When Is Stefon Diggs Coming Back - Week 6 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

When is Stefon Diggs coming back? Will Stefon Diggs play again this season? Read about Stefon Diggs's return date and injury updates for 2026.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs (hamstring) has been a pleasant fantasy football surprise to anyone who didn't watch him play with the New England Patriots last season.
The 32-year-old showed impressive efficiency, route-running skills, separation chops, and catch-point capabilities last season despite having torn his ACL early in 2024. The Patriots didn't opt to extend him, though he certainly could have helped their offseason.
This year, he's been one of the steals of the fantasy football draft, and had two excellent games to start the season. He picked up an injury, though. When will he be able to return to play?Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
- PPR rankings
- Half-PPR rankings
- Non-PPR (Standard) rankings
- Rookie rankings
- Superflex rankings
- Best Ball rankings
- Underdog rankings
- Dynasty rankings
- IDP rankings
Stefon Diggs Injury Update for Fantasy Football
Diggs is dealing with a dreaded hamstring ailment. It's often difficult to predict when players will come back from such injuries, as they can linger, recur, or cause compensation injuries to other parts of a player's body.
The veteran wasn't placed on injured reserve, though, so his absence is likely to be short-term. Players often return from hamstring strains after just a few weeks, if they're low-grade injuries.
Stefon Diggs hamstring injury apparently occurred on this play (not my video, but from the All 22 of the game) https://t.co/LT9FBRA33S
— JohnJohn Analysis (@JohnJohnalytics) October 13, 2026
There isn't anything crazy going on (as shown in the video above), but you can see him pull up a bit at the end. We're not the doctors treating Diggs, so we have limited information.
Stefon Diggs Fantasy Football Outlook
Diggs has been the primary slot receiver for the Commanders when healthy this season. He still looks to be in excellent form, and caught three touchdowns in his first two games. He's still an excellent separator.
He was mostly written off this season due to his age, but could be one of the gems of the draft. Some of the NFL's best receivers have slower declines with age, especially those who aren't reliant on pure speed and raw athleticism to make consistent plays.
Stefon Diggs touchdown https://t.co/w7A3iPub4p
— Savage (@Savageboston) September 20, 2026
Two of those scores came against the Dallas Cowboys, who have had one of the worst defenses in the NFL this season. But he has clear upside at his position. He's competing with WR Terry McLaurin for targets, but that doesn't mean he can't be relevant in fantasy football.
That being said, the state of the offense with quarterback Jayden Daniels is a bit of a cause for concern. He's great in fantasy football, but has suffered multiple dislocated elbows, and without surgery, the risk of him picking up another one is very real.
He only threw for 199 passing yards against a weak New York Giants pass defense, and is one of the most scramble-happy quarterbacks in the NFL. He also took five sacks and rushed nine times, meaning that on 14 dropbacks that could have been passes, no receiver was targeted.
38-yard TD run! Jayden Daniels is so back
@NYGvsWAS on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/un8ws01KAe
— NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026
He has yet to have a game with 20 completions this season, and had just one such game last season. And in his games played in 2025 and 2026, he's thrown for 200 or more passing yards on just four of nine occasions.
Diggs should still be a start-worthy player when he returns, but without a higher passing volume from Daniels, it may be hard for him to have anything close to league-winning upside.
Tempering expectations is probably a good idea. One thing that does matter is McLaurin's health -- should he aggravate his hamstring injury or suffer a compensation injury, Diggs would immediately move into WR2 territory as the starter.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 6 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Terry McLaurin, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Stefon Diggs. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 6.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 6 for Terry McLaurin, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Stefon Diggs:
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!