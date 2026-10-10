Fantasy football starts/sits for MNF, expert advice for all Bills vs. Rams Week 5 NFL matchups on Monday Night Football. Our start em, sit em picks for Keon Coleman, Davante Adams, Blake Corum, Dalton Kincaid, and more.
Welcome to our Monday Night Football start/sit chart for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season. Below you will find our start/sit matchup charts for all players in the MNF game between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams. With several fantasy superstars playing in this game, matchups may come down to this.
In addition to our start/sit recommendation and matchup ratings for each player, you can also read the fantasy football outlooks for key players like Keon Coleman, Davante Adams, Blake Corum, Dalton Kincaid, and more. Which Falcons and Saints players should you start or sit in Week 5?
We are here to help you set those winning lineups for Week 5, whether you're playing in season-long leagues or DFS contests. We will have our fantasy football start/sit matchup charts available all season long -- focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench -- so be sure to check back. Good luck in Week 5, RotoBallers!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Buffalo Bills Start/Sit Matchups
See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections
|Player
|Start/Sit
|Matchup
Rating ▾
|Pos.
|Team
|Game
Matchup
|James Cook III
|Start
|113.6
|RB
|BUF
|@ LAR
|Josh Allen
|Start
|110.2
|QB
|BUF
|@ LAR
|Khalil Shakir
|Start
|105.9
|WR
|BUF
|@ LAR
|Dalton Kincaid
|Start
|104.7
|TE
|BUF
|@ LAR
|Keon Coleman
|Risky Start
|102.3
|WR
|BUF
|@ LAR
|DJ Moore
|Risky Start
|102
|WR
|BUF
|@ LAR
|Tyler Bass
|Sit
|101.4
|K
|BUF
|@ LAR
|Ty Johnson
|Sit
|98.3
|RB
|BUF
|@ LAR
|Dawson Knox
|Sit
|94.1
|TE
|BUF
|@ LAR
|Ray Davis
|Sit
|93.3
|RB
|BUF
|@ LAR
|Kyle Allen
|Sit
|90.1
|QB
|BUF
|@ LAR
|Jackson Hawes
|Sit
|90
|TE
|BUF
|@ LAR
|Greg Dortch
|Sit
|89.4
|WR
|BUF
|@ LAR
|Keleki Latu
|Sit
|89.4
|TE
|BUF
|@ LAR
|Skyler Bell
|Sit
|89.4
|WR
|BUF
|@ LAR
|Buffalo Bills
|Sit
|66.9
|DEF
|BUF
|@ LAR
Khalil Shakir, WR, Bills
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir could see an increased role in Week 5 with wideout DJ Moore (shoulder) injured. In four games, Shakir has caught 15 of 23 targets for 176 yards, with his best game coming in Week 4, when he caught seven passes for 82 yards. With Moore re-injuring the shoulder he suffered in Week 2, he could miss Week 5's matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.
In his absence, Shakir saw a noticeable increase in usage, playing 45 of 59 snaps (76%) and leading the team in routes run (31). Fantasy managers should monitor Moore's status during the weekend, as Shakir could factor in as the lead receiver in what should be a high-scoring affair against the Rams.
DJ Moore, WR, Bills
Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (shoulder) returned to practice Saturday wearing a red non-contact jersey, but he'll carry a questionable designation into Monday night's game against the Rams, according to Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News.
Moore hadn't practiced Thursday or Friday after aggravating his left shoulder against New England last Sunday. The injury originally occurred in Week 2 against Detroit, and both games ended early for the veteran. He's managed 12 catches for 178 yards and a touchdown through four appearances, including six receptions for 67 yards against the Chargers in Week 3 while already dealing with the shoulder issue.
Saturday's return gives Moore a chance to play, although the non-contact jersey leaves some uncertainty about how much he'll be able to handle. Joshua Palmer (shoulder) has already been ruled out, which makes Moore's availability even more important for Buffalo. Fantasy managers considering him for Monday should have another option available in case he sits or is limited.
Los Angeles Rams Start/Sit Matchups
See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections
|Player
|Start/Sit
|Matchup
Rating ▾
|Pos.
|Team
|Game
Matchup
|Puka Nacua
|Start
|123.8
|WR
|LAR
|vs BUF
|Davante Adams
|Start
|122
|WR
|LAR
|vs BUF
|Kyren Williams
|Start
|119.1
|RB
|LAR
|vs BUF
|Matthew Stafford
|Start
|113.7
|QB
|LAR
|vs BUF
|Tyler Higbee
|Risky Start
|103.2
|TE
|LAR
|vs BUF
|Blake Corum
|Sit
|101.9
|RB
|LAR
|vs BUF
|Davis Allen
|Sit
|101.4
|TE
|LAR
|vs BUF
|Colby Parkinson
|Sit
|100.6
|TE
|LAR
|vs BUF
|Tutu Atwell
|Sit
|100.2
|WR
|LAR
|vs BUF
|Harrison Mevis
|Sit
|98.9
|K
|LAR
|vs BUF
|Jordan Whittington
|Sit
|98.8
|WR
|LAR
|vs BUF
|Konata Mumpfield
|Sit
|98.2
|WR
|LAR
|vs BUF
|Los Angeles Rams
|Sit
|96
|DEF
|LAR
|vs BUF
|Alex Bachman
|Sit
|95.2
|WR
|LAR
|vs BUF
|CJ Daniels
|Sit
|95.2
|WR
|LAR
|vs BUF
|Max Klare
|Sit
|95.2
|TE
|LAR
|vs BUF
|Dean Connors
|Sit
|93.4
|RB
|LAR
|vs BUF
|Stetson Bennett IV
|Sit
|92.5
|QB
|LAR
|vs BUF
|Ty Simpson
|Sit
|92
|QB
|LAR
|vs BUF
Kyren Williams, RB, Rams
Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams has separated himself from teammate Blake Corum over the past few weeks, potentially cementing his role as the team's workhorse. In the first two games, Williams and Corum split rushing attempts 23-22, while the former was the primary receiving option. Flip ahead to the previous two weeks, and Williams handily led the attack with 31 carries to 11.
Additionally, the 26-year-old has handled a massive receiving workload over that span (16/137[20 targets]). While you can't expect that kind of monster line weekly, the Rams' offense has a consolidated target tree and boasts the ninth-highest throw rate (61.96%). If the receiving usage sticks, Williams could take his game to a whole new level.
Tyler Higbee, TE, Rams
Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee has become a useful waiver option for managers who need help at the position. He caught five of six targets for 67 yards in Sunday's win over Philadelphia, giving him 13 catches for 129 yards and a touchdown on 17 targets over the last two games. Just as importantly, the volume held up with Puka Nacua back in the lineup. Terrance Ferguson is now on injured reserve with a medial ankle sprain, leaving Higbee with a clearer path to targets for at least the next few weeks.
RotoBaller has him third among its Week 5 tight end waiver options and recommends adding him in 12-team PPR leagues. Higbee is not a set-and-forget TE1, but six more targets against Buffalo would make him a usable streamer. At a position where reliable volume is hard to find, he is worth a claim for managers who need short-term help.
Who Should I Start Tool
Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 5 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Keon Coleman, Davante Adams, Blake Corum, Dalton Kincaid. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 5.
Week 5 Player Decisions. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, we've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 5 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 5 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 5 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool:
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