Wide Receiver (WR) Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks for Week 6 (2026)

Andersen's wide receiver (WR) fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em picks for Week 6 of 2026. His WR lineups advice for Week 6 fantasy football start/sit decisions.
Week 6 is here, and fantasy managers are already debating which wide receivers to start and sit in this week's matchups. Several bye weeks are also making the decision even more difficult. Managers are weighing their options, including bounce-back candidates, elite matchups, and players whose usage hasn’t matched their original price tag.
Josh Downs is headed for one of his best opportunities to bounce back, Matthew Golden has tremendous upside in a projected close game, and Mike Evans is one of the only remaining healthy receivers in San Francisco. On the flip side, Luther Burden III has a brutal matchup, Jaylen Waddle has been a massive disappointment, and Carnell Tate isn't the Titans receiver we're excited about this week.
Let’s break down the numbers, the matchups, and the usage trends to find the wide receivers ready to explode, as well as the ones who could leave your fantasy lineup wishing you went another direction.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 6 Starts - Potential Fantasy Football Booms
Colts WR Josh Downs (vs. Tennessee Titans)
Downs has been relatively quiet over the last two weeks, catching just six passes for 63 yards and zero touchdowns during that span. He was outproduced by Laquon Treadwell and Ashton Dulin in Week 4, and then outproduced again by Keenan Allen in Week 5.
Even though Downs has failed to serve as the alpha receiver in Indianapolis over his last two games, that could change in Week 6 against the Tennessee Titans. So far this season, the Titans have allowed 0.48 fantasy points per route run to slot receivers, which is the highest mark in the NFL.
Fittingly, Downs has already played 105 slot snaps this year. He has played 52.8% of snaps out of the slot, which is the third-highest rate in football. This is a phenomenal get-right opportunity for Downs, who is one of the league's most active slot receivers and is facing off against a weak defense that has been absolutely embarrassed by slot receivers in 2026.
The spread in this game also suggests that Colts players should be productive in Week 6. Indianapolis is favored by a full seven points over the Titans, who are 0-5 and have allowed 21.8 points per game to opposing offenses this year.
Being a Josh Downs fantasy manager is not for the faint of heart
Week 5 was not pretty
Target share:
Tyler Warren - 21%
Keenan Allen - 21%
Laquon Treadwell - 18.6%
Downs - 14%
Targets/route run:
Warren - 0.23
Treadwell - 0.22
Allen - 0.32
Downs - 0.14
Still no TD this season
— Adam Koffler (@AdamKoffler) October 12, 2026
Packers WR Matthew Golden (vs. Dallas Cowboys)
The Packers have posted some very iffy results this season, but they're coming off an absolutely resounding win over the Chicago Bears in which Golden and Christian Watson combined for 12 catches, 266 yards, and two touchdowns.
Golden is enjoying a very impressive Year 2 breakout with 24 catches, 397 yards, and two touchdowns this year. He ranks as the WR10 in PPR leagues and has shown that he can coexist in fantasy football alongside Watson.
This week, Golden is a must-start receiver against the Cowboys. Dallas' secondary remains quite weakened even after the addition of Joey Porter Jr. via trade. In total, the Cowboys have surrendered the seventh-most fantasy points to wide receivers in 2026.
Golden is capable of exposing Dallas over the top. Just last week, he racked up 109 air yards, and he remains a strong candidate to post similar numbers in Week 6.
We already knew that Watson was a must-start receiver in fantasy football, but Golden is approaching that territory, too, especially in a favorable matchup against the Cowboys. The current spread of Green Bay -1.5 would seem to suggest that we could see a neutral game script that ensures Golden stays heavily involved from the opening kickoff through the final whistle.
49ers WR Mike Evans (vs. Washington Commanders)
Evans is off to a fantastic start to the season with his new team. After a dozen years in Tampa Bay, Evans took his talents to San Francisco, where he is the clear-cut No. 1 wide receiver and is among a short list of players who have managed to avoid any major injuries.
Last week, Evans posted a season-high 26.3 PPR points with 113 yards and one touchdown against a very strong Seahawks defense. His path to production should get even easier this week against the Commanders, who have allowed 0.46 fantasy points per route run to perimeter receivers in 2026.
The perimeter is exactly where Evans thrives, playing more than 82% of his snaps out wide. He had 157 air yards last week, which ranked third among NFL receivers. He also ranks third among receivers in fantasy points per route run this year.
The aforementioned injuries plaguing San Francisco have avoided Evans (other than a brief rib issue) but decimated the rest of the receiver room around him. He is the clear leader in the pack among injuries to Ricky Pearsall (knee), Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring), Christian Kirk (calf), and Demarcus Robinson (ankle).
Finally, the projected lines for this game include the 49ers -7.5 and a total of 50.5 points, both of which suggest that San Francisco's playmakers (including Evans) should flourish. He had his best game of the season just last week, and he could already push to one-up those numbers in Week 6 against Washington.
MIKE. EVANS. AGAIN.
@SFvsSEA on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/7OlyUgWcEV
— NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026
Week 6 Sits - Potential Fantasy Football Busts
Bears WR Luther Burden III (at Atlanta Falcons)
Burden has been able to stay afloat in the aftermath of Caleb Williams (hamstring) getting hurt in Week 2. He has at least 47 yards in each of the last three weeks, but an unfavorable matchup against the Falcons in Week 6 will likely make him a very risky option in fantasy football.
The Falcons have been terrific against slot receivers this year. Their 0.12 fantasy points per route run allowed to slot receivers in 2026 ranks as the lowest mark in the NFL. That's bad news for Burden, whose 88 slot snaps this season rank first on the Bears and 11th-highest among all NFL receivers.
A quiet performance would fall in line with Burden's latest pattern of production. He was held in check against the Packers last Sunday, catching four passes for 47 yards. So far this year, he has played fewer than 78% of the snaps in all five games, as well as fewer than 62% of the snaps in three of those five.
There's also some risk behind the Bears' quarterback situation for Week 6. Williams is not a lock to play, and Burden's floor will be drastically lower if the team starts Tyson Bagent or Case Keenum, who both struggled extensively last Sunday.
Broncos WR Jaylen Waddle (vs. Seattle Seahawks)
We have seen a very large range of outcomes from Waddle this season. He has finished with fewer than 7.0 PPR points in three of his five games, and more than 14.0 PPR points in the other two. However, the one constant for Waddle has been that in every week he struggled to produce, teammate Courtland Sutton had his best games of the year.
We're also concerned that the former first-round pick has yet to play more than 75% of the offensive snaps in a single game this season, and he has just two or fewer catches in three of his five contests so far.
Waddle had just two catches for 19 yards last Sunday, and he could be due for another dud outing in Week 6 against the Seahawks. He is facing off against a Seahawks defense that is known for being one of the best and most relentless units in football.
The Seahawks are a particularly difficult matchup for Waddle because of their ability to shut down slot receivers. Seattle's 0.13 fantasy points per route run allowed to slot receivers ranks second-lowest in football. Meanwhile, Waddle has been heavily utilized in the slot; he has played 64 slot snaps, which ranks 24th-most in the NFL.
We still expect Waddle to turn things around as a reliable weekly starter at some point this season, but his breakout is going to have to wait another week. A matchup against the Seahawks won't do him any favors, and managers in leagues with 12 or fewer teams should consider benching the 27-year-old this week.
Are we allowed to start the bust talk on Jaylen Waddle yet?
He's been held to 35 yds or fewer in 4 of 5 games with just 1 TD on the season
— Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) October 11, 2026
Titans WR Carnell Tate (at Indianapolis Colts)
Tate caught nine passes for a whopping 145 yards in Week 4, but he came crashing back down to earth with just one catch for six yards this past Sunday. The first-round pick has shown that he's still susceptible to dud performances and that he doesn't quite find himself in must-start territory for fantasy football.
A significant portion of Tate's struggles can be attributed to the poor quarterback play of Cam Ward, who has as many passing touchdowns as interceptions this year. He is also averaging just 179 passing yards per game.
With Ward still installed as the Titans' starting quarterback, Tate's fantasy floor is extremely low. To make matters worse, the rookie is heading into a very challenging matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. So far this season, the Colts have allowed 0.20 fantasy points per route run to perimeter receivers, which ranks third-lowest in the NFL.
Chances are, you can see where the concern lies here. Tate is the Titans' primary perimeter option, playing nearly 75% of his snaps out wide. This matchup points to Tate enduring another suboptimal week in fantasy football.
To make matters worse, there's a clear juxtaposition between the outlooks for Tate and his teammate, Wan'Dale Robinson. While Indianapolis is stout against perimeter receivers, they have been exposed by slot receivers. The Colts have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points per route run to slot receivers in 2026.
Given that Robinson has played 106 slot snaps this year (sixth-most in the NFL), that's all the more reason for Ward to target Robinson more than usual, which will eat into Tate's already low volume and projected yardage. The rookie should bounce back as a strong WR2 option later this season, but for now, we'd be extremely hesitant to start him against the Colts.
Who Should I Start Tool
You can also see the Who Should I Start tool here.
Week 6 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Mike Evans, Matthew Golden, Carnell Tate. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 6.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 6 for Mike Evans, Matthew Golden, and Carnell Tate.
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