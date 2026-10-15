2026 Fantasy Football TE Rankings - Week 6 Start, Sit Tight Ends

2026 fantasy football TE rankings - Week 6 start, sit tight end rankings. Win more with our updated TE fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 6.
The tight end spot always presents head-scratching start-sit calls, especially for players like Brenton Strange, Pat Freiermuth, Mark Andrews, Tyler Higbee, Colston Loveland, Tucker Kraft, and Harold Fannin Jr. in Week 6. To see where key players on the start-sit bubble, among all others, stand, check out our complete Week 6 fantasy football tight end rankings.
Our TE fantasy football rankings for Week 6 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
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Week 6 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|TE
Tier
|TE
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|23
|2
|2
|Trey McBride
|TE
|24
|3
|3
|George Kittle
|TE
|30
|3
|4
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|43
|3
|5
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|46
|3
|6
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|48
|4
|7
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|49
|5
|8
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|56
|5
|9
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|59
|5
|10
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|65
|5
|11
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE
|69
|5
|12
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|70
|5
|13
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|72
|5
|14
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|78
|6
|15
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|85
|6
|16
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|86
|6
|17
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|89
|6
|18
|Darren Waller
|TE
|93
|6
|19
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|95
|6
|20
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|97
|6
|21
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|103
|6
|22
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|104
|6
|23
|AJ Barner
|TE
|106
|6
|24
|Cade Otton
|TE
|110
|6
|25
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|114
|7
|26
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|120
|7
|27
|Oronde Gadsden II
|TE
|129
|7
|28
|Noah Fant
|TE
|133
|7
|29
|Evan Engram
|TE
|141
|7
|30
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|143
|7
|31
|Mason Taylor
|TE
|145
|7
|32
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|146
|7
|33
|Gunnar Helm
|TE
|147
|7
|34
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|150
|7
|35
|Charlie Kolar
|TE
|155
|8
|36
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|161
|8
|37
|Noah Gray
|TE
|163
|8
|38
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|167
|8
|39
|Theo Johnson
|TE
|169
|8
|40
|Jonnu Smith
|TE
|171
|8
|41
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|174
|8
|42
|Matthew Hibner
|TE
|179
|8
|43
|Tommy Tremble
|TE
|186
|8
|44
|Sam Roush
|TE
|187
|8
|45
|Daniel Bellinger
|TE
|190
|8
|46
|Blake Whiteheart
|TE
|192
|8
|47
|Luke Farrell
|TE
|195
|8
|48
|Jeremy Ruckert
|TE
|198
|8
|49
|Teagan Quitoriano
|TE
|199
|8
|50
|John Bates
|TE
|203
|8
|51
|Elijah Higgins
|TE
|204
|8
|52
|Elijah Arroyo
|TE
|206
|8
|53
|Mitchell Evans
|TE
|207
|8
|54
|Nate Adkins
|TE
|208
|8
|55
|Davis Allen
|TE
|210
|9
|56
|Adam Trautman
|TE
|211
|9
|57
|Nate Boerkircher
|TE
|212
|9
|58
|Luke Schoonmaker
|TE
|214
|9
|59
|Oscar Delp
|TE
|222
|9
|60
|Tanner Koziol
|TE
|223
|9
|61
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|TE
|224
|9
|62
|Mo Alie-Cox
|TE
|227
|9
|63
|Josh Cuevas
|TE
|228
|9
|64
|Cade Stover
|TE
|229
|9
|65
|Jackson Hawes
|TE
|230
|9
|66
|Hayden Rucci
|TE
|233
|10
|67
|Ian Thomas
|TE
|234
|10
|68
|Ben Sinnott
|TE
|238
|10
|69
|Zach Ertz
|TE
|242
|10
|70
|Johnny Mundt
|TE
|245
|10
|71
|Jake Briningstool
|TE
|251
|10
|72
|Drew Ogletree
|TE
|262
|10
|73
|Charlie Woerner
|TE
|271
|10
|74
|Jelani Woods
|TE
|273
|10
|75
|Payne Durham
|TE
|281
Week 6 Fantasy Football Tight End Outlooks
Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft got off to a slow start near the start of the season, but he has turned a corner by posting an increased reception share over the last few weeks. Across his last three games, Kraft has 20 targets, 15 catches, 132 yards, and one touchdown. He has posted double-digit fantasy points in each of his last two games, and he has a snap share of at least 92% in two of his last four contests. This increased volume and production has come at the same time as wide receivers Christian Watson and Matthew Golden ranking as top-12 receivers in total fantasy scoring this year.
The Packers have posted mixed results this year, but their offense has still managed to support fantasy relevance for Kraft, Watson, and Golden all at the same time. The 25-year-old tight end continues to operate as a top-10 fantasy option at his position heading into Week 6 against the Dallas Cowboys.
Isaiah Likely, New York Giants
New York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely (foot) recorded a career-high 11 receptions on 13 targets (tying a career-high) in a 27-27 tie against the Washington Commanders in Week 5. He posted 94 yards and two touchdowns against the Commanders as well. Likely is dealing with a foot injury, but was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
He enters a Week 6 matchup with the New Orleans Saints as RotoBaller's No. 4 tight end this week. Likely is projected to score 10.6 fantasy points. According to Pro Football Reference, the Saints allow 9.5 fantasy points per game to tight ends. Likely is currently started in 70% of Yahoo leagues, but that number will almost certainly increase for Week 6. He is a must-start player moving forward.
Kyle Pitts Sr., Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. was able to find the end zone for the first time this season last week. The 26-year-old hauled in five of his six targets for 42 yards and a score in the loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Pitts has turned it around recently after an extremely slow start to the season.
Over the first three games, Pitts recorded two receptions for 15 yards. He has done much better recently with eight receptions for 89 yards over his last two contests. It seems that having Michael Penix Jr. under center has helped Pitts, but he remains a risky starting choice given his inconsistent play to start the season.
Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (knee) is on the Week 6 injury report and was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, according to Sam Warren of The Athletic. Bowers was also listed as limited early last week but played in the 45-17 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday and caught eight of 10 targets for 110 yards and a touchdown for the third straight game. Look for the 23-year-old star tight end to return to a full practice soon and be a full-go for the Week 6 contest at home against the Buffalo Bills.
He did have a trim on his knee before the start of the 2026 regular season that caused him to miss the first two games, but since his return, he has been the Bowers that everyone expected, catching 24 passes on 35 targets for 312 yards and three touchdowns in his three games played. Bowers has had great chemistry with veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins so far, and fantasy managers are hoping that will continue as the Raiders try to avoid a three-game losing streak after a surprising 3-0 start.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 6 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Brenton Strange, Pat Freiermuth, Mark Andrews, Tyler Higbee, Colston Loveland, Tucker Kraft, Harold Fannin Jr. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 6.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 6 for Brenton Strange, Pat Freiermuth, Mark Andrews, Tyler Higbee, Colston Loveland, Tucker Kraft, Harold Fannin Jr.:
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