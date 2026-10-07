RotoBaller's updated fantasy football projections (RB, WR, QB, TE) for Week 5 (2026). Set winning lineups with our fantasy football projections.
Regular fantasy football rankings have been the primary tool fantasy managers use to make start-sit calls, but projections can help you visualize how players are expected to perform. We have you covered with our Week 5 fantasy football projections for 2026. Below, see the projected output for Keon Coleman, Romeo Doubs, Ollie Gordon II, Braelon Allen, J.K. Dobbins, Mike Gesicki, Carnell Tate, and more.
Our overall fantasy football projections for Week 5 are put together by Nick Mariano. Along with these projections, you will also see some relevant fantasy football injury news for this week.
Make sure you also bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal to make winning lineup decisions. Our free mobile app is a must-have for player news - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Week 5 Fantasy Football Projections
Be sure to check our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
|Player Name
|Team
|Pos
|Fan Points
|Pass Yards
|PASS TDs
|Rush
|Ru. Yards
|Ru. TDs
|Rec
|Rec. Yards
|Rec. TDs
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|DET
|RB
|23.2
|20.7
|97.4
|0.9
|4.6
|40.0
|0.3
|Josh Allen
|BUF
|QB
|23.1
|272.6
|1.8
|7.1
|30.2
|0.6
|Jacoby Brissett
|ARI
|QB
|20.3
|295.4
|2.0
|2.7
|10.8
|0.1
|Jared Goff
|DET
|QB
|20.3
|291.6
|2.2
|1.9
|5.5
|0.1
|Matthew Stafford
|LAR
|QB
|20.2
|297.8
|2.1
|1.9
|5.0
|0.1
|Dak Prescott
|DAL
|QB
|20.2
|281.3
|2.0
|3.3
|13.8
|0.1
|Bijan Robinson
|ATL
|RB
|20.1
|17.9
|85.7
|0.8
|4.1
|35.7
|0.2
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|SEA
|WR
|20.1
|0.4
|2.3
|0.0
|7.8
|110.7
|0.8
|Drake Maye
|NE
|QB
|19.6
|245.6
|1.6
|5.9
|31.7
|0.3
|Joe Burrow
|CIN
|QB
|19.3
|284.8
|1.7
|3.0
|10.1
|0.2
|Puka Nacua
|LAR
|WR
|18.5
|0.5
|3.4
|0.0
|7.2
|104.1
|0.7
|Brock Purdy
|SF
|QB
|17.9
|245.6
|1.5
|5.2
|27.0
|0.2
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|WR
|17.8
|7.4
|91.9
|0.8
|Jayden Daniels
|WAS
|QB
|17.8
|211.6
|1.5
|6.7
|31.8
|0.2
|Trevor Lawrence
|JAX
|QB
|17.7
|233.0
|1.6
|4.8
|19.4
|0.2
|Sam Darnold
|SEA
|QB
|17.6
|257.5
|1.7
|2.8
|10.1
|0.1
|Kyler Murray
|MIN
|QB
|17.5
|229.2
|1.4
|5.4
|23.2
|0.2
|Bo Nix
|DEN
|QB
|16.9
|241.0
|1.5
|4.4
|14.5
|0.2
|Jordan Love
|GB
|QB
|16.8
|265.3
|1.6
|2.5
|9.3
|0.1
|Christian McCaffrey
|SF
|RB
|16.7
|14.8
|60.2
|0.4
|5.3
|40.9
|0.3
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|RB
|16.7
|19.8
|84.1
|0.8
|2.5
|18.5
|0.1
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|WR
|16.6
|0.3
|1.9
|0.0
|6.8
|92.5
|0.6
|Tyler Shough
|NO
|QB
|16.5
|259.6
|1.4
|4.5
|15.6
|0.2
|Kyren Williams
|LAR
|RB
|16.5
|14.5
|71.9
|0.7
|3.1
|22.0
|0.2
|Chase Brown
|CIN
|RB
|16.5
|15.9
|68.5
|0.5
|4.5
|30.0
|0.2
|Aaron Rodgers
|PIT
|QB
|16.3
|235.6
|1.7
|2.0
|8.4
|0.1
|Tyler Huntley
|BAL
|QB
|16.2
|221.5
|1.3
|6.2
|29.3
|0.2
|C.J. Stroud
|HOU
|QB
|16.2
|244.4
|1.4
|3.2
|13.8
|0.1
|Kirk Cousins
|LV
|QB
|16.2
|240.7
|1.7
|1.8
|5.3
|0.1
|Derrick Henry
|BAL
|RB
|16.1
|19.3
|88.8
|0.9
|1.4
|10.4
|0.1
|Jalon Daniels
|TB
|QB
|15.9
|209.2
|1.3
|7.0
|34.4
|0.2
|Javonte Williams
|DAL
|RB
|15.9
|16.6
|70.8
|0.8
|2.5
|16.6
|0.2
|Jalen Hurts
|PHI
|QB
|15.8
|205.5
|1.1
|6.5
|27.6
|0.3
|Tyson Bagent
|CHI
|QB
|15.7
|241.5
|1.3
|3.8
|12.2
|0.2
|Deshaun Watson
|CLE
|QB
|15.7
|204.4
|1.3
|5.8
|23.2
|0.2
|Justin Herbert
|LAC
|QB
|15.5
|210.3
|1.2
|4.9
|24.2
|0.1
|Trey McBride
|ARI
|TE
|15.4
|7.6
|79.3
|0.6
|Jameis Winston
|NYG
|QB
|15.4
|221.9
|1.6
|2.9
|10.4
|0.1
|Ashton Jeanty
|LV
|RB
|15.2
|16.0
|64.5
|0.5
|3.7
|26.2
|0.2
|Chris Olave
|NO
|WR
|14.8
|6.5
|86.5
|0.5
|Daniel Jones
|IND
|QB
|14.8
|225.5
|1.3
|3.5
|13.4
|0.2
|Michael Penix Jr.
|ATL
|QB
|14.5
|229.3
|1.3
|1.9
|6.0
|0.1
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|MIN
|RB
|14.5
|17.4
|70.6
|0.4
|3.5
|21.9
|0.2
|Geno Smith
|NYJ
|QB
|14.5
|214.6
|1.3
|3.5
|14.0
|0.1
|Zay Flowers
|BAL
|WR
|14.5
|0.4
|3.3
|0.0
|5.9
|84.4
|0.5
|Malik Willis
|MIA
|QB
|14.4
|195.8
|1.0
|6.2
|29.3
|0.2
|Michael Wilson
|ARI
|WR
|14.3
|5.8
|81.3
|0.5
|Nico Collins
|HOU
|WR
|14.3
|5.7
|82.7
|0.5
|Brock Bowers
|LV
|TE
|14.3
|6.6
|77.4
|0.5
|Drake London
|ATL
|WR
|14.1
|5.9
|87.4
|0.4
|James Cook III
|BUF
|RB
|13.9
|15.4
|76.4
|0.5
|2.1
|15.5
|0.1
|Davante Adams
|LAR
|WR
|13.8
|4.8
|79.2
|0.6
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|WR
|13.8
|6.0
|75.0
|0.6
|Cam Skattebo
|NYG
|RB
|13.6
|16.3
|69.5
|0.4
|2.6
|20.7
|0.1
|Emanuel Wilson
|SEA
|RB
|12.9
|15.6
|64.5
|0.6
|2.1
|13.8
|0.1
|Malik Nabers
|NYG
|WR
|12.9
|5.6
|70.3
|0.5
|Quinshon Judkins
|CLE
|RB
|12.8
|17.5
|69.6
|0.4
|2.8
|17.2
|0.1
|D'Andre Swift
|CHI
|RB
|12.7
|12.7
|58.0
|0.6
|2.3
|16.7
|0.1
|Garrett Wilson
|NYJ
|WR
|12.7
|5.6
|69.4
|0.5
|Bhayshul Tuten
|JAX
|RB
|12.7
|15.5
|68.3
|0.5
|1.8
|14.4
|0.1
|Bucky Irving
|TB
|RB
|12.5
|15.1
|64.9
|0.2
|3.0
|21.6
|0.2
|Braelon Allen
|NYJ
|RB
|12.5
|16.6
|64.1
|0.4
|2.6
|19.2
|0.1
|Jaylen Warren
|PIT
|RB
|12.5
|12.5
|58.2
|0.4
|2.9
|21.7
|0.1
|Christian Watson
|GB
|WR
|12.3
|4.7
|69.7
|0.5
|George Pickens
|DAL
|WR
|12.3
|4.9
|70.6
|0.5
|Cam Ward
|TEN
|QB
|12.3
|202.3
|1.0
|3.5
|13.7
|0.1
|David Montgomery
|HOU
|RB
|12.1
|14.4
|56.6
|0.5
|2.0
|15.5
|0.1
|Jeremiyah Love
|ARI
|RB
|12.0
|12.2
|55.8
|0.4
|2.5
|16.5
|0.2
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|WR
|12.0
|5.0
|71.0
|0.4
|Parker Washington
|JAX
|WR
|11.7
|4.8
|63.3
|0.5
|Matthew Golden
|GB
|WR
|11.6
|0.4
|2.2
|0.0
|4.8
|63.0
|0.4
|George Kittle
|SF
|TE
|11.2
|5.1
|61.3
|0.4
|Jaylen Waddle
|DEN
|WR
|11.2
|4.9
|65.9
|0.4
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NE
|RB
|11.1
|10.7
|45.0
|0.4
|2.8
|20.8
|0.1
|Khalil Shakir
|BUF
|WR
|11.0
|5.6
|60.5
|0.4
|Sam LaPorta
|DET
|TE
|10.8
|5.1
|56.9
|0.4
|Romeo Doubs
|NE
|WR
|10.7
|4.3
|59.5
|0.4
|Stefon Diggs
|WAS
|WR
|10.5
|4.8
|55.6
|0.4
|DK Metcalf
|PIT
|WR
|10.5
|4.0
|58.9
|0.4
|Luther Burden III
|CHI
|WR
|10.4
|0.6
|2.8
|0.0
|4.7
|59.5
|0.3
|Dalton Kincaid
|BUF
|TE
|10.4
|4.6
|60.1
|0.3
|RJ Harvey
|DEN
|RB
|10.3
|7.3
|28.5
|0.2
|3.9
|29.5
|0.2
|Mike Evans
|SF
|WR
|10.2
|4.1
|56.0
|0.4
|Jameson Williams
|DET
|WR
|10.2
|0.4
|2.9
|0.0
|3.9
|57.2
|0.4
|Josh Downs
|IND
|WR
|10.1
|5.0
|56.7
|0.3
|Malik Washington
|MIA
|WR
|10.0
|1.5
|6.6
|0.0
|4.6
|51.5
|0.3
|Keon Coleman
|BUF
|WR
|10.0
|4.1
|56.0
|0.4
|Tyler Warren
|IND
|TE
|10.0
|0.4
|1.0
|0.0
|5.3
|51.4
|0.3
|Carnell Tate
|TEN
|WR
|10.0
|4.8
|61.4
|0.3
|Isaiah Likely
|NYG
|TE
|9.9
|5.0
|49.3
|0.4
|Kyle Monangai
|CHI
|RB
|9.8
|11.9
|54.1
|0.4
|1.1
|8.2
|0.1
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|WR
|9.8
|4.0
|57.2
|0.4
|Tony Pollard
|TEN
|RB
|9.7
|14.4
|56.6
|0.3
|1.8
|11.1
|0.0
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|RB
|9.6
|12.3
|46.1
|0.2
|2.6
|16.9
|0.1
|Will Shipley
|PHI
|RB
|9.6
|11.4
|40.4
|0.2
|3.2
|21.6
|0.1
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|WR
|9.5
|4.0
|54.0
|0.4
|Dontayvion Wicks
|PHI
|WR
|9.4
|4.5
|54.3
|0.3
|Ollie Gordon II
|MIA
|RB
|9.4
|12.1
|49.7
|0.3
|1.9
|12.7
|0.1
|Denzel Boston
|CLE
|WR
|9.4
|3.9
|53.9
|0.4
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|SF
|WR
|9.3
|2.0
|6.5
|0.1
|3.9
|46.1
|0.3
|Tucker Kraft
|GB
|TE
|9.3
|4.5
|52.5
|0.3
|Jordan Addison
|MIN
|WR
|9.3
|3.8
|55.5
|0.3
|TreVeyon Henderson
|NE
|RB
|9.3
|10.5
|46.9
|0.4
|1.6
|11.1
|0.1
|Juwan Johnson
|NO
|TE
|9.1
|4.7
|51.2
|0.3
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|WAS
|RB
|9.1
|13.4
|56.6
|0.4
|0.7
|4.6
|0.0
|Devaughn Vele
|NO
|WR
|8.9
|4.3
|52.2
|0.3
|MarShawn Lloyd
|GB
|RB
|8.9
|8.4
|34.7
|0.2
|2.8
|19.9
|0.1
|Keenan Allen
|IND
|WR
|8.7
|4.6
|48.5
|0.3
|Tyler Allgeier
|ARI
|RB
|8.6
|8.2
|36.0
|0.3
|2.2
|13.3
|0.1
|KC Concepcion
|CLE
|WR
|8.6
|0.5
|2.4
|0.0
|4.2
|46.5
|0.3
|Rico Dowdle
|PIT
|RB
|8.5
|9.4
|38.7
|0.3
|1.7
|13.0
|0.1
|Omarion Hampton
|LAC
|RB
|8.5
|11.2
|47.7
|0.3
|1.4
|8.5
|0.0
|J.K. Dobbins
|DEN
|RB
|8.5
|13.3
|56.4
|0.3
|0.7
|4.7
|0.0
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|WR
|8.4
|3.4
|47.2
|0.3
|Rome Odunze
|CHI
|WR
|8.3
|3.6
|49.8
|0.3
|T.J. Hockenson
|MIN
|TE
|8.3
|4.7
|40.9
|0.3
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|CLE
|TE
|8.3
|4.4
|42.0
|0.3
|Emeka Egbuka
|TB
|WR
|8.2
|3.6
|48.0
|0.3
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|ARI
|WR
|8.2
|3.2
|49.6
|0.3
|Quentin Johnston
|LAC
|WR
|8.2
|0.3
|1.7
|0.0
|3.5
|46.4
|0.3
|Tre Harris
|LAC
|WR
|8.2
|3.7
|48.9
|0.3
|Makai Lemon
|PHI
|WR
|8.1
|4.3
|45.6
|0.2
|Colston Loveland
|CHI
|TE
|8.0
|4.1
|43.4
|0.3
|Woody Marks
|HOU
|RB
|8.0
|10.1
|39.9
|0.3
|1.5
|10.8
|0.1
|Tre Tucker
|LV
|WR
|8.0
|3.6
|44.9
|0.3
|Jakobi Meyers
|JAX
|WR
|7.9
|3.8
|44.1
|0.3
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|TE
|7.7
|3.7
|41.0
|0.3
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|TE
|7.7
|4.1
|39.1
|0.3
|Dohnte Meyers
|CIN
|WR
|7.7
|3.7
|46.0
|0.2
|Brenton Strange
|JAX
|TE
|7.7
|3.8
|42.6
|0.3
|Keaton Mitchell
|LAC
|RB
|7.7
|8.0
|34.2
|0.2
|2.2
|16.0
|0.1
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|TB
|WR
|7.6
|3.9
|41.5
|0.3
|Michael Mayer
|LV
|TE
|7.6
|4.2
|41.2
|0.2
|Mike Gesicki
|CIN
|TE
|7.5
|3.4
|40.6
|0.3
|Ryan Flournoy
|DAL
|WR
|7.3
|3.4
|40.0
|0.3
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|TEN
|WR
|7.3
|4.0
|41.3
|0.2
|Adonai Mitchell
|NYJ
|WR
|7.2
|3.2
|42.5
|0.2
|Darius Cooper
|PHI
|WR
|7.0
|3.3
|40.1
|0.2
|Tyler Higbee
|LAR
|TE
|6.9
|3.3
|36.4
|0.3
|Jake Ferguson
|DAL
|TE
|6.9
|3.4
|31.5
|0.3
|Kenyon Sadiq
|NYJ
|TE
|6.9
|0.2
|1.1
|0.0
|3.5
|35.5
|0.2
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|TE
|6.9
|3.2
|35.7
|0.3
|Oronde Gadsden II
|LAC
|TE
|6.9
|3.6
|38.8
|0.2
|AJ Barner
|SEA
|TE
|6.8
|0.5
|1.5
|0.0
|3.3
|35.0
|0.2
|Blake Corum
|LAR
|RB
|6.7
|8.8
|42.7
|0.3
|0.6
|4.0
|0.0
|Cade Otton
|TB
|TE
|6.5
|3.6
|35.6
|0.2
|Kendrick Bourne
|ARI
|WR
|6.5
|3.1
|37.5
|0.2
|Ladd McConkey
|LAC
|WR
|6.5
|3.0
|35.0
|0.3
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|ATL
|RB
|6.3
|8.8
|37.3
|0.2
|0.8
|5.2
|0.0
|Kalif Raymond
|CHI
|WR
|6.3
|3.3
|36.1
|0.2
|Caleb Douglas
|MIA
|WR
|6.3
|3.0
|38.7
|0.2
|Dalton Schultz
|HOU
|TE
|6.3
|3.6
|34.2
|0.2
|Jaylin Noel
|HOU
|WR
|6.2
|0.5
|2.6
|0.0
|2.6
|35.1
|0.2
|Chig Okonkwo
|WAS
|TE
|6.1
|3.2
|30.3
|0.2
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|ATL
|TE
|6.0
|2.8
|32.4
|0.2
|Cody White
|LV
|WR
|5.9
|2.4
|32.8
|0.2
|Kenneth Gainwell
|TB
|RB
|5.8
|3.4
|14.2
|0.1
|2.3
|15.5
|0.2
|Rashid Shaheed
|SEA
|WR
|5.8
|0.7
|3.9
|0.0
|2.4
|30.7
|0.2
|Joshua Palmer
|BUF
|WR
|5.8
|2.3
|32.5
|0.2
|Tyjae Spears
|TEN
|RB
|5.8
|5.3
|20.2
|0.1
|2.2
|14.6
|0.1
|Malachi Fields
|NYG
|WR
|5.7
|2.4
|31.7
|0.2
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|JAX
|WR
|5.7
|2.4
|31.5
|0.2
|Kaleb Johnson
|GB
|RB
|5.6
|7.8
|31.3
|0.2
|0.8
|6.1
|0.0
|Roman Wilson
|PIT
|WR
|5.6
|2.4
|31.7
|0.2
|DeMario Douglas
|NE
|WR
|5.5
|2.5
|30.3
|0.2
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|PIT
|WR
|5.5
|2.5
|30.1
|0.2
|George Holani
|SEA
|RB
|5.4
|4.8
|19.6
|0.2
|1.6
|11.1
|0.1
|Jaylen Wright
|MIA
|RB
|5.4
|8.5
|34.4
|0.2
|0.7
|4.7
|0.0
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|JAX
|RB
|5.4
|7.4
|30.6
|0.3
|0.3
|2.8
|0.0
|Kendre Miller
|NO
|RB
|5.3
|6.6
|26.0
|0.1
|1.4
|10.0
|0.0
|Rashod Bateman
|BAL
|WR
|5.3
|2.2
|30.9
|0.2
|Cooper Kupp
|SEA
|WR
|5.2
|2.4
|29.4
|0.2
|Greg Dulcich
|MIA
|TE
|5.2
|2.6
|29.0
|0.2
|Darnell Washington
|PIT
|TE
|5.2
|2.6
|28.8
|0.2
|Samaje Perine
|CIN
|RB
|5.1
|3.9
|16.0
|0.2
|1.6
|12.0
|0.1
|Kayshon Boutte
|HOU
|WR
|5.1
|2.2
|30.8
|0.2
|Evan Engram
|DEN
|TE
|5.1
|2.8
|25.3
|0.2
|Isaac TeSlaa
|DET
|WR
|5.0
|1.9
|29.2
|0.2
|Colby Parkinson
|LAR
|TE
|4.9
|2.2
|23.3
|0.3
|Mitch Tinsley
|CIN
|WR
|4.9
|2.2
|29.9
|0.1
|Ted Hurst
|TB
|WR
|4.8
|2.0
|27.9
|0.2
|Najee Harris
|NYG
|RB
|4.8
|6.7
|27.8
|0.3
|0.3
|2.4
|0.0
|Jahan Dotson
|ATL
|WR
|4.7
|2.0
|27.5
|0.2
|Ty Johnson
|BUF
|RB
|4.7
|2.2
|9.3
|0.1
|2.0
|16.9
|0.1
|Troy Franklin
|DEN
|WR
|4.7
|2.1
|28.0
|0.1
|Antonio Williams
|WAS
|WR
|4.6
|2.1
|26.0
|0.2
|Justice Hill
|BAL
|RB
|4.6
|3.1
|12.8
|0.1
|2.0
|14.1
|0.1
|Efton Chism III
|NE
|WR
|4.5
|1.9
|25.8
|0.2
|Isaiah Williams
|NYJ
|WR
|4.4
|2.0
|24.8
|0.2
|Austin Ekeler
|WAS
|RB
|4.3
|4.3
|18.3
|0.1
|1.3
|9.4
|0.0
|Mack Hollins
|NE
|WR
|4.3
|2.0
|26.0
|0.1
|Raheim Sanders
|CLE
|RB
|4.3
|2.3
|9.4
|0.0
|2.1
|15.9
|0.1
|Darnell Mooney
|NYG
|WR
|4.0
|1.7
|23.3
|0.1
|Gunnar Helm
|TEN
|TE
|4.0
|2.5
|22.0
|0.1
|Mike Washington Jr.
|LV
|RB
|4.0
|5.5
|23.3
|0.1
|0.5
|3.7
|0.0
|Chris Bell
|MIA
|WR
|3.8
|1.8
|23.4
|0.1
|Kimani Vidal
|LAC
|RB
|3.8
|3.3
|13.3
|0.1
|1.3
|9.6
|0.1
|Xavier Hutchinson
|HOU
|WR
|3.7
|1.8
|21.0
|0.1
|Laquon Treadwell
|IND
|WR
|3.7
|1.8
|22.8
|0.1
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|DEN
|WR
|3.7
|0.6
|3.0
|0.0
|1.5
|18.3
|0.1
|Jauan Jennings
|MIN
|WR
|3.6
|1.6
|19.4
|0.1
|Dawson Knox
|BUF
|TE
|3.5
|1.6
|16.7
|0.2
|Kaelon Black
|SF
|RB
|3.3
|4.7
|17.9
|0.1
|0.5
|3.3
|0.0
|Johnny Mundt
|PHI
|TE
|3.3
|1.9
|17.3
|0.1
|Dyami Brown
|WAS
|WR
|3.3
|1.5
|19.7
|0.1
|Skyy Moore
|GB
|WR
|3.2
|1.6
|19.6
|0.1
|Tyler Goodson
|DAL
|RB
|3.2
|3.9
|15.8
|0.1
|0.8
|5.2
|0.0
|Noah Fant
|NO
|TE
|3.1
|1.6
|15.4
|0.1
|Elic Ayomanor
|TEN
|WR
|3.1
|1.3
|20.3
|0.1
|Bryce Lance
|NO
|WR
|3.0
|1.5
|18.3
|0.1
|Tory Horton
|SEA
|WR
|3.0
|1.3
|17.2
|0.1
|Cole Kmet
|CHI
|TE
|3.0
|1.5
|15.9
|0.1
|Chris Brooks
|GB
|RB
|2.9
|2.5
|9.6
|0.1
|1.0
|6.5
|0.1
|Devontez Walker
|BAL
|WR
|2.9
|1.1
|17.8
|0.1
|Tanner Hudson
|CIN
|TE
|2.9
|1.6
|15.1
|0.1
|Sione Vaki
|DET
|RB
|2.8
|3.0
|12.8
|0.1
|0.7
|5.3
|0.0
|Jerry Jeudy
|CLE
|WR
|2.8
|1.3
|16.2
|0.1
|Josh Cameron
|JAX
|WR
|2.8
|1.2
|15.8
|0.1
|Dameon Pierce
|PHI
|RB
|2.7
|3.7
|14.3
|0.1
|0.5
|3.0
|0.0
|Germie Bernard
|PIT
|WR
|2.7
|1.2
|14.5
|0.1
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|ATL
|WR
|2.6
|1.3
|14.0
|0.1
|Zachariah Branch
|ATL
|WR
|2.6
|1.2
|14.3
|0.1
|Theo Johnson
|NYG
|TE
|2.6
|1.2
|12.9
|0.1
|Isaiah Davis
|NYJ
|RB
|2.6
|3.1
|12.1
|0.1
|0.6
|4.1
|0.0
|Tez Johnson
|TB
|WR
|2.5
|0.4
|1.6
|0.0
|1.0
|14.4
|0.1
|Elijah Higgins
|ARI
|TE
|2.5
|1.3
|12.7
|0.1
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|MIA
|WR
|2.5
|1.2
|14.5
|0.1
|Seth McGowan
|IND
|RB
|2.5
|3.1
|12.7
|0.1
|0.6
|3.4
|0.0
|Konata Mumpfield
|LAR
|WR
|2.4
|1.0
|14.0
|0.1
|Jacob Cowing
|SF
|WR
|2.4
|1.1
|13.6
|0.1
|Kyle Williams
|NE
|WR
|2.4
|1.0
|14.5
|0.1
|Eli Raridon
|NE
|TE
|2.4
|1.1
|11.8
|0.1
|Ashton Dulin
|IND
|WR
|2.4
|1.1
|13.1
|0.1
|Matt Hibner
|BAL
|TE
|2.3
|1.1
|12.1
|0.1
|Austin Hooper
|ATL
|TE
|2.2
|1.0
|10.7
|0.1
|Jonnu Smith
|GB
|TE
|2.2
|1.2
|11.1
|0.1
|Jeremy Ruckert
|NYJ
|TE
|2.2
|1.3
|11.6
|0.1
|Calvin Ridley
|TEN
|WR
|2.2
|0.9
|13.2
|0.1
|Tyler Badie
|DEN
|RB
|2.2
|1.0
|4.1
|0.0
|1.1
|8.2
|0.1
|KaVontae Turpin
|DAL
|WR
|2.1
|0.8
|6.5
|0.0
|0.6
|8.7
|0.0
|Daniel Bellinger
|TEN
|TE
|2.1
|1.1
|11.1
|0.1
|Zach Ertz
|PHI
|TE
|2.0
|1.1
|10.4
|0.1
|Treylon Burks
|WAS
|WR
|2.0
|0.8
|10.8
|0.1
|CJ Donaldson
|NO
|RB
|1.9
|1.4
|5.3
|0.0
|0.9
|6.8
|0.0
|Elijah Arroyo
|SEA
|TE
|1.9
|0.9
|10.1
|0.1
|Demond Claiborne
|MIN
|RB
|1.9
|2.7
|10.9
|0.1
|0.4
|2.7
|0.0
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|NYG
|RB
|1.9
|1.2
|4.9
|0.0
|0.9
|6.5
|0.0
|Will Kacmarek
|MIA
|TE
|1.9
|1.0
|9.7
|0.1
|Foster Moreau
|HOU
|TE
|1.9
|1.0
|9.5
|0.1
|Sean Tucker
|TB
|RB
|1.8
|2.5
|10.4
|0.1
|0.1
|1.1
|0.0
|Davis Allen
|LAR
|TE
|1.7
|0.8
|8.6
|0.1
|Erick All Jr.
|CIN
|TE
|1.7
|0.8
|8.2
|0.1
|J. Michael Sturdivant
|GB
|WR
|1.5
|0.8
|9.5
|0.0
|Nate Adkins
|DEN
|TE
|1.5
|0.7
|7.2
|0.1
|Brandin Cooks
|SF
|WR
|1.4
|0.7
|8.2
|0.0
|DeeJay Dallas
|MIN
|RB
|1.4
|0.6
|2.5
|0.0
|0.8
|4.9
|0.0
|Gavin Bartholomew
|MIN
|TE
|1.4
|0.8
|7.1
|0.1
|Nate Boerkircher
|JAX
|TE
|1.4
|0.7
|7.0
|0.1
|Jordan Watkins
|SF
|WR
|1.3
|0.6
|7.1
|0.0
|Hunter Luepke
|DAL
|RB
|1.3
|0.9
|3.5
|0.0
|0.6
|4.0
|0.0
|Ray Davis
|BUF
|RB
|1.3
|1.6
|7.0
|0.0
|0.4
|2.9
|0.0
|Chimere Dike
|TEN
|WR
|1.3
|0.6
|7.0
|0.1
|Adam Trautman
|DEN
|TE
|1.3
|0.8
|7.7
|0.0
|Bo Melton
|GB
|WR
|1.2
|0.2
|1.4
|0.0
|0.5
|6.3
|0.0
|John Bates
|WAS
|TE
|1.2
|0.6
|5.2
|0.1
|Nicholas Singleton
|TEN
|RB
|1.2
|2.1
|8.3
|0.0
|0.1
|0.6
|0.0
|Luke Farrell
|SF
|TE
|1.1
|0.6
|5.7
|0.0
|Brock Wright
|DET
|TE
|1.1
|0.7
|6.5
|0.0
|Ryan Miller
|MIA
|WR
|1.1
|0.5
|7.0
|0.0
|Elijah Sarratt
|BAL
|WR
|1.1
|0.5
|7.3
|0.0
|Ameer Abdullah
|JAX
|RB
|1.1
|1.1
|4.3
|0.0
|0.4
|2.5
|0.0
|Derius Davis
|LAC
|WR
|1.1
|0.6
|6.6
|0.0
|Ian Thomas
|LV
|TE
|1.1
|0.5
|4.5
|0.1
|Sam Roush
|CHI
|TE
|1.0
|0.6
|5.6
|0.0
|Jaydon Blue
|PHI
|RB
|1.0
|1.5
|5.5
|0.0
|0.2
|1.0
|0.0
|Isaiah Bond
|CLE
|WR
|1.0
|0.4
|6.6
|0.0
|Roschon Johnson
|CHI
|RB
|0.9
|1.2
|4.9
|0.0
|0.1
|1.0
|0.0
|Kaytron Allen
|WAS
|RB
|0.9
|1.1
|4.7
|0.0
|0.2
|1.0
|0.0
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|DAL
|TE
|0.9
|0.5
|5.6
|0.0
|Jelani Woods
|NYJ
|TE
|0.9
|0.5
|4.8
|0.0
|Skyler Bell
|BUF
|WR
|0.9
|0.4
|5.6
|0.0
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|CLE
|RB
|0.9
|1.2
|5.3
|0.0
|0.2
|1.1
|0.0
|LeQuint Allen Jr.
|JAX
|RB
|0.9
|0.4
|1.5
|0.0
|0.5
|3.6
|0.0
|Malik Benson
|LV
|WR
|0.9
|0.5
|5.5
|0.0
|Tai Felton
|MIN
|WR
|0.8
|0.4
|5.1
|0.0
|Ben Skowronek
|PIT
|WR
|0.8
|0.4
|5.2
|0.0
|Blake Whiteheart
|CLE
|TE
|0.8
|0.4
|3.8
|0.0
|Deion Burks
|IND
|WR
|0.8
|0.4
|5.0
|0.0
|Charlie Woerner
|ATL
|TE
|0.7
|0.4
|3.6
|0.0
|Bam Knight
|ARI
|RB
|0.7
|0.8
|3.5
|0.0
|0.2
|1.0
|0.0
|Tutu Atwell
|LAR
|WR
|0.7
|0.3
|3.9
|0.0
|Corey Kiner
|NE
|RB
|0.7
|1.1
|4.6
|0.0
|0.1
|0.7
|0.0
|Travis Hunter
|JAX
|WR
|0.7
|0.3
|4.5
|0.0
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|LAC
|WR
|0.7
|0.4
|3.3
|0.0
|Dareke Young
|LV
|WR
|0.7
|0.4
|3.9
|0.0
|Oscar Delp
|NO
|TE
|0.6
|0.4
|3.6
|0.0
|Max Klare
|LAR
|TE
|0.6
|0.3
|3.0
|0.0
|Charlie Jones
|NYG
|WR
|0.6
|0.3
|3.5
|0.0
|Craig Reynolds
|WAS
|RB
|0.6
|0.8
|3.3
|0.0
|0.1
|0.5
|0.0
|Jarquez Hunter
|MIA
|RB
|0.6
|0.6
|2.3
|0.0
|0.2
|1.0
|0.0
Week 5 Fantasy Football Outlooks
Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said that star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (head) is working through the league's concussion protocol, according to Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. It is unclear what that means as far as Chase's practice status on Wednesday, but he is still in play to potentially suit up in Week 5 on Sunday at the Miami Dolphins. Fellow wideout Tee Higgins (groin) is also dealing with an injury, but he was limited on Wednesday and should have a pretty good chance of playing this weekend.
We will continue to keep a close eye on Chase's participation throughout the week, but for now, fantasy managers should consider him very questionable to face Miami in South Beach on Sunday. With Cincy's bye coming in Week 6, it is very possible that the Bengals play it safe and give Chase two full weeks to heal up.
If he does not play against the Dolphins, then receiver Dohnte Meyers and tight end Mike Gesicki will become very interesting fantasy options this week in an excellent matchup against the winless Dolphins. Chase is a must-start in fantasy anytime he is active. He has 21 catches for 212 yards and three touchdowns through four games in 2026.
Rachaad White, Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders running back Rachaad White (shoulder) missed Sunday's international loss to the Colts with a shoulder injury, but he was back at practice on Wednesday, sporting a black non-contact jersey, according to team reporter Tashan Reed.
In what ultimately became a pass-heavy contest, Jacory Croskey-Merritt remained the team's most involved running back, but it was veteran Austin Ekeler, playing in his first game of the year after signing with the team less than a week earlier, who led the position group with 29 rushing yards on four carries. Through three games, White had averaged only 8.5 fantasy points per contest, and should he find himself splitting third-down reps with Ekeler upon his return, he will become all the more difficult to keep rostered outside of the deepest leagues.
Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
There was no sign of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) at the time of practice open to the media on Wednesday, according to Jamison Hensley of ESPN. Tyler Huntley and Joe Fagnanon were the two QBs warming up before the start of practice. Although Jackson has a chance to suit up in Week 5 against the Atlanta Falcons, the expectation is that he will miss at least one week after spraining his ankle in Sunday's victory over the Tennessee Titans.
Fantasy managers should already be making plans to be without the All-Pro QB this weekend, and his ankle injury could limit his rushing ability for the rest of the season, which would obviously lower the dual threat's fantasy ceiling. Through the first four weeks of the 2026 season, Jackson is the QB9 in fantasy football with 967 passing yards, six touchdowns, and one interception.
He has added 144 rushing yards and one score on the ground on 19 rushing attempts. If Huntley makes his first start of the year under center for Baltimore this weekend, he will merely be a low-end QB2 streaming option in superflex fantasy leagues against Atlanta.
Adonai Mitchell, New York Jets
New York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (finger) is still considered week-to-week with his finger injury, head coach Aaron Glenn told The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt on Wednesday. Mitchell suffered a finger injury last week during practice and was inactive in the Week 4 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday. In the 23-year-old's absence, Isaiah Williams played 90% of the offensive snaps but was targeted just twice by quarterback Geno Smith.
It sounds like Mitchell is not a lock at all to practice on Wednesday or return to play this Sunday versus the visiting Cleveland Browns. Despite potentially missing multiple games, Mitchell is a worthy bench stash at WR for his elevated role in New York's passing attack when healthy. The former second-rounder by the Indianapolis Colts in 2024 from Texas caught nine of his 15 targets for 123 yards in the first two games of the season as the clear WR2 behind Garrett Wilson in an improved Jets offense. Mitchell might not play again this weekend, but he is still an intriguing upside stash in 2026, especially in PPR leagues.
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