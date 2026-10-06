Should I drop Courtland Sutton for fantasy football Week 5? Is Courtland Sutton a safe player to cut? Read the fantasy football waivers outlook.
Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton hasn't had a great start to his 2026 season. While he was previously the unquestioned WR1 of his offense, the emergence of younger players and the signing of a quality veteran wideout have crushed his upside.
Through four games, Sutton, despite being healthy for all contests, is just the WR88 in PPR fantasy football leagues, meaning he's been astronomically worse than expected and a must-bench player with the ability to tank your season if left in your starting lineup.
He's managed 17.6 PPR fantasy points so far this season, which would be good production if it had happened in one game. But he's being overshadowed by the other pass-catchers on his offense. So should you drop him in fantasy football?Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Should I Drop Courtland Sutton in Fantasy Football?
There are a few problems here. Primarily, the Broncos just don't have a great offense right now. Quarterback Bo Nix has taken a step back in the offense now run by former quarterback Davis Webb -- he's the play-caller now, as Broncos head coach Sean Payton has stepped down from those duties.
Nix is the QB19 in fantasy football as a result, and is barely averaging over 200 passing yards per game, a drop-off from over 230 last season. The Broncos signed WR Jaylen Waddle in the offseason, so it's not a huge surprise that Sutton's production has declined.
2nd & 20. Pat Bryant gives us a good chance to pick this up on the downfield dig route, Courtland Sutton gives us a solid bet too on the post clearout https://t.co/n6dcrlfMWp
— Kodiak Broncos (@KodiakBroncos) October 5, 2026
Nix hasn't been good at pushing the ball downfield this season, though he was capable of doing so last year. Webb's offense isn't as good at covering for his flaws. Sutton's target rate hasn't been horrible -- he's averaging 5.5 targets per contest, and that's down from nearly 7.3 last season.
That doesn't explain everything. He'd likely have regressed with a better catch rate anyway on so few targets -- he's caught just nine passes for 86 yards, meaning he's caught only 40 percent of his targets. There's some opportunity for positive regression at least.
He should be benched, but he's a Waddle injury away from having a big ceiling for fantasy, and Waddle is no stranger to ailments and missing time.
Who Should I Pickup for Fantasy Football?
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson has a more realistic chance of getting a big workload in the coming weeks. With WR DK Metcalf failing to live up to his contract, Wilson may become a bigger part of his offense. He's been targeted six times each game so far, and caught three passes for 74 yards and a touchdown in Week 4.
His ceiling may be limited by the play of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who seems more intent on avoiding injuries than anything this season, but he has done a good job of getting open. And Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy has a good history of scheming WRs open and getting good production out of them.
New York Giants wideout Malachi Fields may also see more work in the coming weeks. He's a big, physical receiver on a productive passing offense. Giants starting QB Jameis Winston has a history of helping his wideouts put up huge fantasy numbers.
Out of bounds but still an insane catch by Malachi Fields https://t.co/aV8wAUfBOH
— Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) September 14, 2026
He's shown impressive upside, and Giants WR1 Malik Nabers (shoulder) is dealing with a recurring shoulder injury. Fields would be the WR1 if Nabers got hurt and would have huge upside.
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Roman Wilson, Malachi Fields. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pickup... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on Roman Wilson, Malachi Fields. He is one of the most common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Roman Wilson, Malachi Fields:
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!