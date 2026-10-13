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When Is Stefon Diggs Coming Back - Week 6 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

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Stefon Diggs - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

When is Stefon Diggs coming back? Will Stefon Diggs play again this season? Read about Stefon Diggs's return date and injury updates for 2026.

In This Article hide
Stefon Diggs Injury Update for Fantasy Football
Stefon Diggs Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Washington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs (hamstring) has been a pleasant fantasy football surprise to anyone who didn't watch him play with the New England Patriots last season.

The 32-year-old showed impressive efficiency, route-running skills, separation chops, and catch-point capabilities last season despite having torn his ACL early in 2024. The Patriots didn't opt to extend him, though he certainly could have helped their offseason.

This year, he's been one of the steals of the fantasy football draft, and had two excellent games to start the season. He picked up an injury, though. When will he be able to return to play?

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

 

Stefon Diggs Injury Update for Fantasy Football

Diggs is dealing with a dreaded hamstring ailment. It's often difficult to predict when players will come back from such injuries, as they can linger, recur, or cause compensation injuries to other parts of a player's body.

The veteran wasn't placed on injured reserve, though, so his absence is likely to be short-term. Players often return from hamstring strains after just a few weeks, if they're low-grade injuries.

There isn't anything crazy going on (as shown in the video above), but you can see him pull up a bit at the end. We're not the doctors treating Diggs, so we have limited information.

 

Stefon Diggs Fantasy Football Outlook

Diggs has been the primary slot receiver for the Commanders when healthy this season. He still looks to be in excellent form, and caught three touchdowns in his first two games. He's still an excellent separator.

He was mostly written off this season due to his age, but could be one of the gems of the draft. Some of the NFL's best receivers have slower declines with age, especially those who aren't reliant on pure speed and raw athleticism to make consistent plays.

Two of those scores came against the Dallas Cowboys, who have had one of the worst defenses in the NFL this season. But he has clear upside at his position. He's competing with WR Terry McLaurin for targets, but that doesn't mean he can't be relevant in fantasy football.

That being said, the state of the offense with quarterback Jayden Daniels is a bit of a cause for concern. He's great in fantasy football, but has suffered multiple dislocated elbows, and without surgery, the risk of him picking up another one is very real.

He only threw for 199 passing yards against a weak New York Giants pass defense, and is one of the most scramble-happy quarterbacks in the NFL. He also took five sacks and rushed nine times, meaning that on 14 dropbacks that could have been passes, no receiver was targeted.

He has yet to have a game with 20 completions this season, and had just one such game last season. And in his games played in 2025 and 2026, he's thrown for 200 or more passing yards on just four of nine occasions.

Diggs should still be a start-worthy player when he returns, but without a higher passing volume from Daniels, it may be hard for him to have anything close to league-winning upside.

Tempering expectations is probably a good idea. One thing that does matter is McLaurin's health -- should he aggravate his hamstring injury or suffer a compensation injury, Diggs would immediately move into WR2 territory as the starter.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 6?

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Week 6 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Terry McLaurin, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Stefon Diggs. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 6.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 6 for Terry McLaurin, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Stefon Diggs:

Terry Mclaurin
vs
Tucker Kraft
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Isaiah Likely
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Devonta Smith
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Josh Downs
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Saquon Barkley
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Tyler Warren
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Terry Mclaurin
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Terry Mclaurin
vs
DJ Moore
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Luther Burden III
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Travis Kelce
Terry Mclaurin
vs
DK Metcalf
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Denzel Boston
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jalen Coker
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Dallas Goedert
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Braelon Allen
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Carnell Tate
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Tony Pollard
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Rashee Rice
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Stefon Diggs
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Woody Marks
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Michael Wilson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Terry Mclaurin
vs
George Pickens
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Tre Tucker
Terry Mclaurin
vs
George Kittle
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Juwan Johnson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Garrett Wilson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Devaughn Vele
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Rome Odunze
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Parker Washington
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Cam Skattebo
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Mike Evans
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Matthew Golden
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Bucky Irving
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Davante Adams
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Colston Loveland
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Trey McBride
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Xavier Worthy
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Brock Bowers
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Germie Bernard
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Keenan Allen
Terry Mclaurin
vs
D'Andre Swift
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Hunter Henry
Terry Mclaurin
vs
James Cook III
Terry Mclaurin
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Malik Nabers
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Kendre Miller
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Chris Olave
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Ladd McConkey
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Javonte Williams
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Omarion Hampton
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Nico Collins
Terry Mclaurin
vs
RJ Harvey
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Zay Flowers
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Mark Andrews
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Puka Nacua
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Terry Mclaurin
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Christian Watson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Drake London
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Keon Coleman
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Romeo Doubs
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Courtland Sutton
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Kalif Raymond
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Rashod Bateman
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Brandin Cooks
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Khalil Shakir
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Malachi Fields
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Demario Douglas
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Darius Cooper
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Cody White
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Cooper Kupp
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Makai Lemon
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Antonio Williams
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Efton Chism III
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jaylin Noel
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Isaiah Williams
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
DJ Moore
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Josh Downs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Travis Kelce
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Isaiah Likely
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Denzel Boston
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Carnell Tate
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Devonta Smith
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Tony Pollard
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Tyler Warren
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Woody Marks
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Luther Burden III
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
DK Metcalf
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Tre Tucker
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jalen Coker
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Braelon Allen
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Devaughn Vele
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Rome Odunze
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Rashee Rice
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Michael Wilson
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
George Pickens
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
George Kittle
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Colston Loveland
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Parker Washington
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Germie Bernard
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Keenan Allen
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Mike Evans
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Hunter Henry
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Matthew Golden
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Bucky Irving
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Kendre Miller
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Davante Adams
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Trey McBride
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Brock Bowers
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
RJ Harvey
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Mark Andrews
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Alvin Kamara
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Tyler Higbee
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
James Cook III
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Brenton Strange
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Malik Nabers
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Kyren Williams
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Derrick Henry
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Javonte Williams
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Blake Corum
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Dameon Pierce
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Najee Harris
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Rachaad White
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Raheim Sanders
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Justice Hill
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Kimani Vidal
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Emmett Johnson
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
George Holani
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Kaelon Black
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Austin Ekeler
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Ty Johnson
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Roschon Johnson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tony Pollard
Stefon Diggs
vs
Woody Marks
Stefon Diggs
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Stefon Diggs
vs
Carnell Tate
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tre Tucker
Stefon Diggs
vs
Dallas Goedert
Stefon Diggs
vs
Juwan Johnson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Denzel Boston
Stefon Diggs
vs
Devaughn Vele
Stefon Diggs
vs
Travis Kelce
Stefon Diggs
vs
Rome Odunze
Stefon Diggs
vs
DJ Moore
Stefon Diggs
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Stefon Diggs
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Stefon Diggs
vs
Saquon Barkley
Stefon Diggs
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Stefon Diggs
vs
Josh Downs
Stefon Diggs
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Stefon Diggs
vs
Isaiah Likely
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Stefon Diggs
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Stefon Diggs
vs
Colston Loveland
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tucker Kraft
Stefon Diggs
vs
Xavier Worthy
Stefon Diggs
vs
Devonta Smith
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Stefon Diggs
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Stefon Diggs
vs
Germie Bernard
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tyler Warren
Stefon Diggs
vs
Keenan Allen
Stefon Diggs
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Stefon Diggs
vs
Hunter Henry
Stefon Diggs
vs
Luther Burden III
Stefon Diggs
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Stefon Diggs
vs
DK Metcalf
Stefon Diggs
vs
Kendre Miller
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jalen Coker
Stefon Diggs
vs
Ladd McConkey
Stefon Diggs
vs
Braelon Allen
Stefon Diggs
vs
Omarion Hampton
Stefon Diggs
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Stefon Diggs
vs
RJ Harvey
Stefon Diggs
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Stefon Diggs
vs
Mark Andrews
Stefon Diggs
vs
Rashee Rice
Stefon Diggs
vs
Alvin Kamara
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tyler Higbee
Stefon Diggs
vs
Michael Wilson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Brenton Strange
Stefon Diggs
vs
George Pickens
Stefon Diggs
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Stefon Diggs
vs
George Kittle
Stefon Diggs
vs
Blake Corum
Stefon Diggs
vs
Garrett Wilson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Darren Waller
Stefon Diggs
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Stefon Diggs
vs
Parker Washington
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jake Ferguson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Cam Skattebo
Stefon Diggs
vs
Keon Coleman
Stefon Diggs
vs
Mike Evans
Stefon Diggs
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
Matthew Golden
Stefon Diggs
vs
Dameon Pierce
Stefon Diggs
vs
Bucky Irving
Stefon Diggs
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
Puka Nacua
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Stefon Diggs
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Stefon Diggs
vs
Christian Watson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Drake London
Stefon Diggs
vs
Zay Flowers
Stefon Diggs
vs
Nico Collins
Stefon Diggs
vs
Chris Olave
Stefon Diggs
vs
Malik Nabers
Stefon Diggs
vs
Davante Adams
Stefon Diggs
vs
Romeo Doubs
Stefon Diggs
vs
Courtland Sutton
Stefon Diggs
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Stefon Diggs
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
Kalif Raymond
Stefon Diggs
vs
Rashod Bateman
Stefon Diggs
vs
Brandin Cooks
Stefon Diggs
vs
Khalil Shakir
Stefon Diggs
vs
Malachi Fields
Stefon Diggs
vs
Demario Douglas
Stefon Diggs
vs
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Stefon Diggs
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
Darius Cooper
Stefon Diggs
vs
Cody White
Stefon Diggs
vs
Cooper Kupp
Stefon Diggs
vs
Makai Lemon
Stefon Diggs
vs
Antonio Williams
Stefon Diggs
vs
Efton Chism III
Stefon Diggs
vs
Rashid Shaheed

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Scores 23 Points in Preseason Rout of 76ers
Washington Wizards

Skal Labissiere Waived by Wizards
Shane McClanahan

Won't Return in the Postseason
Alondes Williams

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Wizards
Drew Rasmussen

Starting Game 1 of ALCS Against Cleveland
Walker Kessler

Returns to Full Practice on Sunday
José Ramírez

Jose Ramirez Hits Decisive Homer To Lift Guardians
Gavin Williams

Elite In Game 5 Win Over White Sox
Jacob Misiorowski

to Start Game 1 of NLCS Against Dodgers
Corey Seager

has Bone Spur Removed From his Elbow
Tarik Skubal

Dodgers to Start Tarik Skubal in Game 1 of NLCS Against Brewers
MLB

MLB Proposes Shortening Regular Season, Tweaking Playoffs
Paul Goldschmidt

Wants to Keep Playing in 2027
Mason Miller

Back From the Paternity List for Game 4
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