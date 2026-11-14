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Patriots vs. Lions Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Munich International Game - Drake Maye, Jarod Goff, Rhamondre Stevenson, Jameson Williams, Sam LaPorta, Hunter Henry, Corey Kiner

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Fantasy football start em, sit em lineups advice for Patriots vs. Lions in the Munich International Game in Week 10 (2026). NFL matchups analysis and Munich starts/sits.

Welcome RotoBallers! Following an early Sunday game in Madrid last week, the NFL will now travel to Munich, Germany, where we will see the New England Patriots face off against the Detroit Lions.

The Lions enter this contest on a four-game win streak, while the Patriots are coming off a disappointing home loss to the Green Bay Packers.

We will bring you International Game analysis all season, focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench. Good luck in Week 10, RotoBallers!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

New England Patriots vs. Detroit Lions

Sunday, November 15, 9:30 AM ET (Allianz Arena)

Notable Fantasy Injuries:

 

Matchups We Love:

QB Drake Maye

Drake Maye continues to produce as a top fantasy QB. He has scored above 21 fantasy points in six straight games and has thrown at least three touchdown passes in four of those six contests. Now Maye gets a favorable matchup against this Lions secondary. Detroit has allowed the most fantasy points, most passing yards, and most passing touchdowns to opposing QBs this season. He's a must-start QB1.

Patriots WRs

Update: Brown is listed as questionable.

It remains to be seen whether A.J. Brown will be healthy enough to play in this game. If he is able to suit up, he will be a solid WR2. The Lions have given up the seventh-most fantasy points, third-most receptions, and the sixth-most receiving yards. Douglas will also have some flex appeal in this matchup even if Brown suits up. Douglas has scored above 15 PPR fantasy points in four of the last five weeks.

Lions WRs

Update: St. Brown is listed as questionable. 

Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams could both be in for solid games in Week 10. Although Williams will likely be matched up against Christian Gonzalez for most of the game, Gonzalez just got torched by Christian Watson last week (171 yards and one touchdown). Since New England ranks 31st in fantasy points allowed to the WR position, St. Brown will be a must-start WR1, while Williams is a middle-of-the-pack WR2.

Patriots TEs

Both Hunter Henry and Eli Raridon have some TE1 potential this week against the Lions. Detroit ranks dead last in fantasy points allowed, receptions allowed, receiving yards allowed, and receiving touchdowns allowed to the TE position. This defense has also allowed multiple top-10 fantasy TE finishes in the same week on three different occasions. That puts Henry and Raridon both as low-end TE1s.

Matchups We Hate:

RB Corey Kiner

Update: Stevenson is listed as questionable. If Stevenson were to play, he would carry solid RB2 upside.

Corey Kiner could operate as the top back in this New England offense in Week 10. Both Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) and TreVeyon Henderson (illness) are dealing with different things. While fantasy managers could be looking to start Kiner this week, expectations should be tempered for the young running back. The Lions have allowed the second-fewest fantasy points and sixth-fewest rushing yards to RBs this season. He will be a risky RB2.

RB Jahmyr Gibbs

Jahmyr Gibbs should continue to be in all fantasy lineups in Week 10. He ranks first in fantasy points per game, second in rushing yards per game, second in rushing touchdowns per game, and fourth in receptions per game among all RBs.

Other Matchups:

QB Jared Goff

Jared Goff has posted subpar fantasy numbers in back-to-back weeks. Goff scored 10 fantasy points against the Vikings in Week 8 and 6.3 fantasy points against the Dolphins last week. For this week, Goff will come in as a low-end QB1 in a game that could feature a ton of points. The Patriots have allowed a 300-yard passer in consecutive games, which included Jordan Love throwing for 372 yards and three touchdowns last weekend.

TE Sam LaPorta

Sam LaPorta has been a bit quiet in the passing game over the last few weeks. He has finished outside the top 20 at the TE position in three straight games and hasn't scored above eight PPR fantasy points since Week 5. However, LaPorta will still come in as a low-end TE1 play this week. Colston Loveland just totaled seven catches for 69 yards and one touchdown against this Patriots defense a few weeks back.

 

New England Patriots Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Start/Sit Matchup
Rating ▾		 Pos. Team Game
Matchup
Drake Maye Start 113.2 QB NE DET
A.J. Brown Risky Start 103.9 WR NE DET
Andy Borregales Risky Start 102.7 K NE DET
Hunter Henry Risky Start 102.6 TE NE DET
Eli Raridon Risky Start 102.1 TE NE DET
Rhamondre Stevenson Risky Start 102 RB NE DET
DeMario Douglas Sit 101.7 WR NE DET
Mack Hollins Sit 101.2 WR NE DET
Corey Kiner Sit 101.2 RB NE DET
Efton Chism III Sit 101.1 WR NE DET
Kyle Williams Sit 100 WR NE DET
Lan Larison Sit 100 RB NE DET
Cameron Latu Sit 94.1 TE NE DET
Tommy DeVito Sit 91.2 QB NE DET
Behren Morton Sit 90.1 QB NE DET
New England Patriots Sit 81.6 DEF NE DET

 

Detroit Lions Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Start/Sit Matchup
Rating ▾		 Pos. Team Game
Matchup
Jahmyr Gibbs Start 123.7 RB DET NE
Amon-Ra St. Brown Start 121.8 WR DET NE
Jared Goff Start 112.8 QB DET NE
Jameson Williams Start 110.6 WR DET NE
Jake Bates Start 108.1 K DET NE
Sam LaPorta Start 105.4 TE DET NE
Isaac TeSlaa Sit 101.2 WR DET NE
Sione Vaki Sit 98.9 RB DET NE
Brock Wright Sit 96.2 TE DET NE
Tay Martin Sit 95.5 WR DET NE
Tyler Conklin Sit 95.4 TE DET NE
DeAndre Carter Sit 94.9 WR DET NE
Jacob Saylors Sit 91.6 RB DET NE
Joshua Dobbs Sit 89.8 QB DET NE
Detroit Lions Sit 78.5 DEF DET NE

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for 10?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 10 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Rhamondre Stevenson, Jameson Williams, Sam LaPorta. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 10.

Week 10 Player Decisions. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, we've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 10 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 10 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 10 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 10 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool:

Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Ty Johnson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Cooper Kupp
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jahan Dotson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Treylon Burks
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Mason Taylor
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Audric Estime
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Chris Brooks
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Malachi Fields
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tommy Tremble
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Savion Williams
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Rashod Bateman
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kimani Vidal
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tre Harris
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Ashton Dulin
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Bijan Robinson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
James Cook III
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Javonte Williams
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kyren Williams
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jameson Williams
vs
DJ Moore
Jameson Williams
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Jameson Williams
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jameson Williams
vs
Chase Brown
Jameson Williams
vs
Emmett Johnson
Jameson Williams
vs
George Pickens
Jameson Williams
vs
Rashee Rice
Jameson Williams
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jameson Williams
vs
Brock Bowers
Jameson Williams
vs
Jalen Coker
Jameson Williams
vs
Nico Collins
Jameson Williams
vs
Tony Pollard
Jameson Williams
vs
George Kittle
Jameson Williams
vs
Breece Hall
Jameson Williams
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jameson Williams
vs
Tyler Warren
Jameson Williams
vs
Parker Washington
Jameson Williams
vs
Trey McBride
Jameson Williams
vs
Drake London
Jameson Williams
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jameson Williams
vs
Christian Watson
Jameson Williams
vs
Isaiah Likely
Jameson Williams
vs
Matthew Golden
Jameson Williams
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jameson Williams
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jameson Williams
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jameson Williams
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jameson Williams
vs
Tee Higgins
Jameson Williams
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jameson Williams
vs
Zay Flowers
Jameson Williams
vs
Malik Nabers
Jameson Williams
vs
Chris Olave
Jameson Williams
vs
DK Metcalf
Sam Laporta
vs
Travis Kelce
Sam Laporta
vs
Blake Corum
Sam Laporta
vs
Isaiah Likely
Sam Laporta
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Sam Laporta
vs
Stefon Diggs
Sam Laporta
vs
Jadarian Price
Sam Laporta
vs
Trey McBride
Sam Laporta
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Sam Laporta
vs
Tyler Warren
Sam Laporta
vs
Cam Skattebo
Sam Laporta
vs
Breece Hall
Sam Laporta
vs
Rachaad White
Sam Laporta
vs
Tony Pollard
Sam Laporta
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Sam Laporta
vs
Jalen Coker
Sam Laporta
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Sam Laporta
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Sam Laporta
vs
DK Metcalf
Sam Laporta
vs
George Pickens
Sam Laporta
vs
Hunter Henry
Sam Laporta
vs
Chase Brown
Sam Laporta
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Sam Laporta
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Sam Laporta
vs
George Kittle
Sam Laporta
vs
Brock Bowers
Sam Laporta
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Sam Laporta
vs
Tucker Kraft
Sam Laporta
vs
Tyler Higbee
Sam Laporta
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Sam Laporta
vs
Brenton Strange
Sam Laporta
vs
Mike Gesicki
Sam Laporta
vs
Colby Parkinson
Sam Laporta
vs
Pat Freiermuth

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Best Week 10 Kicker Streamers to Start
Start/Sit Chart - Week 10 Matchup Ratings


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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Klay Thompson

Upgraded to Available for Saturday
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Good to Go Saturday
Zach Edey

Downgraded to Out for Saturday
Ty Jerome

Sidelined Against the Nets
Nolan Traoré

Nolan Traore Available Saturday Against Grizzlies
Peyton Watson

Sidelined Saturday Versus Mavericks
Donovan Mitchell

Out Saturday Against Dallas
James Harden

Ruled Out Saturday
Jarrett Allen

Downgraded to Out Against Dallas
Evan Mobley

Ruled Out for Second Straight Game
Austin Reaves

(heel) and Cameron Carr (illness) Ruled Out Sunday vs. Suns
Jaxson Hayes

(left knee) Out Sunday vs. Spurs
Dejounte Murray

Ruled Out Versus Nuggets
Trey Murphy III

Remains Sidelined Saturday
Yves Missi

Cleared to Return Saturday Against Denver
Conor Garland

Out Week-to-Week With Upper-Body Injury
Anthony Cirelli

Misses Second Straight Game
Mathew Barzal

Set for Season Debut Saturday
Artemi Panarin

Unavailable Against Flames
Chris Kreider

Ruled Out for 6-8 Weeks
Cale Makar

Unavailable for Two Weeks
Nathan MacKinnon

to Miss One Month
Michael Porter Jr.

Questionable for Personal Reasons Saturday vs. Grizzlies
Ousmane Dieng

Out for Sunday’s Game vs. the Hawks with Finger Sprain
Ladd McConkey

Questionable for Monday Night Against Baltimore
Aaron Nesmith

Questionable for Sunday with Left-Hand Sprain
Alexandre Sarr

Alex Sarr Questionable for Sunday's Game vs. Houston with an Illness
Keegan Murray

Misses Saturday's Practice Due to Illness
Ben Simmons

Back with the Team After Saturday’s Practice
TreVeyon Henderson

Lands on Injured Reserve
Jonathon Brooks

Downgraded to Out vs. Saints
David Montgomery

Ruled Out vs. Cleveland
Pat Freiermuth

Questionable vs. Cincinnati With Illness
Kenneth Walker

Ruled Out for Week 10 vs. Falcons
Travis Etienne Jr.

Activated From Injured Reserve, Expected to Play Sunday
Kenneth Walker

"Not a Ton of Optimism" for Kenneth Walker's Availability for Sunday
Rhamondre Stevenson

"Pushing to Try to Play" Versus Lions
A.J. Brown

"Has a Chance" to Play Sunday vs. Lions in Germany
J.T. Miller

Records Two Assists Against Canucks
Kaelon Black

Remains a Top Waiver-Wire Stash Ahead of Week 10
Mitch Marner

Extends Home Point Streak to 10 Games
Emmett Johnson

a Priority Late-Week Waiver-Wire Add
Roman Josi

Adds Another Assist to His Tally
Ryan O'Reilly

Scores Twice in Friday's Victory
Josh Jacobs

has Successful Surgery, Expected Back in the "Next Few Weeks"
Deshaun Watson

Back As Starter, Faces Good Matchup In Week 10
Johnathan Kovacevic

Moved to Injured Reserve
Lamar Jackson

Remains on Track to Potentially Return this Season
Jordyn Tyson

Sent to Hamstring Specialist at University of Wisconsin
Isak Rosen

Out Saturday
Logan Cooley

Ruled Out for Saturday
Deebo Samuel Sr.

Returning In Time For Favorable Matchup
Ladd McConkey

is Absent from Friday's Practice
Bam Knight

To See Split Backfield Again In Return?
Sam Darnold

is Ruled Out for Week 10, but Continues Making Progress
Terrance Ferguson

Won't Return in Week 10
Alexander Wennberg

a Game-Time Decision Saturday
Miro Heiskanen

Still Out Saturday
Ryan Lindgren

a Game-Time Call Saturday
Jordan Staal

Could Return Saturday
Tom Willander

Available Against Rangers
Filip Chytil

Expected to Return Friday
Jonathan Marchessault

Remains Out Friday
Jake Bauers

Red Sox Agree on Four-Year Contract
Aaron Judge

Yankees May Give Aaron Judge More DH Days
Will Venable

Named AL Manager of the Year
Milwaukee Brewers

Pat Murphy Wins Manager of the Year for Third Straight Season
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Named NL Most Valuable Player
Yordan Alvarez

Named AL Most Valuable Player
Evan Phillips

Braves Agree on Three-Year Deal
Tarik Skubal

Mets Scheduled to Meet With Tarik Skubal Next Week
Spencer Schwellenbach

Unlikely to be Ready for Start of 2027 Season
Aaron Judge

in a "Good Place" After Follow-Up Visit
Emilio Pagán

Tigers Sign Emilio Pagan to One-Year Deal
Jacob Misiorowski

Wins NL Cy Young Award
Cam Schlittler

Wins AL Cy Young Award
Brian Harman

to Continue Solid Form at Austin Championship
Max Homa

Still Searching for Consistent Iron Play in Year's Penultimate Event
PGA

Haotong Li Could Be a Boom-or-Bust Option at Austin Championship
Ben Kohles

Looks to Stay Hot at Austin Championship
Stephan Jaeger

Looking to Keep Strong Fall Run Going
Rico Hoey

Looking to Put Together Another Strong Week in Austin
Pierceson Coody

Looking to Carry Momentum Into Austin Championship
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Looking to Rebound at Austin Championship
Riley Greene

Mentioned as a Trade Candidate
Emiliano Grillo

Needs A Strong Performance at Austin Championship
Andrew Novak

Secures First Win of 2026 Season
Michael Kim

Continues to Play Well Through Fall Swing
Billy Horschel

Sits Just Inside Top 100 in FedEx Cup Standings
Harry Hall

Rattles Off Third Straight Top-25 Finish
Luke Clanton

Having Solid Fall Season Heading to Austin Championship
Max Fried

has Bone Spur Removed, Should be Ready for Spring Training
Sal Stewart

Named NL Rookie of the Year
Kevin McGonigle

Named AL Rookie of the Year
Jackson Koivun

Looks to Get Back Into Contention Mix in Austin
Joe Highsmith

Continues to Backslide into Irrelevancy
Blades Brown

Keeping The Ball Rolling This Week in Austin
Matt McCarty

Comes to Austin After a Month Off
Chris Kirk

Riding a Fall Wave of Momentum Heading to Texas
Mackenzie Hughes

an All-or-Nothing Possibility at Austin Championship
Tom Hoge

Heads to Austin Championship After Another Missed Cut
Tarik Skubal

Mets Could be the Current Favorites to Land Tarik Skubal
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. "Highly Unlikely" to be Traded this Offseason
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Unlikely to Enter Bidding War for Tarik Skubal
Corbin Carroll

has Offseason Elbow Surgery
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