November 14, 2026

Get today's top DraftKings daily fantasy hockey lineup picks for November 14, 2026. Doug's expert NHL DFS goalies picks, value plays, stacks, and power play picks.

Out of nowhere, the NHL hits us with a 12-game slate this Saturday night. Usually we get eight or nine games, but the league went hard tonight. Most of the league’s premier teams feature on this slate, including Colorado, Toronto, and Edmonton. The big question is if we actually want to use any of those teams tonight.

If we don’t like these public teams, who do we like? Where is the value? Do we look to a potential shootout in Washington between the Capitals and Devils? Will the Lightning take it to a shockingly strong Detroit defense? Are we continuing to ride Cutter Gauthier’s epic hot streak? Read on to find out the answers to these questions and more as we dive into tonight’s slate.

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NHL DFS Analysis And Picks For 11/14/26

Montreal Canadiens (MTL1 - Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki, Juraj Slafkovsky; $17700 DK)

Defensive Addition: Lane Hutson ($5000 DK)

Avalanche goalie Mackenzie Blackwood is reeling, having allowed three goals in three of his past four starts and averaging 2.92 goals per game allowed on the road. As a team, the Avs have surrendered 3.31 even-strength goals per 60 minutes on the road, a number surpassed by only the Florida Panthers on tonight’s slate.

We don’t often attack Colorado, but their road woes make them extremely vulnerable to a potent offense. The worst offenders are the defensive pairing of Brett Kulak and Cale Makar. The duo has allowed 23.33 high-danger chances and 44.71 scoring chances per 60 minutes outside of the thin air of the Rocky Mountains.

On the other side of the ice, the Canadiens have one of the league's most potent offenses. They’ve averaged 2.65 even-strength goals per 60 minutes at home, and advanced data suggests they have room to grow, with expected scoring 0.25 goals higher. Nick Suzuki has scored 14 or more DraftKings points in half the games he’s played since returning from injury one week ago.

Montreal goal! Scored by Nick Suzuki with 01:38 left in the 3rd. Assisted by Cole Caufield and Lane Hutson. MTL: 1 | MIN: 1 #MINvsMTL #GoHabsGo #mnwild https://t.co/JabWvHIjCJ — NHL Goals (@nhl_goal_bot) November 11, 2026

Cole Caufield is on a five-game points-scoring streak, and he’s scored in 37% of his games this year. It’s an odd narrative, but Caufield is known as “Mr. Saturday Night,” having scored 66 career goals in Saturday games, including four in five games this year. Lane Hutson joins the top line on the power play, and he's scored in six of his past seven games, including two multi-point affairs. He’s a great addition if you want to go all in on Montreal and differentiate your lineup from players who will only use forwards.

Tampa Bay Lightning (TB1 - Brandon Hagel, Jake Guentzel, Nikita Kucherov; $22000 DK)

Defensive Addition: Charle-Edouard D’Astous ($3800 DK)

It may seem counterintuitive to suggest the Lightning tonight, seeing as this line struggled in the exact same matchup 11 days ago. The team scored four goals, but neither Brandon Hagel nor Jake Guentzel played particularly well. Still, the data is the data, and this is the line we want to use against the Red Wings.

Detroit’s defensive pairing of Justin Faulk and Ben Chiarot is the most generous on the team, allowing 39.07 scoring chances and 3.42 expected goals per 60 minutes on the road. Goalie John Gibson has given up 3.18 even-strength goals per 60 minutes on the road, saving just 76.2% of the high-danger shots he’s faced.

Despite the struggles the last time these two teams faced off in Tampa Bay, the Lightning have been gangbusters at home, scoring 3.42 even-strength goals and producing 14.29 high-danger chances per 60 minutes. Hagel and Guentzel have been lethal together, producing 4.06 expected goals and 45.04 scoring chances per 60 minutes at home.

Nikita Kucherov is one of the league's best offensive threats, and the team is expected to score 3.6 goals per 60 minutes at home whenever he is on the ice. He’s white-hot right now, with five multi-point games in his last seven outings. Overall, he’s accounted for 13 points and 23 shots on goal over that time period. Getting exposure to him in this strong matchup is a good idea, even if he’s just a one-off or a cash game core play.

Los Angeles Kings (LAK1 - Artemi Panarin, Alex Laferriere, Adrian Kempe; $18700 DK)

Defensive Addition: Brandt Clarke ($5300)

This is the third slate in a row where the Kings present as one of the better options. Sadly, they let us down both times, combining for just two goals on Tuesday and Thursday night in premium spots. They once again look to be one of the best spots on the slate, as their top line should see plenty of ice time against Calgary’s defensive pairing of Jake Middleton and Zach Whitecloud.

That duo has been one of the more generous this season, giving up 3.56 expected goals, 14.28 high-danger chances, and 34.68 scoring chances per 60 minutes on the road. Goalie Dustin Wolf hasn’t been awful, giving up 2.73 even-strength goals per 60 minutes on the road, but he’s saved just 73.1% of the high-danger shots he’s faced, and that will be a problem against the Kings.

Los Angeles averages 13.76 high-danger chances per 60 minutes at home and is a team poised for a breakout. The team has scored just 1.88 even-strength goals per 60 minutes at home, but advanced data shows they were expected to score 0.81 more goals. That’s a monster number, and it tells me that Calgary is in trouble tonight. I know we’ve been burned by this play a lot, but the turnaround is coming, and I want to be on the right side because when it happens, the goals will come in bunches.

Bunches of goals break slates. Alex Laferriere, Adrian Kempe, and Artemi Panarin have taken 32 shots over their past three games and have just one goal to show for it. At some point, those shots are going to start hitting the back of the net. The Kings are a great late-night hammer pivot off Cutter Gauthier and a far more popular Anaheim stack.

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NHL DFS Value Stack of the Night

Utah Mammoth (UTA1 - Vincent Trocheck, Anders Lee, Clayton Keller; $14600 DK)

Defensive Addition: Mikhail Sergachev ($5500 DK)

The Mammoth aren’t your typical value stack as their combined price point is $14600, but with a few expensive stacks popping for us, we can build a balanced lineup where Utah is the cheaper of the two stacks. We can play this line a number of ways; either as a full stack or as one of two mini-stacks of Vincent Trocheck/Anders Lee or Clayton Keller/Mikhail Sergachev.

You’d use Trocheck and Lee if you wanted exposure to the line but didn’t have much salary cap space, whereas Keller and Sergachev are the glamour pair if you have cap space to spare. Utah has put their lines in a blender recently, so we don’t have much data on how these guys play as a unit, but the team is a wagon at home, scoring 3.01 even-strength goals per 60 minutes.

The Devils have won SEVEN in a row (!!) on home ice and Connor Hellebuyck is STILL UNDEFEATED improving to 6-0 (!!!) 🤯🔥 https://t.co/onpjvI1tKC — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 13, 2026

The Sharks have been one of the league's worst defenses on advanced data, allowing 14.33 high-danger chances per 50 minutes. They’ve been expected to allow 3.41 even-strength goals per 60 minutes, but they've allowed just 2.26. Goalie Yaroslav Askarov has been particularly bad, giving up 3.14 even-strength goals per 60 minutes on the road. All signs point to them getting housed badly on the road sooner rather than later.

NHL DFS Goalie to Target

Connor Hellebuyck (NJD - $7900 DK)

Connor Hellebuyck, a three-time Vezina Trophy winner, has looked the part since his trade from Winnipeg. He’s started six games and has allowed fewer than three goals in four of them. Helly has scored at least 12.3 DraftKings points in each of those four starts. He’s been even better on the road, allowing just three goals in three starts. He averages 17.6 fantasy points in those starts.

Because of those low goals-allowed totals, Hellebucky easily projects as my top goalie on tonight’s slate. The Capitals aren’t the best offense to use your goalie against, but they take over 27 shots on goal per game, giving opposing goalies a chance to have a ceiling game. Priced at just $7,900 and playing as well as he is, Hellebuyck is a strong cash-game play and fits nicely into any tournament lineup.

Others in consideration: Joel Hofer, Jacob Fowler, Yaroslav Askarov, Andrei Vasilevskiy

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