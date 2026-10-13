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Tight End (TE) Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks for Week 6 (2026)

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Dallas Goedert - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Wyatt's tight end (TE) fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em picks for Week 6 of 2026. His TE lineups advice for Week 6 fantasy football start/sit decisions.

In This Article hide
​Week 6 - Potential Fantasy Football Booms
Week 6 - Potential Fantasy Football Busts
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Matchups mean more than ever before this year, more than the names on the back of jerseys. We’ve seen star tight ends stumble against tough defenses and mid-tier fantasy tight ends win weeks for managers against mediocre defenses.

After five weeks of football, it’s safe to say we can compile a list of defenses to pick on in fantasy football and defenses to stay far away from. We’ve almost reached the halfway point of the fantasy football regular season, and we need to find wins any way we can.

Without further ado, let’s dive into the right tight ends to play this week and which ones are better left on our benches.

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​Week 6 - Potential Fantasy Football Booms

George Kittle - TE, San Francisco 49ers vs. Washington Commanders

George Kittle feels due for a few clunker performances each year, but he has mega boom weeks that keep him as a top-scoring tight end, single-handedly winning weeks for managers. Well, Kittle is coming off a 7.4 PPR performance, and he has a dream matchup to produce one of those mega booms in Week 6.

Kittle and the San Francisco 49ers are hosting my Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football. Through five weeks, the Washington defense looks to continue its trend of being torched by tight ends.

They have given up two touchdowns to a tight end three times this year, while the position averages 24.35 PPR points a game. They have also allowed three top-4 tight end weekly finishes.

The defense is coming off a rough showing and couldn't stop Isaiah Likely from the opening kickoff. Likely caught 11 of his 13 targets for 94 receiving yards and scored two touchdowns. The young star finished with 32.4 points and the TE1 overall.

The Commanders' defense may be among the best defenses in the first quarter, but has been one of the worst at surrendering points in the second half. They’ve given up 85 combined points in the second half over the last four weeks, according to ESPN.

In a plus matchup, Kittle is a set-it-and-forget-it TE1 in Week 6, and it shouldn’t be shocking if he produces one of his classic 30-point performances and finishes as the TE1 in overall scoring.

Juwan Johnson- TE, New Orleans Saints at New York Giants

Well, who would have thought Juwan Johnson would be one of the top fantasy-scoring tight ends in 2026 after being the tight end always on the waiver-wire add column the last couple of years.

During the first four games of the year, Johnson was the TE3 in overall scoring and averaged 15 points per game. However, the 30-year-old didn’t survive the Brian Flores Vikings defense in Week 5. Honestly, no one survives his defense, so we can give Johnson a mulligan.

Johnson will have an easier matchup in Week 6 against a Giants defense that has allowed nine receiving touchdowns and the seventh-most receiving first downs this season. Tight ends are seeing, on average, nine targets a game against the Giants defense.

On the flip side, Johnson has the fourth-most red zone targets (seven) and receiving first downs (14) among all tight ends.

Tyler Shough has locked onto Johnson often this season and will likely continue to do so until Jordyn Tyson returns. Johnson has operated as the team’s No. 2 pass catcher, and he will continue to do so this week.

Dallas Goedert - TE, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Carolina Panthers

Dallas Goedert has been one of the few bright spots in the Philly passing game this season. He’s been Jalen Hurts' go-to target when on the field and is averaging 16.75 fantasy points in his two games, in which he’s played over 65 percent of snaps.

Now, his Week 1 outing heavily influences that number, but he saw nine targets last week in London. Volume is king in fantasy football, especially at tight end.

Goedert could get another heavy target share in Week 6 if DeVonta Smith can't suit up. Smith has a chance at returning to the field but has missed two weeks because of a hamstring injury.
The Eagles will host a tight end-friendly Carolina Panthers defense on Sunday.

The last time we saw the Panthers play, they gave up 22.4 PPR points to Sam LaPorta. LaPorta saw season highs in targets (13) and catches (eight) while compiling 84 receiving yards and a touchdown.

In the Panthers' last two outings, tight ends have over 25 percent target share, 22 fantasy points, and both tight ends finished inside the top three in weekly scoring.

Goerdert can easily be inserted into lineups in a positive matchup and could see an extra volume boost if Smith can’t play on Sunday.

Week 6 - Potential Fantasy Football Busts

Harold Fannin Jr. - TE, Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens

It hasn’t been a pretty sequel for Harold Fannin Jr. after his high-scoring rookie campaign. Fannin’s coming off a 1.4 PPR performance and has been a TE1 once this season.

In 21 games, Fannin looks to be a “PPR Merchant,” with his fantasy production relying on passing volume. As a rookie, 38.6% of Fannin’s fantasy points were off his catches alone.

Cloudy skies remain on the horizon as he hosts the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6. The Ravens' defense averages 3.2 targets per game to tight ends and surrenders 29.8 receiving yards per game to the position.

The Browns used two premium draft picks on receivers in the 2026 NFL Draft. Denzel Boston has been one of the league's best receivers to start the year, and KC Concepcion Jr. has been heavily targeted when on the field.

Fannin has often found himself as the No. 3 option in the passing game, which is an issue for a volume-reliant tight end. Not to mention, the Browns still roster one of the league's worst quarterback rooms.

Dalton Schultz- TE, Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars (London)

Well…things just got interesting in Houston, and I can’t wait to see how this passing attack unfolds with the addition of Marvin Harrison Jr. It wouldn’t shock me at all if the team makes a point to get Harrison involved early to rekindle his connection with C.J. Stroud.

Even before the Harrison trade, Dalton Schultz faces a tough matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars across the pond. The Jaguars get an extra boost when playing in London and held Goedert to 9.8 fantasy points last week.

However, 61 percent of Goedert’s points came off his six catches. Schultz hasn’t seen more than four targets in a game since Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Jaguars defense is allowing tight ends 6.22 points per game through five weeks and has held the position under five points three times this season.

Schultz has been a low-volume tight end this season and has not landed in the end zone yet. He’s scored six points or fewer in three straight games and has finished outside the top 20 tight ends in weekly scoring four times this season.

While the team is flying to London, Schultz can be left out of fantasy lineups in Week 6.

Mark Andrews - TE, Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns

The Ravens-Browns matchup isn't an exciting fantasy game for tight ends on paper. The TE1s on both teams land on the bust side of the article, with Mark Andrews closing out our list.

It’s been a tough decline to watch for Andrews, who was one of the league's premier tight ends not too long ago. He’s averaging 8.9 PPR points per game and has finished outside the top 18 among scoring tight ends in the three games he didn’t see seven targets or score a touchdown.

Even in the two games he hit those numbers, he’s been a back-end TE1. Andrews doesn’t inspire much hope anymore when plugging him into lineups.

The Browns defense is allowing 9.06 points per game and two touchdowns to team TE1s so far this season.

Additionally, Andrews may be without Lamar Jackson for another week if Jackson is unable to suit up because of an ankle injury.

There are too many factors working against Andrews this week to place him in starting lineups.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

You can also see the Who Should I Start tool here.

Week 6 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - George Kittle, Juwan Johnson, Dallas Goedert. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 6.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 5 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 6 for George Kittle, Juwan Johnson, and Dallas Goedert.

George Kittle
vs
Trey McBride
George Kittle
vs
Brock Bowers
George Kittle
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Tyler Warren
George Kittle
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Dalton Kincaid
George Kittle
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Tucker Kraft
George Kittle
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Isaiah Likely
George Kittle
vs
Travis Kelce
George Kittle
vs
Dallas Goedert
George Kittle
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Juwan Johnson
George Kittle
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
George Kittle
vs
Pat Freiermuth
George Kittle
vs
Colston Loveland
George Kittle
vs
Hunter Henry
George Kittle
vs
Mark Andrews
George Kittle
vs
Tyler Higbee
George Kittle
vs
Brenton Strange
George Kittle
vs
Darren Waller
George Kittle
vs
Jake Ferguson
George Kittle
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
George Kittle
vs
Dalton Schultz
George Kittle
vs
Chig Okonkwo
George Kittle
vs
AJ Barner
George Kittle
vs
Cade Otton
George Kittle
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Darnell Washington
George Kittle
vs
Michael Mayer
George Kittle
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Noah Fant
George Kittle
vs
Garrett Wilson
George Kittle
vs
George Pickens
George Kittle
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
George Kittle
vs
Michael Wilson
George Kittle
vs
Parker Washington
George Kittle
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
George Kittle
vs
Cam Skattebo
George Kittle
vs
Emanuel Wilson
George Kittle
vs
Mike Evans
George Kittle
vs
Rashee Rice
George Kittle
vs
Matthew Golden
George Kittle
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
George Kittle
vs
Bucky Irving
George Kittle
vs
A.J. Brown
George Kittle
vs
Davante Adams
George Kittle
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
George Kittle
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Braelon Allen
George Kittle
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Jalen Coker
George Kittle
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Chuba Hubbard
George Kittle
vs
DK Metcalf
George Kittle
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Makai Lemon
George Kittle
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Oronde Gadsden II
George Kittle
vs
Evan Engram
George Kittle
vs
Colby Parkinson
George Kittle
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Mason Taylor
George Kittle
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Eli Raridon
George Kittle
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Gunnar Helm
George Kittle
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Cole Kmet
George Kittle
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Charlie Kolar
George Kittle
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Noah Gray
George Kittle
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Dawson Knox
George Kittle
vs
Theo Johnson
George Kittle
vs
Austin Hooper
George Kittle
vs
Jonnu Smith
George Kittle
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Foster Moreau
George Kittle
vs
Matthew Hibner
George Kittle
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Tommy Tremble
George Kittle
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Daniel Bellinger
George Kittle
vs
Sam Roush
George Kittle
vs
Blake Whiteheart
George Kittle
vs
Luke Farrell
Juwan Johnson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Juwan Johnson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Juwan Johnson
vs
Dallas Goedert
Juwan Johnson
vs
Colston Loveland
Juwan Johnson
vs
Travis Kelce
Juwan Johnson
vs
Hunter Henry
Juwan Johnson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Juwan Johnson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Juwan Johnson
vs
Mark Andrews
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tyler Warren
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tyler Higbee
Juwan Johnson
vs
Brenton Strange
Juwan Johnson
vs
Darren Waller
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jake Ferguson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Juwan Johnson
vs
George Kittle
Juwan Johnson
vs
Dalton Schultz
Juwan Johnson
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Juwan Johnson
vs
Trey McBride
Juwan Johnson
vs
AJ Barner
Juwan Johnson
vs
Brock Bowers
Juwan Johnson
vs
Cade Otton
Juwan Johnson
vs
Darnell Washington
Juwan Johnson
vs
Michael Mayer
Juwan Johnson
vs
Noah Fant
Juwan Johnson
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Juwan Johnson
vs
Evan Engram
Juwan Johnson
vs
Colby Parkinson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Mason Taylor
Juwan Johnson
vs
Eli Raridon
Juwan Johnson
vs
Gunnar Helm
Juwan Johnson
vs
Cole Kmet
Juwan Johnson
vs
Charlie Kolar
Juwan Johnson
vs
Noah Gray
Juwan Johnson
vs
Dawson Knox
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tre Tucker
Juwan Johnson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Juwan Johnson
vs
Rome Odunze
Juwan Johnson
vs
Woody Marks
Juwan Johnson
vs
Stefon Diggs
Juwan Johnson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tony Pollard
Juwan Johnson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Juwan Johnson
vs
Skyy Moore
Juwan Johnson
vs
Theo Johnson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Austin Hooper
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jonnu Smith
Juwan Johnson
vs
Foster Moreau
Juwan Johnson
vs
Matthew Hibner
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tommy Tremble
Juwan Johnson
vs
Daniel Bellinger
Juwan Johnson
vs
Sam Roush
Juwan Johnson
vs
Blake Whiteheart
Juwan Johnson
vs
Luke Farrell
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jeremy Ruckert
Juwan Johnson
vs
John Bates
Juwan Johnson
vs
Teagan Quitoriano
Juwan Johnson
vs
Elijah Arroyo
Juwan Johnson
vs
Elijah Higgins
Juwan Johnson
vs
Mitchell Evans
Juwan Johnson
vs
Nate Adkins
Juwan Johnson
vs
Davis Allen
Juwan Johnson
vs
Adam Trautman
Juwan Johnson
vs
Nate Boerkircher
Dallas Goedert
vs
Travis Kelce
Dallas Goedert
vs
Isaiah Likely
Dallas Goedert
vs
Juwan Johnson
Dallas Goedert
vs
Tucker Kraft
Dallas Goedert
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Dallas Goedert
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Dallas Goedert
vs
Tyler Warren
Dallas Goedert
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Dallas Goedert
vs
Colston Loveland
Dallas Goedert
vs
Hunter Henry
Dallas Goedert
vs
George Kittle
Dallas Goedert
vs
Mark Andrews
Dallas Goedert
vs
Tyler Higbee
Dallas Goedert
vs
Brenton Strange
Dallas Goedert
vs
Darren Waller
Dallas Goedert
vs
Trey McBride
Dallas Goedert
vs
Brock Bowers
Dallas Goedert
vs
Jake Ferguson
Dallas Goedert
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Dallas Goedert
vs
Dalton Schultz
Dallas Goedert
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Dallas Goedert
vs
AJ Barner
Dallas Goedert
vs
Cade Otton
Dallas Goedert
vs
Darnell Washington
Dallas Goedert
vs
Michael Mayer
Dallas Goedert
vs
Noah Fant
Dallas Goedert
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Dallas Goedert
vs
Evan Engram
Dallas Goedert
vs
Colby Parkinson
Dallas Goedert
vs
Mason Taylor
Dallas Goedert
vs
Eli Raridon
Dallas Goedert
vs
Gunnar Helm
Dallas Goedert
vs
Cole Kmet
Dallas Goedert
vs
Charlie Kolar
Dallas Goedert
vs
Denzel Boston
Dallas Goedert
vs
Carnell Tate
Dallas Goedert
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Dallas Goedert
vs
DJ Moore
Dallas Goedert
vs
Tony Pollard
Dallas Goedert
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Dallas Goedert
vs
Stefon Diggs
Dallas Goedert
vs
Saquon Barkley
Dallas Goedert
vs
Woody Marks
Dallas Goedert
vs
Josh Downs
Dallas Goedert
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Dallas Goedert
vs
Tre Tucker
Dallas Goedert
vs
Jacob Cowing
Dallas Goedert
vs
Noah Gray
Dallas Goedert
vs
Dawson Knox
Dallas Goedert
vs
Theo Johnson
Dallas Goedert
vs
Austin Hooper
Dallas Goedert
vs
Jonnu Smith
Dallas Goedert
vs
Foster Moreau
Dallas Goedert
vs
Matthew Hibner
Dallas Goedert
vs
Tommy Tremble
Dallas Goedert
vs
Daniel Bellinger
Dallas Goedert
vs
Sam Roush
Dallas Goedert
vs
Blake Whiteheart
Dallas Goedert
vs
Luke Farrell
Dallas Goedert
vs
Jeremy Ruckert
Dallas Goedert
vs
John Bates
Dallas Goedert
vs
Teagan Quitoriano
Dallas Goedert
vs
Elijah Arroyo
Dallas Goedert
vs
Elijah Higgins
Dallas Goedert
vs
Mitchell Evans
Dallas Goedert
vs
Nate Adkins

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