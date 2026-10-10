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MNF Start/Sit Chart - Week 5 Fantasy Football Matchups for Monday Night Football

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Matthew Stafford - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Fantasy football starts/sits for MNF, expert advice for all Bills vs. Rams Week 5 NFL matchups on Monday Night Football. Our start em, sit em picks for Keon Coleman, Davante Adams, Blake Corum, Dalton Kincaid, and more.

Welcome to our Monday Night Football start/sit chart for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season. Below you will find our start/sit matchup charts for all players in the MNF game between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams. With several fantasy superstars playing in this game, matchups may come down to this.

In addition to our start/sit recommendation and matchup ratings for each player, you can also read the fantasy football outlooks for key players like Keon Coleman, Davante Adams, Blake Corum, Dalton Kincaid, and more. Which Falcons and Saints players should you start or sit in Week 5?

We are here to help you set those winning lineups for Week 5, whether you're playing in season-long leagues or DFS contests. We will have our fantasy football start/sit matchup charts available all season long -- focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench -- so be sure to check back. Good luck in Week 5, RotoBallers!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Buffalo Bills Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Start/Sit Matchup
Rating ▾		 Pos. Team Game
Matchup
James Cook III Start 113.6 RB BUF @ LAR
Josh Allen Start 110.2 QB BUF @ LAR
Khalil Shakir Start 105.9 WR BUF @ LAR
Dalton Kincaid Start 104.7 TE BUF @ LAR
Keon Coleman Risky Start 102.3 WR BUF @ LAR
DJ Moore Risky Start 102 WR BUF @ LAR
Tyler Bass Sit 101.4 K BUF @ LAR
Ty Johnson Sit 98.3 RB BUF @ LAR
Dawson Knox Sit 94.1 TE BUF @ LAR
Ray Davis Sit 93.3 RB BUF @ LAR
Kyle Allen Sit 90.1 QB BUF @ LAR
Jackson Hawes Sit 90 TE BUF @ LAR
Greg Dortch Sit 89.4 WR BUF @ LAR
Keleki Latu Sit 89.4 TE BUF @ LAR
Skyler Bell Sit 89.4 WR BUF @ LAR
Buffalo Bills Sit 66.9 DEF BUF @ LAR

Khalil Shakir, WR, Bills

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir could see an increased role in Week 5 with wideout DJ Moore (shoulder) injured. In four games, Shakir has caught 15 of 23 targets for 176 yards, with his best game coming in Week 4, when he caught seven passes for 82 yards. With Moore re-injuring the shoulder he suffered in Week 2, he could miss Week 5's matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

In his absence, Shakir saw a noticeable increase in usage, playing 45 of 59 snaps (76%) and leading the team in routes run (31). Fantasy managers should monitor Moore's status during the weekend, as Shakir could factor in as the lead receiver in what should be a high-scoring affair against the Rams.

DJ Moore, WR, Bills

Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (shoulder) returned to practice Saturday wearing a red non-contact jersey, but he'll carry a questionable designation into Monday night's game against the Rams, according to Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News.

Moore hadn't practiced Thursday or Friday after aggravating his left shoulder against New England last Sunday. The injury originally occurred in Week 2 against Detroit, and both games ended early for the veteran. He's managed 12 catches for 178 yards and a touchdown through four appearances, including six receptions for 67 yards against the Chargers in Week 3 while already dealing with the shoulder issue.

Saturday's return gives Moore a chance to play, although the non-contact jersey leaves some uncertainty about how much he'll be able to handle. Joshua Palmer (shoulder) has already been ruled out, which makes Moore's availability even more important for Buffalo. Fantasy managers considering him for Monday should have another option available in case he sits or is limited.

 

Los Angeles Rams Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Start/Sit Matchup
Rating ▾		 Pos. Team Game
Matchup
Puka Nacua Start 123.8 WR LAR vs BUF
Davante Adams Start 122 WR LAR vs BUF
Kyren Williams Start 119.1 RB LAR vs BUF
Matthew Stafford Start 113.7 QB LAR vs BUF
Tyler Higbee Risky Start 103.2 TE LAR vs BUF
Blake Corum Sit 101.9 RB LAR vs BUF
Davis Allen Sit 101.4 TE LAR vs BUF
Colby Parkinson Sit 100.6 TE LAR vs BUF
Tutu Atwell Sit 100.2 WR LAR vs BUF
Harrison Mevis Sit 98.9 K LAR vs BUF
Jordan Whittington Sit 98.8 WR LAR vs BUF
Konata Mumpfield Sit 98.2 WR LAR vs BUF
Los Angeles Rams Sit 96 DEF LAR vs BUF
Alex Bachman Sit 95.2 WR LAR vs BUF
CJ Daniels Sit 95.2 WR LAR vs BUF
Max Klare Sit 95.2 TE LAR vs BUF
Dean Connors Sit 93.4 RB LAR vs BUF
Stetson Bennett IV Sit 92.5 QB LAR vs BUF
Ty Simpson Sit 92 QB LAR vs BUF

Kyren Williams, RB, Rams

Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams has separated himself from teammate Blake Corum over the past few weeks, potentially cementing his role as the team's workhorse. In the first two games, Williams and Corum split rushing attempts 23-22, while the former was the primary receiving option. Flip ahead to the previous two weeks, and Williams handily led the attack with 31 carries to 11.

Additionally, the 26-year-old has handled a massive receiving workload over that span (16/137[20 targets]). While you can't expect that kind of monster line weekly, the Rams' offense has a consolidated target tree and boasts the ninth-highest throw rate (61.96%). If the receiving usage sticks, Williams could take his game to a whole new level.

Tyler Higbee, TE, Rams

Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee has become a useful waiver option for managers who need help at the position. He caught five of six targets for 67 yards in Sunday's win over Philadelphia, giving him 13 catches for 129 yards and a touchdown on 17 targets over the last two games. Just as importantly, the volume held up with Puka Nacua back in the lineup. Terrance Ferguson is now on injured reserve with a medial ankle sprain, leaving Higbee with a clearer path to targets for at least the next few weeks.

RotoBaller has him third among its Week 5 tight end waiver options and recommends adding him in 12-team PPR leagues. Higbee is not a set-and-forget TE1, but six more targets against Buffalo would make him a usable streamer. At a position where reliable volume is hard to find, he is worth a claim for managers who need short-term help.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for 5?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 5 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Keon Coleman, Davante Adams, Blake Corum, Dalton Kincaid. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 5.

Week 5 Player Decisions. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, we've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 5 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 5 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 5 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool:

Keon Coleman
vs
Colston Loveland
Keon Coleman
vs
Khalil Shakir
Keon Coleman
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Keon Coleman
vs
KC Concepcion
Keon Coleman
vs
Woody Marks
Keon Coleman
vs
Will Shipley
Keon Coleman
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Keon Coleman
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Keon Coleman
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Keon Coleman
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Keon Coleman
vs
Jordan Addison
Keon Coleman
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Keon Coleman
vs
Devaughn Vele
Keon Coleman
vs
Brenton Strange
Keon Coleman
vs
Juwan Johnson
Keon Coleman
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Keon Coleman
vs
Tucker Kraft
Keon Coleman
vs
Hunter Henry
Keon Coleman
vs
Malik Washington
Keon Coleman
vs
Rico Dowdle
Keon Coleman
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Keon Coleman
vs
Tyler Higbee
Keon Coleman
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Keon Coleman
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Keon Coleman
vs
Omarion Hampton
Keon Coleman
vs
Rome Odunze
Keon Coleman
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Keon Coleman
vs
DJ Moore
Keon Coleman
vs
Denzel Boston
Keon Coleman
vs
Mark Andrews
Keon Coleman
vs
Tony Pollard
Keon Coleman
vs
Tre Harris
Keon Coleman
vs
RJ Harvey
Keon Coleman
vs
Courtland Sutton
Keon Coleman
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Keon Coleman
vs
Tre Tucker
Keon Coleman
vs
Alvin Kamara
Keon Coleman
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Keon Coleman
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Keon Coleman
vs
Makai Lemon
Keon Coleman
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Keon Coleman
vs
Dallas Goedert
Keon Coleman
vs
Romeo Doubs
Keon Coleman
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Keon Coleman
vs
Carnell Tate
Keon Coleman
vs
Dalton Schultz
Keon Coleman
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Keon Coleman
vs
Mike Gesicki
Keon Coleman
vs
Isaiah Likely
Keon Coleman
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Keon Coleman
vs
Josh Downs
Keon Coleman
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Keon Coleman
vs
Tyler Warren
Keon Coleman
vs
Jake Ferguson
Keon Coleman
vs
Jameson Williams
Keon Coleman
vs
Ladd McConkey
Keon Coleman
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Keon Coleman
vs
Keenan Allen
Keon Coleman
vs
Braelon Allen
Keon Coleman
vs
Blake Corum
Keon Coleman
vs
Tee Higgins
Keon Coleman
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Keon Coleman
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Keon Coleman
vs
Roman Wilson
Keon Coleman
vs
Luther Burden III
Keon Coleman
vs
Kalif Raymond
Keon Coleman
vs
George Kittle
Keon Coleman
vs
Michael Mayer
Keon Coleman
vs
DK Metcalf
Keon Coleman
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Keon Coleman
vs
David Montgomery
Keon Coleman
vs
Antonio Williams
Keon Coleman
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Keon Coleman
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Keon Coleman
vs
Mike Evans
Keon Coleman
vs
Samaje Perine
Keon Coleman
vs
Bucky Irving
Keon Coleman
vs
Cade Otton
Keon Coleman
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Keon Coleman
vs
AJ Barner
Keon Coleman
vs
Sam Laporta
Keon Coleman
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Keon Coleman
vs
Matthew Golden
Keon Coleman
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Keon Coleman
vs
Christian Watson
Keon Coleman
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Keon Coleman
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Keon Coleman
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Keon Coleman
vs
Puka Nacua
Keon Coleman
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Keon Coleman
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Keon Coleman
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Keon Coleman
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Keon Coleman
vs
Nico Collins
Keon Coleman
vs
Michael Wilson
Keon Coleman
vs
Chris Olave
Keon Coleman
vs
Justin Jefferson
Keon Coleman
vs
Zay Flowers
Keon Coleman
vs
Drake London
Keon Coleman
vs
Malik Nabers
Keon Coleman
vs
George Pickens
Keon Coleman
vs
Garrett Wilson
Keon Coleman
vs
Parker Washington
Keon Coleman
vs
Malachi Fields
Keon Coleman
vs
Cody White
Keon Coleman
vs
Darius Cooper
Keon Coleman
vs
Rashod Bateman
Keon Coleman
vs
Jaylin Noel
Keon Coleman
vs
Chris Bell
Keon Coleman
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Keon Coleman
vs
Cooper Kupp
Keon Coleman
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Keon Coleman
vs
Troy Franklin
Keon Coleman
vs
Germie Bernard
Keon Coleman
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Keon Coleman
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Keon Coleman
vs
Demario Douglas
Keon Coleman
vs
Bryce Lance
Keon Coleman
vs
Jauan Jennings
Keon Coleman
vs
Darnell Mooney
Keon Coleman
vs
Treylon Burks
Keon Coleman
vs
Ted Hurst
Keon Coleman
vs
Tez Johnson
Keon Coleman
vs
Jahan Dotson
Keon Coleman
vs
Joshua Palmer
Davante Adams
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Davante Adams
vs
Malik Nabers
Davante Adams
vs
Drake London
Davante Adams
vs
Cam Skattebo
Davante Adams
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Davante Adams
vs
D'Andre Swift
Davante Adams
vs
Brock Bowers
Davante Adams
vs
George Pickens
Davante Adams
vs
Zay Flowers
Davante Adams
vs
Garrett Wilson
Davante Adams
vs
Justin Jefferson
Davante Adams
vs
Parker Washington
Davante Adams
vs
Chris Olave
Davante Adams
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Davante Adams
vs
Michael Wilson
Davante Adams
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Davante Adams
vs
Javonte Williams
Davante Adams
vs
Christian Watson
Davante Adams
vs
Jaylen Warren
Davante Adams
vs
Matthew Golden
Davante Adams
vs
Nico Collins
Davante Adams
vs
Sam Laporta
Davante Adams
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Davante Adams
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Davante Adams
vs
James Cook III
Davante Adams
vs
Bucky Irving
Davante Adams
vs
Kyren Williams
Davante Adams
vs
Mike Evans
Davante Adams
vs
Derrick Henry
Davante Adams
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Davante Adams
vs
Trey McBride
Davante Adams
vs
David Montgomery
Davante Adams
vs
Chase Brown
Davante Adams
vs
DK Metcalf
Davante Adams
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Davante Adams
vs
George Kittle
Davante Adams
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Davante Adams
vs
Luther Burden III
Davante Adams
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Davante Adams
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Davante Adams
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Davante Adams
vs
Tee Higgins
Davante Adams
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Davante Adams
vs
Braelon Allen
Davante Adams
vs
Puka Nacua
Davante Adams
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Davante Adams
vs
Bijan Robinson
Davante Adams
vs
Jameson Williams
Davante Adams
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Davante Adams
vs
Tyler Warren
Davante Adams
vs
Josh Downs
Davante Adams
vs
Isaiah Likely
Davante Adams
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Davante Adams
vs
Carnell Tate
Davante Adams
vs
Romeo Doubs
Davante Adams
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Davante Adams
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Davante Adams
vs
Alvin Kamara
Davante Adams
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Davante Adams
vs
RJ Harvey
Davante Adams
vs
Tony Pollard
Davante Adams
vs
Denzel Boston
Davante Adams
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Davante Adams
vs
Omarion Hampton
Davante Adams
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Davante Adams
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Davante Adams
vs
Malik Washington
Davante Adams
vs
Tucker Kraft
Davante Adams
vs
Juwan Johnson
Davante Adams
vs
Devaughn Vele
Davante Adams
vs
Jordan Addison
Davante Adams
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Davante Adams
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Davante Adams
vs
Woody Marks
Davante Adams
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Davante Adams
vs
Colston Loveland
Davante Adams
vs
Keon Coleman
Davante Adams
vs
Khalil Shakir
Davante Adams
vs
KC Concepcion
Davante Adams
vs
Will Shipley
Davante Adams
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Davante Adams
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Davante Adams
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Davante Adams
vs
Brenton Strange
Davante Adams
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Davante Adams
vs
Hunter Henry
Davante Adams
vs
Rico Dowdle
Davante Adams
vs
Tyler Higbee
Davante Adams
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Davante Adams
vs
Rome Odunze
Davante Adams
vs
DJ Moore
Davante Adams
vs
Tre Harris
Davante Adams
vs
Courtland Sutton
Davante Adams
vs
Tre Tucker
Davante Adams
vs
Makai Lemon
Davante Adams
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Davante Adams
vs
Ladd McConkey
Davante Adams
vs
Keenan Allen
Davante Adams
vs
Roman Wilson
Davante Adams
vs
Kalif Raymond
Davante Adams
vs
Antonio Williams
Davante Adams
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Davante Adams
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Davante Adams
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Davante Adams
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Davante Adams
vs
Malachi Fields
Davante Adams
vs
Cody White
Davante Adams
vs
Darius Cooper
Davante Adams
vs
Rashod Bateman
Davante Adams
vs
Jaylin Noel
Davante Adams
vs
Chris Bell
Davante Adams
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Davante Adams
vs
Cooper Kupp
Davante Adams
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Davante Adams
vs
Troy Franklin
Davante Adams
vs
Germie Bernard
Davante Adams
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Davante Adams
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Davante Adams
vs
Demario Douglas
Davante Adams
vs
Bryce Lance
Davante Adams
vs
Jauan Jennings
Davante Adams
vs
Darnell Mooney
Davante Adams
vs
Treylon Burks
Davante Adams
vs
Ted Hurst
Davante Adams
vs
Tez Johnson
Blake Corum
vs
Keenan Allen
Blake Corum
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Blake Corum
vs
Ladd McConkey
Blake Corum
vs
Roman Wilson
Blake Corum
vs
Jake Ferguson
Blake Corum
vs
Kalif Raymond
Blake Corum
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Michael Mayer
Blake Corum
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Blake Corum
vs
Mike Gesicki
Blake Corum
vs
Antonio Williams
Blake Corum
vs
Dalton Schultz
Blake Corum
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Blake Corum
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Blake Corum
vs
Samaje Perine
Blake Corum
vs
Dallas Goedert
Blake Corum
vs
Cade Otton
Blake Corum
vs
Makai Lemon
Blake Corum
vs
AJ Barner
Blake Corum
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Blake Corum
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Blake Corum
vs
Tre Tucker
Blake Corum
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Courtland Sutton
Blake Corum
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Blake Corum
vs
Tre Harris
Blake Corum
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Blake Corum
vs
Mark Andrews
Blake Corum
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Blake Corum
vs
DJ Moore
Blake Corum
vs
Malachi Fields
Blake Corum
vs
Rome Odunze
Blake Corum
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Blake Corum
vs
Kendre Miller
Blake Corum
vs
Tyler Higbee
Blake Corum
vs
Cody White
Blake Corum
vs
Rico Dowdle
Blake Corum
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Blake Corum
vs
Hunter Henry
Blake Corum
vs
Darius Cooper
Blake Corum
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Blake Corum
vs
Najee Harris
Blake Corum
vs
Brenton Strange
Blake Corum
vs
George Holani
Blake Corum
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Blake Corum
vs
Rashod Bateman
Blake Corum
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Blake Corum
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Blake Corum
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Jaylin Noel
Blake Corum
vs
Will Shipley
Blake Corum
vs
Rachaad White
Blake Corum
vs
KC Concepcion
Blake Corum
vs
Chris Bell
Blake Corum
vs
Khalil Shakir
Blake Corum
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Blake Corum
vs
Keon Coleman
Blake Corum
vs
Kimani Vidal
Blake Corum
vs
Colston Loveland
Blake Corum
vs
Dameon Pierce
Blake Corum
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Blake Corum
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Blake Corum
vs
Woody Marks
Blake Corum
vs
Cooper Kupp
Blake Corum
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Blake Corum
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Blake Corum
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Troy Franklin
Blake Corum
vs
Jordan Addison
Blake Corum
vs
Tyjae Spears
Blake Corum
vs
Devaughn Vele
Blake Corum
vs
Germie Bernard
Blake Corum
vs
Juwan Johnson
Blake Corum
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Blake Corum
vs
Tucker Kraft
Blake Corum
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Blake Corum
vs
Malik Washington
Blake Corum
vs
Austin Ekeler
Blake Corum
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Blake Corum
vs
Evan Engram
Blake Corum
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Blake Corum
vs
Darnell Washington
Blake Corum
vs
Omarion Hampton
Blake Corum
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Blake Corum
vs
Demario Douglas
Blake Corum
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Blake Corum
vs
Bijan Robinson
Blake Corum
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Blake Corum
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Blake Corum
vs
Chase Brown
Blake Corum
vs
Derrick Henry
Blake Corum
vs
Kyren Williams
Blake Corum
vs
James Cook III
Blake Corum
vs
Jaylen Warren
Blake Corum
vs
Javonte Williams
Blake Corum
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Blake Corum
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Blake Corum
vs
Cam Skattebo
Blake Corum
vs
D'Andre Swift
Blake Corum
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Blake Corum
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Blake Corum
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Blake Corum
vs
Bucky Irving
Blake Corum
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Blake Corum
vs
David Montgomery
Blake Corum
vs
Braelon Allen
Blake Corum
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Blake Corum
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Blake Corum
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Blake Corum
vs
Alvin Kamara
Blake Corum
vs
RJ Harvey
Blake Corum
vs
Tony Pollard
Blake Corum
vs
Kaelon Black
Blake Corum
vs
Jaylen Wright
Blake Corum
vs
Justice Hill
Blake Corum
vs
Raheim Sanders
Blake Corum
vs
Roschon Johnson
Blake Corum
vs
Ty Johnson
Blake Corum
vs
Sean Tucker
Blake Corum
vs
Isaiah Davis
Blake Corum
vs
Tyler Goodson
Blake Corum
vs
Sione Vaki
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Braelon Allen
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Jameson Williams
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Tee Higgins
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Tyler Warren
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Josh Downs
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Luther Burden III
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Isaiah Likely
Dalton Kincaid
vs
George Kittle
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
DK Metcalf
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Carnell Tate
Dalton Kincaid
vs
David Montgomery
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Romeo Doubs
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Mike Evans
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Bucky Irving
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Alvin Kamara
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Sam Laporta
Dalton Kincaid
vs
RJ Harvey
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Matthew Golden
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Tony Pollard
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Christian Watson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Denzel Boston
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Dalton Kincaid
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Omarion Hampton
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Parker Washington
Dalton Kincaid
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Garrett Wilson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Dalton Kincaid
vs
George Pickens
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Malik Washington
Dalton Kincaid
vs
D'Andre Swift
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Tucker Kraft
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Cam Skattebo
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Juwan Johnson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Malik Nabers
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Devaughn Vele
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Davante Adams
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Jordan Addison
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Drake London
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Woody Marks
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Brock Bowers
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Zay Flowers
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Colston Loveland
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Justin Jefferson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Keon Coleman
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Chris Olave
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Khalil Shakir
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Michael Wilson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
KC Concepcion
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Javonte Williams
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Will Shipley
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Jaylen Warren
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Nico Collins
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Dalton Kincaid
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
James Cook III
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Brenton Strange
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Kyren Williams
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Derrick Henry
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Hunter Henry
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Trey McBride
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Rico Dowdle
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Chase Brown
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Tyler Higbee
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Rome Odunze
Dalton Kincaid
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Dalton Kincaid
vs
DJ Moore
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Mark Andrews
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Dallas Goedert
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Dalton Schultz
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Mike Gesicki
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Jake Ferguson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Michael Mayer
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Cade Otton
Dalton Kincaid
vs
AJ Barner
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Evan Engram
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Darnell Washington
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Greg Dulcich
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Zach Ertz
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Gunnar Helm
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Dawson Knox
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Colby Parkinson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Cole Kmet
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Noah Fant
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Theo Johnson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Jeremy Ruckert
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Eli Raridon
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Matthew Hibner
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Austin Hooper
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Elijah Higgins
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Brock Wright
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Foster Moreau
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Blake Whiteheart
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Jonnu Smith
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Nate Adkins
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Adam Trautman
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Johnny Mundt
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Daniel Bellinger
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Tanner Hudson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Davis Allen

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

DJ Moore

Questionable After Returning to Practice Saturday
Marvin Harrison Jr.

Cardinals Trading Away Marvin Harrison Jr.
Dillon Dube

Unlikely to Play Saturday
Samuel Montembeault

to Miss 10-14 Days
Jayden Struble

Predators Acquire Jayden Struble From Canadiens
Aaron Ekblad

Set to Return Saturday
Macklin Celebrini

a Game-Time Call for Matchup With Oilers
Frank Nazar

Receives Two-Game Suspension
Cameron Boozer

Efficient in Preseason Win Over Bulls
Igor Shesterkin

Suffers Lower-Body Injury Friday
Ty Jerome

Drills Four Triples in Preseason Win Over Bulls
Norman Powell

Goes 10-for-12 at the Line in Preseason Loss to Memphis
Caleb Wilson

Pours in 21 Points in Preseason Loss to Grizzlies
New Orleans Pelicans

Pelicans Waive Christian Koloko
Kawhi Leonard

Out Saturday Against Clippers
Matas Buzelis

Exits Friday's Preseason Contest Early
Isaiah Stewart

Sidelined at Least Two Weeks
Max Christie

Logs Solid Outing in Preseason Loss Friday
Steven Adams

Plays 14 Minutes in Return on Friday
Fred VanVleet

Turns in Impressive Preseason Debut
Lamar Jackson

Could Miss Week 6 As Well
Justin Jefferson

"Plans to Play" in Week 5
Corey Seager

has Bone Spur Removed From his Elbow
Tarik Skubal

Dodgers to Start Tarik Skubal in Game 1 of NLCS Against Brewers
Jordan Mason

Expected to Return in Week 7
Terry McLaurin

Officially Questionable for Week 5
Zay Flowers

Officially Questionable for Week 5
Ladd McConkey

Questionable for Week 5
William Eklund

to Be Out for "Extended" Period of Time
Alex Turcotte

Day-to-Day With Undisclosed Injury
Mats Zuccarello

Considered Week-to-Week
Matt Roy

Remains Out Friday
Brad Marchand

Officially Out for Six Weeks
John Tavares

Won't Be Available Saturday
Josh Morrissey

to Miss Friday's Game, Considered Day-to-Day
Carnell Tate

is Listed as Questionable for Week 5
Zach Charbonnet

Won't Play in Week 5
Rico Dowdle

Questionable for Week 5 Against Colts
D'Andre Swift

Cleared for Week 5 Against Packers
Caleb Williams

Questionable After Limited Practice Friday
Rhamondre Stevenson

Questionable, Expects to Play
DJ Moore

Still Not Practicing Friday
Alvin Kamara

Questionable Due to Back Injury
Chris Olave

Ready to Go For Week 5
Justin Jefferson

Questionable for Week 5
Ashton Jeanty

Questionable After Missing Friday's Practice
Dallas Goedert

Back for Week 5 Against Jaguars
DeVonta Smith

Officially Ruled Out for Week 5
Austin Reaves

Dishes Eight Assists in Preseason Debut
Tyrese Maxey

Scores 14 Points in Preseason Debut
J.T. Compher

Red Wings Move J.T. Compher to Injured Reserve
LeBron James

Runs Offense in Sixers Preseason Debut
Ryan Lindgren

to Miss 4-6 Weeks
Yves Missi

Nears Double-Double Against Heat
Victor Olofsson

Deemed Week-to-Week
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Pours in 18 Points Against Pelicans
Anthony Davis

Leads Wizards in Preseason Debut
William Eklund

Suffers Lower-Body Injury Against Flyers
Dylan Harper

Sharp in Preseason Opener Against Hawks
Mavrik Bourque

Sustains Upper-Body Injury Thursday
Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Exits With Injury Thursday
Bo Horvat

Suffers Injury Late in Thursday's Win
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Set to Suit Up Thursday
Collin Sexton

Unavailable on Thursday
Walker Kessler

Sidelined on Thursday
MLB

MLB Proposes Shortening Regular Season, Tweaking Playoffs
Paul Goldschmidt

Wants to Keep Playing in 2027
Mason Miller

Back From the Paternity List for Game 4
Jon Rahm

Leaving LIV Golf
Keith Mitchell

Looks Set for Another Strong Finish in Japan
Adrian Morejon

Dealing With "Stickiness in his Shoulder"
Kurt Kitayama

Bringing Strong Form to Baycurrent Classic
Brian Harman

Looking to Find Success in Japan
Keegan Bradley

Looking to Find His Game in Japan
Justin Thomas

Making Spot Start at Baycurrent Classic For a Fourth Time
Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Strikes Out 10 in Game 3 Win on Tuesday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Battling Knee Soreness, Serving as DH in Game 3
Ben Rice

Delivers Two Homers in Losing Effort
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Worth a Look at Baycurrent Classic
Jackson Suber

Plays in Japan for the First Time
Maverick McNealy

Attempts to Erase Utah from His Memory
Michael Kim

Seeks a Better Result in Japan
Ryan Gerard

Needs his Putter to Work Better at Baycurrent Classic
Rickie Fowler

Set to Take on Japan After Time Off
Garrett Crochet

Expected to Have a Normal Offseason
Roman Anthony

Likely to Avoid Surgery
Josh Naylor

Undergoes Right-Wrist Surgery
Cal Raleigh

Undergoes Left-Shoulder Surgery
Gavin Williams

Strikes Out 11 in Game 2 Loss
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