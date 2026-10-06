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Wide Receiver (WR) Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks for Week 5 (2026)

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Michael Wilson - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News - icon rotoballer

Matt's wide receiver (WR) fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em picks for Week 5 of 2026. His WR lineups advice for Week 5fantasy football start/sit decisions.

In This Article hide
Week 5 Starts - Potential Fantasy Football Booms
Week 5 Sits - Potential Fantasy Football Busts
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Wide receiver is where fantasy managers can get burned by chasing last week’s box score. In Week 5, I’m leaning heavily into opportunity, matchup, and underlying usage rather than simply trusting the names we drafted in August. Michael Wilson and Malik Nabers are walking into situations I want to attack, while some bigger names have much tougher paths to production.

The biggest green flags this week are volume and defensive vulnerability. Wilson is seeing elite target volume, Nabers has found another gear with Jameis Winston, and Carnell Tate is turning opportunity into production quickly. These are the types of situations fantasy managers need to identify before kickoff.

On the other side, some dangerous names could disappoint. Mike Evans faces injury risk, Christian Watson is coming off a quiet outing, and Romeo Doubs is a prime candidate for the dreaded points-chasing trap. The matchups matter, and in Week 5, I’m trusting the numbers over the name on the jersey.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

Week 5 Starts - Potential Fantasy Football Booms

Michael Wilson - WR, Arizona Cardinals vs Detroit Lions

Wilson has averaged over 30.0 expected PPR points over his last two games, up from 10.3 expected PPR points over his first two. More impressively, that connection with Jacoby Brissett from last season is reconnecting, as Wilson has seen a 35% target share over the last two games.

That 2025 form featured a 32.2% target share, 14 targets per game, 92 receiving yards per game, 142 air yards per contest, and a first-read target share of 42.6%, all top-10 among wide receivers. This season, nine receivers have six-plus targets in every game, including Wilson, and his 44 targets are the third-most in the NFL.

What makes Wilson one of the best plays this week is the matchup. Beyond the recent production, Wilson faces a Lions secondary that just surrendered 14 receptions on 16 targets to Tetairoa McMillan, along with 194 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Only the Texans are allowing more fantasy production to opposing receivers than the Detroit Lions this season; the Lions have allowed, on average, 39.8 fantasy points per game.

Bonus: I like Jameson Williams as a solid flex option with WR2 upside in this matchup, as the Cardinals rank as a top-5 fantasy matchup for opposing receivers.

Malik Nabers - WR, New York Giants at Washington Commanders

If Winston likes you, he loves you. Against the Cardinals last week, Nabers was targeted on seven occasions, hauling in six passes for 112 receiving yards and a touchdown. Winston loves crab legs and deep balls, and Nabers averaged 18.7 yards per reception in that contest.

In Week 3, Nabers saw a 77% route share, 29% target share, five air yards, and 7.6 PPR points as he continued to work his way back from that knee injury. In Week 4, Nabers appeared healthy, accounting for a 91% route share, 24% target share, 113 air yards, and 23.2 PPR points—all that after aggravating that shoulder injury and still owning that field.

With Nabers, the risk of reaggravation of that shoulder is always going to be present. Like a ticking time bomb waiting to undo your fantasy season. Still, if you are down for a game of fantasy roulette, Nabers is your Huckleberry, and the Commanders are a great spot for receivers to produce, having allowed top-5 fantasy production at the position this season (33.1).

Carnell Tate - WR, Tennessee Titans vs Houston Texans

The Titans offense isn’t great, but Tate's underlying metrics have been promising. Looking at target share among rookies through the first four weeks of the NFL season dating back to 2021, Tate’s 26.9% ranks fifth, just behind Nabers, Drake London, Puka Nacua, and Zay Flowers.

Against the Ravens, we saw talent on full display. While it's unlikely to be an every-week occurrence given the nature of this offense, the nine receptions and 145 receiving yards were a welcome sign. Those 145 receiving yards were the most by a Titans rookie since A.J. Brown in 2019. Only five receivers had more catchable air yards in Week 4 than Tate’s 117.

Over the last two weeks, Tate has earned 58.7% of the Titans' air yards share, 33.3% of the target share, and the 21 targets he has seen are the sixth-most among receivers, in a favorable matchup against the Texans this week. Those numbers will inflate even more.

Last week, the Texans allowed CeeDee Lamb to walk away with 17 receptions for 189 receiving yards and a touchdown, while George Pickens also finished with 75 receiving yards. Put that together with their recent fantasy production, and the Texans are surrendering 40.1 fantasy points per game, the second-most.

Week 5 Sits - Potential Fantasy Football Busts

Mike Evans - WR, San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks

Despite fracturing his ribs, Mike Evans played through the pain in Week 4 and finished with five receptions on eight targets, 76 receiving yards, and a 28% target share. If Evans can stay on the field, he is as productive as they come. If you take his “full” four-quarter averages, he is seeing 7.4 targets, 65.5 receiving yards, and 15.5 fantasy points, which would be WR14.

Like Nabers, Evans has the whole fantasy roulette working against him. It’s going to be a pain management thing for Evans through the next several weeks, and one shot to those ribs could end his day, leaving fantasy managers holding the bag, so it’s really about your risk portfolio.

In favorable matchups, I am fine putting him out there when the upside is worth it. However, in tough matchups like this week's, it’s not a risk I am willing to take. Seattle is one of the best fantasy defenses at defending opposing receivers this season. The Seahawks are currently allowing 16.8 fantasy points per game to opposing receivers; only the Kansas City Chiefs have allowed fewer thus far.

Romeo Doubs - WR, New England Patriots vs Las Vegas Raiders

Last week, Doubs finished as a top-10 fantasy receiver after posting 23.8 fantasy points against the Buffalo Bills, not including another 5.5 fantasy points on the 45-yard pass he dropped. After Mack Hollins left in the third, Doubs assumed a 72% route share and a 27.8% target share, which would be promising moving forward.

Fantasy football can teach us plenty about ourselves. Two things we know for certain are “You don’t want no scrubs” and “Don’t go chasing waterfalls.” Both apply to Doubs and chasing points in Week 4.

Yes, Tyquan Thornton caught five passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns against this Raiders secondary. Still, before last week, the Raiders had been allowing 22.4 fantasy points per game to opposing receivers, the second-fewest. Even after that outing, the Raiders remain a top-10 defense in fantasy against opposing receivers.

Christian Watson - WR, Green Bay Packers vs Chicago Bears

For the first three weeks of the 2026 fantasy football campaign, Christian Watson looked like a bona fide WR1, averaging a blistering 23.1 fantasy points per game, the fifth-most among receivers. However, last week raised some doubts.

Against the Buccaneers, Watson had a 10% target share and finished with 47 receiving yards on three receptions. Watson's three targets were fourth on the team behind Matthew Golden (seven), Tucker Kraft (seven), and even MarShawn Lloyd (five), with Golden and Kraft as the touchdown recipients.

Watson feels like a high-risk/high-reward play every week because deep-ball passing brings volatility. Watson only needs one catch to be fantasy-relevant, but that is a dangerous game to play in weekly formats.

Last week, the Bears limited Garrett Wilson to just three receptions on four targets for a modest 27 receiving yards and, on the season, have held opposing receivers to 20.6 fantasy points per game, the fifth-fewest.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

You can also see the Who Should I Start tool here.

Week 5 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Michael Wilson, Malik Nabers, Carnell Tate, Mike Evans, Romeo Doubs, and Christian Watson. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 5.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 5 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 5 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 5 for Michael Wilson, Malik Nabers, Carnell Tate, Mike Evans, Romeo Doubs, and Christian Watson.

Michael Wilson
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Drake London
Michael Wilson
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Chris Olave
Michael Wilson
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Nico Collins
Michael Wilson
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Brock Bowers
Michael Wilson
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Javonte Williams
Michael Wilson
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Ashton Jeanty
Michael Wilson
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Jaylen Warren
Michael Wilson
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Davante Adams
Michael Wilson
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Ja'Marr Chase
Michael Wilson
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Aaron Jones Sr.
Michael Wilson
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James Cook III
Michael Wilson
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Malik Nabers
Michael Wilson
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Zay Flowers
Michael Wilson
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D'Andre Swift
Michael Wilson
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Derrick Henry
Michael Wilson
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Jeremiyah Love
Michael Wilson
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Trey McBride
Michael Wilson
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Parker Washington
Michael Wilson
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Kyren Williams
Michael Wilson
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Christian Watson
Michael Wilson
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Chase Brown
Michael Wilson
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Garrett Wilson
Michael Wilson
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Christian McCaffrey
Michael Wilson
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George Pickens
Michael Wilson
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Jonathan Taylor
Michael Wilson
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Justin Jefferson
Michael Wilson
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CeeDee Lamb
Michael Wilson
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David Montgomery
Michael Wilson
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Michael Wilson
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Bhayshul Tuten
Michael Wilson
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Michael Wilson
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Cam Skattebo
Michael Wilson
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Puka Nacua
Michael Wilson
vs
Matthew Golden
Michael Wilson
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Bijan Robinson
Michael Wilson
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Sam Laporta
Michael Wilson
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Michael Wilson
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Bucky Irving
Michael Wilson
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Mike Evans
Michael Wilson
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Emanuel Wilson
Michael Wilson
vs
Kyle Monangai
Michael Wilson
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DK Metcalf
Michael Wilson
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George Kittle
Michael Wilson
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Michael Wilson
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Quinshon Judkins
Michael Wilson
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Jaylen Waddle
Michael Wilson
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Jameson Williams
Michael Wilson
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Luther Burden III
Michael Wilson
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Josh Downs
Michael Wilson
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Tee Higgins
Michael Wilson
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Isaiah Likely
Michael Wilson
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Ollie Gordon II
Michael Wilson
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Carnell Tate
Michael Wilson
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Stefon Diggs
Michael Wilson
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RJ Harvey
Michael Wilson
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TreVeyon Henderson
Michael Wilson
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Tyler Warren
Michael Wilson
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Omarion Hampton
Michael Wilson
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Romeo Doubs
Michael Wilson
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Dalton Kincaid
Michael Wilson
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Rico Dowdle
Michael Wilson
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Michael Wilson
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Tony Pollard
Michael Wilson
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Alvin Kamara
Michael Wilson
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J.K. Dobbins
Michael Wilson
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Jordan Addison
Michael Wilson
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Denzel Boston
Michael Wilson
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Braelon Allen
Michael Wilson
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Terry Mclaurin
Michael Wilson
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Dontayvion Wicks
Michael Wilson
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Tucker Kraft
Michael Wilson
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Michael Wilson
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Colston Loveland
Michael Wilson
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Juwan Johnson
Michael Wilson
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Malik Washington
Michael Wilson
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Woody Marks
Michael Wilson
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Devaughn Vele
Michael Wilson
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Rome Odunze
Michael Wilson
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Mark Andrews
Michael Wilson
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Emeka Egbuka
Michael Wilson
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Tyler Allgeier
Michael Wilson
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Harold Fannin Jr.
Michael Wilson
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Keaton Mitchell
Michael Wilson
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Keon Coleman
Michael Wilson
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Khalil Shakir
Michael Wilson
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T.J. Hockenson
Michael Wilson
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DJ Moore
Michael Wilson
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Hunter Henry
Michael Wilson
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Michael Wilson
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Jakobi Meyers
Michael Wilson
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Tyler Higbee
Michael Wilson
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Tre Tucker
Michael Wilson
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KC Concepcion
Michael Wilson
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Wan'dale Robinson
Michael Wilson
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Mike Gesicki
Michael Wilson
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Courtland Sutton
Michael Wilson
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Chris Godwin Jr.
Michael Wilson
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Kenneth Gainwell
Michael Wilson
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Makai Lemon
Michael Wilson
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Brenton Strange
Michael Wilson
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Samaje Perine
Michael Wilson
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Jake Ferguson
Michael Wilson
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AJ Barner
Michael Wilson
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Ladd McConkey
Michael Wilson
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Kalif Raymond
Michael Wilson
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Blake Corum
Michael Wilson
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Keenan Allen
Michael Wilson
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Will Shipley
Michael Wilson
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MarShawn Lloyd
Michael Wilson
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Pat Freiermuth
Michael Wilson
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Tre Harris
Michael Wilson
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Dalton Schultz
Michael Wilson
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Michael Pittman Jr.
Michael Wilson
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Kendrick Bourne
Michael Wilson
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Brian Thomas Jr.
Michael Wilson
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Cade Otton
Michael Wilson
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Quentin Johnston
Michael Wilson
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Dohnte Meyers
Michael Wilson
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Ryan Flournoy
Michael Wilson
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Malachi Fields
Michael Wilson
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Rashod Bateman
Michael Wilson
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Troy Franklin
Michael Wilson
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Roman Wilson
Michael Wilson
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Caleb Douglas
Michael Wilson
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Cody White
Michael Wilson
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Jaylin Noel
Michael Wilson
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Mack Hollins
Michael Wilson
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Adonai Mitchell
Michael Wilson
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Darius Cooper
Michael Wilson
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Chris Bell
Michael Wilson
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Antonio Williams
Michael Wilson
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Rashid Shaheed
Michael Wilson
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Jauan Jennings
Michael Wilson
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Cooper Kupp
Michael Wilson
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Isaac TeSlaa
Michael Wilson
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Elic Ayomanor
Michael Wilson
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Ted Hurst
Michael Wilson
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Demario Douglas
Michael Wilson
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Kayshon Boutte
Michael Wilson
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Xavier Hutchinson
Michael Wilson
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Joshua Palmer
Michael Wilson
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Darnell Mooney
Michael Wilson
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Mitch Tinsley
Michael Wilson
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Treylon Burks
Michael Wilson
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Isaiah Williams
Michael Wilson
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Josh Cameron
Michael Wilson
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Skyy Moore
Michael Wilson
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Tory Horton
Michael Wilson
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Devontez Walker
Michael Wilson
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Germie Bernard
Michael Wilson
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Marvin Mims Jr.
Michael Wilson
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Tez Johnson
Michael Wilson
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Efton Chism III
Michael Wilson
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Zachariah Branch
Michael Wilson
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Kevin Coleman Jr.
Michael Wilson
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Olamide Zaccheaus
Michael Wilson
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Dyami Brown
Michael Wilson
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Jahan Dotson
Michael Wilson
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Jacob Cowing
Michael Wilson
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Malik Benson
Michael Wilson
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Jerry Jeudy
Michael Wilson
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Calvin Ridley
Michael Wilson
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Bryce Lance
Michael Wilson
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KaVontae Turpin
Michael Wilson
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Isaiah Bond
Michael Wilson
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Laquon Treadwell
Malik Nabers
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Aaron Jones Sr.
Malik Nabers
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D'Andre Swift
Malik Nabers
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Davante Adams
Malik Nabers
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Jeremiyah Love
Malik Nabers
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Ashton Jeanty
Malik Nabers
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Parker Washington
Malik Nabers
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Brock Bowers
Malik Nabers
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Christian Watson
Malik Nabers
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Chris Olave
Malik Nabers
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Garrett Wilson
Malik Nabers
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Michael Wilson
Malik Nabers
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George Pickens
Malik Nabers
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Drake London
Malik Nabers
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Justin Jefferson
Malik Nabers
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Nico Collins
Malik Nabers
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David Montgomery
Malik Nabers
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Javonte Williams
Malik Nabers
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Bhayshul Tuten
Malik Nabers
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Jaylen Warren
Malik Nabers
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Cam Skattebo
Malik Nabers
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Ja'Marr Chase
Malik Nabers
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Matthew Golden
Malik Nabers
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James Cook III
Malik Nabers
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Sam Laporta
Malik Nabers
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Zay Flowers
Malik Nabers
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Bucky Irving
Malik Nabers
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Derrick Henry
Malik Nabers
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Mike Evans
Malik Nabers
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Trey McBride
Malik Nabers
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Emanuel Wilson
Malik Nabers
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Kyren Williams
Malik Nabers
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Kyle Monangai
Malik Nabers
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Chase Brown
Malik Nabers
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DK Metcalf
Malik Nabers
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Christian McCaffrey
Malik Nabers
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George Kittle
Malik Nabers
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Jonathan Taylor
Malik Nabers
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Malik Nabers
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CeeDee Lamb
Malik Nabers
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Quinshon Judkins
Malik Nabers
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Malik Nabers
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Jaylen Waddle
Malik Nabers
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Malik Nabers
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Jameson Williams
Malik Nabers
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Puka Nacua
Malik Nabers
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Luther Burden III
Malik Nabers
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Bijan Robinson
Malik Nabers
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Josh Downs
Malik Nabers
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Jahmyr Gibbs
Malik Nabers
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Tee Higgins
Malik Nabers
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Isaiah Likely
Malik Nabers
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Ollie Gordon II
Malik Nabers
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Carnell Tate
Malik Nabers
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Stefon Diggs
Malik Nabers
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RJ Harvey
Malik Nabers
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TreVeyon Henderson
Malik Nabers
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Tyler Warren
Malik Nabers
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Omarion Hampton
Malik Nabers
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Romeo Doubs
Malik Nabers
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Dalton Kincaid
Malik Nabers
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Rico Dowdle
Malik Nabers
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Malik Nabers
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Tony Pollard
Malik Nabers
vs
Alvin Kamara
Malik Nabers
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Malik Nabers
vs
Jordan Addison
Malik Nabers
vs
Denzel Boston
Malik Nabers
vs
Braelon Allen
Malik Nabers
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Malik Nabers
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Dontayvion Wicks
Malik Nabers
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Tucker Kraft
Malik Nabers
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Malik Nabers
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Colston Loveland
Malik Nabers
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Juwan Johnson
Malik Nabers
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Malik Washington
Malik Nabers
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Woody Marks
Malik Nabers
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Devaughn Vele
Malik Nabers
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Rome Odunze
Malik Nabers
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Mark Andrews
Malik Nabers
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Emeka Egbuka
Malik Nabers
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Tyler Allgeier
Malik Nabers
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Harold Fannin Jr.
Malik Nabers
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Malik Nabers
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Keon Coleman
Malik Nabers
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Khalil Shakir
Malik Nabers
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T.J. Hockenson
Malik Nabers
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DJ Moore
Malik Nabers
vs
Hunter Henry
Malik Nabers
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Malik Nabers
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Jakobi Meyers
Malik Nabers
vs
Tyler Higbee
Malik Nabers
vs
Tre Tucker
Malik Nabers
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KC Concepcion
Malik Nabers
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Wan'dale Robinson
Malik Nabers
vs
Mike Gesicki
Malik Nabers
vs
Courtland Sutton
Malik Nabers
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Malik Nabers
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Malik Nabers
vs
Makai Lemon
Malik Nabers
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Brenton Strange
Malik Nabers
vs
Samaje Perine
Malik Nabers
vs
Jake Ferguson
Malik Nabers
vs
AJ Barner
Malik Nabers
vs
Ladd McConkey
Malik Nabers
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Kalif Raymond
Malik Nabers
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Blake Corum
Malik Nabers
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Keenan Allen
Malik Nabers
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Will Shipley
Malik Nabers
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MarShawn Lloyd
Malik Nabers
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Pat Freiermuth
Malik Nabers
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Tre Harris
Malik Nabers
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Dalton Schultz
Malik Nabers
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Michael Pittman Jr.
Malik Nabers
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Kendrick Bourne
Malik Nabers
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Brian Thomas Jr.
Malik Nabers
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Cade Otton
Malik Nabers
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Quentin Johnston
Malik Nabers
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Dohnte Meyers
Malik Nabers
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Ryan Flournoy
Malik Nabers
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Malachi Fields
Malik Nabers
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Rashod Bateman
Malik Nabers
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Troy Franklin
Malik Nabers
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Roman Wilson
Malik Nabers
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Caleb Douglas
Malik Nabers
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Cody White
Malik Nabers
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Jaylin Noel
Malik Nabers
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Mack Hollins
Malik Nabers
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Adonai Mitchell
Malik Nabers
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Darius Cooper
Malik Nabers
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Chris Bell
Malik Nabers
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Antonio Williams
Malik Nabers
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Rashid Shaheed
Malik Nabers
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Jauan Jennings
Malik Nabers
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Cooper Kupp
Malik Nabers
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Isaac TeSlaa
Malik Nabers
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Elic Ayomanor
Malik Nabers
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Ted Hurst
Malik Nabers
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Demario Douglas
Malik Nabers
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Kayshon Boutte
Malik Nabers
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Xavier Hutchinson
Malik Nabers
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Joshua Palmer
Malik Nabers
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Darnell Mooney
Malik Nabers
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Mitch Tinsley
Malik Nabers
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Treylon Burks
Malik Nabers
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Isaiah Williams
Malik Nabers
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Josh Cameron
Malik Nabers
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Skyy Moore
Malik Nabers
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Tory Horton
Malik Nabers
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Devontez Walker
Malik Nabers
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Germie Bernard
Malik Nabers
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Marvin Mims Jr.
Malik Nabers
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Tez Johnson
Malik Nabers
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Efton Chism III
Malik Nabers
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Zachariah Branch
Malik Nabers
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Kevin Coleman Jr.
Malik Nabers
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Olamide Zaccheaus
Malik Nabers
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Dyami Brown
Malik Nabers
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Jahan Dotson
Malik Nabers
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Jacob Cowing
Malik Nabers
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Malik Benson
Malik Nabers
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Jerry Jeudy
Malik Nabers
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Calvin Ridley
Malik Nabers
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Bryce Lance
Malik Nabers
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KaVontae Turpin
Malik Nabers
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Isaiah Bond
Malik Nabers
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Laquon Treadwell
Carnell Tate
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Ollie Gordon II
Carnell Tate
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Stefon Diggs
Carnell Tate
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Isaiah Likely
Carnell Tate
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RJ Harvey
Carnell Tate
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Tee Higgins
Carnell Tate
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TreVeyon Henderson
Carnell Tate
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Josh Downs
Carnell Tate
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Tyler Warren
Carnell Tate
vs
Luther Burden III
Carnell Tate
vs
Omarion Hampton
Carnell Tate
vs
Jameson Williams
Carnell Tate
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Romeo Doubs
Carnell Tate
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Jaylen Waddle
Carnell Tate
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Carnell Tate
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Carnell Tate
vs
Rico Dowdle
Carnell Tate
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Carnell Tate
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Carnell Tate
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George Kittle
Carnell Tate
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Tony Pollard
Carnell Tate
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DK Metcalf
Carnell Tate
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Alvin Kamara
Carnell Tate
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Kyle Monangai
Carnell Tate
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J.K. Dobbins
Carnell Tate
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Emanuel Wilson
Carnell Tate
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Jordan Addison
Carnell Tate
vs
Mike Evans
Carnell Tate
vs
Denzel Boston
Carnell Tate
vs
Bucky Irving
Carnell Tate
vs
Braelon Allen
Carnell Tate
vs
Sam Laporta
Carnell Tate
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Carnell Tate
vs
Matthew Golden
Carnell Tate
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Carnell Tate
vs
Cam Skattebo
Carnell Tate
vs
Tucker Kraft
Carnell Tate
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Carnell Tate
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Carnell Tate
vs
David Montgomery
Carnell Tate
vs
Colston Loveland
Carnell Tate
vs
Justin Jefferson
Carnell Tate
vs
Juwan Johnson
Carnell Tate
vs
George Pickens
Carnell Tate
vs
Malik Washington
Carnell Tate
vs
Garrett Wilson
Carnell Tate
vs
Woody Marks
Carnell Tate
vs
Christian Watson
Carnell Tate
vs
Devaughn Vele
Carnell Tate
vs
Parker Washington
Carnell Tate
vs
Rome Odunze
Carnell Tate
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Carnell Tate
vs
Mark Andrews
Carnell Tate
vs
D'Andre Swift
Carnell Tate
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Carnell Tate
vs
Malik Nabers
Carnell Tate
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Carnell Tate
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Davante Adams
Carnell Tate
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Carnell Tate
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Carnell Tate
vs
Keon Coleman
Carnell Tate
vs
Brock Bowers
Carnell Tate
vs
Khalil Shakir
Carnell Tate
vs
Chris Olave
Carnell Tate
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Carnell Tate
vs
Michael Wilson
Carnell Tate
vs
DJ Moore
Carnell Tate
vs
Drake London
Carnell Tate
vs
Hunter Henry
Carnell Tate
vs
Nico Collins
Carnell Tate
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Javonte Williams
Carnell Tate
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Carnell Tate
vs
Jaylen Warren
Carnell Tate
vs
Tyler Higbee
Carnell Tate
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Carnell Tate
vs
Tre Tucker
Carnell Tate
vs
James Cook III
Carnell Tate
vs
KC Concepcion
Carnell Tate
vs
Zay Flowers
Carnell Tate
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Carnell Tate
vs
Derrick Henry
Carnell Tate
vs
Mike Gesicki
Carnell Tate
vs
Trey McBride
Carnell Tate
vs
Courtland Sutton
Carnell Tate
vs
Kyren Williams
Carnell Tate
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Chase Brown
Carnell Tate
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Carnell Tate
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Carnell Tate
vs
Makai Lemon
Carnell Tate
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Carnell Tate
vs
Brenton Strange
Carnell Tate
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Carnell Tate
vs
Samaje Perine
Carnell Tate
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Carnell Tate
vs
Jake Ferguson
Carnell Tate
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Carnell Tate
vs
AJ Barner
Carnell Tate
vs
Puka Nacua
Carnell Tate
vs
Ladd McConkey
Carnell Tate
vs
Bijan Robinson
Carnell Tate
vs
Kalif Raymond
Carnell Tate
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Carnell Tate
vs
Blake Corum
Carnell Tate
vs
Keenan Allen
Carnell Tate
vs
Will Shipley
Carnell Tate
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Carnell Tate
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Carnell Tate
vs
Tre Harris
Carnell Tate
vs
Dalton Schultz
Carnell Tate
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Carnell Tate
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Cade Otton
Carnell Tate
vs
Quentin Johnston
Carnell Tate
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Carnell Tate
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Carnell Tate
vs
Malachi Fields
Carnell Tate
vs
Rashod Bateman
Carnell Tate
vs
Troy Franklin
Carnell Tate
vs
Roman Wilson
Carnell Tate
vs
Caleb Douglas
Carnell Tate
vs
Cody White
Carnell Tate
vs
Jaylin Noel
Carnell Tate
vs
Mack Hollins
Carnell Tate
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Carnell Tate
vs
Darius Cooper
Carnell Tate
vs
Chris Bell
Carnell Tate
vs
Antonio Williams
Carnell Tate
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Carnell Tate
vs
Jauan Jennings
Carnell Tate
vs
Cooper Kupp
Carnell Tate
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Carnell Tate
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Carnell Tate
vs
Ted Hurst
Carnell Tate
vs
Demario Douglas
Carnell Tate
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Carnell Tate
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Carnell Tate
vs
Joshua Palmer
Carnell Tate
vs
Darnell Mooney
Carnell Tate
vs
Mitch Tinsley
Carnell Tate
vs
Treylon Burks
Carnell Tate
vs
Isaiah Williams
Carnell Tate
vs
Josh Cameron
Carnell Tate
vs
Skyy Moore
Carnell Tate
vs
Tory Horton
Carnell Tate
vs
Devontez Walker
Carnell Tate
vs
Germie Bernard
Carnell Tate
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Tez Johnson
Carnell Tate
vs
Efton Chism III
Carnell Tate
vs
Zachariah Branch
Carnell Tate
vs
Kevin Coleman Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Olamide Zaccheaus
Carnell Tate
vs
Dyami Brown
Carnell Tate
vs
Jahan Dotson
Carnell Tate
vs
Jacob Cowing
Carnell Tate
vs
Malik Benson
Carnell Tate
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Carnell Tate
vs
Calvin Ridley
Carnell Tate
vs
Bryce Lance
Carnell Tate
vs
KaVontae Turpin
Carnell Tate
vs
Isaiah Bond
Carnell Tate
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Mike Evans
vs
Bucky Irving
Mike Evans
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Mike Evans
vs
Sam Laporta
Mike Evans
vs
Kyle Monangai
Mike Evans
vs
Matthew Golden
Mike Evans
vs
DK Metcalf
Mike Evans
vs
Cam Skattebo
Mike Evans
vs
George Kittle
Mike Evans
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Mike Evans
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Mike Evans
vs
David Montgomery
Mike Evans
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Mike Evans
vs
Justin Jefferson
Mike Evans
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Mike Evans
vs
George Pickens
Mike Evans
vs
Jameson Williams
Mike Evans
vs
Garrett Wilson
Mike Evans
vs
Luther Burden III
Mike Evans
vs
Christian Watson
Mike Evans
vs
Josh Downs
Mike Evans
vs
Parker Washington
Mike Evans
vs
Tee Higgins
Mike Evans
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Mike Evans
vs
Isaiah Likely
Mike Evans
vs
D'Andre Swift
Mike Evans
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Mike Evans
vs
Malik Nabers
Mike Evans
vs
Carnell Tate
Mike Evans
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Mike Evans
vs
Stefon Diggs
Mike Evans
vs
Davante Adams
Mike Evans
vs
RJ Harvey
Mike Evans
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Mike Evans
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Mike Evans
vs
Brock Bowers
Mike Evans
vs
Tyler Warren
Mike Evans
vs
Chris Olave
Mike Evans
vs
Omarion Hampton
Mike Evans
vs
Michael Wilson
Mike Evans
vs
Romeo Doubs
Mike Evans
vs
Drake London
Mike Evans
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Mike Evans
vs
Nico Collins
Mike Evans
vs
Rico Dowdle
Mike Evans
vs
Javonte Williams
Mike Evans
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Mike Evans
vs
Jaylen Warren
Mike Evans
vs
Tony Pollard
Mike Evans
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Mike Evans
vs
Alvin Kamara
Mike Evans
vs
James Cook III
Mike Evans
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Mike Evans
vs
Zay Flowers
Mike Evans
vs
Jordan Addison
Mike Evans
vs
Derrick Henry
Mike Evans
vs
Denzel Boston
Mike Evans
vs
Trey McBride
Mike Evans
vs
Braelon Allen
Mike Evans
vs
Kyren Williams
Mike Evans
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Mike Evans
vs
Chase Brown
Mike Evans
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Mike Evans
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Mike Evans
vs
Tucker Kraft
Mike Evans
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Mike Evans
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Mike Evans
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Mike Evans
vs
Colston Loveland
Mike Evans
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Mike Evans
vs
Juwan Johnson
Mike Evans
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Mike Evans
vs
Malik Washington
Mike Evans
vs
Puka Nacua
Mike Evans
vs
Woody Marks
Mike Evans
vs
Bijan Robinson
Mike Evans
vs
Devaughn Vele
Mike Evans
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Mike Evans
vs
Rome Odunze
Mike Evans
vs
Mark Andrews
Mike Evans
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Mike Evans
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Mike Evans
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Mike Evans
vs
Keon Coleman
Mike Evans
vs
Khalil Shakir
Mike Evans
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Mike Evans
vs
DJ Moore
Mike Evans
vs
Hunter Henry
Mike Evans
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Mike Evans
vs
Tyler Higbee
Mike Evans
vs
Tre Tucker
Mike Evans
vs
KC Concepcion
Mike Evans
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Mike Evans
vs
Mike Gesicki
Mike Evans
vs
Courtland Sutton
Mike Evans
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Mike Evans
vs
Makai Lemon
Mike Evans
vs
Brenton Strange
Mike Evans
vs
Samaje Perine
Mike Evans
vs
Jake Ferguson
Mike Evans
vs
AJ Barner
Mike Evans
vs
Ladd McConkey
Mike Evans
vs
Kalif Raymond
Mike Evans
vs
Blake Corum
Mike Evans
vs
Keenan Allen
Mike Evans
vs
Will Shipley
Mike Evans
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Mike Evans
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Mike Evans
vs
Tre Harris
Mike Evans
vs
Dalton Schultz
Mike Evans
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Mike Evans
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Cade Otton
Mike Evans
vs
Quentin Johnston
Mike Evans
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Mike Evans
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Mike Evans
vs
Malachi Fields
Mike Evans
vs
Rashod Bateman
Mike Evans
vs
Troy Franklin
Mike Evans
vs
Roman Wilson
Mike Evans
vs
Caleb Douglas
Mike Evans
vs
Cody White
Mike Evans
vs
Jaylin Noel
Mike Evans
vs
Mack Hollins
Mike Evans
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Mike Evans
vs
Darius Cooper
Mike Evans
vs
Chris Bell
Mike Evans
vs
Antonio Williams
Mike Evans
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Mike Evans
vs
Jauan Jennings
Mike Evans
vs
Cooper Kupp
Mike Evans
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Mike Evans
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Mike Evans
vs
Ted Hurst
Mike Evans
vs
Demario Douglas
Mike Evans
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Mike Evans
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Mike Evans
vs
Joshua Palmer
Mike Evans
vs
Darnell Mooney
Mike Evans
vs
Mitch Tinsley
Mike Evans
vs
Treylon Burks
Mike Evans
vs
Isaiah Williams
Mike Evans
vs
Josh Cameron
Mike Evans
vs
Skyy Moore
Mike Evans
vs
Tory Horton
Mike Evans
vs
Devontez Walker
Mike Evans
vs
Germie Bernard
Mike Evans
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Tez Johnson
Mike Evans
vs
Efton Chism III
Mike Evans
vs
Zachariah Branch
Mike Evans
vs
Kevin Coleman Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Olamide Zaccheaus
Mike Evans
vs
Dyami Brown
Mike Evans
vs
Jahan Dotson
Mike Evans
vs
Jacob Cowing
Mike Evans
vs
Malik Benson
Mike Evans
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Mike Evans
vs
Calvin Ridley
Mike Evans
vs
Bryce Lance
Mike Evans
vs
KaVontae Turpin
Mike Evans
vs
Isaiah Bond
Mike Evans
vs
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Romeo Doubs
vs
Omarion Hampton
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vs
Dalton Kincaid
Romeo Doubs
vs
Tyler Warren
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vs
Rico Dowdle
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vs
TreVeyon Henderson
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vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
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vs
RJ Harvey
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vs
Tony Pollard
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vs
Stefon Diggs
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vs
Alvin Kamara
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vs
Carnell Tate
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vs
J.K. Dobbins
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vs
Ollie Gordon II
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vs
Jordan Addison
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vs
Isaiah Likely
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vs
Denzel Boston
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vs
Tee Higgins
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vs
Braelon Allen
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vs
Josh Downs
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vs
Terry Mclaurin
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vs
Luther Burden III
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vs
Dontayvion Wicks
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vs
Jameson Williams
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vs
Tucker Kraft
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vs
Jaylen Waddle
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vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
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vs
Quinshon Judkins
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vs
Colston Loveland
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vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
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vs
Juwan Johnson
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vs
George Kittle
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vs
Malik Washington
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vs
DK Metcalf
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vs
Woody Marks
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vs
Kyle Monangai
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
Emeka Egbuka
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
Keaton Mitchell
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vs
Bhayshul Tuten
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vs
Keon Coleman
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vs
David Montgomery
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vs
Khalil Shakir
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vs
Justin Jefferson
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vs
T.J. Hockenson
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vs
George Pickens
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vs
DJ Moore
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vs
Garrett Wilson
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vs
Hunter Henry
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
Jakobi Meyers
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vs
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vs
Tyler Higbee
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vs
D'Andre Swift
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vs
Tre Tucker
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vs
Malik Nabers
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vs
KC Concepcion
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vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
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vs
Wan'dale Robinson
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vs
Davante Adams
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vs
Mike Gesicki
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vs
Ashton Jeanty
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vs
Courtland Sutton
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vs
Brock Bowers
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vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
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vs
Chris Olave
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vs
Kenneth Gainwell
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vs
Michael Wilson
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vs
Makai Lemon
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vs
Drake London
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vs
Brenton Strange
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vs
Nico Collins
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vs
Samaje Perine
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vs
Javonte Williams
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vs
Jake Ferguson
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vs
Jaylen Warren
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vs
AJ Barner
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vs
Ja'Marr Chase
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vs
Ladd McConkey
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vs
James Cook III
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vs
Kalif Raymond
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vs
Zay Flowers
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vs
Blake Corum
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vs
Derrick Henry
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vs
Keenan Allen
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vs
Trey McBride
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vs
Will Shipley
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vs
Kyren Williams
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vs
MarShawn Lloyd
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vs
Chase Brown
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vs
Pat Freiermuth
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vs
Christian McCaffrey
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vs
Tre Harris
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vs
Jonathan Taylor
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vs
Dalton Schultz
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vs
CeeDee Lamb
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vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
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vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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vs
Kendrick Bourne
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
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vs
Puka Nacua
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vs
Cade Otton
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vs
Bijan Robinson
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vs
Kenyon Sadiq
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vs
Quentin Johnston
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vs
Dohnte Meyers
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vs
Ryan Flournoy
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vs
Malachi Fields
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vs
Rashod Bateman
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vs
Troy Franklin
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vs
Roman Wilson
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vs
Caleb Douglas
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vs
Cody White
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vs
Jaylin Noel
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vs
Mack Hollins
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vs
Adonai Mitchell
Romeo Doubs
vs
Darius Cooper
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vs
Chris Bell
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vs
Antonio Williams
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vs
Rashid Shaheed
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vs
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vs
Cooper Kupp
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vs
Isaac TeSlaa
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vs
Elic Ayomanor
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vs
Ted Hurst
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vs
Demario Douglas
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vs
Kayshon Boutte
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vs
Xavier Hutchinson
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vs
Joshua Palmer
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vs
Darnell Mooney
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vs
Mitch Tinsley
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vs
Treylon Burks
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vs
Isaiah Williams
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vs
Josh Cameron
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vs
Skyy Moore
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vs
Tory Horton
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vs
Devontez Walker
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vs
Germie Bernard
Romeo Doubs
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Romeo Doubs
vs
Tez Johnson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Efton Chism III
Romeo Doubs
vs
Zachariah Branch
Romeo Doubs
vs
Kevin Coleman Jr.
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vs
Olamide Zaccheaus
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vs
Dyami Brown
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vs
Jahan Dotson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jacob Cowing
Romeo Doubs
vs
Malik Benson
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vs
Jerry Jeudy
Romeo Doubs
vs
Calvin Ridley
Romeo Doubs
vs
Bryce Lance
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vs
KaVontae Turpin
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vs
Isaiah Bond
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vs
Laquon Treadwell
Christian Watson
vs
Parker Washington
Christian Watson
vs
Garrett Wilson
Christian Watson
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Christian Watson
vs
George Pickens
Christian Watson
vs
D'Andre Swift
Christian Watson
vs
Justin Jefferson
Christian Watson
vs
Malik Nabers
Christian Watson
vs
David Montgomery
Christian Watson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Christian Watson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Christian Watson
vs
Davante Adams
Christian Watson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Christian Watson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Christian Watson
vs
Matthew Golden
Christian Watson
vs
Brock Bowers
Christian Watson
vs
Sam Laporta
Christian Watson
vs
Chris Olave
Christian Watson
vs
Bucky Irving
Christian Watson
vs
Michael Wilson
Christian Watson
vs
Mike Evans
Christian Watson
vs
Drake London
Christian Watson
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Christian Watson
vs
Nico Collins
Christian Watson
vs
Kyle Monangai
Christian Watson
vs
Javonte Williams
Christian Watson
vs
DK Metcalf
Christian Watson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Christian Watson
vs
George Kittle
Christian Watson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Christian Watson
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Christian Watson
vs
James Cook III
Christian Watson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Christian Watson
vs
Zay Flowers
Christian Watson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Christian Watson
vs
Derrick Henry
Christian Watson
vs
Jameson Williams
Christian Watson
vs
Trey McBride
Christian Watson
vs
Luther Burden III
Christian Watson
vs
Kyren Williams
Christian Watson
vs
Josh Downs
Christian Watson
vs
Chase Brown
Christian Watson
vs
Tee Higgins
Christian Watson
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Christian Watson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Christian Watson
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Christian Watson
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Christian Watson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Christian Watson
vs
Carnell Tate
Christian Watson
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Christian Watson
vs
Stefon Diggs
Christian Watson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Christian Watson
vs
RJ Harvey
Christian Watson
vs
Puka Nacua
Christian Watson
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Christian Watson
vs
Bijan Robinson
Christian Watson
vs
Tyler Warren
Christian Watson
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Christian Watson
vs
Omarion Hampton
Christian Watson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Christian Watson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Christian Watson
vs
Rico Dowdle
Christian Watson
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Christian Watson
vs
Tony Pollard
Christian Watson
vs
Alvin Kamara
Christian Watson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Christian Watson
vs
Jordan Addison
Christian Watson
vs
Denzel Boston
Christian Watson
vs
Braelon Allen
Christian Watson
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Christian Watson
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Christian Watson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Christian Watson
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Christian Watson
vs
Colston Loveland
Christian Watson
vs
Juwan Johnson
Christian Watson
vs
Malik Washington
Christian Watson
vs
Woody Marks
Christian Watson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Christian Watson
vs
Rome Odunze
Christian Watson
vs
Mark Andrews
Christian Watson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Christian Watson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Christian Watson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Christian Watson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Christian Watson
vs
Keon Coleman
Christian Watson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Christian Watson
vs
T.J. Hockenson
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vs
DJ Moore
Christian Watson
vs
Hunter Henry
Christian Watson
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Christian Watson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Christian Watson
vs
Tyler Higbee
Christian Watson
vs
Tre Tucker
Christian Watson
vs
KC Concepcion
Christian Watson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Christian Watson
vs
Mike Gesicki
Christian Watson
vs
Courtland Sutton
Christian Watson
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Christian Watson
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Christian Watson
vs
Makai Lemon
Christian Watson
vs
Brenton Strange
Christian Watson
vs
Samaje Perine
Christian Watson
vs
Jake Ferguson
Christian Watson
vs
AJ Barner
Christian Watson
vs
Ladd McConkey
Christian Watson
vs
Kalif Raymond
Christian Watson
vs
Blake Corum
Christian Watson
vs
Keenan Allen
Christian Watson
vs
Will Shipley
Christian Watson
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Christian Watson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
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vs
Tre Harris
Christian Watson
vs
Dalton Schultz
Christian Watson
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Christian Watson
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Christian Watson
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Christian Watson
vs
Cade Otton
Christian Watson
vs
Quentin Johnston
Christian Watson
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Christian Watson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Christian Watson
vs
Malachi Fields
Christian Watson
vs
Rashod Bateman
Christian Watson
vs
Troy Franklin
Christian Watson
vs
Roman Wilson
Christian Watson
vs
Caleb Douglas
Christian Watson
vs
Cody White
Christian Watson
vs
Jaylin Noel
Christian Watson
vs
Mack Hollins
Christian Watson
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Christian Watson
vs
Darius Cooper
Christian Watson
vs
Chris Bell
Christian Watson
vs
Antonio Williams
Christian Watson
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Christian Watson
vs
Jauan Jennings
Christian Watson
vs
Cooper Kupp
Christian Watson
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Christian Watson
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Christian Watson
vs
Ted Hurst
Christian Watson
vs
Demario Douglas
Christian Watson
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Christian Watson
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Christian Watson
vs
Joshua Palmer
Christian Watson
vs
Darnell Mooney
Christian Watson
vs
Mitch Tinsley
Christian Watson
vs
Treylon Burks
Christian Watson
vs
Isaiah Williams
Christian Watson
vs
Josh Cameron
Christian Watson
vs
Skyy Moore
Christian Watson
vs
Tory Horton
Christian Watson
vs
Devontez Walker
Christian Watson
vs
Germie Bernard
Christian Watson
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Christian Watson
vs
Tez Johnson
Christian Watson
vs
Efton Chism III
Christian Watson
vs
Zachariah Branch
Christian Watson
vs
Kevin Coleman Jr.
Christian Watson
vs
Olamide Zaccheaus
Christian Watson
vs
Dyami Brown
Christian Watson
vs
Jahan Dotson
Christian Watson
vs
Jacob Cowing
Christian Watson
vs
Malik Benson
Christian Watson
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Christian Watson
vs
Calvin Ridley
Christian Watson
vs
Bryce Lance
Christian Watson
vs
KaVontae Turpin
Christian Watson
vs
Isaiah Bond
Christian Watson
vs
Laquon Treadwell

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Ladd McConkey

Now Considered Day-to-Day
Joe Mixon

Remains a Free Agent Following His Physical with Seahawks
Ben Rice

Delivers Two Homers in Losing Effort
Damon Severson

Expected to Make Season Debut Friday
Darius Acuff Jr.

Scores 19 Points in Kings Preseason Debut
LaMelo Ball

Sharp in Timberwolves Preseason Debut
Connor Brown

Won't Play This Week
Anthony Edwards

Leads Wolves with 14 Points in Preseason Opener
Jason Dickinson

Set to Make His Season Debut Wednesday
Ty Jerome

Starts at Point Guard in Preseason Opener
Danila Yurov

Questionable for Tuesday
Kel'el Ware

has Double-Double Off the Bench in Preseason Opener
Bowen Byram

on Track to Return Tuesday
Lamar Jackson

Questionable at Best for Week 5
Linus Ullmark

Makes Precautionary Exit Monday
Jaylen Brown

Scores 22 Points in Preseason Debut for 76ers
Macklin Celebrini

a Late Scratch Due to Lower-Body Injury
Jordan Hawkins

Signs Two-Way Deal with Bulls
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Worth a Look at Baycurrent Classic
Jackson Suber

Plays in Japan for the First Time
Maverick McNealy

Attempts to Erase Utah from His Memory
Michael Kim

Seeks a Better Result in Japan
Ryan Gerard

Needs his Putter to Work Better at Baycurrent Classic
Rickie Fowler

Set to Take on Japan After Time Off
Brian Robinson

Three TDs Give Fantasy Managers a Late-Week Boost
Garrett Crochet

Expected to Have a Normal Offseason
Nick Bosa

Unlikely to Play in Week 5
Roman Anthony

Likely to Avoid Surgery
Josh Naylor

Undergoes Right-Wrist Surgery
Terry McLaurin

is Still Being Evaluated
Cal Raleigh

Undergoes Left-Shoulder Surgery
Gavin Williams

Strikes Out 11 in Game 2 Loss
Aaron Donald

Rams "Hope" Aaron Donald Will be Back in Week 5
Kyle Monangai

is "Going to be OK," Deemed "Day-to-Day"
Ben Simmons

Nears Preseason Debut for Kings
Kawhi Leonard

Returns to Full Practice Monday
Max Strus

Out at Least Four Weeks
Saquon Barkley

"Unlikely" to Play in Week 5
Coby White

to Miss Preseason with Calf Strain
Chicago Bulls

Nicolas Claxton to be Re-Evaluated in Two Weeks
Caleb Williams

Won't Practice This Week, Still Week-to-Week
Ladd McConkey

Week-to-Week With Foot Injury
Matt Roy

Deemed Day-to-Day
Andrew Mangiapane

Considered Week-to-Week
Emil Lilleberg

to Miss One Week
Denver Barkey

Makes Season Debut Monday
Rasmus Ristolainen

Won't Play Monday
Jake Sanderson

to Sit Out At Least Two Games
Joe Mixon

Seahawks Signing Joe Mixon Amidst Backfield Injury
Alex Ovechkin

Announces He Will Retire After This Season
Jayden Daniels

Goal is for Jayden Daniels to Start in Week 5
Tank Bigsby

to Undergo Core-Muscle Surgery, Set to Hit Injured Reserve
Lamar Jackson

Week 5 Status Remains Uncertain
Tee Higgins

Day-to-Day With Adductor Injury
Ja'Marr Chase

Remains in Concussion Protocol
Zach Charbonnet

Will Not Play in Week 5
Puka Nacua

Pre-Hernia Issue Could Require Surgery
Tyreek Hill

Could Sign With New Team Within Days
Jordan Eberle

Extends Season-Opening Point Streak
Leo Carlsson

Shines With Three Power-Play Assists
Keyonte George

Efficient in Jazz Preseason Opener
Cutter Gauthier

Bags Three Points in Sunday's Win
Stephen Curry

Sharp in Brief Preseason Opener
Lauri Markkanen

Leads Jazz with 17 Points in Preseason Opener
Kyle Connor

Powers Jets Past Red Wings
Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Dishes Seven Assists in Preseason Opener
Nick Schmaltz

Pushes Season-Opening Goal Streak to Three Games
Saquon Barkley

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Rui Hachimura

Torches Warriors in Preseason Opener
Joe Veleno

Sustains Lower-Body Injury
Max Strus

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Noah Penda

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Anthony Black

Returns to Practice Ahead of Preseason Opener
Zach Edey

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Jake Sanderson

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Parker Messick

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Hagen Smith

Will Start Game 1 For White Sox in ALDS
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Dodgers Don't Name Closer For NLDS Vs. Braves
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Phil Mickelson

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