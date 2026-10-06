Wide Receiver (WR) Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks for Week 5 (2026)

Matt's wide receiver (WR) fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em picks for Week 5 of 2026. His WR lineups advice for Week 5fantasy football start/sit decisions.
Wide receiver is where fantasy managers can get burned by chasing last week’s box score. In Week 5, I’m leaning heavily into opportunity, matchup, and underlying usage rather than simply trusting the names we drafted in August. Michael Wilson and Malik Nabers are walking into situations I want to attack, while some bigger names have much tougher paths to production.
The biggest green flags this week are volume and defensive vulnerability. Wilson is seeing elite target volume, Nabers has found another gear with Jameis Winston, and Carnell Tate is turning opportunity into production quickly. These are the types of situations fantasy managers need to identify before kickoff.
On the other side, some dangerous names could disappoint. Mike Evans faces injury risk, Christian Watson is coming off a quiet outing, and Romeo Doubs is a prime candidate for the dreaded points-chasing trap. The matchups matter, and in Week 5, I’m trusting the numbers over the name on the jersey.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 5 Starts - Potential Fantasy Football Booms
Michael Wilson - WR, Arizona Cardinals vs Detroit Lions
Wilson has averaged over 30.0 expected PPR points over his last two games, up from 10.3 expected PPR points over his first two. More impressively, that connection with Jacoby Brissett from last season is reconnecting, as Wilson has seen a 35% target share over the last two games.
That 2025 form featured a 32.2% target share, 14 targets per game, 92 receiving yards per game, 142 air yards per contest, and a first-read target share of 42.6%, all top-10 among wide receivers. This season, nine receivers have six-plus targets in every game, including Wilson, and his 44 targets are the third-most in the NFL.
What makes Wilson one of the best plays this week is the matchup. Beyond the recent production, Wilson faces a Lions secondary that just surrendered 14 receptions on 16 targets to Tetairoa McMillan, along with 194 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
Only the Texans are allowing more fantasy production to opposing receivers than the Detroit Lions this season; the Lions have allowed, on average, 39.8 fantasy points per game.
Michael Wilson full extension 😳
@AZvsSF on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/tCtNiEEWex
— NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2026
Bonus: I like Jameson Williams as a solid flex option with WR2 upside in this matchup, as the Cardinals rank as a top-5 fantasy matchup for opposing receivers.
Malik Nabers - WR, New York Giants at Washington Commanders
If Winston likes you, he loves you. Against the Cardinals last week, Nabers was targeted on seven occasions, hauling in six passes for 112 receiving yards and a touchdown. Winston loves crab legs and deep balls, and Nabers averaged 18.7 yards per reception in that contest.
In Week 3, Nabers saw a 77% route share, 29% target share, five air yards, and 7.6 PPR points as he continued to work his way back from that knee injury. In Week 4, Nabers appeared healthy, accounting for a 91% route share, 24% target share, 113 air yards, and 23.2 PPR points—all that after aggravating that shoulder injury and still owning that field.
With Nabers, the risk of reaggravation of that shoulder is always going to be present. Like a ticking time bomb waiting to undo your fantasy season. Still, if you are down for a game of fantasy roulette, Nabers is your Huckleberry, and the Commanders are a great spot for receivers to produce, having allowed top-5 fantasy production at the position this season (33.1).
Carnell Tate - WR, Tennessee Titans vs Houston Texans
The Titans offense isn’t great, but Tate's underlying metrics have been promising. Looking at target share among rookies through the first four weeks of the NFL season dating back to 2021, Tate’s 26.9% ranks fifth, just behind Nabers, Drake London, Puka Nacua, and Zay Flowers.
Against the Ravens, we saw talent on full display. While it's unlikely to be an every-week occurrence given the nature of this offense, the nine receptions and 145 receiving yards were a welcome sign. Those 145 receiving yards were the most by a Titans rookie since A.J. Brown in 2019. Only five receivers had more catchable air yards in Week 4 than Tate’s 117.
Cam Ward and Carnell Tate make some magic happen on 4th down!
TENvsBAL on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/ewObA7nlFj
— NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2026
Over the last two weeks, Tate has earned 58.7% of the Titans' air yards share, 33.3% of the target share, and the 21 targets he has seen are the sixth-most among receivers, in a favorable matchup against the Texans this week. Those numbers will inflate even more.
Last week, the Texans allowed CeeDee Lamb to walk away with 17 receptions for 189 receiving yards and a touchdown, while George Pickens also finished with 75 receiving yards. Put that together with their recent fantasy production, and the Texans are surrendering 40.1 fantasy points per game, the second-most.
Week 5 Sits - Potential Fantasy Football Busts
Mike Evans - WR, San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks
Despite fracturing his ribs, Mike Evans played through the pain in Week 4 and finished with five receptions on eight targets, 76 receiving yards, and a 28% target share. If Evans can stay on the field, he is as productive as they come. If you take his “full” four-quarter averages, he is seeing 7.4 targets, 65.5 receiving yards, and 15.5 fantasy points, which would be WR14.
Like Nabers, Evans has the whole fantasy roulette working against him. It’s going to be a pain management thing for Evans through the next several weeks, and one shot to those ribs could end his day, leaving fantasy managers holding the bag, so it’s really about your risk portfolio.
In favorable matchups, I am fine putting him out there when the upside is worth it. However, in tough matchups like this week's, it’s not a risk I am willing to take. Seattle is one of the best fantasy defenses at defending opposing receivers this season. The Seahawks are currently allowing 16.8 fantasy points per game to opposing receivers; only the Kansas City Chiefs have allowed fewer thus far.
Romeo Doubs - WR, New England Patriots vs Las Vegas Raiders
Last week, Doubs finished as a top-10 fantasy receiver after posting 23.8 fantasy points against the Buffalo Bills, not including another 5.5 fantasy points on the 45-yard pass he dropped. After Mack Hollins left in the third, Doubs assumed a 72% route share and a 27.8% target share, which would be promising moving forward.
Patriots take the lead after a Romeo Doubs one-handed catch https://t.co/FrBOgj1BDS
— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 4, 2026
Fantasy football can teach us plenty about ourselves. Two things we know for certain are “You don’t want no scrubs” and “Don’t go chasing waterfalls.” Both apply to Doubs and chasing points in Week 4.
Yes, Tyquan Thornton caught five passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns against this Raiders secondary. Still, before last week, the Raiders had been allowing 22.4 fantasy points per game to opposing receivers, the second-fewest. Even after that outing, the Raiders remain a top-10 defense in fantasy against opposing receivers.
Christian Watson - WR, Green Bay Packers vs Chicago Bears
For the first three weeks of the 2026 fantasy football campaign, Christian Watson looked like a bona fide WR1, averaging a blistering 23.1 fantasy points per game, the fifth-most among receivers. However, last week raised some doubts.
Against the Buccaneers, Watson had a 10% target share and finished with 47 receiving yards on three receptions. Watson's three targets were fourth on the team behind Matthew Golden (seven), Tucker Kraft (seven), and even MarShawn Lloyd (five), with Golden and Kraft as the touchdown recipients.
Watson feels like a high-risk/high-reward play every week because deep-ball passing brings volatility. Watson only needs one catch to be fantasy-relevant, but that is a dangerous game to play in weekly formats.
Last week, the Bears limited Garrett Wilson to just three receptions on four targets for a modest 27 receiving yards and, on the season, have held opposing receivers to 20.6 fantasy points per game, the fifth-fewest.
Who Should I Start Tool
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Week 5 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Michael Wilson, Malik Nabers, Carnell Tate, Mike Evans, Romeo Doubs, and Christian Watson. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 5.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 5 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 5 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 5 for Michael Wilson, Malik Nabers, Carnell Tate, Mike Evans, Romeo Doubs, and Christian Watson.
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