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2026 Fantasy Football WR Rankings - Week 6 Start, Sit Wide Receivers

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Tetairoa McMillan - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

2026 fantasy football WR rankings - Week 6 start, sit wide receiver rankings. Win more with our updated WR fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 6.

In This Article hide
Week 6 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings
Week 6 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Outlooks
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Ready for another week of tough start 'em, sit 'em calls? That's where we come in. We're back with Week 6 fantasy football wide receiver rankings to help you decide between two players with similar outlooks. Where do wideouts on the start-sit bubble such as Tre Tucker, Wan'Dale Robinson, Luther Burden III, Devaughn Vele, Xavier Worthy, Germie Bernard, and Keenan Allen stand, among all others? Navigate the rankings table below to find out.

Our WR fantasy football rankings for Week 6 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 6 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

WR
Tier		 WR
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Puka Nacua WR 6
1 2 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR 7
1 3 CeeDee Lamb WR 9
2 4 Christian Watson WR 10
2 5 Drake London WR 13
2 6 Nico Collins WR 14
2 7 Zay Flowers WR 15
2 8 Chris Olave WR 17
2 9 Malik Nabers WR 19
3 10 Davante Adams WR 25
3 11 Matthew Golden WR 27
3 12 Mike Evans WR 28
3 13 Parker Washington WR 31
3 14 Garrett Wilson WR 32
3 15 George Pickens WR 33
4 16 Michael Wilson WR 34
4 17 Tetairoa McMillan WR 37
4 18 A.J. Brown WR 39
4 19 Rashee Rice WR 40
4 20 Jalen Coker WR 42
4 21 DK Metcalf WR 44
5 22 Luther Burden III WR 45
5 23 DeVonta Smith WR 47
5 24 Terry McLaurin WR 50
5 25 Josh Downs WR 53
5 26 DJ Moore WR 54
5 27 Denzel Boston WR 57
5 28 Carnell Tate WR 58
5 29 Jaylen Waddle WR 60
5 30 Stefon Diggs WR 61
5 31 Tre Tucker WR 63
6 32 Wan'Dale Robinson WR 64
6 33 Rome Odunze WR 67
6 34 Devaughn Vele WR 68
6 35 Emeka Egbuka WR 71
7 36 Xavier Worthy WR 73
7 37 Germie Bernard WR 75
7 38 Jakobi Meyers WR 79
8 39 Keenan Allen WR 82
8 40 Ladd McConkey WR 83
8 41 Kendrick Bourne WR 90
8 42 Dontayvion Wicks WR 92
8 43 Keon Coleman WR 96
8 44 Romeo Doubs WR 100
8 45 Courtland Sutton WR 101
8 46 Ryan Flournoy WR 102
8 47 Chris Godwin Jr. WR 105
8 48 Rashod Bateman WR 107
8 49 Kalif Raymond WR 108
8 50 Khalil Shakir WR 115
8 51 Brandin Cooks WR 117
8 52 DeMario Douglas WR 119
8 53 Malachi Fields WR 121
8 54 Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR 122
8 55 Brian Thomas Jr. WR 126
8 56 Darius Cooper WR 127
8 57 Cody White WR 130
8 58 Cooper Kupp WR 131
8 59 Makai Lemon WR 132
8 60 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR 136
9 61 Efton Chism III WR 137
9 62 Antonio Williams WR 138
9 63 Rashid Shaheed WR 140
9 64 Jaylin Noel WR 142
9 65 Isaiah Williams WR 148
9 66 Ted Hurst WR 151
9 67 Kayshon Boutte WR 153
9 68 Xavier Hutchinson WR 154
9 69 Troy Franklin WR 156
9 70 Jahan Dotson WR 157
9 71 Darnell Mooney WR 159
9 72 Jacob Cowing WR 160
9 73 Kyle Williams WR 162
9 74 Josh Cameron WR 165
9 75 Skyy Moore WR 166
10 76 Treylon Burks WR 168
10 77 Brycen Tremayne WR 170
10 78 Laquon Treadwell WR 173
10 79 Isaiah Bond WR 175
10 80 Jalen Brooks WR 176
10 81 Jerry Jeudy WR 177
10 82 Elic Ayomanor WR 180
10 83 Devontez Walker WR 181
10 84 Marvin Mims Jr. WR 182
10 85 Jalen Royals WR 183
10 86 Tim Patrick WR 184
10 87 Reggie Virgil WR 185
10 88 Bo Melton WR 188
10 89 Brandon Smith WR 191
10 90 John Metchie III WR 193
11 91 Zachariah Branch WR 196
11 92 Calvin Ridley WR 197
11 93 Tez Johnson WR 201
11 94 Konata Mumpfield WR 202
11 95 Tory Horton WR 205
11 96 Bryce Lance WR 209
11 97 KaVontae Turpin WR 215
11 98 Olamide Zaccheaus WR 221
11 99 Chimere Dike WR 225
11 100 Jordan Watkins WR 226
11 101 Dyami Brown WR 231
11 102 Theo Wease Jr. WR 232
11 103 Malachi Corley WR 236
11 104 Kaden Wetjen WR 239
11 105 Jahdae Walker WR 240
12 106 Travis Hunter WR 241
12 107 Cyrus Allen WR 243
12 108 Derius Davis WR 244
12 109 Elijah Sarratt WR 247
12 110 Zavion Thomas WR 249
12 111 Malik Benson WR 250
12 112 Greg Dortch WR 254
12 113 Dareke Young WR 255
12 114 Deion Burks WR 256
12 115 Savion Williams WR 257
12 116 Barion Brown WR 258
12 117 Tutu Atwell WR 260
12 118 Kameron Johnson WR 263
12 119 LaJohntay Wester WR 264
12 120 Jonathan Mingo WR 266
13 121 Skyler Bell WR 267
13 122 Nikko Remigio WR 268
13 123 Lil'Jordan Humphrey WR 276
13 124 Elijah Moore WR 278
13 125 Charlie Jones WR 280
13 126 Anthony Gould WR 282

 

Week 6 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Outlooks

Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden has carved out an enormous role in his second pro season, cementing himself as a low-end WR1 in fantasy scoring so far. Golden was highly disappointing as a rookie last year with a WR89 finish in scoring. However, he is enjoying an enormous Year 2 breakout so far this season with 24 catches, 397 yards, and two touchdowns. Relative to last year, he has more yards, more touchdowns, the same number of targets, and just five fewer catches, despite playing just five games so far this season and 14 last season.

Equally impressive is the fact that Golden has achieved these marks despite sharing volume with Christian Watson. The Packers have supported top-tier production from both receivers, with Golden ranking as the WR11 and Watson as the WR3. Golden's big-play upside should allow him to continue to produce in Week 6 against the Dallas Cowboys, whose secondary has repeatedly shown it can be susceptible to giving up big plays over the top.

Denzel Boston, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns rookie second-round wide receiver Denzel Boston is the team's leading receiver through the first five games of his first season in the NFL, catching 16 of his 29 targets for 330 yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, rookie first-round receiver KC Concepcion Jr. has 18 catches for 149 yards and no touchdowns, and he went down early in the Week 5 loss to the New York Jets with a scary concussion.

Boston, 22, is on the Week 6 injury report with a foot injury, but he was limited in practice on Wednesday and should have a good chance to play this Sunday against the division-rival Baltimore Ravens. He has had at least seven targets in three of the last four games and would see an even bigger target share this weekend if Concepcion cannot clear the league's concussion protocol by the weekend.

Boston is the current betting favorite for Offensive Rookie of the Year. The quick rise of both Boston and Concepcion has put Jerry Jeudy on the trade block. Boston should be considered a must-start against the Ravens, especially if Concepcion does not play.

Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers

The last time Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan was on the field, he shredded the Detroit Lions defense for 14 receptions for 192 yards (13.7 yards per reception) and two touchdowns on a Sunday Night Football win in Week 4. The Panthers had a bye week in Week 5, but get back to action against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6. McMillan will look to continue his momentum, as he currently leads the Panthers in receptions (26) and receiving yards (385), and is tied for the team lead in touchdown catches (two).

The Panthers are dealing with injuries to fellow wide receivers Jalen Coker (quadriceps) and Xavier Legette (knee). Leggete was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 3 due to a knee injury, while Coker missed the Week 4 contest against the Lions with an injury to his quadriceps. Ahead of Week 6, however, Coker got in a full practice session on Wednesday. Still, expect McMillan to be heavily involved for the Panthers against the Eagles.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 6?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 6 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Tre Tucker, Wan'Dale Robinson, Luther Burden III, DeVaughn Vele, Xavier Worthy, Germie Bernard, Keenan Allen. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 6.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 6 for Tre Tucker, Wan'Dale Robinson, Luther Burden III, DeVaughn Vele, Xavier Worthy, Germie Bernard, Keenan Allen:

Tre Tucker
vs
Woody Marks
Tre Tucker
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Tre Tucker
vs
Stefon Diggs
Tre Tucker
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tre Tucker
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Tre Tucker
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Tre Tucker
vs
Dallas Goedert
Tre Tucker
vs
Rome Odunze
Tre Tucker
vs
Carnell Tate
Tre Tucker
vs
Devaughn Vele
Tre Tucker
vs
Denzel Boston
Tre Tucker
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tre Tucker
vs
Travis Kelce
Tre Tucker
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Tre Tucker
vs
Tony Pollard
Tre Tucker
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Tre Tucker
vs
DJ Moore
Tre Tucker
vs
Colston Loveland
Tre Tucker
vs
Josh Downs
Tre Tucker
vs
Xavier Worthy
Tre Tucker
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Tre Tucker
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Tre Tucker
vs
Saquon Barkley
Tre Tucker
vs
Germie Bernard
Tre Tucker
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Tre Tucker
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Tre Tucker
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Tre Tucker
vs
Kendre Miller
Tre Tucker
vs
Tucker Kraft
Tre Tucker
vs
Hunter Henry
Tre Tucker
vs
Devonta Smith
Tre Tucker
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tre Tucker
vs
Tyler Warren
Tre Tucker
vs
RJ Harvey
Tre Tucker
vs
Luther Burden III
Tre Tucker
vs
Omarion Hampton
Tre Tucker
vs
DK Metcalf
Tre Tucker
vs
Keenan Allen
Tre Tucker
vs
Isaiah Likely
Tre Tucker
vs
Ladd McConkey
Tre Tucker
vs
Puka Nacua
Tre Tucker
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Tre Tucker
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Tre Tucker
vs
Christian Watson
Tre Tucker
vs
Drake London
Tre Tucker
vs
Nico Collins
Tre Tucker
vs
Zay Flowers
Tre Tucker
vs
Chris Olave
Tre Tucker
vs
Malik Nabers
Tre Tucker
vs
Davante Adams
Tre Tucker
vs
Matthew Golden
Tre Tucker
vs
Mike Evans
Tre Tucker
vs
Parker Washington
Tre Tucker
vs
Garrett Wilson
Tre Tucker
vs
George Pickens
Tre Tucker
vs
Michael Wilson
Tre Tucker
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Tre Tucker
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Juwan Johnson
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Woody Marks
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Stefon Diggs
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Rome Odunze
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Dallas Goedert
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Carnell Tate
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Denzel Boston
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Travis Kelce
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Colston Loveland
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Tony Pollard
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
DJ Moore
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Josh Downs
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Germie Bernard
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Saquon Barkley
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Kendre Miller
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Hunter Henry
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
RJ Harvey
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Devonta Smith
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Omarion Hampton
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Tyler Warren
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Keenan Allen
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Luther Burden III
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Ladd McConkey
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
DK Metcalf
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Blake Corum
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Puka Nacua
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Christian Watson
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Drake London
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Nico Collins
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Zay Flowers
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Chris Olave
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Malik Nabers
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Davante Adams
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Matthew Golden
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Mike Evans
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Parker Washington
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Garrett Wilson
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
George Pickens
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Michael Wilson
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Luther Burden III
vs
DK Metcalf
Luther Burden III
vs
Tyler Warren
Luther Burden III
vs
Isaiah Likely
Luther Burden III
vs
Devonta Smith
Luther Burden III
vs
Jalen Coker
Luther Burden III
vs
Tucker Kraft
Luther Burden III
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Luther Burden III
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Luther Burden III
vs
Rashee Rice
Luther Burden III
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Luther Burden III
vs
A.J. Brown
Luther Burden III
vs
Saquon Barkley
Luther Burden III
vs
Braelon Allen
Luther Burden III
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Luther Burden III
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Luther Burden III
vs
Josh Downs
Luther Burden III
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Luther Burden III
vs
DJ Moore
Luther Burden III
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Luther Burden III
vs
Tony Pollard
Luther Burden III
vs
Michael Wilson
Luther Burden III
vs
Travis Kelce
Luther Burden III
vs
George Pickens
Luther Burden III
vs
Denzel Boston
Luther Burden III
vs
Garrett Wilson
Luther Burden III
vs
Carnell Tate
Luther Burden III
vs
Parker Washington
Luther Burden III
vs
Dallas Goedert
Luther Burden III
vs
George Kittle
Luther Burden III
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Luther Burden III
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Luther Burden III
vs
Stefon Diggs
Luther Burden III
vs
Mike Evans
Luther Burden III
vs
Woody Marks
Luther Burden III
vs
Matthew Golden
Luther Burden III
vs
Tre Tucker
Luther Burden III
vs
Cam Skattebo
Luther Burden III
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Luther Burden III
vs
Davante Adams
Luther Burden III
vs
Juwan Johnson
Luther Burden III
vs
Puka Nacua
Luther Burden III
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Luther Burden III
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Luther Burden III
vs
Christian Watson
Luther Burden III
vs
Drake London
Luther Burden III
vs
Nico Collins
Luther Burden III
vs
Zay Flowers
Luther Burden III
vs
Chris Olave
Luther Burden III
vs
Malik Nabers
Luther Burden III
vs
Rome Odunze
Luther Burden III
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Luther Burden III
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Luther Burden III
vs
Ladd McConkey
Luther Burden III
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Luther Burden III
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Luther Burden III
vs
Keon Coleman
Luther Burden III
vs
Romeo Doubs
Devaughn Vele
vs
Rome Odunze
Devaughn Vele
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Devaughn Vele
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Devaughn Vele
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Devaughn Vele
vs
Juwan Johnson
Devaughn Vele
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Devaughn Vele
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Devaughn Vele
vs
Colston Loveland
Devaughn Vele
vs
Tre Tucker
Devaughn Vele
vs
Xavier Worthy
Devaughn Vele
vs
Woody Marks
Devaughn Vele
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Devaughn Vele
vs
Stefon Diggs
Devaughn Vele
vs
Germie Bernard
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Devaughn Vele
vs
Dallas Goedert
Devaughn Vele
vs
Kendre Miller
Devaughn Vele
vs
Carnell Tate
Devaughn Vele
vs
Hunter Henry
Devaughn Vele
vs
Denzel Boston
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Devaughn Vele
vs
Travis Kelce
Devaughn Vele
vs
RJ Harvey
Devaughn Vele
vs
Tony Pollard
Devaughn Vele
vs
Omarion Hampton
Devaughn Vele
vs
DJ Moore
Devaughn Vele
vs
Keenan Allen
Devaughn Vele
vs
Josh Downs
Devaughn Vele
vs
Ladd McConkey
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Devaughn Vele
vs
Blake Corum
Devaughn Vele
vs
Saquon Barkley
Devaughn Vele
vs
Mark Andrews
Devaughn Vele
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Devaughn Vele
vs
Tyler Higbee
Devaughn Vele
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Devaughn Vele
vs
Alvin Kamara
Devaughn Vele
vs
Tucker Kraft
Devaughn Vele
vs
Dameon Pierce
Devaughn Vele
vs
Puka Nacua
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Devaughn Vele
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Devaughn Vele
vs
Christian Watson
Devaughn Vele
vs
Drake London
Devaughn Vele
vs
Nico Collins
Devaughn Vele
vs
Zay Flowers
Devaughn Vele
vs
Chris Olave
Devaughn Vele
vs
Malik Nabers
Devaughn Vele
vs
Davante Adams
Devaughn Vele
vs
Matthew Golden
Devaughn Vele
vs
Mike Evans
Devaughn Vele
vs
Parker Washington
Devaughn Vele
vs
Garrett Wilson
Devaughn Vele
vs
George Pickens
Devaughn Vele
vs
Michael Wilson
Devaughn Vele
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Xavier Worthy
vs
Colston Loveland
Xavier Worthy
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Xavier Worthy
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Xavier Worthy
vs
Germie Bernard
Xavier Worthy
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Xavier Worthy
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Xavier Worthy
vs
Kendre Miller
Xavier Worthy
vs
Devaughn Vele
Xavier Worthy
vs
Hunter Henry
Xavier Worthy
vs
Rome Odunze
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Xavier Worthy
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Xavier Worthy
vs
RJ Harvey
Xavier Worthy
vs
Juwan Johnson
Xavier Worthy
vs
Omarion Hampton
Xavier Worthy
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Xavier Worthy
vs
Keenan Allen
Xavier Worthy
vs
Tre Tucker
Xavier Worthy
vs
Ladd McConkey
Xavier Worthy
vs
Woody Marks
Xavier Worthy
vs
Blake Corum
Xavier Worthy
vs
Stefon Diggs
Xavier Worthy
vs
Mark Andrews
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Xavier Worthy
vs
Tyler Higbee
Xavier Worthy
vs
Dallas Goedert
Xavier Worthy
vs
Alvin Kamara
Xavier Worthy
vs
Carnell Tate
Xavier Worthy
vs
Dameon Pierce
Xavier Worthy
vs
Denzel Boston
Xavier Worthy
vs
Brenton Strange
Xavier Worthy
vs
Travis Kelce
Xavier Worthy
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Xavier Worthy
vs
Tony Pollard
Xavier Worthy
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Xavier Worthy
vs
DJ Moore
Xavier Worthy
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Xavier Worthy
vs
Josh Downs
Xavier Worthy
vs
Darren Waller
Xavier Worthy
vs
Puka Nacua
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Xavier Worthy
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Xavier Worthy
vs
Christian Watson
Xavier Worthy
vs
Drake London
Xavier Worthy
vs
Nico Collins
Xavier Worthy
vs
Zay Flowers
Xavier Worthy
vs
Chris Olave
Xavier Worthy
vs
Malik Nabers
Xavier Worthy
vs
Davante Adams
Xavier Worthy
vs
Matthew Golden
Xavier Worthy
vs
Mike Evans
Xavier Worthy
vs
Parker Washington
Xavier Worthy
vs
Garrett Wilson
Xavier Worthy
vs
George Pickens
Xavier Worthy
vs
Michael Wilson
Xavier Worthy
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Germie Bernard
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Germie Bernard
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Germie Bernard
vs
Xavier Worthy
Germie Bernard
vs
Kendre Miller
Germie Bernard
vs
Colston Loveland
Germie Bernard
vs
Hunter Henry
Germie Bernard
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Germie Bernard
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Germie Bernard
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Germie Bernard
vs
RJ Harvey
Germie Bernard
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Germie Bernard
vs
Omarion Hampton
Germie Bernard
vs
Devaughn Vele
Germie Bernard
vs
Keenan Allen
Germie Bernard
vs
Rome Odunze
Germie Bernard
vs
Ladd McConkey
Germie Bernard
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Germie Bernard
vs
Blake Corum
Germie Bernard
vs
Juwan Johnson
Germie Bernard
vs
Mark Andrews
Germie Bernard
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Germie Bernard
vs
Tyler Higbee
Germie Bernard
vs
Tre Tucker
Germie Bernard
vs
Alvin Kamara
Germie Bernard
vs
Woody Marks
Germie Bernard
vs
Dameon Pierce
Germie Bernard
vs
Stefon Diggs
Germie Bernard
vs
Brenton Strange
Germie Bernard
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Germie Bernard
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Germie Bernard
vs
Dallas Goedert
Germie Bernard
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Germie Bernard
vs
Carnell Tate
Germie Bernard
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Germie Bernard
vs
Denzel Boston
Germie Bernard
vs
Darren Waller
Germie Bernard
vs
Travis Kelce
Germie Bernard
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Germie Bernard
vs
Tony Pollard
Germie Bernard
vs
Jake Ferguson
Germie Bernard
vs
Puka Nacua
Germie Bernard
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Germie Bernard
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Germie Bernard
vs
Christian Watson
Germie Bernard
vs
Drake London
Germie Bernard
vs
Nico Collins
Germie Bernard
vs
Zay Flowers
Germie Bernard
vs
Chris Olave
Germie Bernard
vs
Malik Nabers
Germie Bernard
vs
Davante Adams
Germie Bernard
vs
Matthew Golden
Germie Bernard
vs
Mike Evans
Germie Bernard
vs
Parker Washington
Germie Bernard
vs
Garrett Wilson
Germie Bernard
vs
George Pickens
Germie Bernard
vs
Michael Wilson
Germie Bernard
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Keenan Allen
vs
Omarion Hampton
Keenan Allen
vs
Ladd McConkey
Keenan Allen
vs
RJ Harvey
Keenan Allen
vs
Blake Corum
Keenan Allen
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Keenan Allen
vs
Mark Andrews
Keenan Allen
vs
Hunter Henry
Keenan Allen
vs
Tyler Higbee
Keenan Allen
vs
Kendre Miller
Keenan Allen
vs
Alvin Kamara
Keenan Allen
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Keenan Allen
vs
Dameon Pierce
Keenan Allen
vs
Germie Bernard
Keenan Allen
vs
Brenton Strange
Keenan Allen
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Keenan Allen
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Keenan Allen
vs
Xavier Worthy
Keenan Allen
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Keenan Allen
vs
Colston Loveland
Keenan Allen
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Keenan Allen
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Keenan Allen
vs
Darren Waller
Keenan Allen
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Keenan Allen
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Jake Ferguson
Keenan Allen
vs
Devaughn Vele
Keenan Allen
vs
Keon Coleman
Keenan Allen
vs
Rome Odunze
Keenan Allen
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Keenan Allen
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Keenan Allen
vs
Juwan Johnson
Keenan Allen
vs
Najee Harris
Keenan Allen
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Keenan Allen
vs
Romeo Doubs
Keenan Allen
vs
Tre Tucker
Keenan Allen
vs
Courtland Sutton
Keenan Allen
vs
Woody Marks
Keenan Allen
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Keenan Allen
vs
Puka Nacua
Keenan Allen
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Keenan Allen
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Keenan Allen
vs
Christian Watson
Keenan Allen
vs
Drake London
Keenan Allen
vs
Nico Collins
Keenan Allen
vs
Zay Flowers
Keenan Allen
vs
Chris Olave
Keenan Allen
vs
Malik Nabers
Keenan Allen
vs
Davante Adams
Keenan Allen
vs
Matthew Golden
Keenan Allen
vs
Mike Evans
Keenan Allen
vs
Parker Washington
Keenan Allen
vs
Garrett Wilson
Keenan Allen
vs
George Pickens
Keenan Allen
vs
Michael Wilson
Keenan Allen
vs
Tetairoa McMillan

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Nazem Kadri

Delivers Two Assists in Losing Effort
Keaton Wagler

Shines in First Preseason Start
Lane Hutson

Records Third Multi-Point Outing of the Season
Alex Tuch

Enjoys Three-Point Night Against Canadiens
Rui Hachimura

Leads Clippers with 16 Points in Preseason Finale
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Posts 20-15 Double-Double Against Brooklyn
Oskar Bäck

Oskar Back Sustains Upper-Body Injury in Wednesday's Win
Mikel Brown Jr.

Impresses in Limited Minutes Wednesday
Nicolas Roy

Dealing With Lower-Body Injury
Michael Porter Jr.

Scores 27 Points in Preseason Finale
Simon Edvinsson

Red Wings Determined to Keep Simon Edvinsson
Kristaps Porzingis

Back at Warriors Facility, Remains Out Indefinitely
Bradley Beal

to Miss the Beginning of the Regular Season
Houston Astros

Joe Espada Will Not Return as Astros Manager in 2027
Jalen Duren

Dominates in His Preseason Debut
Munetaka Murakami

White Sox Discussing Extension With Munetaka Murakami
Alec Pierce

Out of his Cast, Might Not be Close to a Return
Shohei Ohtani

Batting Sixth in NLCS Game 3 on Wednesday
Quinshon Judkins

Misses Practice, In Danger of Missing Week 6
Rasmus Ristolainen

to Remain Out Thursday
Mike Matheson

to Miss Second Consecutive Game
Wyatt Johnston

Stars Hope to Have Wyatt Johnston Back on Saturday
Joel Kiviranta

Available Wednesday
Pierre-Luc Dubois

Still Out Wednesday
Roope Hintz

Fine for Wednesday
Cale Makar

Expected to Play Wednesday
D'Andre Swift

Off the Week 6 Injury Report
CeeDee Lamb

Puts in Full Practice on Wednesday
Lamar Jackson

Misses Practice on Wednesday
Jeremiyah Love

Will Not Practice on Wednesday
Marvin Harrison Jr.

Set to Make Texans Debut in Week 6
Ladd McConkey

Practicing on Wednesday
Saquon Barkley

Still Not Spotted at Practice
DeVonta Smith

Not Spotted at Wednesday's Practice
Rashee Rice

Not Practicing on Wednesday
Ashton Jeanty

Will Play in Week 6
A.J. Brown

Patriots Opening Practice Window on A.J. Brown
Michael Penix Jr.

Expected to Start Sunday
Caleb Williams

to Practice in Full on Wednesday
Breece Hall

Remains Week-to-Week
Jalon Daniels

Buccaneers Planning on Starting Jalon Daniels Again at QB
Zach Charbonnet

Could Make Season Debut in Week 7
Philadelphia Phillies

Don Mattingly To Manage Phillies For Two More Years
Ridly Greig

Sustains a "Strain" in Tuesday's Loss
Brandin Podziemski

Tallies 17 Points in Win Over Lakers
Wyatt Johnston

to Remain Out Wednesday
Darnell Nurse

Injured in Fight Tuesday
Yaxel Lendeborg

Shakes Off Ankle Scare in Las Vegas
Taylor Hall

Sustains Upper-Body Injury in Tuesday's Win
Lamar Jackson

Has Realistic Chance to Return in Week 6
Austin Reaves

Pours in 28 Points Against Warriors
Ryan Poehling

Out for 6-8 Weeks With MCL Sprain
Tyrese Haliburton

Scores 24 Points in Return to Oklahoma City
Jared Spurgeon

Dealing With Upper-Body Injury
James Wiseman

Posts Double-Double in Preseason Start
Alex DeBrincat

Agrees to Seven-Year Extension With Red Wings
Kawhi Leonard

Looks Sharp in Toronto Return
Myles Garrett

Won't Return to Practice This Week
Tyreek Hill

Found Liable for Battery, Could Still Face a Suspension
Shohei Ohtani

Will Be in Dodgers' Game 3 Lineup
Ziaire Williams

Ruled Out Again on Tuesday
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Resting Tuesday Versus Golden State
Walker Kessler

Set to Make Preseason Debut Tuesday
Dylan Cardwell

Sidelined at Least Two Weeks
Payton Pritchard

Agrees to Two-Year Extension with Celtics
Mike Matheson

Misses Tuesday's Action
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers Consider Benching Shohei Ohtani for Game 3 of NLCS
Mikel Brown Jr.

Expected to Make His Preseason Debut Wednesday
Los Angeles Clippers

Yuki Kawamura Waived by Clippers
Sonny Gray

Will Return for Another Year in 2027
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

has Laser Eye Surgery
Shane McClanahan

Won't Return in the Postseason
Drew Rasmussen

Starting Game 1 of ALCS Against Cleveland
José Ramírez

Jose Ramirez Hits Decisive Homer To Lift Guardians
Gavin Williams

Elite In Game 5 Win Over White Sox
Jacob Misiorowski

to Start Game 1 of NLCS Against Dodgers
Corey Seager

has Bone Spur Removed From his Elbow
Tarik Skubal

Dodgers to Start Tarik Skubal in Game 1 of NLCS Against Brewers
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