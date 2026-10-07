Defenses (DEF) to Start in Week 6 (2026): Best Fantasy Football Streaming Options

Frank Ammirante analyzes which defenses (DEF) to sit or start in Week 6 (2026) of the NFL season, and provides his best fantasy football streaming options.
Finding the right defense to stream can give you an edge in fantasy football, especially when you target favorable matchups before your league mates.
As is always the case in this article, we're looking a week ahead, focusing on defenses rostered in fewer than 30% of Yahoo! leagues, giving you some potential options on the waiver wire.
With that in mind, let's take a look at why the Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New York Giants, New Orleans Saints, and Indianapolis Colts are my favorite defensive streamers for Week 6.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Best D/ST Streaming Options For Week 6
Each of these D/ST streaming options is widely available. More popular options aren't listed here because they are currently rostered in more than 30% of Yahoo! leagues.
Cleveland Browns (19%) vs. Baltimore Ravens
The Browns defense has been underwhelming for fantasy managers so far, averaging just 5.3 fantasy points per game. Still, Week 5 features a sneaky matchup for this team.
Baltimore will likely have to start Tyler Huntley at quarterback, as Lamar Jackson is currently considered week-to-week with an ankle injury. This obviously lowers the ceiling of this Ravens offense and gives the Browns a better chance to generate sacks and turnovers.
This also profiles as a game that could stay relatively low-scoring. If neither offense is able to consistently sustain drives, Cleveland should have more opportunities to create negative plays and capitalize on mistakes.
#Browns DL Mason Graham, a standout who leads the team in sacks, is expected to miss a few weeks with an MCL sprain and ankle sprain, sources say based on the preliminary evaluation.
The MRI revealed some good news, with hopes that it’s not a long-term injury. https://t.co/rDwZFWGS3Q
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 2, 2026
While it's going to be a bit tougher with Mason Graham out of the lineup, and the Browns haven't shown enough to trust every week, the matchup makes them a viable streaming option. With Huntley under center and a potentially ugly game environment, Cleveland has a better path to useful fantasy production than its season-long numbers suggest.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9%) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Buccaneers defense has been irrelevant in fantasy so far, averaging just 5.3 fantasy points per game. Even so, this could be a sneaky streaming spot in Week 5.
Tampa Bay gets Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers at home. As a veteran quarterback with diminished mobility, this sets up as a spot where the Bucs could rack up sacks and turnovers. This defense has done a solid job keeping games competitive despite the offense's struggles. That matters for fantasy because the Buccaneers have rarely been forced into completely unfavorable game scripts.
Rodgers is still capable of picking apart a defense, so this is still a risky play. However, Tampa Bay should have opportunities to generate pressure and force Pittsburgh into mistakes if the game stays close.
Rueben Bain Jr. all true pass rush reps in week 2 https://t.co/FJQoVcwocT
— NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) September 21, 2026
This could also be a spot where Rueben Bain Jr. gets going. The talented rookie edge rusher can cause issues for the Steelers in pass protection here.
At just 9% rostered, the Buccaneers make sense as a deeper streaming option. Their season-long fantasy production has been poor, but the home matchup and their ability to keep opponents within reach give them some sneaky upside.
New York Giants (6%) vs. New Orleans Saints
The Giants defense has quietly been useful for fantasy managers, averaging 7.3 fantasy points per game while coming off a 14-point performance against Arizona.
Rookie Arvell Reese has been a big reason for that improvement. He already looks like a difference-maker and gives New York another disruptive piece capable of creating pressure and negative plays.
Arvell Reese was ALL OVER the field against Arizona today.
8 SOLO TKL, 1 TFL, 1 INT, 3 PD vs Cardinals
The rookie keeps stacking impact plays and strengthening his DROY case. https://t.co/WBFxXSoMaq
— Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) October 4, 2026
The matchup also sets up well. New Orleans has struggled to establish any sort of running game, which could put even more pressure on Tyler Shough to carry the offense through the air.
That one-dimensional approach should create more opportunities for the Giants to rush the passer and force mistakes, especially at home.
At just 6% rostered, New York is one of the most appealing streamers on the board in Week 5. The defense is trending up, and a favorable matchup against a Saints offense lacking balance gives the Giants a nice upside.
New Orleans Saints (6%) at New York Giants
The Saints are strictly a desperation streaming option in Week 5. They're averaging only 2.0 fantasy points per game, so there hasn't been any production to trust.
The appeal comes almost entirely from the matchup. Jameis Winston is likely to be under center for New York for another week. His aggressive style has always created opportunities for opposing defenses to force turnovers.
That gives New Orleans at least some fantasy upside despite its poor start. If the Saints can generate pressure and bait Winston into a few risky throws, sacks and interceptions could quickly make this defense usable.
There are safer options available, but at just 6% rostered, New Orleans is worth considering in deeper leagues if you're running out of choices. The floor is low, but Winston's gunslinger mentality gives the Saints a path to a spike week.
Indianapolis Colts (4%) vs. Tennessee Titans
The Colts defense has not provided fantasy value so far, averaging only 3.3 fantasy points per game. However, this is easily one of their best matchups of the season.
Indianapolis gets Tennessee at home with Cam Ward under center. Ward has been one of the NFL's least effective quarterbacks to start the year, making the Titans an offense worth targeting when looking for a streaming defense.
A struggling rookie quarterback can also create exactly the type of opportunities fantasy managers want. If the Colts can generate consistent pressure, Ward could be forced into sacks, rushed throws, and turnovers. This game can also turn into a blowout, as the Colts have turned their season around, now 2-2 on the year after dropping their first two games.
Indianapolis isn't a defense I'd want to hold long-term, but this is a strong spot to use it for one week. At only 4% rostered, the Colts are widely available and have legitimate upside against an offense that has struggled to move the ball.
Ranking the Week 6 Streaming D/STs
I'd rank these deep streamer D/STs in this article as follows:
- Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
- New York Giants vs. New Orleans Saints
- Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens
- New Orleans Saints at New York Giants
If you're in a league where more widely rostered D/STs are available, I'd consider the following matchups as well:
- Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals
- Pittsburgh Steelers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans
- New England Patriots vs. New York Jets
- Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Tips for Streaming D/STs
Use these strategies when deciding which D/ST to stream:
- Look for defenses that are favored, as positive game scripts can create more opportunities for sacks and turnovers.
- Target teams facing offenses with low implied point totals.
- If your roster allows it, stash a D/ST a week early to stay ahead of the waiver wire.
- Avoid holding a defense long-term unless it has consistently produced strong fantasy results.
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