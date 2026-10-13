Ryan's fantasy football RB breakouts watch for Week 6, based on snap count risers/fallers in 2026. Whose usage and fantasy value is trending up or down?
Another week of the 2026 NFL season is complete, as a busy Week 5 brought plenty of action.
While plenty of questions have been answered, many more remain regarding fantasy football, as injuries continue to pile up, committees cause confusion for fantasy managers, and surprise players step up and perform.
As RotoBaller does each and every week in this column, we review the running backs who saw an increase or decrease in snap counts, usage, and production. Who is on the rise and who is in the midst of a downturn as Week 6 approaches? Let's take a look.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Fantasy Football Risers: Usage Bumps to Buy
Bucky Irving, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Through five weeks, it is clear that Bucky Irving is the leader of the backfield for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and it is not close. During the offseason, there was chatter that Kenny Gainwell could play a large role in Tampa Bay's offense, and Sean Tucker was also expected to be involved. That has not been the case.
Irving cemented his status as the No. 1 tailback for the Buccaneers with a massive performance in a 24-16 upset victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football in Week 5. Irving recorded 21 rushes for 165 yards (7.9 yards per carry) and two total touchdowns. Irving scored a touchdown on the ground and through the air against Dallas.
The rushing attempts, rushing yards, yards per carry, and total touchdowns were all season-highs in 2026 for Irving. The 165 rushing yards also marked a new career-high for Irving. He tallied two catches for 10 yards in the passing game as well.
Gainwell rushed four times for 18 yards (4.5 yards per carry) and recorded three receptions for 10 yards, while Tucker amassed five carries for 18 yards (3.6 yards per carry) and was not targeted in the passing game. In Week 5, Irving played 39 out of 72 offensive snaps (54.1%), compared to Gainwell's 26 snaps and Tucker's seven reps.
Perhaps most impressively, Irving set his career best in rushing yards on a night when quarterback Baker Mayfield (thumb) was out with a thumb injury and rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels started the game for a second consecutive week. The Dallas defense was likely keyed in on the running game.
According to Pro Football Focus, Irving forced eight missed tackles in the running game and had an elusive rating of 312.6, which is the fourth-highest rating for Week 5. He forced two more missed tackles after a reception in the passing game.
Additionally, Irving ran for 151 yards after contact and averaged an impressive 7.19 yards after contact per attempt, per Pro Football Focus. PFF also notes that Irving had four rushes of 10 or more yards and that he ran for six first downs against the Cowboys.
Furthermore, NFL Next Gen Stats ranks Irving's 72-yard run against the Cowboys as the top "Remarkable Rush" of Week 5, and ranks it No. 2 on the 2026 season in that category, with 68 rushing yards over expected. Next Gen Stats also lists Irving first in Week 5 for total rushing yards over expected (88) and rush yards over expected per attempt (4.4), while he is third in efficiency (2.68).
Bucky Irving weaved right through the defense on this 72-yard run 😮💨 https://t.co/rH5GiHGUts
— NFL (@NFL) October 9, 2026
Kimani Vidal, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers continue to employ a running back committee that is a headache to deal with for fantasy managers, but Week 5 was interesting. Kimani Vidal played the most offensive snaps among L.A.'s running backs with 28, while Omarion Hampton (20) and Keaton Mitchell slightly lagged behind him.
Vidal also led the Chargers with 57 rushing yards on eight attempts (7.1 yards per carry) and scored a 42-yard touchdown in a 23-17 loss to the Denver Broncos. He did have one reception as well, but it went for a one-yard loss.
Hampton had the most rushing attempts for the Chargers with 14, but he only managed to turn those opportunities into 33 yards (2.4 yards per carry). Hampton had one catch for six yards as well. He was behind both Vidal and quarterback Justin Herbert (54 yards) in rushing yardage in Week 5.
Meanwhile, Mitchell earned six carries and mustered just 11 yards on the ground (1.8 yards per carry). Mitchell added three receptions for 18 yards in the passing game.
According to Pro Football Focus, Vidal forced five missed tackles on his rushes. He also gathered 49 yards after contact and averaged 6.13 yards after contact per attempt.
NFL Next Gen Stats expected Vidal's 42-yard touchdown run to gain only seven yards, ranking it as a top-10 "Remarkable Rush" for Week 5 (35 yards over expected).
Vidal entered the Week 5 game against the Broncos with just six rushing attempts for 31 yards (5.2 yards per carry) and three catches for 25 yards and a touchdown. He bested those rushing numbers against the Broncos alone.
While his carries have been limited to start the 2026 campaign, Vidal has been fairly efficient when he gets opportunities. SumerSports highlights that Vidal has an EPA per rush of plus-0.07 and a total EPA of plus-0.96.
The backfield for the Chargers will remain difficult to figure out, and the running back who has the hot hand may vary each week. However, the arrow is trending up for Vidal, who is currently only owned in 3% of Yahoo leagues.
Kimani Vidal with the 42-yard TD run 🏃
@DENvsLAC on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/oWVJwoYm5a
— NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026
Samaje Perine, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine played a season-high 33 offensive snaps and out-produced starter Chase Brown in a 31-24 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 5.
Perine rushed 14 times for 68 yards (4.9 yards per carry). He caught two passes for 10 yards and scored a six-yard touchdown in the passing game during the second quarter, which was his first score of any kind in 2026. The rushing attempts, rushing yardage, and yards per carry were all season-highs for Perine.
While Brown played slightly more offensive snaps (38), he was inefficient on the ground with 13 carries for 39 yards (3.0 yards per carry), and added three catches for 21 yards.
According to rbsdm.com, Perine had an EPA per play of plus-0.15 and a total EPA of 2.1 against the Dolphins. He also recorded a success rate of 64%.
Pro Football Focus shows that Perine rushed for six first downs, forced four total missed tackles, and amassed 50 yards after contact (3.57 yards after contact per attempt) in Week 5.
Additionally, Perine ranks fourth in efficiency for Week 5 (2.77), and sixth on the 2026 season as a whole (3.25), according to NFL Next Gen Stats.
Entering Week 5, Perine had just 13 carries for 42 yards (3.2 yards per game) and five receptions for 51 yards.
Brown will remain the starter for the Bengals, but Perine proved that he can make an impact, too. Currently owned in just 3% of Yahoo leagues, Perine is somebody to keep in mind on the waiver wire following Cincinnati's Week 6 bye.
Joe Burrow to Samaje Perine for 6!
📺: FOX/FOX One https://t.co/32uRxgeuVn
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 11, 2026
Woody Marks, RB, Houston Texans
Things can change quickly in the NFL. Just two weeks ago, I listed Houston Texans running back Woody Marks in the fallers section of this column after Week 3 because of a decline in his snaps and usage, and his overall lack of efficiency. Now, however, Marks could take over the starting role if David Montgomery (groin) is forced to miss time.
In a 26-3 victory over the Tennessee Titans in Week 5, Montgomery exited the game in the second quarter due to a groin injury after playing just nine offensive snaps. Montgomery, who rushed five times for 11 yards (2.2 yards per carry) against the Titans, did not return to the game.
Marks ended up playing a season-high 56 offensive snaps against Tennessee. He recorded 15 rushes for 62 yards (4.1 yards per carry) and four receptions (on four targets) for 23 yards. The number of carries and the rushing yards were both season-highs for Marks.
According to Pro Football Focus, Marks forced four missed tackles combined in the running and passing games, and rushed for four first downs.
Marks also ran 27 routes as a receiver and averaged 0.85 yards per route run, per PFF. He caught 100% of his targets, and lined up out wide once, in the slot once, and as an in-line player once, showing that Houston offensive coordinator Nick Caley isn't afraid to move him around formations.
On Monday, Houston head coach DeMeco Ryans said that Montgomery is "week-to-week," so his status will need to be monitored throughout the week and moving forward. With that said, it would not be surprising if Montgomery misses Week 6 against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.
Ryans also said that Marks is "dynamic" and "will carry the load" for the Texans if Montgomery is out.
Montgomery leads the Texans on the ground in 2026, but he has been highly inefficient, with 52 carries for 138 yards (2.6 yards per carry) and two touchdowns. He has added seven receptions for 67 yards and an additional score.
Marks, on the other hand, has rushed 43 times for 149 yards (3.5 yards per carry) and two touchdowns. Marks has also recorded 11 catches for 54 yards.
Marks is currently available in 46% of Yahoo leagues. He will assuredly be a popular waiver wire pickup ahead of Week 6.
Fantasy Football Fallers: Usage Downturns to Pay Attention to
Mike Washington Jr., RB, Las Vegas Raiders
Rookie running back Mike Washington Jr. played a season-low five offensive snaps for the Las Vegas Raiders in a 45-17 blowout loss to the New England Patriots in Week 5.
Washington received just one carry that went for five yards and recorded one reception for an additional five yards on Sunday.
Unsurprisingly, Washington operated far behind starter Ashton Jeanty (32) in offensive snaps played. What did come as a surprise, however, is that for the first time in 2026, Washington fell behind fellow running back Dylan Laube (23 offensive snaps played).
None of Las Vegas' running backs were particularly successful on the ground against New England. Jeanty led the Raiders with 10 carries for 27 yards (2.7 yards per carry), while also securing three catches for 50 yards. Laube rushed just four times for nine yards (2.3 yards per carry), but scored his first career touchdown and added three receptions for 16 yards.
The game was tied 7-7 halfway through the first quarter, but it was all Patriots after that. Las Vegas head coach Klint Kubiak admitted after the game that playing from behind was a reason why Washington received so few touches. Kubiak added that he didn't need to "abandon" the run game so quickly.
On Monday, Kubiak said that Washington "needs more opportunities," and that it's up to him to get Washington those touches. However, it is hard to trust those words until we see it, and it was discouraging to see Laube as a preferred option in obvious passing downs or playing-from-behind situations.
Through five weeks, it is clear that Washington does not provide much standalone value as a fantasy football option. Jeanty dominates snaps and touches in Las Vegas' backfield. Jeanty has played 248 offensive snaps thus far, compared to 59 for Washington and 52 for Laube.
In his first five career NFL games, Washington has amassed 25 rushing attempts for 125 yards and a touchdown. He has been efficient with a 5.0 yards-per-carry average. Washington has tallied just two receptions for five yards. Meanwhile, Jeanty has rushed 88 times for 291 yards (3.3 yards per carry) and has added 22 receptions for 215 yards and two receiving touchdowns.
Washington will remain involved for the Raiders to some degree, but as things currently stand, he isn't somebody to consider starting most weeks.
Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Atlanta Falcons
While there is not much debate that Bijan Robinson is the undisputed leader of the backfield for the Atlanta Falcons, Brian Robinson Jr. has carved out a significant role as the team's reliable No. 2 back. However, Brian Robinson played a season-low 14 offensive snaps in a 30-23 overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football in Week 5.
The Falcons have a strong one-two punch with the Robinsons and boast the No. 2 rushing attack in the NFL (166.8 yards per game). Brian Robinson made very little impact against the Ravens, however, and Atlanta rushed for a season-low 110 yards as a team.
On Sunday night, Brian Robinson rushed seven times for just 16 yards (2.3 yards per carry). He was targeted one time in the passing game and did not record a single reception. Meanwhile, Bijan Robinson played 52 out of the team's 64 offensive snaps (81.25%) and rushed 17 times for 86 yards (5.1 yards per carry). Bijan Robinson also tallied four catches for 32 yards.
According to rbsdm.com, Brian Robinson produced an EPA per rush of negative-0.57 and a total EPA of negative-4.0 in Week 5.
The dud performance for Brian Robinson came just one week after he recorded 62 rushing yards and three touchdowns against the New Orleans Saints in a 45-24 victory in Week 4. He saw a 20% increase in his rostered percentage in Yahoo leagues between Week 4 and Week 5.
Through five games in 2026, Brian Robinson has totaled 51 rushes for 210 yards (4.1 yards per carry) and four touchdowns, in addition to three receptions for 21 receiving yards. Bijan Robinson has dominated touches with 102 rushing attempts for 580 yards (5.7 yards per carry) and four touchdowns. Bijan Robinson has also recorded 18 catches for 152 yards and an additional score.
Perhaps the game against Baltimore was an anomaly, and Robinson will continue to play a role, but it's Bijan Robinson's show in Atlanta. Brian Robinson would be a risky start as a touchdown-dependent player right now.
Kaelon Black, RB, San Francisco 49ers
Running back Kaelon Black, a rookie third-round draft pick for the San Francisco 49ers, saw just 11 offensive snaps in a 32-29 win over the rival Seattle Seahawks in Week 5. It was the second-fewest reps Black has gotten in 2026 (he played eight snaps against the Arizona Cardinals in a Week 3 win).
Against the Seahawks on Sunday, Black earned six carries for 16 yards (2.7 yards per carry), and he was not targeted in the passing game. It should be mentioned, however, that Black was involved on the 49ers' game-winning drive that led to a 44-yard field goal by kicker Eddy Pineiro late in the fourth quarter, which eventually helped lift San Francisco to a perfect 5-0 record.
It should also be pointed out that Black was dealing with an illness throughout the practice week, as he logged a limited session on Wednesday before practicing in full on Thursday and Friday. Black never appeared to be in any danger of missing the Week 5 contest in Seattle.
Still, Black's decrease in snaps and usage is concerning, albeit not surprising with running back Christian McCaffrey ahead of him. This is another example of how things change throughout the course of a season, as I listed Black as a running back riser after Week 1.
Black is now five games into his first professional football season. He has tallied 37 carries for 136 yards (3.7 yards per carry) and one reception for five yards. Black is yet to find the end zone in the NFL, and he has recorded 25 rushing yards or less in each of the past four games. He has played 81 offensive snaps in total.
Meanwhile, as expected, McCaffrey controls the snaps and touches in San Francisco's backfield. McCaffrey has played 206 offensive snaps. He has recorded 61 rushes for 286 yards (4.7 yards per carry) and five touchdowns, while adding 19 catches for 137 yards. McCaffrey recorded 11 rushes for 68 yards (6.2 yards per carry) and a touchdown, as well as three receptions for 15 yards, against the Seahawks.
Black is currently rostered in 32% of Yahoo leagues, after seeing a 10% decrease between Week 4 and Week 5. He is not much more than a handcuff option as insurance for McCaffrey if the 49ers' starter were to miss time for any reason.
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