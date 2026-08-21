3 Impact Fantasy Baseball Prospects To Stash - James Tibbs III, Michael Arroyo, Manuel Pena

August 21, 2026

Three top fantasy baseball prospects - James Tibbs III, Michael Arroyo, Manuel Pena - that can make big impacts. These MLB prospects are waiver wire pickups or stashes.

Over the past month of action, prospect promotions have been a major story in fantasy. Names like Max Clark, Zac Veen, Joshua Baez, and Kaelen Culpepper have all earned the call and showcased several levels of fantasy upside.

Below, we will look at three sneaky prospects who have begun to put themselves on the stash radar as they approach the stretch run of the fantasy season.

Should fantasy managers stash these high-end prospects? Let's dive in!

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James Tibbs III, OF, Los Angeles Dodgers

Current Level: AAA

Availability: 5% rostered

2026 AAA Stats: 112 G, .297/.416/.547, 26 2B, 24 HR, 7 SB

James Tibbs III was the most talked-about prospect in the early weeks of the season, when he launched seven home runs in the first eight games of the season. While that type of production obviously wasn't sustainable, he ultimately cooled off enough that he never forced the Dodgers' hand to promote him.

However, he's been heating up again as of late, as he's enjoyed a very good month of August so far. The 23-year-old has recorded at least one hit in 11 of his 12 games in August, slashing .378/.500/.622. He has three home runs in the month, and he recently launched two in a game on August 13th.

So nice Tibbs does it twice☄️ pic.twitter.com/2uKmVsbUsT — Oklahoma City Comets (@OKC_comets) August 14, 2026

This hot-hitting brings his season slash line to .298/.384/.471 with 24 home runs, 88 RBI, 90 runs, and seven stolen bases. The youngster's strikeout rate is a bit high at 22.9%, but he has also walked at a great 16.5% clip. It's been an overall elite offensive season for the outfielder, who probably would have been given a chance in the majors if he were in any other organization.

The Dodgers have no shortage of talent, with Kyle Tucker, Andy Pages, and Teoscar Hernandez in the outfield and Shohei Ohtani filling up the designated hitter slot. It's hard to call up young guys when that's the current state of the roster, but Hernandez has been very disappointing this year, slashing just .249/.314/.400.

It's not out of the realm of possibility that the Dodgers start to take some playing time away from the veteran, and if they do, Tibbs would hopefully be the first in line to step up. This isn't someone worth stashing at this stage of the year, but he remains one of the most impressive hitters in the minors and is worth keeping an eye on, just in case he finally gets his chance.

-Written by Jeremy Heist

Michael Arroyo, INF, Seattle Mariners

Current Level: AAA

Availability: 5% rostered

2026 AAA Stats: 32 G, .286/.357/.504, 9 2B, 6 HR, 2 SB

Seattle Mariners middle-infield prospect Michael Arroyo has fared well at Triple-A Tacoma since his promotion and could be next in line for a call-up to Seattle, following in the footsteps of Tacoma teammate Brock Rodden. Arroyo has played in 31 games for Tacoma this season and has six homers and 27 RBI while hitting .295. Arroyo, the right-handed hitter out of Colombia, is the No. 3 prospect on the Mariners list.

The infielder has a balanced profile with a 55-grade hit tool and power with 50-grade speed. At age 21, he could be ready for his next step to the majors but might need a little more time at Triple-A. Nonetheless, he is looking like a good stash candidate and one that could reward fantasy managers with five-category production given an opportunity to make his MLB debut.

-Written by Brian Buckey

Manuel Pena, INF, Arizona Diamondbacks

Current Level: AAA

Availability: 5% rostered

2026 AAA Stats: 45 G, .263/.291/.392 9 2B, 5 HR, 3 SB

Arizona Diamondbacks utility prospect Manuel Pena has hit for power all this season with 31 combined homers between Double-A Amarillo and Triple-A Reno. He has combined for 91 RBI while hitting .294. Since being recalled to Reno on June 16, Pena has hit five homers with 27 RBI for the Aces with a .269 batting average.

The 22-year-old left-handed hitter is the No. 29 prospect for the Diamondbacks and has 55-grade power with just a 40-grade hit tool. So the power numbers look legit while the overall hitting (and batting average) could leave something to be desired. Pena has a lot of position flexibility with the ability to play multiple infield positions as well as the outfield. So he could be useful if Arizona wants to give him a big-league opportunity the rest of the way. In deep leagues, he could be worth a stash look for the potential power output.

-Written by Brian Buckey

2026 Prospect Fantasy Baseball Redraft Stash Rankings

Who are the top fantasy baseball prospects to know? Check out our latest 2026 prospect fantasy baseball rankings which are updated regularly by Eric Cross:

Promoted Last Week: George Lombard Jr. (NYY), Kaelen Culpepper (MIN), Angel Genao (CLE), Hagen Smith (CHW)

Honorable Mentions (Hitters): Zach Ehrhard (LAD), Kemp Alderman (MIA), Ryan Clifford (NYM), Yohandy Morales (WAS), Ryan Ward (LAD), Gavin Cross (KCR), Jacob Melton (TBR), Manuel Pena (ARI), Jett Williams (MIL)

Honorable Mentions (Pitchers): George Klassen (LAA), Jack Wenninger (NYM), Hunter Barco (PIT), Brody Hopkins (TBR), Jaxon Wiggins (CHC), Karson Milbrandt (MIA)

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup? Roto Points Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup... Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Who To Pickup? Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. Popular Searches Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP vs Zack Gelof Christian Encarnacion-Strand vs Caleb Durbin Christian Encarnacion-Strand vs Kyle Leahy Cal Quantrill vs Jackson Holliday Jeff McNeil vs J.T. Realmuto Rafael Flores Jr. vs Jordan Romano Justin Martinez vs Ben Joyce Hogan Harris vs Steven Kwan Heriberto Hernandez vs Willi Castro Michael Massey vs J.T. Realmuto Rafael Flores Jr. vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Jackson Holliday Jeff McNeil vs Willi Castro Michael Massey vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Zack Gelof Christian Encarnacion-Strand vs Caleb Durbin Christian Encarnacion-Strand vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Kyle Leahy Cal Quantrill vs Christian Scott Gage Jump vs Jake Bennett Kodai Senga vs Jake Bennett Keider Montero vs Tyler Mahle Clay Holmes vs Peter Lambert Noah Cameron vs Kodai Senga Cal Quantrill vs Tyler Mahle Kodai Senga vs vs Jordan Romano Justin Martinez vs Ben Joyce Hogan Harris vs Tanner Scott Ben Joyce vs Grant Taylor Justin Martinez vs Grant Taylor Ben Joyce vs vs vs vs

2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Bailey Ober, Nolan Arenado, Luis Rengifo, Gage Jump, Garrett Mitchell, Will Warren, Brandyn Garcia, Merrill Kelly, Hogan Harris, Bryce Eldridge, Jordan Romano, Clayton Beeter, Robert Gasser, Luke Weaver, Shane Drohan, Josh Bell. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Bailey Ober, Nolan Arenado, Luis Rengifo, Gage Jump, Garrett Mitchell, Will Warren, Brandyn Garcia, Merrill Kelly, Hogan Harris, Bryce Eldridge, Jordan Romano, Clayton Beeter, Robert Gasser, Luke Weaver, Shane Drohan, Josh Bell:

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