Michael Florio's fantasy football sneaky starts, pivot plays, and post-waiver waiver pickups for Week 5 of 2026. Start 'em as under-the-radar fantasy sleepers.
Injuries continue to pile up. It has made it tough to navigate for some, but as I said last week, you just have to stay afloat during this stretch. Your team will get healthy, and other teams will get bitten by the injury bug.
All you have to do right now is field the best lineup you can and try to stay around .500. If you do that, you will be in the hunt for a playoff spot later in the year, hopefully when you have your normal lineup at your disposal.
On top of the injuries, the byes are back in our lives, with the Chiefs and Panthers off this week. Luckily for fantasy managers, it is a good week for streaming options.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Running Backs - Sneaky Starts and Pivot Options
Emanuel Wilson saw 25 opportunities last week and turned them into 120 yards and a touchdown. He now has two games with 20-plus touches and has topped 90 yards in each game. He also saw four targets last week, after seeing just one in the first three games combined.
The Seahawks have ruled out Zach Charbonnet, and Jadarian Price remains out. Joe Mixon did not work out. That leaves Wilson as the clear-cut starter for Seattle. The 49ers may be tough against the run, but volume wins out.
Emanuel Wilson finds paydirt for the 2nd time today! https://t.co/KtmbR0PNeN
— TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 4, 2026
Will Shipley is the last Philly RB left standing as both Saquon Barkley and Tank Bigsby were hurt last week. Full disclosure, I hate the matchup. The Jags have allowed the fewest rushing yards per game to RBs and just one rushing touchdown.
The Jags have allowed the second-most receiving yards per game to backs. That is what fantasy managers are banking on this week. Especially given how short-handed the Eagles currently are. Volume wins out here.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt started off well last week until Marcus Mariota was injured. Still, JCM saw four targets last week, his first career game with more than two. Now he gets the Giants, who have allowed 99 rush yards per game to backs. They have allowed explosive runs at the third-highest rate.
Plus, Bill will either have Jayden Daniels back this week, or he will have a late-round rookie making his first NFL start. I would anticipate a lot of running in that scenario. Bill gets one more chance in this favorable matchup.
Braelon Allen played 94 percent of the snaps in Week 4. He saw 14 carries and two targets, turning them into 67 yards. It was not the biggest fantasy day, but the elite volume cannot be ignored.
Also, he faces the Browns this week, so the game script could be more on his side. Especially since bad weather is in the forecast for the Jets. Allen remains in play if Breece Hall sits.
Wide Receivers - Sneaky Starts and Pivot Options
Carnell Tate has seen his target rate climb every week. In Week 4, it reached 43 percent.
He is also seeing more downfield usage. He has four deep targets in the last two games, after seeing none in the first two weeks.
It seems like the Titans are unlocking him. This year, 26 of his 32 targets have come against zone coverage, which the Texans play 83% of the time. Houston has also allowed the second most yards and touchdowns to receivers. Tate can be elevated from the bench into starting lineups this week.
Carnell Tate is being unlocked! https://t.co/afUomxuAXl
— Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) October 5, 2026
Stefon Diggs gets another shot this week. He saw nine targets last week, his second time in four games. Plus, we just saw Michael Wilson go off against the Giants. I believe the stats are a bit skewed due to who they have played, but the Giants are a secondary that can be picked on for fantasy purposes. Diggs is especially in play if Daniels plays and Terry McLaurin sits.
If the latter happens, Antonio Williams is in play as a sleeper. He saw eight targets last week. He would be a deep league pivot option.
Romeo Doubs is coming off his best game as a Patriot. He saw nine targets, turning them into six catches for 53 yards and two scores. The Pats are already without A.J. Brown and Mack Hollins is now up in the air, meaning Doubs should be the top target once again this week.
Doubs brings a high ceiling in what should be a competitive game against the Raiders.
Keon Coleman is coming off of a strong performance in Week 4. He turned seven targets into 116 yards and a touchdown. He has two solid fantasy days this season, and both have come when DJ Moore exited early.
The Bills should be in a high-scoring game this week against the Rams, which would make Coleman a low-floor, high-ceiling option. However, if Moore sits, he would be worth getting into lineups. I added him in a number of leagues where I have Moore, which allows me to take it down to the wire on Monday Night.
Tight Ends - Sneaky Starts and Pivot Options
Mike Gesicki may be a strong streaming option in Week 5. The Bengals could be without Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, and if so, Gesicki could be the top target for Joe Burrow. He has a touchdown in three of four games.
Plus, he’s in a fantastic matchup. The Dolphins are top four in receiving yards and fantasy PPG to tight ends. If the two stars are out, Gesicki would be the top streaming option.
Mike Gesicki TD off a Joe Burrow dime!
JAXvsCIN on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/jDPP7wSCt7
— NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2026
Michael Mayer has averaged over 14 fantasy PPG when Brock Bowers plays, compared to just seven per game when he is out. He saw 10 targets last week. The Raiders are using multiple tight ends at a high rate. An argument can be made that Mayer is their second option behind Bowers.
Tyler Higbee has topped 60 receiving yards in back-to-back games. He has been the biggest beneficiary with Terrance Ferguson sidelined. In that span, he has 17 targets.
He is a streaming option in what could be a very high-scoring game against the Bills. Plus, he plays on Monday night. Who doesn’t love having a chance going into the final game of the week?
Greg Dulcich is an option for those diving deep. The Bengals have allowed the most yards and the sixth-most fantasy PPG to tight ends. In a game where the Dolphins should have to throw, Dulcich brings sneaky upside (albeit no floor).
Quarterbacks - Sneaky Starts and Pivot Options
Jacoby Brissett is a straight start this week. Just like last year, Brissett is airing the ball out often this season. He is eighth in the NFL in passing attempts. More than anything, though, this is about the matchup.
The Lions have allowed the most passing yards and touchdowns in the NFL. Every QB to face them has scored at least 21 fantasy points. They have finished QB8, QB1, QB3 and QB6. I would start Brissett over Brock Purdy, Jalen Hurts, and Justin Herbert this week.
Jameis Winston is coming off his most productive game of the season. Now he gets a strong matchup against the Commanders. They have allowed the seventh-most passing yards per game. They have also allowed the most passing touchdowns in the league (11).
Three of the four QBs who faced them have scored 23 fantasy points. Winston is certainly in play in superflex leagues. He is also an option for those dealing with a QB injury or who want to avoid a disappointing QB such as Herbert.
"It felt good to get a win, but I desire to be so much better for this team"
- Jameis Winston https://t.co/kLbElHK1yu
— SNY Giants (@SNYGiants) October 7, 2026
Aaron Rodgers is getting volume this week. He has thrown at least 39 times in three of the four games this season. Now he gets the Colts, who have allowed the fourth-most passing yards per game and sixth-most fantasy PPG. They’ve also generated pressure at the lowest rate in football (26 percent).
Rodgers is in play as a streaming option or injury replacement this week.
Make sure to follow Michael on X, @MichaelFFlorio.
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