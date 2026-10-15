2026 Fantasy Football WR Rankings - Week 6 Start, Sit Wide Receivers

2026 fantasy football WR rankings - Week 6 start, sit wide receiver rankings. Win more with our updated WR fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 6.
Ready for another week of tough start 'em, sit 'em calls? That's where we come in. We're back with Week 6 fantasy football wide receiver rankings to help you decide between two players with similar outlooks. Where do wideouts on the start-sit bubble such as Tre Tucker, Wan'Dale Robinson, Luther Burden III, Devaughn Vele, Xavier Worthy, Germie Bernard, and Keenan Allen stand, among all others? Navigate the rankings table below to find out.
Our WR fantasy football rankings for Week 6 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
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Week 6 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|WR
Tier
|WR
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|6
|1
|2
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|7
|1
|3
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|9
|2
|4
|Christian Watson
|WR
|10
|2
|5
|Drake London
|WR
|13
|2
|6
|Nico Collins
|WR
|14
|2
|7
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|15
|2
|8
|Chris Olave
|WR
|17
|2
|9
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|19
|3
|10
|Davante Adams
|WR
|25
|3
|11
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|27
|3
|12
|Mike Evans
|WR
|28
|3
|13
|Parker Washington
|WR
|31
|3
|14
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|32
|3
|15
|George Pickens
|WR
|33
|4
|16
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|34
|4
|17
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|37
|4
|18
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|39
|4
|19
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|40
|4
|20
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|42
|4
|21
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|44
|5
|22
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|45
|5
|23
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|47
|5
|24
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|50
|5
|25
|Josh Downs
|WR
|53
|5
|26
|DJ Moore
|WR
|54
|5
|27
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|57
|5
|28
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|58
|5
|29
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|60
|5
|30
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|61
|5
|31
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|63
|6
|32
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|64
|6
|33
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|67
|6
|34
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|68
|6
|35
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|71
|7
|36
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|73
|7
|37
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|75
|7
|38
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|79
|8
|39
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|82
|8
|40
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|83
|8
|41
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|90
|8
|42
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|92
|8
|43
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|96
|8
|44
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|100
|8
|45
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|101
|8
|46
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|102
|8
|47
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|105
|8
|48
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|107
|8
|49
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|108
|8
|50
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|115
|8
|51
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|117
|8
|52
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|119
|8
|53
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|121
|8
|54
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|WR
|122
|8
|55
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|126
|8
|56
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|127
|8
|57
|Cody White
|WR
|130
|8
|58
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|131
|8
|59
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|132
|8
|60
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|136
|9
|61
|Efton Chism III
|WR
|137
|9
|62
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|138
|9
|63
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|140
|9
|64
|Jaylin Noel
|WR
|142
|9
|65
|Isaiah Williams
|WR
|148
|9
|66
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|151
|9
|67
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|153
|9
|68
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|154
|9
|69
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|156
|9
|70
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|157
|9
|71
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|159
|9
|72
|Jacob Cowing
|WR
|160
|9
|73
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|162
|9
|74
|Josh Cameron
|WR
|165
|9
|75
|Skyy Moore
|WR
|166
|10
|76
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|168
|10
|77
|Brycen Tremayne
|WR
|170
|10
|78
|Laquon Treadwell
|WR
|173
|10
|79
|Isaiah Bond
|WR
|175
|10
|80
|Jalen Brooks
|WR
|176
|10
|81
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|177
|10
|82
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|180
|10
|83
|Devontez Walker
|WR
|181
|10
|84
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|WR
|182
|10
|85
|Jalen Royals
|WR
|183
|10
|86
|Tim Patrick
|WR
|184
|10
|87
|Reggie Virgil
|WR
|185
|10
|88
|Bo Melton
|WR
|188
|10
|89
|Brandon Smith
|WR
|191
|10
|90
|John Metchie III
|WR
|193
|11
|91
|Zachariah Branch
|WR
|196
|11
|92
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|197
|11
|93
|Tez Johnson
|WR
|201
|11
|94
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|202
|11
|95
|Tory Horton
|WR
|205
|11
|96
|Bryce Lance
|WR
|209
|11
|97
|KaVontae Turpin
|WR
|215
|11
|98
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|221
|11
|99
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|225
|11
|100
|Jordan Watkins
|WR
|226
|11
|101
|Dyami Brown
|WR
|231
|11
|102
|Theo Wease Jr.
|WR
|232
|11
|103
|Malachi Corley
|WR
|236
|11
|104
|Kaden Wetjen
|WR
|239
|11
|105
|Jahdae Walker
|WR
|240
|12
|106
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|241
|12
|107
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|243
|12
|108
|Derius Davis
|WR
|244
|12
|109
|Elijah Sarratt
|WR
|247
|12
|110
|Zavion Thomas
|WR
|249
|12
|111
|Malik Benson
|WR
|250
|12
|112
|Greg Dortch
|WR
|254
|12
|113
|Dareke Young
|WR
|255
|12
|114
|Deion Burks
|WR
|256
|12
|115
|Savion Williams
|WR
|257
|12
|116
|Barion Brown
|WR
|258
|12
|117
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|260
|12
|118
|Kameron Johnson
|WR
|263
|12
|119
|LaJohntay Wester
|WR
|264
|12
|120
|Jonathan Mingo
|WR
|266
|13
|121
|Skyler Bell
|WR
|267
|13
|122
|Nikko Remigio
|WR
|268
|13
|123
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|WR
|276
|13
|124
|Elijah Moore
|WR
|278
|13
|125
|Charlie Jones
|WR
|280
|13
|126
|Anthony Gould
|WR
|282
Week 6 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Outlooks
Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden has carved out an enormous role in his second pro season, cementing himself as a low-end WR1 in fantasy scoring so far. Golden was highly disappointing as a rookie last year with a WR89 finish in scoring. However, he is enjoying an enormous Year 2 breakout so far this season with 24 catches, 397 yards, and two touchdowns. Relative to last year, he has more yards, more touchdowns, the same number of targets, and just five fewer catches, despite playing just five games so far this season and 14 last season.
Equally impressive is the fact that Golden has achieved these marks despite sharing volume with Christian Watson. The Packers have supported top-tier production from both receivers, with Golden ranking as the WR11 and Watson as the WR3. Golden's big-play upside should allow him to continue to produce in Week 6 against the Dallas Cowboys, whose secondary has repeatedly shown it can be susceptible to giving up big plays over the top.
Denzel Boston, Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns rookie second-round wide receiver Denzel Boston is the team's leading receiver through the first five games of his first season in the NFL, catching 16 of his 29 targets for 330 yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, rookie first-round receiver KC Concepcion Jr. has 18 catches for 149 yards and no touchdowns, and he went down early in the Week 5 loss to the New York Jets with a scary concussion.
Boston, 22, is on the Week 6 injury report with a foot injury, but he was limited in practice on Wednesday and should have a good chance to play this Sunday against the division-rival Baltimore Ravens. He has had at least seven targets in three of the last four games and would see an even bigger target share this weekend if Concepcion cannot clear the league's concussion protocol by the weekend.
Boston is the current betting favorite for Offensive Rookie of the Year. The quick rise of both Boston and Concepcion has put Jerry Jeudy on the trade block. Boston should be considered a must-start against the Ravens, especially if Concepcion does not play.
Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers
The last time Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan was on the field, he shredded the Detroit Lions defense for 14 receptions for 192 yards (13.7 yards per reception) and two touchdowns on a Sunday Night Football win in Week 4. The Panthers had a bye week in Week 5, but get back to action against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6. McMillan will look to continue his momentum, as he currently leads the Panthers in receptions (26) and receiving yards (385), and is tied for the team lead in touchdown catches (two).
The Panthers are dealing with injuries to fellow wide receivers Jalen Coker (quadriceps) and Xavier Legette (knee). Leggete was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 3 due to a knee injury, while Coker missed the Week 4 contest against the Lions with an injury to his quadriceps. Ahead of Week 6, however, Coker got in a full practice session on Wednesday. Still, expect McMillan to be heavily involved for the Panthers against the Eagles.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 6 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Tre Tucker, Wan'Dale Robinson, Luther Burden III, DeVaughn Vele, Xavier Worthy, Germie Bernard, Keenan Allen. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 6.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 6 for Tre Tucker, Wan'Dale Robinson, Luther Burden III, DeVaughn Vele, Xavier Worthy, Germie Bernard, Keenan Allen:
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