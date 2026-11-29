November 29, 2026

Brandon's DraftKings and FanDuel EPL DFS lineup picks for English Premier League Soccer on 11/29/26 (Matchweek 12). His top daily fantasy soccer forwards, midfielders, defenders, goalkeepers.

Welcome back to "The Kick-Off!" and welcome to the 2026-27 season! European play this midweek, followed by another round of domestic play next midweek. Some players will be fatigued, and most will have rested. Rotation is inevitable due to the surplus of domestic and European fixtures. As always, check lineups before kickoff! This weekend will feature matchups at Brighton and Sunderland. Will your club reach stardom and win the coveted English Premier League title this season? Let's kick off Matchweek 12.

The top favorite for today is Brighton & Hove Albion (-180) vs. Newcastle United (+460). I will guide you through this four-match slate starting at 9:05 a.m. ET on Sunday, November 29th.

If you have any questions on today's slate, bankroll management, GPP strategy, cash game strategy, or anything else, don't hesitate to contact me at [email protected], via X @df_solutions, or in our Discord chat rooms.

EPL DFS Goalies

Bart Verbruggen - DK $5.8K || FD $13

Opponent - vs. Newcastle United

Paying up at goalie is the best way to handle the Sunday slate. A few goalies are worth considering, like Antonín Kinsky, mentioned below. However, Bart Verbruggen will be the highlight here. In the last five domestic matches, excluding splits, Brighton & Hove Albion rank the fifth-worst in Shots Against Per 90 and the sixth-best in Goals Against Per 90. Furthermore, they rank seventh-best in Chances Created Against Per 90. Newcastle offers perhaps the ‘best’ floor when it comes to saves.

The Magpies rank fifth-worst in Goals For Per 90 in their last five domestic matches, excluding splits. They also rank in the bottom ten in both Shots Per 90 and Big Chances Created Per 90. Compared to the rest of the slate, Newcastle is the only club taking enough shots without converting. Analyzing Verbruggen’s most recent five matches–all domestic–he has produced 14 saves, conceded four goals, and recorded three clean sheets. Despite Verbruggen having the highest salary on the slate, he still has the opportunity to reach value.

Others To Consider (CASH/GPP):

Antonín Kinsky (DK $5.2K || FD $12) at Sunderland AFC

Konstantinos Tzolakis (DK $4.2K || FD $9) at Crystal Palace FC

EPL DFS Forwards

Dominic Solanke - DK $8.8K || FD $16

Opponent - at Sunderland AFC

Dominic Solanke did not disappoint last weekend, scoring one goal, taking five shots, and creating two chances. Now he has another prime matchup, and his salary has only increased by $700. Throughout his last five fixtures–all domestic–he has produced one goal, one assist, 12 shots, four chances created, one cross, two tackles, two interceptions, and six clearances. From a Per 90 Against viewpoint over the last five matches, excluding splits, Sunderland AFC is a bottom-ten club in all meaningful metrics, not including Big Chances Created and In-the-Box Goals.

HOW ON EARTH HAS DOMINIC SOLANKE PULLED THAT OFF? 🫨 SPURS FIGHT BACK TO TIE IT UP AGAINST MAN CITY! https://t.co/95AKOW0ihp — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) February 1, 2026

Looking at the other end of the pitch, in their last five matches, excluding splits, Tottenham rank top three in Goals, Shots, Chances Created, and In-the-Box Shots. Solanke is one of the highest-salaried strikers on the slate and for good reason. Despite his high salary, he is still projected to reach and surpass value in one of the top matchups on the four-fixture slate.

Others To Consider (CASH/GPP):

Evanilson (DK $9.2K || FD $21) at Fulham FC

Oliver McBurnie (DK $6.5K || FD $16) at Crystal Palace FC

EPL DFS Midfielders

Mohamed Belloumi - DK $7.8K || FD $20

Opponent - at Crystal Palace FC

Mohamed Belloumi and the rest of the Tigers have an interesting matchup this weekend. Neither side has performed well defensively, and some will say neither side has performed well offensively either. However, Crystal Palace FC will be without their main catalyst, Yéremy Pino, who is suspended for this match due to yellow card accumulation. Hull City may be struggling offensively, but they still remain the second-best club in Big Chances Created Per 90.

Mohamed Belloumi scores @HullCity's equaliser against Everton to continue his strong start to the season 💪 https://t.co/iD3Ix7Tu58 — Premier League (@premierleague) October 11, 2026

A swoop down to the Eagles, and they are as low as low gets. Crystal Palace in their last five matches, excluding splits, are bottom-three in every meaningful metric against. Belloumi and company are projected for a big performance here. In the attacking midfielder’s last five fixtures, he has scored one goal, provided one assist, taken 13 shots, created five chances, delivered 13 crosses, and registered nine corners, eight tackles, two interceptions, and eight clearances. As Hull City FC's primary set-piece taker and creator, Belloumi is projected to produce one of the highest fantasy point totals on the slate.

Others To Consider (CASH/GPP):

Marcus Tavernier (DK $9.7K || FD $22) at Fulham FC

Mohammed Kudus (DK $9.5K || FD $17) at Sunderland AFC

EPL DFS Defenders

Maxim De Cuyper - DK $8.4K || FD $20 ** LISTED AS MID ON FD **

Opponent - vs. Newcastle United

Maxim De Cuyper is quickly approaching ‘fade’ territory. The defender-midfielder hybrid has seen a steady salary rise, but he has not maintained the same production. Throughout his five matches, he has produced one assist, seven shots, 14 chances created, 24 crosses, nine corners, eight tackles, six interceptions, and three clearances. Newcastle United will not be a ‘walk in the park’ either. The visitors rank bottom-ten in all meaningful metrics when analyzing their last five matches, excluding splits at a Per 90 Against viewpoint.

De Cuyper and the Seagulls rank top-ten in every meaningful offensive metric, excluding Big Chances Scored Per 90 and Big Chances Created Per 90. The winger will have plenty of opportunities to produce, but can he generate enough to justify his high salary?

Others To Consider (CASH/GPP):

Pedro Porro (DK $6.2K || FD $11) at Sunderland AFC

Lewis Coyle (DK $2.7K || FD $8) at Crystal Palace FC

Corner Takers

Brighton & Hove Albion: Maxim De Cuyper/Pascal Groß

Newcastle United: Lewis Hall/Anthony Elanga

Crystal Palace FC: Adam Wharton/Daichi Kamada

Hull City FC: Mohamed Belloumi/Regan Slater

Fulham FC: Alex Iwobi/Shea Charles

AFC Bournemouth: Marcus Tavernier/Justin Kluivert

Sunderland AFC: Enzo Le Fée/Chemsdine Talbi

Tottenham Hotspur: Mohammed Kudus/Mateus Fernandes

Thanks for reading The Kick-Off. Good luck in all of your contests today!

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