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Top 5 Injured Players to Stash for Fantasy Football - Week 5 (2026)

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Hayden's top 5 injured players to stash for fantasy football as of Week 5 (2026). His top fantasy football injury stashes for IR spots and redraft leagues.

Football is a highly physical sport, and unfortunately, that leads to injuries for the players we love to cheer on. Even in just four weeks, many high-profile players have already gotten hurt this season. Jadarian Price, Travis Etienne Jr., and A.J. Brown, among others, remain on injured reserve due to their current ailments.

Those three have been held onto in most fantasy leagues, though. Plenty of other players, by contrast, were either dropped after their injuries or were available before them. These players present an intriguing opportunity for fantasy managers to find valuable assets that their competitors may be overlooking.

Let's break down five widely available players who are injured, yet still worth taking a look at on waivers ahead of Week 5.

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De'Zhaun Stribling, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Stribling (ankle) had a brutal start to his NFL career when he went down with a non-contact injury in Melbourne, Australia, in Week 1. He left the game in the second quarter before he could catch a pass. Stribling was evaluated for an Achilles injury and was fortunately cleared of that worst-case scenario, but he was still placed on injured reserve in advance of an extended absence.

When Stribling returns, likely in mid-November, he will walk into an excellent opportunity. Despite having multiple receivers miss time beyond Stribling, San Francisco's passing game is clicking. The 49ers are not only first in passing touchdowns this season with 11, but also first in adjusted yards gained per pass attempt, first in touchdowns per attempt, and first in passing EPA.

Stribling was also one of the standouts in the preseason. The second-round rookie caught seven of eight targets for 63 yards in his first appearance with the 49ers, and he caught four passes for 46 yards a week later. Stribling's elite athleticism and productive preseason earned him significant hype and made him a late riser in fantasy drafts.

Finally, San Francisco's receivers have struggled to stay healthy this season. Ricky Pearsall is out for the season with a PCL injury, Christian Kirk is on IR with a calf issue, and Demarcus Robinson is also on IR with his own ankle injury. While Stribling will probably return after Kirk and Robinson, this upheaval in the receiving room behind WR1 Mike Evans opens a window for him.

Stribling is available in most fantasy leagues because of his long recovery period. However, to give up on him this season would be unwise. Stribling is a strong candidate to emerge over the back half of the season. He is a great stash for any fantasy manager who is off to a solid start and can afford to spend a roster spot on him.

 

Ja'Kobi Lane, WR, Baltimore Ravens

Lane (wrist), like Stribling, had a rough season opener. He caught one of his three targets for 11 yards before fracturing his wrist. Lane still managed to play 27 snaps despite leaving in the first half, though, showing the team has big plans for him. Additionally, two of his targets were in the red zone.

That red zone usage speaks to Lane's profile. He is a large receiver who stands at 6'4", and he possesses an 89th-percentile catch radius. The Ravens have a dynamic WR1 in Zay Flowers, but Lane poses a contested-catch red zone threat in a way that Flowers does not. Additionally, Baltimore's current WR2, Rashod Bateman, has an uninspiring track record.

Lane, again like Stribling, was a top preseason performer. The third-round rookie out of USC caught all three of his targets for 38 yards and scored a touchdown in the preseason's first week. His preseason work dwindled after that as his role with the team solidified, but it was already enough to make Lane a popular sleeper pick in fantasy drafts.

This week will mark the fourth game that Lane misses, meaning he will be eligible to return from IR in Week 6 versus the Browns. When he does suit up, he could quickly cement himself as a key weapon in Baltimore alongside Flowers and tight end Mark Andrews.

Superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson is dealing with an ankle sprain and could miss multiple games, which complicates things. Still, Lane remains a high-quality stash as he prepares to return to the field.

 

Terrance Ferguson, TE, Los Angeles Rams

Ferguson (ankle) presents the best stash opportunity among tight ends. He had a catchless Week 1 in Australia, but he surged in Week 2. Ferguson caught six of his nine targets for 54 yards and a score against the Giants on Monday Night Football. Although the Rams did not have star receiver Puka Nacua at their disposal, Ferguson's productive outing was notable nonetheless.

Sadly, Ferguson's ankle not only prevented him from completing the team's Week 3 contest but also landed him on IR. Fellow tight end Tyler Higbee stepped up after his departure, making eight grabs on 11 targets for 62 yards and a score. Higbee's performance showed what could have been in store for Ferguson had he been available.

Although Ferguson played fewer snaps than TE Colby Parkinson in each of the first two weeks of the season, Ferguson was the team's clear top receiving tight end in Week 2. When he returns, which could happen as early as Week 8, he should return to that role. It's a good role to have, as the Rams are third in TE targets this year.

Furthermore, Nacua is suffering from a "pre-hernia" that apparently could become an actual hernia and require surgery. 33-year-old Davante Adams is still frying defensive backs, but a Nacua-shaped hole in the offense has already paid dividends for the team's tight ends. The glimpse of Ferguson's potential that we have gotten makes him a worthwhile stash.

 

Dylan Sampson, RB, Cleveland Browns

Sampson (knee) had his season abruptly halted before it could even really begin. The second-year running back was injured in the first quarter of Cleveland's season opener against Jacksonville. Sampson returned two kickoffs for a total of 64 yards in the contest, but he did not have a touch on offense before exiting.

Outside of that disastrous Week 1 game, Cleveland's offense has looked improved. After finishing in the bottom five in total yards in two consecutive seasons, the Browns have been closer to the middle of the pack over the past three weeks. The team has won three straight games and scored at least 21 points in each.

Moreover, the Browns rank third with 25.2 percent of their targets going to RBs. Sampson is primarily a receiving back who accompanies starter Quinshon Judkins, so this is crucial. Many of the targets Raheim Sanders is getting, and some of those heading to Judkins, would be Sampson's if he were healthy. Sampson led all RBs in yards per route run and yards created per touch in 2025.

Sampson is eligible to return from IR as soon as Week 6. When he does come back, he will enter a surprisingly competent offense that should make good use of him. Sampson fending off Sanders to reclaim his role as Judkins's complement is a decent bet. Consider stashing Sampson before your leaguemates catch on.

 

Trevor Etienne, RB, Carolina Panthers

Etienne (ankle) is an interesting stash in deep leagues. The second-year running back was mostly a kick and punt returner as a rookie last season, and he began this year on IR after sustaining an injury in the preseason. The Panthers have a bye in Week 5, and head coach Dave Canales said Etienne will be back for Week 6.

A series of injuries may thrust Etienne into a larger role than expected. Jonathon Brooks began the year as Carolina's RB2 behind Chuba Hubbard, but he will be on IR with a core-muscle injury for another month. New backup AJ Dillon has been ineffective, posting a below-average 41.2-percent success rate and just 2.5 yards per carry. Dillon was also spotted in a walking boot this week.

Moreover, the Panthers have had a shockingly effective offense this season. They are fourth in points and total yards, fifth in yards per play, and notably, seventh in rushing yards before contact per attempt. Although Carolina's league-leading passing attack accounts for most of the improvement, scoring opportunities with the Panthers have been abundant thus far.

Etienne could become the second-best running back for a period of time in what appears to be an excellent situation. What the former fourth-round pick does with that opportunity remains to be seen. Etienne is worth at least a look on waivers, though, as he prepares to make his return after the bye.

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