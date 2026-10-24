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Chiefs vs. Seahawks Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Sunday Night Football - Patrick Mahomes, Sam Darnold, Kenneth Walker III, Emanuel Wilson, Xavier Worthy, Travis Kelce, and more

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Kenneth Walker - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Props Picks

Fantasy football start em, sit em SNF lineups advice for Chiefs vs. Seahawks on NFL Sunday Night Football in Week 7 (2026). NFL matchups analysis and SNF starts/sits.

A pair of squads with serious postseason aspirations square off in Sunday night primetime action, as the Chiefs head to Seattle to face the defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks.

While this is already a must-see matchup for fantasy managers, an interesting narrative is Kenneth Walker III's return to Seattle. Walker has been a huge boost to the KC offense since leaving the Seahawks in free agency.

We will bring you Sunday Night Football analysis all season, focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench. Let's dive into this SNF matchup for Week 7 of the season. Good luck in 2026 fantasy football, RotoBallers!

Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and a free month of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW

 

Kansas City Chiefs at Seattle Seahawks

Sunday, October 25, 8:20 PM ET

Notable Fantasy Injuries: 

 

Matchups We Love

None

 

Matchups We Hate

QB Patrick Mahomes II

Patrick Mahomes will have his toughest challenge yet. Mahomes will face a Seahawks defense that has allowed the second-fewest fantasy points and fewest passing yards to opposing QBs this season. Seattle also hasn't allowed a 200-yard passer through six weeks. That makes Mahomes more of a QB2 play than a QB1 option this week.

QB Sam Darnold

Sam Darnold won't be a viable fantasy option on Sunday night against the Chiefs. Darnold has scored under 15 fantasy points in three straight games, and the Chiefs have allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to opposing QBs this season. Fantasy managers should only be starting Darnold in extreme cases in Superflex formats.

Seahawks RBs

Update: Charbonnet is listed as out. Wilson will be a low-end RB2 in a tough matchup. 

This Seahawks backfield could be a mess in Week 7. Zach Charbonnet could return this weekend, which means Charbonnet, Emanuel Wilson, and George Holani could all split reps moving forward. With the Chiefs also ranking second in rush yards allowed per game this season, it's best to avoid this whole backfield until we see who emerges.

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

This might be a tough matchup for Jaxon Smith-Njigba, but you aren't sitting him in any scenario. He leads the WR position in fantasy points per game this season.

Chiefs WRs

Update: Rice is listed as out. 

All signs point to Rashee Rice missing his second straight game on Sunday with a hamstring injury. His continued absence will mean more opportunities for Xavier Worthy in the passing game. Worthy caught seven passes for 73 yards in last week's win. However, Worthy will be more of a low-end WR3 this week against a Seattle secondary that has given up the second-fewest fantasy points and fewest receiving yards to WRs.

TE Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce has been a bit quiet in the passing game over the last few weeks. He has caught four passes or fewer in three straight games and has finished outside the top 12 at the TE position in consecutive contests. On top of that, Kelce gets a tough matchup against a Seahawks defense that has allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to TEs. Kelce is still a low-end TE1 with a safe floor, but expectations should be tempered.

 

Other Notable Matchups

RB Kenneth Walker III

Kenneth Walker in a revenge game against the team that didn't want to pay him in the offseason. Sign me up. He's a must-start RB1.

 

Seattle Seahawks Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Matchup
Rating ▾		 Start/Sit Pos. Team Game
Matchup
Jaxon Smith-Njigba 120.6 Start WR SEA KC
Seattle Seahawks 108.6 Start DEF SEA KC
Jason Myers 106.8 Start K SEA KC
Emanuel Wilson 106.4 Start RB SEA KC
Sam Darnold 101.1 Sit QB SEA KC
AJ Barner 100.7 Sit TE SEA KC
Cooper Kupp 100.3 Sit WR SEA KC
Rashid Shaheed 99.7 Sit WR SEA KC
George Holani 99.2 Sit RB SEA KC
Tory Horton 97.6 Sit WR SEA KC
Drew Lock 95 Sit QB SEA KC
Elijah Arroyo 94.7 Sit TE SEA KC
Velus Jones Jr. 93 Sit RB SEA KC
Eric Saubert 92.5 Sit TE SEA KC
Jalen Milroe 91.3 Sit QB SEA KC
Montorie Foster Jr. 90.6 Sit WR SEA KC
Nick Kallerup 90.6 Sit TE SEA KC
Brady Russell 90.5 Sit RB SEA KC
Robert Henry Jr. 89.5 Sit RB SEA KC

 

Kansas City Chiefs Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Matchup
Rating ▾		 Start/Sit Pos. Team Game
Matchup
Kenneth Walker 121.2 Start RB KC SEA
Patrick Mahomes 112.1 Start QB KC SEA
Kansas City Chiefs 109.6 Start DEF KC SEA
Harrison Butker 109.5 Start K KC SEA
Travis Kelce 105.9 Start TE KC SEA
Xavier Worthy 102.9 Risky Start WR KC SEA
Emmett Johnson 99.4 Sit RB KC SEA
Noah Gray 97.6 Sit TE KC SEA
Jalen Royals 95.7 Sit WR KC SEA
Cyrus Allen 94.3 Sit WR KC SEA
Jake Briningstool 92.4 Sit TE KC SEA
Brashard Smith 91.9 Sit RB KC SEA
Garrett Nussmeier 90 Sit QB KC SEA
Justin Fields 90 Sit QB KC SEA
Jared Wiley 89.7 Sit TE KC SEA
Nikko Remigio 89.7 Sit WR KC SEA

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for 7?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 7 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Xavier Worthy, Rashid Shaheed, Emanuel Wilson, and more. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 7.

Week 7 Player Decisions. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, we've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 7 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 7 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool:

Xavier Worthy
vs
Tyler Higbee
Xavier Worthy
vs
Samaje Perine
Xavier Worthy
vs
Kendre Miller
Xavier Worthy
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Xavier Worthy
vs
Keenan Allen
Xavier Worthy
vs
Blake Corum
Xavier Worthy
vs
Rome Odunze
Xavier Worthy
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Xavier Worthy
vs
Demario Douglas
Xavier Worthy
vs
Hunter Henry
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jordan Mason
Xavier Worthy
vs
Alvin Kamara
Xavier Worthy
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Xavier Worthy
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Xavier Worthy
vs
Colston Loveland
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jordan Addison
Xavier Worthy
vs
Travis Kelce
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jaylin Noel
Xavier Worthy
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Xavier Worthy
vs
RJ Harvey
Xavier Worthy
vs
Tre Tucker
Xavier Worthy
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Xavier Worthy
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Xavier Worthy
vs
Josh Downs
Xavier Worthy
vs
Dallas Goedert
Xavier Worthy
vs
Juwan Johnson
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Xavier Worthy
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Xavier Worthy
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Xavier Worthy
vs
Rico Dowdle
Xavier Worthy
vs
Braelon Allen
Xavier Worthy
vs
Bam Knight
Xavier Worthy
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Xavier Worthy
vs
Michael Mayer
Xavier Worthy
vs
Denzel Boston
Xavier Worthy
vs
Roschon Johnson
Xavier Worthy
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Xavier Worthy
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Xavier Worthy
vs
Devaughn Vele
Xavier Worthy
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Xavier Worthy
vs
Tony Pollard
Xavier Worthy
vs
Courtland Sutton
Xavier Worthy
vs
Tucker Kraft
Xavier Worthy
vs
KC Concepcion
Xavier Worthy
vs
Carnell Tate
Xavier Worthy
vs
Ted Hurst
Xavier Worthy
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Xavier Worthy
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Xavier Worthy
vs
Isaiah Likely
Xavier Worthy
vs
Mark Andrews
Xavier Worthy
vs
Germie Bernard
Xavier Worthy
vs
Cam Skattebo
Xavier Worthy
vs
Dameon Pierce
Xavier Worthy
vs
Colby Parkinson
Xavier Worthy
vs
Michael Wilson
Xavier Worthy
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Xavier Worthy
vs
Breece Hall
Xavier Worthy
vs
Mike Gesicki
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Xavier Worthy
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Xavier Worthy
vs
Puka Nacua
Xavier Worthy
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Xavier Worthy
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Xavier Worthy
vs
Matthew Golden
Xavier Worthy
vs
Christian Watson
Xavier Worthy
vs
Malik Nabers
Xavier Worthy
vs
Nico Collins
Xavier Worthy
vs
Drake London
Xavier Worthy
vs
Chris Olave
Xavier Worthy
vs
Justin Jefferson
Xavier Worthy
vs
Zay Flowers
Xavier Worthy
vs
Garrett Wilson
Xavier Worthy
vs
George Pickens
Xavier Worthy
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Xavier Worthy
vs
Tee Higgins
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jalen Coker
Xavier Worthy
vs
Devonta Smith
Xavier Worthy
vs
DK Metcalf
Xavier Worthy
vs
Luther Burden III
Xavier Worthy
vs
A.J. Brown
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jameson Williams
Xavier Worthy
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Xavier Worthy
vs
Brandin Cooks
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Devin Singletary
Rashid Shaheed
vs
AJ Barner
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Christian Kirk
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Malachi Fields
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Tyjae Spears
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Jake Ferguson
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Jordan Watkins
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Evan Engram
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Savion Williams
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Jahan Dotson
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Rashod Bateman
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Caleb Douglas
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Cooper Kupp
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Makai Lemon
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Kalif Raymond
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Tez Johnson
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Darnell Washington
Rashid Shaheed
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Malik Washington
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Gunnar Helm
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Rashid Shaheed
vs
George Holani
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Brandin Cooks
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Eli Raridon
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Cade Otton
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Jalen Royals
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Jalen Nailor
Rashid Shaheed
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Efton Chism III
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Dalton Schultz
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Justice Hill
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Darren Waller
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Jauan Jennings
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Mike Gesicki
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Troy Franklin
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Kyle Williams
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Colby Parkinson
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Cam Skattebo
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Noah Fant
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Mark Andrews
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Will Mallory
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Ted Hurst
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Rashid Shaheed
vs
KC Concepcion
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Jonah Coleman
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Courtland Sutton
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Puka Nacua
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Rashid Shaheed
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Matthew Golden
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Christian Watson
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Malik Nabers
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Nico Collins
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Drake London
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Chris Olave
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Justin Jefferson
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Zay Flowers
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Garrett Wilson
Rashid Shaheed
vs
George Pickens
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Tee Higgins
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Jalen Coker
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Devonta Smith
Rashid Shaheed
vs
DK Metcalf
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Luther Burden III
Rashid Shaheed
vs
A.J. Brown
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Jameson Williams
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Michael Wilson
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Germie Bernard
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Denzel Boston
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Braelon Allen
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tony Pollard
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Dallas Goedert
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Emanuel Wilson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Carnell Tate
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tre Tucker
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Travis Kelce
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Germie Bernard
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Colston Loveland
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Dameon Pierce
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Michael Wilson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jordan Mason
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Breece Hall
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Demario Douglas
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jameson Williams
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Rome Odunze
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Chase Brown
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Keenan Allen
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Sam Laporta
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kendre Miller
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tyler Higbee
Emanuel Wilson
vs
A.J. Brown
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Luther Burden III
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Samaje Perine
Emanuel Wilson
vs
DK Metcalf
Emanuel Wilson
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Devonta Smith
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Blake Corum
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jalen Coker
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Hunter Henry
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tee Higgins
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Alvin Kamara
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Emanuel Wilson
vs
George Pickens
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jordan Addison
Emanuel Wilson
vs
George Kittle
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jaylin Noel
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Emanuel Wilson
vs
RJ Harvey
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Woody Marks
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Trey McBride
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Josh Downs
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Bijan Robinson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kyren Williams
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Derrick Henry
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Javonte Williams
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Emanuel Wilson
vs
D'Andre Swift
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Saquon Barkley
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Bucky Irving
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Josh Jacobs
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Rico Dowdle
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Bam Knight
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Roschon Johnson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Emanuel Wilson
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Devin Singletary
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Emanuel Wilson
vs
MarShawn Lloyd

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

DeVonta Smith

Ruled Out for Week 7 Against Cowboys
Lamar Jackson

Ruled Out for Week 7 Against Bengals
Dallas Goedert

Expects to Play Monday Despite Knee Setback
Jacob Misiorowski

Picks Up Win in Game 1 of World Series
Nathan MacKinnon

Amasses Four Points in Win Over Lightning
Eeli Tolvanen

Misses Practice for Personal Reasons
Rasmus Ristolainen

Could Return Saturday
Jiri Kulich

Questionable Saturday
Vincent Desharnais

Out 4-6 Weeks After Appendectomy
Victor Hedman

Leaves Friday's Action Early
Brian Thomas Jr.

a Potential Trade Candidate at the Deadline
Lamar Jackson

"50/50" to Play in Week 7
Jonathan Taylor

Vikings, Giants Linked to Jonathan Taylor
Paolo Banchero

Set for Further Evaluation
Stephen Curry

Likely to Sit Saturday in Phoenix
Brandin Podziemski

Won't Play Saturday in Phoenix
Yves Missi

Awaiting Evaluation on Left Knee
Ausar Thompson

Exits Friday with Undisclosed Injury
Jalen Duren

Exits Friday's Win with Thigh Injury
Cooper Flagg

Awaiting Evaluation on Left Shoulder
Woody Marks

Set Up for a Heavy Workload
Mike Washington Jr.

Raiders Expect Mike Washington Jr. to be Ready for Week 7
Alvin Kamara

Expected to Share Workload Again in Week 7
Kyren Williams

is Hopeful to Get More Involved in Week 7
Steven Kwan

Could Be on the Trade Block this Winter
Isaiah Stewart

Cleared to Make Grizzlies Debut Friday
Cedric Coward

Sidelined Against Warriors
Cooper Flagg

Won't Return Friday
Keldon Johnson

Good to Go Friday
De'Aaron Fox

Available Versus Rockets
Steven Adams

Cleared to Play Friday
Reed Sheppard

Ruled Out Friday Against Spurs
Quinshon Judkins

Has Good Matchup In Week 7 Return
Dallas Goedert

Misses Another Practice on Friday
Saquon Barkley

Limited for Second Straight Day on Friday
Jonah Coleman

Officially Questionable to Return in Week 7
Devon Levi

Unavailable Saturday
Deebo Samuel Sr.

to Miss a Second Straight Game
Evgeni Malkin

Misses Practice Due to Illness
Mike Evans

Officially Ruled Out in Week 7
Bowen Byram

Misses Third Consecutive Game
George Pickens

Practices in Full, Says He's Playing Monday Night
Mike Matheson

Back in Action Friday
Anthony Cirelli

Available Friday
Dawson Mercer

Moves to Winnipeg
Connor Hellebuyck

Shipped to New Jersey
Zach Charbonnet

Ruled Out, Has Not Suffered a Setback
Lamar Jackson

Officially Questionable to Play in Week 7
DeVonta Smith

Misses Another Practice With Hamstring Injury
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz's 2027 Option Likely to be Picked Up by the M's
Justin Jefferson

Carries No Injury Designation for Week 7
De'Aaron Fox

Participates in Friday's Morning Shootaround
Taurean Prince

Upgraded to Available on Friday
Tobe Awaka

Available for Friday's Matchup With Milwaukee
Zach Collins

Active on Friday
Josh Giddey

Set to Suit Up Friday
Brandon Woodruff

Included on World Series Roster
Dalton Knecht

Inks Deal With Knicks
Gustav Forsling

Exits Loss After Taking A Puck to the Face
Nick Blankenburg

Exits Early Due to Injury Thursday
Nino Niederreiter

Hurt in Thursday's Loss
John Gibson

Exits Early Thursday
Mattias Ekholm

to Miss at Least One Week
Igor Chernyshov

to Be Out For "a Little Bit"
Pavel Mintyukov

Out for Rest of Road Trip
Steven Adams

Could Miss Second Straight Game
Nick Martinez

to Start Game 1 of World Series Against Brewers
Alexander Wennberg

Downgraded to Week-to-Week
Tampa Bay Rays

Rays Have Options to Start Game 1 of World Series
Los Angeles Angels

Kurt Suzuki Won't Return as Angels' Manager in 2027
Chicago White Sox

Roch Cholowsky Progressing Well from Wrist Injury
Shohei Ohtani

Surgery Not on the Table for Shohei Ohtani, Expected to Pitch in 2027
Brandon Woodruff

Unlikely to Return for World Series
Dalton Rushing

Undergoing Elbow Surgery, Facing Nine-Month Recovery
New York Yankees

Brian Cashman Agrees to New Contract With Yankees
Davis Thompson

Having Issues with the Fall Swing as Bermuda Looms
Austin Eckroat

Returns at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Denny McCarthy

Appears in Bermuda Off Solid Baycurrent Classic Result
Joel Dahmen

Could Struggle Once More in Bermuda
Luke Clanton

Tries to Capitalize off Big Result in Utah
Eric Cole

Continues to Build Momentum Going Into Next Season
Andrew Novak

Returning to Port Royal In Search of Elusive Victory
Miles Russell

Making PGA Tour Appearance at Bermuda Championship
Freddy Peralta

Named ALCS MVP After Another Strong Start
Teoscar Hernández

Teoscar Hernandez a Potential Trade Candidate this Offseason
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Expected to Exercise Sandy Alcantara's Team Option
New York Yankees

Aaron Boone Will Return as Yankees' Manager
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