared for Week 5 Against Packers
Caleb Williams

Questionable After Limited Practice Friday
Rhamondre Stevenson

Questionable, Expects to Play
DJ Moore

Still Not Practicing Friday
Alvin Kamara

Questionable Due to Back Injury
Chris Olave

Ready to Go For Week 5
Justin Jefferson

Questionable for Week 5
Ashton Jeanty

Questionable After Missing Friday's Practice
Dallas Goedert

Back for Week 5 Against Jaguars
DeVonta Smith

Officially Ruled Out for Week 5
Saquon Barkley

Ruled Out for Week 5
Austin Reaves

Dishes Eight Assists in Preseason Debut
Tyrese Maxey

Scores 14 Points in Preseason Debut
J.T. Compher

Red Wings Move J.T. Compher to Injured Reserve
LeBron James

Runs Offense in Sixers Preseason Debut
Ryan Lindgren

to Miss 4-6 Weeks
Yves Missi

Nears Double-Double Against Heat
Victor Olofsson

Deemed Week-to-Week
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Pours in 18 Points Against Pelicans
Anthony Davis

Leads Wizards in Preseason Debut
William Eklund

Suffers Lower-Body Injury Against Flyers
Dylan Harper

Sharp in Preseason Opener Against Hawks
Mavrik Bourque

Sustains Upper-Body Injury Thursday
Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Exits With Injury Thursday
Bo Horvat

Suffers Injury Late in Thursday's Win
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Set to Suit Up Thursday
Collin Sexton

Unavailable on Thursday
Walker Kessler

Sidelined on Thursday
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MLB Proposes Shortening Regular Season, Tweaking Playoffs
Paul Goldschmidt

Wants to Keep Playing in 2027
Mason Miller

Back From the Paternity List for Game 4
Jon Rahm

Leaving LIV Golf
Keith Mitchell

Looks Set for Another Strong Finish in Japan
Adrian Morejon

Dealing With "Stickiness in his Shoulder"
Kurt Kitayama

Bringing Strong Form to Baycurrent Classic
Brian Harman

Looking to Find Success in Japan
Keegan Bradley

Looking to Find His Game in Japan
Justin Thomas

Making Spot Start at Baycurrent Classic For a Fourth Time
Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Strikes Out 10 in Game 3 Win on Tuesday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Battling Knee Soreness, Serving as DH in Game 3
Ben Rice

Delivers Two Homers in Losing Effort
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Worth a Look at Baycurrent Classic
Jackson Suber

Plays in Japan for the First Time
Maverick McNealy

Attempts to Erase Utah from His Memory
Michael Kim

Seeks a Better Result in Japan
Ryan Gerard

Needs his Putter to Work Better at Baycurrent Classic
Rickie Fowler

Set to Take on Japan After Time Off
Garrett Crochet

Expected to Have a Normal Offseason
Roman Anthony

Likely to Avoid Surgery
Josh Naylor

Undergoes Right-Wrist Surgery
Cal Raleigh

Undergoes Left-Shoulder Surgery
Gavin Williams

Strikes Out 11 in Game 2 Loss
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