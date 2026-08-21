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3 Impact Fantasy Baseball Prospects To Stash - James Tibbs III, Michael Arroyo, Manuel Pena

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James Tibbs III - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Prospects, Sleepers, Waiver Wire

Three top fantasy baseball prospects - James Tibbs III, Michael Arroyo, Manuel Pena - that can make big impacts. These MLB prospects are waiver wire pickups or stashes.

Over the past month of action, prospect promotions have been a major story in fantasy. Names like Max Clark, Zac Veen, Joshua Baez, and Kaelen Culpepper have all earned the call and showcased several levels of fantasy upside.

Below, we will look at three sneaky prospects who have begun to put themselves on the stash radar as they approach the stretch run of the fantasy season.

Should fantasy managers stash these high-end prospects? Let's dive in!

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James Tibbs III, OF, Los Angeles Dodgers

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 112 G, .297/.416/.547, 26 2B, 24 HR, 7 SB

James Tibbs III was the most talked-about prospect in the early weeks of the season, when he launched seven home runs in the first eight games of the season. While that type of production obviously wasn't sustainable, he ultimately cooled off enough that he never forced the Dodgers' hand to promote him.

However, he's been heating up again as of late, as he's enjoyed a very good month of August so far. The 23-year-old has recorded at least one hit in 11 of his 12 games in August, slashing .378/.500/.622. He has three home runs in the month, and he recently launched two in a game on August 13th.

This hot-hitting brings his season slash line to .298/.384/.471 with 24 home runs, 88 RBI, 90 runs, and seven stolen bases. The youngster's strikeout rate is a bit high at 22.9%, but he has also walked at a great 16.5% clip. It's been an overall elite offensive season for the outfielder, who probably would have been given a chance in the majors if he were in any other organization.

The Dodgers have no shortage of talent, with Kyle Tucker, Andy Pages, and Teoscar Hernandez in the outfield and Shohei Ohtani filling up the designated hitter slot. It's hard to call up young guys when that's the current state of the roster, but Hernandez has been very disappointing this year, slashing just .249/.314/.400.

It's not out of the realm of possibility that the Dodgers start to take some playing time away from the veteran, and if they do, Tibbs would hopefully be the first in line to step up. This isn't someone worth stashing at this stage of the year, but he remains one of the most impressive hitters in the minors and is worth keeping an eye on, just in case he finally gets his chance.

-Written by Jeremy Heist

 

Michael Arroyo, INF, Seattle Mariners

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 32 G, .286/.357/.504, 9 2B, 6 HR, 2 SB

Seattle Mariners middle-infield prospect Michael Arroyo has fared well at Triple-A Tacoma since his promotion and could be next in line for a call-up to Seattle, following in the footsteps of Tacoma teammate Brock Rodden. Arroyo has played in 31 games for Tacoma this season and has six homers and 27 RBI while hitting .295. Arroyo, the right-handed hitter out of Colombia, is the No. 3 prospect on the Mariners list.

The infielder has a balanced profile with a 55-grade hit tool and power with 50-grade speed. At age 21, he could be ready for his next step to the majors but might need a little more time at Triple-A. Nonetheless, he is looking like a good stash candidate and one that could reward fantasy managers with five-category production given an opportunity to make his MLB debut.

-Written by Brian Buckey

 

Manuel Pena, INF, Arizona Diamondbacks

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 45 G, .263/.291/.392 9 2B, 5 HR, 3 SB

Arizona Diamondbacks utility prospect Manuel Pena has hit for power all this season with 31 combined homers between Double-A Amarillo and Triple-A Reno. He has combined for 91 RBI while hitting .294. Since being recalled to Reno on June 16, Pena has hit five homers with 27 RBI for the Aces with a .269 batting average.

The 22-year-old left-handed hitter is the No. 29 prospect for the Diamondbacks and has 55-grade power with just a 40-grade hit tool. So the power numbers look legit while the overall hitting (and batting average) could leave something to be desired. Pena has a lot of position flexibility with the ability to play multiple infield positions as well as the outfield. So he could be useful if Arizona wants to give him a big-league opportunity the rest of the way. In deep leagues, he could be worth a stash look for the potential power output.

-Written by Brian Buckey

 

2026 Prospect Fantasy Baseball Redraft Stash Rankings

Who are the top fantasy baseball prospects to know? Check out our latest 2026 prospect fantasy baseball rankings which are updated regularly by Eric Cross:

Promoted Last Week: George Lombard Jr. (NYY), Kaelen Culpepper (MIN), Angel Genao (CLE), Hagen Smith (CHW)

Honorable Mentions (Hitters): Zach Ehrhard (LAD), Kemp Alderman (MIA), Ryan Clifford (NYM), Yohandy Morales (WAS), Ryan Ward (LAD), Gavin Cross (KCR), Jacob Melton (TBR), Manuel Pena (ARI), Jett Williams (MIL)

Honorable Mentions (Pitchers): George Klassen (LAA), Jack Wenninger (NYM), Hunter Barco (PIT), Brody Hopkins (TBR), Jaxon Wiggins (CHC), Karson Milbrandt (MIA)

Rank Player Position Team
1 Kade Anderson SP Mariners
2 Joshua Baez **Promoted OF Cardinals
3 Walker Jenkins OF Twins
4 Franklin Arias SS Red Sox
5 Charlie Condon 1B Rockies
6 Zac Veen **Promoted OF Rockies
7 Michael Arroyo 2B Mariners
8 Seaver King SS/2B Nationals
9 Ralphy Velazquez 1B Guardians
10 Cam Cannarella OF Marlins
11 Jonathon Long 1B Marlins
12 Cooper Ingle C/OF Guardians
13 Jhostynxon Garcia OF Pirates
14 Jonah Tong SP Mets
15 Elmer Rodriguez SP Yankees
16 Parks Harber 3B Giants
17 Lazaro Montes OF Mariners
18 River Ryan SP Tigers
19 Luke Adams 1B/3B Brewers
20 Bo Davidson OF Giants
21 James Tibbs III OF Dodgers
22 Josue Briceno 1B Tigers
23 Michael Forret SP Orioles
24 Max Anderson 2B/3B Tigers
25 Charles McAdoo 3B Blue Jays

 

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Bailey Ober, Nolan Arenado, Luis Rengifo, Gage Jump, Garrett Mitchell, Will Warren, Brandyn Garcia, Merrill Kelly, Hogan Harris, Bryce Eldridge, Jordan Romano, Clayton Beeter, Robert Gasser, Luke Weaver, Shane Drohan, Josh Bell. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Bailey Ober, Nolan Arenado, Luis Rengifo, Gage Jump, Garrett Mitchell, Will Warren, Brandyn Garcia, Merrill Kelly, Hogan Harris, Bryce Eldridge, Jordan Romano, Clayton Beeter, Robert Gasser, Luke Weaver, Shane Drohan, Josh Bell:

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

CFB

Bryce Underwood Has Been Consistent at Fall Camp
CFB

Sacovie White-Helton Set for Bigger Role in 2026
CFB

Bo Jackson Continues to Standout at Fall Camp
CFB

Swinney: T.J. Moore Close to 100%
CFB

Jack Layne Questionable to Play in Week 1
George Kittle

Ahead of Schedule, Legitimate Chance to Play Week 1
Ketel Marte

is Placed on 10-Day Injured List
Malique Lewis

Nears Deal with Cairns Taipans
Joey Porter Jr.

Drawing Trade Interest
Jacob Wilson

Likely Done for the Season
Kenneth Walker

Chiefs Hope Kenneth Walker Reshapes the Offense
NBA

Aaron Holiday Signs with Maxima Roma in Italy
Kade Anderson

to Make MLB Debut on Saturday
Michael Penix Jr.

Hopes to be Cleared Soon
NBA

Jae Crowder Joins ASVEL for First European Stint
CFB

Quinn Henicle Wins Old Dominion Quarterback Job
NBA

James Harden Returns to Cavaliers on Three-Year, $97 Million Deal
CFB

Cleveland Browns Tight End Dae'Quan Wright Enters Transfer Portal
Quinshon Judkins

Dealing with Minor Nagging Injury
Rome Odunze

Foot Hasn't Been an Issue
CFB

Notre Dame's Junior Tuihalamaka Entering Transfer Portal
CFB

Quintrevion Wisner Back at Florida State Practice
CFB

Kansas State Star Left Tackle John Pastore Out for Season
CFB

Brent Venables Signs Six-Year Extension with Oklahoma
Puka Nacua

Remains Out With Psoas Soreness
Ja'Kobi Lane

Continues to Turn Heads at Ravens Camp
Quinshon Judkins

Misses Second Straight Practice
Chris Olave

Appears to Get Day Off Thursday
Sam LaPorta

Dealing With Hip Injury
Patrick Mahomes

Won't Play in Second Preseason Game
Makai Lemon

Back at Practice
Tyler Warren

Expected to Miss About a Week
Rachaad White

Won't Play on Saturday
CFB

Kevin Jennings Looks "Great" in Return to Practice
CFB

Keelon Russell Expected to be Named Alabama's QB1
Malik Nabers

Not Participating in Joint Practice
Adam Engstrom

Canadiens Open to Trading Adam Engstrom
Morgan Rielly

Expects to Start Season in Toronto
Sidney Crosby

Expected to Discuss New Contract Before End of Offseason
Denver Nuggets

DeMar DeRozan Emerges as Denver's Top Free-Agent Target
Santi Aldama

Sits Out Spain Qualifiers
Drake Batherson

Seeking Eight-Year Extension
Sacramento Kings

Elfrid Payton Draws Kings Interest
Jordan Mason

Standing Out at Training Camp
Alexander Romanov

Healthy After Shoulder Surgery
Sacramento Kings

Cameron Payne to Work Out for Kings
CFB

Dozie Ezukanma Remains Hospitalized After Locker-Room Scuffle
Jac Caglianone

Leaves Early Wednesday With Ankle Soreness
Denver Nuggets

Julian Reese Headed to Denver, to be Waived
Cam Whitmore

Headed to Cleveland
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena Leaves Early Wednesday With "Right-Hand Contusion"
Tre Mann

Traded to Wizards
Max Strus

Traded to the Clippers
Peyton Watson

Lands in Cleveland
CFB

Former Seahawks Running Back TJ Harden to Enter Transfer Portal
CFB

Georgia Still Searching for Third-Down Running Back
CFB

Notre Dame's Receiver Rotation Shaping Up
CFB

Skyler Locklear Wins Missouri State Quarterback Job
CFB

Kennesaw State Names Rickie Collins the Week 1 Starting Quarterback
CFB

Luke Weaver Named San Jose State Starting Quarterback
CFB

Dylan Stewart, Jacarrius Peak Unlikely to Be Ready for Week 1
Edwin Díaz

Edwin Diaz's MRI Comes Back Clean, to be Shut Down for a "Couple Days"
Jacob deGrom

Will Start on Thursday
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Blue Jays Targeting Saturday Return for Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Ketel Marte

D-Backs GM Non-Committal on Ketel Marte's Return This Year
DK Metcalf

Says He'll Be Fine for Week 1
Jayden Higgins

Suffers Torn ACL
PGA

Sungjae Im Trending in the Right Direction Heading to BMW Championship
Aaron Rai

Needs Strong Finish at BMW Championship
Kurt Kitayama

Putting Together a Solid Finish to 2026 Season
Alex Smalley

Continues Rising in FedEx Cup Standings
Ryan Gerard

Hitting His Stride Heading to BMW Championship
Rory McIlroy

Struggles at FedEx St. Jude Championship
Chris Gotterup

Still in Good Spot to Make Tour Championship
Matt Fitzpatrick

in Solid Form Heading to BMW Championship
Justin Thomas

Needs a Big Week at BMW Championship
Jake Knapp

Riding Strong Form Into the BMW Championship
Omarion Hampton

Sets the Tone in Joint Practice
Rickie Fowler

Looking to Keep His Season Going at BMW Championship
Justin Rose

a Solid Value Play at BMW Championship
Alex Fitzpatrick

Looking to Find His Putting Stroke at BMW Championship
Alvin Kamara

Expected to Be Sidelined at Least a Month
Brooklyn Nets

Nick Pringle Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Nets
Russell Henley

a Boom-or-Bust Option at BMW Championship
NBA

Garrison Mathews Leaves the NBA for Olimpia Milano
Collin Morikawa

Could Be a Risky Play at the BMW Championship
OG Anunoby

Sets Sights on Knicks Title Defense
Cameron Young

Looking to Bounce Back at BMW Championship
NBA

TyTy Washington Jr. Nears EuroLeague Move to ASVEL
P.J. Washington

Confident He Stays in Dallas
Patrick Cantlay

Hopes to Take Elite Iron Play to BMW Championship
Robert MacIntyre

It's Impossible to Trust Robert MacIntyre at BMW Championship
Tom Kim

Continues to Impress Ahead of BMW Championship
Viktor Hovland

Looking to Put Four Rounds Together at BMW Championship
New Orleans Pelicans

Malik Dia Signs Two-Way Deal with Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans

Pelicans Waive Hunter Dickinson
Isaiah Hartenstein

is Battling Ankle Injury
Edwin Díaz

Edwin Diaz Going Back on Injured List With Neck Inflammation
Tyler Soderstrom

Undergoing Season-Ending Hip Surgery
Hunter Goodman

Rockies Place Hunter Goodman on Injured List With Shoulder Strain
Aaron Judge

to Begin Hitting Progression This Week
Xander Schauffele

Continues to Impress Ahead of BMW Championship
CJ Abrams

"Not Thrilled" With Move to Second Base
Ketel Marte

Returning to Arizona for MRI on his Knee
Shohei Ohtani

Scheduled to Throw Another Bullpen on Tuesday
Max Fried

Heading to Injured List With Elbow Bone Bruise
Ketel Marte

Diamondbacks Place Ketel Marte on Restricted List
Hunter Goodman

Scratched Again With Shoulder Inflammation
Carlos Rodón

Carlos Rodon to Return on Tuesday Against Baltimore
Maikel Garcia

Reinstated From Injured List and Starting on Monday
NHL

Nicolas Aube-Kubel Heads to KHL
NHL

Jeff Skinner Inks One-Year Deal With Swiss Club
Brad Marchand

Could Miss Start of Season
Ian Machado Garry

Suffers Unanimous-Decision Loss
Islam Makhachev

Defends His Welterweight Title
Gillian Robertson

Outclassed At UFC 330
Gillian Robertson

Mackenzie Dern Dominates Gillian Robertson To Win Title Fight
Kauê Fernandes

Kaue Fernandes Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Jalin Turner

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Joey Logano

Earns Second Victory of 2026 at Richmond
Chase Briscoe

Misses the Victory at Richmond after Leading the Most Laps
Austin Cindric

Scores his Best Finish of the 2026 Season so far at Richmond
Denny Hamlin

Places Fourth and Maintains the Championship Lead
Ryan Blaney

Ends Richmond with A Finish of 13th Despite Stage Win
Ryan Blaney

Has Ryan Blaney Finally Figured Out Richmond?
Joey Logano

Should Have Another Good Points Day at Richmond
Kyle Busch

Denny Hamlin Looking to Tie Kyle Busch with Six Richmond Wins
Christopher Bell

Can Christopher Bell Finally Get a Win at Richmond?
Ty Gibbs

Qualifies Fourth at Richmond
Kyle Larson

Will Start 30th at Richmond
Chase Briscoe

Has Never Finished in the Top 10 at Richmond
William Byron

Leads Hendrick Motorsports in Qualifying at Richmond
Tyler Reddick

Is Tyler Reddick a Must-Play in DFS at Richmond?
Chase Elliott

Can Chase Elliott Get Back Into the Top 10 at Richmond?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Has Upside at Richmond
Austin Dillon

Can Austin Dillon Win Three in a Row at Richmond?
Josh Berry

Looks Strong for Richmond as He Races for His Career
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