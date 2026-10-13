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When Is A.J. Brown Coming Back - Week 6 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

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A.J. Brown - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

When is A.J. Brown coming back? Will A.J. Brown play again this season? Read about A.J. Brown's return date and injury updates for 2026.

In This Article hide
A.J. Brown Injury Update for Fantasy Football
A.J. Brown Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown was one of the biggest offseason acquisitions for his team, but he was forced to leave the season opener with an ankle injury. The Patriots' offense struggled early in the year, but they've found a great rhythm in the last two weeks to beat the Bills and Raiders, and they could be getting their star receiver back soon as well.

After the injury, Brown was placed in the IR but is eligible to return in Week 6, when the Patriots host the Jets on Sunday afternoon.

When is Brown coming back? Will he miss most of the season? Let's dive in!

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A.J. Brown Injury Update for Fantasy Football

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Brown could come back as soon as this week, the first week he is eligible. The injury was considered a Grade 2 high ankle sprain, which is a significant injury.

Brown caught three of his four targets for 26 yards in Week 1, but a defender landed on his leg in the third quarter while he was trying to make a catch on a low pass against the Seahawks. He went immediately to the medical tent and was not able to return to the game.

X-rays were negative on Brown's ankle, and the team opted to place him on IR after an MRI. The initial reports were that the injury would require four to six weeks of recovery, but after further evaluation, many reports said the timeline shifted to six to eight weeks due to the severity of the sprain.

Even though Brown is only at the four-week mark, head coach Mike Vrabel said there's a chance he'll return to practice this week. It's not a lock he'll be back for this week's Jets game, but it does seem to be within the realm of possibility. If he does need more time to recover, he could instead return in Week 7 in Chicago (on Thursday Night Football) or in Week 8 on the road in Miami.

 

A.J. Brown Fantasy Football Outlook

When he does return, Brown is expected to be the top target in the Patriots' passing game. Drake Maye had some rough turnovers early in the year while going 1-2 in the first three games, but he has caught fire in the last two games, totaling 643 passing yards and seven passing touchdowns in wins over the Bills and Raiders.

Maye has worked very effectively in those two games with Romeo Doubs, Efton Chism III, DeMario Douglas, Hunter Henry, and Kyle Williams. Mack Hollins (calf) was also involved before landing on the IR. All of those options will be strong secondary options behind Brown when the star is ready to return.

The Patriots have spread the ball around effectively to take advantage of different matchups, but he'll definitely be one of the top options when he's ready to return. When he's activated, he can be slotted back in as a starter in most formats, especially with Maye putting up such strong numbers.

When he returns, he'll take a lot of the fantasy value away from the other Patriots' pass-catchers, but the impressive showings in his absence will give Maye more options to work with as the season goes on.

Brown has a chance of returning in Week 6, so keep a close eye on the Patriots' practice reports this week.

 

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Week 6 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: A.J. Brown, Romeo Doubs, Rhamondre Stevenson, DeMario Douglas, Hunter Henry. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 6.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 6 for A.J. Brown, Romeo Doubs, Rhamondre Stevenson, DeMario Douglas, Hunter Henry:

Romeo Doubs
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Romeo Doubs
vs
Courtland Sutton
Romeo Doubs
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Romeo Doubs
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Romeo Doubs
vs
Dameon Pierce
Romeo Doubs
vs
Dalton Schultz
Romeo Doubs
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Romeo Doubs
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Romeo Doubs
vs
Keon Coleman
Romeo Doubs
vs
Najee Harris
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jake Ferguson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Romeo Doubs
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Romeo Doubs
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Romeo Doubs
vs
Darren Waller
Romeo Doubs
vs
Kalif Raymond
Romeo Doubs
vs
Blake Corum
Romeo Doubs
vs
AJ Barner
Romeo Doubs
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Romeo Doubs
vs
Rashod Bateman
Romeo Doubs
vs
Brenton Strange
Romeo Doubs
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Romeo Doubs
vs
Tyler Higbee
Romeo Doubs
vs
Cade Otton
Romeo Doubs
vs
Alvin Kamara
Romeo Doubs
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Romeo Doubs
vs
Mark Andrews
Romeo Doubs
vs
Tyjae Spears
Romeo Doubs
vs
RJ Harvey
Romeo Doubs
vs
Brandin Cooks
Romeo Doubs
vs
Omarion Hampton
Romeo Doubs
vs
Darnell Washington
Romeo Doubs
vs
Ladd McConkey
Romeo Doubs
vs
Khalil Shakir
Romeo Doubs
vs
Kendre Miller
Romeo Doubs
vs
Rico Dowdle
Romeo Doubs
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Romeo Doubs
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Romeo Doubs
vs
Hunter Henry
Romeo Doubs
vs
Rachaad White
Romeo Doubs
vs
Keenan Allen
Romeo Doubs
vs
Raheim Sanders
Romeo Doubs
vs
Germie Bernard
Romeo Doubs
vs
Michael Mayer
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Romeo Doubs
vs
Malachi Fields
Romeo Doubs
vs
Xavier Worthy
Romeo Doubs
vs
Justice Hill
Romeo Doubs
vs
Colston Loveland
Romeo Doubs
vs
Demario Douglas
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Romeo Doubs
vs
Kimani Vidal
Romeo Doubs
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Romeo Doubs
vs
Puka Nacua
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Romeo Doubs
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Romeo Doubs
vs
Christian Watson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Drake London
Romeo Doubs
vs
Zay Flowers
Romeo Doubs
vs
Nico Collins
Romeo Doubs
vs
Chris Olave
Romeo Doubs
vs
Malik Nabers
Romeo Doubs
vs
Davante Adams
Romeo Doubs
vs
Matthew Golden
Romeo Doubs
vs
Mike Evans
Romeo Doubs
vs
Parker Washington
Romeo Doubs
vs
Garrett Wilson
Romeo Doubs
vs
George Pickens
Romeo Doubs
vs
Michael Wilson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Romeo Doubs
vs
Rashee Rice
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jalen Coker
Romeo Doubs
vs
DK Metcalf
Romeo Doubs
vs
Luther Burden III
Romeo Doubs
vs
Devonta Smith
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Parker Washington
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Garrett Wilson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
George Kittle
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Mike Evans
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
George Pickens
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Matthew Golden
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Michael Wilson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Bucky Irving
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Davante Adams
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Rashee Rice
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Trey McBride
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Brock Bowers
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Braelon Allen
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jalen Coker
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
D'Andre Swift
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
DK Metcalf
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
James Cook III
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Luther Burden III
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Malik Nabers
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Chris Olave
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tyler Warren
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Javonte Williams
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Nico Collins
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Devonta Smith
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Zay Flowers
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Derrick Henry
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Drake London
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Josh Downs
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Christian Watson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Saquon Barkley
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kyren Williams
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
DJ Moore
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Travis Kelce
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Puka Nacua
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Denzel Boston
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Dallas Goedert
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Bijan Robinson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tony Pollard
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Woody Marks
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kendre Miller
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Omarion Hampton
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
RJ Harvey
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Alvin Kamara
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Blake Corum
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Dameon Pierce
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Najee Harris
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Rico Dowdle
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Rachaad White
Demario Douglas
vs
Justice Hill
Demario Douglas
vs
Kimani Vidal
Demario Douglas
vs
Malachi Fields
Demario Douglas
vs
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Demario Douglas
vs
Michael Mayer
Demario Douglas
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Demario Douglas
vs
Raheim Sanders
Demario Douglas
vs
Darius Cooper
Demario Douglas
vs
Rachaad White
Demario Douglas
vs
Emmett Johnson
Demario Douglas
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Demario Douglas
vs
Cody White
Demario Douglas
vs
Rico Dowdle
Demario Douglas
vs
Noah Fant
Demario Douglas
vs
Khalil Shakir
Demario Douglas
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Demario Douglas
vs
Darnell Washington
Demario Douglas
vs
Cooper Kupp
Demario Douglas
vs
Brandin Cooks
Demario Douglas
vs
Makai Lemon
Demario Douglas
vs
Tyjae Spears
Demario Douglas
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Demario Douglas
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Demario Douglas
vs
George Holani
Demario Douglas
vs
Cade Otton
Demario Douglas
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Demario Douglas
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Demario Douglas
vs
Antonio Williams
Demario Douglas
vs
Rashod Bateman
Demario Douglas
vs
Evan Engram
Demario Douglas
vs
AJ Barner
Demario Douglas
vs
Efton Chism III
Demario Douglas
vs
Kalif Raymond
Demario Douglas
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Demario Douglas
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Demario Douglas
vs
Kaelon Black
Demario Douglas
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Demario Douglas
vs
Jaylin Noel
Demario Douglas
vs
Najee Harris
Demario Douglas
vs
Austin Ekeler
Demario Douglas
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Demario Douglas
vs
Colby Parkinson
Demario Douglas
vs
Dalton Schultz
Demario Douglas
vs
Mason Taylor
Demario Douglas
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Demario Douglas
vs
Eli Raridon
Demario Douglas
vs
Courtland Sutton
Demario Douglas
vs
Isaiah Williams
Demario Douglas
vs
Romeo Doubs
Demario Douglas
vs
Gunnar Helm
Demario Douglas
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Demario Douglas
vs
Ty Johnson
Demario Douglas
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Demario Douglas
vs
Puka Nacua
Demario Douglas
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Demario Douglas
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Demario Douglas
vs
Christian Watson
Demario Douglas
vs
Drake London
Demario Douglas
vs
Zay Flowers
Demario Douglas
vs
Nico Collins
Demario Douglas
vs
Chris Olave
Demario Douglas
vs
Malik Nabers
Demario Douglas
vs
Davante Adams
Demario Douglas
vs
Matthew Golden
Demario Douglas
vs
Mike Evans
Demario Douglas
vs
Parker Washington
Demario Douglas
vs
Garrett Wilson
Demario Douglas
vs
George Pickens
Demario Douglas
vs
Michael Wilson
Demario Douglas
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Demario Douglas
vs
Rashee Rice
Demario Douglas
vs
Jalen Coker
Demario Douglas
vs
DK Metcalf
Demario Douglas
vs
Luther Burden III
Demario Douglas
vs
Devonta Smith
Hunter Henry
vs
Keenan Allen
Hunter Henry
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Hunter Henry
vs
Germie Bernard
Hunter Henry
vs
Kendre Miller
Hunter Henry
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Hunter Henry
vs
Ladd McConkey
Hunter Henry
vs
Xavier Worthy
Hunter Henry
vs
Omarion Hampton
Hunter Henry
vs
Colston Loveland
Hunter Henry
vs
RJ Harvey
Hunter Henry
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Hunter Henry
vs
Mark Andrews
Hunter Henry
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Hunter Henry
vs
Alvin Kamara
Hunter Henry
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Hunter Henry
vs
Tyler Higbee
Hunter Henry
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Hunter Henry
vs
Brenton Strange
Hunter Henry
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Hunter Henry
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Hunter Henry
vs
Rome Odunze
Hunter Henry
vs
Blake Corum
Hunter Henry
vs
Devaughn Vele
Hunter Henry
vs
Darren Waller
Hunter Henry
vs
Juwan Johnson
Hunter Henry
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Hunter Henry
vs
Tre Tucker
Hunter Henry
vs
Jake Ferguson
Hunter Henry
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Hunter Henry
vs
Keon Coleman
Hunter Henry
vs
Woody Marks
Hunter Henry
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Hunter Henry
vs
Stefon Diggs
Hunter Henry
vs
Dameon Pierce
Hunter Henry
vs
Tony Pollard
Hunter Henry
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Hunter Henry
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Hunter Henry
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Hunter Henry
vs
Carnell Tate
Hunter Henry
vs
Romeo Doubs
Hunter Henry
vs
Dallas Goedert
Hunter Henry
vs
Courtland Sutton
Hunter Henry
vs
Denzel Boston
Hunter Henry
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Hunter Henry
vs
Travis Kelce
Hunter Henry
vs
Dalton Schultz
Hunter Henry
vs
DJ Moore
Hunter Henry
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Hunter Henry
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Hunter Henry
vs
Najee Harris
Hunter Henry
vs
Saquon Barkley
Hunter Henry
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Hunter Henry
vs
Josh Downs
Hunter Henry
vs
Brock Bowers
Hunter Henry
vs
Trey McBride
Hunter Henry
vs
George Kittle
Hunter Henry
vs
Tyler Warren
Hunter Henry
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Hunter Henry
vs
Tucker Kraft
Hunter Henry
vs
Isaiah Likely
Hunter Henry
vs
AJ Barner
Hunter Henry
vs
Cade Otton
Hunter Henry
vs
Darnell Washington
Hunter Henry
vs
Michael Mayer
Hunter Henry
vs
Noah Fant
Hunter Henry
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Hunter Henry
vs
Evan Engram
Hunter Henry
vs
Colby Parkinson
Hunter Henry
vs
Mason Taylor
Hunter Henry
vs
Eli Raridon
Hunter Henry
vs
Gunnar Helm
Hunter Henry
vs
Cole Kmet
Hunter Henry
vs
Charlie Kolar
Hunter Henry
vs
Noah Gray
Hunter Henry
vs
Dawson Knox

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