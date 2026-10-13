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Week 6 Waiver Wire Pickups - RotoBaller Staff Fantasy Football Roundtable (2026)

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Aaron Rodgers - Fantasy Football Rankings, QB Sleepers

RotoBaller staff's fantasy football Week 6 waiver wire pickups for 2026. Expert advice for waiver wire RB, WR, TE, QB targets from Phil, Dan, Craig and Frank.

Once again, the waiver wire isn't necessarily loaded with must-add players, but fantasy managers who remain proactive and find sneaky upside plays each week are usually the ones competing for a championship in the end. We're here to help guide your Week 6 decisions with our RotoBaller Staff waiver wire picks, including Samaje Perine, Darius Cooper, Pat Freiermuth, and Jameis Winston.

Pivoting when your players are injured, underperforming, or on a bye is always the name of the game in fantasy football, and we're here to guide your waiver-wire decisions. Note that these are deeper selections, so some of the more trendy and obvious Week 6 targets aren't listed here.

Our RotoBaller experts Phil Clark, Frank Ammirante, Craig Rondinone, and Dan Fornek are here to help you identify the top RB, WR, TE, and QB targets ahead of Week 6.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Running Backs Waiver Wire Week 6

Selections By Phil Clark

MarShawn Lloyd, Green Bay Packers

There has been ongoing rationale for avoiding all members of Green Bay’s congested backfield entering Week 5, due to the Packers’ distribution of touches between Lloyd, Chris Brooks, and Kaleb Johnson. However, Brooks was placed on injured reserve on October 10 due to an ankle issue. That altered the landscape of Green Bay’s backfield when the Packers hosted Chicago in Week 5.

Lloyd led the backfield with a 44.1% snap share during the matchup, and has now secured a 38.5% share since Week 1. He also accumulated 10 attempts, 31 rushing yards, and a career-best two touchdowns.

Lloyd also ran 10 routes and was targeted twice times by Jordan Love. Johnson had registered a 30.8% snap share from Weeks 2-4, but his share decreased to 15.3% in Week 5. He also carried seven times, generated 26 rushing yards, and did not run a route during the contest.

Pierre Strong Jr. also registered his first snaps since Week 17 of the 2024 regular season (40.7% share). He also accumulated seven rushing yards, ran 16 routes, and secured three of his four targets. However, Lloyd is the only member of Green Bay’s backfield who should be rostered entering Week 6, as his versatility preserves his prospects of retaining a similar workload during upcoming matchups.

Samaje Perine, Cincinnati Bengals

Perine’s workload had been largely restricted during Cincinnati’s first four matchups, due to his role as the direct backup to Chase Brown. Perine had attained a 33.9% snap share, while averaging 3.3 attempts/10.5 rushing yards per game entering Week 5, as his constrained numbers prevented him from securing standalone value.

However, Perine secured a season-best 50.8% snap share when the Bengals traveled to Miami. He also established season highs in carries (14) and rushing yards (68), while pacing Cincinnati in both categories. Perine also rose to fourth among all backs in efficiency (2.77), according to Next Gen Stats.

Perine also ran 13 routes and generated a six-yard touchdown as a receiving weapon.

Brown had registered a 73.2% snap share and averaged 14.5 attempts/51.8 rushing yards per game from Weeks 1-4. However, Brown operated with a season-low 60.3% snap share. He also carried 13 times and assembled 39 rushing yards. Brown also ran 23 routes and collected three of his four targets. Perine has now attained a 37.2% snap share entering Week 6.  He has also carried 27 times, assembled 110 rushing yards, run 61 routes, and generated 61 yards as a receiving weapon.

Perine will emerge in RB3 territory if his Week 5 involvement is sustained after the Bengals return from their bye week. Perine also remains an unquestioned handcuff whose placement on the Bengals’ depth chart preserves his prospects of vaulting into a sizable workload if Brown is forced to the sideline.

Perine would also deliver RB2/RB3 production if that situation emerges.

Kendre Miller, New Orleans Saints

Miller continues to share touches with Alvin Kamara and C.J. Donaldson following Travis Etienne Jr.‘s placement on injured reserve (October 1).

However, Miller secured the majority of opportunities when New Orleans hosted Minnesota in Week 5. Miller registered a season-high 30% snap share. He also led the Saints in attempts (10) and rushing yards (30), and generated a two-yard touchdown.

Kamara registered a 28% snap share and was limited to three carries, 12 rushing yards, two routes, and two targets. Donaldson paced the New Orleans backfield in snap share (42%). He also carried four times, assembled 13 rushing yards, and ran six routes. Miller has attained a 25.9% snap share, while averaging 7.3 attempts/20.8 rushing yards per game since Week 1. He has also generated two touchdowns during that sequence.

Kamara has also been contending with a back issue, and Miller should secure favorable workloads if the 31-year-old Kamara is unable to achieve sustained health during Etienne’s absence. That should encourage you to target Miller this week. Donaldson is not a recommended roster option, but his outlook will improve if he maintains an ongoing role in Kellen Moore’s offense.

 

Wide Receivers Waiver Wire Week 6

Selections By Frank Ammirante

Kayshon Boutte, Houston Texans

Kayshon Boutte is slowly becoming a bigger part of the Texans' passing game. The wideout saw a season-high five targets last week, which is an encouraging sign that his role in the offense is growing.

Even though Houston traded for Marvin Harrison Jr., this is turning into a pass-heavy offense, so there should be enough opportunities for multiple receivers to contribute. Boutte has shown the ability to make big plays downfield, giving him some intriguing upside even if his weekly target volume remains inconsistent.

He's unlikely to become someone you can trust every week, but there's definitely a path to some spike weeks in this offense. At just 14% rostered, Boutte is worth stashing in deeper leagues.

Antonio Williams, Washington Commanders

Antonio Williams had a quiet Week 5 game, catching three passes for 31 yards. While those numbers aren't going to turn heads, the rookie has shown enough flashes to remain on fantasy radars.

Stefon Diggs continues to deal with injuries, which could open the door for Williams to take on a larger role in Washington's passing game. We've already seen Williams flash his big-play ability, including a long touchdown that was wiped out by a penalty in Week 4. With Jayden Daniels back, there's some upside in this offense.

At just 8% rostered, Williams is worth stashing on your bench to see how his role develops. We'll also have to monitor Diggs on the injury report, since his absence can put Williams into a larger role.

Darius Cooper, Philadelphia Eagles

Darius Cooper continues to make big plays for the Eagles, following up his two-touchdown performance in Week 4 with another impressive showing against the Jaguars.

Cooper caught two of three targets for 71 yards and a touchdown, including a 62-yard score. That's now three touchdowns over his last two games, as the second-year wideout is quickly establishing himself as a legitimate big-play threat in Philadelphia's offense.

The concern is that Cooper still isn't seeing many targets, so it'll be tough to trust him as a weekly starter. But with DeVonta Smith dealing with a hamstring injury, there's a path to more opportunities. At just 8% rostered, Cooper is worth grabbing to see if he can keep building on this recent success.

 

Tight Ends Waiver Wire Week 6

Selections By Craig Rondinone

Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh’s talented tight end scored another two touchdowns on Sunday, his third and fourth touchdowns in five weeks. Pat Freiermuth is well on his way to the best year of his career, which is mildly surprising considering his quarterback is 800 years old.

The good news is Freiermuth gets to run routes against Tampa Bay’s below-average pass defense this Sunday. The bad news is that while Freiermuth is doing well in the touchdown department, he has not done as well in the yardage department (no 50-yard games yet in 2026).

Freiermuth is receiving more targets than tight end teammate Darnell Washington, which bodes well for his fantasy value if this trend continues. Look for Freiermuth to keep up the good work and finish the season possibly with new career highs across the board.

Hunter Henry, New England Patriots

It is a crapshoot which Patriots pass catcher will see the most targets week in and week out while A.J. Brown is sidelined with his ankle injury. Hunter Henry has been the main man lately, which has turned out great since quarterback Drake Maye has seemingly figured out what was causing him to throw dying quails to opposing defenders early in the season.

Henry has had his best two games of the season in back-to-back weeks, totaling eight catches for 106 yards and a TD over his most recent two-game span. The wily veteran has posted 12 catches for 139 yards and a score in his last three games against the New York Jets, whom he faces on Sunday.

Mike Gesicki, Cincinnati Bengals

Gesicki’s role in Cincinnati’s passing attack changes from game to game, and a lot of it depends on the health of the Bengals’ wonderful wideouts, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Yet even though both receivers suited up on Sunday, it did not prevent Gesicki from scoring his fourth touchdown in five games.

Gesicki is off this week thanks to an untimely bye, but if you have a one-week stopgap for this week, feel free to pick him up for next week and all the weeks of the rest of the season. While his target total leaves much to be desired (17 in five games), Gesicki’s touchdown total cannot be ignored.

 

Quarterbacks Waiver Wire Week 6

Selections By Dan Fornek

Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers

Rodgers continues to stack strong performances for fantasy managers. Rodgers threw for just 235 yards in Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts, but his three passing touchdowns helped him score a season-high 24 fantasy points.


Rodgers now has three straight games with more than 21 fantasy points, throwing for 826 yards, nine touchdowns, and three interceptions during that stretch of games.

The Steelers’ offense is getting the passing volume they need to support Rodgers as a fantasy option this season. His 31 attempts in Week 5 were his lowest of the season and just the second time he's had fewer than 35 pass attempts in 2026.

Pittsburgh has positive matchups for fantasy quarterbacks over its next three games (Tampa Bay, New Orleans, and Cleveland) before its Week 9 bye and then follows that up with additional good matchups against the Bengals (Week 10) and Eagles (Week 11).

Rodgers has streaming appeal week-over-week, especially with bye weeks increasing in the coming weeks.

Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals

Almost nothing went right for the Arizona Cardinals in their Week 5 loss to the Detroit Lions. Thankfully for fantasy managers, the Cardinals continued to show a willingness to let Brissett air it out when the team was trailing.

Brissett completed 29 of 47 passes for 292 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception in a blowout loss to the Lions. It was the fourth time this season that Brissett attempted 35 or more passes, and the second time he threw the ball more than 45 times. It was his second 25+ point fantasy performance.

The Cardinals defense isn’t good, which means the Cardinals will continue to find themselves in negative game scripts going forward. If Brissett is under center, he will continue to get the volume needed to provide fantasy managers with fantasy production.

Jameis Winston, New York Giants

Things didn’t look good for Jameis Winston at the start of Week 5’s matchup against the Washington Commanders. The Giants had just three points on offense against Washington in the first half. Weather was partially to blame, but a lot of the offense’s struggles fell on Winston’s shoulders.

The veteran quarterback finished the first half completing just seven of 18 attempts for 62 yards and a lost fumble. However, he rebounded in a big way in the second half, pushing the ball downfield and getting the ball into the hands of Isaiah Likely and Malik Nabers.

The game ultimately ended in a tie after a baffling overtime decision by Daniels, but Winston was the catalyst that put the Giants in position to win. He finished the game completing 33 of 54 passing attempts for 326 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions.

The Giants started to work J.J. McCarthy onto the field during this game, so it feels like an inevitability that the team will turn to him at some point this season. But for now, we are getting vintage, high-volume passing performances from Winston. He has two straight games with at least 19 fantasy points and has plus matchups against the Saints and Texans before the Giants’ Week 8 bye.

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Samaje Perine, Kendre Miller, MarShawn Lloyd, Antonio Williams, Darius Cooper, Kayshon Boutte, Pat Freiermuth, Hunter Henry, Mike Gesicki. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Samaje Perine, Kendre Miller, MarShawn Lloyd, Antonio Williams, Darius Cooper, Kayshon Boutte, Pat Freiermuth, Hunter Henry, Mike Gesicki. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Samaje Perine, Kendre Miller, MarShawn Lloyd, Antonio Williams, Darius Cooper, Kayshon Boutte, Pat Freiermuth, Hunter Henry, Mike Gesicki:

Samaje Perine
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Dontayvion Wicks
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Tre Tucker
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Kaelon Black
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Mike Washington Jr.
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Kendre Miller
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Makai Lemon
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Brandin Cooks
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Malik Washington
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Antonio Williams
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Kimani Vidal
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Pat Freiermuth
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Michael Mayer
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Mike Washington Jr.
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Kendre Miller
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Kendre Miller
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Brandin Cooks
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Kendre Miller
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Kendre Miller
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Kendrick Bourne
Kendre Miller
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Kendre Miller
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Keon Coleman
Kendre Miller
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Kalif Raymond
Kendre Miller
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Keenan Allen
Kendre Miller
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Adonai Mitchell
Kendre Miller
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Hunter Henry
Kendre Miller
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Tyreek Hill
Kendre Miller
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Germie Bernard
Kendre Miller
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Kendre Miller
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Khalil Shakir
Kendre Miller
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Ryan Flournoy
Kendre Miller
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Brian Robinson
Kendre Miller
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Kimani Vidal
Kendre Miller
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Kendre Miller
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Pat Freiermuth
Kendre Miller
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Kendre Miller
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Kendre Miller
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Jerry Jeudy
Kendre Miller
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Samaje Perine
Kendre Miller
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Michael Mayer
Kendre Miller
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Kendre Miller
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Roschon Johnson
Kendre Miller
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Jakobi Meyers
Kendre Miller
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Tank Dell
Kendre Miller
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Tyjae Spears
Kendre Miller
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Darren Waller
Kendre Miller
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Xavier Worthy
Kendre Miller
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Jaleel McLaughlin
Kendre Miller
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Courtland Sutton
Kendre Miller
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Kendre Miller
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Tre Tucker
Kendre Miller
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Jaylen Noel
Kendre Miller
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Dameon Pierce
Kendre Miller
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Efton Chism III
Kendre Miller
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Kendre Miller
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Jauan Jennings
Kendre Miller
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Kendre Miller
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Kendre Miller
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MarShawn Lloyd
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MarShawn Lloyd
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MarShawn Lloyd
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Tre Tucker
MarShawn Lloyd
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MarShawn Lloyd
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MarShawn Lloyd
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MarShawn Lloyd
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Jakobi Meyers
MarShawn Lloyd
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MarShawn Lloyd
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Samaje Perine
MarShawn Lloyd
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Devaughn Vele
MarShawn Lloyd
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MarShawn Lloyd
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Brenton Strange
MarShawn Lloyd
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Brian Robinson
MarShawn Lloyd
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MarShawn Lloyd
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Germie Bernard
MarShawn Lloyd
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Hunter Henry
MarShawn Lloyd
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Keenan Allen
MarShawn Lloyd
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Keon Coleman
MarShawn Lloyd
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Kendrick Bourne
MarShawn Lloyd
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Emmett Johnson
MarShawn Lloyd
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Tyler Higbee
MarShawn Lloyd
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Keaton Mitchell
MarShawn Lloyd
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Darius Cooper
MarShawn Lloyd
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Kaelon Black
MarShawn Lloyd
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Mike Washington Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
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Kendre Miller
MarShawn Lloyd
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Makai Lemon
MarShawn Lloyd
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Demario Douglas
MarShawn Lloyd
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Tre' Harris
MarShawn Lloyd
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Tyler Allgeier
MarShawn Lloyd
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Brandin Cooks
MarShawn Lloyd
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Malik Washington
MarShawn Lloyd
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Antonio Williams
MarShawn Lloyd
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Kalif Raymond
MarShawn Lloyd
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Adonai Mitchell
MarShawn Lloyd
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Tyreek Hill
MarShawn Lloyd
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Malachi Fields
MarShawn Lloyd
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MarShawn Lloyd
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Kimani Vidal
MarShawn Lloyd
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Pat Freiermuth
MarShawn Lloyd
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Chig Okonkwo
MarShawn Lloyd
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Jerry Jeudy
MarShawn Lloyd
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Michael Mayer
MarShawn Lloyd
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MarShawn Lloyd
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Tank Dell
MarShawn Lloyd
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Darren Waller
MarShawn Lloyd
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Jaleel McLaughlin
MarShawn Lloyd
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MarShawn Lloyd
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MarShawn Lloyd
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Jaydon Blue
Antonio Williams
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Antonio Williams
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Kalif Raymond
Antonio Williams
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Brandin Cooks
Antonio Williams
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Adonai Mitchell
Antonio Williams
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Tyreek Hill
Antonio Williams
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Tre' Harris
Antonio Williams
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Malachi Fields
Antonio Williams
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Demario Douglas
Antonio Williams
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Makai Lemon
Antonio Williams
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Kimani Vidal
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Kendre Miller
Antonio Williams
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Pat Freiermuth
Antonio Williams
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Mike Washington Jr.
Antonio Williams
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Chig Okonkwo
Antonio Williams
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Antonio Williams
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Antonio Williams
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Antonio Williams
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Antonio Williams
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Antonio Williams
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Antonio Williams
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Tank Dell
Antonio Williams
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Antonio Williams
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Antonio Williams
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Antonio Williams
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Antonio Williams
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Antonio Williams
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Keenan Allen
Antonio Williams
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Antonio Williams
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Hunter Henry
Antonio Williams
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Antonio Williams
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Antonio Williams
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Antonio Williams
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Brian Robinson
Antonio Williams
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Antonio Williams
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Antonio Williams
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Antonio Williams
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Antonio Williams
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Charlie Kolar
Antonio Williams
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Devaughn Vele
Antonio Williams
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Cody White
Antonio Williams
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Samaje Perine
Antonio Williams
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Eli Raridon
Antonio Williams
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Dontayvion Wicks
Antonio Williams
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Isaiah Bond
Antonio Williams
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Jordyn Tyson
Antonio Williams
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Tre Tucker
Antonio Williams
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Courtland Sutton
Antonio Williams
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Xavier Worthy
Antonio Williams
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Jakobi Meyers
Antonio Williams
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Treylon Burks
Antonio Williams
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Laquon Treadwell
Antonio Williams
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Jalen Brooks
Darius Cooper
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Keaton Mitchell
Darius Cooper
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Kaelon Black
Darius Cooper
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Tyler Higbee
Darius Cooper
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Mike Washington Jr.
Darius Cooper
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Emmett Johnson
Darius Cooper
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Kendre Miller
Darius Cooper
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Kendrick Bourne
Darius Cooper
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Makai Lemon
Darius Cooper
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Keon Coleman
Darius Cooper
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Demario Douglas
Darius Cooper
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Keenan Allen
Darius Cooper
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Tre' Harris
Darius Cooper
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Hunter Henry
Darius Cooper
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Tyler Allgeier
Darius Cooper
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Germie Bernard
Darius Cooper
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Brandin Cooks
Darius Cooper
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Khalil Shakir
Darius Cooper
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Malik Washington
Darius Cooper
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Brian Robinson
Darius Cooper
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Antonio Williams
Darius Cooper
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Brenton Strange
Darius Cooper
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Kalif Raymond
Darius Cooper
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Wan'dale Robinson
Darius Cooper
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Adonai Mitchell
Darius Cooper
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Devaughn Vele
Darius Cooper
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Tyreek Hill
Darius Cooper
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Samaje Perine
Darius Cooper
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Malachi Fields
Darius Cooper
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Dontayvion Wicks
Darius Cooper
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Ryan Flournoy
Darius Cooper
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Jakobi Meyers
Darius Cooper
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Kimani Vidal
Darius Cooper
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Tyjae Spears
Darius Cooper
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Pat Freiermuth
Darius Cooper
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Xavier Worthy
Darius Cooper
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Chig Okonkwo
Darius Cooper
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Courtland Sutton
Darius Cooper
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Jerry Jeudy
Darius Cooper
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Tre Tucker
Darius Cooper
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Michael Mayer
Darius Cooper
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Dameon Pierce
Darius Cooper
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Roschon Johnson
Darius Cooper
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Zach Charbonnet
Darius Cooper
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Tank Dell
Darius Cooper
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Jordyn Tyson
Darius Cooper
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Darren Waller
Darius Cooper
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MarShawn Lloyd
Darius Cooper
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Jaleel McLaughlin
Darius Cooper
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Woody Marks
Darius Cooper
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Dylan Sampson
Darius Cooper
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Jaylen Noel
Darius Cooper
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Efton Chism III
Darius Cooper
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Jauan Jennings
Darius Cooper
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Kyle Williams
Darius Cooper
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Skyler Bell
Darius Cooper
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Cody White
Darius Cooper
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Isaiah Bond
Darius Cooper
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Treylon Burks
Darius Cooper
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Laquon Treadwell
Darius Cooper
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Jalen Brooks
Pat Freiermuth
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Kimani Vidal
Pat Freiermuth
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Chig Okonkwo
Pat Freiermuth
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Ryan Flournoy
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Malachi Fields
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Michael Mayer
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Tyreek Hill
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Roschon Johnson
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Tank Dell
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Kalif Raymond
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Darren Waller
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Antonio Williams
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Malik Washington
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Dylan Sampson
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Brandin Cooks
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Jaylen Noel
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Efton Chism III
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Tre' Harris
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Jauan Jennings
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Demario Douglas
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Seth McGowan
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Makai Lemon
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Kyle Williams
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Kendre Miller
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Skyler Bell
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Charlie Kolar
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Kaelon Black
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Cody White
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Darius Cooper
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Eli Raridon
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Isaiah Bond
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Tyler Higbee
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Jaydon Blue
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Emmett Johnson
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Treylon Burks
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Keon Coleman
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Jalen Brooks
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Keenan Allen
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Kirk Cousins
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Hunter Henry
Pat Freiermuth
vs
C.J. Stroud
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Germie Bernard
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Brenton Strange
Hunter Henry
vs
Germie Bernard
Hunter Henry
vs
Keenan Allen
Hunter Henry
vs
Khalil Shakir
Hunter Henry
vs
Keon Coleman
Hunter Henry
vs
Brian Robinson
Hunter Henry
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Hunter Henry
vs
Brenton Strange
Hunter Henry
vs
Emmett Johnson
Hunter Henry
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Hunter Henry
vs
Tyler Higbee
Hunter Henry
vs
Devaughn Vele
Hunter Henry
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Hunter Henry
vs
Samaje Perine
Hunter Henry
vs
Darius Cooper
Hunter Henry
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Hunter Henry
vs
Kaelon Black
Hunter Henry
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Hunter Henry
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Hunter Henry
vs
Tyjae Spears
Hunter Henry
vs
Kendre Miller
Hunter Henry
vs
Xavier Worthy
Hunter Henry
vs
Makai Lemon
Hunter Henry
vs
Courtland Sutton
Hunter Henry
vs
Demario Douglas
Hunter Henry
vs
Tre Tucker
Hunter Henry
vs
Tre' Harris
Hunter Henry
vs
Dameon Pierce
Hunter Henry
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Hunter Henry
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Hunter Henry
vs
Brandin Cooks
Hunter Henry
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Hunter Henry
vs
Malik Washington
Hunter Henry
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Hunter Henry
vs
Antonio Williams
Hunter Henry
vs
Woody Marks
Hunter Henry
vs
Kalif Raymond
Hunter Henry
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Hunter Henry
vs
Tyreek Hill
Hunter Henry
vs
Malachi Fields
Hunter Henry
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Hunter Henry
vs
Kimani Vidal
Hunter Henry
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Hunter Henry
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Hunter Henry
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Hunter Henry
vs
Michael Mayer
Hunter Henry
vs
Roschon Johnson
Hunter Henry
vs
Tank Dell
Hunter Henry
vs
Darren Waller
Hunter Henry
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Hunter Henry
vs
Dylan Sampson
Hunter Henry
vs
Charlie Kolar
Hunter Henry
vs
Eli Raridon

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Caleb Williams

Looking "Pretty Good" for Week 6
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers Consider Benching Shohei Ohtani for Game 3 of NLCS
Justin Herbert

Chargers Not Considering Trading Justin Herbert
TreVeyon Henderson

Suffers High-Ankle Sprain, Set to Miss Multiple Weeks
Trevor van Riemsdyk

Penguins Move Trevor van Riemsdyk to Injured Reserve
Parker Wotherspoon

Out Week-to-Week
Samuel Honzek

Considered Week-to-Week
Pierre-Luc Dubois

Unavailable Tuesday
Mikel Brown Jr.

Expected to Make His Preseason Debut Wednesday
Los Angeles Clippers

Yuki Kawamura Waived by Clippers
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Nuggets Waive Lonnie Walker IV
Cutter Gauthier

Questionable for Tuesday
Kristaps Porzingis

Still Without Return-to-Court Timeline
Nikolas Matinpalo

Sustains Upper-Body Injury Monday
Yaxel Lendeborg

in Line for Opening-Night Start
Nico Sturm

Doing "OK" After Being Sent to Hospital
Gui Santos

Positioned to Start on Opening Night
Davante Adams

Remains an Enormous Weapon Around the Goal Line
Matthew Stafford

Huge Effort Comes Up Short in Week 5
James Cook III

Touchdowns Make Up for Fumbling Issues in Week 5
Puka Nacua

Smothered with Dozens of Targets in Loss
Josh Allen

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Tyrese Haliburton

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Ben Simmons

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Kawhi Leonard

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Sonny Gray

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Miles Bridges

Recovering Well from Ankle Injury
Alexandre Sarr

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Nick Bosa

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DJ Moore

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Matt Duchene

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John Tavares

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Connor Bedard

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Jake Sanderson

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Luke Evangelista

Expected to Play Monday
Jacob Markstrom

Fine Despite Early Exit
Rasmus Dahlin

Won't Play Tuesday
Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Dealing With Ankle Injury on Short Week
Rico Dowdle

Steelers Expect Rico Dowdle to Return in Week 6
Malik Willis

Dolphins Not Considering Benching Malik Willis
Saquon Barkley

Has Chance to Return Against Panthers
DeVonta Smith

Could Return After Two-Game Absence
Deebo Samuel Sr.

"Going to Miss" A Couple of Weeks With Hamstring Strain
Michael Penix Jr.

Optimistic He Will Play in Week 6
Micah Parsons

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David Montgomery

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A.J. Brown

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Will Shipley

Could Miss Multiple Weeks With Plantar Fascia Tear
Alexis Lafrenière

Alexis Lafreniere Adds Two More Points to His Tally
Mark Jankowski

Extends Goal Streak to Four Games
Tyler Herro

Scores Preseason-High 18 Points Against Hornets
Alex Ovechkin

Scores First Goal of the Season
Nikola Jokić

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Cam York

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Cooper Flagg

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Jordan Staal

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Brandon Miller

Drills Four Triples in Win Over Bucks
TOR

Chris Tanev Moved to Injured Reserve
Kyrie Irving

Shakes Off Rust with 17 Points in Preseason Debut
Igor Shesterkin

Set for Surgery
James Harden

Scores 24 Points in Preseason Debut
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

has Laser Eye Surgery
Jayson Tatum

Scores 23 Points in Preseason Rout of 76ers
Washington Wizards

Skal Labissiere Waived by Wizards
Shane McClanahan

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Alondes Williams

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Wizards
Drew Rasmussen

Starting Game 1 of ALCS Against Cleveland
Walker Kessler

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José Ramírez

Jose Ramirez Hits Decisive Homer To Lift Guardians
Gavin Williams

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Jacob Misiorowski

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Corey Seager

has Bone Spur Removed From his Elbow
Tarik Skubal

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Paul Goldschmidt

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Mason Miller

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