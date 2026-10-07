Wyatt discusses five well-known fantasy football players who have not performed well heading into Week 5 of the 2026 season. Is it time to drop, sell, or hold?
We're heading into a pivotal Week 5 for fantasy football, and most of us are over a quarter of the way through our regular season. We've entered the window where we need to decide if we're disappointed or concerned about well-known players that are underperforming.
We can give grace to those we are disappointed in who may have had some bad luck, but we know brighter days are ahead. However, we need to actively sell well-known players we're concerned about due to offensive systems or players flat-out underwhelming. Their names still trump their lacking performance, but that won't last much longer.
Today, we're looking at well-known fantasy football players who are struggling and not meeting expectations. Should fantasy managers hold these players, sell while we still can, or is it finally time to drop them off in dumpsville? Without further ado, what should fantasy managers do with these well-known players heading into Week 5?Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
Are the days of Jalen Hurts being a fantasy QB1 behind us? I don’t even mean a QB1 expected to finish top-5 each week; I mean a top-12 finisher every week.
JALEN HURTS TO Darius Cooper!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/YEiErrM55A
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 20, 2026
Hurts is coming off a 13.52 fantasy-point performance and threw for 93 passing yards. As a result, Hurts finished outside the top 15 quarterbacks in Week 4 as the QB19,
Hurts is QB12 in points per game and is averaging 17.5 fantasy points per game. The biggest concern in Hurts’ fantasy outlook is his lack of rushing.
The 28-year-old hasn’t had more than five rushing attempts and 30 rushing yards in six of his last seven games, including the playoffs. He has also had only one rushing touchdown in his last 10 games.
During that stretch, he averages 15.7 fantasy points per game, which would be the QB23 in points per game last season. Hurts was drafted as the QB5, and he has not lived up to expectations.
However, groupthink about Hurts’ fantasy value hasn’t fully caught up to his performance yet.
It is the perfect window to sell your Hurts stock before it hits rock bottom if he has a few more clunker outings.
Verdict: Sell low in all leagues
Cam Skattebo, RB, New York Giants
The people’s running back has gotten off to a sluggish start after coming off a gruesome ankle injury last season. Cam Skattebo is the PPR RB24 and is averaging 11.1 points per game through four games this season.
Since returning from his injury, there's been a dip in his efficiency numbers and utilization in the passing game.
|Metric
|Pre-Injury
(8 games)
|Post-Injury
(4 games)
|Yards Per Carry
|4.1
|3.5
|Targets Per Game
|4
|2.25
|Catches Per Game
|3
|2
|Receiving Yards Per Game
|25.9
|16.8
Skattebo was close to averaging six points a game from his receiving production before his injury, compared to close to four points per game now.
The bigger difference in his production was his ability to find the end zone last year. In eight games, he scored eight total touchdowns, and he has only found the end zone once this season.
Now, we could point to Skattebo being in a new offense in 2026 with Matt Nagy calling plays instead of Brian Daboll to explain the drop in passing-game usage and touchdown equity. However, if that is the case, it calls for greater concerns in Skattebo’s outlook for the rest of the season.
As Skattebo gets further removed from his injury, he will regain his speed and power to be more effective and more comfortable as a versatile back. But if it's the scheme and playcalling, Skattebo will be stuck with that for the rest of this season and likely next season.
Cam Skattebo is back to scoring TDs and hitting backflips 🙌
DALvsNYG on NBC/Peacock
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/ZoMoPaWGmh
— NFL (@NFL) September 14, 2026
Nonetheless, there's been a drop-off in production, and it's concerning.
Here’s the bad news…you have to hold onto Skattebo. He’s too valuable to drop, and you likely can’t trade him for a valuable enough return to make it worth trading.
Skattebo lands in the midst of a group of fantasy RB2s that we don’t feel great about starting, but because of the landscape of the running back position, we have to.
We don’t get much excitement or warm fuzzy feelings when starting these guys: Quinshon Judkins, Bhayshul Tuten, David Montgomery, Rhamondre Stevenson, Bucky Irving, Tony Pollard, etc.
It’s the RB dead zone, and we’ve just got to close our eyes and keep rolling them out there in our starting lineups.
Verdict: Hold in 12-team leagues
Omarion Hampton, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
Yup. This is where we are at on the 2026 Omarion Hampton experience. The fantasy football community’s surefire breakout candidate is the PPR RB22 and averages 11.2 points per game despite scoring three touchdowns in four games.
Omarion Hampton finds the hole for the touchdown! https://t.co/OG7eBXlegu
— TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 4, 2026
Adding insult to injury, two No. 2 backs on their own teams have outproduced Hampton. Brian Robinson Jr. and Kyle Monangai are ahead of him in overall scoring and points per game.
Hampton has also seen his team's carry percentage share drop over the last two weeks, with a season low in Week 4.
- Week 1 - 57%
- Week 2 - 72%
- Week 3 - 54%
- Week 4 - 28%
To make matters worse, Hampton also took a backseat in Week 4 to Keaton Mitchell. Mitchell led the team in carries (10) and snap percentage (37), while Hampton had nine carries and the same snap percentage (35) as Kimani Vidal.
This could be the signal that the tide is starting to shift against Hampton in the Chargers backfield. Mitchell has gotten more involved over the last two weeks, and Vidal saw a season-high five carries, which is more than half the amount Hampton got.
Additionally, Hampton has been a non-factor in the passing game, which was one of the appeals of Mike McDaniel becoming his playcaller.
During his tenure in Miami, the running back position had a target share of at least 20 percent each season, according to CBS Sports. In addition, De'Von Achane has seen 85-plus targets, totaled 480-plus receiving yards, and caught at least four receiving touchdowns in each of his last two seasons.
Unfortunately, Hampton hasn't lived up to the hype from the offseason, and dark clouds remain on the horizon with their murder row of opponents.
|Week 5
|vs. Denver Broncos
|Week 6
|@ Kansas City Chiefs
|Week 7
|Bye Week
|Week 8
|@ Los Angeles Rams
|Week 9
|vs. Houston Texans
|Week 10
|@ Baltimore Ravens
It’s time to sell Hampton now while it’s still early enough in the season and there’s some perceived value. He’s become a touchdown-dependent flex play, and the three touchdowns he opened the year with are appealing to potential trade suitors.
We should try to sell Hampton before he lands in the same tier as Skattebo.
Verdict: Sell low in all leagues
Jaylen Waddle, WR, Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos offense has struggled to move the ball and has been stagnant. They are averaging the sixth-fewest points per game (18.5), sixth-fewest yards of offense, and the 13th-fewest passing yards in the league.
As a result, it's becoming a must-avoid offense for fantasy football, with few fantasy-viable players. Unfortunately, that includes Jaylen Waddle, who we had high expectations for entering this season.
The former sixth overall pick averaged 43.6 yards per touchdown at Alabama and set the NFL single-season rookie reception record is trying to stay fantasy relevant in Denver.
ARE YOU KIDDING ME!?
Jaylen Waddle takes the punt 77 yards TO THE HOUSE for an @AlabamaFTBL touchdown! https://t.co/9JqltcLlWW
— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 9, 2019
Waddle is the PPR WR33, averaging 11.0 points per game, and has finished outside the top 60 weekly receiver scoring twice (half of the games this season). Additionally, he’s averaging 11.6 yards per reception, which is his lowest total since his rookie season.
The 27-year-old has been a fantasy roller coaster, with 14-plus PPR points in two games and under seven PPR points in his other two outings. Not to mention, his late touchdown in Week 4 saved fantasy managers and bailed out his low-scoring performance.
If Waddle didn't score last Sunday, he would have scored less than seven fantasy points and finished under 25 receiving yards for the third time this season. It would have dropped him to the PPR WR50 and his average to 8.9 points per game.
Thankfully, we don’t live in that multiverse, and he landed in the endzone, so we don’t have to worry about it.
The Davis Webb experience hasn’t been the best through four games, and it could be only a matter of time before Sean Payton wants to take back playcalling duties.
Payton returning to playcalling would give Waddle’s fantasy outlook a slight bump, but it doesn’t change who is throwing Waddle the football.
Through four games, Bo Nix is the No. 19 quarterback in passing yards with the third-lowest yards per passing attempt and sixth-worst completion percentage among quarterbacks with at least 70 passing attempts.
It’s been rough sledding in Denver, and it is unfortunately time to get out from under your Waddle stock for 2026.
Verdict: Sell low in all leagues
Kyle Pitts Sr., TE, Atlanta Falcons
Fact or Fiction: Kevin Stefanski loves to involve the tight end in his passing offense?
Fiction. It looks like he depended on tight ends out of necessity in Cleveland and never had a receiver like Drake London to scheme plays for.
Why might I ask this question? Well, Kyle Pitts Sr. has been the PPR TE50 overall and is averaging 2.9 points per game.
After review it's a... touchdown!
Kyle Pitts with his THIRD of the night 🙌
ATLvsTB on Prime Video
Also streaming on @NFLPlus https://t.co/Qhap3iexGS
— NFL (@NFL) December 12, 2025
Over the past two weeks, it’s been the B. Robinson-squared show, featuring London. The running back duo has eight rushing touchdowns, and London has accounted for 60.5 percent of the team's receiving yards over the last two games.
Since Michael Penix Jr. took control of the offense, the team is averaging 40 points per game and has been the league's highest-scoring offense over that two-game stretch.
Pitts has four catches for 52 yards on five targets during this period. They've been the most productive offense in the league with Penix under center, and he’s scored a total of 9.2 PPR points.
The Atlanta Falcons RB2 has four more touchdowns than Pitts (zero) this season. No offense to Brian Robinson Jr., who I’ve been a fan of since his Alabama days, but he wasn’t billed as a generational draft prospect expected to change the view of his position.
Pitts was that generational prospect, and there was hope Stefanski would be the coach to finally make that dream happen.
It’s sad to say, but Pitts was dropped off in fantasy dumpsville once again during his young career.
Verdict: Drop in 12-team leagues
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