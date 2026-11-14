Fantasy football start em, sit em lineups advice for Patriots vs. Lions in the Munich International Game in Week 10 (2026). NFL matchups analysis and Munich starts/sits.
Welcome RotoBallers! Following an early Sunday game in Madrid last week, the NFL will now travel to Munich, Germany, where we will see the New England Patriots face off against the Detroit Lions.
The Lions enter this contest on a four-game win streak, while the Patriots are coming off a disappointing home loss to the Green Bay Packers.
We will bring you International Game analysis all season, focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench. Good luck in Week 10, RotoBallers!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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New England Patriots vs. Detroit Lions
Sunday, November 15, 9:30 AM ET (Allianz Arena)
Notable Fantasy Injuries:
- Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) - questionable
- A.J. Brown (knee/ankle) - questionable
- TreVeyon Henderson (illness) - out
Matchups We Love:
QB Drake Maye
Drake Maye continues to produce as a top fantasy QB. He has scored above 21 fantasy points in six straight games and has thrown at least three touchdown passes in four of those six contests. Now Maye gets a favorable matchup against this Lions secondary. Detroit has allowed the most fantasy points, most passing yards, and most passing touchdowns to opposing QBs this season. He's a must-start QB1.
Drake Maye and Eli Raridon connect for 28 yards.
📺 FOX https://t.co/YKLPf1uemn
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 8, 2026
Patriots WRs
Update: Brown is listed as questionable.
It remains to be seen whether A.J. Brown will be healthy enough to play in this game. If he is able to suit up, he will be a solid WR2. The Lions have given up the seventh-most fantasy points, third-most receptions, and the sixth-most receiving yards. Douglas will also have some flex appeal in this matchup even if Brown suits up. Douglas has scored above 15 PPR fantasy points in four of the last five weeks.
Lions WRs
Update: St. Brown is listed as questionable.
Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams could both be in for solid games in Week 10. Although Williams will likely be matched up against Christian Gonzalez for most of the game, Gonzalez just got torched by Christian Watson last week (171 yards and one touchdown). Since New England ranks 31st in fantasy points allowed to the WR position, St. Brown will be a must-start WR1, while Williams is a middle-of-the-pack WR2.
Patriots TEs
Both Hunter Henry and Eli Raridon have some TE1 potential this week against the Lions. Detroit ranks dead last in fantasy points allowed, receptions allowed, receiving yards allowed, and receiving touchdowns allowed to the TE position. This defense has also allowed multiple top-10 fantasy TE finishes in the same week on three different occasions. That puts Henry and Raridon both as low-end TE1s.
Matchups We Hate:
RB Corey Kiner
Update: Stevenson is listed as questionable. If Stevenson were to play, he would carry solid RB2 upside.
Corey Kiner could operate as the top back in this New England offense in Week 10. Both Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) and TreVeyon Henderson (illness) are dealing with different things. While fantasy managers could be looking to start Kiner this week, expectations should be tempered for the young running back. The Lions have allowed the second-fewest fantasy points and sixth-fewest rushing yards to RBs this season. He will be a risky RB2.
RB Jahmyr Gibbs
Jahmyr Gibbs should continue to be in all fantasy lineups in Week 10. He ranks first in fantasy points per game, second in rushing yards per game, second in rushing touchdowns per game, and fourth in receptions per game among all RBs.
Other Matchups:
QB Jared Goff
Jared Goff has posted subpar fantasy numbers in back-to-back weeks. Goff scored 10 fantasy points against the Vikings in Week 8 and 6.3 fantasy points against the Dolphins last week. For this week, Goff will come in as a low-end QB1 in a game that could feature a ton of points. The Patriots have allowed a 300-yard passer in consecutive games, which included Jordan Love throwing for 372 yards and three touchdowns last weekend.
TE Sam LaPorta
Sam LaPorta has been a bit quiet in the passing game over the last few weeks. He has finished outside the top 20 at the TE position in three straight games and hasn't scored above eight PPR fantasy points since Week 5. However, LaPorta will still come in as a low-end TE1 play this week. Colston Loveland just totaled seven catches for 69 yards and one touchdown against this Patriots defense a few weeks back.
New England Patriots Start/Sit Matchups
See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections
|Player
|Start/Sit
|Matchup
Rating ▾
|Pos.
|Team
|Game
Matchup
|Drake Maye
|Start
|113.2
|QB
|NE
|DET
|A.J. Brown
|Risky Start
|103.9
|WR
|NE
|DET
|Andy Borregales
|Risky Start
|102.7
|K
|NE
|DET
|Hunter Henry
|Risky Start
|102.6
|TE
|NE
|DET
|Eli Raridon
|Risky Start
|102.1
|TE
|NE
|DET
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|Risky Start
|102
|RB
|NE
|DET
|DeMario Douglas
|Sit
|101.7
|WR
|NE
|DET
|Mack Hollins
|Sit
|101.2
|WR
|NE
|DET
|Corey Kiner
|Sit
|101.2
|RB
|NE
|DET
|Efton Chism III
|Sit
|101.1
|WR
|NE
|DET
|Kyle Williams
|Sit
|100
|WR
|NE
|DET
|Lan Larison
|Sit
|100
|RB
|NE
|DET
|Cameron Latu
|Sit
|94.1
|TE
|NE
|DET
|Tommy DeVito
|Sit
|91.2
|QB
|NE
|DET
|Behren Morton
|Sit
|90.1
|QB
|NE
|DET
|New England Patriots
|Sit
|81.6
|DEF
|NE
|DET
Detroit Lions Start/Sit Matchups
See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections
|Player
|Start/Sit
|Matchup
Rating ▾
|Pos.
|Team
|Game
Matchup
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|Start
|123.7
|RB
|DET
|NE
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|Start
|121.8
|WR
|DET
|NE
|Jared Goff
|Start
|112.8
|QB
|DET
|NE
|Jameson Williams
|Start
|110.6
|WR
|DET
|NE
|Jake Bates
|Start
|108.1
|K
|DET
|NE
|Sam LaPorta
|Start
|105.4
|TE
|DET
|NE
|Isaac TeSlaa
|Sit
|101.2
|WR
|DET
|NE
|Sione Vaki
|Sit
|98.9
|RB
|DET
|NE
|Brock Wright
|Sit
|96.2
|TE
|DET
|NE
|Tay Martin
|Sit
|95.5
|WR
|DET
|NE
|Tyler Conklin
|Sit
|95.4
|TE
|DET
|NE
|DeAndre Carter
|Sit
|94.9
|WR
|DET
|NE
|Jacob Saylors
|Sit
|91.6
|RB
|DET
|NE
|Joshua Dobbs
|Sit
|89.8
|QB
|DET
|NE
|Detroit Lions
|Sit
|78.5
|DEF
|DET
|NE
Who Should I Start Tool
Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 10 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Rhamondre Stevenson, Jameson Williams, Sam LaPorta. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 10.
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How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
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Popular Week 10 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 10 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 10 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 10 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool:
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