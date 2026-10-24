October 24, 2026

Fantasy football start em, sit em SNF lineups advice for Chiefs vs. Seahawks on NFL Sunday Night Football in Week 7 (2026). NFL matchups analysis and SNF starts/sits.

A pair of squads with serious postseason aspirations square off in Sunday night primetime action, as the Chiefs head to Seattle to face the defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks.

While this is already a must-see matchup for fantasy managers, an interesting narrative is Kenneth Walker III's return to Seattle. Walker has been a huge boost to the KC offense since leaving the Seahawks in free agency.

We will bring you Sunday Night Football analysis all season, focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench. Let's dive into this SNF matchup for Week 7 of the season. Good luck in 2026 fantasy football, RotoBallers!

Kansas City Chiefs at Seattle Seahawks

Sunday, October 25, 8:20 PM ET

Notable Fantasy Injuries:

Matchups We Love

None

Matchups We Hate

QB Patrick Mahomes II

Patrick Mahomes will have his toughest challenge yet. Mahomes will face a Seahawks defense that has allowed the second-fewest fantasy points and fewest passing yards to opposing QBs this season. Seattle also hasn't allowed a 200-yard passer through six weeks. That makes Mahomes more of a QB2 play than a QB1 option this week.

QB Sam Darnold

Sam Darnold won't be a viable fantasy option on Sunday night against the Chiefs. Darnold has scored under 15 fantasy points in three straight games, and the Chiefs have allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to opposing QBs this season. Fantasy managers should only be starting Darnold in extreme cases in Superflex formats.

Seahawks RBs

Update: Charbonnet is listed as out. Wilson will be a low-end RB2 in a tough matchup.

This Seahawks backfield could be a mess in Week 7. Zach Charbonnet could return this weekend, which means Charbonnet, Emanuel Wilson, and George Holani could all split reps moving forward. With the Chiefs also ranking second in rush yards allowed per game this season, it's best to avoid this whole backfield until we see who emerges.

Zach Charbonnet Ruled Out, Has Not Suffered a Setback https://t.co/xkrjMue6T1 — RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) October 23, 2026

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

This might be a tough matchup for Jaxon Smith-Njigba, but you aren't sitting him in any scenario. He leads the WR position in fantasy points per game this season.

Chiefs WRs

Update: Rice is listed as out.

All signs point to Rashee Rice missing his second straight game on Sunday with a hamstring injury. His continued absence will mean more opportunities for Xavier Worthy in the passing game. Worthy caught seven passes for 73 yards in last week's win. However, Worthy will be more of a low-end WR3 this week against a Seattle secondary that has given up the second-fewest fantasy points and fewest receiving yards to WRs.

Rashee Rice Won't Play in Week 7 https://t.co/Ul9pRhBH45 — RotoBaller (@RotoBaller) October 23, 2026

TE Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce has been a bit quiet in the passing game over the last few weeks. He has caught four passes or fewer in three straight games and has finished outside the top 12 at the TE position in consecutive contests. On top of that, Kelce gets a tough matchup against a Seahawks defense that has allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to TEs. Kelce is still a low-end TE1 with a safe floor, but expectations should be tempered.

Other Notable Matchups

RB Kenneth Walker III

Kenneth Walker in a revenge game against the team that didn't want to pay him in the offseason. Sign me up. He's a must-start RB1.

Kenneth Walker III has more rushing yards in 5 games than the ENTIRE Seattle roster has in 6. Has there been a more impactful free agent signing in NFL history? @OGFootballShow https://t.co/FmeXLVtLU4 — trey wingo (@wingoz) October 21, 2026

Seattle Seahawks Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Kansas City Chiefs Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for 7? PPR Half-PPR STD Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start... Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Who To Start? Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players Overall QB RB WR TE K DST Rookies 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. Popular Searches Overall QB RB WR TE K DST Rookies vs Jahmyr Gibbs Kyren Williams vs George Pickens Jordan Addison vs Laquon Treadwell Jauan Jennings vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Jahmyr Gibbs Kyren Williams vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs George Pickens Jordan Addison vs Laquon Treadwell Jauan Jennings vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs

Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 7 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Xavier Worthy, Rashid Shaheed, Emanuel Wilson, and more. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 7.

Week 7 Player Decisions. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, we've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 7 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 7 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool:

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