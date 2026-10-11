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Eagles vs. Jaguars Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: London International Game - Will Shipley, Jakobi Meyers, Trevor Lawrence, Dontayvion Wicks, Jalen Hurts

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Jakobi Meyers - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Fantasy football start em, sit em lineups advice for Jaguars vs. Eagles in the London International Game in Week 5 (2026). NFL matchups analysis and London starts/sits.

In This Article hide
Philadelphia Eagles at Jacksonville Jaguars
Philadelphia Eagles Start/Sit Matchups
Jacksonville Jaguars Start/Sit Matchups
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

The NFL will take another trip to London this Sunday. This time, the Jacksonville Jaguars will face the Philadelphia Eagles in a game that kicks off at 9:30 AM EST.

The Eagles enter this game with major questions, as top wideout DeVonta Smith and running back Saquon Barkley are both ruled out, leaving Dontayvion Wicks and Will Shipley at the top of both positions, respectively.

We will bring you International Game analysis all season, focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench. Good luck in Week 5, RotoBallers!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Philadelphia Eagles at Jacksonville Jaguars

Sunday, October 11, 9:30 AM ET

Notable Fantasy Injuries:

 

Matchups We Love:

WR Parker Washington

Parker Washington has been a bit quiet in the receiving game over the past two weeks. He caught only three passes for 40 yards and one touchdown in Week 3, and one pass for seven yards in Week 4. However, Washington has a fantastic matchup in front of him against an Eagles secondary that has allowed the second-most fantasy points to slot WRs this season. He will be a strong WR2 play.

Matchups We Hate:

QB Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts is no longer a must-start QB1. He has thrown for under 155 yards in each of his last two games, and the Eagles are expected to be without DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Saquon Barkley (hamstring) this week. Additionally, the Jaguars have allowed the 11th-fewest fantasy points and only three passing touchdowns through four weeks. He's a risky QB1 this weekend.

RB Will Shipley 

Will Shipley will be in line for an expanded role in Week 5 with both Barkley (hamstring) and Tank Bigsby (core) ruled out. Shipley, though, will be a riskier play this week. We don't really know how this backfield will play out with Dameon Pierce expected to be involved, and the Jaguars have given up the fewest rushing yards to opposing backs this season.

WR Brian Thomas Jr./Jakobi Meyers

Both Brian Thomas Jr. and Jakobi Meyers are not viable plays this week. Thomas should be sat in almost all cases after catching just three passes for 25 yards and one touchdown over the past two weeks, and Meyers has a tough matchup on the outside.  The Eagles have given up the sixth-fewest fantasy points to outside WRs this season. So, Thomas is a WR5, while Meyers is a WR4.

TE Brenton Strange

Strange is looking to build on his strong Week 4 performance. He caught seven passes for 95 yards and finished as the overall TE6 on the week. But fantasy managers should be a bit hesitant to start Strange in all formats this week. Philadelphia has allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points, the eighth-fewest fantasy points, and has yet to allow a TD to opposing TEs through four weeks.

 

Other Matchups:

QB Trevor Lawrence

The Jaguars haven't needed Trevor Lawrence to throw the ball much to start the season. He's averaging only 210.8 passing yards per game and 18 completions per game. Still, Lawrence will come in as a low-end QB1 this week. The Eagles have allowed three quarterbacks to score above 17.5 fantasy points against them this season, and Matthew Stafford threw for 317 yards against Philadelphia last week.

RB Bhayshul Tuten

Bhayshul Tuten should have had a bigger fantasy game last week after having two touchdowns called back. Although the Jaguars continue to lean on both Tuten and Chris Rodriguez Jr. out of the backfield, the former will remain a solid RB2 option in Week 5. He has rushed for at least 65 yards in all four games and has seen at least 15 carries in back-to-back games.

Eagles WRs

Smith has been ruled out for a second straight week as he deals with a hamstring strain. That will leave Dontayvion Wicks and Makai Lemon as the top two WRs in this offense for Week 5. Of these two WRs, Wicks is the better play. The Jaguars have allowed some big games to outside WRs like Tee Higgins and Mack Hollins over the past two weeks.

Wicks will be a potential flex option in 12+ team leagues, while Lemon should only be started in dire situations.

TE Dallas Goedert

Dallas Goedert will play Week 5 after missing the past two weeks due to a knee issue. If he suits up, Goedert could be a low-end TE1 in 12+ team leagues this week. He could be the top target in this Philadelphia offense in this game, and the Jaguars just let Mike Gesicki score 13 PPR fantasy points last week.

 

Philadelphia Eagles Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Start/Sit Matchup
Rating ▾		 Pos. Team Game
Matchup
Dallas Goedert Start 106 TE PHI @ JAX
Will Shipley Start 104.5 RB PHI @ JAX
Jalen Hurts Risky Start 103.9 QB PHI @ JAX
Dontayvion Wicks Risky Start 103.2 WR PHI @ JAX
Darius Cooper Sit 101.4 WR PHI @ JAX
Makai Lemon Sit 101.2 WR PHI @ JAX
Johnny Mundt Sit 96.2 TE PHI @ JAX
Britain Covey Sit 93 WR PHI @ JAX
E.J. Jenkins Sit 93 TE PHI @ JAX
Elijah Moore Sit 93 WR PHI @ JAX
Hollywood Brown Sit 93 WR PHI @ JAX
Andy Dalton Sit 92.5 QB PHI @ JAX
Cole Payton Sit 92.5 QB PHI @ JAX
Tanner McKee Sit 92.5 QB PHI @ JAX
Jake Elliott Sit 90.9 K PHI @ JAX
Philadelphia Eagles Sit 84.2 DEF PHI @ JAX

 

Jacksonville Jaguars Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Start/Sit Matchup
Rating ▾		 Pos. Team Game
Matchup
Jacksonville Jaguars Start 114.5 DEF JAX vs PHI
Trevor Lawrence Start 112.1 QB JAX vs PHI
Bhayshul Tuten Start 111.9 RB JAX vs PHI
Parker Washington Start 111.1 WR JAX vs PHI
Cam Little Start 106.8 K JAX vs PHI
Jakobi Meyers Risky Start 103.9 WR JAX vs PHI
Brenton Strange Risky Start 103.2 TE JAX vs PHI
Brian Thomas Jr. Risky Start 102.8 WR JAX vs PHI
Chris Rodriguez Jr. Sit 101.1 RB JAX vs PHI
Ameer Abdullah Sit 99.2 RB JAX vs PHI
Josh Cameron Sit 98.9 WR JAX vs PHI
Nate Boerkircher Sit 97.1 TE JAX vs PHI
Quintin Morris Sit 94.9 TE JAX vs PHI
LeQuint Allen Jr. Sit 94.8 RB JAX vs PHI
Travis Hunter Sit 94.5 WR JAX vs PHI
CJ Williams Sit 92.4 WR JAX vs PHI
Tanner Koziol Sit 92.4 TE JAX vs PHI
Quinn Ewers Sit 91 QB JAX vs PHI

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for 5?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 5 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Jakobi Meyers, Will Shipley, Parker Washington, Dallas Goedert. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 5.

Week 5 Player Decisions. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, we've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 5 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 5 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 5 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool:

Jakobi Meyers
vs
Colston Loveland
Jakobi Meyers
vs
KC Concepcion
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Isaiah Likely
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Woody Marks
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Jordan Addison
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Devaughn Vele
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Hunter Henry
Jakobi Meyers
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jakobi Meyers
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Jakobi Meyers
vs
RJ Harvey
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Dalton Schultz
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Will Shipley
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Malik Washington
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Mark Andrews
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Denzel Boston
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Roman Wilson
Jakobi Meyers
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Rome Odunze
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Tony Pollard
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Tre Harris
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Jakobi Meyers
vs
DJ Moore
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Tre Tucker
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Keon Coleman
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Tyler Warren
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Carnell Tate
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Brenton Strange
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Alvin Kamara
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Mike Gesicki
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Josh Downs
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Tyler Higbee
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Jameson Williams
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Antonio Williams
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Keenan Allen
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Luther Burden III
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jakobi Meyers
vs
DK Metcalf
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Jake Ferguson
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jakobi Meyers
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jakobi Meyers
vs
David Montgomery
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Blake Corum
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Mike Evans
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Makai Lemon
Jakobi Meyers
vs
George Kittle
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Sam Laporta
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Michael Mayer
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Puka Nacua
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jakobi Meyers
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Nico Collins
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Michael Wilson
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Chris Olave
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Drake London
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Davante Adams
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Zay Flowers
Jakobi Meyers
vs
George Pickens
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Malik Nabers
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Christian Watson
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Matthew Golden
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Tee Higgins
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Kalif Raymond
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Cody White
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Darius Cooper
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Chris Bell
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Malachi Fields
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Jaylin Noel
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Efton Chism III
Will Shipley
vs
Dalton Schultz
Will Shipley
vs
Mark Andrews
Will Shipley
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Will Shipley
vs
Roman Wilson
Will Shipley
vs
Hunter Henry
Will Shipley
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Will Shipley
vs
Ladd McConkey
Will Shipley
vs
Rome Odunze
Will Shipley
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Will Shipley
vs
Courtland Sutton
Will Shipley
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Will Shipley
vs
Dallas Goedert
Will Shipley
vs
Woody Marks
Will Shipley
vs
Tre Harris
Will Shipley
vs
KC Concepcion
Will Shipley
vs
DJ Moore
Will Shipley
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Will Shipley
vs
Tre Tucker
Will Shipley
vs
Colston Loveland
Will Shipley
vs
Keon Coleman
Will Shipley
vs
Isaiah Likely
Will Shipley
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Will Shipley
vs
Khalil Shakir
Will Shipley
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Will Shipley
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Will Shipley
vs
Brenton Strange
Will Shipley
vs
Jordan Addison
Will Shipley
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Will Shipley
vs
Devaughn Vele
Will Shipley
vs
Mike Gesicki
Will Shipley
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Will Shipley
vs
Tyler Higbee
Will Shipley
vs
RJ Harvey
Will Shipley
vs
Antonio Williams
Will Shipley
vs
Juwan Johnson
Will Shipley
vs
Keenan Allen
Will Shipley
vs
Malik Washington
Will Shipley
vs
Rico Dowdle
Will Shipley
vs
Denzel Boston
Will Shipley
vs
Jake Ferguson
Will Shipley
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Will Shipley
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Will Shipley
vs
Omarion Hampton
Will Shipley
vs
Blake Corum
Will Shipley
vs
Tony Pollard
Will Shipley
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Will Shipley
vs
Tucker Kraft
Will Shipley
vs
Makai Lemon
Will Shipley
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Will Shipley
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Will Shipley
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Will Shipley
vs
Michael Mayer
Will Shipley
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Will Shipley
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Will Shipley
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Will Shipley
vs
Samaje Perine
Will Shipley
vs
Tyler Warren
Will Shipley
vs
Kalif Raymond
Will Shipley
vs
Romeo Doubs
Will Shipley
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Will Shipley
vs
Carnell Tate
Will Shipley
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Will Shipley
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Will Shipley
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Will Shipley
vs
Alvin Kamara
Will Shipley
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Will Shipley
vs
Josh Downs
Will Shipley
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Will Shipley
vs
Jameson Williams
Will Shipley
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Will Shipley
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Will Shipley
vs
Bijan Robinson
Will Shipley
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Will Shipley
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Will Shipley
vs
Chase Brown
Will Shipley
vs
Derrick Henry
Will Shipley
vs
Kyren Williams
Will Shipley
vs
Javonte Williams
Will Shipley
vs
D'Andre Swift
Will Shipley
vs
James Cook III
Will Shipley
vs
Jaylen Warren
Will Shipley
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Will Shipley
vs
Cam Skattebo
Will Shipley
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Will Shipley
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Will Shipley
vs
Braelon Allen
Will Shipley
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Will Shipley
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Will Shipley
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Will Shipley
vs
Bucky Irving
Will Shipley
vs
David Montgomery
Will Shipley
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Will Shipley
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Will Shipley
vs
Kendre Miller
Will Shipley
vs
George Holani
Will Shipley
vs
Najee Harris
Will Shipley
vs
Rachaad White
Will Shipley
vs
Dameon Pierce
Will Shipley
vs
Kimani Vidal
Will Shipley
vs
Tyjae Spears
Parker Washington
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Parker Washington
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Parker Washington
vs
Garrett Wilson
Parker Washington
vs
Christian Watson
Parker Washington
vs
Malik Nabers
Parker Washington
vs
Braelon Allen
Parker Washington
vs
George Pickens
Parker Washington
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Parker Washington
vs
Cam Skattebo
Parker Washington
vs
Matthew Golden
Parker Washington
vs
Zay Flowers
Parker Washington
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Parker Washington
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Parker Washington
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Parker Washington
vs
Davante Adams
Parker Washington
vs
Tee Higgins
Parker Washington
vs
Jaylen Warren
Parker Washington
vs
Bucky Irving
Parker Washington
vs
Brock Bowers
Parker Washington
vs
Sam Laporta
Parker Washington
vs
Drake London
Parker Washington
vs
George Kittle
Parker Washington
vs
James Cook III
Parker Washington
vs
Mike Evans
Parker Washington
vs
Justin Jefferson
Parker Washington
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Parker Washington
vs
Chris Olave
Parker Washington
vs
David Montgomery
Parker Washington
vs
Michael Wilson
Parker Washington
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Parker Washington
vs
Nico Collins
Parker Washington
vs
DK Metcalf
Parker Washington
vs
D'Andre Swift
Parker Washington
vs
Luther Burden III
Parker Washington
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Parker Washington
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Parker Washington
vs
Javonte Williams
Parker Washington
vs
Jameson Williams
Parker Washington
vs
Kyren Williams
Parker Washington
vs
Josh Downs
Parker Washington
vs
Derrick Henry
Parker Washington
vs
Alvin Kamara
Parker Washington
vs
Trey McBride
Parker Washington
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Parker Washington
vs
Chase Brown
Parker Washington
vs
Carnell Tate
Parker Washington
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Parker Washington
vs
Romeo Doubs
Parker Washington
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Parker Washington
vs
Tyler Warren
Parker Washington
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Parker Washington
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Parker Washington
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Parker Washington
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Parker Washington
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Parker Washington
vs
Puka Nacua
Parker Washington
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Parker Washington
vs
Bijan Robinson
Parker Washington
vs
Tucker Kraft
Parker Washington
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Parker Washington
vs
Tony Pollard
Parker Washington
vs
Omarion Hampton
Parker Washington
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Parker Washington
vs
Denzel Boston
Parker Washington
vs
Malik Washington
Parker Washington
vs
Juwan Johnson
Parker Washington
vs
RJ Harvey
Parker Washington
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Parker Washington
vs
Devaughn Vele
Parker Washington
vs
Jordan Addison
Parker Washington
vs
Khalil Shakir
Parker Washington
vs
KC Concepcion
Parker Washington
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Parker Washington
vs
Ladd McConkey
Parker Washington
vs
Roman Wilson
Parker Washington
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Parker Washington
vs
Rome Odunze
Parker Washington
vs
Courtland Sutton
Parker Washington
vs
Tre Harris
Parker Washington
vs
DJ Moore
Parker Washington
vs
Tre Tucker
Parker Washington
vs
Keon Coleman
Parker Washington
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Parker Washington
vs
Antonio Williams
Parker Washington
vs
Keenan Allen
Parker Washington
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Parker Washington
vs
Makai Lemon
Parker Washington
vs
Kalif Raymond
Parker Washington
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Parker Washington
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Cody White
Parker Washington
vs
Darius Cooper
Parker Washington
vs
Chris Bell
Parker Washington
vs
Malachi Fields
Parker Washington
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Parker Washington
vs
Jaylin Noel
Parker Washington
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Parker Washington
vs
Efton Chism III
Dallas Goedert
vs
Courtland Sutton
Dallas Goedert
vs
Tre Harris
Dallas Goedert
vs
Rome Odunze
Dallas Goedert
vs
DJ Moore
Dallas Goedert
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Dallas Goedert
vs
Tre Tucker
Dallas Goedert
vs
Roman Wilson
Dallas Goedert
vs
Keon Coleman
Dallas Goedert
vs
Mark Andrews
Dallas Goedert
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Dallas Goedert
vs
Will Shipley
Dallas Goedert
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Dallas Goedert
vs
Dalton Schultz
Dallas Goedert
vs
Brenton Strange
Dallas Goedert
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Dallas Goedert
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Dallas Goedert
vs
Hunter Henry
Dallas Goedert
vs
Mike Gesicki
Dallas Goedert
vs
Ladd McConkey
Dallas Goedert
vs
Tyler Higbee
Dallas Goedert
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Dallas Goedert
vs
Antonio Williams
Dallas Goedert
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Dallas Goedert
vs
Keenan Allen
Dallas Goedert
vs
Woody Marks
Dallas Goedert
vs
Rico Dowdle
Dallas Goedert
vs
KC Concepcion
Dallas Goedert
vs
Jake Ferguson
Dallas Goedert
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Dallas Goedert
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Dallas Goedert
vs
Colston Loveland
Dallas Goedert
vs
Blake Corum
Dallas Goedert
vs
Isaiah Likely
Dallas Goedert
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Dallas Goedert
vs
Khalil Shakir
Dallas Goedert
vs
Makai Lemon
Dallas Goedert
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Dallas Goedert
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Dallas Goedert
vs
Jordan Addison
Dallas Goedert
vs
Michael Mayer
Dallas Goedert
vs
Devaughn Vele
Dallas Goedert
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Dallas Goedert
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Dallas Goedert
vs
Samaje Perine
Dallas Goedert
vs
RJ Harvey
Dallas Goedert
vs
Kalif Raymond
Dallas Goedert
vs
Juwan Johnson
Dallas Goedert
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Dallas Goedert
vs
Malik Washington
Dallas Goedert
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Dallas Goedert
vs
Denzel Boston
Dallas Goedert
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Dallas Goedert
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Dallas Goedert
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Dallas Goedert
vs
Omarion Hampton
Dallas Goedert
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Dallas Goedert
vs
Tony Pollard
Dallas Goedert
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Dallas Goedert
vs
Tucker Kraft
Dallas Goedert
vs
Cody White
Dallas Goedert
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Dallas Goedert
vs
Cade Otton
Dallas Goedert
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Dallas Goedert
vs
Darius Cooper
Dallas Goedert
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Dallas Goedert
vs
Chris Bell
Dallas Goedert
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Dallas Goedert
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Dallas Goedert
vs
Tyler Warren
Dallas Goedert
vs
Malachi Fields
Dallas Goedert
vs
Trey McBride
Dallas Goedert
vs
Brock Bowers
Dallas Goedert
vs
Sam Laporta
Dallas Goedert
vs
George Kittle
Dallas Goedert
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Dallas Goedert
vs
AJ Barner
Dallas Goedert
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Dallas Goedert
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Dallas Goedert
vs
Evan Engram
Dallas Goedert
vs
Darnell Washington
Dallas Goedert
vs
Greg Dulcich
Dallas Goedert
vs
Gunnar Helm
Dallas Goedert
vs
Dawson Knox
Dallas Goedert
vs
Colby Parkinson
Dallas Goedert
vs
Mason Taylor
Dallas Goedert
vs
Cole Kmet
Dallas Goedert
vs
Noah Fant
Dallas Goedert
vs
Zach Ertz
Dallas Goedert
vs
Eli Raridon
Dallas Goedert
vs
Davis Allen
Dallas Goedert
vs
Austin Hooper
Dallas Goedert
vs
Charlie Kolar
Dallas Goedert
vs
Matthew Hibner
Dallas Goedert
vs
Theo Johnson
Dallas Goedert
vs
Elijah Higgins
Dallas Goedert
vs
Brock Wright
Dallas Goedert
vs
Drew Sample
Dallas Goedert
vs
Foster Moreau
Dallas Goedert
vs
Tanner Hudson
Dallas Goedert
vs
Jonnu Smith

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Cleared for Week 5 Against Packers
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