Fantasy baseball closer breakouts, sleepers, waiver wire add/drop analysis for Week 21 of 2026 include Kodai Senga, Hogan Harris, Mason Montgomery, Jordan Romano, Steven Cruz, and more.
The closer landscape has begun to shift in fantasy baseball. With the trade deadline now several weeks behind us, some new high-leverage options have begun to claim ninth-inning roles.
In this piece, we will look at five relief pitchers who have seen their first value increase over the last week of action and determine if they are worth picking up in standard leagues.
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Kodai Senga, New York Mets
New York Mets relief pitcher Kodai Senga earned his second save in five days Friday, tossing a scoreless ninth in a 4-1 win over Washington. He allowed one hit and struck out one, and the usage was notable after Daniel Duarte handled the eighth. Senga also converted a save Monday in Atlanta and has now put together four straight scoreless relief appearances. His season numbers are still rough at a 7.95 ERA and 1.68 WHIP, so there is obvious risk attached.
But Devin Williams (shoulder) is on the 15-day injured list and isn't expected back until September, leaving save chances up for grabs. Senga has gotten two of them already, and Friday's ninth-inning assignment only adds to the intrigue. Yahoo still has him rostered in just 16% of leagues. Managers chasing saves in deeper formats should have him on the radar while the Mets sort out the back end.
-Written by Bruno Mule
Hogan Harris, Athletics
Athletics relief pitcher Hogan Harris worked a scoreless ninth Friday, August 14, to finish an 8-3 win over the Texas Rangers. It wasn't a save situation, but the usage keeps him at the front of a bullpen that has bounced around much of the season. Harris has 11 saves, including back-to-back conversions in Boston on August 8 and 9, and RotoBaller currently lists him as the Athletics' closer.
There are rough edges. Harris has walked 34 batters in 53 innings and carries a 1.55 WHIP, but he's also struck out 70 with a 3.57 ERA. That's enough swing-and-miss to keep him useful while he gets the bulk of the ninth-inning work. Harris is rostered in only 13% of Yahoo leagues, even though RotoBaller ranks him 23rd among closers for Week 21. He's best suited for 15-team leagues, but anyone digging for saves should know the job is leaning his way.
-Written by Bruno Mule
Mason Montgomery, Pittsburgh Pirates
Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Mason Montgomery picked up his fourth save of the season Friday, getting the final out of an 8-4 win over the Boston Red Sox. Kirby Yates opened the ninth with no save opportunity but gave up three straight two-out singles, bringing Montgomery in with two runners aboard and the tying run on deck. The left-hander struck out Adley Rutschman to finish it.
Three of Montgomery's four saves have now come over his last seven appearances. Montgomery has been rolling lately, posting a 1.32 ERA, 0.66 WHIP, and 27 strikeouts across his last 13 2/3 innings. Pittsburgh still hasn't settled on one closer, with Gregory Soto and Luke Weaver also getting late-inning looks. Montgomery keeps finding his way into save chances, though, and the strikeouts give him something to offer even when the ninth goes elsewhere. At 10% rostered on Yahoo, he's worth chasing in deeper leagues for managers who need saves.
- Written by Bruno Mule
Steven Cruz, Kansas City Royals
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Steven Cruz picked up his fourth save Friday, August 14, working a scoreless ninth in a 7-6 win over the Los Angeles Angels. Cruz allowed one hit and struck out one, freezing Mike Trout for the final out. It was another ninth-inning chance for the right-hander, who has now recorded all four of his saves over his last 15 appearances.
Cruz has been much better than his 4.17 season ERA suggests lately, posting a 2.40 ERA and 0.87 WHIP across those 15 outings. Alex Lange has moved into lower-leverage work, while Cruz has been getting the ninth more often. The job isn't completely secure yet, but Cruz is clearly the arm to chase from this bullpen right now. Yahoo managers haven't moved much yet, either, with Cruz rostered in just 6% of leagues. He's worth grabbing in deeper formats for anyone looking to add saves.
-Written by Bruno Mule
Jordan Romano, Colorado Rockies
Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Jordan Romano has 12 saves this season, including eight since the Rockies selected his contract on July 4. He converted his latest chance Wednesday against Arizona, working around a two-out walk in a scoreless ninth to finish a 6-4 win. Romano has gone eight-for-nine in save opportunities with Colorado and owns a 3.09 ERA with 14 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings for the club.
The walks are still something fantasy managers have to live with. Romano has issued seven of them during his Rockies stint, contributing to a 1.54 WHIP, but Colorado keeps handing him the ninth. RotoBaller currently lists the bullpen as solid with Romano on top, and he sits 25th in its Week 21 closer rankings. Even so, Yahoo has him rostered in just 12% of leagues. Romano fits best as an add in 15-team formats, especially for managers who need another steady path to saves.
-Written by Bruno Mule
Updated Closers and Saves Depth Charts
Check out our updated closer depth charts for each of the 30 MLB teams that are updated regularly by Nick Mariano.
AL EAST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves
|RotoBaller Stability Rating
|Team
Name
|Current
Closer
|Direct
Backup
|More Holds
Candidates
|Waiver Wire
Add
|Solid
|Yankees
|David Bednar
|Fernando Cruz
|Tim Hill, Brent Headrick, Paul Blackburn
|N/A
|Solid
|Red Sox
|Aroldis Chapman
|Garrett Whitlock
|Greg Weissert, Tyron Guerrero, Justin Slaten, Erik Miller
|N/A
|Solid
|Blue Jays
|Louis Varland
|Tyler Rogers
|Braydon Fisher, Mason Fluharty, Yimi Garcia (IL)
|N/A
|Volatile
|Orioles
|Andrew Kittredge, Yennier Cano, Rico Garcia
|Ryan Helsley (IL), Cam Sanders
|Grant Wolfram, Felix Bautista (IL)
|Andrew Kittredge, Yennier Cano, Rico Garcia, Cam Sanders
|Solid
|Rays
|Bryan Baker
|Garrett Cleavinger, Kevin Kelly, Tyler Wells
|Casey Legumina, Cole Sulser, Craig Kimbrel, Edwin Uceta (IL)
|N/A
AL CENTRAL: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves
|RotoBaller Stability Rating
|Team Name
|Current Closer
|Direct Backup
|More Holds
Candidates
|Waiver Wire Add
|Solid
|Tigers
|Kenley Jansen
|Keider Montero, Kyle Finnegan
|Tyler Holton, Drew Anderson, Will Vest (IL)
|N/A
|Questionable
|White Sox
|Grant Taylor, Bryan Hudson
|Sean Newcomb, Jordan Hicks
|Trevor Richards, Huascar Brazoban
|Grant Taylor
|Solid
|Guardians
|Cade Smith
|Hunter Gaddis, Colin Holderman
|Erik Sabrowski, Matt Festa, Shawn Armstrong, Franco Aleman
|N/A
|Questionable
|Royals
|Steven Cruz
|Alex Lange, Daniel Lynch IV, John Schreiber
|Lucas Erceg, Matt Strahm, Carlos Estevez (IL)
|Steven Cruz
|Solid
|Twins
|Yoendrys Gomez
|Andrew Morris, Jeff Hoffman
|Travis Adams, Taylor Rogers, Woo-Suk Go, Tommy Nance, A.J. Minter
|Yoendrys Gomez, Jeff Hoffman
AL WEST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves
|RotoBaller Stability Rating
|Team Name
|Current Closer
|Direct Backup
|More Holds
Candidates
|Waiver Wire Add
|Solid
|Rangers
|Jacob Latz
|Jakob Junis (IL), Chase Silseth
|Cole Winn, Robby Ahlstrom, Tyler Alexander, Peyton Gray
|N/A
|Questionable
|Angels
|Samy Natera Jr., Ben Joyce
|Sam Bachman (IL), Jose Fermin
|N/A
|Ben Joyce
|Questionable
|Athletics
|Hogan Harris
|Elvis Alvarado, Luis Medina
|Mark Leiter Jr., Justin Sterner (IL)
|Hogan Harris
|Solid
|Astros
|Josh Hader
|Bryan King
|Steven Okert, Enyel De Los Santos, Bryan Abreu
|N/A
|Solid
|Mariners
|Andres Munoz
|Jose A. Ferrer
|Eduard Bazardo, Gabe Speier, Seranthony Dominguez, Matt Brash (IL)
|N/A
NL EAST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves
|RotoBaller Stability Rating
|Team Name
|Current Closer
|Direct Backup
|More Holds
Candidates
|Waiver Wire Add
|Solid
|Braves
|Raisel Iglesias
|Dylan Lee
|Tyler Kinley, Didier Fuentes, Dylan Dodd, Brent Suter, Robert Suarez (IL)
|N/A
|Solid
|Marlins
|Pete Fairbanks
|Michael Petersen
|Calvin Faucher, Cade Gibson, Victor Vodnik, Anthony Bender (IL), John King (IL)
|N/A
|Questionable
|Mets
|Devin Williams (IL), Kodai Senga
|Daniel Durante
|Bryce Conley
|N/A
|Solid
|Phillies
|Jhoan Duran
|Jose Alvarado, Orion Kerkering
|Jonathan Bowlan, Tim Mayza, Brooks Raley, Caleb Kilian
|N/A
|Questionable
|Nationals
|Clayton Beeter
|Orlando Ribalta
|Justin Lawrence, Tom Cosgrove
|Clayton Beeter
NL CENTRAL: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves
|RotoBaller Stability Rating
|Team Name
|Current Closer
|Direct Backup
|More Holds
Candidates
|Waiver Wire Add
|Questionable
|Cubs
|Jacob Webb
|Trent Thornton, Caleb Thielbar, Ryan Zeferjahn
|Ryan Rolison, Phil Maton, Daniel Palencia (IL)
|Jacob Webb
|Solid
|Reds
|Emilio Pagan
|Tejay Antone, Brock Burke
|Caleb Ferguson, Pierce Johnson, Graham Ashcraft (IL), Tony Santillan (IL)
|N/A
|Solid
|Brewers
|Trevor Megill
|Abner Uribe
|Aaron Ashby, Grant Anderson, Chad Patrick, Antonio Senzatela, JoJo Romero (IL)
|N/A
|Volatile
|Pirates
|Gregory Soto, Mason Montgomery, Luke Weaver
|Camilo Doval, Kirby Yates
|Yohan Ramirez, Isaac Mattson, Brandon Eisert
|Mason Montgomery, Luke Weaver, Gregory Soto
|Solid
|Cardinals
|Riley O'Brien
|George Soriano
|Ryne Stanek, Justin Bruihl
|N/A
NL WEST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves
|RotoBaller Stability Rating
|Team Name
|Current Closer
|Direct
Backup
|More Holds
Candidates
|Waiver Wire Add
|Questionable
|Diamondbacks
|Brandyn Garcia, Jonathan Loaisiga, Juan Morillo
|Kevin Ginkel
|Taylor Clarke, A.J. Puk (IL), Justin Martinez (IL)
|Brandyn Garcia, Jonathan Loaisiga
|Solid
|Rockies
|Jordan Romano
|Jimmy Herget, Juan Mejia
|Brennan Bernardino, Jaden Hill (IL)
|Jordan Romano
|Solid
|Dodgers
|Edwin Diaz
|Tanner Scott
|Alex Vesia, Brock Stewart, Evan Phillips, Edgardo Henriquez, Will Klein
|N/A
|Solid
|Padres
|Mason Miller
|Adrian Morejon, Jason Adam (IL)
|Kyle Hart, Bradgley Rodriguez, Yuki Matsui, Jeremiah Estrada (IL)
|N/A
|Questionable
|Giants
|Dylan Smith
|JT Brubaker, Keaton Winn
|Sam Hentges
|Dylan Smith
Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool
Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Kodai Senga, Hogan Harris, Mason Montgomery, Jordan Romano, Steven Cruz, Jacob Webb, Clayton Beeter, Yoendrys Gomez, Jacob Latz. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.
Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Kodai Senga, Hogan Harris, Mason Montgomery, Jordan Romano, Steven Cruz, Jacob Webb, Clayton Beeter, Yoendrys Gomez, Jacob Latz:
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