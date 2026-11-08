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Buccaneers vs. Bears Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Sunday Night Football - Baker Mayfield, Bucky Irving, D'Andre Swift, Luther Burden III, and more

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Bucky Irving - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Fantasy football start em, sit em SNF lineups advice for Buccaneers vs. Bears on NFL Sunday Night Football in Week 9 (2026). NFL matchups analysis and SNF starts/sits.

One of the NFL's hottest teams, the Chicago Bears, are set to host a Tampa Bay squad that's won two straight on Sunday at Soldier Field.

Both of these teams have notable fantasy football players in action on primetime, making this an impact game for many fantasy managers.

We will bring you Sunday Night Football analysis all season, focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench. Let's dive into this SNF matchup for Week 9 of the season. Good luck in 2026 fantasy football, RotoBallers!

Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!

 

Tampa Bay Bucs at Chicago Bears

Sunday, November 8, 8:20 PM ET

Notable Fantasy Injuries: 

 

Matchups We Love

QB Baker Mayfield

The Buccaneers have not needed Baker Mayfield to throw the ball over the last two weeks. Mayfield threw for 64 yards in a Week 7 win over the Panthers and for zero yards in a Week 8 win over the Falcons. Well, the veteran signal-caller will need to throw the ball this week to keep up with the elite Bears offense. Since Chicago has allowed a QB to score over 18 fantasy points in four straight games, Mayfield is a high-end QB2.

 

Matchups We Hate

QB Caleb Williams

Caleb Williams will come in as a lower-end QB1 against the Buccaneers this week. Williams has thrown for over 300 yards in two of his three games since returning from injury and has the weapons in the passing game to have a solid passing day. However, Tampa Bay has allowed just one QB to finish top-12 at the position this season.

RB Bucky Irving

Irving has run wild in recent weeks. He ran for 165 yards and one touchdown in Week 5, totaled 106 rush yards and two touchdowns in Week 7, and had 170 rush yards and one touchdown last week. Fantasy managers, though, should temper expectations for Irving this week. The Bears have given up the fifth-fewest rush yards this year, making Irving more of an RB2 play.

RB D'Andre Swift 

D'Andre Swift has been a touchdown machine for the Bears this season. He leads all players in rushing touchdowns (10) and has finished as a top-12 fantasy RB in four consecutive games. While this is a more difficult matchup against a Buccaneers defense that has given up the second-fewest fantasy points and fifth-fewest rushing touchdowns this season, it's hard to sit Swift in most leagues.

 

Other Notable Matchups

Bears WRs

Luther Burden III has led this Bears WR room for the past couple of weeks. He has scored above 17 PPR fantasy points in three consecutive games and just caught seven passes for 56 yards and one touchdown last week against the Seahawks. Burden will be a high-end WR2. As for Rome Odunze, he will be more of a WR4 this week. Odunze has had under a 15% target share in his last three games.

WR Emeka Egbuka 

Emeka Egbuka will return to the field in Week 9 after missing the past two games. Egbuka will come in as a middle-of-the-pack WR2 option in this matchup against the Bears. Chicago has allowed five different WRs to total over 70 receiving yards since Week 4, and Egbuka will continue to operate as the top WR in this offense. Mayfield and Egbuka haven't played together since Week 3.

TE Colston Loveland

Colston Loveland is finally producing consistently for fantasy managers after a slow start. Loveland has finished as a top-12 fantasy TE in three straight games and totaled at least 65 receiving yards in all three of those contests. The young playmaker will now face a Buccaneers secondary that ranks 22nd in fantasy points allowed per game to the position. He's a solid TE1 play on Sunday night.

 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Start/Sit Matchup
Rating ▾		 Pos. Team Game
Matchup
Bucky Irving Start 115.5 RB TB CHI
Chase McLaughlin Start 110.1 K TB CHI
Emeka Egbuka Start 107.2 WR TB CHI
Kenny Gainwell Sit 101.8 RB TB CHI
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sit 101.6 DEF TB CHI
Cade Otton Sit 101.4 TE TB CHI
Chris Godwin Jr. Sit 101.3 WR TB CHI
Ted Hurst III Sit 100.6 WR TB CHI
Baker Mayfield Sit 100.4 QB TB CHI
Tez Johnson Sit 98.7 WR TB CHI
Jalon Daniels Sit 97.3 QB TB CHI
Sean Tucker Sit 96.5 RB TB CHI
Bauer Sharp Sit 94.4 TE TB CHI
Payne Durham Sit 91.8 TE TB CHI
Kameron Johnson Sit 91.2 WR TB CHI
David Sills V Sit 89.9 WR TB CHI
Ko Kieft Sit 89.9 TE TB CHI

 

Chicago Bears Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Start/Sit Matchup
Rating ▾		 Pos. Team Game
Matchup
D'Andre Swift Start 115.6 RB CHI TB
Luther Burden III Start 109.5 WR CHI TB
Chicago Bears Start 107.6 DEF CHI TB
Colston Loveland Start 107.2 TE CHI TB
Caleb Williams Start 106.5 QB CHI TB
Rome Odunze Start 106.5 WR CHI TB
Cairo Santos Risky Start 103.3 K CHI TB
Kyle Monangai Risky Start 102 RB CHI TB
Kalif Raymond Sit 101.9 WR CHI TB
Roschon Johnson Sit 98.9 RB CHI TB
Case Keenum Sit 98.1 QB CHI TB
Tyson Bagent Sit 94.8 QB CHI TB
Sam Roush Sit 93.5 TE CHI TB
Zavion Thomas Sit 93.4 WR CHI TB
Zavier Scott Sit 91.4 RB CHI TB
Jahdae Walker Sit 90.4 WR CHI TB

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for 9?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 9 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Rome Odunze, Bucky Irving, Emeka Egbuka, and more. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 9.

Week 9 Player Decisions. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, we've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 9 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 9 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 9 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 9 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool:

Rome Odunze
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Rome Odunze
vs
Caleb Douglas
Rome Odunze
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Omarion Hampton
Rome Odunze
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Rome Odunze
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Rome Odunze
vs
Tyler Warren
Rome Odunze
vs
Jordan Mason
Rome Odunze
vs
Breece Hall
Rome Odunze
vs
KC Concepcion
Rome Odunze
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Keenan Allen
Rome Odunze
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Rome Odunze
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Rome Odunze
vs
Antonio Williams
Rome Odunze
vs
Zay Flowers
Rome Odunze
vs
Dylan Sampson
Rome Odunze
vs
Alvin Kamara
Rome Odunze
vs
Jordan Addison
Rome Odunze
vs
Denzel Boston
Rome Odunze
vs
Braelon Allen
Rome Odunze
vs
Blake Corum
Rome Odunze
vs
Josh Downs
Rome Odunze
vs
Tucker Kraft
Rome Odunze
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Rome Odunze
vs
Malik Washington
Rome Odunze
vs
Travis Kelce
Rome Odunze
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Rome Odunze
vs
Dallas Goedert
Rome Odunze
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Rome Odunze
vs
Tre Tucker
Rome Odunze
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Rachaad White
Rome Odunze
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
DJ Moore
Rome Odunze
vs
Mike Gesicki
Rome Odunze
vs
Ladd McConkey
Rome Odunze
vs
Brenton Strange
Rome Odunze
vs
Derrick Henry
Rome Odunze
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Rome Odunze
vs
Isaiah Likely
Rome Odunze
vs
Greg Dulcich
Rome Odunze
vs
Michael Wilson
Rome Odunze
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Rome Odunze
vs
Devin Singletary
Rome Odunze
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Rome Odunze
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Rome Odunze
vs
Hunter Henry
Rome Odunze
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Tyler Higbee
Rome Odunze
vs
Jadarian Price
Rome Odunze
vs
Makai Lemon
Rome Odunze
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Rome Odunze
vs
Khalil Shakir
Rome Odunze
vs
Jalen Coker
Rome Odunze
vs
Demario Douglas
Rome Odunze
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Rome Odunze
vs
Puka Nacua
Rome Odunze
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Rome Odunze
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Rome Odunze
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Rome Odunze
vs
Malik Nabers
Rome Odunze
vs
Justin Jefferson
Rome Odunze
vs
Chris Olave
Rome Odunze
vs
Tee Higgins
Rome Odunze
vs
Drake London
Rome Odunze
vs
Luther Burden III
Rome Odunze
vs
Nico Collins
Rome Odunze
vs
Christian Watson
Rome Odunze
vs
Matthew Golden
Rome Odunze
vs
George Pickens
Rome Odunze
vs
Parker Washington
Rome Odunze
vs
Rashee Rice
Rome Odunze
vs
Jameson Williams
Rome Odunze
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Rome Odunze
vs
Stefon Diggs
Rome Odunze
vs
Devaughn Vele
Rome Odunze
vs
Xavier Worthy
Rome Odunze
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Rome Odunze
vs
Courtland Sutton
Rome Odunze
vs
Mack Hollins
Bucky Irving
vs
Kyren Williams
Bucky Irving
vs
Malik Nabers
Bucky Irving
vs
Javonte Williams
Bucky Irving
vs
D'Andre Swift
Bucky Irving
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Bucky Irving
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Bucky Irving
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Bucky Irving
vs
Justin Jefferson
Bucky Irving
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Bucky Irving
vs
Brock Bowers
Bucky Irving
vs
Puka Nacua
Bucky Irving
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Bucky Irving
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Bucky Irving
vs
Chris Olave
Bucky Irving
vs
Bijan Robinson
Bucky Irving
vs
Chase Brown
Bucky Irving
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Bucky Irving
vs
Tee Higgins
Bucky Irving
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Bucky Irving
vs
Jonah Coleman
Bucky Irving
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Bucky Irving
vs
Drake London
Bucky Irving
vs
Luther Burden III
Bucky Irving
vs
James Cook III
Bucky Irving
vs
Nico Collins
Bucky Irving
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Bucky Irving
vs
Christian Watson
Bucky Irving
vs
Josh Jacobs
Bucky Irving
vs
George Kittle
Bucky Irving
vs
Matthew Golden
Bucky Irving
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Bucky Irving
vs
George Pickens
Bucky Irving
vs
Parker Washington
Bucky Irving
vs
Saquon Barkley
Bucky Irving
vs
Rashee Rice
Bucky Irving
vs
Jameson Williams
Bucky Irving
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Bucky Irving
vs
Woody Marks
Bucky Irving
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Bucky Irving
vs
Stefon Diggs
Bucky Irving
vs
Sam Laporta
Bucky Irving
vs
Colston Loveland
Bucky Irving
vs
Trey McBride
Bucky Irving
vs
Jalen Coker
Bucky Irving
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Bucky Irving
vs
Jadarian Price
Bucky Irving
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Bucky Irving
vs
Devin Singletary
Bucky Irving
vs
Michael Wilson
Bucky Irving
vs
Isaiah Likely
Bucky Irving
vs
Derrick Henry
Bucky Irving
vs
Ladd McConkey
Bucky Irving
vs
DJ Moore
Bucky Irving
vs
Rachaad White
Bucky Irving
vs
Tre Tucker
Bucky Irving
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Bucky Irving
vs
Blake Corum
Bucky Irving
vs
Alvin Kamara
Bucky Irving
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Bucky Irving
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Bucky Irving
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Breece Hall
Bucky Irving
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Omarion Hampton
Bucky Irving
vs
Jordan Mason
Bucky Irving
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Dylan Sampson
Bucky Irving
vs
Braelon Allen
Bucky Irving
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Bucky Irving
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Bucky Irving
vs
Austin Ekeler
Bucky Irving
vs
Cam Skattebo
Bucky Irving
vs
Kimani Vidal
Bucky Irving
vs
Kaelon Black
Bucky Irving
vs
Samaje Perine
Bucky Irving
vs
Justice Hill
Bucky Irving
vs
Emmett Johnson
Bucky Irving
vs
Roschon Johnson
Bucky Irving
vs
Seth McGowan
Bucky Irving
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Bucky Irving
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Rome Odunze
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Caleb Douglas
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tyler Warren
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Omarion Hampton
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Breece Hall
Emeka Egbuka
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jordan Mason
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Emeka Egbuka
vs
KC Concepcion
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Keenan Allen
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Zay Flowers
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Alvin Kamara
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Antonio Williams
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Denzel Boston
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Dylan Sampson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Blake Corum
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jordan Addison
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tucker Kraft
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Braelon Allen
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Malik Washington
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Josh Downs
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Travis Kelce
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tre Tucker
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Dallas Goedert
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Rachaad White
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Emeka Egbuka
vs
DJ Moore
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Ladd McConkey
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Derrick Henry
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Mike Gesicki
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Isaiah Likely
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Brenton Strange
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Michael Wilson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Devin Singletary
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Greg Dulcich
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jadarian Price
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Hunter Henry
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tyler Higbee
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jalen Coker
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Makai Lemon
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Trey McBride
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Khalil Shakir
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Puka Nacua
Emeka Egbuka
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Malik Nabers
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Justin Jefferson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Chris Olave
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tee Higgins
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Drake London
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Luther Burden III
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Nico Collins
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Christian Watson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Matthew Golden
Emeka Egbuka
vs
George Pickens
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Parker Washington
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Rashee Rice
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jameson Williams
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Stefon Diggs
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Demario Douglas
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Devaughn Vele
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Xavier Worthy
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Courtland Sutton

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Key Starters & Tough Calls: Week 9
Week 9 Matchups: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
Juicy Wide Receiver Matchups to Target
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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Yves Missi

Remains Out for Sunday
Anton Lundell

Questionable Sunday
Nic Claxton

Carries Questionable Tag for Sunday
Jalen Smith

Listed as Probable for Sunday
Kyle Monangai

Won't Play Sunday, Expected to Return in Week 11
Joel Embiid

Expected to Play Sunday in Chicago
Keegan Murray

Carries Questionable Tag Versus Miami
Lamar Jackson

Plans to Return Later This Season
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Will Play in Week 9
Emeka Egbuka

Expected to Play in Week 9
Deshaun Watson

Expected Back Week 10 vs. Houston
Sam Darnold

Also in Jeopardy of Missing Week 10 vs. Raiders
Yanic Konan Niederhauser

Still Sidelined Sunday
Mikel Brown Jr.

Ruled Out Versus Mavericks
Ja Morant

Hamstring Injury Might Not be as Bad as Feared
Brandon Ingram

Remains Out for Sunday
Isaiah Jackson

Won't Suit Up Sunday
Egor Demin

Ruled Out Sunday Against Dallas
Deandre Ayton

Exits Saturday with Lower-Leg Injury
Brandon Aiyuk

Reinstatment Being Delayed Over Bonus Dispute
Onyeka Okongwu

(throat contusion) Questionable to Return Saturday vs. Nets
Gary Payton II

Good to Go on Saturday
Gui Santos

Back in the Lineup Saturday
Draymond Green

Cleared to Play Saturday Versus Orlando
Anthony Davis

Ruled Out Again on Saturday
Jaylon Tyson

Misses Fifth Straight Game
Cam Skattebo

"Unlikely" to Play in Week 9 Against Eagles
Sam Merrill

Misses First Game of the Season
Christian Kirk

Placed on Injured Reserve with Knee Injury
Jarrett Allen

Ruled Out Again Saturday Versus Knicks
Demarcus Robinson

Activated From Injured Reserve, Will Play in Week 9
Isaiah Joe

Practices, Nears Return from Hip Injury
Pat Bryant

Activated From Injured Reserve, Will Play in Week 9
Mack Hollins

Activated From Injured Reserve Ahead of Week 9
Elijah Mitchell

Eagles Elevate Elijah Mitchell for Week 9
James Hagens

to Miss "Few Weeks"
Alexander Nikishin

Makes Season Debut Saturday
Kailer Yamamoto

Moved to Injured Reserve
Sam Steel

Available Against Sharks
Josh Anderson

Won't Play Saturday
Zach Hyman

Returning From Neck Injury Saturday
Devon Levi

Returns to Oilers Crease
Brian Robinson

Jr. Placed on Injured Reserve With Hamstring Injury
DJ Moore

Cleared for Week 9 Matchup Against Vikings
Jordyn Tyson

Activated From Injured Reserve
Kendre Miller

Saints Release Kendre Miller
A.J. Brown

Patriots Optimistic A.J. Brown Will Return After Week 11 Bye
Breece Hall

Jets Have No Intention of Trading Breece Hall
Daniel Jones

Colts Have Told Teams They Aren't Trading Daniel Jones
Jonathan Taylor

Unlikely to be Traded by Colts
Alex Turcotte

Upgraded to Day-to-Day
Joonas Korpisalo

Activated From Injured Reserve
Kevin Bahl

Exits Lineup With Lower-Body Injury
Michael McCarron

Makes Early Exit Against Sharks
Dmitri Voronkov

Suffers Upper-Body Injury Friday
Sean Monahan

Exits Loss With Lower-Body Injury
Ridly Greig

Doubtful for Saturday
Tyler Kleven

Practices Friday
Linus Ullmark

Logs Full Practice Friday
Jonathan Huberdeau

Skates in Regular Jersey Friday
Miro Heiskanen

Unlikely to Play Saturday
Conor Timmins

Makes Season Debut Friday
John Tavares

Set to Return Saturday
Jacob Young

Nationals Agree to Four-Year Extension
Adrian Morejon

Padres Extend Qualifying Offer to Adrian Morejon
Brandon Lowe

Pirates Extend Qualifying Offer to Brandon Lowe
Edwin Uceta

to Miss First Few Months of 2027 After Shoulder Surgery
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Not Expected Back in the Bronx
Giancarlo Stanton

Yankees Plan to Bring Giancarlo Stanton to Spring Training
MLB

MLB Proposes Delaying Salary Cap Until 2028
Seattle Mariners

Mariners Hiring Jason Kanzler as New Manager
Evan Carter

to Miss Start of 2027 Season After Hip Surgery
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Wins Second Gold Glove Award
Kenley Jansen

Tigers Decline 2027 Option on Kenley Jansen
Trevor Rogers

Orioles Extend Qualifying Offer to Trevor Rogers
Randy Arozarena

Mariners Extend Qualifying Offer to Randy Arozarena
David Bednar

Yankees Extend Qualifying Offer to David Bednar
Trevor Megill

Brewers Expected to Listen to Trade Offers on Trevor Megill
William Contreras

Brewers Exercise William Contreras' 2027 Option
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Want Tarik Skubal "Badly"
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Key Starters & Tough Calls: Week 9
Week 9 Matchups: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
Juicy Wide Receiver Matchups to Target
Week 9 Fantasy Football Rankings: All Formats