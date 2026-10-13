When Is Breece Hall Coming Back - Week 6 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

When is Breece Hall coming back? Will Breece Hall play again this season? Read about Breece Hall's return date and injury updates for 2026.
New York Jets running back Breece Hall (quadriceps) started off his 2026 season on the right foot. He saw more than 20 touches in each of his first two contests, and scored double-digit PPR fantasy points in each.
It looked like he was set for a workhorse role in the offense before an injury knocked him out of his Week 3 contest after he scored just 8.5 PPR fantasy points. He hasn't returned since, unfortunately.
Hall has shined as both a runner and pass-catching back in his four-plus seasons in the NFL. Injuries have interrupted much of that, though, as he missed most of his first season with a torn ACL, and has played through other ailments. So when will he return this season?Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Breece Hall Injury Update for Fantasy Football
Hall missed both Week 4 and Week 5 with his quadriceps injury. He suffered the ailment when he was tackled, fell hard on his thigh, and eventually limped off the field. The good news is that he's not on injured reserve, so he won't be required to miss two more games.
Breece Hall Will Miss Second Straight Game https://t.co/tsUPoGTA2a
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) October 9, 2026
He had an MRI after the game, and it came back negative for a severe injury. Typically, you can assume a player not placed on injured reserve is not likely to miss more than four weeks, as teams know an injury is more severe typically leads to that designation. He's still considered week-to-week with the injury.
Managers should pay close attention to his status during this week's practices, as that will be a key indicator if he will be ready to suit up in Week 6.
Breece Hall Fantasy Football Outlook
Hall is the unquestioned No. 1 running back for the Jets, though it isn't all sunshine and rainbows when you look under the hood. His backup, RB Braelon Allen, has vultured a ton of goal-line work from Hall over the past two seasons.
Allen is nearly 240 pounds while Hall is closer to 220, so the Jets like to use the size advantage in short-yardage scenarios. Allen was a workhorse back in Hall's absence, with 116 rushing yards and one touchdown in Week 5 and 16 total touches in Week 4.
3rd and BREECE HALL 🔥
GBvsNYJ on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/GUEByypkfM
— NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026
Hall is unquestionably the better pass-catching back and is more elusive in space, but Allen does have a role in the offense that hurts Hall's touchdown upside significantly. No. 20 has yet to score more than five rushing touchdowns in a season despite having played in 16 or 17 games in each of his last three years in the NFL.
To reach high-end RB1 status, it's likely that an Allen injury would be required. Then Hall would have the lion's share of short-yardage touchdowns the team scores. With Allen healthy, Hall is more of a low-end RB1.
The Jets offense hasn't been consistently great. Hall's film also shows he lacks the elite breakaway speed he had in his first season. It's possible the knee in which he tore his ACL never fully recovered, because his burst in his rookie year was insane. Hall is a must-start each week, but falls outside the top-10 players at his position.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 6 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Breece Hall, Adonai Mitchell, Braelon Allen, Garrett Wilson, Kenyon Sadiq. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 6.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 6 for Breece Hall, Adonai Mitchell, Braelon Allen, Garrett Wilson, Kenyon Sadiq:
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