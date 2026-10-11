Fantasy football start em, sit em lineups advice for Jaguars vs. Eagles in the London International Game in Week 5 (2026). NFL matchups analysis and London starts/sits.
The NFL will take another trip to London this Sunday. This time, the Jacksonville Jaguars will face the Philadelphia Eagles in a game that kicks off at 9:30 AM EST.
The Eagles enter this game with major questions, as top wideout DeVonta Smith and running back Saquon Barkley are both ruled out, leaving Dontayvion Wicks and Will Shipley at the top of both positions, respectively.
We will bring you International Game analysis all season, focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench. Good luck in Week 5, RotoBallers!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Philadelphia Eagles at Jacksonville Jaguars
Sunday, October 11, 9:30 AM ET
Notable Fantasy Injuries:
-
- Saquon Barkley (hamstring)
- DeVonta Smith (hamstring)
- Tank Bigsby (core)
Matchups We Love:
Parker Washington has been a bit quiet in the receiving game over the past two weeks. He caught only three passes for 40 yards and one touchdown in Week 3, and one pass for seven yards in Week 4. However, Washington has a fantastic matchup in front of him against an Eagles secondary that has allowed the second-most fantasy points to slot WRs this season. He will be a strong WR2 play.
Matchups We Hate:
QB Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts is no longer a must-start QB1. He has thrown for under 155 yards in each of his last two games, and the Eagles are expected to be without DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Saquon Barkley (hamstring) this week. Additionally, the Jaguars have allowed the 11th-fewest fantasy points and only three passing touchdowns through four weeks. He's a risky QB1 this weekend.
RB Will Shipley
Will Shipley will be in line for an expanded role in Week 5 with both Barkley (hamstring) and Tank Bigsby (core) ruled out. Shipley, though, will be a riskier play this week. We don't really know how this backfield will play out with Dameon Pierce expected to be involved, and the Jaguars have given up the fewest rushing yards to opposing backs this season.
WR Brian Thomas Jr./Jakobi Meyers
Both Brian Thomas Jr. and Jakobi Meyers are not viable plays this week. Thomas should be sat in almost all cases after catching just three passes for 25 yards and one touchdown over the past two weeks, and Meyers has a tough matchup on the outside. The Eagles have given up the sixth-fewest fantasy points to outside WRs this season. So, Thomas is a WR5, while Meyers is a WR4.
Strange is looking to build on his strong Week 4 performance. He caught seven passes for 95 yards and finished as the overall TE6 on the week. But fantasy managers should be a bit hesitant to start Strange in all formats this week. Philadelphia has allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points, the eighth-fewest fantasy points, and has yet to allow a TD to opposing TEs through four weeks.
Other Matchups:
The Jaguars haven't needed Trevor Lawrence to throw the ball much to start the season. He's averaging only 210.8 passing yards per game and 18 completions per game. Still, Lawrence will come in as a low-end QB1 this week. The Eagles have allowed three quarterbacks to score above 17.5 fantasy points against them this season, and Matthew Stafford threw for 317 yards against Philadelphia last week.
Bhayshul Tuten should have had a bigger fantasy game last week after having two touchdowns called back. Although the Jaguars continue to lean on both Tuten and Chris Rodriguez Jr. out of the backfield, the former will remain a solid RB2 option in Week 5. He has rushed for at least 65 yards in all four games and has seen at least 15 carries in back-to-back games.
Bhayshul Tuten With A Big-Time Touchdown, But It Gets Called Back Because Of Holding 😭
Damn It, Lol. https://t.co/72qLli8SSM
— SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) October 4, 2026
Eagles WRs
Smith has been ruled out for a second straight week as he deals with a hamstring strain. That will leave Dontayvion Wicks and Makai Lemon as the top two WRs in this offense for Week 5. Of these two WRs, Wicks is the better play. The Jaguars have allowed some big games to outside WRs like Tee Higgins and Mack Hollins over the past two weeks.
Wicks will be a potential flex option in 12+ team leagues, while Lemon should only be started in dire situations.
Dallas Goedert will play Week 5 after missing the past two weeks due to a knee issue. If he suits up, Goedert could be a low-end TE1 in 12+ team leagues this week. He could be the top target in this Philadelphia offense in this game, and the Jaguars just let Mike Gesicki score 13 PPR fantasy points last week.
Philadelphia Eagles Start/Sit Matchups
See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections
|Player
|Start/Sit
|Matchup
Rating ▾
|Pos.
|Team
|Game
Matchup
|Dallas Goedert
|Start
|106
|TE
|PHI
|@ JAX
|Will Shipley
|Start
|104.5
|RB
|PHI
|@ JAX
|Jalen Hurts
|Risky Start
|103.9
|QB
|PHI
|@ JAX
|Dontayvion Wicks
|Risky Start
|103.2
|WR
|PHI
|@ JAX
|Darius Cooper
|Sit
|101.4
|WR
|PHI
|@ JAX
|Makai Lemon
|Sit
|101.2
|WR
|PHI
|@ JAX
|Johnny Mundt
|Sit
|96.2
|TE
|PHI
|@ JAX
|Britain Covey
|Sit
|93
|WR
|PHI
|@ JAX
|E.J. Jenkins
|Sit
|93
|TE
|PHI
|@ JAX
|Elijah Moore
|Sit
|93
|WR
|PHI
|@ JAX
|Hollywood Brown
|Sit
|93
|WR
|PHI
|@ JAX
|Andy Dalton
|Sit
|92.5
|QB
|PHI
|@ JAX
|Cole Payton
|Sit
|92.5
|QB
|PHI
|@ JAX
|Tanner McKee
|Sit
|92.5
|QB
|PHI
|@ JAX
|Jake Elliott
|Sit
|90.9
|K
|PHI
|@ JAX
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Sit
|84.2
|DEF
|PHI
|@ JAX
Jacksonville Jaguars Start/Sit Matchups
See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections
|Player
|Start/Sit
|Matchup
Rating ▾
|Pos.
|Team
|Game
Matchup
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Start
|114.5
|DEF
|JAX
|vs PHI
|Trevor Lawrence
|Start
|112.1
|QB
|JAX
|vs PHI
|Bhayshul Tuten
|Start
|111.9
|RB
|JAX
|vs PHI
|Parker Washington
|Start
|111.1
|WR
|JAX
|vs PHI
|Cam Little
|Start
|106.8
|K
|JAX
|vs PHI
|Jakobi Meyers
|Risky Start
|103.9
|WR
|JAX
|vs PHI
|Brenton Strange
|Risky Start
|103.2
|TE
|JAX
|vs PHI
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|Risky Start
|102.8
|WR
|JAX
|vs PHI
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|Sit
|101.1
|RB
|JAX
|vs PHI
|Ameer Abdullah
|Sit
|99.2
|RB
|JAX
|vs PHI
|Josh Cameron
|Sit
|98.9
|WR
|JAX
|vs PHI
|Nate Boerkircher
|Sit
|97.1
|TE
|JAX
|vs PHI
|Quintin Morris
|Sit
|94.9
|TE
|JAX
|vs PHI
|LeQuint Allen Jr.
|Sit
|94.8
|RB
|JAX
|vs PHI
|Travis Hunter
|Sit
|94.5
|WR
|JAX
|vs PHI
|CJ Williams
|Sit
|92.4
|WR
|JAX
|vs PHI
|Tanner Koziol
|Sit
|92.4
|TE
|JAX
|vs PHI
|Quinn Ewers
|Sit
|91
|QB
|JAX
|vs PHI
Who Should I Start Tool
Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 5 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Jakobi Meyers, Will Shipley, Parker Washington, Dallas Goedert. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 5.
Week 5 Player Decisions. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, we've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 5 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 5 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 5 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool:
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