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TNF Start/Sit Chart - Week 5 Fantasy Football Matchups for Thursday Night Football

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Emeka Egbuka - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Prop Picks

Fantasy football starts/sits for TNF, expert advice for all Buccaneers, Cowboys. Week 5 matchups on Thursday Night Football. Our start em, sit em picks for Emeka Egbuka, Bucky Irving, George Pickens and more.

Week 5 of the NFL season kicks off Thursday night as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will travel to Dallas to face the Cowboys. With many high-end fantasy assets in this game, managers will need to make some tough lineup calls at the start of the week.

In addition to our start/sit recommendation and matchup ratings for each player, you can also read the fantasy football outlooks for key players like Emeka Egbuka, Bucky Irving, George Pickens, Chris Godwin Jr., Jake Ferguson, and more. Which Buccaneers and Cowboys players should you start or sit in Week 5?

Make sure to set your winning lineups for Week 5, whether you're setting season-long or DFS lineups. We will have our fantasy football start/sit matchup charts available all season long -- focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench -- so be sure to check back. Good luck in Week 5, RotoBallers!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Start/Sit Matchup
Rating ▾		 Pos. Team Game
Matchup
Bucky Irving Start 108.5 RB TB @ DAL
Chase McLaughlin Start 108.5 K TB @ DAL
Emeka Egbuka Risky Start 103.4 WR TB @ DAL
Chris Godwin Jr. Risky Start 102.1 WR TB @ DAL
Kenny Gainwell Sit 101.6 RB TB @ DAL
Jalon Daniels Sit 101.3 QB TB @ DAL
Cade Otton Sit 101.1 TE TB @ DAL
Tez Johnson Sit 100.8 WR TB @ DAL
Ted Hurst III Sit 100.3 WR TB @ DAL
Sean Tucker Sit 96.4 RB TB @ DAL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sit 96 DEF TB @ DAL
Kameron Johnson Sit 95.6 WR TB @ DAL
Baker Mayfield Sit 95 QB TB @ DAL
Payne Durham Sit 94.4 TE TB @ DAL
Bauer Sharp Sit 93.7 TE TB @ DAL
Ko Kieft Sit 93.7 TE TB @ DAL

Jalon Daniels, QB, Buccaneers

In his first NFL start, Tampa Bay Buccaneers undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels completed 19 of 27 passes for 148 yards, with one touchdown and two interceptions, in the 17-14 loss to the Green Bay Packers. He also added 55 rushing yards on eight carries, finishing with 11.4 fantasy points in his first career start.

With starter Baker Mayfield (thumb) not practicing ahead of the Week 5 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night, it appears Daniels will be the starter again for the Bucs. He goes from facing a top-12 pass defense in Green Bay to the 31st-ranked defense in Dallas. The Cowboys have also allowed the most rushing yards to quarterbacks this season, including big rushing days by Jaxson Dart (54 yards), Jayden Daniels (69 yards), and Lamar Jackson (50 yards).

Daniels should be considered a high-end QB3 in Week 5, with high upside given his running ability.

Bucky Irving, RB, Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving rushed for 61 yards on 16 carries during Sunday's Week 4 loss against the Green Bay Packers. However, he was not targeted in the passing game. The Bucs put up a real fight under undrafted quarterback Jalon Daniels, which allowed Irving to contribute as a ball-carrier. However, he wasn't able to live up to his full potential.

Daniels also rushed for 55 yards, taking away key volume from Irving in the rushing attack. Additionally, he had a touchdown vultured by Kenny Gainwell, who scored more PPR points on Sunday than each of his three games combined. We do expect Irving to get back to the lead-back role next week, but his upside is capped as long as Baker Mayfield (thumb) is sidelined.

Irving remains a mid-range RB2 heading into Week 5 against another soft defense, the Dallas Cowboys.

 

Dallas Cowboys Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Start/Sit Matchup
Rating ▾		 Pos. Team Game
Matchup
CeeDee Lamb Start 121.9 WR DAL vs TB
Dak Prescott Start 114.4 QB DAL vs TB
Javonte Williams Start 110.7 RB DAL vs TB
George Pickens Start 110.6 WR DAL vs TB
Brandon Aubrey Start 107.9 K DAL vs TB
Jake Ferguson Risky Start 103.2 TE DAL vs TB
Dallas Cowboys Risky Start 103 DEF DAL vs TB
Ryan Flournoy Sit 101.1 WR DAL vs TB
Brevyn Spann-Ford Sit 95.5 TE DAL vs TB
Tyler Goodson Sit 95.3 RB DAL vs TB
Jonathan Mingo Sit 94.7 WR DAL vs TB
KaVontae Turpin Sit 94.4 WR DAL vs TB
Luke Schoonmaker Sit 94.2 TE DAL vs TB
Emari Demercado Sit 91.3 RB DAL vs TB
Camden Brown Sit 90.9 WR DAL vs TB
Sam Howell Sit 90.9 QB DAL vs TB
Hunter Luepke Sit 90.5 RB DAL vs TB

Javonte Williams, RB, Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams had a big day in his team's 34-30 Week 4 win over the Houston Texans. While Williams rushed for an inefficient 62 yards on 19 carries, he logged three rushing touchdowns. The 26-year-old also chipped in as a receiver, hauling in all five of his targets for 21 yards.

Through four weeks this season, Williams has now recorded 231 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 62 carries, along with 15 catches for 77 yards and a score on 17 targets. Williams hasn't been quite as productive on a per-touch basis as he was in 2025, as he's averaged just 3.7 yards per carry. However, he remains the clear workhorse back in Dallas, and the Cowboys clearly trust him in goal-to-go situations.

As long as he remains healthy, Williams profiles as a must-start running back for fantasy managers.

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb erupted in a 34-30 Week 4 win over the Houston Texans, recording 17 receptions (on 21 targets) for 189 yards (11.1 yards per reception) and a touchdown. Lamb's 12-yard, go-ahead touchdown with 40 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter proved to be the game-winner for the Cowboys. The targets, receptions and yardage were all season-highs in 2026 for Lamb.

No other Dallas receiver saw more than five targets, as Lamb reminded everybody why he is still considered a high-end WR1 in fantasy football. He will look to continue the momentum in a Week 5 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for 5?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 5 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Emeka Egbuka, Bucky Irving, George Pickens, Chris Godwin Jr., Jake Ferguson. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 5.

Week 5 Player Decisions. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, we've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 5 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 5 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 5 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool:

Emeka Egbuka
vs
Mark Andrews
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Rome Odunze
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Devaughn Vele
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Woody Marks
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Keon Coleman
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Malik Washington
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Khalil Shakir
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Juwan Johnson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Colston Loveland
Emeka Egbuka
vs
DJ Moore
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Hunter Henry
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tucker Kraft
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tyler Higbee
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Braelon Allen
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tre Tucker
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Denzel Boston
Emeka Egbuka
vs
KC Concepcion
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jordan Addison
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Mike Gesicki
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Alvin Kamara
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Courtland Sutton
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tony Pollard
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Rico Dowdle
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Makai Lemon
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Brenton Strange
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Romeo Doubs
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Samaje Perine
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Omarion Hampton
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jake Ferguson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tyler Warren
Emeka Egbuka
vs
AJ Barner
Emeka Egbuka
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Ladd McConkey
Emeka Egbuka
vs
RJ Harvey
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Kalif Raymond
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Stefon Diggs
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Blake Corum
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Carnell Tate
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Keenan Allen
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Will Shipley
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Isaiah Likely
Emeka Egbuka
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tee Higgins
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Josh Downs
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tre Harris
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Luther Burden III
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Dalton Schultz
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jameson Williams
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Puka Nacua
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Emeka Egbuka
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Zay Flowers
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Nico Collins
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Drake London
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Michael Wilson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Chris Olave
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Davante Adams
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Malik Nabers
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Parker Washington
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Christian Watson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Garrett Wilson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Justin Jefferson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Matthew Golden
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Mike Evans
Emeka Egbuka
vs
DK Metcalf
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Quentin Johnston
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Malachi Fields
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Rashod Bateman
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Troy Franklin
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Roman Wilson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Caleb Douglas
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Cody White
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jaylin Noel
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Mack Hollins
Bucky Irving
vs
Sam Laporta
Bucky Irving
vs
Mike Evans
Bucky Irving
vs
Matthew Golden
Bucky Irving
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Bucky Irving
vs
Cam Skattebo
Bucky Irving
vs
Kyle Monangai
Bucky Irving
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Bucky Irving
vs
DK Metcalf
Bucky Irving
vs
David Montgomery
Bucky Irving
vs
George Kittle
Bucky Irving
vs
Justin Jefferson
Bucky Irving
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Bucky Irving
vs
George Pickens
Bucky Irving
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Bucky Irving
vs
Garrett Wilson
Bucky Irving
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Bucky Irving
vs
Christian Watson
Bucky Irving
vs
Jameson Williams
Bucky Irving
vs
Parker Washington
Bucky Irving
vs
Luther Burden III
Bucky Irving
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Bucky Irving
vs
Josh Downs
Bucky Irving
vs
D'Andre Swift
Bucky Irving
vs
Tee Higgins
Bucky Irving
vs
Malik Nabers
Bucky Irving
vs
Isaiah Likely
Bucky Irving
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Bucky Irving
vs
Davante Adams
Bucky Irving
vs
Carnell Tate
Bucky Irving
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Bucky Irving
vs
Stefon Diggs
Bucky Irving
vs
Brock Bowers
Bucky Irving
vs
RJ Harvey
Bucky Irving
vs
Chris Olave
Bucky Irving
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Bucky Irving
vs
Michael Wilson
Bucky Irving
vs
Tyler Warren
Bucky Irving
vs
Drake London
Bucky Irving
vs
Omarion Hampton
Bucky Irving
vs
Nico Collins
Bucky Irving
vs
Romeo Doubs
Bucky Irving
vs
Javonte Williams
Bucky Irving
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Bucky Irving
vs
Jaylen Warren
Bucky Irving
vs
Rico Dowdle
Bucky Irving
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Bucky Irving
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Bucky Irving
vs
James Cook III
Bucky Irving
vs
Tony Pollard
Bucky Irving
vs
Zay Flowers
Bucky Irving
vs
Alvin Kamara
Bucky Irving
vs
Derrick Henry
Bucky Irving
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Bucky Irving
vs
Trey McBride
Bucky Irving
vs
Jordan Addison
Bucky Irving
vs
Kyren Williams
Bucky Irving
vs
Denzel Boston
Bucky Irving
vs
Chase Brown
Bucky Irving
vs
Braelon Allen
Bucky Irving
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Bucky Irving
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Bucky Irving
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Bucky Irving
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Bucky Irving
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Bucky Irving
vs
Tucker Kraft
Bucky Irving
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Bucky Irving
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Bucky Irving
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Bucky Irving
vs
Colston Loveland
Bucky Irving
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Bucky Irving
vs
Bijan Robinson
Bucky Irving
vs
Woody Marks
Bucky Irving
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Bucky Irving
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Bucky Irving
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Bucky Irving
vs
Samaje Perine
Bucky Irving
vs
Blake Corum
Bucky Irving
vs
Will Shipley
Bucky Irving
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Bucky Irving
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Bucky Irving
vs
Tyjae Spears
Bucky Irving
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Justice Hill
Bucky Irving
vs
Kimani Vidal
Bucky Irving
vs
Najee Harris
Bucky Irving
vs
Austin Ekeler
Bucky Irving
vs
Kendre Miller
Bucky Irving
vs
Jaylen Wright
Bucky Irving
vs
Kaelon Black
Bucky Irving
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Raheim Sanders
Bucky Irving
vs
Sione Vaki
Bucky Irving
vs
Ty Johnson
Bucky Irving
vs
Dameon Pierce
Bucky Irving
vs
Tyler Goodson
Bucky Irving
vs
Sean Tucker
Bucky Irving
vs
George Holani
Bucky Irving
vs
Tyler Badie
George Pickens
vs
Garrett Wilson
George Pickens
vs
Justin Jefferson
George Pickens
vs
Christian Watson
George Pickens
vs
David Montgomery
George Pickens
vs
Parker Washington
George Pickens
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
George Pickens
vs
Jeremiyah Love
George Pickens
vs
Cam Skattebo
George Pickens
vs
D'Andre Swift
George Pickens
vs
Matthew Golden
George Pickens
vs
Malik Nabers
George Pickens
vs
Sam Laporta
George Pickens
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
George Pickens
vs
Bucky Irving
George Pickens
vs
Davante Adams
George Pickens
vs
Mike Evans
George Pickens
vs
Ashton Jeanty
George Pickens
vs
Emanuel Wilson
George Pickens
vs
Brock Bowers
George Pickens
vs
Kyle Monangai
George Pickens
vs
Chris Olave
George Pickens
vs
DK Metcalf
George Pickens
vs
Michael Wilson
George Pickens
vs
George Kittle
George Pickens
vs
Drake London
George Pickens
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
George Pickens
vs
Nico Collins
George Pickens
vs
Quinshon Judkins
George Pickens
vs
Javonte Williams
George Pickens
vs
Jaylen Waddle
George Pickens
vs
Jaylen Warren
George Pickens
vs
Jameson Williams
George Pickens
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
George Pickens
vs
Luther Burden III
George Pickens
vs
James Cook III
George Pickens
vs
Josh Downs
George Pickens
vs
Zay Flowers
George Pickens
vs
Tee Higgins
George Pickens
vs
Derrick Henry
George Pickens
vs
Isaiah Likely
George Pickens
vs
Trey McBride
George Pickens
vs
Ollie Gordon II
George Pickens
vs
Kyren Williams
George Pickens
vs
Carnell Tate
George Pickens
vs
Chase Brown
George Pickens
vs
Stefon Diggs
George Pickens
vs
Christian McCaffrey
George Pickens
vs
RJ Harvey
George Pickens
vs
Jonathan Taylor
George Pickens
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
George Pickens
vs
CeeDee Lamb
George Pickens
vs
Tyler Warren
George Pickens
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
George Pickens
vs
Omarion Hampton
George Pickens
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
George Pickens
vs
Romeo Doubs
George Pickens
vs
Puka Nacua
George Pickens
vs
Dalton Kincaid
George Pickens
vs
Bijan Robinson
George Pickens
vs
Rico Dowdle
George Pickens
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
George Pickens
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
George Pickens
vs
Tony Pollard
George Pickens
vs
Alvin Kamara
George Pickens
vs
J.K. Dobbins
George Pickens
vs
Jordan Addison
George Pickens
vs
Denzel Boston
George Pickens
vs
Braelon Allen
George Pickens
vs
Terry Mclaurin
George Pickens
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
George Pickens
vs
Malik Washington
George Pickens
vs
Devaughn Vele
George Pickens
vs
Rome Odunze
George Pickens
vs
Keon Coleman
George Pickens
vs
Khalil Shakir
George Pickens
vs
DJ Moore
George Pickens
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
George Pickens
vs
Jakobi Meyers
George Pickens
vs
Tre Tucker
George Pickens
vs
KC Concepcion
George Pickens
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
George Pickens
vs
Courtland Sutton
George Pickens
vs
Makai Lemon
George Pickens
vs
Ladd McConkey
George Pickens
vs
Kalif Raymond
George Pickens
vs
Keenan Allen
George Pickens
vs
Tre Harris
George Pickens
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
George Pickens
vs
Kendrick Bourne
George Pickens
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
George Pickens
vs
Quentin Johnston
George Pickens
vs
Dohnte Meyers
George Pickens
vs
Ryan Flournoy
George Pickens
vs
Malachi Fields
George Pickens
vs
Rashod Bateman
George Pickens
vs
Troy Franklin
George Pickens
vs
Roman Wilson
George Pickens
vs
Caleb Douglas
George Pickens
vs
Cody White
George Pickens
vs
Jaylin Noel
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Courtland Sutton
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Mike Gesicki
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Makai Lemon
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
KC Concepcion
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Samaje Perine
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Tre Tucker
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jake Ferguson
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Tyler Higbee
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
AJ Barner
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Ladd McConkey
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Kalif Raymond
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Blake Corum
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
DJ Moore
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Keenan Allen
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Will Shipley
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Khalil Shakir
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Keon Coleman
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Tre Harris
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Dalton Schultz
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Mark Andrews
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Rome Odunze
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Cade Otton
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Devaughn Vele
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Woody Marks
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Malik Washington
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Quentin Johnston
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Tyjae Spears
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Malachi Fields
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Braelon Allen
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Rashod Bateman
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Denzel Boston
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Troy Franklin
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jordan Addison
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Roman Wilson
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Alvin Kamara
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Caleb Douglas
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Tony Pollard
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Michael Mayer
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Justice Hill
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Puka Nacua
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Zay Flowers
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Nico Collins
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Drake London
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Michael Wilson
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Chris Olave
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Davante Adams
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Malik Nabers
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Parker Washington
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Christian Watson
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Garrett Wilson
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Justin Jefferson
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Matthew Golden
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Mike Evans
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
DK Metcalf
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jameson Williams
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Luther Burden III
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Josh Downs
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Tee Higgins
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Carnell Tate
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Stefon Diggs
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Romeo Doubs
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Cody White
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jaylin Noel
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Mack Hollins
Jake Ferguson
vs
Samaje Perine
Jake Ferguson
vs
AJ Barner
Jake Ferguson
vs
Brenton Strange
Jake Ferguson
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jake Ferguson
vs
Makai Lemon
Jake Ferguson
vs
Kalif Raymond
Jake Ferguson
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jake Ferguson
vs
Blake Corum
Jake Ferguson
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jake Ferguson
vs
Keenan Allen
Jake Ferguson
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jake Ferguson
vs
Will Shipley
Jake Ferguson
vs
Mike Gesicki
Jake Ferguson
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jake Ferguson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jake Ferguson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Jake Ferguson
vs
KC Concepcion
Jake Ferguson
vs
Tre Harris
Jake Ferguson
vs
Tre Tucker
Jake Ferguson
vs
Dalton Schultz
Jake Ferguson
vs
Tyler Higbee
Jake Ferguson
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Jake Ferguson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jake Ferguson
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Jake Ferguson
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jake Ferguson
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jake Ferguson
vs
Hunter Henry
Jake Ferguson
vs
Cade Otton
Jake Ferguson
vs
DJ Moore
Jake Ferguson
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Jake Ferguson
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Jake Ferguson
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Jake Ferguson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jake Ferguson
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jake Ferguson
vs
Keon Coleman
Jake Ferguson
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Jake Ferguson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jake Ferguson
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Jake Ferguson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jake Ferguson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Jake Ferguson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jake Ferguson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jake Ferguson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jake Ferguson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jake Ferguson
vs
Mark Andrews
Jake Ferguson
vs
Malachi Fields
Jake Ferguson
vs
Rome Odunze
Jake Ferguson
vs
Rashod Bateman
Jake Ferguson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Jake Ferguson
vs
Troy Franklin
Jake Ferguson
vs
Woody Marks
Jake Ferguson
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Jake Ferguson
vs
Malik Washington
Jake Ferguson
vs
Roman Wilson
Jake Ferguson
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jake Ferguson
vs
Caleb Douglas
Jake Ferguson
vs
Colston Loveland
Jake Ferguson
vs
Michael Mayer
Jake Ferguson
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jake Ferguson
vs
Justice Hill
Jake Ferguson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jake Ferguson
vs
Cody White
Jake Ferguson
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Jake Ferguson
vs
Jaylin Noel
Jake Ferguson
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jake Ferguson
vs
Mack Hollins
Jake Ferguson
vs
Braelon Allen
Jake Ferguson
vs
Kimani Vidal
Jake Ferguson
vs
Denzel Boston
Jake Ferguson
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Jake Ferguson
vs
Trey McBride
Jake Ferguson
vs
Brock Bowers
Jake Ferguson
vs
Sam Laporta
Jake Ferguson
vs
George Kittle
Jake Ferguson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Jake Ferguson
vs
Tyler Warren
Jake Ferguson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jake Ferguson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jake Ferguson
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Jake Ferguson
vs
Greg Dulcich
Jake Ferguson
vs
Evan Engram
Jake Ferguson
vs
Darnell Washington
Jake Ferguson
vs
Gunnar Helm
Jake Ferguson
vs
Colby Parkinson
Jake Ferguson
vs
Dawson Knox
Jake Ferguson
vs
Cole Kmet
Jake Ferguson
vs
Theo Johnson
Jake Ferguson
vs
Noah Fant
Jake Ferguson
vs
Eli Raridon
Jake Ferguson
vs
Matthew Hibner
Jake Ferguson
vs
Jonnu Smith
Jake Ferguson
vs
Foster Moreau
Jake Ferguson
vs
Elijah Higgins
Jake Ferguson
vs
John Bates
Jake Ferguson
vs
Blake Whiteheart
Jake Ferguson
vs
Nate Adkins
Jake Ferguson
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Adam Trautman
Jake Ferguson
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Zach Ertz
Jake Ferguson
vs
Austin Hooper
Jake Ferguson
vs
Daniel Bellinger

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Adem Bona

Expected to Miss Two More Preseason Games
Anfernee Simons

Sidelined Two More Preseason Games
Dominick Barlow

Set to Miss Two More Preseason Contests
Jalen Duren

Expected to Suit Up in Preseason
Jusuf Nurkić

Jusuf Nurkic Sidelined at Least Four Weeks
Mason Miller

Back From the Paternity List for Game 4
Ladd McConkey

a Non-Participant in Wednesday's Practice
Rhamondre Stevenson

Limited in Practice, Could Play in Week 5
Tee Higgins

Misses Practice With Groin, Neck Injuries
Saquon Barkley

Not at Wednesday's Practice
Justin Jefferson

Limited on Wednesday, "Doing Well"
Jeremiyah Love

Ankle Injury Not Expected to Impact him in Week 5
Filip Hallander

Oilers Bring in Filip Hallander
Drew Helleson

Could Make Season Debut This Weekend
Jason Dickinson

Cleared for Season Debut
Zachary L'Heureux

Available for Season Debut
Alexander Romanov

Out for 6-8 Months With Torn ACL
Matt Roy

Unavailable Against Penguins
Bryan Rust

Set for Season Debut Wednesday
Malik Nabers

Misses Practice on Wednesday with Knee Issue
Dallas Goedert

Returns to Practice, Should Play on Sunday
Jayden Daniels

Expected to Practice in Full on Wednesday
Lamar Jackson

Not Practicing on Wednesday
Rhamondre Stevenson

Not Expected to Practice Wednesday
Jon Rahm

Leaving LIV Golf
Keith Mitchell

Looks Set for Another Strong Finish in Japan
Breece Hall

Still Considered Week-to-Week
Lamar Jackson

Has Outside Chance to Play in Week 5
Adrian Morejon

Dealing With "Stickiness in his Shoulder"
Kurt Kitayama

Bringing Strong Form to Baycurrent Classic
Brian Harman

Looking to Find Success in Japan
Keegan Bradley

Looking to Find His Game in Japan
Ryan Lindgren

Limited to Handful of Minutes Against Vegas
Naz Reid

Scores 13 Points in Hornets Preseason Debut
Justin Thomas

Making Spot Start at Baycurrent Classic For a Fourth Time
Alexander Romanov

Hurt in Battle of New York
Day'Ron Sharpe

Fills Stat Sheet in Preseason Opener
Teuvo Teravainen

to Miss Thursday's Action
Darryn Peterson

Pours in 23 Points in Home Preseason Debut
Victor Olofsson

Makes Early Exit After Scoring Twice
Aday Mara

Posts 12 Points, Three Blocks in Preseason Debut
Mikhail Sergachev

Exits Tuesday's Win With Head Injury
Grayson Allen

Perfect From Deep in Hornets Debut
Trey Murphy III

Chips in 11 Points in Preseason Opener
Brad Marchand

Suffers Apparent Knee Injury Tuesday
PHI

Michael Bunting Joins Flyers
Julius Randle

Scores 13 Points in Preseason Debut
Tank Bigsby

Officially Placed on Injured Reserve
Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Strikes Out 10 in Game 3 Win on Tuesday
Al Horford

Set for Bench Role Against Lakers
Kristaps Porzingis

Remains Away From the Warriors
Stephen Curry

Set for Around 20 Minutes Against Lakers
Gui Santos

Joins Warriors' Starting Lineup Against Lakers
Brandon Miller

Misses Preseason Opener with Shin Contusion
Ariel Hukporti

Out for Season with Ruptured Achilles
Marco Kasper

Considered Week-to-Week
Mason Appleton

Out Week-to-Week
J.T. Compher

Won't Play Against Senators
Dylan Larkin

Set for Season Debut Tuesday
Lamar Jackson

Could Miss Multiple Games with Ankle Injury
Ivan Demidov

Ruled Out for 2-4 Weeks
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Battling Knee Soreness, Serving as DH in Game 3
Aaron Ekblad

to Remain Out Tuesday
Aleksander Barkov

to Miss 6-8 Weeks
Lane Johnson

Retires From NFL Effective Immediately
Ladd McConkey

Now Considered Day-to-Day
Joe Mixon

Remains a Free Agent Following His Physical with Seahawks
Ben Rice

Delivers Two Homers in Losing Effort
Darius Acuff Jr.

Scores 19 Points in Kings Preseason Debut
LaMelo Ball

Sharp in Timberwolves Preseason Debut
Anthony Edwards

Leads Wolves with 14 Points in Preseason Opener
Lamar Jackson

Questionable at Best for Week 5
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Worth a Look at Baycurrent Classic
Jackson Suber

Plays in Japan for the First Time
Maverick McNealy

Attempts to Erase Utah from His Memory
Michael Kim

Seeks a Better Result in Japan
Ryan Gerard

Needs his Putter to Work Better at Baycurrent Classic
Rickie Fowler

Set to Take on Japan After Time Off
Brian Robinson

Three TDs Give Fantasy Managers a Late-Week Boost
Garrett Crochet

Expected to Have a Normal Offseason
Nick Bosa

Unlikely to Play in Week 5
Roman Anthony

Likely to Avoid Surgery
Josh Naylor

Undergoes Right-Wrist Surgery
Cal Raleigh

Undergoes Left-Shoulder Surgery
Gavin Williams

Strikes Out 11 in Game 2 Loss
Parker Messick

Will Take the Hill Against the White Sox In Game 1 of ALDS
Hagen Smith

Will Start Game 1 For White Sox in ALDS
MLB

Dodgers Don't Name Closer For NLDS Vs. Braves
Tarik Skubal

Will Pitch Game 1 For Dodgers Against Braves
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