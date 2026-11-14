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NHL DFS Lineup Picks for DraftKings: Goalies, Value Plays, Stacks, and Power Plays Picks (11/14/26)

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Get today's top DraftKings daily fantasy hockey lineup picks for November 14, 2026. Doug's expert NHL DFS goalies picks, value plays, stacks, and power play picks.

Out of nowhere, the NHL hits us with a 12-game slate this Saturday night. Usually we get eight or nine games, but the league went hard tonight. Most of the league’s premier teams feature on this slate, including Colorado, Toronto, and Edmonton. The big question is if we actually want to use any of those teams tonight. 

If we don’t like these public teams, who do we like? Where is the value? Do we look to a potential shootout in Washington between the Capitals and Devils? Will the Lightning take it to a shockingly strong Detroit defense? Are we continuing to ride Cutter Gauthier’s epic hot streak? Read on to find out the answers to these questions and more as we dive into tonight’s slate.

I aim to help you narrow your plays to get the most bang for your DFS buck. NHL Premium members can find the RotoBaller NHL family on Discord, where the chat is always active. I'll bring my NHL lineup picks, analysis, and advice for DraftKings NHL DFS contests on Saturday, November 14 at 7:00 p.m. ET. Also check out RotoBaller's awesome NHL tools, including our Lineup Optimizer, Research Station, and Heat Map.

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NHL DFS Analysis And Picks For 11/14/26

Montreal Canadiens (MTL1 - Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki, Juraj Slafkovsky; $17700 DK)

Defensive Addition: Lane Hutson ($5000 DK)

Avalanche goalie Mackenzie Blackwood is reeling, having allowed three goals in three of his past four starts and averaging 2.92 goals per game allowed on the road. As a team, the Avs have surrendered 3.31 even-strength goals per 60 minutes on the road, a number surpassed by only the Florida Panthers on tonight’s slate. 

We don’t often attack Colorado, but their road woes make them extremely vulnerable to a potent offense. The worst offenders are the defensive pairing of Brett Kulak and Cale Makar. The duo has allowed 23.33 high-danger chances and 44.71 scoring chances per 60 minutes outside of the thin air of the Rocky Mountains. 

On the other side of the ice, the Canadiens have one of the league's most potent offenses. They’ve averaged 2.65 even-strength goals per 60 minutes at home, and advanced data suggests they have room to grow, with expected scoring 0.25 goals higher. Nick Suzuki has scored 14 or more DraftKings points in half the games he’s played since returning from injury one week ago. 

 

Cole Caufield is on a five-game points-scoring streak, and he’s scored in 37% of his games this year. It’s an odd narrative, but Caufield is known as “Mr. Saturday Night,” having scored 66 career goals in Saturday games, including four in five games this year. Lane Hutson joins the top line on the power play, and he's scored in six of his past seven games, including two multi-point affairs. He’s a great addition if you want to go all in on Montreal and differentiate your lineup from players who will only use forwards.

Tampa Bay Lightning (TB1 - Brandon Hagel, Jake Guentzel, Nikita Kucherov; $22000 DK)

Defensive Addition: Charle-Edouard D’Astous ($3800 DK)

It may seem counterintuitive to suggest the Lightning tonight, seeing as this line struggled in the exact same matchup 11 days ago. The team scored four goals, but neither Brandon Hagel nor Jake Guentzel played particularly well. Still, the data is the data, and this is the line we want to use against the Red Wings. 

Detroit’s defensive pairing of Justin Faulk and Ben Chiarot is the most generous on the team, allowing 39.07 scoring chances and 3.42 expected goals per 60 minutes on the road. Goalie John Gibson has given up 3.18 even-strength goals per 60 minutes on the road, saving just 76.2% of the high-danger shots he’s faced. 

Despite the struggles the last time these two teams faced off in Tampa Bay, the Lightning have been gangbusters at home, scoring 3.42 even-strength goals and producing 14.29 high-danger chances per 60 minutes. Hagel and Guentzel have been lethal together, producing 4.06 expected goals and 45.04 scoring chances per 60 minutes at home. 

Nikita Kucherov is one of the league's best offensive threats, and the team is expected to score 3.6 goals per 60 minutes at home whenever he is on the ice. He’s white-hot right now, with five multi-point games in his last seven outings. Overall, he’s accounted for 13 points and 23 shots on goal over that time period. Getting exposure to him in this strong matchup is a good idea, even if he’s just a one-off or a cash game core play. 

Los Angeles Kings (LAK1 - Artemi Panarin, Alex Laferriere, Adrian Kempe; $18700 DK)

Defensive Addition: Brandt Clarke ($5300) 

This is the third slate in a row where the Kings present as one of the better options. Sadly, they let us down both times, combining for just two goals on Tuesday and Thursday night in premium spots. They once again look to be one of the best spots on the slate, as their top line should see plenty of ice time against Calgary’s defensive pairing of Jake Middleton and Zach Whitecloud. 

That duo has been one of the more generous this season, giving up 3.56 expected goals, 14.28 high-danger chances, and 34.68 scoring chances per 60 minutes on the road. Goalie Dustin Wolf hasn’t been awful, giving up 2.73 even-strength goals per 60 minutes on the road, but he’s saved just 73.1% of the high-danger shots he’s faced, and that will be a problem against the Kings. 

Los Angeles averages 13.76 high-danger chances per 60 minutes at home and is a team poised for a breakout. The team has scored just 1.88 even-strength goals per 60 minutes at home, but advanced data shows they were expected to score 0.81 more goals. That’s a monster number, and it tells me that Calgary is in trouble tonight. I know we’ve been burned by this play a lot, but the turnaround is coming, and I want to be on the right side because when it happens, the goals will come in bunches. 

Bunches of goals break slates. Alex Laferriere, Adrian Kempe, and Artemi Panarin have taken 32 shots over their past three games and have just one goal to show for it. At some point, those shots are going to start hitting the back of the net. The Kings are a great late-night hammer pivot off Cutter Gauthier and a far more popular Anaheim stack.

 

Want more NHL DFS tools and content? Our NHL Premium package includes our daily DFS Cheat Sheets, Research Station, Lineup Optimizer, and access to our VIP Discord Chatrooms. Doug Shain (@BanksterDFS) joined the NHL team in 2023 with his proven track record - join in on the winning!

 

NHL DFS Value Stack of the Night

Utah Mammoth (UTA1 - Vincent Trocheck, Anders Lee, Clayton Keller; $14600 DK)

Defensive Addition: Mikhail Sergachev ($5500 DK)

The Mammoth aren’t your typical value stack as their combined price point is $14600, but with a few expensive stacks popping for us, we can build a balanced lineup where Utah is the cheaper of the two stacks. We can play this line a number of ways; either as a full stack or as one of two mini-stacks of Vincent Trocheck/Anders Lee or Clayton Keller/Mikhail Sergachev. 

You’d use Trocheck and Lee if you wanted exposure to the line but didn’t have much salary cap space, whereas Keller and Sergachev are the glamour pair if you have cap space to spare. Utah has put their lines in a blender recently, so we don’t have much data on how these guys play as a unit, but the team is a wagon at home, scoring 3.01 even-strength goals per 60 minutes. 

 

The Sharks have been one of the league's worst defenses on advanced data, allowing 14.33 high-danger chances per 50 minutes. They’ve been expected to allow 3.41 even-strength goals per 60 minutes, but they've allowed just 2.26. Goalie Yaroslav Askarov has been particularly bad, giving up 3.14 even-strength goals per 60 minutes on the road. All signs point to them getting housed badly on the road sooner rather than later. 

 

NHL DFS Goalie to Target

Connor Hellebuyck (NJD - $7900 DK)

Connor Hellebuyck, a three-time Vezina Trophy winner, has looked the part since his trade from Winnipeg. He’s started six games and has allowed fewer than three goals in four of them. Helly has scored at least 12.3 DraftKings points in each of those four starts. He’s been even better on the road, allowing just three goals in three starts. He averages 17.6 fantasy points in those starts. 

Because of those low goals-allowed totals, Hellebucky easily projects as my top goalie on tonight’s slate. The Capitals aren’t the best offense to use your goalie against, but they take over 27 shots on goal per game, giving opposing goalies a chance to have a ceiling game. Priced at just $7,900 and playing as well as he is, Hellebuyck is a strong cash-game play and fits nicely into any tournament lineup. 

Others in consideration: Joel Hofer, Jacob Fowler, Yaroslav Askarov, Andrei Vasilevskiy

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NHL DFS News and Injury Alerts

Alexander Wennberg a Game-Time Decision Saturday
Miro Heiskanen Still Out Saturday
Ryan Lindgren a Game-Time Call Saturday
Jordan Staal Could Return Saturday

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Morez Johnson Jr.

Likely to Play Saturday
Nolan Traoré

Nolan Traore Probable Against Memphis
Mikel Brown Jr.

Iffy for Saturday
Kingston Flemings

Exits with Back Tightness
Jaxson Hayes

Exits with Left-Knee Injury
Devin Vassell

Returns From Two-Game Absence Friday
De'Aaron Fox

Upgraded to Available Against Golden State
Dejounte Murray

Requests a Trade From the Pelicans
Quentin Grimes

Expects to Play Sunday in Phoenix
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Expected to Suit Up Sunday Against Phoenix
Austin Reaves

Considered Day-to-Day
Precious Achiuwa

Sidelined Against Portland on Friday
Aaron Nesmith

Active on Friday
Adonai Mitchell

Practices in Full but Listed as Questionable for Week 10
Pelle Larsson

Ruled Out on Friday
Jalen Suggs

Available Against Bucks
Omar Cooper Jr.

Questionable to Play in Week 10
Norman Powell

Set to Suit Up Friday
Klay Thompson

Sidelined on Friday
Bhayshul Tuten

Off the Injury Report, Will Play on Sunday
Deebo Samuel Sr.

Good to Go for Week 10
Alexander Wennberg

a Game-Time Decision Saturday
Miro Heiskanen

Still Out Saturday
Mike Evans

Ruled Out for Sunday
Ryan Lindgren

a Game-Time Call Saturday
George Pickens

Off the Injury Report, Will Play Sunday
Jordan Staal

Could Return Saturday
Tom Willander

Available Against Rangers
Filip Chytil

Expected to Return Friday
Jonathan Marchessault

Remains Out Friday
Jordan Addison

Officially Questionable to Play in Week 10
T.J. Hockenson

Ruled Out for Week 10
David Montgomery

Logs Full Practice on Friday, Officially Questionable
Marvin Harrison Jr.

Ruled Out for Week 10
Kenneth Walker

Questionable Against Atlanta
Patrick Mahomes

Set to Start Against Atlanta
Myles Garrett

Questionable but Expected to Play on Sunday
Travis Etienne Jr.

Questionable for Week 10
Kenneth Walker

Does Not Practice on Friday Due to Sore Groin
Yves Missi

Pelicans Rule Out Yves Missi, Trey Murphy on Friday
Dejounte Murray

Doubtful Friday Night with Left Ankle Sprain
Denzel Boston

Listed as Questionable
Puka Nacua

Targeting a Mid-December Return
Jake Bauers

Red Sox Agree on Four-Year Contract
Bam Knight

Will be Good to Go vs. Rams
Jonathon Brooks

Doubtful vs. Saints
Garrett Wilson

Expected to Clear Concussion Protocol to Face Bills
Jared Goff

Has No Injury Designation for Sunday
Aaron Judge

Yankees May Give Aaron Judge More DH Days
Will Venable

Named AL Manager of the Year
Milwaukee Brewers

Pat Murphy Wins Manager of the Year for Third Straight Season
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Named NL Most Valuable Player
Yordan Alvarez

Named AL Most Valuable Player
Dylan DeMelo

Out Week-to-Week
Lian Bichsel

to Miss Upcoming Back-to-Back
Sean Monahan

Suffers Upper-Body Injury Against Lightning
Joel Eriksson Ek

Exits Early Thursday
Chris Kreider

Sustains Apparent Leg Injury Thursday
Cale Makar

Hurt Versus Senators
Nathan MacKinnon

Exits With Injury Thursday
Dailyn Swain

Listed as Questionable for Friday
Quinten Post

Remains Out Friday Against Pelicans
Matias Maccelli

Cleared to Return Thursday
Yanni Gourde

Anthony Cirelli, Yanni Gourde Out Thursday
Linus Ullmark

Returns to Action Thursday
Alex Lyon

Returns From Shoulder Injury Thursday
Mike Matheson

Back in Action Thursday
Patrick Kane

Probable for Thursday's Game
Kevin Fiala

Makes Season Debut Thursday
Evan Phillips

Braves Agree on Three-Year Deal
Tarik Skubal

Mets Scheduled to Meet With Tarik Skubal Next Week
Spencer Schwellenbach

Unlikely to be Ready for Start of 2027 Season
Aaron Judge

in a "Good Place" After Follow-Up Visit
Emilio Pagán

Tigers Sign Emilio Pagan to One-Year Deal
Jacob Misiorowski

Wins NL Cy Young Award
Cam Schlittler

Wins AL Cy Young Award
Brian Harman

to Continue Solid Form at Austin Championship
Max Homa

Still Searching for Consistent Iron Play in Year's Penultimate Event
PGA

Haotong Li Could Be a Boom-or-Bust Option at Austin Championship
Ben Kohles

Looks to Stay Hot at Austin Championship
Stephan Jaeger

Looking to Keep Strong Fall Run Going
Rico Hoey

Looking to Put Together Another Strong Week in Austin
Pierceson Coody

Looking to Carry Momentum Into Austin Championship
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Looking to Rebound at Austin Championship
Riley Greene

Mentioned as a Trade Candidate
Emiliano Grillo

Needs A Strong Performance at Austin Championship
Andrew Novak

Secures First Win of 2026 Season
Michael Kim

Continues to Play Well Through Fall Swing
Billy Horschel

Sits Just Inside Top 100 in FedEx Cup Standings
Harry Hall

Rattles Off Third Straight Top-25 Finish
Luke Clanton

Having Solid Fall Season Heading to Austin Championship
Max Fried

has Bone Spur Removed, Should be Ready for Spring Training
Sal Stewart

Named NL Rookie of the Year
Kevin McGonigle

Named AL Rookie of the Year
Jackson Koivun

Looks to Get Back Into Contention Mix in Austin
Joe Highsmith

Continues to Backslide into Irrelevancy
Blades Brown

Keeping The Ball Rolling This Week in Austin
Matt McCarty

Comes to Austin After a Month Off
Chris Kirk

Riding a Fall Wave of Momentum Heading to Texas
Mackenzie Hughes

an All-or-Nothing Possibility at Austin Championship
Tom Hoge

Heads to Austin Championship After Another Missed Cut
Tarik Skubal

Mets Could be the Current Favorites to Land Tarik Skubal
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. "Highly Unlikely" to be Traded this Offseason
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Unlikely to Enter Bidding War for Tarik Skubal
Corbin Carroll

has Offseason Elbow Surgery
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