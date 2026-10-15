Mike Marteny's college football DFS lineup picks for DraftKings. Week 7 Friday Slate (10/16/26). CFB daily fantasy lineup picks and DFS sleepers for Friday.
We've got a game from the American, a game in the Sun Belt that may soon contain teams from the American, and a low-key good Big Ten matchup for our Friday DraftKings slate. What more can we ask for?
There are no later games on our Friday slate this week, which is unusual for how this season has gone so far. We'll be done tilting by midnight Eastern, so we can get up by noon and catch the great games that Saturday brings. It's going to be a fun week!
In this article, I'll share my daily fantasy college football lineup picks for DraftKings on 10/16/26, starting at 7:30 p.m. Eastern. I’ll offer multiple player suggestions at quarterback, running back, and wide receiver, highlighting one option at the salary scale's high, middle, and low end. Good luck, RotoBallers.Featured Promo! Save 50% on any PGA Premium Pass using discount code MASTERS, this week only! Win more with our DFS and Betting Packages, get expert tools and advice from proven winners including the Lineup Optimizer, Research Station, betting/props cheat sheet and more. GAIN FULL ACCESS HERE
DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Quarterbacks
Marcus Stokes, Memphis ($8.2K)
We need to remember Memphis QB Marcus Stokes was a 4 star Florida commit
4.5 games: 1313 yards, 4:1 TD/INT ratio
? @Devin_Walker2 https://t.co/GZpPxdfYGr
— Clint Goss (@NFLDraftDome) October 3, 2026
There are a couple of struggling defenses on this slate, but they have still been solid against the pass. Tulane's is a bit skewed since they played Army last week, but they still haven't allowed a 300-yard passer this season.
Memphis is content to run the ball as much as possible, so I'm not crazy about this play. However, Ryan Browne has only thrown two touchdowns in the last three games. He gets yards, but not touchdowns.
Stokes had a season-worst 18.2 DraftKings points in the win over UAB last week. Even if he's not the focal point, Stokes still takes care of the ball and gets touchdowns. He also has at least seven carries in all but one game.
Elijah Brown, Washington ($7.3K)
It was reported on Monday that Brown was getting first-team reps in practice and that it would take something significant for Demond Williams Jr. to start this week after suffering a rib injury at Iowa last week.
The dirty little secret is that Brown was MUCH better than Williams in that game and the team seemed to respond more to him. I've been saying all season that the transfer drama around Williams hurt the chemistry of this team.
When Brown came in last week, it really made me feel like it was true. Brown threw three touchdowns last week against a strong Iowa defense. I love this matchup for him. Brown might be my favorite play on the entire slate.
Deuce Bailey, Coastal Carolina ($6.7K)
Bailey's struggles in the passing game against Marshall led to CCU taking to the ground. Bailey hasn't been great lately, but he's still throwing touchdowns, and aside from the Liberty game, he has done a good job taking care of the ball.
Don't expect miracles, but Bailey has been over 20 DK points in four of the six games this season. That may be ambitious against the Mountaineers, but he should still score somewhere in the mid teens.
Also consider: Ryan Browne, Purdue ($7.7K); Henry Hasselbeck, Appalachian State ($6.8K); Kadin Semonza, Tulane ($6.1K)
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DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Running Backs
Fame Ijeboi, Purdue ($7.5K)
The Huskies have missed 20+ tackles each of the last two weeks and get no reprieve against Purdue. Fame Ijeboi leads the nation in missed forced tackles with 45 and is fresh off a 15-MTF performance against Minnesota for a Boilermaker rushing attack that is 31st in Success Rate. https://t.co/y6S05J6js8
— Kevin Potts (@kevinpotts06) October 15, 2026
We saw a career day by Iowa's Kamari Moulton last week against the Washington defense. Ijeboi isn't quite as good as Moulton, but he's not far off. Ijeboi erupted for 42.1 DK points on Minnesota last week.
Washington's pass defense has been good, but I expect Purdue to rely heavily on the ground game again. Ijeboi could be in for another big game.
Dominic Lee-Knicely, Coastal Carolina ($6.8K)
Lee-Knicely's first career start was a great one as he ran for 169 yards and a touchdown on Marshall. He wasn't the featured back until early in the Georgia Southern game on October 3.
There's a reason why Coastal has been hanging around in games lately. The running game has taken some of the pressure off of Bailey. This isn't a great matchup, but I could see DLK flirting with 100 yards again.
Jaylin Lucas, Tulane ($4.8K)
You'll have to be careful and watch the injury report if you're thinking of using Lucas for value. The Tulane RB room is very convoluted right now. Jamauri McClure, the guy who was supposed to start at RB this year, made his season debut last week.
McClure wasn't a huge part of the offense yet, but he may be soon. Maurice Turner, who turned in a couple of big games as the starter earlier this year, is questionable with an undisclosed injury. If Turner starts, play him. He leads FBS with 10.7 yards per carry.
So why Lucas? He has been more reliable than Johnnie Daniels in the passing game. He's a complete dart throw because he doesn't get a lot of carries, but he leads Tulane's backs in receptions.
Also consider: Jaylin Carter, Memphis ($7.7K); Brian Bonner Jr., Washington ($5.7K); Maurice Turner, Tulane (if he plays) ($5.5K)
DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Wide Receivers
Dezmen Roebuck, Washington ($7.2K)
Roebuck caught just his second touchdown of the season last week, but the whole Washington passing game took off with Elijah Brown in the game once Williams got hurt.
Purdue's offense has been a revelation this year, but the defense is still a work in progress. The newfound passing game of Washington will turn this into a high-scoring game, providing a ceiling possibility for everyone who is part of the Washington passing game.
Chris Lawson, Washington ($5.4K)
It was Lawson, not Roebuck, who had the better game once Brown came in last week. Lawson caught a season-high eight passes for 86 yards and a touchdown. I expect a strong game out of both receivers with Brown in there, but if I'm only using one, it will be Lawson.
Destyn Hill, Tulane ($4.9K)
His mama calls him Fat, so I guess we can too. Hill tied a season-high in receptions last week with five in the narrow loss to Army. We saw Semonza look to Hill when he needed first downs.
Hill isn't the kind of receiver that can bust a game open, but with more targets comes more receptions. In a PPR format like DraftKings, he's a nice value this week.
Hunter Tipton, Memphis ($4.1K)
Memphis likes using tight ends, especially in the red zone. Tipton has scored at least one touchdown in every game so far. He even scored one on the ground last week despite not catching a pass.
He's a hard sell in cash games, but Tipton is exactly the kind of player you look for in GPP formats.
Also consider: Desmen Roebuck, Washington ($7.2K); Assad Waseem, Purdue ($6K); Rashid Williams, Washington ($5K); Anthony Brown-Stephens, Tulane ($4.6K); Tychaun Chapman, Memphis ($4.4K)
DraftKings CFB Stacks
Washington-Purdue game stack
Even if you don't full stack this game, there are one or two key runbacks that you need to use. This should be the highest-scoring game on the slate by a wide margin. We'll go over the full stacks first.
With the Washington side, it's easy. Brown, Roebuck, Lawson, Williams, and even Baron Naone could be used. If I'm running a full five-man, I'll use Bonner over Naone since Brown rarely looked Naone's way. He was in love with those receivers, and who can blame him?
The anchor of the Purdue stack, and the preferred runback, is Ijeboi. I'm using Browne in stacks only. Wassem and Xavier Townsend are the receivers to use, but Waseem was the only Purdue receiver who was anywhere close to value last week. Chauncey Magwood is becoming more of a favorite of Browne, and should likely be used over Townsend.
If I stack Purdue, I'm only running a four-man and running it back with Brown and Lawson.
Mini Stacks
I don't see another full stack that I like, so I'll go with mini stack options for every team instead.
Memphis: Carter/Stokes/Chapman
Tulane: Semonza/Hill/McClure or Turner if he's healthy
App State: Jaquari Lewis/Darrin Fuggit/QB (desperation play)
Coastal: Bailey/Lee-Knicely