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2026 Fantasy Football TE Rankings - Week 6 Start, Sit Tight Ends

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Harold Fannin Jr. - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

2026 fantasy football TE rankings - Week 6 start, sit tight end rankings. Win more with our updated TE fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 6.

In This Article hide
Week 6 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings
Week 6 Fantasy Football Tight End Outlooks
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

The tight end spot always presents head-scratching start-sit calls, especially for players like Brenton Strange, Pat Freiermuth, Mark Andrews, Tyler Higbee, Colston Loveland, Tucker Kraft, and Harold Fannin Jr. in Week 6. To see where key players on the start-sit bubble, among all others, stand, check out our complete Week 6 fantasy football tight end rankings.

Our TE fantasy football rankings for Week 6 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 6 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

TE
Tier		 TE
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Brock Bowers TE 23
2 2 Trey McBride TE 24
3 3 George Kittle TE 30
3 4 Isaiah Likely TE 43
3 5 Tyler Warren TE 46
3 6 Tucker Kraft TE 48
4 7 Dalton Kincaid TE 49
5 8 Travis Kelce TE 56
5 9 Dallas Goedert TE 59
5 10 Juwan Johnson TE 65
5 11 Harold Fannin Jr. TE 69
5 12 Pat Freiermuth TE 70
5 13 Colston Loveland TE 72
5 14 Hunter Henry TE 78
6 15 Mark Andrews TE 85
6 16 Tyler Higbee TE 86
6 17 Brenton Strange TE 89
6 18 Darren Waller TE 93
6 19 Jake Ferguson TE 95
6 20 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE 97
6 21 Chig Okonkwo TE 103
6 22 Dalton Schultz TE 104
6 23 AJ Barner TE 106
6 24 Cade Otton TE 110
6 25 Darnell Washington TE 114
7 26 Michael Mayer TE 120
7 27 Oronde Gadsden II TE 129
7 28 Noah Fant TE 133
7 29 Evan Engram TE 141
7 30 Eli Raridon TE 143
7 31 Mason Taylor TE 145
7 32 Colby Parkinson TE 146
7 33 Gunnar Helm TE 147
7 34 Cole Kmet TE 150
7 35 Charlie Kolar TE 155
8 36 Dawson Knox TE 161
8 37 Noah Gray TE 163
8 38 Austin Hooper TE 167
8 39 Theo Johnson TE 169
8 40 Jonnu Smith TE 171
8 41 Foster Moreau TE 174
8 42 Matthew Hibner TE 179
8 43 Tommy Tremble TE 186
8 44 Sam Roush TE 187
8 45 Daniel Bellinger TE 190
8 46 Blake Whiteheart TE 192
8 47 Luke Farrell TE 195
8 48 Jeremy Ruckert TE 198
8 49 Teagan Quitoriano TE 199
8 50 John Bates TE 203
8 51 Elijah Higgins TE 204
8 52 Elijah Arroyo TE 206
8 53 Mitchell Evans TE 207
8 54 Nate Adkins TE 208
8 55 Davis Allen TE 210
9 56 Adam Trautman TE 211
9 57 Nate Boerkircher TE 212
9 58 Luke Schoonmaker TE 214
9 59 Oscar Delp TE 222
9 60 Tanner Koziol TE 223
9 61 Brevyn Spann-Ford TE 224
9 62 Mo Alie-Cox TE 227
9 63 Josh Cuevas TE 228
9 64 Cade Stover TE 229
9 65 Jackson Hawes TE 230
9 66 Hayden Rucci TE 233
10 67 Ian Thomas TE 234
10 68 Ben Sinnott TE 238
10 69 Zach Ertz TE 242
10 70 Johnny Mundt TE 245
10 71 Jake Briningstool TE 251
10 72 Drew Ogletree TE 262
10 73 Charlie Woerner TE 271
10 74 Jelani Woods TE 273
10 75 Payne Durham TE 281

 

Week 6 Fantasy Football Tight End Outlooks

Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft got off to a slow start near the start of the season, but he has turned a corner by posting an increased reception share over the last few weeks. Across his last three games, Kraft has 20 targets, 15 catches, 132 yards, and one touchdown. He has posted double-digit fantasy points in each of his last two games, and he has a snap share of at least 92% in two of his last four contests. This increased volume and production has come at the same time as wide receivers Christian Watson and Matthew Golden ranking as top-12 receivers in total fantasy scoring this year.

The Packers have posted mixed results this year, but their offense has still managed to support fantasy relevance for Kraft, Watson, and Golden all at the same time. The 25-year-old tight end continues to operate as a top-10 fantasy option at his position heading into Week 6 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Isaiah Likely, New York Giants

New York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely (foot) recorded a career-high 11 receptions on 13 targets (tying a career-high) in a 27-27 tie against the Washington Commanders in Week 5. He posted 94 yards and two touchdowns against the Commanders as well. Likely is dealing with a foot injury, but was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

He enters a Week 6 matchup with the New Orleans Saints as RotoBaller's No. 4 tight end this week. Likely is projected to score 10.6 fantasy points. According to Pro Football Reference, the Saints allow 9.5 fantasy points per game to tight ends. Likely is currently started in 70% of Yahoo leagues, but that number will almost certainly increase for Week 6. He is a must-start player moving forward.

Kyle Pitts Sr., Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. was able to find the end zone for the first time this season last week. The 26-year-old hauled in five of his six targets for 42 yards and a score in the loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Pitts has turned it around recently after an extremely slow start to the season.

Over the first three games, Pitts recorded two receptions for 15 yards. He has done much better recently with eight receptions for 89 yards over his last two contests. It seems that having Michael Penix Jr. under center has helped Pitts, but he remains a risky starting choice given his inconsistent play to start the season.

Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (knee) is on the Week 6 injury report and was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, according to Sam Warren of The Athletic. Bowers was also listed as limited early last week but played in the 45-17 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday and caught eight of 10 targets for 110 yards and a touchdown for the third straight game. Look for the 23-year-old star tight end to return to a full practice soon and be a full-go for the Week 6 contest at home against the Buffalo Bills.

He did have a trim on his knee before the start of the 2026 regular season that caused him to miss the first two games, but since his return, he has been the Bowers that everyone expected, catching 24 passes on 35 targets for 312 yards and three touchdowns in his three games played. Bowers has had great chemistry with veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins so far, and fantasy managers are hoping that will continue as the Raiders try to avoid a three-game losing streak after a surprising 3-0 start.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 6?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 6 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Brenton Strange, Pat Freiermuth, Mark Andrews, Tyler Higbee, Colston Loveland, Tucker Kraft, Harold Fannin Jr. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 6.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 6 for Brenton Strange, Pat Freiermuth, Mark Andrews, Tyler Higbee, Colston Loveland, Tucker Kraft, Harold Fannin Jr.:

Brenton Strange
vs
Tyler Higbee
Brenton Strange
vs
Mark Andrews
Brenton Strange
vs
Darren Waller
Brenton Strange
vs
Jake Ferguson
Brenton Strange
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Brenton Strange
vs
Hunter Henry
Brenton Strange
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Brenton Strange
vs
Dalton Schultz
Brenton Strange
vs
Colston Loveland
Brenton Strange
vs
AJ Barner
Brenton Strange
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Brenton Strange
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Brenton Strange
vs
Cade Otton
Brenton Strange
vs
Juwan Johnson
Brenton Strange
vs
Darnell Washington
Brenton Strange
vs
Dallas Goedert
Brenton Strange
vs
Michael Mayer
Brenton Strange
vs
Travis Kelce
Brenton Strange
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Brenton Strange
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Brenton Strange
vs
Tucker Kraft
Brenton Strange
vs
Tyler Warren
Brenton Strange
vs
Noah Fant
Brenton Strange
vs
Isaiah Likely
Brenton Strange
vs
Evan Engram
Brenton Strange
vs
Eli Raridon
Brenton Strange
vs
Mason Taylor
Brenton Strange
vs
Colby Parkinson
Brenton Strange
vs
Gunnar Helm
Brenton Strange
vs
Brock Bowers
Brenton Strange
vs
Trey McBride
Brenton Strange
vs
George Kittle
Brenton Strange
vs
Cole Kmet
Brenton Strange
vs
Charlie Kolar
Brenton Strange
vs
Dawson Knox
Brenton Strange
vs
Noah Gray
Brenton Strange
vs
Austin Hooper
Brenton Strange
vs
Theo Johnson
Brenton Strange
vs
Jonnu Smith
Brenton Strange
vs
Foster Moreau
Brenton Strange
vs
Matthew Hibner
Brenton Strange
vs
Tommy Tremble
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Colston Loveland
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Juwan Johnson
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Hunter Henry
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Dallas Goedert
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Travis Kelce
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Mark Andrews
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Tyler Higbee
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Brenton Strange
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Tucker Kraft
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Darren Waller
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Tyler Warren
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Jake Ferguson
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Isaiah Likely
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Dalton Schultz
Pat Freiermuth
vs
AJ Barner
Pat Freiermuth
vs
George Kittle
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Cade Otton
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Darnell Washington
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Trey McBride
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Brock Bowers
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Michael Mayer
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Noah Fant
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Evan Engram
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Eli Raridon
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Mason Taylor
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Colby Parkinson
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Gunnar Helm
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Cole Kmet
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Charlie Kolar
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Dawson Knox
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Noah Gray
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Austin Hooper
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Theo Johnson
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Jonnu Smith
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Foster Moreau
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Matthew Hibner
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Tommy Tremble
Mark Andrews
vs
Tyler Higbee
Mark Andrews
vs
Brenton Strange
Mark Andrews
vs
Hunter Henry
Mark Andrews
vs
Darren Waller
Mark Andrews
vs
Jake Ferguson
Mark Andrews
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Mark Andrews
vs
Colston Loveland
Mark Andrews
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Mark Andrews
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Mark Andrews
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Mark Andrews
vs
Dalton Schultz
Mark Andrews
vs
Juwan Johnson
Mark Andrews
vs
AJ Barner
Mark Andrews
vs
Cade Otton
Mark Andrews
vs
Dallas Goedert
Mark Andrews
vs
Travis Kelce
Mark Andrews
vs
Darnell Washington
Mark Andrews
vs
Michael Mayer
Mark Andrews
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Mark Andrews
vs
Tucker Kraft
Mark Andrews
vs
Tyler Warren
Mark Andrews
vs
Isaiah Likely
Mark Andrews
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Mark Andrews
vs
Noah Fant
Mark Andrews
vs
George Kittle
Mark Andrews
vs
Evan Engram
Mark Andrews
vs
Eli Raridon
Mark Andrews
vs
Mason Taylor
Mark Andrews
vs
Trey McBride
Mark Andrews
vs
Brock Bowers
Mark Andrews
vs
Colby Parkinson
Mark Andrews
vs
Gunnar Helm
Mark Andrews
vs
Cole Kmet
Mark Andrews
vs
Charlie Kolar
Mark Andrews
vs
Dawson Knox
Mark Andrews
vs
Noah Gray
Mark Andrews
vs
Austin Hooper
Mark Andrews
vs
Theo Johnson
Mark Andrews
vs
Jonnu Smith
Mark Andrews
vs
Foster Moreau
Mark Andrews
vs
Matthew Hibner
Mark Andrews
vs
Tommy Tremble
Tyler Higbee
vs
Mark Andrews
Tyler Higbee
vs
Brenton Strange
Tyler Higbee
vs
Darren Waller
Tyler Higbee
vs
Hunter Henry
Tyler Higbee
vs
Jake Ferguson
Tyler Higbee
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Tyler Higbee
vs
Colston Loveland
Tyler Higbee
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Tyler Higbee
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tyler Higbee
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Tyler Higbee
vs
Dalton Schultz
Tyler Higbee
vs
AJ Barner
Tyler Higbee
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tyler Higbee
vs
Cade Otton
Tyler Higbee
vs
Dallas Goedert
Tyler Higbee
vs
Darnell Washington
Tyler Higbee
vs
Travis Kelce
Tyler Higbee
vs
Michael Mayer
Tyler Higbee
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Tyler Higbee
vs
Tucker Kraft
Tyler Higbee
vs
Tyler Warren
Tyler Higbee
vs
Isaiah Likely
Tyler Higbee
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Tyler Higbee
vs
Noah Fant
Tyler Higbee
vs
Evan Engram
Tyler Higbee
vs
George Kittle
Tyler Higbee
vs
Eli Raridon
Tyler Higbee
vs
Mason Taylor
Tyler Higbee
vs
Colby Parkinson
Tyler Higbee
vs
Brock Bowers
Tyler Higbee
vs
Trey McBride
Tyler Higbee
vs
Gunnar Helm
Tyler Higbee
vs
Cole Kmet
Tyler Higbee
vs
Charlie Kolar
Tyler Higbee
vs
Dawson Knox
Tyler Higbee
vs
Noah Gray
Tyler Higbee
vs
Austin Hooper
Tyler Higbee
vs
Theo Johnson
Tyler Higbee
vs
Jonnu Smith
Tyler Higbee
vs
Foster Moreau
Tyler Higbee
vs
Matthew Hibner
Tyler Higbee
vs
Tommy Tremble
Colston Loveland
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Colston Loveland
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Colston Loveland
vs
Hunter Henry
Colston Loveland
vs
Juwan Johnson
Colston Loveland
vs
Dallas Goedert
Colston Loveland
vs
Mark Andrews
Colston Loveland
vs
Tyler Higbee
Colston Loveland
vs
Travis Kelce
Colston Loveland
vs
Brenton Strange
Colston Loveland
vs
Darren Waller
Colston Loveland
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Colston Loveland
vs
Jake Ferguson
Colston Loveland
vs
Tucker Kraft
Colston Loveland
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Colston Loveland
vs
Tyler Warren
Colston Loveland
vs
Isaiah Likely
Colston Loveland
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Colston Loveland
vs
Dalton Schultz
Colston Loveland
vs
AJ Barner
Colston Loveland
vs
Cade Otton
Colston Loveland
vs
George Kittle
Colston Loveland
vs
Darnell Washington
Colston Loveland
vs
Trey McBride
Colston Loveland
vs
Michael Mayer
Colston Loveland
vs
Brock Bowers
Colston Loveland
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Colston Loveland
vs
Noah Fant
Colston Loveland
vs
Evan Engram
Colston Loveland
vs
Eli Raridon
Colston Loveland
vs
Mason Taylor
Colston Loveland
vs
Colby Parkinson
Colston Loveland
vs
Gunnar Helm
Colston Loveland
vs
Cole Kmet
Colston Loveland
vs
Charlie Kolar
Colston Loveland
vs
Dawson Knox
Colston Loveland
vs
Noah Gray
Colston Loveland
vs
Austin Hooper
Colston Loveland
vs
Theo Johnson
Colston Loveland
vs
Jonnu Smith
Colston Loveland
vs
Foster Moreau
Colston Loveland
vs
Matthew Hibner
Colston Loveland
vs
Tommy Tremble
Tucker Kraft
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Tucker Kraft
vs
Tyler Warren
Tucker Kraft
vs
Isaiah Likely
Tucker Kraft
vs
Travis Kelce
Tucker Kraft
vs
Dallas Goedert
Tucker Kraft
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tucker Kraft
vs
George Kittle
Tucker Kraft
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tucker Kraft
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Tucker Kraft
vs
Trey McBride
Tucker Kraft
vs
Colston Loveland
Tucker Kraft
vs
Brock Bowers
Tucker Kraft
vs
Hunter Henry
Tucker Kraft
vs
Mark Andrews
Tucker Kraft
vs
Tyler Higbee
Tucker Kraft
vs
Brenton Strange
Tucker Kraft
vs
Darren Waller
Tucker Kraft
vs
Jake Ferguson
Tucker Kraft
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Tucker Kraft
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Tucker Kraft
vs
Dalton Schultz
Tucker Kraft
vs
AJ Barner
Tucker Kraft
vs
Cade Otton
Tucker Kraft
vs
Darnell Washington
Tucker Kraft
vs
Michael Mayer
Tucker Kraft
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Tucker Kraft
vs
Noah Fant
Tucker Kraft
vs
Evan Engram
Tucker Kraft
vs
Eli Raridon
Tucker Kraft
vs
Mason Taylor
Tucker Kraft
vs
Colby Parkinson
Tucker Kraft
vs
Gunnar Helm
Tucker Kraft
vs
Cole Kmet
Tucker Kraft
vs
Charlie Kolar
Tucker Kraft
vs
Dawson Knox
Tucker Kraft
vs
Noah Gray
Tucker Kraft
vs
Austin Hooper
Tucker Kraft
vs
Theo Johnson
Tucker Kraft
vs
Jonnu Smith
Tucker Kraft
vs
Foster Moreau
Tucker Kraft
vs
Matthew Hibner
Tucker Kraft
vs
Tommy Tremble
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Dallas Goedert
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Mark Andrews
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tyler Higbee
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Darren Waller
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jake Ferguson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Dalton Schultz
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
AJ Barner
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
George Kittle
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Cade Otton
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Trey McBride
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Darnell Washington
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Brock Bowers
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Michael Mayer
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Noah Fant
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Evan Engram
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Eli Raridon
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Mason Taylor
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Colby Parkinson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Gunnar Helm
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Cole Kmet
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Charlie Kolar
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Dawson Knox
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Noah Gray
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Austin Hooper
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Theo Johnson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jonnu Smith
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Foster Moreau
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Matthew Hibner
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tommy Tremble

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Misses Practice on Wednesday
Jeremiyah Love

Will Not Practice on Wednesday
Marvin Harrison Jr.

Set to Make Texans Debut in Week 6
Ladd McConkey

Practicing on Wednesday
Saquon Barkley

Still Not Spotted at Practice
DeVonta Smith

Not Spotted at Wednesday's Practice
Rashee Rice

Not Practicing on Wednesday
Ashton Jeanty

Will Play in Week 6
A.J. Brown

Patriots Opening Practice Window on A.J. Brown
Michael Penix Jr.

Expected to Start Sunday
Caleb Williams

to Practice in Full on Wednesday
Breece Hall

Remains Week-to-Week
Jalon Daniels

Buccaneers Planning on Starting Jalon Daniels Again at QB
Zach Charbonnet

Could Make Season Debut in Week 7
Philadelphia Phillies

Don Mattingly To Manage Phillies For Two More Years
Ridly Greig

Sustains a "Strain" in Tuesday's Loss
Brandin Podziemski

Tallies 17 Points in Win Over Lakers
Wyatt Johnston

to Remain Out Wednesday
Darnell Nurse

Injured in Fight Tuesday
Yaxel Lendeborg

Shakes Off Ankle Scare in Las Vegas
Taylor Hall

Sustains Upper-Body Injury in Tuesday's Win
Lamar Jackson

Has Realistic Chance to Return in Week 6
Austin Reaves

Pours in 28 Points Against Warriors
Ryan Poehling

Out for 6-8 Weeks With MCL Sprain
Tyrese Haliburton

Scores 24 Points in Return to Oklahoma City
Jared Spurgeon

Dealing With Upper-Body Injury
James Wiseman

Posts Double-Double in Preseason Start
Alex DeBrincat

Agrees to Seven-Year Extension With Red Wings
Kawhi Leonard

Looks Sharp in Toronto Return
Myles Garrett

Won't Return to Practice This Week
Tyreek Hill

Found Liable for Battery, Could Still Face a Suspension
Shohei Ohtani

Will Be in Dodgers' Game 3 Lineup
Ziaire Williams

Ruled Out Again on Tuesday
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Resting Tuesday Versus Golden State
Walker Kessler

Set to Make Preseason Debut Tuesday
Dylan Cardwell

Sidelined at Least Two Weeks
Payton Pritchard

Agrees to Two-Year Extension with Celtics
Mike Matheson

Misses Tuesday's Action
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers Consider Benching Shohei Ohtani for Game 3 of NLCS
Mikel Brown Jr.

Expected to Make His Preseason Debut Wednesday
Los Angeles Clippers

Yuki Kawamura Waived by Clippers
Sonny Gray

Will Return for Another Year in 2027
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

has Laser Eye Surgery
Shane McClanahan

Won't Return in the Postseason
Drew Rasmussen

Starting Game 1 of ALCS Against Cleveland
José Ramírez

Jose Ramirez Hits Decisive Homer To Lift Guardians
Gavin Williams

Elite In Game 5 Win Over White Sox
Jacob Misiorowski

to Start Game 1 of NLCS Against Dodgers
Corey Seager

has Bone Spur Removed From his Elbow
Tarik Skubal

Dodgers to Start Tarik Skubal in Game 1 of NLCS Against Brewers
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