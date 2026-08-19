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5 Upside Fantasy Baseball Closers Breaking Out? Kodai Senga, Hogan Harris, Mason Montgomery, Jordan Romano, Steven Cruz

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Kodai Senga - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Draft Sleepers, MLB Injury News

Fantasy baseball closer breakouts, sleepers, waiver wire add/drop analysis for Week 21 of 2026 include Kodai Senga, Hogan Harris, Mason Montgomery, Jordan Romano, Steven Cruz, and more.

The closer landscape has begun to shift in fantasy baseball. With the trade deadline now several weeks behind us, some new high-leverage options have begun to claim ninth-inning roles.

In this piece, we will look at five relief pitchers who have seen their first value increase over the last week of action and determine if they are worth picking up in standard leagues.

Let's dive in!

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Kodai Senga, New York Mets

New York Mets relief pitcher Kodai Senga earned his second save in five days Friday, tossing a scoreless ninth in a 4-1 win over Washington. He allowed one hit and struck out one, and the usage was notable after Daniel Duarte handled the eighth. Senga also converted a save Monday in Atlanta and has now put together four straight scoreless relief appearances. His season numbers are still rough at a 7.95 ERA and 1.68 WHIP, so there is obvious risk attached.

But Devin Williams (shoulder) is on the 15-day injured list and isn't expected back until September, leaving save chances up for grabs. Senga has gotten two of them already, and Friday's ninth-inning assignment only adds to the intrigue. Yahoo still has him rostered in just 16% of leagues. Managers chasing saves in deeper formats should have him on the radar while the Mets sort out the back end.

-Written by Bruno Mule

 

Hogan Harris, Athletics

Athletics relief pitcher Hogan Harris worked a scoreless ninth Friday, August 14, to finish an 8-3 win over the Texas Rangers. It wasn't a save situation, but the usage keeps him at the front of a bullpen that has bounced around much of the season. Harris has 11 saves, including back-to-back conversions in Boston on August 8 and 9, and RotoBaller currently lists him as the Athletics' closer.

There are rough edges. Harris has walked 34 batters in 53 innings and carries a 1.55 WHIP, but he's also struck out 70 with a 3.57 ERA. That's enough swing-and-miss to keep him useful while he gets the bulk of the ninth-inning work. Harris is rostered in only 13% of Yahoo leagues, even though RotoBaller ranks him 23rd among closers for Week 21. He's best suited for 15-team leagues, but anyone digging for saves should know the job is leaning his way.

-Written by Bruno Mule

 

Mason Montgomery, Pittsburgh Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Mason Montgomery picked up his fourth save of the season Friday, getting the final out of an 8-4 win over the Boston Red Sox. Kirby Yates opened the ninth with no save opportunity but gave up three straight two-out singles, bringing Montgomery in with two runners aboard and the tying run on deck. The left-hander struck out Adley Rutschman to finish it.

Three of Montgomery's four saves have now come over his last seven appearances. Montgomery has been rolling lately, posting a 1.32 ERA, 0.66 WHIP, and 27 strikeouts across his last 13 2/3 innings. Pittsburgh still hasn't settled on one closer, with Gregory Soto and Luke Weaver also getting late-inning looks. Montgomery keeps finding his way into save chances, though, and the strikeouts give him something to offer even when the ninth goes elsewhere. At 10% rostered on Yahoo, he's worth chasing in deeper leagues for managers who need saves.

- Written by Bruno Mule

 

Steven Cruz, Kansas City Royals

Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Steven Cruz picked up his fourth save Friday, August 14, working a scoreless ninth in a 7-6 win over the Los Angeles Angels. Cruz allowed one hit and struck out one, freezing Mike Trout for the final out. It was another ninth-inning chance for the right-hander, who has now recorded all four of his saves over his last 15 appearances.

Cruz has been much better than his 4.17 season ERA suggests lately, posting a 2.40 ERA and 0.87 WHIP across those 15 outings. Alex Lange has moved into lower-leverage work, while Cruz has been getting the ninth more often. The job isn't completely secure yet, but Cruz is clearly the arm to chase from this bullpen right now. Yahoo managers haven't moved much yet, either, with Cruz rostered in just 6% of leagues. He's worth grabbing in deeper formats for anyone looking to add saves.

-Written by Bruno Mule

 

Jordan Romano, Colorado Rockies

Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Jordan Romano has 12 saves this season, including eight since the Rockies selected his contract on July 4. He converted his latest chance Wednesday against Arizona, working around a two-out walk in a scoreless ninth to finish a 6-4 win. Romano has gone eight-for-nine in save opportunities with Colorado and owns a 3.09 ERA with 14 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings for the club.

The walks are still something fantasy managers have to live with. Romano has issued seven of them during his Rockies stint, contributing to a 1.54 WHIP, but Colorado keeps handing him the ninth. RotoBaller currently lists the bullpen as solid with Romano on top, and he sits 25th in its Week 21 closer rankings. Even so, Yahoo has him rostered in just 12% of leagues. Romano fits best as an add in 15-team formats, especially for managers who need another steady path to saves.

-Written by Bruno Mule

 

Updated Closers and Saves Depth Charts

Check out our updated closer depth charts for each of the 30 MLB teams that are updated regularly by Nick Mariano.

AL EAST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

RotoBaller Stability Rating Team
Name		 Current
Closer		 Direct
Backup		 More Holds
Candidates		 Waiver Wire
Add
Solid Yankees David Bednar Fernando Cruz Tim Hill, Brent Headrick, Paul Blackburn N/A
Solid Red Sox Aroldis Chapman Garrett Whitlock Greg WeissertTyron Guerrero, Justin Slaten, Erik Miller N/A
Solid Blue Jays Louis Varland Tyler Rogers Braydon FisherMason Fluharty, Yimi Garcia (IL) N/A
Volatile Orioles Andrew Kittredge, Yennier Cano, Rico Garcia Ryan Helsley (IL), Cam Sanders Grant Wolfram, Felix Bautista (IL) Andrew Kittredge, Yennier Cano, Rico Garcia, Cam Sanders
Solid Rays Bryan Baker Garrett Cleavinger, Kevin Kelly, Tyler Wells Casey Legumina, Cole Sulser, Craig Kimbrel, Edwin Uceta (IL) N/A

 

AL CENTRAL: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

RotoBaller Stability Rating
 Team Name Current Closer Direct Backup More Holds
Candidates		 Waiver Wire Add
Solid Tigers Kenley Jansen Keider Montero, Kyle Finnegan Tyler Holton, Drew Anderson, Will Vest (IL) N/A
Questionable White Sox Grant Taylor, Bryan Hudson Sean Newcomb, Jordan Hicks Trevor Richards, Huascar Brazoban Grant Taylor
Solid Guardians Cade Smith Hunter Gaddis, Colin Holderman Erik Sabrowski, Matt Festa, Shawn Armstrong, Franco Aleman N/A
Questionable Royals Steven Cruz Alex Lange, Daniel Lynch IV, John Schreiber Lucas Erceg, Matt Strahm, Carlos Estevez (IL) Steven Cruz
Solid Twins Yoendrys Gomez Andrew Morris, Jeff Hoffman Travis Adams, Taylor Rogers, Woo-Suk Go, Tommy Nance, A.J. Minter Yoendrys Gomez, Jeff Hoffman

 

AL WEST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

RotoBaller Stability Rating Team Name Current Closer Direct Backup More Holds
Candidates		 Waiver Wire Add
Solid Rangers Jacob Latz Jakob Junis (IL), Chase Silseth Cole Winn, Robby Ahlstrom, Tyler Alexander, Peyton Gray N/A
Questionable Angels Samy Natera Jr., Ben Joyce Sam Bachman (IL),  Jose Fermin N/A Ben Joyce
Questionable Athletics Hogan Harris Elvis Alvarado, Luis Medina Mark Leiter Jr., Justin Sterner (IL) Hogan Harris
Solid Astros Josh Hader Bryan King Steven Okert, Enyel De Los Santos, Bryan Abreu N/A
Solid Mariners Andres Munoz Jose A. Ferrer Eduard Bazardo, Gabe Speier, Seranthony Dominguez, Matt Brash (IL) N/A

 

NL EAST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

RotoBaller Stability Rating Team Name Current Closer Direct Backup More Holds
Candidates		 Waiver Wire Add
Solid Braves Raisel Iglesias Dylan Lee Tyler Kinley, Didier Fuentes, Dylan Dodd, Brent Suter, Robert Suarez (IL) N/A
Solid Marlins Pete Fairbanks Michael Petersen Calvin Faucher, Cade Gibson, Victor Vodnik, Anthony Bender (IL), John King (IL) N/A
Questionable Mets Devin Williams (IL), Kodai Senga Daniel Durante Bryce Conley N/A
Solid Phillies Jhoan Duran  Jose Alvarado, Orion Kerkering Jonathan Bowlan, Tim Mayza, Brooks Raley, Caleb Kilian N/A
Questionable Nationals Clayton Beeter Orlando Ribalta Justin Lawrence, Tom Cosgrove Clayton Beeter

 

NL CENTRAL: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

RotoBaller Stability Rating Team Name Current Closer Direct Backup More Holds
Candidates		 Waiver Wire Add
Questionable Cubs Jacob Webb Trent ThorntonCaleb Thielbar, Ryan Zeferjahn Ryan Rolison, Phil Maton, Daniel Palencia (IL) Jacob Webb
Solid Reds Emilio Pagan Tejay Antone, Brock Burke Caleb Ferguson, Pierce JohnsonGraham Ashcraft (IL), Tony Santillan (IL) N/A
Solid Brewers Trevor Megill Abner Uribe Aaron AshbyGrant Anderson, Chad Patrick, Antonio Senzatela, JoJo Romero (IL) N/A
Volatile Pirates Gregory Soto, Mason Montgomery, Luke Weaver Camilo Doval, Kirby Yates Yohan Ramirez, Isaac Mattson, Brandon Eisert Mason Montgomery, Luke Weaver, Gregory Soto
Solid Cardinals Riley O'Brien George Soriano Ryne Stanek, Justin Bruihl N/A

 

NL WEST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

RotoBaller Stability Rating Team Name Current Closer Direct
Backup		 More Holds
Candidates		 Waiver Wire Add
Questionable Diamondbacks Brandyn Garcia, Jonathan Loaisiga, Juan Morillo Kevin Ginkel Taylor Clarke, A.J. Puk (IL), Justin Martinez (IL) Brandyn Garcia, Jonathan Loaisiga
Solid Rockies Jordan Romano Jimmy Herget, Juan Mejia Brennan Bernardino, Jaden Hill (IL) Jordan Romano
Solid Dodgers Edwin Diaz Tanner Scott Alex Vesia, Brock Stewart, Evan Phillips, Edgardo Henriquez, Will Klein N/A
Solid Padres Mason Miller  Adrian Morejon, Jason Adam (IL) Kyle Hart, Bradgley Rodriguez, Yuki Matsui, Jeremiah Estrada (IL) N/A
Questionable Giants Dylan Smith JT Brubaker, Keaton Winn Sam Hentges Dylan Smith

 

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Kodai Senga, Hogan Harris, Mason Montgomery, Jordan Romano, Steven Cruz, Jacob Webb, Clayton Beeter, Yoendrys Gomez, Jacob Latz. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Kodai Senga, Hogan Harris, Mason Montgomery, Jordan Romano, Steven Cruz, Jacob Webb, Clayton Beeter, Yoendrys Gomez, Jacob Latz:

Kodai Senga
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Kade Anderson
Kodai Senga
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Griffin Conine
Kodai Senga
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Jeff McNeil
Kodai Senga
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Hogan Harris
Kodai Senga
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Ben Joyce
Kodai Senga
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Brandyn Garcia
Kodai Senga
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Maikel Garcia
Kodai Senga
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Sean Manaea
Kodai Senga
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Zac Thornton
Kodai Senga
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Willi Castro
Kodai Senga
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Christian Encarnacion-Strand
Kodai Senga
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Lawrence Butler
Kodai Senga
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Andruw Monasterio
Kodai Senga
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Tyler Stephenson
Kodai Senga
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Alec Bohm
Kodai Senga
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Carter Jensen
Kodai Senga
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Willy Adames
Kodai Senga
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Braden Montgomery
Kodai Senga
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Dylan Crews
Kodai Senga
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Steven Cruz
Kodai Senga
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Tommy Edman
Kodai Senga
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Jordan Romano
Kodai Senga
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Dominic Canzone
Kodai Senga
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Agustin Ramirez
Kodai Senga
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Abimelec Ortiz
Kodai Senga
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Sam Antonacci
Kodai Senga
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Jung Hoo Lee
Kodai Senga
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Clayton Beeter
Kodai Senga
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Grant Taylor
Kodai Senga
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Keider Montero
Kodai Senga
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Jared Jones
Kodai Senga
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Jake Burger
Kodai Senga
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Jackson Holliday
Kodai Senga
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Kody Clemens
Kodai Senga
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Esmerlyn Valdez
Kodai Senga
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Cole Young
Kodai Senga
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Trent Grisham
Kodai Senga
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Alejandro Kirk
Kodai Senga
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Gleyber Torres
Kodai Senga
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Travis Bazzana
Kodai Senga
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Noah Cameron
Kodai Senga
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Francisco Alvarez
Kodai Senga
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Ryan Jeffers
Kodai Senga
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Brandon Pfaadt
Kodai Senga
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Ian Seymour
Kodai Senga
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Tanner Scott
Kodai Senga
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Peter Lambert
Kodai Senga
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Tyler Mahle
Kodai Senga
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Christian Scott
Kodai Senga
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Jackson Jobe
Kodai Senga
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Kyle Leahy
Kodai Senga
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Jake Bennett
Kodai Senga
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Walbert Urena
Kodai Senga
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Clay Holmes
Kodai Senga
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Joey Cantillo
Kodai Senga
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Cal Quantrill
Kodai Senga
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Justin Martinez
Kodai Senga
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Gage Jump
Kodai Senga
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Andre Pallante
Kodai Senga
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Cristian Javier
Kodai Senga
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George Klassen
Kodai Senga
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Quinn Mathews
Hogan Harris
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Griffin Conine
Hogan Harris
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Brandyn Garcia
Hogan Harris
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Kodai Senga
Hogan Harris
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Sean Manaea
Hogan Harris
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Kade Anderson
Hogan Harris
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Willi Castro
Hogan Harris
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Jeff McNeil
Hogan Harris
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Lawrence Butler
Hogan Harris
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Ben Joyce
Hogan Harris
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Tyler Stephenson
Hogan Harris
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Maikel Garcia
Hogan Harris
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Carter Jensen
Hogan Harris
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Zac Thornton
Hogan Harris
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Braden Montgomery
Hogan Harris
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Christian Encarnacion-Strand
Hogan Harris
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Steven Cruz
Hogan Harris
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Andruw Monasterio
Hogan Harris
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Jordan Romano
Hogan Harris
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Alec Bohm
Hogan Harris
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Agustin Ramirez
Hogan Harris
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Willy Adames
Hogan Harris
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Sam Antonacci
Hogan Harris
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Dylan Crews
Hogan Harris
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Clayton Beeter
Hogan Harris
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Tommy Edman
Hogan Harris
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Keider Montero
Hogan Harris
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Dominic Canzone
Hogan Harris
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Jake Burger
Hogan Harris
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Abimelec Ortiz
Hogan Harris
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Kody Clemens
Hogan Harris
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Hogan Harris
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Cole Young
Hogan Harris
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Grant Taylor
Hogan Harris
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Hogan Harris
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Jared Jones
Hogan Harris
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Travis Bazzana
Hogan Harris
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Jackson Holliday
Hogan Harris
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Francisco Alvarez
Hogan Harris
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Esmerlyn Valdez
Hogan Harris
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J.T. Realmuto
Hogan Harris
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Trent Grisham
Hogan Harris
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Cal Quantrill
Hogan Harris
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Gleyber Torres
Hogan Harris
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Brandon Pfaadt
Hogan Harris
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Ian Seymour
Hogan Harris
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Tanner Scott
Hogan Harris
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Jackson Jobe
Hogan Harris
vs
Joey Cantillo
Hogan Harris
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Justin Martinez
Jordan Romano
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Steven Cruz
Jordan Romano
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Agustin Ramirez
Jordan Romano
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Braden Montgomery
Jordan Romano
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Sam Antonacci
Jordan Romano
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Carter Jensen
Jordan Romano
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Clayton Beeter
Jordan Romano
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Jordan Romano
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Keider Montero
Jordan Romano
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Lawrence Butler
Jordan Romano
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Jake Burger
Jordan Romano
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Willi Castro
Jordan Romano
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Kody Clemens
Jordan Romano
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Sean Manaea
Jordan Romano
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Cole Young
Jordan Romano
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Brandyn Garcia
Jordan Romano
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Alejandro Kirk
Jordan Romano
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Hogan Harris
Jordan Romano
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Travis Bazzana
Jordan Romano
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Griffin Conine
Jordan Romano
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Jordan Romano
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Kodai Senga
Jordan Romano
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J.T. Realmuto
Jordan Romano
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Kade Anderson
Jordan Romano
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Cal Quantrill
Jordan Romano
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Jordan Romano
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Jordan Romano
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Jordan Romano
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Gage Jump
Jordan Romano
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Maikel Garcia
Jordan Romano
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Andre Pallante
Jordan Romano
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Jordan Romano
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Jordan Romano
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Christian Encarnacion-Strand
Jordan Romano
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Jordan Romano
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Jordan Romano
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Jordan Romano
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Jordan Romano
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Jordan Romano
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Willy Adames
Jordan Romano
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Jordan Romano
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Dylan Crews
Jordan Romano
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Walker Jenkins
Jordan Romano
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Tommy Edman
Jordan Romano
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Jordan Romano
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Ian Seymour
Jordan Romano
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Tanner Scott
Jordan Romano
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Jackson Jobe
Jordan Romano
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Joey Cantillo
Jordan Romano
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Grant Taylor
Steven Cruz
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Braden Montgomery
Steven Cruz
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Jordan Romano
Steven Cruz
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Carter Jensen
Steven Cruz
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Agustin Ramirez
Steven Cruz
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Tyler Stephenson
Steven Cruz
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Sam Antonacci
Steven Cruz
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Lawrence Butler
Steven Cruz
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Clayton Beeter
Steven Cruz
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Willi Castro
Steven Cruz
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Keider Montero
Steven Cruz
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Sean Manaea
Steven Cruz
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Jake Burger
Steven Cruz
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Brandyn Garcia
Steven Cruz
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Kody Clemens
Steven Cruz
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Hogan Harris
Steven Cruz
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Cole Young
Steven Cruz
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Griffin Conine
Steven Cruz
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Alejandro Kirk
Steven Cruz
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Kodai Senga
Steven Cruz
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Travis Bazzana
Steven Cruz
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Kade Anderson
Steven Cruz
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Francisco Alvarez
Steven Cruz
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Jeff McNeil
Steven Cruz
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J.T. Realmuto
Steven Cruz
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Ben Joyce
Steven Cruz
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Cal Quantrill
Steven Cruz
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Maikel Garcia
Steven Cruz
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Justin Martinez
Steven Cruz
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Zac Thornton
Steven Cruz
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Gage Jump
Steven Cruz
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Christian Encarnacion-Strand
Steven Cruz
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Andre Pallante
Steven Cruz
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Andruw Monasterio
Steven Cruz
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Rafael Flores Jr.
Steven Cruz
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Alec Bohm
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Steven Cruz
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Willy Adames
Steven Cruz
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Steven Cruz
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Steven Cruz
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Steven Cruz
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Steven Cruz
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Grant Taylor
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Ty France
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Jacob Webb
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Jacob Webb
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Jacob Webb
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Jacob Webb
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Jacob Webb
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Jacob Webb
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Jacob Webb
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Jacob Webb
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Jacob Webb
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Yoendrys Gomez
Jacob Webb
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Jacob Webb
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Jacob Webb
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Jacob Webb
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Jacob Webb
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Jacob Webb
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Jacob Webb
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Jacob Webb
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Jacob Webb
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Jacob Webb
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Angel Genao
Jacob Webb
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Christian Encarnacion-Strand
Jacob Webb
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Luke Keaschall
Jacob Webb
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Jacob Webb
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Jacob Webb
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Tanner Scott
Jacob Webb
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Ben Joyce
Jacob Webb
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Brandyn Garcia
Jacob Webb
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Sean Manaea
Jacob Webb
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Keider Montero
Jacob Webb
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Cal Quantrill
Jacob Webb
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Justin Martinez
Clayton Beeter
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Sam Antonacci
Clayton Beeter
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Keider Montero
Clayton Beeter
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Agustin Ramirez
Clayton Beeter
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Jake Burger
Clayton Beeter
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Jordan Romano
Clayton Beeter
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Kody Clemens
Clayton Beeter
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Steven Cruz
Clayton Beeter
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Cole Young
Clayton Beeter
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Braden Montgomery
Clayton Beeter
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Alejandro Kirk
Clayton Beeter
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Carter Jensen
Clayton Beeter
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Travis Bazzana
Clayton Beeter
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Tyler Stephenson
Clayton Beeter
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Francisco Alvarez
Clayton Beeter
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Lawrence Butler
Clayton Beeter
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J.T. Realmuto
Clayton Beeter
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Willi Castro
Clayton Beeter
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Cal Quantrill
Clayton Beeter
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Sean Manaea
Clayton Beeter
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Justin Martinez
Clayton Beeter
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Brandyn Garcia
Clayton Beeter
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Gage Jump
Clayton Beeter
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Hogan Harris
Clayton Beeter
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Andre Pallante
Clayton Beeter
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Griffin Conine
Clayton Beeter
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Rafael Flores Jr.
Clayton Beeter
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Kodai Senga
Clayton Beeter
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Cristian Javier
Clayton Beeter
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Kade Anderson
Clayton Beeter
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George Klassen
Clayton Beeter
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Jeff McNeil
Clayton Beeter
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Heriberto Hernandez
Clayton Beeter
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Ben Joyce
Clayton Beeter
vs
Tyler O'Neill
Clayton Beeter
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Maikel Garcia
Clayton Beeter
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Walker Jenkins
Clayton Beeter
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Zac Thornton
Clayton Beeter
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Charlie Condon
Clayton Beeter
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Christian Encarnacion-Strand
Clayton Beeter
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Quinn Mathews
Clayton Beeter
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Andruw Monasterio
Clayton Beeter
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Marcelo Mayer
Clayton Beeter
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Clayton Beeter
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Clayton Beeter
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Ian Seymour
Clayton Beeter
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Clayton Beeter
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Jackson Jobe
Clayton Beeter
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Grant Taylor
Yoendrys Gomez
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Jacob Wilson
Yoendrys Gomez
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Kaelen Culpepper
Yoendrys Gomez
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Zack Gelof
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Kyle Leahy
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Mickey Moniak
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Jackson Jobe
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Jake Bennett
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Christian Scott
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Walbert Urena
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Tyler Mahle
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Chase Meidroth
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Angel Genao
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Isaac Paredes
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Luke Keaschall
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Ezequiel Duran
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Zac Veen
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Clay Holmes
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Royce Lewis
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Cam Smith
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Peter Lambert
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Cole Carrigg
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Steven Kwan
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Joey Cantillo
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Tanner Scott
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Ty France
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Max Clark
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Jacob Webb
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Ian Seymour
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Ernie Clement
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Jo Adell
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Nick Gonzales
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Caleb Durbin
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Jake Mangum
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Daylen Lile
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Carson Benge
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Noah Cameron
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Jacob Latz
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Gleyber Torres
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Jared Jones
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Grant Taylor
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Zac Thornton
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Ben Joyce
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Kade Anderson
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Brandyn Garcia
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Sean Manaea
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Keider Montero
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Cal Quantrill
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Justin Martinez
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Gage Jump
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Andre Pallante
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Cristian Javier
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
George Klassen
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Quinn Mathews
Jacob Latz
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Jacob Latz
vs
Carson Benge
Jacob Latz
vs
Joshua Baez
Jacob Latz
vs
Daylen Lile
Jacob Latz
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Jacob Latz
vs
Caleb Durbin
Jacob Latz
vs
Jo Adell
Jacob Latz
vs
Ian Seymour
Jacob Latz
vs
Max Clark
Jacob Latz
vs
Tanner Scott
Jacob Latz
vs
Steven Kwan
Jacob Latz
vs
Peter Lambert
Jacob Latz
vs
Royce Lewis
Jacob Latz
vs
Zac Veen
Jacob Latz
vs
Luke Keaschall
Jacob Latz
vs
Angel Genao
Jacob Latz
vs
Tyler Mahle
Jacob Latz
vs
Christian Scott
Jacob Latz
vs
Jackson Jobe
Jacob Latz
vs
Kyle Leahy
Jacob Latz
vs
Zack Gelof
Jacob Latz
vs
Jacob Wilson
Jacob Latz
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Jacob Latz
vs
Kaelen Culpepper
Jacob Latz
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Jacob Latz
vs
Mickey Moniak
Jacob Latz
vs
Jake Bennett
Jacob Latz
vs
Walbert Urena
Jacob Latz
vs
Chase Meidroth
Jacob Latz
vs
Isaac Paredes
Jacob Latz
vs
Ezequiel Duran
Jacob Latz
vs
Clay Holmes
Jacob Latz
vs
Cam Smith
Jacob Latz
vs
Cole Carrigg
Jacob Latz
vs
Joey Cantillo
Jacob Latz
vs
Ty France
Jacob Latz
vs
Jacob Webb
Jacob Latz
vs
Ernie Clement
Jacob Latz
vs
Nick Gonzales
Jacob Latz
vs
Jake Mangum
Jacob Latz
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Jacob Latz
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Jacob Latz
vs
Noah Cameron
Jacob Latz
vs
Jared Jones
Jacob Latz
vs
Grant Taylor
Jacob Latz
vs
Zac Thornton
Jacob Latz
vs
Ben Joyce
Jacob Latz
vs
Kade Anderson
Jacob Latz
vs
Brandyn Garcia
Jacob Latz
vs
Sean Manaea
Jacob Latz
vs
Keider Montero
Jacob Latz
vs
Cal Quantrill
Jacob Latz
vs
Justin Martinez
Jacob Latz
vs
Gage Jump
Jacob Latz
vs
Andre Pallante
Jacob Latz
vs
Cristian Javier
Jacob Latz
vs
George Klassen
Jacob Latz
vs
Quinn Mathews

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