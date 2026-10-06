👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Should I Drop Courtland Sutton? Fantasy Football Outlook for Week 5 (2026)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Courtland Sutton - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Should I drop Courtland Sutton for fantasy football Week 5? Is Courtland Sutton a safe player to cut? Read the fantasy football waivers outlook.

In This Article hide
Should I Drop Courtland Sutton in Fantasy Football?
Who Should I Pickup for Fantasy Football?
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton hasn't had a great start to his 2026 season. While he was previously the unquestioned WR1 of his offense, the emergence of younger players and the signing of a quality veteran wideout have crushed his upside.

Through four games, Sutton, despite being healthy for all contests, is just the WR88 in PPR fantasy football leagues, meaning he's been astronomically worse than expected and a must-bench player with the ability to tank your season if left in your starting lineup.

He's managed 17.6 PPR fantasy points so far this season, which would be good production if it had happened in one game. But he's being overshadowed by the other pass-catchers on his offense. So should you drop him in fantasy football?

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Should I Drop Courtland Sutton in Fantasy Football?

There are a few problems here. Primarily, the Broncos just don't have a great offense right now. Quarterback Bo Nix has taken a step back in the offense now run by former quarterback Davis Webb -- he's the play-caller now, as Broncos head coach Sean Payton has stepped down from those duties.

Nix is the QB19 in fantasy football as a result, and is barely averaging over 200 passing yards per game, a drop-off from over 230 last season. The Broncos signed WR Jaylen Waddle in the offseason, so it's not a huge surprise that Sutton's production has declined.

Nix hasn't been good at pushing the ball downfield this season, though he was capable of doing so last year. Webb's offense isn't as good at covering for his flaws. Sutton's target rate hasn't been horrible -- he's averaging 5.5 targets per contest, and that's down from nearly 7.3 last season.

That doesn't explain everything. He'd likely have regressed with a better catch rate anyway on so few targets -- he's caught just nine passes for 86 yards, meaning he's caught only 40 percent of his targets. There's some opportunity for positive regression at least.

He should be benched, but he's a Waddle injury away from having a big ceiling for fantasy, and Waddle is no stranger to ailments and missing time.

 

Who Should I Pickup for Fantasy Football?

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson has a more realistic chance of getting a big workload in the coming weeks. With WR DK Metcalf failing to live up to his contract, Wilson may become a bigger part of his offense. He's been targeted six times each game so far, and caught three passes for 74 yards and a touchdown in Week 4.

His ceiling may be limited by the play of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who seems more intent on avoiding injuries than anything this season, but he has done a good job of getting open. And Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy has a good history of scheming WRs open and getting good production out of them.

New York Giants wideout Malachi Fields may also see more work in the coming weeks. He's a big, physical receiver on a productive passing offense. Giants starting QB Jameis Winston has a history of helping his wideouts put up huge fantasy numbers.

He's shown impressive upside, and Giants WR1 Malik Nabers (shoulder) is dealing with a recurring shoulder injury. Fields would be the WR1 if Nabers got hurt and would have huge upside.

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 5?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Pickup?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DST
Rookies
1.
 
 
2.
 
 
3.
 
 
4.
 
 
5.
 
 
6.
 
 
7.
 
 
8.
 
 
9.
 
 
10.
 
 
11.
 
 
12.
 
 
13.
 
 
14.
 
 
15.
 
 
16.
 
 
17.
 
 
18.
 
 
19.
 
 
20.
 
 
21.
 
 
22.
 
 
23.
 
 
24.
 
 
25.
 
 
26.
 
 
27.
 
 
28.
 
 
29.
 
 
30.
 
 

 

Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Roman Wilson, Malachi Fields. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pickup... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on Roman Wilson, Malachi Fields. He is one of the most common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Roman Wilson, Malachi Fields:

Roman Wilson
vs
Malachi Fields
Roman Wilson
vs
Jaylen Wright
Roman Wilson
vs
Antonio Williams
Roman Wilson
vs
Darius Cooper
Roman Wilson
vs
Kalif Raymond
Roman Wilson
vs
Jauan Jennings
Roman Wilson
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Roman Wilson
vs
Dameon Pierce
Roman Wilson
vs
Joe Mixon
Roman Wilson
vs
Mitch Tinsley
Roman Wilson
vs
Austin Ekeler
Roman Wilson
vs
Ted Hurst
Roman Wilson
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Roman Wilson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Roman Wilson
vs
Mike Gesicki
Roman Wilson
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Roman Wilson
vs
Brian Robinson
Roman Wilson
vs
Najee Harris
Roman Wilson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Roman Wilson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Roman Wilson
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Roman Wilson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Roman Wilson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Roman Wilson
vs
Keon Coleman
Roman Wilson
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Malachi Fields
vs
Antonio Williams
Malachi Fields
vs
Roman Wilson
Malachi Fields
vs
Kalif Raymond
Malachi Fields
vs
Jaylen Wright
Malachi Fields
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Malachi Fields
vs
Darius Cooper
Malachi Fields
vs
Joe Mixon
Malachi Fields
vs
Jauan Jennings
Malachi Fields
vs
Austin Ekeler
Malachi Fields
vs
Dameon Pierce
Malachi Fields
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Malachi Fields
vs
Mitch Tinsley
Malachi Fields
vs
Mike Gesicki
Malachi Fields
vs
Ted Hurst
Malachi Fields
vs
Brian Robinson
Malachi Fields
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Malachi Fields
vs
Chris Bell
Malachi Fields
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Malachi Fields
vs
Xavier Worthy
Malachi Fields
vs
Romeo Doubs
Malachi Fields
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Malachi Fields
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Malachi Fields
vs
Devaughn Vele
Malachi Fields
vs
Keon Coleman
Malachi Fields
vs
Dontayvion Wicks

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Week 5 Lineup Busts to Consider Sitting
Running Backs Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks
Must-Add Waiver Wire Pickups Before Week 5
Quarterbacks Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Joe Mixon

Remains a Free Agent Following His Physical with Seahawks
Ben Rice

Delivers Two Homers in Losing Effort
Damon Severson

Expected to Make Season Debut Friday
Darius Acuff Jr.

Scores 19 Points in Kings Preseason Debut
LaMelo Ball

Sharp in Timberwolves Preseason Debut
Connor Brown

Won't Play This Week
Anthony Edwards

Leads Wolves with 14 Points in Preseason Opener
Jason Dickinson

Set to Make His Season Debut Wednesday
Ty Jerome

Starts at Point Guard in Preseason Opener
Danila Yurov

Questionable for Tuesday
Kel'el Ware

has Double-Double Off the Bench in Preseason Opener
Bowen Byram

on Track to Return Tuesday
Lamar Jackson

Questionable at Best for Week 5
Linus Ullmark

Makes Precautionary Exit Monday
Jaylen Brown

Scores 22 Points in Preseason Debut for 76ers
Macklin Celebrini

a Late Scratch Due to Lower-Body Injury
Jordan Hawkins

Signs Two-Way Deal with Bulls
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Worth a Look at Baycurrent Classic
Jackson Suber

Plays in Japan for the First Time
Maverick McNealy

Attempts to Erase Utah from His Memory
Michael Kim

Seeks a Better Result in Japan
Ryan Gerard

Needs his Putter to Work Better at Baycurrent Classic
Rickie Fowler

Set to Take on Japan After Time Off
Brian Robinson

Three TDs Give Fantasy Managers a Late-Week Boost
Garrett Crochet

Expected to Have a Normal Offseason
Nick Bosa

Unlikely to Play in Week 5
Roman Anthony

Likely to Avoid Surgery
Josh Naylor

Undergoes Right-Wrist Surgery
Terry McLaurin

is Still Being Evaluated
Cal Raleigh

Undergoes Left-Shoulder Surgery
Gavin Williams

Strikes Out 11 in Game 2 Loss
Aaron Donald

Rams "Hope" Aaron Donald Will be Back in Week 5
Kyle Monangai

is "Going to be OK," Deemed "Day-to-Day"
Ben Simmons

Nears Preseason Debut for Kings
Kawhi Leonard

Returns to Full Practice Monday
Max Strus

Out at Least Four Weeks
Saquon Barkley

"Unlikely" to Play in Week 5
Coby White

to Miss Preseason with Calf Strain
Chicago Bulls

Nicolas Claxton to be Re-Evaluated in Two Weeks
Caleb Williams

Won't Practice This Week, Still Week-to-Week
Ladd McConkey

Week-to-Week With Foot Injury
Matt Roy

Deemed Day-to-Day
Andrew Mangiapane

Considered Week-to-Week
Emil Lilleberg

to Miss One Week
Denver Barkey

Makes Season Debut Monday
Rasmus Ristolainen

Won't Play Monday
Jake Sanderson

to Sit Out At Least Two Games
Joe Mixon

Seahawks Signing Joe Mixon Amidst Backfield Injury
Alex Ovechkin

Announces He Will Retire After This Season
Jayden Daniels

Goal is for Jayden Daniels to Start in Week 5
Tank Bigsby

to Undergo Core-Muscle Surgery, Set to Hit Injured Reserve
Lamar Jackson

Week 5 Status Remains Uncertain
Tee Higgins

Day-to-Day With Adductor Injury
Ja'Marr Chase

Remains in Concussion Protocol
Zach Charbonnet

Will Not Play in Week 5
Puka Nacua

Pre-Hernia Issue Could Require Surgery
Tyreek Hill

Could Sign With New Team Within Days
Jordan Eberle

Extends Season-Opening Point Streak
Leo Carlsson

Shines With Three Power-Play Assists
Keyonte George

Efficient in Jazz Preseason Opener
Cutter Gauthier

Bags Three Points in Sunday's Win
Stephen Curry

Sharp in Brief Preseason Opener
Lauri Markkanen

Leads Jazz with 17 Points in Preseason Opener
Kyle Connor

Powers Jets Past Red Wings
Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Dishes Seven Assists in Preseason Opener
Nick Schmaltz

Pushes Season-Opening Goal Streak to Three Games
Saquon Barkley

to Undergo Tests, Injury Does Not Appear Serious
Rui Hachimura

Torches Warriors in Preseason Opener
Joe Veleno

Sustains Lower-Body Injury
Lamar Jackson

Scheduled to Undergo MRI
Max Strus

Exits Preseason Opener with Right Foot Injury
Noah Penda

Back on the Practice Floor
Anthony Black

Returns to Practice Ahead of Preseason Opener
Zach Edey

Unlikely to Play in Preseason Opener
Jake Sanderson

Under Evaluation for Lower-Body Injury
Parker Messick

Will Take the Hill Against the White Sox In Game 1 of ALDS
Hagen Smith

Will Start Game 1 For White Sox in ALDS
MLB

Dodgers Don't Name Closer For NLDS Vs. Braves
Tarik Skubal

Will Pitch Game 1 For Dodgers Against Braves
Roman Anthony

has "New Strains," Being Removed From Playoff Roster
Phil Mickelson

Enters Rehab Facility for Family Trauma and Addiction
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players