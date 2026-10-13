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Fantasy Genius Week 5 Not-So-Serious Recap

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James Cook - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Fantasy Genius brings you stats, stories, and rivalries every week of the season. Check out this hilarious, not-so-serious recap from Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season.

In This Article hide
Thriller on Monday Night
Kyren Williams
Oh no, James Cook...
Shough...
Player Win Rates
Introducing The Negative Nancies...
More Fantasy Football Analysis

A thrilling week of fantasy football with some massive scores! Every league will vary but for my long-running league of 15 years, it was the highest scoring week in history.

But you know why we're here. It's time to talk about the most insane stuff that happened this past weekend.

The TLDR version? This data is real. This "analysis" is fun. If you get a smile out of this info - or just like having tons of fun with your buddies throughout fantasy football season - think about syncing your league to Fantasy Genius in 2026. For a limited time, the FLASH SALE is on! You can save 50% (and get three FREE months of RotoBaller's Big 4 Premium) when you use code ROTO50 at checkout!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Thriller on Monday Night

While the NFL world enjoyed a Monday Night Thriller between the Bills and The Superteam That Has A Losing Record, I sat intently. Sitting, waiting, wishing for fantasy managers to get their hearts ripped out in the most dramatic and devastating fashion possible. And this game delivered.

As is tradition, we pulled in the data to see how many managers were affected by the swings towards the end of the game.

 

Kyren Williams

There were 15 games in the NFL this week. Each game lasts 3,600 seconds. Without any overtime games, week 15 should have consisted of 54,000 total seconds. But let's be more precise.

  • 475 seconds of total overtime had elapsed when Tua threw his game-losing interception.
  • Let's add 600 seconds for the Commanders game, who famously used every second of OT this week.

That gets us to 55,075 seconds of total expected game time as the clock ticked towards zero last night. With 5 seconds left in the NFL week (99.991% of seconds elapsed), Kyren Williams punches in a touchdown.

5.7% of Kyren Williams managers were losing with 99.991% of the week gone and pulled out the victory due to this touchdown, plus a 3-yard carry in overtime. NEVER GIVE UP.

 

Oh no, James Cook...

The aforementioned Kyren Williams touchdown forced the game into overtime. 1.3% of James Cook managers had their matchup won going into overtime and then lost because James Cook fumbled for the second time in the game. (Cook also gained 6 yards on the ground in the OT period).

But let's take it one step further. Let's go inside the mind of a James Cook manager we found.

After that first drive, James Cook fumbles and this person is now losing by 0.28 points. The Rams get the ball back and effortlessly take it down the field to attempt a game-winning field goal. This matchup is over. But no...the kick is blocked!!!

Okay, the Bills get the ball back but James Cook has already fumbled twice in this game, there's no way that give it to him agai---- THE BILLS GIVE IT TO HIM ON THE FIRST PLAY BACK!!! HE PICKS UP A 3-YARD GAIN!

Genuinely one of the most insane endings to a fantasy matchup I can imagine. I really hope this person was awake and spamming the group chat.

 

Shough...

A rough outing for Tyler Shough this weekend: 16/25 for 96 yards, and 2 interceptions. Somebody that knows more ball than me can decide whether he's cooked. But I'm here to show you yet another heinous beat. If Team 2 below here had simply kept their second QB slot empty, they would have won their matchup.

They could have started any of the following people and still won their matchup:

  • J.J. McCarthy
  • Case Keenum
  • Tyson Bagent
  • Kelly Clarkson, currently feuding with Brooklyn store Art of Play who she claims treated her as if she couldn't afford a $15,000 mechanical bird puppet named Molly
  • Molly, the mechanical bird puppet

 

Player Win Rates

Best win rates of week 5:

  1. Jahmyr Gibbs. 75.4%
  2. Jaylen Warren. 74.2%
  3. Puka Nacua. 71.4%
  4. Drake Maye. 69.8% (we are so back)
  5. Christian Watson. 69.4%
  6. Bucky Irving. 69.1%
  7. Isaiah Likely. 68.1%
  8. Parker Washington. 67.2%
  9. George Pickens. 65.7%
  10. Malik Nabers. 65.5%

Lowest win rates of week 5:

  1. Tyler Shough. 31.2%
  2. DJ Moore. 33.3%
  3. Carnell Tate. 34.4%
  4. Kenyon Sadiq. 34.5%
  5. Roman Wilson. 35.4%
  6. KC Concepcion. 35.8%
  7. Kenny Gainwell. 36.7%
  8. Tre’ Harris. 36.9%
  9. Bo Nix. 37.0%
  10. Jeremiyah Love. 37.2%

 

Introducing The Negative Nancies...

For our newest and dumbest segment, we will be detailing the players who went negative this week in fantasy. Two notable callouts here -- first: a punter! Second: Sadiq only makes this report for non-PPR scoring...

Did you experience an awful loss or an improbable win? Let us know, we'd love to hear from you!

Until next time...
-Mike Barton, Co-Founder, Fantasy Genius

Crack a smile while reading this article from Fantasy Genius co-founder, Mike Barton? Sync your fantasy football league with Fantasy Genius to receive hilarious weekly recaps (written by humans, not AI overlords) after every matchup! The perks don't end, as your entire league gets access to all the bells and whistles with one (very affordable!) premium subscription. For a very limited time, hop on the FLASH SALE and use code ROTO50 to save 50% on any annual package!

 

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Jacob Markstrom

Unavailable Tuesday
Cutter Gauthier

Ruled Out for Tuesday
Jordan Staal

to Miss 1-2 Months With Torn Calf
Josh Morrissey

Remains Out Tuesday
Cale Makar

to Miss Tuesday's Game
Montez Sweat

Facing Two-Game PED Suspension
D'Andre Swift

Battling Multiple Lower-Body Injuries
Caleb Williams

Looking "Pretty Good" for Week 6
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers Consider Benching Shohei Ohtani for Game 3 of NLCS
Justin Herbert

Chargers Not Considering Trading Justin Herbert
TreVeyon Henderson

Suffers High-Ankle Sprain, Set to Miss Multiple Weeks
Trevor van Riemsdyk

Penguins Move Trevor van Riemsdyk to Injured Reserve
Parker Wotherspoon

Out Week-to-Week
Samuel Honzek

Considered Week-to-Week
Pierre-Luc Dubois

Unavailable Tuesday
Mikel Brown Jr.

Expected to Make His Preseason Debut Wednesday
Los Angeles Clippers

Yuki Kawamura Waived by Clippers
Denver Nuggets

Nuggets Waive Lonnie Walker IV
Cutter Gauthier

Questionable for Tuesday
Kristaps Porzingis

Still Without Return-to-Court Timeline
Nikolas Matinpalo

Sustains Upper-Body Injury Monday
Yaxel Lendeborg

in Line for Opening-Night Start
Nico Sturm

Doing "OK" After Being Sent to Hospital
Gui Santos

Positioned to Start on Opening Night
Davante Adams

Remains an Enormous Weapon Around the Goal Line
Matthew Stafford

Huge Effort Comes Up Short in Week 5
James Cook III

Touchdowns Make Up for Fumbling Issues in Week 5
Puka Nacua

Smothered with Dozens of Targets in Loss
Josh Allen

Snaps Overtime Losing Streak with Elite Rushing Performance
Tyrese Haliburton

Tweaks Right Ankle, Hopeful to Play on Tuesday
Ben Simmons

Expected to Begin 2026-27 Season as Starter
Kawhi Leonard

Available to Play on Tuesday
Sonny Gray

Will Return for Another Year in 2027
Miles Bridges

Recovering Well from Ankle Injury
Alexandre Sarr

Makes Preseason Debut After Foot Surgery
Nick Bosa

"Has a Chance" to Play Against Commanders
DJ Moore

Inactive on Monday Night Against Rams
Matt Duchene

Out for Three Months After Core Surgery
John Tavares

Rejoins Practice
Connor Bedard

Likely to Make His Season Debut Tuesday
Jake Sanderson

Still Sidelined Monday
Luke Evangelista

Expected to Play Monday
Jacob Markstrom

Fine Despite Early Exit
Rasmus Dahlin

Won't Play Tuesday
Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Dealing With Ankle Injury on Short Week
Rico Dowdle

Steelers Expect Rico Dowdle to Return in Week 6
Malik Willis

Dolphins Not Considering Benching Malik Willis
Saquon Barkley

Has Chance to Return Against Panthers
DeVonta Smith

Could Return After Two-Game Absence
Deebo Samuel Sr.

"Going to Miss" A Couple of Weeks With Hamstring Strain
Michael Penix Jr.

Optimistic He Will Play in Week 6
Micah Parsons

Packers Not Expecting Micah Parsons to Practice This Week
David Montgomery

Considered "Week-to-Week"
Alexis Lafrenière

Alexis Lafreniere Adds Two More Points to His Tally
Mark Jankowski

Extends Goal Streak to Four Games
Tyler Herro

Scores Preseason-High 18 Points Against Hornets
Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Posts Triple-Double in Preseason Win Over Bulls
Cooper Flagg

Dishes Seven Assists in Win Over Rockets
Brandon Miller

Drills Four Triples in Win Over Bucks
Kyrie Irving

Shakes Off Rust with 17 Points in Preseason Debut
James Harden

Scores 24 Points in Preseason Debut
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

has Laser Eye Surgery
Jayson Tatum

Scores 23 Points in Preseason Rout of 76ers
Washington Wizards

Skal Labissiere Waived by Wizards
Shane McClanahan

Won't Return in the Postseason
Alondes Williams

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Wizards
Drew Rasmussen

Starting Game 1 of ALCS Against Cleveland
Walker Kessler

Returns to Full Practice on Sunday
José Ramírez

Jose Ramirez Hits Decisive Homer To Lift Guardians
Gavin Williams

Elite In Game 5 Win Over White Sox
Jacob Misiorowski

to Start Game 1 of NLCS Against Dodgers
Corey Seager

has Bone Spur Removed From his Elbow
Tarik Skubal

Dodgers to Start Tarik Skubal in Game 1 of NLCS Against Brewers
MLB

MLB Proposes Shortening Regular Season, Tweaking Playoffs
Paul Goldschmidt

Wants to Keep Playing in 2027
Mason Miller

Back From the Paternity List for Game 4
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