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Week 5 Fantasy Football Projections (Half PPR): RB, WR, TE, QB

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Keon Coleman - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Express

RotoBaller's updated fantasy football projections (RB, WR, QB, TE) for Week 5 (2026). Set winning lineups with our fantasy football projections.

In This Article hide
Week 5 Fantasy Football Projections
Week 5 Fantasy Football Outlooks
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Regular fantasy football rankings have been the primary tool fantasy managers use to make start-sit calls, but projections can help you visualize how players are expected to perform. We have you covered with our Week 5 fantasy football projections for 2026. Below, see the projected output for Keon Coleman, Romeo Doubs, Ollie Gordon II, Braelon Allen, J.K. Dobbins, Mike Gesicki, Carnell Tate, and more.

Our overall fantasy football projections for Week 5 are put together by Nick Mariano. Along with these projections, you will also see some relevant fantasy football injury news for this week.

Make sure you also bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal to make winning lineup decisions. Our free mobile app is a must-have for player news - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 5 Fantasy Football Projections

Be sure to check our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

Player Name Team Pos Fan Points Pass Yards PASS TDs Rush Ru. Yards Ru. TDs Rec Rec. Yards Rec. TDs
Jahmyr Gibbs DET RB 23.2 20.7 97.4 0.9 4.6 40.0 0.3
Josh Allen BUF QB 23.1 272.6 1.8 7.1 30.2 0.6
Jacoby Brissett ARI QB 20.3 295.4 2.0 2.7 10.8 0.1
Jared Goff DET QB 20.3 291.6 2.2 1.9 5.5 0.1
Matthew Stafford LAR QB 20.2 297.8 2.1 1.9 5.0 0.1
Dak Prescott DAL QB 20.2 281.3 2.0 3.3 13.8 0.1
Bijan Robinson ATL RB 20.1 17.9 85.7 0.8 4.1 35.7 0.2
Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA WR 20.1 0.4 2.3 0.0 7.8 110.7 0.8
Drake Maye NE QB 19.6 245.6 1.6 5.9 31.7 0.3
Joe Burrow CIN QB 19.3 284.8 1.7 3.0 10.1 0.2
Puka Nacua LAR WR 18.5 0.5 3.4 0.0 7.2 104.1 0.7
Brock Purdy SF QB 17.9 245.6 1.5 5.2 27.0 0.2
Amon-Ra St. Brown DET WR 17.8 7.4 91.9 0.8
Jayden Daniels WAS QB 17.8 211.6 1.5 6.7 31.8 0.2
Trevor Lawrence JAX QB 17.7 233.0 1.6 4.8 19.4 0.2
Sam Darnold SEA QB 17.6 257.5 1.7 2.8 10.1 0.1
Kyler Murray MIN QB 17.5 229.2 1.4 5.4 23.2 0.2
Bo Nix DEN QB 16.9 241.0 1.5 4.4 14.5 0.2
Jordan Love GB QB 16.8 265.3 1.6 2.5 9.3 0.1
Christian McCaffrey SF RB 16.7 14.8 60.2 0.4 5.3 40.9 0.3
Jonathan Taylor IND RB 16.7 19.8 84.1 0.8 2.5 18.5 0.1
CeeDee Lamb DAL WR 16.6 0.3 1.9 0.0 6.8 92.5 0.6
Tyler Shough NO QB 16.5 259.6 1.4 4.5 15.6 0.2
Kyren Williams LAR RB 16.5 14.5 71.9 0.7 3.1 22.0 0.2
Chase Brown CIN RB 16.5 15.9 68.5 0.5 4.5 30.0 0.2
Aaron Rodgers PIT QB 16.3 235.6 1.7 2.0 8.4 0.1
Tyler Huntley BAL QB 16.2 221.5 1.3 6.2 29.3 0.2
C.J. Stroud HOU QB 16.2 244.4 1.4 3.2 13.8 0.1
Kirk Cousins LV QB 16.2 240.7 1.7 1.8 5.3 0.1
Derrick Henry BAL RB 16.1 19.3 88.8 0.9 1.4 10.4 0.1
Jalon Daniels TB QB 15.9 209.2 1.3 7.0 34.4 0.2
Javonte Williams DAL RB 15.9 16.6 70.8 0.8 2.5 16.6 0.2
Jalen Hurts PHI QB 15.8 205.5 1.1 6.5 27.6 0.3
Tyson Bagent CHI QB 15.7 241.5 1.3 3.8 12.2 0.2
Deshaun Watson CLE QB 15.7 204.4 1.3 5.8 23.2 0.2
Justin Herbert LAC QB 15.5 210.3 1.2 4.9 24.2 0.1
Trey McBride ARI TE 15.4 7.6 79.3 0.6
Jameis Winston NYG QB 15.4 221.9 1.6 2.9 10.4 0.1
Ashton Jeanty LV RB 15.2 16.0 64.5 0.5 3.7 26.2 0.2
Chris Olave NO WR 14.8 6.5 86.5 0.5
Daniel Jones IND QB 14.8 225.5 1.3 3.5 13.4 0.2
Michael Penix Jr. ATL QB 14.5 229.3 1.3 1.9 6.0 0.1
Aaron Jones Sr. MIN RB 14.5 17.4 70.6 0.4 3.5 21.9 0.2
Geno Smith NYJ QB 14.5 214.6 1.3 3.5 14.0 0.1
Zay Flowers BAL WR 14.5 0.4 3.3 0.0 5.9 84.4 0.5
Malik Willis MIA QB 14.4 195.8 1.0 6.2 29.3 0.2
Michael Wilson ARI WR 14.3 5.8 81.3 0.5
Nico Collins HOU WR 14.3 5.7 82.7 0.5
Brock Bowers LV TE 14.3 6.6 77.4 0.5
Drake London ATL WR 14.1 5.9 87.4 0.4
James Cook III BUF RB 13.9 15.4 76.4 0.5 2.1 15.5 0.1
Davante Adams LAR WR 13.8 4.8 79.2 0.6
Ja'Marr Chase CIN WR 13.8 6.0 75.0 0.6
Cam Skattebo NYG RB 13.6 16.3 69.5 0.4 2.6 20.7 0.1
Emanuel Wilson SEA RB 12.9 15.6 64.5 0.6 2.1 13.8 0.1
Malik Nabers NYG WR 12.9 5.6 70.3 0.5
Quinshon Judkins CLE RB 12.8 17.5 69.6 0.4 2.8 17.2 0.1
D'Andre Swift CHI RB 12.7 12.7 58.0 0.6 2.3 16.7 0.1
Garrett Wilson NYJ WR 12.7 5.6 69.4 0.5
Bhayshul Tuten JAX RB 12.7 15.5 68.3 0.5 1.8 14.4 0.1
Bucky Irving TB RB 12.5 15.1 64.9 0.2 3.0 21.6 0.2
Braelon Allen NYJ RB 12.5 16.6 64.1 0.4 2.6 19.2 0.1
Jaylen Warren PIT RB 12.5 12.5 58.2 0.4 2.9 21.7 0.1
Christian Watson GB WR 12.3 4.7 69.7 0.5
George Pickens DAL WR 12.3 4.9 70.6 0.5
Cam Ward TEN QB 12.3 202.3 1.0 3.5 13.7 0.1
David Montgomery HOU RB 12.1 14.4 56.6 0.5 2.0 15.5 0.1
Jeremiyah Love ARI RB 12.0 12.2 55.8 0.4 2.5 16.5 0.2
Justin Jefferson MIN WR 12.0 5.0 71.0 0.4
Parker Washington JAX WR 11.7 4.8 63.3 0.5
Matthew Golden GB WR 11.6 0.4 2.2 0.0 4.8 63.0 0.4
George Kittle SF TE 11.2 5.1 61.3 0.4
Jaylen Waddle DEN WR 11.2 4.9 65.9 0.4
Rhamondre Stevenson NE RB 11.1 10.7 45.0 0.4 2.8 20.8 0.1
Khalil Shakir BUF WR 11.0 5.6 60.5 0.4
Sam LaPorta DET TE 10.8 5.1 56.9 0.4
Romeo Doubs NE WR 10.7 4.3 59.5 0.4
Stefon Diggs WAS WR 10.5 4.8 55.6 0.4
DK Metcalf PIT WR 10.5 4.0 58.9 0.4
Luther Burden III CHI WR 10.4 0.6 2.8 0.0 4.7 59.5 0.3
Dalton Kincaid BUF TE 10.4 4.6 60.1 0.3
RJ Harvey DEN RB 10.3 7.3 28.5 0.2 3.9 29.5 0.2
Mike Evans SF WR 10.2 4.1 56.0 0.4
Jameson Williams DET WR 10.2 0.4 2.9 0.0 3.9 57.2 0.4
Josh Downs IND WR 10.1 5.0 56.7 0.3
Malik Washington MIA WR 10.0 1.5 6.6 0.0 4.6 51.5 0.3
Keon Coleman BUF WR 10.0 4.1 56.0 0.4
Tyler Warren IND TE 10.0 0.4 1.0 0.0 5.3 51.4 0.3
Carnell Tate TEN WR 10.0 4.8 61.4 0.3
Isaiah Likely NYG TE 9.9 5.0 49.3 0.4
Kyle Monangai CHI RB 9.8 11.9 54.1 0.4 1.1 8.2 0.1
Tee Higgins CIN WR 9.8 4.0 57.2 0.4
Tony Pollard TEN RB 9.7 14.4 56.6 0.3 1.8 11.1 0.0
Alvin Kamara NO RB 9.6 12.3 46.1 0.2 2.6 16.9 0.1
Will Shipley PHI RB 9.6 11.4 40.4 0.2 3.2 21.6 0.1
Terry McLaurin WAS WR 9.5 4.0 54.0 0.4
Dontayvion Wicks PHI WR 9.4 4.5 54.3 0.3
Ollie Gordon II MIA RB 9.4 12.1 49.7 0.3 1.9 12.7 0.1
Denzel Boston CLE WR 9.4 3.9 53.9 0.4
Deebo Samuel Sr. SF WR 9.3 2.0 6.5 0.1 3.9 46.1 0.3
Tucker Kraft GB TE 9.3 4.5 52.5 0.3
Jordan Addison MIN WR 9.3 3.8 55.5 0.3
TreVeyon Henderson NE RB 9.3 10.5 46.9 0.4 1.6 11.1 0.1
Juwan Johnson NO TE 9.1 4.7 51.2 0.3
Jacory Croskey-Merritt WAS RB 9.1 13.4 56.6 0.4 0.7 4.6 0.0
Devaughn Vele NO WR 8.9 4.3 52.2 0.3
MarShawn Lloyd GB RB 8.9 8.4 34.7 0.2 2.8 19.9 0.1
Keenan Allen IND WR 8.7 4.6 48.5 0.3
Tyler Allgeier ARI RB 8.6 8.2 36.0 0.3 2.2 13.3 0.1
KC Concepcion CLE WR 8.6 0.5 2.4 0.0 4.2 46.5 0.3
Rico Dowdle PIT RB 8.5 9.4 38.7 0.3 1.7 13.0 0.1
Omarion Hampton LAC RB 8.5 11.2 47.7 0.3 1.4 8.5 0.0
J.K. Dobbins DEN RB 8.5 13.3 56.4 0.3 0.7 4.7 0.0
Courtland Sutton DEN WR 8.4 3.4 47.2 0.3
Rome Odunze CHI WR 8.3 3.6 49.8 0.3
T.J. Hockenson MIN TE 8.3 4.7 40.9 0.3
Harold Fannin Jr. CLE TE 8.3 4.4 42.0 0.3
Emeka Egbuka TB WR 8.2 3.6 48.0 0.3
Marvin Harrison Jr. ARI WR 8.2 3.2 49.6 0.3
Quentin Johnston LAC WR 8.2 0.3 1.7 0.0 3.5 46.4 0.3
Tre Harris LAC WR 8.2 3.7 48.9 0.3
Makai Lemon PHI WR 8.1 4.3 45.6 0.2
Colston Loveland CHI TE 8.0 4.1 43.4 0.3
Woody Marks HOU RB 8.0 10.1 39.9 0.3 1.5 10.8 0.1
Tre Tucker LV WR 8.0 3.6 44.9 0.3
Jakobi Meyers JAX WR 7.9 3.8 44.1 0.3
Hunter Henry NE TE 7.7 3.7 41.0 0.3
Mark Andrews BAL TE 7.7 4.1 39.1 0.3
Dohnte Meyers CIN WR 7.7 3.7 46.0 0.2
Brenton Strange JAX TE 7.7 3.8 42.6 0.3
Keaton Mitchell LAC RB 7.7 8.0 34.2 0.2 2.2 16.0 0.1
Chris Godwin Jr. TB WR 7.6 3.9 41.5 0.3
Michael Mayer LV TE 7.6 4.2 41.2 0.2
Mike Gesicki CIN TE 7.5 3.4 40.6 0.3
Ryan Flournoy DAL WR 7.3 3.4 40.0 0.3
Wan'Dale Robinson TEN WR 7.3 4.0 41.3 0.2
Adonai Mitchell NYJ WR 7.2 3.2 42.5 0.2
Darius Cooper PHI WR 7.0 3.3 40.1 0.2
Tyler Higbee LAR TE 6.9 3.3 36.4 0.3
Jake Ferguson DAL TE 6.9 3.4 31.5 0.3
Kenyon Sadiq NYJ TE 6.9 0.2 1.1 0.0 3.5 35.5 0.2
Pat Freiermuth PIT TE 6.9 3.2 35.7 0.3
Oronde Gadsden II LAC TE 6.9 3.6 38.8 0.2
AJ Barner SEA TE 6.8 0.5 1.5 0.0 3.3 35.0 0.2
Blake Corum LAR RB 6.7 8.8 42.7 0.3 0.6 4.0 0.0
Cade Otton TB TE 6.5 3.6 35.6 0.2
Kendrick Bourne ARI WR 6.5 3.1 37.5 0.2
Ladd McConkey LAC WR 6.5 3.0 35.0 0.3
Brian Robinson Jr. ATL RB 6.3 8.8 37.3 0.2 0.8 5.2 0.0
Kalif Raymond CHI WR 6.3 3.3 36.1 0.2
Caleb Douglas MIA WR 6.3 3.0 38.7 0.2
Dalton Schultz HOU TE 6.3 3.6 34.2 0.2
Jaylin Noel HOU WR 6.2 0.5 2.6 0.0 2.6 35.1 0.2
Chig Okonkwo WAS TE 6.1 3.2 30.3 0.2
Kyle Pitts Sr. ATL TE 6.0 2.8 32.4 0.2
Cody White LV WR 5.9 2.4 32.8 0.2
Kenneth Gainwell TB RB 5.8 3.4 14.2 0.1 2.3 15.5 0.2
Rashid Shaheed SEA WR 5.8 0.7 3.9 0.0 2.4 30.7 0.2
Joshua Palmer BUF WR 5.8 2.3 32.5 0.2
Tyjae Spears TEN RB 5.8 5.3 20.2 0.1 2.2 14.6 0.1
Malachi Fields NYG WR 5.7 2.4 31.7 0.2
Brian Thomas Jr. JAX WR 5.7 2.4 31.5 0.2
Kaleb Johnson GB RB 5.6 7.8 31.3 0.2 0.8 6.1 0.0
Roman Wilson PIT WR 5.6 2.4 31.7 0.2
DeMario Douglas NE WR 5.5 2.5 30.3 0.2
Michael Pittman Jr. PIT WR 5.5 2.5 30.1 0.2
George Holani SEA RB 5.4 4.8 19.6 0.2 1.6 11.1 0.1
Jaylen Wright MIA RB 5.4 8.5 34.4 0.2 0.7 4.7 0.0
Chris Rodriguez Jr. JAX RB 5.4 7.4 30.6 0.3 0.3 2.8 0.0
Kendre Miller NO RB 5.3 6.6 26.0 0.1 1.4 10.0 0.0
Rashod Bateman BAL WR 5.3 2.2 30.9 0.2
Cooper Kupp SEA WR 5.2 2.4 29.4 0.2
Greg Dulcich MIA TE 5.2 2.6 29.0 0.2
Darnell Washington PIT TE 5.2 2.6 28.8 0.2
Samaje Perine CIN RB 5.1 3.9 16.0 0.2 1.6 12.0 0.1
Kayshon Boutte HOU WR 5.1 2.2 30.8 0.2
Evan Engram DEN TE 5.1 2.8 25.3 0.2
Isaac TeSlaa DET WR 5.0 1.9 29.2 0.2
Colby Parkinson LAR TE 4.9 2.2 23.3 0.3
Mitch Tinsley CIN WR 4.9 2.2 29.9 0.1
Ted Hurst TB WR 4.8 2.0 27.9 0.2
Najee Harris NYG RB 4.8 6.7 27.8 0.3 0.3 2.4 0.0
Jahan Dotson ATL WR 4.7 2.0 27.5 0.2
Ty Johnson BUF RB 4.7 2.2 9.3 0.1 2.0 16.9 0.1
Troy Franklin DEN WR 4.7 2.1 28.0 0.1
Antonio Williams WAS WR 4.6 2.1 26.0 0.2
Justice Hill BAL RB 4.6 3.1 12.8 0.1 2.0 14.1 0.1
Efton Chism III NE WR 4.5 1.9 25.8 0.2
Isaiah Williams NYJ WR 4.4 2.0 24.8 0.2
Austin Ekeler WAS RB 4.3 4.3 18.3 0.1 1.3 9.4 0.0
Mack Hollins NE WR 4.3 2.0 26.0 0.1
Raheim Sanders CLE RB 4.3 2.3 9.4 0.0 2.1 15.9 0.1
Darnell Mooney NYG WR 4.0 1.7 23.3 0.1
Gunnar Helm TEN TE 4.0 2.5 22.0 0.1
Mike Washington Jr. LV RB 4.0 5.5 23.3 0.1 0.5 3.7 0.0
Chris Bell MIA WR 3.8 1.8 23.4 0.1
Kimani Vidal LAC RB 3.8 3.3 13.3 0.1 1.3 9.6 0.1
Xavier Hutchinson HOU WR 3.7 1.8 21.0 0.1
Laquon Treadwell IND WR 3.7 1.8 22.8 0.1
Marvin Mims Jr. DEN WR 3.7 0.6 3.0 0.0 1.5 18.3 0.1
Jauan Jennings MIN WR 3.6 1.6 19.4 0.1
Dawson Knox BUF TE 3.5 1.6 16.7 0.2
Kaelon Black SF RB 3.3 4.7 17.9 0.1 0.5 3.3 0.0
Johnny Mundt PHI TE 3.3 1.9 17.3 0.1
Dyami Brown WAS WR 3.3 1.5 19.7 0.1
Skyy Moore GB WR 3.2 1.6 19.6 0.1
Tyler Goodson DAL RB 3.2 3.9 15.8 0.1 0.8 5.2 0.0
Noah Fant NO TE 3.1 1.6 15.4 0.1
Elic Ayomanor TEN WR 3.1 1.3 20.3 0.1
Bryce Lance NO WR 3.0 1.5 18.3 0.1
Tory Horton SEA WR 3.0 1.3 17.2 0.1
Cole Kmet CHI TE 3.0 1.5 15.9 0.1
Chris Brooks GB RB 2.9 2.5 9.6 0.1 1.0 6.5 0.1
Devontez Walker BAL WR 2.9 1.1 17.8 0.1
Tanner Hudson CIN TE 2.9 1.6 15.1 0.1
Sione Vaki DET RB 2.8 3.0 12.8 0.1 0.7 5.3 0.0
Jerry Jeudy CLE WR 2.8 1.3 16.2 0.1
Josh Cameron JAX WR 2.8 1.2 15.8 0.1
Dameon Pierce PHI RB 2.7 3.7 14.3 0.1 0.5 3.0 0.0
Germie Bernard PIT WR 2.7 1.2 14.5 0.1
Olamide Zaccheaus ATL WR 2.6 1.3 14.0 0.1
Zachariah Branch ATL WR 2.6 1.2 14.3 0.1
Theo Johnson NYG TE 2.6 1.2 12.9 0.1
Isaiah Davis NYJ RB 2.6 3.1 12.1 0.1 0.6 4.1 0.0
Tez Johnson TB WR 2.5 0.4 1.6 0.0 1.0 14.4 0.1
Elijah Higgins ARI TE 2.5 1.3 12.7 0.1
Kevin Coleman Jr. MIA WR 2.5 1.2 14.5 0.1
Seth McGowan IND RB 2.5 3.1 12.7 0.1 0.6 3.4 0.0
Konata Mumpfield LAR WR 2.4 1.0 14.0 0.1
Jacob Cowing SF WR 2.4 1.1 13.6 0.1
Kyle Williams NE WR 2.4 1.0 14.5 0.1
Eli Raridon NE TE 2.4 1.1 11.8 0.1
Ashton Dulin IND WR 2.4 1.1 13.1 0.1
Matt Hibner BAL TE 2.3 1.1 12.1 0.1
Austin Hooper ATL TE 2.2 1.0 10.7 0.1
Jonnu Smith GB TE 2.2 1.2 11.1 0.1
Jeremy Ruckert NYJ TE 2.2 1.3 11.6 0.1
Calvin Ridley TEN WR 2.2 0.9 13.2 0.1
Tyler Badie DEN RB 2.2 1.0 4.1 0.0 1.1 8.2 0.1
KaVontae Turpin DAL WR 2.1 0.8 6.5 0.0 0.6 8.7 0.0
Daniel Bellinger TEN TE 2.1 1.1 11.1 0.1
Zach Ertz PHI TE 2.0 1.1 10.4 0.1
Treylon Burks WAS WR 2.0 0.8 10.8 0.1
CJ Donaldson NO RB 1.9 1.4 5.3 0.0 0.9 6.8 0.0
Elijah Arroyo SEA TE 1.9 0.9 10.1 0.1
Demond Claiborne MIN RB 1.9 2.7 10.9 0.1 0.4 2.7 0.0
Tyrone Tracy Jr. NYG RB 1.9 1.2 4.9 0.0 0.9 6.5 0.0
Will Kacmarek MIA TE 1.9 1.0 9.7 0.1
Foster Moreau HOU TE 1.9 1.0 9.5 0.1
Sean Tucker TB RB 1.8 2.5 10.4 0.1 0.1 1.1 0.0
Davis Allen LAR TE 1.7 0.8 8.6 0.1
Erick All Jr. CIN TE 1.7 0.8 8.2 0.1
J. Michael Sturdivant GB WR 1.5 0.8 9.5 0.0
Nate Adkins DEN TE 1.5 0.7 7.2 0.1
Brandin Cooks SF WR 1.4 0.7 8.2 0.0
DeeJay Dallas MIN RB 1.4 0.6 2.5 0.0 0.8 4.9 0.0
Gavin Bartholomew MIN TE 1.4 0.8 7.1 0.1
Nate Boerkircher JAX TE 1.4 0.7 7.0 0.1
Jordan Watkins SF WR 1.3 0.6 7.1 0.0
Hunter Luepke DAL RB 1.3 0.9 3.5 0.0 0.6 4.0 0.0
Ray Davis BUF RB 1.3 1.6 7.0 0.0 0.4 2.9 0.0
Chimere Dike TEN WR 1.3 0.6 7.0 0.1
Adam Trautman DEN TE 1.3 0.8 7.7 0.0
Bo Melton GB WR 1.2 0.2 1.4 0.0 0.5 6.3 0.0
John Bates WAS TE 1.2 0.6 5.2 0.1
Nicholas Singleton TEN RB 1.2 2.1 8.3 0.0 0.1 0.6 0.0
Luke Farrell SF TE 1.1 0.6 5.7 0.0
Brock Wright DET TE 1.1 0.7 6.5 0.0
Ryan Miller MIA WR 1.1 0.5 7.0 0.0
Elijah Sarratt BAL WR 1.1 0.5 7.3 0.0
Ameer Abdullah JAX RB 1.1 1.1 4.3 0.0 0.4 2.5 0.0
Derius Davis LAC WR 1.1 0.6 6.6 0.0
Ian Thomas LV TE 1.1 0.5 4.5 0.1
Sam Roush CHI TE 1.0 0.6 5.6 0.0
Jaydon Blue PHI RB 1.0 1.5 5.5 0.0 0.2 1.0 0.0
Isaiah Bond CLE WR 1.0 0.4 6.6 0.0
Roschon Johnson CHI RB 0.9 1.2 4.9 0.0 0.1 1.0 0.0
Kaytron Allen WAS RB 0.9 1.1 4.7 0.0 0.2 1.0 0.0
Brevyn Spann-Ford DAL TE 0.9 0.5 5.6 0.0
Jelani Woods NYJ TE 0.9 0.5 4.8 0.0
Skyler Bell BUF WR 0.9 0.4 5.6 0.0
Jaleel McLaughlin CLE RB 0.9 1.2 5.3 0.0 0.2 1.1 0.0
LeQuint Allen Jr. JAX RB 0.9 0.4 1.5 0.0 0.5 3.6 0.0
Malik Benson LV WR 0.9 0.5 5.5 0.0
Tai Felton MIN WR 0.8 0.4 5.1 0.0
Ben Skowronek PIT WR 0.8 0.4 5.2 0.0
Blake Whiteheart CLE TE 0.8 0.4 3.8 0.0
Deion Burks IND WR 0.8 0.4 5.0 0.0
Charlie Woerner ATL TE 0.7 0.4 3.6 0.0
Bam Knight ARI RB 0.7 0.8 3.5 0.0 0.2 1.0 0.0
Tutu Atwell LAR WR 0.7 0.3 3.9 0.0
Corey Kiner NE RB 0.7 1.1 4.6 0.0 0.1 0.7 0.0
Travis Hunter JAX WR 0.7 0.3 4.5 0.0
Marquez Valdes-Scantling LAC WR 0.7 0.4 3.3 0.0
Dareke Young LV WR 0.7 0.4 3.9 0.0
Oscar Delp NO TE 0.6 0.4 3.6 0.0
Max Klare LAR TE 0.6 0.3 3.0 0.0
Charlie Jones NYG WR 0.6 0.3 3.5 0.0
Craig Reynolds WAS RB 0.6 0.8 3.3 0.0 0.1 0.5 0.0
Jarquez Hunter MIA RB 0.6 0.6 2.3 0.0 0.2 1.0 0.0

 

Week 5 Fantasy Football Outlooks

Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said that star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (head) is working through the league's concussion protocol, according to Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. It is unclear what that means as far as Chase's practice status on Wednesday, but he is still in play to potentially suit up in Week 5 on Sunday at the Miami Dolphins. Fellow wideout Tee Higgins (groin) is also dealing with an injury, but he was limited on Wednesday and should have a pretty good chance of playing this weekend.

We will continue to keep a close eye on Chase's participation throughout the week, but for now, fantasy managers should consider him very questionable to face Miami in South Beach on Sunday. With Cincy's bye coming in Week 6, it is very possible that the Bengals play it safe and give Chase two full weeks to heal up.

If he does not play against the Dolphins, then receiver Dohnte Meyers and tight end Mike Gesicki will become very interesting fantasy options this week in an excellent matchup against the winless Dolphins. Chase is a must-start in fantasy anytime he is active. He has 21 catches for 212 yards and three touchdowns through four games in 2026.

Rachaad White, Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders running back Rachaad White (shoulder) missed Sunday's international loss to the Colts with a shoulder injury, but he was back at practice on Wednesday, sporting a black non-contact jersey, according to team reporter Tashan Reed.

In what ultimately became a pass-heavy contest, Jacory Croskey-Merritt remained the team's most involved running back, but it was veteran Austin Ekeler, playing in his first game of the year after signing with the team less than a week earlier, who led the position group with 29 rushing yards on four carries. Through three games, White had averaged only 8.5 fantasy points per contest, and should he find himself splitting third-down reps with Ekeler upon his return, he will become all the more difficult to keep rostered outside of the deepest leagues.

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

There was no sign of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) at the time of practice open to the media on Wednesday, according to Jamison Hensley of ESPN. Tyler Huntley and Joe Fagnanon were the two QBs warming up before the start of practice. Although Jackson has a chance to suit up in Week 5 against the Atlanta Falcons, the expectation is that he will miss at least one week after spraining his ankle in Sunday's victory over the Tennessee Titans.

Fantasy managers should already be making plans to be without the All-Pro QB this weekend, and his ankle injury could limit his rushing ability for the rest of the season, which would obviously lower the dual threat's fantasy ceiling. Through the first four weeks of the 2026 season, Jackson is the QB9 in fantasy football with 967 passing yards, six touchdowns, and one interception.

He has added 144 rushing yards and one score on the ground on 19 rushing attempts. If Huntley makes his first start of the year under center for Baltimore this weekend, he will merely be a low-end QB2 streaming option in superflex fantasy leagues against Atlanta.

Adonai Mitchell, New York Jets

New York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (finger) is still considered week-to-week with his finger injury, head coach Aaron Glenn told The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt on Wednesday. Mitchell suffered a finger injury last week during practice and was inactive in the Week 4 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday. In the 23-year-old's absence, Isaiah Williams played 90% of the offensive snaps but was targeted just twice by quarterback Geno Smith.

It sounds like Mitchell is not a lock at all to practice on Wednesday or return to play this Sunday versus the visiting Cleveland Browns. Despite potentially missing multiple games, Mitchell is a worthy bench stash at WR for his elevated role in New York's passing attack when healthy. The former second-rounder by the Indianapolis Colts in 2024 from Texas caught nine of his 15 targets for 123 yards in the first two games of the season as the clear WR2 behind Garrett Wilson in an improved Jets offense. Mitchell might not play again this weekend, but he is still an intriguing upside stash in 2026, especially in PPR leagues.

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