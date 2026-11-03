👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

When Is RJ Harvey Coming Back - Week 9 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
RJ Harvey - Fantasy football rankings, Risers and Fallers

When is RJ Harvey coming back? Will RJ Harvey play again this season? Read about RJ Harvey's return date and injury updates for 2026.

Just when Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey looked like he was turning the corner, he ended up straining his knee and derailing his season.

Harvey was one of the most disappointing players in fantasy football over the first month of the regular season. Fantasy experts and players had assumed Harvey would be Denver’s top tailback after a solid rookie campaign, yet after four games he only had 56 rushing yards while adding 132 receiving yards. He also did not score a touchdown.

But then Harvey had scored touchdowns in back-to-back games, including a scintillating 52-yard TD catch in Week 7. Everything was shaping up for him to be a major piece in the offense in Week 8 against Kansas City, but Harvey injured his knee in practice and missed the contest. So what is his status for Week 9 and beyond? Here is the latest:

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

 

RJ Harvey Injury Update for Fantasy Football

Fantasy managers will not be seeing or using Harvey anytime soon. He was placed on the short-term injured reserve last week after he was initially injured, meaning he cannot play in Denver’s next four games.

Harvey missed the Kansas City tilt (which Denver won in exciting fashion) and will also miss games against Carolina, Las Vegas, and Pittsburgh. Denver has a bye sandwiched in the middle of that as well, so Harvey will not be allowed on a field until Week 13 against Miami – if he is healthy enough to suit up.

Denver has been guarded with information regarding Harvey’s knee injury. The Broncos did not announce which knee Harvey hurt, or what the exact injury even is. So the four-week timetable can lead us to believe his knee is sprained or strained and nothing is torn, but we really have no idea, which makes what his return date is sketchy.

The one thing we know is that Harvey is not going to miss the remainder of the season, or else Denver would have placed him on the season-ending injured reserve rather than the short-term one.

 

RJ Harvey Fantasy Football Outlook

Harvey was splitting time in the Broncos backfield with veteran J.K. Dobbins, playing primarily on passing downs, while rookie speedster Jonah Coleman was taking some touches and time away from Harvey as well. This was part of the reason for Harvey’s slow start.

Now the problem is that Harvey’s role might be reduced even more with Coleman’s emergence this past Sunday, when he rolled up 41 rushing yards, 63 receiving yards, and a touchdown in Denver’s heart-stopping victory over Kansas City. Coleman showed that he has a similar skill set to what Harvey brings to the table.

Because Dobbins has an injury-prone past and Coleman is an unproven commodity, the jury is out on how this running back rotation will pan out. I would not give up on Harvey yet, though. Stash him on your team’s injured list and wait for him to return in Week 13 and see what the landscape is before you make any final decision on him.

If you need a running back this week on the waiver wire, here are a couple quick options:

Mike Washington Jr., Las Vegas Raiders

I do not think Ashton Jeanty is the biggest bust of the past 20 years like Rex Ryan proclaimed, but Mike Washington Jr. is getting more rushing attempts, touches, and snaps than Jeanty is, especially down by the goal line where the fantasy points are the most important.

Seth McGowan, Indianapolis Colts

A seventh-round rookie is not normally the prototype for who fantasy managers want to pick up on waiver wires, but if Indianapolis’ rebuilding plan includes trading top tailback Jonathan Taylor before the deadline, Seth McGowan steps in as Indy’s RB1. That would make him extremely valuable, even if the Colts turn out to be the worst team in the NFL.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 9?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Start?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DST
Rookies
1.
 
 
2.
 
 
3.
 
 
4.
 
 
5.
 
 
6.
 
 
7.
 
 
8.
 
 
9.
 
 
10.
 
 
11.
 
 
12.
 
 
13.
 
 
14.
 
 
15.
 
 
16.
 
 
17.
 
 
18.
 
 
19.
 
 
20.
 
 
21.
 
 
22.
 
 
23.
 
 
24.
 
 
25.
 
 
26.
 
 
27.
 
 
28.
 
 
29.
 
 
30.
 
 

 

Week 9 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Jonah Coleman, J.K. Dobbins, Mike Washington Jr. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 9.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 9 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 9 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the results and recommendations.

 

Popular Week 9 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 9 for Jonah Coleman, J.K. Dobbins, Mike Washington Jr.:

Jonah Coleman
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jonah Coleman
vs
Chase Brown
Jonah Coleman
vs
Brock Bowers
Jonah Coleman
vs
Chris Olave
Jonah Coleman
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jonah Coleman
vs
Drake London
Jonah Coleman
vs
Malik Nabers
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tee Higgins
Jonah Coleman
vs
Bucky Irving
Jonah Coleman
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kyren Williams
Jonah Coleman
vs
Mike Evans
Jonah Coleman
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jonah Coleman
vs
Luther Burden III
Jonah Coleman
vs
Javonte Williams
Jonah Coleman
vs
James Cook III
Jonah Coleman
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jonah Coleman
vs
Nico Collins
Jonah Coleman
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jonah Coleman
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jonah Coleman
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jonah Coleman
vs
Parker Washington
Jonah Coleman
vs
Puka Nacua
Jonah Coleman
vs
Christian Watson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jonah Coleman
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jonah Coleman
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jonah Coleman
vs
George Kittle
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jonah Coleman
vs
Matthew Golden
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jonah Coleman
vs
Rashee Rice
Jonah Coleman
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jameson Williams
Jonah Coleman
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Jonah Coleman
vs
George Pickens
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jonah Coleman
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Sam Laporta
Jonah Coleman
vs
Colston Loveland
Jonah Coleman
vs
Isaiah Likely
Jonah Coleman
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jonah Coleman
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jonah Coleman
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jonah Coleman
vs
DJ Moore
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jalen Coker
Jonah Coleman
vs
Trey McBride
Jonah Coleman
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jonah Coleman
vs
Derrick Henry
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jonah Coleman
vs
Malik Washington
Jonah Coleman
vs
Rachaad White
Jonah Coleman
vs
Michael Wilson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Zay Flowers
Jonah Coleman
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tre Tucker
Jonah Coleman
vs
Blake Corum
Jonah Coleman
vs
Braelon Allen
Jonah Coleman
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jonah Coleman
vs
Caleb Douglas
Jonah Coleman
vs
Keenan Allen
Jonah Coleman
vs
David Montgomery
Jonah Coleman
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Woody Marks
Jonah Coleman
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tyler Warren
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jonah Coleman
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jonah Coleman
vs
Dylan Sampson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jordan Mason
Jonah Coleman
vs
Breece Hall
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jonah Coleman
vs
Devin Singletary
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kimani Vidal
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kaelon Black
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jadarian Price
Jonah Coleman
vs
Austin Ekeler
Jonah Coleman
vs
Samaje Perine
Jonah Coleman
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Emmett Johnson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Justice Hill
Jonah Coleman
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Alvin Kamara
Jonah Coleman
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Jonah Coleman
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jonah Coleman
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tyler Goodson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Seth McGowan
Jonah Coleman
vs
Bam Knight
Jonah Coleman
vs
Ty Johnson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jaylen Wright
Jonah Coleman
vs
Corey Kiner
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kendre Miller
Jonah Coleman
vs
Sione Vaki
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Michael Mayer
J.K. Dobbins
vs
AJ Barner
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Antonio Williams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Cooper Kupp
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Cade Otton
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Devaughn Vele
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Quentin Johnston
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Demario Douglas
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kimani Vidal
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Devin Singletary
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kaelon Black
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Khalil Shakir
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jadarian Price
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Dalton Schultz
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Mason Taylor
J.K. Dobbins
vs
A.J. Brown
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chris Bell
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jordyn Tyson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Austin Ekeler
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Devonta Smith
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Eli Raridon
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Samaje Perine
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kyle Monangai
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Darren Waller
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Juwan Johnson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Courtland Sutton
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Xavier Worthy
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Breece Hall
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Emmett Johnson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyler Higbee
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Justice Hill
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Hunter Henry
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kalif Raymond
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jordan Addison
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chig Okonkwo
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Keon Coleman
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ryan Flournoy
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Alvin Kamara
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Greg Dulcich
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Adonai Mitchell
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jakobi Meyers
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Treylon Burks
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Brenton Strange
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Elijah Mitchell
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Dalton Kincaid
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Terrance Ferguson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jordan Mason
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Keaton Mitchell
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Dylan Sampson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Mike Gesicki
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Malachi Fields
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Dallas Goedert
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Mark Andrews
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Travis Kelce
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Evan Engram
J.K. Dobbins
vs
KC Concepcion
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyler Goodson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Emeka Egbuka
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Seth McGowan
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Omarion Hampton
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Bam Knight
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Josh Downs
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Colby Parkinson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kenneth Walker III
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Bijan Robinson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Christian McCaffrey
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Javonte Williams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kyren Williams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Bucky Irving
J.K. Dobbins
vs
D'Andre Swift
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chuba Hubbard
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chase Brown
J.K. Dobbins
vs
James Cook III
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Josh Jacobs
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Saquon Barkley
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jonathan Taylor
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ollie Gordon II
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Quinshon Judkins
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Cam Skattebo
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ashton Jeanty
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Derrick Henry
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rachaad White
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Blake Corum
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Braelon Allen
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Zach Charbonnet
J.K. Dobbins
vs
David Montgomery
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Woody Marks
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Denzel Boston
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Rome Odunze
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Woody Marks
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
David Montgomery
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Josh Downs
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Keenan Allen
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Omarion Hampton
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Caleb Douglas
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
KC Concepcion
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Braelon Allen
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Dallas Goedert
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Blake Corum
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Mike Gesicki
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Tre Tucker
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Dylan Sampson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Ladd McConkey
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jordan Mason
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Zay Flowers
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Michael Wilson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Rachaad White
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Malik Washington
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Greg Dulcich
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Derrick Henry
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jordan Addison
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Trey McBride
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jalen Coker
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Tyler Higbee
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
DJ Moore
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Breece Hall
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Cam Skattebo
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Xavier Worthy
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Stefon Diggs
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Kyle Monangai
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Devonta Smith
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
A.J. Brown
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Dalton Schultz
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
George Pickens
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Khalil Shakir
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Devin Singletary
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Bijan Robinson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Javonte Williams
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Kyren Williams
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Bucky Irving
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
D'Andre Swift
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Chase Brown
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
James Cook III
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Josh Jacobs
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Saquon Barkley
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Kimani Vidal
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Kaelon Black
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jadarian Price
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Austin Ekeler
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Samaje Perine
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Emmett Johnson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Justice Hill
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Alvin Kamara
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
MarShawn Lloyd

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Early Week 9 Tight End Rankings
Early Week 9 Wide Receiver Rankings
Early Week 9 Running Back Rankings
Early Week 9 Rankings: All Positions


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Patrick Kane

Facing Multi-Game Absence
Draymond Green

Tossed in Third Quarter Against Phoenix
Josh Morrissey

Could Return Sunday
Jordan Goodwin

Exits with Calf Injury
Caleb Williams

Shines in Convincing Win
D'Andre Swift

Stays Hot Despite Inefficient Outing
Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Delivers Another Huge Effort in Loss
Evan Carter

to Miss Start of 2027 Season After Hip Surgery
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Wins Second Gold Glove Award
Kenley Jansen

Tigers Decline 2027 Option on Kenley Jansen
Trevor Rogers

Orioles Extend Qualifying Offer to Trevor Rogers
Randy Arozarena

Mariners Extend Qualifying Offer to Randy Arozarena
Max Christie

Exits Monday's Game with Hip Injury
Collin Murray-Boyles

Joins Starting Lineup Monday
David Bednar

Yankees Extend Qualifying Offer to David Bednar
Derrick Jones Jr.

Sidelined Against the Raptors
Jakob Poeltl

Sidelined for Second Straight Game
Scottie Barnes

Good to Go Monday
Trevor Megill

Brewers Expected to Listen to Trade Offers on Trevor Megill
George Pickens

Could be Traded at Deadline
William Contreras

Brewers Exercise William Contreras' 2027 Option
Max Strus

Set to Make Clippers Debut Monday
Bhayshul Tuten

Misses Monday's Practice With Multiple Injuries
Brandon Williams

Won't Suit Up Versus Phoenix
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Want Tarik Skubal "Badly"
Alpha Diallo

Cleared to Play Monday
Clint Capela

Downgraded to Out Monday
Reed Sheppard

Returns Monday Without Minutes Restriction
Kyrie Irving

Downgraded to Out Versus the Kings
Dejounte Murray

Set to Miss Third Straight Game
Jadarian Price

Officially Active Against Bears on Monday
Zach Charbonnet

Active vs. Bears on Monday Night
Jalen Johnson

Hawks Forward Jalen Johnson Is Out Vs. Pacers
Braden Smith

Gets Start For Pacers
Matthew Stafford

Dealing With Some Elbow Soreness
Evan Rodrigues

Sits Out Practice Due to Illness
Dawson Mercer

Dealing With Upper-Body Injury
A.J. Greer

Moved to Injured Reserve
Rui Hachimura

Out of Action on Monday
Logan O'Connor

Available Against Blackhawks
Evgeni Malkin

Misses Practice With Lower-Body Injury
Jacob Markstrom

Back in Action Monday
Bowen Byram

Remains Out Monday
Draymond Green

Set to Return Monday
Jeremiyah Love

has New Ankle Injury
Gardner Minshew II

Named Cardinals' Starting QB After Win Over Cowboys
Stephen Curry

Active on Monday
Jadarian Price

Seahawks Officially Activate Jadarian Price Ahead of Monday Night Football
Trey Murphy III

Set to Suit Up Monday
David Montgomery

Making Progress, But Return Not Imminent
Paul George

Sidelined Against Houston
Lamar Jackson

Likely to Miss Rest of Season With Thumb Injury
Christian Watson

"Doing Great" in Recovery From Broken Rib
Micah Parsons

Expected to Return to Practice This Week
Brandon Aiyuk

Close to Hiring New Reps in Bid to Return to NFL
Josh Jacobs

Expected to Remain With Packers Amid NFL Investigation
Daniel Jones

to Remain Colts' Starting Quarterback
Emeka Egbuka

Could Return in Week 9
Travis Etienne Jr.

Could Return to Practice This Week
Breece Hall

Ready to Return to the Field
Claude Giroux

Notches Two Points Sunday
Cutter Gauthier

Nets Hat Trick in Comeback Win
Logan Cooley

Remains Hot in Front of Goal
Maxim Shabanov

Pots Another Goal Sunday
Evan Bouchard

Tallies Three Points Against Rangers
Logan Stankoven

Racks Up Three Points in Big Win
Pyotr Kochetkov

Wins 10th Consecutive Start
Drew Rasmussen

Rays Exercise 2027 Option on Drew Rasmussen
Matthew Wood

Moves to Seattle
Shane Wright

Predators Acquire Shane Wright From Kraken
Kailer Yamamoto

Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury
Ryan Pulock

Faces Multi-Week Absence
Pavel Mintyukov

Available Against Senators
Nick Martinez

Declines his 2027 Mutual Option With Rays
Tatsuya Imai

Not Opting Out of his Deal With Astros
Ozzie Albies

Braves Exercise Ozzie Albies' 2027 Option
Sonny Gray

Declines his Mutual 2027 Option
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Exercise Sandy Alcantara's 2027 Option
Caleb Durbin

Undergoes Surgery on his Finger
Bo Bichette

Exercises his 2027 Player Option
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Braves Pick Up the 2027 Option for Ronald Acuna Jr.
William Contreras

Named World Series MVP
Michael King

Declines his Player Option
Jacob Misiorowski

Removed From Game 5 With Calf Cramp
Matthieu Pavon

Searching for a Much-Needed Breakthrough in Mexico
Andrew Novak

Looking to Make Another Run in Mexico
Billy Horschel

Hoping to Carry Momentum Into Mexico
Rasmus Hojgaard

in Search of Form at This Week's Mexico Open
Emiliano Grillo

Hoping to Get Back on Track in Mexico
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

a Risky Play at Vidanta
Tom Kim

an Intriguing Start at Mexico Open Debut
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Early Week 9 Quarterback Rankings
Early Week 9 Tight End Rankings
Early Week 9 Wide Receiver Rankings
Early Week 9 Running Back Rankings