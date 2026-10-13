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Wide Receiver (WR) Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks for Week 6 (2026)

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Jaylen Waddle - Fantasy Football Rankings, Juicy WR Matchups

Andersen's wide receiver (WR) fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em picks for Week 6 of 2026. His WR lineups advice for Week 6 fantasy football start/sit decisions.

In This Article hide
Week 6 Starts - Potential Fantasy Football Booms
Week 6 Sits - Potential Fantasy Football Busts
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Week 6 is here, and fantasy managers are already debating which wide receivers to start and sit in this week's matchups. Several bye weeks are also making the decision even more difficult. Managers are weighing their options, including bounce-back candidates, elite matchups, and players whose usage hasn’t matched their original price tag.

Josh Downs is headed for one of his best opportunities to bounce back, Matthew Golden has tremendous upside in a projected close game, and Mike Evans is one of the only remaining healthy receivers in San Francisco. On the flip side, Luther Burden III has a brutal matchup, Jaylen Waddle has been a massive disappointment, and Carnell Tate isn't the Titans receiver we're excited about this week.

Let’s break down the numbers, the matchups, and the usage trends to find the wide receivers ready to explode, as well as the ones who could leave your fantasy lineup wishing you went another direction.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

Week 6 Starts - Potential Fantasy Football Booms

Colts WR Josh Downs (vs. Tennessee Titans)

Downs has been relatively quiet over the last two weeks, catching just six passes for 63 yards and zero touchdowns during that span. He was outproduced by Laquon Treadwell and Ashton Dulin in Week 4, and then outproduced again by Keenan Allen in Week 5.

Even though Downs has failed to serve as the alpha receiver in Indianapolis over his last two games, that could change in Week 6 against the Tennessee Titans. So far this season, the Titans have allowed 0.48 fantasy points per route run to slot receivers, which is the highest mark in the NFL.

Fittingly, Downs has already played 105 slot snaps this year. He has played 52.8% of snaps out of the slot, which is the third-highest rate in football. This is a phenomenal get-right opportunity for Downs, who is one of the league's most active slot receivers and is facing off against a weak defense that has been absolutely embarrassed by slot receivers in 2026.

The spread in this game also suggests that Colts players should be productive in Week 6. Indianapolis is favored by a full seven points over the Titans, who are 0-5 and have allowed 21.8 points per game to opposing offenses this year.

Packers WR Matthew Golden (vs. Dallas Cowboys)

​The Packers have posted some very iffy results this season, but they're coming off an absolutely resounding win over the Chicago Bears in which Golden and Christian Watson combined for 12 catches, 266 yards, and two touchdowns.

Golden is enjoying a very impressive Year 2 breakout with 24 catches, 397 yards, and two touchdowns this year. He ranks as the WR10 in PPR leagues and has shown that he can coexist in fantasy football alongside Watson.

This week, Golden is a must-start receiver against the Cowboys. Dallas' secondary remains quite weakened even after the addition of Joey Porter Jr. via trade. In total, the Cowboys have surrendered the seventh-most fantasy points to wide receivers in 2026.

Golden is capable of exposing Dallas over the top. Just last week, he racked up 109 air yards, and he remains a strong candidate to post similar numbers in Week 6.

We already knew that Watson was a must-start receiver in fantasy football, but Golden is approaching that territory, too, especially in a favorable matchup against the Cowboys. The current spread of Green Bay -1.5 would seem to suggest that we could see a neutral game script that ensures Golden stays heavily involved from the opening kickoff through the final whistle.

49ers WR Mike Evans (vs. Washington Commanders)

Evans is off to a fantastic start to the season with his new team. After a dozen years in Tampa Bay, Evans took his talents to San Francisco, where he is the clear-cut No. 1 wide receiver and is among a short list of players who have managed to avoid any major injuries.

Last week, Evans posted a season-high 26.3 PPR points with 113 yards and one touchdown against a very strong Seahawks defense. His path to production should get even easier this week against the Commanders, who have allowed 0.46 fantasy points per route run to perimeter receivers in 2026.

The perimeter is exactly where Evans thrives, playing more than 82% of his snaps out wide. He had 157 air yards last week, which ranked third among NFL receivers. He also ranks third among receivers in fantasy points per route run this year.

The aforementioned injuries plaguing San Francisco have avoided Evans (other than a brief rib issue) but decimated the rest of the receiver room around him. He is the clear leader in the pack among injuries to Ricky Pearsall (knee), Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring), Christian Kirk (calf), and Demarcus Robinson (ankle).

Finally, the projected lines for this game include the 49ers -7.5 and a total of 50.5 points, both of which suggest that San Francisco's playmakers (including Evans) should flourish. He had his best game of the season just last week, and he could already push to one-up those numbers in Week 6 against Washington.

 

Week 6 Sits - Potential Fantasy Football Busts

Bears WR Luther Burden III (at Atlanta Falcons)

Burden has been able to stay afloat in the aftermath of Caleb Williams (hamstring) getting hurt in Week 2. He has at least 47 yards in each of the last three weeks, but an unfavorable matchup against the Falcons in Week 6 will likely make him a very risky option in fantasy football.

The Falcons have been terrific against slot receivers this year. Their 0.12 fantasy points per route run allowed to slot receivers in 2026 ranks as the lowest mark in the NFL. That's bad news for Burden, whose 88 slot snaps this season rank first on the Bears and 11th-highest among all NFL receivers.

A quiet performance would fall in line with Burden's latest pattern of production. He was held in check against the Packers last Sunday, catching four passes for 47 yards. So far this year, he has played fewer than 78% of the snaps in all five games, as well as fewer than 62% of the snaps in three of those five.

There's also some risk behind the Bears' quarterback situation for Week 6. Williams is not a lock to play, and Burden's floor will be drastically lower if the team starts Tyson Bagent or Case Keenum, who both struggled extensively last Sunday.

Broncos WR Jaylen Waddle (vs. Seattle Seahawks)

We have seen a very large range of outcomes from Waddle this season. He has finished with fewer than 7.0 PPR points in three of his five games, and more than 14.0 PPR points in the other two. However, the one constant for Waddle has been that in every week he struggled to produce, teammate Courtland Sutton had his best games of the year.

We're also concerned that the former first-round pick has yet to play more than 75% of the offensive snaps in a single game this season, and he has just two or fewer catches in three of his five contests so far.

Waddle had just two catches for 19 yards last Sunday, and he could be due for another dud outing in Week 6 against the Seahawks. He is facing off against a Seahawks defense that is known for being one of the best and most relentless units in football.

The Seahawks are a particularly difficult matchup for Waddle because of their ability to shut down slot receivers. Seattle's 0.13 fantasy points per route run allowed to slot receivers ranks second-lowest in football. Meanwhile, Waddle has been heavily utilized in the slot; he has played 64 slot snaps, which ranks 24th-most in the NFL.

We still expect Waddle to turn things around as a reliable weekly starter at some point this season, but his breakout is going to have to wait another week. A matchup against the Seahawks won't do him any favors, and managers in leagues with 12 or fewer teams should consider benching the 27-year-old this week.

Titans WR Carnell Tate (at Indianapolis Colts)

Tate caught nine passes for a whopping 145 yards in Week 4, but he came crashing back down to earth with just one catch for six yards this past Sunday. The first-round pick has shown that he's still susceptible to dud performances and that he doesn't quite find himself in must-start territory for fantasy football.

A significant portion of Tate's struggles can be attributed to the poor quarterback play of Cam Ward, who has as many passing touchdowns as interceptions this year. He is also averaging just 179 passing yards per game.

With Ward still installed as the Titans' starting quarterback, Tate's fantasy floor is extremely low. To make matters worse, the rookie is heading into a very challenging matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. So far this season, the Colts have allowed 0.20 fantasy points per route run to perimeter receivers, which ranks third-lowest in the NFL.

Chances are, you can see where the concern lies here. Tate is the Titans' primary perimeter option, playing nearly 75% of his snaps out wide. This matchup points to Tate enduring another suboptimal week in fantasy football.

To make matters worse, there's a clear juxtaposition between the outlooks for Tate and his teammate, Wan'Dale Robinson. While Indianapolis is stout against perimeter receivers, they have been exposed by slot receivers. The Colts have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points per route run to slot receivers in 2026.

Given that Robinson has played 106 slot snaps this year (sixth-most in the NFL), that's all the more reason for Ward to target Robinson more than usual, which will eat into Tate's already low volume and projected yardage. The rookie should bounce back as a strong WR2 option later this season, but for now, we'd be extremely hesitant to start him against the Colts.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

You can also see the Who Should I Start tool here.

Week 6 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Mike Evans, Matthew Golden, Carnell Tate. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 6.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 6 for Mike Evans, Matthew Golden, and Carnell Tate.

Mike Evans
vs
Matthew Golden
Mike Evans
vs
Cam Skattebo
Mike Evans
vs
Bucky Irving
Mike Evans
vs
Parker Washington
Mike Evans
vs
Davante Adams
Mike Evans
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Mike Evans
vs
Trey McBride
Mike Evans
vs
Garrett Wilson
Mike Evans
vs
Brock Bowers
Mike Evans
vs
George Kittle
Mike Evans
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Mike Evans
vs
George Pickens
Mike Evans
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Mike Evans
vs
Michael Wilson
Mike Evans
vs
D'Andre Swift
Mike Evans
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Mike Evans
vs
James Cook III
Mike Evans
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Mike Evans
vs
Malik Nabers
Mike Evans
vs
Rashee Rice
Mike Evans
vs
Chris Olave
Mike Evans
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Mike Evans
vs
Javonte Williams
Mike Evans
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A.J. Brown
Mike Evans
vs
Nico Collins
Mike Evans
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MarShawn Lloyd
Mike Evans
vs
Zay Flowers
Mike Evans
vs
Braelon Allen
Mike Evans
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Derrick Henry
Mike Evans
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Jalen Coker
Mike Evans
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Drake London
Mike Evans
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DK Metcalf
Mike Evans
vs
Jaylen Warren
Mike Evans
vs
Luther Burden III
Mike Evans
vs
Christian Watson
Mike Evans
vs
Tyler Warren
Mike Evans
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Mike Evans
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Mike Evans
vs
Kyren Williams
Mike Evans
vs
Devonta Smith
Mike Evans
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Mike Evans
vs
Tucker Kraft
Mike Evans
vs
Puka Nacua
Mike Evans
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Mike Evans
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Mike Evans
vs
Isaiah Likely
Mike Evans
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Mike Evans
vs
Josh Downs
Mike Evans
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Mike Evans
vs
Saquon Barkley
Mike Evans
vs
Bijan Robinson
Mike Evans
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Mike Evans
vs
DJ Moore
Mike Evans
vs
Travis Kelce
Mike Evans
vs
Denzel Boston
Mike Evans
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Dallas Goedert
Mike Evans
vs
Carnell Tate
Mike Evans
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Wan'dale Robinson
Mike Evans
vs
Tony Pollard
Mike Evans
vs
Stefon Diggs
Mike Evans
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Woody Marks
Mike Evans
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Mike Evans
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Tre Tucker
Mike Evans
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Juwan Johnson
Mike Evans
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Devaughn Vele
Mike Evans
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Rome Odunze
Mike Evans
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Harold Fannin Jr.
Mike Evans
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Quinshon Judkins
Mike Evans
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Pat Freiermuth
Mike Evans
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Emeka Egbuka
Mike Evans
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Jeremiyah Love
Mike Evans
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Colston Loveland
Mike Evans
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Xavier Worthy
Mike Evans
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Jakobi Meyers
Mike Evans
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Germie Bernard
Mike Evans
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Keenan Allen
Mike Evans
vs
Hunter Henry
Mike Evans
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J.K. Dobbins
Mike Evans
vs
Kendre Miller
Mike Evans
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Ladd McConkey
Mike Evans
vs
Omarion Hampton
Mike Evans
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RJ Harvey
Mike Evans
vs
Mark Andrews
Mike Evans
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Alvin Kamara
Mike Evans
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Tyler Higbee
Mike Evans
vs
Brenton Strange
Mike Evans
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Kendrick Bourne
Mike Evans
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Blake Corum
Mike Evans
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Darren Waller
Mike Evans
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Dontayvion Wicks
Mike Evans
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Jake Ferguson
Mike Evans
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Keon Coleman
Mike Evans
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Mike Evans
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Dameon Pierce
Mike Evans
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Mike Evans
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Kenneth Gainwell
Mike Evans
vs
Romeo Doubs
Mike Evans
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Courtland Sutton
Mike Evans
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Mike Evans
vs
Dalton Schultz
Mike Evans
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Mike Evans
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Najee Harris
Mike Evans
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Mike Evans
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Kalif Raymond
Mike Evans
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AJ Barner
Mike Evans
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Rashod Bateman
Mike Evans
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Mike Evans
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Cade Otton
Mike Evans
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Keaton Mitchell
Mike Evans
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Tyjae Spears
Mike Evans
vs
Brandin Cooks
Mike Evans
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Darnell Washington
Mike Evans
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Khalil Shakir
Mike Evans
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Rico Dowdle
Mike Evans
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Rachaad White
Mike Evans
vs
Raheim Sanders
Mike Evans
vs
Michael Mayer
Mike Evans
vs
Malachi Fields
Mike Evans
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Justice Hill
Mike Evans
vs
Demario Douglas
Mike Evans
vs
Kimani Vidal
Mike Evans
vs
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Mike Evans
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Darius Cooper
Mike Evans
vs
Emmett Johnson
Mike Evans
vs
Cody White
Mike Evans
vs
Noah Fant
Mike Evans
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Cooper Kupp
Mike Evans
vs
Makai Lemon
Mike Evans
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Mike Evans
vs
George Holani
Mike Evans
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Antonio Williams
Mike Evans
vs
Evan Engram
Mike Evans
vs
Efton Chism III
Mike Evans
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Mike Evans
vs
Kaelon Black
Mike Evans
vs
Jaylin Noel
Mike Evans
vs
Austin Ekeler
Mike Evans
vs
Colby Parkinson
Mike Evans
vs
Mason Taylor
Mike Evans
vs
Eli Raridon
Mike Evans
vs
Isaiah Williams
Mike Evans
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Gunnar Helm
Mike Evans
vs
Ty Johnson
Mike Evans
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Cole Kmet
Mike Evans
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Ted Hurst
Mike Evans
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Charlie Kolar
Mike Evans
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Troy Franklin
Mike Evans
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Roschon Johnson
Mike Evans
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Sean Tucker
Mike Evans
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Kayshon Boutte
Mike Evans
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Xavier Hutchinson
Mike Evans
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Jacob Cowing
Mike Evans
vs
Darnell Mooney
Mike Evans
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Noah Gray
Mike Evans
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Jahan Dotson
Mike Evans
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Dawson Knox
Mike Evans
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Kaleb Johnson
Mike Evans
vs
Kyle Williams
Mike Evans
vs
Dare Ogunbowale
Mike Evans
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Skyy Moore
Mike Evans
vs
Josh Cameron
Mike Evans
vs
Theo Johnson
Mike Evans
vs
Treylon Burks
Mike Evans
vs
Austin Hooper
Mike Evans
vs
Brycen Tremayne
Mike Evans
vs
Jonnu Smith
Mike Evans
vs
CJ Donaldson
Mike Evans
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Mike Evans
vs
Foster Moreau
Mike Evans
vs
Isaiah Bond
Mike Evans
vs
Jalen Brooks
Mike Evans
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Mike Evans
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Mike Evans
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Mike Evans
vs
Devontez Walker
Mike Evans
vs
Jalen Royals
Mike Evans
vs
Matthew Hibner
Mike Evans
vs
Tim Patrick
Mike Evans
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Reggie Virgil
Mike Evans
vs
Tommy Tremble
Mike Evans
vs
Bo Melton
Mike Evans
vs
Daniel Bellinger
Mike Evans
vs
Sam Roush
Mike Evans
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John Metchie III
Mike Evans
vs
Brandon Smith
Mike Evans
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Tyler Goodson
Mike Evans
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Blake Whiteheart
Mike Evans
vs
Calvin Ridley
Mike Evans
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Zachariah Branch
Mike Evans
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Luke Farrell
Mike Evans
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Jeremy Ruckert
Mike Evans
vs
Tez Johnson
Mike Evans
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John Bates
Mike Evans
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Seth McGowan
Mike Evans
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Teagan Quitoriano
Mike Evans
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Konata Mumpfield
Mike Evans
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Tyler Badie
Mike Evans
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Tory Horton
Mike Evans
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Elijah Arroyo
Mike Evans
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Elijah Higgins
Mike Evans
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Mitchell Evans
Mike Evans
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Bryce Lance
Mike Evans
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Nate Adkins
Mike Evans
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Davis Allen
Mike Evans
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KaVontae Turpin
Mike Evans
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Dylan Laube
Mike Evans
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Adam Trautman
Mike Evans
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Corey Kiner
Mike Evans
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Nate Boerkircher
Mike Evans
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Luke Schoonmaker
Mike Evans
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Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Olamide Zaccheaus
Mike Evans
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Ray Davis
Mike Evans
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Mike Evans
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A.J. Dillon
Mike Evans
vs
Oscar Delp
Mike Evans
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Chimere Dike
Mike Evans
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Tanner Koziol
Mike Evans
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Jordan Watkins
Mike Evans
vs
Cade Stover
Mike Evans
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Josh Cuevas
Mike Evans
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Jackson Hawes
Mike Evans
vs
Dyami Brown
Mike Evans
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Savion Williams
Mike Evans
vs
Ian Thomas
Mike Evans
vs
Mo Alie-Cox
Mike Evans
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Theo Wease Jr.
Mike Evans
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Malachi Corley
Mike Evans
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Kaden Wetjen
Mike Evans
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Travis Hunter
Mike Evans
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Jahdae Walker
Mike Evans
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Cyrus Allen
Mike Evans
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Derius Davis
Mike Evans
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Elijah Sarratt
Mike Evans
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Zavion Thomas
Mike Evans
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Malik Benson
Mike Evans
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Greg Dortch
Mike Evans
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Dareke Young
Mike Evans
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Barion Brown
Mike Evans
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Deion Burks
Mike Evans
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Tutu Atwell
Mike Evans
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Skyler Bell
Mike Evans
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Kameron Johnson
Mike Evans
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Jonathan Mingo
Mike Evans
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Nikko Remigio
Mike Evans
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Elijah Moore
Mike Evans
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Lil'Jordan Humphrey
Mike Evans
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Charlie Jones
Mike Evans
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Anthony Gould
Matthew Golden
vs
Bucky Irving
Matthew Golden
vs
Mike Evans
Matthew Golden
vs
Davante Adams
Matthew Golden
vs
Cam Skattebo
Matthew Golden
vs
Trey McBride
Matthew Golden
vs
Parker Washington
Matthew Golden
vs
Brock Bowers
Matthew Golden
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Matthew Golden
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Matthew Golden
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Garrett Wilson
Matthew Golden
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Matthew Golden
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George Kittle
Matthew Golden
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D'Andre Swift
Matthew Golden
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George Pickens
Matthew Golden
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James Cook III
Matthew Golden
vs
Michael Wilson
Matthew Golden
vs
Malik Nabers
Matthew Golden
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Tetairoa McMillan
Matthew Golden
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Chris Olave
Matthew Golden
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Emanuel Wilson
Matthew Golden
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Javonte Williams
Matthew Golden
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Rashee Rice
Matthew Golden
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Nico Collins
Matthew Golden
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Bhayshul Tuten
Matthew Golden
vs
Zay Flowers
Matthew Golden
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A.J. Brown
Matthew Golden
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Derrick Henry
Matthew Golden
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MarShawn Lloyd
Matthew Golden
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Drake London
Matthew Golden
vs
Braelon Allen
Matthew Golden
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Jaylen Warren
Matthew Golden
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Jalen Coker
Matthew Golden
vs
Christian Watson
Matthew Golden
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DK Metcalf
Matthew Golden
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CeeDee Lamb
Matthew Golden
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Luther Burden III
Matthew Golden
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Kyren Williams
Matthew Golden
vs
Tyler Warren
Matthew Golden
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Matthew Golden
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Matthew Golden
vs
Puka Nacua
Matthew Golden
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Devonta Smith
Matthew Golden
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Matthew Golden
vs
Tucker Kraft
Matthew Golden
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Matthew Golden
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Matthew Golden
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Matthew Golden
vs
Isaiah Likely
Matthew Golden
vs
Bijan Robinson
Matthew Golden
vs
Josh Downs
Matthew Golden
vs
Saquon Barkley
Matthew Golden
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Matthew Golden
vs
DJ Moore
Matthew Golden
vs
Travis Kelce
Matthew Golden
vs
Denzel Boston
Matthew Golden
vs
Dallas Goedert
Matthew Golden
vs
Carnell Tate
Matthew Golden
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Wan'dale Robinson
Matthew Golden
vs
Tony Pollard
Matthew Golden
vs
Stefon Diggs
Matthew Golden
vs
Woody Marks
Matthew Golden
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Matthew Golden
vs
Tre Tucker
Matthew Golden
vs
Juwan Johnson
Matthew Golden
vs
Devaughn Vele
Matthew Golden
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Rome Odunze
Matthew Golden
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Matthew Golden
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Matthew Golden
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Pat Freiermuth
Matthew Golden
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Matthew Golden
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Jeremiyah Love
Matthew Golden
vs
Colston Loveland
Matthew Golden
vs
Xavier Worthy
Matthew Golden
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Matthew Golden
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Germie Bernard
Matthew Golden
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Keenan Allen
Matthew Golden
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Hunter Henry
Matthew Golden
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J.K. Dobbins
Matthew Golden
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Kendre Miller
Matthew Golden
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Ladd McConkey
Matthew Golden
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Omarion Hampton
Matthew Golden
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RJ Harvey
Matthew Golden
vs
Mark Andrews
Matthew Golden
vs
Alvin Kamara
Matthew Golden
vs
Tyler Higbee
Matthew Golden
vs
Brenton Strange
Matthew Golden
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Matthew Golden
vs
Blake Corum
Matthew Golden
vs
Darren Waller
Matthew Golden
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Matthew Golden
vs
Jake Ferguson
Matthew Golden
vs
Keon Coleman
Matthew Golden
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Matthew Golden
vs
Dameon Pierce
Matthew Golden
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Matthew Golden
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Matthew Golden
vs
Romeo Doubs
Matthew Golden
vs
Courtland Sutton
Matthew Golden
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Matthew Golden
vs
Dalton Schultz
Matthew Golden
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Matthew Golden
vs
Najee Harris
Matthew Golden
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Matthew Golden
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Matthew Golden
vs
Kalif Raymond
Matthew Golden
vs
AJ Barner
Matthew Golden
vs
Rashod Bateman
Matthew Golden
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Matthew Golden
vs
Cade Otton
Matthew Golden
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Matthew Golden
vs
Tyjae Spears
Matthew Golden
vs
Brandin Cooks
Matthew Golden
vs
Darnell Washington
Matthew Golden
vs
Khalil Shakir
Matthew Golden
vs
Rico Dowdle
Matthew Golden
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Matthew Golden
vs
Rachaad White
Matthew Golden
vs
Raheim Sanders
Matthew Golden
vs
Michael Mayer
Matthew Golden
vs
Malachi Fields
Matthew Golden
vs
Justice Hill
Matthew Golden
vs
Demario Douglas
Matthew Golden
vs
Kimani Vidal
Matthew Golden
vs
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Matthew Golden
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Matthew Golden
vs
Darius Cooper
Matthew Golden
vs
Emmett Johnson
Matthew Golden
vs
Cody White
Matthew Golden
vs
Noah Fant
Matthew Golden
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Matthew Golden
vs
Cooper Kupp
Matthew Golden
vs
Makai Lemon
Matthew Golden
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Matthew Golden
vs
George Holani
Matthew Golden
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Matthew Golden
vs
Antonio Williams
Matthew Golden
vs
Evan Engram
Matthew Golden
vs
Efton Chism III
Matthew Golden
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Matthew Golden
vs
Kaelon Black
Matthew Golden
vs
Jaylin Noel
Matthew Golden
vs
Austin Ekeler
Matthew Golden
vs
Colby Parkinson
Matthew Golden
vs
Mason Taylor
Matthew Golden
vs
Eli Raridon
Matthew Golden
vs
Isaiah Williams
Matthew Golden
vs
Gunnar Helm
Matthew Golden
vs
Ty Johnson
Matthew Golden
vs
Cole Kmet
Matthew Golden
vs
Ted Hurst
Matthew Golden
vs
Charlie Kolar
Matthew Golden
vs
Troy Franklin
Matthew Golden
vs
Roschon Johnson
Matthew Golden
vs
Sean Tucker
Matthew Golden
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Matthew Golden
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Matthew Golden
vs
Jacob Cowing
Matthew Golden
vs
Darnell Mooney
Matthew Golden
vs
Noah Gray
Matthew Golden
vs
Jahan Dotson
Matthew Golden
vs
Dawson Knox
Matthew Golden
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Matthew Golden
vs
Kyle Williams
Matthew Golden
vs
Dare Ogunbowale
Matthew Golden
vs
Skyy Moore
Matthew Golden
vs
Josh Cameron
Matthew Golden
vs
Theo Johnson
Matthew Golden
vs
Treylon Burks
Matthew Golden
vs
Austin Hooper
Matthew Golden
vs
Brycen Tremayne
Matthew Golden
vs
Jonnu Smith
Matthew Golden
vs
CJ Donaldson
Matthew Golden
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Matthew Golden
vs
Foster Moreau
Matthew Golden
vs
Isaiah Bond
Matthew Golden
vs
Jalen Brooks
Matthew Golden
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Matthew Golden
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Matthew Golden
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Matthew Golden
vs
Devontez Walker
Matthew Golden
vs
Jalen Royals
Matthew Golden
vs
Matthew Hibner
Matthew Golden
vs
Tim Patrick
Matthew Golden
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Matthew Golden
vs
Reggie Virgil
Matthew Golden
vs
Tommy Tremble
Matthew Golden
vs
Bo Melton
Matthew Golden
vs
Daniel Bellinger
Matthew Golden
vs
Sam Roush
Matthew Golden
vs
John Metchie III
Matthew Golden
vs
Brandon Smith
Matthew Golden
vs
Tyler Goodson
Matthew Golden
vs
Blake Whiteheart
Matthew Golden
vs
Calvin Ridley
Matthew Golden
vs
Zachariah Branch
Matthew Golden
vs
Luke Farrell
Matthew Golden
vs
Jeremy Ruckert
Matthew Golden
vs
Tez Johnson
Matthew Golden
vs
John Bates
Matthew Golden
vs
Seth McGowan
Matthew Golden
vs
Teagan Quitoriano
Matthew Golden
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Matthew Golden
vs
Tyler Badie
Matthew Golden
vs
Tory Horton
Matthew Golden
vs
Elijah Arroyo
Matthew Golden
vs
Elijah Higgins
Matthew Golden
vs
Mitchell Evans
Matthew Golden
vs
Bryce Lance
Matthew Golden
vs
Nate Adkins
Matthew Golden
vs
Davis Allen
Matthew Golden
vs
KaVontae Turpin
Matthew Golden
vs
Dylan Laube
Matthew Golden
vs
Adam Trautman
Matthew Golden
vs
Corey Kiner
Matthew Golden
vs
Nate Boerkircher
Matthew Golden
vs
Luke Schoonmaker
Matthew Golden
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Matthew Golden
vs
Olamide Zaccheaus
Matthew Golden
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Matthew Golden
vs
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Matthew Golden
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Matthew Golden
vs
A.J. Dillon
Matthew Golden
vs
Oscar Delp
Matthew Golden
vs
Chimere Dike
Matthew Golden
vs
Tanner Koziol
Matthew Golden
vs
Jordan Watkins
Matthew Golden
vs
Cade Stover
Matthew Golden
vs
Josh Cuevas
Matthew Golden
vs
Jackson Hawes
Matthew Golden
vs
Dyami Brown
Matthew Golden
vs
Savion Williams
Matthew Golden
vs
Ian Thomas
Matthew Golden
vs
Mo Alie-Cox
Matthew Golden
vs
Theo Wease Jr.
Matthew Golden
vs
Malachi Corley
Matthew Golden
vs
Kaden Wetjen
Matthew Golden
vs
Travis Hunter
Matthew Golden
vs
Jahdae Walker
Matthew Golden
vs
Cyrus Allen
Matthew Golden
vs
Derius Davis
Matthew Golden
vs
Elijah Sarratt
Matthew Golden
vs
Zavion Thomas
Matthew Golden
vs
Malik Benson
Matthew Golden
vs
Greg Dortch
Matthew Golden
vs
Dareke Young
Matthew Golden
vs
Barion Brown
Matthew Golden
vs
Deion Burks
Matthew Golden
vs
Tutu Atwell
Matthew Golden
vs
Skyler Bell
Matthew Golden
vs
Kameron Johnson
Matthew Golden
vs
Jonathan Mingo
Matthew Golden
vs
Nikko Remigio
Matthew Golden
vs
Elijah Moore
Matthew Golden
vs
Lil'Jordan Humphrey
Matthew Golden
vs
Charlie Jones
Matthew Golden
vs
Anthony Gould
Carnell Tate
vs
Dallas Goedert
Carnell Tate
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Carnell Tate
vs
Denzel Boston
Carnell Tate
vs
Tony Pollard
Carnell Tate
vs
Travis Kelce
Carnell Tate
vs
Stefon Diggs
Carnell Tate
vs
DJ Moore
Carnell Tate
vs
Woody Marks
Carnell Tate
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Carnell Tate
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Carnell Tate
vs
Saquon Barkley
Carnell Tate
vs
Tre Tucker
Carnell Tate
vs
Josh Downs
Carnell Tate
vs
Juwan Johnson
Carnell Tate
vs
Isaiah Likely
Carnell Tate
vs
Devaughn Vele
Carnell Tate
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Carnell Tate
vs
Rome Odunze
Carnell Tate
vs
Tucker Kraft
Carnell Tate
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Devonta Smith
Carnell Tate
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Carnell Tate
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Carnell Tate
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Carnell Tate
vs
Tyler Warren
Carnell Tate
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Carnell Tate
vs
Luther Burden III
Carnell Tate
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Carnell Tate
vs
DK Metcalf
Carnell Tate
vs
Colston Loveland
Carnell Tate
vs
Jalen Coker
Carnell Tate
vs
Xavier Worthy
Carnell Tate
vs
Braelon Allen
Carnell Tate
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Carnell Tate
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Carnell Tate
vs
Germie Bernard
Carnell Tate
vs
A.J. Brown
Carnell Tate
vs
Keenan Allen
Carnell Tate
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Carnell Tate
vs
Hunter Henry
Carnell Tate
vs
Rashee Rice
Carnell Tate
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Carnell Tate
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Carnell Tate
vs
Kendre Miller
Carnell Tate
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Carnell Tate
vs
Ladd McConkey
Carnell Tate
vs
Michael Wilson
Carnell Tate
vs
Omarion Hampton
Carnell Tate
vs
George Pickens
Carnell Tate
vs
RJ Harvey
Carnell Tate
vs
George Kittle
Carnell Tate
vs
Mark Andrews
Carnell Tate
vs
Garrett Wilson
Carnell Tate
vs
Alvin Kamara
Carnell Tate
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Carnell Tate
vs
Tyler Higbee
Carnell Tate
vs
Parker Washington
Carnell Tate
vs
Brenton Strange
Carnell Tate
vs
Cam Skattebo
Carnell Tate
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Carnell Tate
vs
Mike Evans
Carnell Tate
vs
Blake Corum
Carnell Tate
vs
Matthew Golden
Carnell Tate
vs
Darren Waller
Carnell Tate
vs
Bucky Irving
Carnell Tate
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Carnell Tate
vs
Davante Adams
Carnell Tate
vs
Jake Ferguson
Carnell Tate
vs
Trey McBride
Carnell Tate
vs
Keon Coleman
Carnell Tate
vs
Brock Bowers
Carnell Tate
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Carnell Tate
vs
Dameon Pierce
Carnell Tate
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Carnell Tate
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
D'Andre Swift
Carnell Tate
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Carnell Tate
vs
James Cook III
Carnell Tate
vs
Romeo Doubs
Carnell Tate
vs
Malik Nabers
Carnell Tate
vs
Courtland Sutton
Carnell Tate
vs
Chris Olave
Carnell Tate
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Carnell Tate
vs
Javonte Williams
Carnell Tate
vs
Dalton Schultz
Carnell Tate
vs
Nico Collins
Carnell Tate
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Zay Flowers
Carnell Tate
vs
Najee Harris
Carnell Tate
vs
Derrick Henry
Carnell Tate
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Carnell Tate
vs
Drake London
Carnell Tate
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Jaylen Warren
Carnell Tate
vs
Kalif Raymond
Carnell Tate
vs
Christian Watson
Carnell Tate
vs
AJ Barner
Carnell Tate
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Carnell Tate
vs
Rashod Bateman
Carnell Tate
vs
Kyren Williams
Carnell Tate
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Carnell Tate
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Carnell Tate
vs
Cade Otton
Carnell Tate
vs
Puka Nacua
Carnell Tate
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Carnell Tate
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Carnell Tate
vs
Tyjae Spears
Carnell Tate
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Carnell Tate
vs
Brandin Cooks
Carnell Tate
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Carnell Tate
vs
Darnell Washington
Carnell Tate
vs
Bijan Robinson
Carnell Tate
vs
Khalil Shakir
Carnell Tate
vs
Rico Dowdle
Carnell Tate
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Rachaad White
Carnell Tate
vs
Raheim Sanders
Carnell Tate
vs
Michael Mayer
Carnell Tate
vs
Malachi Fields
Carnell Tate
vs
Justice Hill
Carnell Tate
vs
Demario Douglas
Carnell Tate
vs
Kimani Vidal
Carnell Tate
vs
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Carnell Tate
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Darius Cooper
Carnell Tate
vs
Emmett Johnson
Carnell Tate
vs
Cody White
Carnell Tate
vs
Noah Fant
Carnell Tate
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Cooper Kupp
Carnell Tate
vs
Makai Lemon
Carnell Tate
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Carnell Tate
vs
George Holani
Carnell Tate
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Antonio Williams
Carnell Tate
vs
Evan Engram
Carnell Tate
vs
Efton Chism III
Carnell Tate
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Carnell Tate
vs
Kaelon Black
Carnell Tate
vs
Jaylin Noel
Carnell Tate
vs
Austin Ekeler
Carnell Tate
vs
Colby Parkinson
Carnell Tate
vs
Mason Taylor
Carnell Tate
vs
Eli Raridon
Carnell Tate
vs
Isaiah Williams
Carnell Tate
vs
Gunnar Helm
Carnell Tate
vs
Ty Johnson
Carnell Tate
vs
Cole Kmet
Carnell Tate
vs
Ted Hurst
Carnell Tate
vs
Charlie Kolar
Carnell Tate
vs
Troy Franklin
Carnell Tate
vs
Roschon Johnson
Carnell Tate
vs
Sean Tucker
Carnell Tate
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Carnell Tate
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Carnell Tate
vs
Jacob Cowing
Carnell Tate
vs
Darnell Mooney
Carnell Tate
vs
Noah Gray
Carnell Tate
vs
Jahan Dotson
Carnell Tate
vs
Dawson Knox
Carnell Tate
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Carnell Tate
vs
Kyle Williams
Carnell Tate
vs
Dare Ogunbowale
Carnell Tate
vs
Skyy Moore
Carnell Tate
vs
Josh Cameron
Carnell Tate
vs
Theo Johnson
Carnell Tate
vs
Treylon Burks
Carnell Tate
vs
Austin Hooper
Carnell Tate
vs
Brycen Tremayne
Carnell Tate
vs
Jonnu Smith
Carnell Tate
vs
CJ Donaldson
Carnell Tate
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Carnell Tate
vs
Foster Moreau
Carnell Tate
vs
Isaiah Bond
Carnell Tate
vs
Jalen Brooks
Carnell Tate
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Carnell Tate
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Carnell Tate
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Carnell Tate
vs
Devontez Walker
Carnell Tate
vs
Jalen Royals
Carnell Tate
vs
Matthew Hibner
Carnell Tate
vs
Tim Patrick
Carnell Tate
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Reggie Virgil
Carnell Tate
vs
Tommy Tremble
Carnell Tate
vs
Bo Melton
Carnell Tate
vs
Daniel Bellinger
Carnell Tate
vs
Sam Roush
Carnell Tate
vs
John Metchie III
Carnell Tate
vs
Brandon Smith
Carnell Tate
vs
Tyler Goodson
Carnell Tate
vs
Blake Whiteheart
Carnell Tate
vs
Calvin Ridley
Carnell Tate
vs
Zachariah Branch
Carnell Tate
vs
Luke Farrell
Carnell Tate
vs
Jeremy Ruckert
Carnell Tate
vs
Tez Johnson
Carnell Tate
vs
John Bates
Carnell Tate
vs
Seth McGowan
Carnell Tate
vs
Teagan Quitoriano
Carnell Tate
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Carnell Tate
vs
Tyler Badie
Carnell Tate
vs
Tory Horton
Carnell Tate
vs
Elijah Arroyo
Carnell Tate
vs
Elijah Higgins
Carnell Tate
vs
Mitchell Evans
Carnell Tate
vs
Bryce Lance
Carnell Tate
vs
Nate Adkins
Carnell Tate
vs
Davis Allen
Carnell Tate
vs
KaVontae Turpin
Carnell Tate
vs
Dylan Laube
Carnell Tate
vs
Adam Trautman
Carnell Tate
vs
Corey Kiner
Carnell Tate
vs
Nate Boerkircher
Carnell Tate
vs
Luke Schoonmaker
Carnell Tate
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Olamide Zaccheaus
Carnell Tate
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Ray Davis
Carnell Tate
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Carnell Tate
vs
A.J. Dillon
Carnell Tate
vs
Oscar Delp
Carnell Tate
vs
Chimere Dike
Carnell Tate
vs
Tanner Koziol
Carnell Tate
vs
Jordan Watkins
Carnell Tate
vs
Cade Stover
Carnell Tate
vs
Josh Cuevas
Carnell Tate
vs
Jackson Hawes
Carnell Tate
vs
Dyami Brown
Carnell Tate
vs
Savion Williams
Carnell Tate
vs
Ian Thomas
Carnell Tate
vs
Mo Alie-Cox
Carnell Tate
vs
Theo Wease Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Malachi Corley
Carnell Tate
vs
Kaden Wetjen
Carnell Tate
vs
Travis Hunter
Carnell Tate
vs
Jahdae Walker
Carnell Tate
vs
Cyrus Allen
Carnell Tate
vs
Derius Davis
Carnell Tate
vs
Elijah Sarratt
Carnell Tate
vs
Zavion Thomas
Carnell Tate
vs
Malik Benson
Carnell Tate
vs
Greg Dortch
Carnell Tate
vs
Dareke Young
Carnell Tate
vs
Barion Brown
Carnell Tate
vs
Deion Burks
Carnell Tate
vs
Tutu Atwell
Carnell Tate
vs
Skyler Bell
Carnell Tate
vs
Kameron Johnson
Carnell Tate
vs
Jonathan Mingo
Carnell Tate
vs
Nikko Remigio
Carnell Tate
vs
Elijah Moore
Carnell Tate
vs
Lil'Jordan Humphrey
Carnell Tate
vs
Charlie Jones
Carnell Tate
vs
Anthony Gould

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