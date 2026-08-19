August 19, 2026

Fantasy baseball closer breakouts, sleepers, waiver wire add/drop analysis for Week 21 of 2026 include Kodai Senga, Hogan Harris, Mason Montgomery, Jordan Romano, Steven Cruz, and more.

The closer landscape has begun to shift in fantasy baseball. With the trade deadline now several weeks behind us, some new high-leverage options have begun to claim ninth-inning roles.

In this piece, we will look at five relief pitchers who have seen their first value increase over the last week of action and determine if they are worth picking up in standard leagues.

Let's dive in!

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Kodai Senga, New York Mets

New York Mets relief pitcher Kodai Senga earned his second save in five days Friday, tossing a scoreless ninth in a 4-1 win over Washington. He allowed one hit and struck out one, and the usage was notable after Daniel Duarte handled the eighth. Senga also converted a save Monday in Atlanta and has now put together four straight scoreless relief appearances. His season numbers are still rough at a 7.95 ERA and 1.68 WHIP, so there is obvious risk attached.

But Devin Williams (shoulder) is on the 15-day injured list and isn't expected back until September, leaving save chances up for grabs. Senga has gotten two of them already, and Friday's ninth-inning assignment only adds to the intrigue. Yahoo still has him rostered in just 16% of leagues. Managers chasing saves in deeper formats should have him on the radar while the Mets sort out the back end.

-Written by Bruno Mule

Hogan Harris, Athletics

Athletics relief pitcher Hogan Harris worked a scoreless ninth Friday, August 14, to finish an 8-3 win over the Texas Rangers. It wasn't a save situation, but the usage keeps him at the front of a bullpen that has bounced around much of the season. Harris has 11 saves, including back-to-back conversions in Boston on August 8 and 9, and RotoBaller currently lists him as the Athletics' closer.

There are rough edges. Harris has walked 34 batters in 53 innings and carries a 1.55 WHIP, but he's also struck out 70 with a 3.57 ERA. That's enough swing-and-miss to keep him useful while he gets the bulk of the ninth-inning work. Harris is rostered in only 13% of Yahoo leagues, even though RotoBaller ranks him 23rd among closers for Week 21. He's best suited for 15-team leagues, but anyone digging for saves should know the job is leaning his way.

-Written by Bruno Mule

Mason Montgomery, Pittsburgh Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Mason Montgomery picked up his fourth save of the season Friday, getting the final out of an 8-4 win over the Boston Red Sox. Kirby Yates opened the ninth with no save opportunity but gave up three straight two-out singles, bringing Montgomery in with two runners aboard and the tying run on deck. The left-hander struck out Adley Rutschman to finish it.

Three of Montgomery's four saves have now come over his last seven appearances. Montgomery has been rolling lately, posting a 1.32 ERA, 0.66 WHIP, and 27 strikeouts across his last 13 2/3 innings. Pittsburgh still hasn't settled on one closer, with Gregory Soto and Luke Weaver also getting late-inning looks. Montgomery keeps finding his way into save chances, though, and the strikeouts give him something to offer even when the ninth goes elsewhere. At 10% rostered on Yahoo, he's worth chasing in deeper leagues for managers who need saves.

- Written by Bruno Mule

Steven Cruz, Kansas City Royals

Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Steven Cruz picked up his fourth save Friday, August 14, working a scoreless ninth in a 7-6 win over the Los Angeles Angels. Cruz allowed one hit and struck out one, freezing Mike Trout for the final out. It was another ninth-inning chance for the right-hander, who has now recorded all four of his saves over his last 15 appearances.

Cruz has been much better than his 4.17 season ERA suggests lately, posting a 2.40 ERA and 0.87 WHIP across those 15 outings. Alex Lange has moved into lower-leverage work, while Cruz has been getting the ninth more often. The job isn't completely secure yet, but Cruz is clearly the arm to chase from this bullpen right now. Yahoo managers haven't moved much yet, either, with Cruz rostered in just 6% of leagues. He's worth grabbing in deeper formats for anyone looking to add saves.

-Written by Bruno Mule

Jordan Romano, Colorado Rockies

Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Jordan Romano has 12 saves this season, including eight since the Rockies selected his contract on July 4. He converted his latest chance Wednesday against Arizona, working around a two-out walk in a scoreless ninth to finish a 6-4 win. Romano has gone eight-for-nine in save opportunities with Colorado and owns a 3.09 ERA with 14 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings for the club.

The walks are still something fantasy managers have to live with. Romano has issued seven of them during his Rockies stint, contributing to a 1.54 WHIP, but Colorado keeps handing him the ninth. RotoBaller currently lists the bullpen as solid with Romano on top, and he sits 25th in its Week 21 closer rankings. Even so, Yahoo has him rostered in just 12% of leagues. Romano fits best as an add in 15-team formats, especially for managers who need another steady path to saves.

-Written by Bruno Mule

Updated Closers and Saves Depth Charts

Check out our updated closer depth charts for each of the 30 MLB teams that are updated regularly by Nick Mariano.

AL EAST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

AL CENTRAL: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

AL WEST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

NL EAST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

NL CENTRAL: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

NL WEST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup? Roto Points Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup... Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Who To Pickup? Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. Popular Searches Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP vs Christian Scott George Klassen vs Jacob Wilson Ezequiel Duran vs Gage Jump George Klassen vs Luke Keaschall Chase Meidroth vs Jeff McNeil Willi Castro vs Tyler Stephenson Alejandro Kirk vs Yoendrys Gomez Ben Joyce vs Yoendrys Gomez Steven Cruz vs Jacob Webb Ben Joyce vs Tyler Stephenson Alejandro Kirk vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs T.J. Rumfield Abimelec Ortiz vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Luke Keaschall Chase Meidroth vs Jeff McNeil Willi Castro vs Tommy Edman Travis Bazzana vs Chase Meidroth Marcelo Mayer vs vs vs vs vs vs Isaac Paredes Christian Encarnacion-Strand vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Jacob Wilson Ezequiel Duran vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Christian Scott George Klassen vs Gage Jump George Klassen vs Walbert Urena George Klassen vs Kodai Senga Andre Pallante vs Peter Lambert Kodai Senga vs Kodai Senga Quinn Mathews vs Brandon Pfaadt Clay Holmes vs Joey Cantillo George Klassen vs Clay Holmes Cal Quantrill vs Yoendrys Gomez Ben Joyce vs Yoendrys Gomez Steven Cruz vs Jacob Webb Ben Joyce vs Jacob Latz Hogan Harris vs Jacob Webb Grant Taylor vs Jacob Latz Steven Cruz vs Jordan Romano Justin Martinez vs Grant Taylor Justin Martinez vs Steven Cruz Jordan Romano

2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Kodai Senga, Hogan Harris, Mason Montgomery, Jordan Romano, Steven Cruz, Jacob Webb, Clayton Beeter, Yoendrys Gomez, Jacob Latz. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Kodai Senga, Hogan Harris, Mason Montgomery, Jordan Romano, Steven Cruz, Jacob Webb, Clayton Beeter, Yoendrys Gomez, Jacob Latz:

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