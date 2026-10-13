Fantasy Genius brings you stats, stories, and rivalries every week of the season. Check out this hilarious, not-so-serious recap from Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season.
A thrilling week of fantasy football with some massive scores! Every league will vary but for my long-running league of 15 years, it was the highest scoring week in history.
But you know why we're here. It's time to talk about the most insane stuff that happened this past weekend.
The TLDR version? This data is real. This "analysis" is fun. If you get a smile out of this info - or just like having tons of fun with your buddies throughout fantasy football season - think about syncing your league to Fantasy Genius in 2026. For a limited time, the FLASH SALE is on! You can save 50% (and get three FREE months of RotoBaller's Big 4 Premium) when you use code ROTO50 at checkout!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Thriller on Monday Night
While the NFL world enjoyed a Monday Night Thriller between the Bills and The Superteam That Has A Losing Record, I sat intently. Sitting, waiting, wishing for fantasy managers to get their hearts ripped out in the most dramatic and devastating fashion possible. And this game delivered.
As is tradition, we pulled in the data to see how many managers were affected by the swings towards the end of the game.
Kyren Williams
There were 15 games in the NFL this week. Each game lasts 3,600 seconds. Without any overtime games, week 15 should have consisted of 54,000 total seconds. But let's be more precise.
- 475 seconds of total overtime had elapsed when Tua threw his game-losing interception.
- Let's add 600 seconds for the Commanders game, who famously used every second of OT this week.
That gets us to 55,075 seconds of total expected game time as the clock ticked towards zero last night. With 5 seconds left in the NFL week (99.991% of seconds elapsed), Kyren Williams punches in a touchdown.
5.7% of Kyren Williams managers were losing with 99.991% of the week gone and pulled out the victory due to this touchdown, plus a 3-yard carry in overtime. NEVER GIVE UP.
Oh no, James Cook...
The aforementioned Kyren Williams touchdown forced the game into overtime. 1.3% of James Cook managers had their matchup won going into overtime and then lost because James Cook fumbled for the second time in the game. (Cook also gained 6 yards on the ground in the OT period).
But let's take it one step further. Let's go inside the mind of a James Cook manager we found.
After that first drive, James Cook fumbles and this person is now losing by 0.28 points. The Rams get the ball back and effortlessly take it down the field to attempt a game-winning field goal. This matchup is over. But no...the kick is blocked!!!
Okay, the Bills get the ball back but James Cook has already fumbled twice in this game, there's no way that give it to him agai---- THE BILLS GIVE IT TO HIM ON THE FIRST PLAY BACK!!! HE PICKS UP A 3-YARD GAIN!
Genuinely one of the most insane endings to a fantasy matchup I can imagine. I really hope this person was awake and spamming the group chat.
Shough...
A rough outing for Tyler Shough this weekend: 16/25 for 96 yards, and 2 interceptions. Somebody that knows more ball than me can decide whether he's cooked. But I'm here to show you yet another heinous beat. If Team 2 below here had simply kept their second QB slot empty, they would have won their matchup.
They could have started any of the following people and still won their matchup:
- J.J. McCarthy
- Case Keenum
- Tyson Bagent
- Kelly Clarkson, currently feuding with Brooklyn store Art of Play who she claims treated her as if she couldn't afford a $15,000 mechanical bird puppet named Molly
- Molly, the mechanical bird puppet
Player Win Rates
Best win rates of week 5:
- Jahmyr Gibbs. 75.4%
- Jaylen Warren. 74.2%
- Puka Nacua. 71.4%
- Drake Maye. 69.8% (we are so back)
- Christian Watson. 69.4%
- Bucky Irving. 69.1%
- Isaiah Likely. 68.1%
- Parker Washington. 67.2%
- George Pickens. 65.7%
- Malik Nabers. 65.5%
Lowest win rates of week 5:
- Tyler Shough. 31.2%
- DJ Moore. 33.3%
- Carnell Tate. 34.4%
- Kenyon Sadiq. 34.5%
- Roman Wilson. 35.4%
- KC Concepcion. 35.8%
- Kenny Gainwell. 36.7%
- Tre’ Harris. 36.9%
- Bo Nix. 37.0%
- Jeremiyah Love. 37.2%
Introducing The Negative Nancies...
For our newest and dumbest segment, we will be detailing the players who went negative this week in fantasy. Two notable callouts here -- first: a punter! Second: Sadiq only makes this report for non-PPR scoring...
Did you experience an awful loss or an improbable win? Let us know, we'd love to hear from you!
Until next time...
-Mike Barton, Co-Founder, Fantasy Genius
Crack a smile while reading this article from Fantasy Genius co-founder, Mike Barton? Sync your fantasy football league with Fantasy Genius to receive hilarious weekly recaps (written by humans, not AI overlords) after every matchup! The perks don't end, as your entire league gets access to all the bells and whistles with one (very affordable!) premium subscription. For a very limited time, hop on the FLASH SALE and use code ROTO50 to save 50% on any annual package!
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