October 31, 2026

Get today's top DraftKings daily fantasy hockey lineup picks for October 31, 2026. Doug's expert NHL DFS goalies picks, value plays, stacks, and power play picks.

This is one of the weirdest Saturdays that I can remember. Maybe it’s because it’s Halloween, maybe it’s because the NHL was just feeling freaky, but the day's games are split into a six-game early slate and a four-game main slate. Despite the advantage in game count, the four-game slate has the bigger prize pools, so that’s the one we are going to look at here.

Even more interesting, this slate looks like one where you are game stacking one matchup, or fading it altogether. I really like this slate, even though it's very weird and spooky. It’s very apt for the weirdest and spookiest day of the year.

I aim to help you narrow your plays to get the most bang for your DFS buck. NHL Premium members can find the RotoBaller NHL family on Discord, where the chat is always active. I'll bring my NHL lineup picks, analysis, and advice for DraftKings NHL DFS contests on Saturday, October 31 at 7:00 p.m. ET. Also check out RotoBaller's awesome NHL tools, including our Lineup Optimizer, Research Station, and Heat Map.

NHL DFS Analysis And Picks For 10/31/26

Colorado Avalanche (COL1 -Nathan MacKinnon, Arturri Lehkonen, Martin Necas; $21000 DK)

Defensive Addition: Cale Makar ($7400 DK)

I hate spending this much money on a stack on such a short slate, but the Avalanche clearly have the highest ceiling of any of the eight teams taking the ice tonight. Colorado averages 4.99 even-strength goals per 60 minutes at home, and even with regression, they should average nearly 3.5 goals per 60 minutes. They’re an aggressive offense that has averaged 13.5 high-danger chances per 60 minutes.

Their top line should get significant ice time against Jacob Middleton and Zach Whitecloud, the worst defensive pairing on the slate. They have allowed 5.86 expected goals, 39.32 scoring chances, and 28.6 high-danger chances per 60 minutes on the road this season. Even with a bad team, I take shots against this duo; clearly we want to run one of the best teams in the league against them.

Although he scored more than 13 fantasy points only twice in his last eight games, Nathan MacKinnon can still break a slate on his own. If he reverts to his early-season form, when he scored 24 or more DraftKings points in four of his first five games, you won't win the tournament without him in your lineup.

Despite his upside, it might be better to mini-stack the Avalanche with a much cheaper Artturi Lehkonen and defender Cale Makar. That duo will run you $13,000, and the average is over 25 DraftKings points per game. They give you exposure to MacKinnon at both even strength and on the power-play without paying his exorbitant price. If you go with a full Colorado stack, the best way to do it is with value from their opponents tonight, the Calgary Flames. More on that below.

Toronto Maple Leafs (TOR1 - Auston Matthews, Jack Roslovic, Gavin McKenna $17400 DK)

Defensive Addition: Darren Raddysh ($6400 DK)

My favorite stack of the night is the Toronto Maple Leafs top line. They have a fantastic matchup against the worst goalie on the slate, Vancouver’s Kevin Lankinen. He has allowed 5.66 goals per game on the road, saving just 66.7% of the high-danger chances he’s faced. Overall, he's allowed at least three goals in each of his eight starts and somehow averages negative fantasy points this season. That’s unfathomable. There’s no reason not to line a team up against him.

Even better, the Maple Leafs top line offers a ton of value, with Jack Roslovic and Gavin McKenna costing a combined $8600. For reference, that’s cheaper than Auston Matthews or Nathan MacKinnon. Both are underpriced given their recent form, as Roslovic is on a five-game point-scoring streak, totaling nine points with three multi-point games.

McKenna is even better value at just $3600, coming off a three-point game against Seattle on Thursday night. He looks to be thriving on the top line. He is a must-play in all formats. Toronto is cheap enough that you can stack them with any team besides Colorado, although you can easily run a mini Avs stack with a full Toronto stack.

GAVIN MCKENNA HAS THE FIRST TWO-GOAL GAME OF HIS CAREER‼️ https://t.co/6mTPDcF6wK — NHL (@NHL) October 29, 2026

Montreal Canadiens (MTL1 - Cole Caufield, Alex Newhook, Juraj Slafkovsky; $15200 DK)

Defensive Addition: Lane Hutson ($5600)

Although they are a bit of a step down from Toronto and Colorado, Montreal is still in a great spot tonight against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The top line should face off against Erik Karlsson and Spencer Stastney, Pittsburgh's most generous duo. They have surrendered 3.57 expected goals, 41.52 scoring chances, and 14.27 high-danger chances per 60 minutes on the road.

Goalie Arturs Silovs has saved just 59.1% of the high-danger shots he faced on the road, giving up 1.5 more goals per game away from home. In fact, he has allowed exactly 5 goals in each of his three road starts this year, making him a goalie we want to line up against.

For the Canadiens, Nick Suzuki will miss this game, meaning Alex Newhook will move up to the top line. He’s not nearly the player. Suzuki is, but at $3100, he doesn’t have to be. He scored two goals in his last game, showing the kind of upside he has when surrounded by talent like Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky.

Defender Lane Hutson shares the ice on the power play and provides a nice floor with his shot-blocking ability. Although he’s not a must-play, he is a strong addition to any Montreal line if you can afford him.

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NHL DFS Value Stack of the Night

Calgary Flames (CGY2 - Yegor Sharangovich, Morgan Frost, Aydar Suniev; $10200 DK)

I’m no fan of the Calgary Flames, but advanced data seems to be. The team has scored just 0.72 even-strength goals per 60 minutes on the road this year, three goals fewer than expected. I don’t see that level of talent on this team, but they’ve clearly been unlucky and regression should be headed their way.

The Avalanche have been the exact opposite defensively, allowing nearly a full goal fewer per game at home than expected. If those two lines of regression intersect in this game, Calgary’s second line could be very sneaky.

Morgan Frost scored a goal on Friday night, the fifth time in seven games that he’s recorded at least one point. Aydar Suniev, who also scored last night, is an interesting play on this line. He has three games with at least three shots on goal and five games in his last nine with double-digit fantasy points. He is an all-or-nothing player, but at $3300 that’s exactly what we’re looking for. I’m not running to use the Flames tonight, but if I want to run a full Avalanche stack, using Calgary is an avenue to get there.

NHL DFS Goalie to Target

Jacob Fowler (MTL - $7900 DK)

What is not to like about Jacob Fowler? He is on one heck of a roll, winning each of his last six starts. In those games, he has allowed an average of just 1.3 goals per game, giving up one or fewer goals in four of them. He’s also made 30 or more saves in three of those six starts, with a ridiculous 46-save shutout in his last outing against St. Louis.

46-save shutout to improve to 6-1-0. Just a reminder that Jacob Fowler is 21 years old. https://t.co/Ba8WakLTFq — NHL (@NHL) October 28, 2026

This reminds me of the run that Yaroslav Askarov went on in the middle of last season, and we rode that to great success until he fell apart at the end of the year. Fowler projects to be the highest-scoring goalie in my model, and he should see more than enough shot volume to have a ceiling game. I doubt you’re playing cash games on a four-game slate, but if you are, he’s more than acceptable, and he’s the clear top option for tournaments.

Others in consideration: Mackenzie Blackwood, Jake Oettinger, Anthony Stolarz

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