RotoBaller staff's fantasy football Week 6 waiver wire pickups for 2026. Expert advice for waiver wire RB, WR, TE, QB targets from Phil, Dan, Craig and Frank.
Once again, the waiver wire isn't necessarily loaded with must-add players, but fantasy managers who remain proactive and find sneaky upside plays each week are usually the ones competing for a championship in the end. We're here to help guide your Week 6 decisions with our RotoBaller Staff waiver wire picks, including Samaje Perine, Darius Cooper, Pat Freiermuth, and Jameis Winston.
Pivoting when your players are injured, underperforming, or on a bye is always the name of the game in fantasy football, and we're here to guide your waiver-wire decisions. Note that these are deeper selections, so some of the more trendy and obvious Week 6 targets aren't listed here.
Our RotoBaller experts Phil Clark, Frank Ammirante, Craig Rondinone, and Dan Fornek are here to help you identify the top RB, WR, TE, and QB targets ahead of Week 6.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Running Backs Waiver Wire Week 6
Selections By Phil Clark
MarShawn Lloyd, Green Bay Packers
There has been ongoing rationale for avoiding all members of Green Bay’s congested backfield entering Week 5, due to the Packers’ distribution of touches between Lloyd, Chris Brooks, and Kaleb Johnson. However, Brooks was placed on injured reserve on October 10 due to an ankle issue. That altered the landscape of Green Bay’s backfield when the Packers hosted Chicago in Week 5.
Lloyd led the backfield with a 44.1% snap share during the matchup, and has now secured a 38.5% share since Week 1. He also accumulated 10 attempts, 31 rushing yards, and a career-best two touchdowns.
Marshawn Lloyd's second TD!
@CHIvsGB on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/fSHYQtHCBI
— NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026
Lloyd also ran 10 routes and was targeted twice times by Jordan Love. Johnson had registered a 30.8% snap share from Weeks 2-4, but his share decreased to 15.3% in Week 5. He also carried seven times, generated 26 rushing yards, and did not run a route during the contest.
Pierre Strong Jr. also registered his first snaps since Week 17 of the 2024 regular season (40.7% share). He also accumulated seven rushing yards, ran 16 routes, and secured three of his four targets. However, Lloyd is the only member of Green Bay’s backfield who should be rostered entering Week 6, as his versatility preserves his prospects of retaining a similar workload during upcoming matchups.
Samaje Perine, Cincinnati Bengals
Perine’s workload had been largely restricted during Cincinnati’s first four matchups, due to his role as the direct backup to Chase Brown. Perine had attained a 33.9% snap share, while averaging 3.3 attempts/10.5 rushing yards per game entering Week 5, as his constrained numbers prevented him from securing standalone value.
However, Perine secured a season-best 50.8% snap share when the Bengals traveled to Miami. He also established season highs in carries (14) and rushing yards (68), while pacing Cincinnati in both categories. Perine also rose to fourth among all backs in efficiency (2.77), according to Next Gen Stats.
Perine also ran 13 routes and generated a six-yard touchdown as a receiving weapon.
Samaje's first TD of the season.
#CINatMIA at 1:00 PM on Fox https://t.co/bQtKCLMPzb
— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 11, 2026
Brown had registered a 73.2% snap share and averaged 14.5 attempts/51.8 rushing yards per game from Weeks 1-4. However, Brown operated with a season-low 60.3% snap share. He also carried 13 times and assembled 39 rushing yards. Brown also ran 23 routes and collected three of his four targets. Perine has now attained a 37.2% snap share entering Week 6. He has also carried 27 times, assembled 110 rushing yards, run 61 routes, and generated 61 yards as a receiving weapon.
Perine will emerge in RB3 territory if his Week 5 involvement is sustained after the Bengals return from their bye week. Perine also remains an unquestioned handcuff whose placement on the Bengals’ depth chart preserves his prospects of vaulting into a sizable workload if Brown is forced to the sideline.
Perine would also deliver RB2/RB3 production if that situation emerges.
Kendre Miller, New Orleans Saints
Miller continues to share touches with Alvin Kamara and C.J. Donaldson following Travis Etienne Jr.‘s placement on injured reserve (October 1).
However, Miller secured the majority of opportunities when New Orleans hosted Minnesota in Week 5. Miller registered a season-high 30% snap share. He also led the Saints in attempts (10) and rushing yards (30), and generated a two-yard touchdown.
Kendre Miller gets 6️⃣ on the board for the Saints!
@MINvsNO on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/OKgYHGtkYf
— NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026
Kamara registered a 28% snap share and was limited to three carries, 12 rushing yards, two routes, and two targets. Donaldson paced the New Orleans backfield in snap share (42%). He also carried four times, assembled 13 rushing yards, and ran six routes. Miller has attained a 25.9% snap share, while averaging 7.3 attempts/20.8 rushing yards per game since Week 1. He has also generated two touchdowns during that sequence.
Kamara has also been contending with a back issue, and Miller should secure favorable workloads if the 31-year-old Kamara is unable to achieve sustained health during Etienne’s absence. That should encourage you to target Miller this week. Donaldson is not a recommended roster option, but his outlook will improve if he maintains an ongoing role in Kellen Moore’s offense.
Wide Receivers Waiver Wire Week 6
Selections By Frank Ammirante
Kayshon Boutte, Houston Texans
Kayshon Boutte is slowly becoming a bigger part of the Texans' passing game. The wideout saw a season-high five targets last week, which is an encouraging sign that his role in the offense is growing.
Even though Houston traded for Marvin Harrison Jr., this is turning into a pass-heavy offense, so there should be enough opportunities for multiple receivers to contribute. Boutte has shown the ability to make big plays downfield, giving him some intriguing upside even if his weekly target volume remains inconsistent.
He's unlikely to become someone you can trust every week, but there's definitely a path to some spike weeks in this offense. At just 14% rostered, Boutte is worth stashing in deeper leagues.
Antonio Williams, Washington Commanders
Antonio Williams had a quiet Week 5 game, catching three passes for 31 yards. While those numbers aren't going to turn heads, the rookie has shown enough flashes to remain on fantasy radars.
Stefon Diggs continues to deal with injuries, which could open the door for Williams to take on a larger role in Washington's passing game. We've already seen Williams flash his big-play ability, including a long touchdown that was wiped out by a penalty in Week 4. With Jayden Daniels back, there's some upside in this offense.
At just 8% rostered, Williams is worth stashing on your bench to see how his role develops. We'll also have to monitor Diggs on the injury report, since his absence can put Williams into a larger role.
Darius Cooper, Philadelphia Eagles
Darius Cooper continues to make big plays for the Eagles, following up his two-touchdown performance in Week 4 with another impressive showing against the Jaguars.
Cooper caught two of three targets for 71 yards and a touchdown, including a 62-yard score. That's now three touchdowns over his last two games, as the second-year wideout is quickly establishing himself as a legitimate big-play threat in Philadelphia's offense.
DARIUS COOPER, 62-YARD TOUCHDOWN
EAGLES TAKE THE LEAD.
@PHIvsJAX on NFL Network
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/eKpCwhW8QZ
— NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026
The concern is that Cooper still isn't seeing many targets, so it'll be tough to trust him as a weekly starter. But with DeVonta Smith dealing with a hamstring injury, there's a path to more opportunities. At just 8% rostered, Cooper is worth grabbing to see if he can keep building on this recent success.
Tight Ends Waiver Wire Week 6
Selections By Craig Rondinone
Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh’s talented tight end scored another two touchdowns on Sunday, his third and fourth touchdowns in five weeks. Pat Freiermuth is well on his way to the best year of his career, which is mildly surprising considering his quarterback is 800 years old.
Aaron Rodgers finds Pat Freiermuth for another Steelers TD!
#NFL https://t.co/hU254xEhwW
— TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 11, 2026
The good news is Freiermuth gets to run routes against Tampa Bay’s below-average pass defense this Sunday. The bad news is that while Freiermuth is doing well in the touchdown department, he has not done as well in the yardage department (no 50-yard games yet in 2026).
Freiermuth is receiving more targets than tight end teammate Darnell Washington, which bodes well for his fantasy value if this trend continues. Look for Freiermuth to keep up the good work and finish the season possibly with new career highs across the board.
Hunter Henry, New England Patriots
It is a crapshoot which Patriots pass catcher will see the most targets week in and week out while A.J. Brown is sidelined with his ankle injury. Hunter Henry has been the main man lately, which has turned out great since quarterback Drake Maye has seemingly figured out what was causing him to throw dying quails to opposing defenders early in the season.
Hunter Henry with a big catch and run 🏃
@LVvsNE on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/blsnhUPnhu
— NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026
Henry has had his best two games of the season in back-to-back weeks, totaling eight catches for 106 yards and a TD over his most recent two-game span. The wily veteran has posted 12 catches for 139 yards and a score in his last three games against the New York Jets, whom he faces on Sunday.
Mike Gesicki, Cincinnati Bengals
Gesicki’s role in Cincinnati’s passing attack changes from game to game, and a lot of it depends on the health of the Bengals’ wonderful wideouts, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Yet even though both receivers suited up on Sunday, it did not prevent Gesicki from scoring his fourth touchdown in five games.
Gesicki is off this week thanks to an untimely bye, but if you have a one-week stopgap for this week, feel free to pick him up for next week and all the weeks of the rest of the season. While his target total leaves much to be desired (17 in five games), Gesicki’s touchdown total cannot be ignored.
Quarterbacks Waiver Wire Week 6
Selections By Dan Fornek
Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers
Rodgers continues to stack strong performances for fantasy managers. Rodgers threw for just 235 yards in Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts, but his three passing touchdowns helped him score a season-high 24 fantasy points.
Hat trick for Aaron Rodgers 🔥
@INDvsPIT on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/G9Uywg5O2p
— NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026
Rodgers now has three straight games with more than 21 fantasy points, throwing for 826 yards, nine touchdowns, and three interceptions during that stretch of games.
The Steelers’ offense is getting the passing volume they need to support Rodgers as a fantasy option this season. His 31 attempts in Week 5 were his lowest of the season and just the second time he's had fewer than 35 pass attempts in 2026.
Pittsburgh has positive matchups for fantasy quarterbacks over its next three games (Tampa Bay, New Orleans, and Cleveland) before its Week 9 bye and then follows that up with additional good matchups against the Bengals (Week 10) and Eagles (Week 11).
Rodgers has streaming appeal week-over-week, especially with bye weeks increasing in the coming weeks.
Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals
Almost nothing went right for the Arizona Cardinals in their Week 5 loss to the Detroit Lions. Thankfully for fantasy managers, the Cardinals continued to show a willingness to let Brissett air it out when the team was trailing.
Brissett completed 29 of 47 passes for 292 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception in a blowout loss to the Lions. It was the fourth time this season that Brissett attempted 35 or more passes, and the second time he threw the ball more than 45 times. It was his second 25+ point fantasy performance.
The Cardinals defense isn’t good, which means the Cardinals will continue to find themselves in negative game scripts going forward. If Brissett is under center, he will continue to get the volume needed to provide fantasy managers with fantasy production.
Jameis Winston, New York Giants
Things didn’t look good for Jameis Winston at the start of Week 5’s matchup against the Washington Commanders. The Giants had just three points on offense against Washington in the first half. Weather was partially to blame, but a lot of the offense’s struggles fell on Winston’s shoulders.
The veteran quarterback finished the first half completing just seven of 18 attempts for 62 yards and a lost fumble. However, he rebounded in a big way in the second half, pushing the ball downfield and getting the ball into the hands of Isaiah Likely and Malik Nabers.
The game ultimately ended in a tie after a baffling overtime decision by Daniels, but Winston was the catalyst that put the Giants in position to win. He finished the game completing 33 of 54 passing attempts for 326 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions.
What a DART by Jameis Winston 🎯
AZvsNYG on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/ClgEH5jvhM
— NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2026
The Giants started to work J.J. McCarthy onto the field during this game, so it feels like an inevitability that the team will turn to him at some point this season. But for now, we are getting vintage, high-volume passing performances from Winston. He has two straight games with at least 19 fantasy points and has plus matchups against the Saints and Texans before the Giants’ Week 8 bye.
Who Should I Pickup Tool
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Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Samaje Perine, Kendre Miller, MarShawn Lloyd, Antonio Williams, Darius Cooper, Kayshon Boutte, Pat Freiermuth, Hunter Henry, Mike Gesicki:
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