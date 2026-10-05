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Biggest Fantasy Football Busts of the Week - Fantasy Outlooks for Jeremiyah Love, TreVeyon Henderson, Parker Washington, Dalton Kincaid

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Several NFL players underwhelmed in Week 4 of the 2026 fantasy football season. Andersen Pickard identifies busts at each position and if they'll bounce back.

In This Article hide
Fantasy Football Quarterback Busts
Fantasy Football Running Back Busts
Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Busts
Fantasy Football Tight End Busts
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season had a little bit of everything, from an undrafted free agent starting at quarterback to an improbable battle between two 3-0 teams in the AFC West. We continued to see several big performances from top players, as well as some huge bounce-back showings from players who disappointed last week.

However, some players didn't impress us as much as others. A common trend in Week 4 was that many notable NFL players drastically underperformed. These "busts" failed to meet their fantasy expectations and may have cost their managers an opportunity to win their matchups in Week 4.

Let's take a look at the biggest busts from Week 4, as well as whether or not we can still have some trust in these players moving forward. All point totals are based on the PPR scoring system. Players who were limited due to injury are exempt from being featured.

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Fantasy Football Quarterback Busts

Daniel Jones, 8.9 FPTS

Jones is featured on this list for the second week in a row. The Colts managed to drop 30 points without getting great contributions from the 29-year-old quarterback, who finished Week 4 with just 143 passing yards, one rushing touchdown, and two turnovers. He has seven turnovers to just four touchdowns this year. Managers should feel comfortable dropping him to waivers.

Malik Willis, 2.5 FPTS

We didn't have very high expectations for Willis, but scoring more than 2.5 fantasy points would have been nice. He threw for 85 yards, rushed for 11 yards, and lost a fumble in Miami's loss. His fantasy output has decreased every week this season, but the good news is that his production can't get much worse than it was Sunday.

 

Fantasy Football Running Back Busts

David Montgomery, 4.3 FPTS

If you throw out Montgomery's three touchdowns from Week 1, he's actually having an abysmal season. He has been held to fewer than 7.0 fantasy points in each of his last three games, as well as fewer than 5.0 points in two of his last three. He is also averaging just 2.8 yards per carry this season. We'd prefer to stay away from the veteran ball-carrier in all fantasy leagues.

Blake Corum, 3.1 FPTS

Corum remained somewhat of an afterthought against the Eagles, rushing for just 14 yards on five carries. The 25-year-old was known for his efficiency last season and through the first two weeks this season, so it has been frustrating to see him average just 2.6 yards per carry over the last two games. He's back in handcuff territory and no longer has standalone RB3/flex appeal for Week 5 against Buffalo.

Cam Skattebo, 7.6 FPTS

Skattebo had his worst game of the season on Sunday, averaging just 3.2 yards per carry and only getting one target. You're going to find more concerning "busts" on this list, but Skattebo still bears mentioning. After all, we would have liked to see a little more production from him in a game where the Giants dropped 36 points.

Bucky Irving, 6.1 FPTS

Irving had a modest showing on Sunday, rushing for just 61 yards on 16 carries. He also went untargeted in the passing game for just the third time in his career. Given that the Bucs are starting a very mobile quarterback, it was relieving to see that Irving maintained a high volume of carries. His pass-catching volume may remain low next week, but his rushing efficiency should improve against Dallas.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt, 7.0 FPTS

This isn't a totally shocking fantasy output from Croskey-Merritt, especially since he's not a reliable contributor in the passing game. With that being said, we would have expected a little more production from him since Rachaad White (shoulder) was inactive. White will be the Commanders' running back to start in fantasy football once he's healthy again.

TreVeyon Henderson, 4.2 FPTS

Henderson finds himself on this list for the second week in a row. This time, though, he's not joined by a bunch of his Patriots teammates. The 23-year-old averaged just three yards per carry, didn't catch a pass, and was drastically outperformed by Rhamondre Stevenson. Next week's matchup against the Raiders is enticing, but we don't feel very confident about starting Henderson right now.

Jeremiyah Love, 6.5 FPTS

It was a weird week for Love, who had just one catch (for negative yardage) and had a long touchdown run vulture-picked away by Tyler Allgeier. Things got weirder after the game, when Love admitted that he told the coaching staff they could give Allgeier and Bam Knight more touches. Love is still a fantasy RB2, but his floor will drop if he's this willing to take himself out of the game.

Isaiah Davis, 0.0 FPTS

We didn't have super high expectations for Davis, but we expected him to log a handful of touches with Breece Hall (quad) out. The 24-year-old should be benched or dropped to waivers in all leagues ahead of Week 5 against the Browns. During Hall's absence, Braelon Allen is the only Jets running back worth starting in fantasy football.

 

Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Busts

Christian Watson, 7.7 FPTS

Jordan Love completed just seven passes to wide receivers. Three of those went to Watson, who had a quiet day relative to his average of 23.1 fantasy points per game through the first three weeks. This was surely just a fluke, and we're confident that he'll bounce back as a fringe top-12 fantasy receiver in Week 5 against the Bears.

Davante Adams, 7.2 FPTS

Managers' worst fears came true, as Adams' productivity took a major step backward with Puka Nacua on the field. The Rams have been able to support simultaneously large fantasy outputs from both Nacua and Adams in the past, so we're hopeful that the veteran pass-catcher can get back on track in Week 5 against the Bills.

Parker Washington, 2.0 FPTS

Washington's phenomenal start to the season endured its first blip on Sunday, as the 24-year-old was held to just one catch on three targets. Trevor Lawrence completed just eight passes to wide receivers and instead relied on his tight ends, including Brenton Strange (seven catches for 95 yards). We're extremely confident that Washington will bounce back as a strong WR2 going forward.

Courtland Sutton, 1.4 FPTS

It has been quite disheartening to see Sutton's production absolutely tank in 2026 following the acquisition of Jaylen Waddle. He is now averaging just 2.3 catches and 21.5 yards per game. The good news is that he did get targeted six times on Sunday. However, we're leaving him on the bench in fantasy football until he starts converting more of those targets into receptions.

Michael Pittman Jr., 3.5 FPTS

Pittman continued to operate in the shadows of DK Metcalf and Roman Wilson, catching just two passes for 15 yards. We're encouraged by the fact that he has played at least 70% of the snaps in all three of his games so far, but it makes sense that managers' patience is already running thin. He should be benched in most leagues ahead of Week 5 against his old team, the Indianapolis Colts.

Josh Downs, 4.6 FPTS

There was a clear path to production for Downs with Alec Pierce (heel) and Keenan Allen (groin) out. Instead, he caught just three passes for 16 yards. He was outperformed by both Laquon Treadwell and Ashton Dulin, which is not ideal. If Allen returns in Week 5 against Pittsburgh, we'd prefer to start him over Downs in fantasy football.

Garrett Wilson, 5.7 FPTS

Wilson is very productive against man coverage, so we would have expected him to feast against the Bears. Instead, he caught just three passes for 27 yards. The blame is on Geno Smith more than Wilson, though, as the veteran quarterback completed just eight passes on Sunday. Wilson remains at the mercy of Smith, but we trust him to bounce back as a high-end WR2 in Week 5 against Cleveland.

Kalif Raymond, 2.6 FPTS

Raymond's scorching hot start to the season hit a speed bump on Sunday, as he caught just two passes for six yards against the Jets. He's still an intriguing WR3/flex option for Week 5 against the Packers, but this "bust" performance will lower his potential floor going forward.

Emeka Egbuka, 3.3 FPTS

Egbuka had quietly strung together three consecutive double-digit performances to start the season, but that streak came to an end on Sunday afternoon. Quarterback Jalon Daniels completed 19 passes in his first start, but many were conservative, which doesn't fit Egbuka's play style. He can be benched in shallower leagues next week.

Chris Bell, 0.0 FPTS

One week after commanding eight targets, Bell turned in a goose egg against the Vikings. He couldn't haul in any of his three passes, falling victim to Willis' poor quarterback play, who had just nine completions. The path to a productive afternoon was there as he had a 68-yard TD called back due to a flag. His floor remains very low given his inconsistent quarterback play.

 

Fantasy Football Tight End Busts

AJ Barner, 2.2 FPTS

Barner turned in his quietest outing of the season on Sunday. The 24-year-old now has two or fewer catches in three of his four games so far, which means it might be time to hit the panic button. If there's any saving grace, it's the fact that Barner has played at least 90% of the snaps in each of his last two games.

Jake Ferguson, 4.1 FPTS

Ferguson caught three passes on Sunday, but they totaled just 11 yards. If you started him in PPR leagues, you should just be glad that it wasn't standard scoring! The 27-year-old is a touchdown-dependent tight end, but that's not terrible given that the Cowboys have scored the third-most offensive touchdowns (14) in the NFL this season. He's a high-end TE2 with TE1 upside going forward.

Dalton Schultz, 2.9 FPTS

Schultz has come nowhere near replicating his 26-point performance from Week 2, and his volume took another hit this Sunday as wide receiver Nico Collins returned following a two-week absence. The 30-year-old can be dropped to waivers in leagues with 10 or fewer teams.

Dalton Kincaid, 1.7 FPTS

Throughout the first three-plus years of Kincaid's career, we have seen a decent amount of streakiness that has led to some frustrating results in fantasy football. There's no doubt that he has the talent of a mid-range TE1, but he's currently in a bit of a slump with just three catches, zero touchdowns, and one fumble over the last two weeks. With that being said, he's too talented to leave on the bench.

Kenyon Sadiq, 0.0 FPTS

Sadiq impressed with seven catches, 105 yards, and a touchdown in Week 3, but he followed that up with an ugly zero-catch performance on four targets in Week 4. The rookie couldn't seem to get on the same page as Smith, who completed just eight pass attempts. He's still a fringe TE1 option in deeper leagues heading into next week's battle with the Browns.

Travis Kelce, 3.5 FPTS

After starting the season with three consecutive double-digit performances, Kelce turned in a very frustrating output against the Raiders. The 37-year-old caught just two passes, despite Kansas City losing its primary pass catcher, Rashee Rice (hamstring), in the first half. Theoretically, Kelce's volume will rebound going forward, especially if both Rice and Tyquan Thornton (ankle) are sidelined.

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