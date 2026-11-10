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When Is Mike Evans Coming Back - Week 10 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

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Mike Evans - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Picks

When is Mike Evans coming back? Will Mike Evans play again this season? Read about Mike Evans's return date and injury updates for 2026.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans joined the Niners after 12 outstanding seasons in Tampa Bay. He produced over 1,000 receiving yards in 11 straight seasons before falling short last year while only playing eight games due to injury. The 49ers hoped he could bounce back with a healthy season in San Francisco, but that has not been the case.

Evans showed some good upside when healthy early in the year, but he has missed the last two games for the team, even though there was a bye week in between.

When is Evans coming back? Will he miss most of the season? Let's dive in!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

 

Mike Evans Injury Update for Fantasy Football

Evans was playing through fractured and strained ribs since a Week 3 matchup with the Cardinals, and he started dealing with Achilles soreness in preparation for Week 6's matchup with the Commanders as well. He played against Washington but left the game early with what coach Kyle Shanahan called "right Achilles tendinitis."

He did not practice before the team's Week 7 game with the Falcons and was ruled out. The team had a Week 8 bye, but even after that, he was not able to return to practice, forcing him to miss Week 9's matchup with the Raiders as well.

As the 49ers prepare for a Week 10 matchup with the Cowboys, Evans is still not on track to return:

Evans still has a few days to get back to the field in time to play against Dallas, but things are trending in the wrong direction, and Achilles tendinitis can be an injury that takes a while to fully recover from and then ramp back up to full speed.

He hasn't been ruled out for any specific length of time, but it looks unlikely that he'll be ready for Week 10, and possibly even longer.

 

Mike Evans Fantasy Football Outlook

When he was healthy, Evans served as the 49ers' top receiver, catching 27 of his 39 targets for 420 yards and three touchdowns. He remained a great option in the red zone, as he has been throughout his career, and he quickly developed good chemistry with Brock Purdy in the 49ers' productive offense.

If he is able to return and get back to near 100%, he is a regular weekly starter in standard-sized leagues, and at this point, he's worth holding if possible.

While he has been out, Jordan Watkins has stepped into a much bigger role and had a breakout game in Week 9 against the Raiders. Even if Samuel returns this week, Evans' absence would be enough to make Watkins a great value play. He's one of the top waiver wire options for Week 10's soft matchup with the Cowboys, and he could remain viable for as long as Evans is out. If you have Evans, Watkins is a solid handcuff replacement until Evans is ready to return.

 

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Week 10 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel Sr., Jordan Watkins, Brandin Cooks, George Kittle. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 10.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 10 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 10 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 10 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 10 for Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel Sr., Jordan Watkins, Brandin Cooks, George Kittle:

Jordan Watkins
vs
Tory Horton
Jordan Watkins
vs
Darnell Mooney
Jordan Watkins
vs
Charlie Kolar
Jordan Watkins
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Jordan Watkins
vs
Khalil Herbert
Jordan Watkins
vs
Kaytron Allen
Jordan Watkins
vs
Tank Dell
Jordan Watkins
vs
Jake Ferguson
Jordan Watkins
vs
Jalen Nailor
Jordan Watkins
vs
Josh Cameron
Jordan Watkins
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Jordan Watkins
vs
Devin DuVernay
Jordan Watkins
vs
Davis Allen
Jordan Watkins
vs
Elijah Higgins
Jordan Watkins
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jordan Watkins
vs
Drew Sample
Jordan Watkins
vs
Tommy Tremble
Jordan Watkins
vs
Foster Moreau
Jordan Watkins
vs
Noah Gray
Jordan Watkins
vs
Tez Johnson
Jordan Watkins
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Jordan Watkins
vs
John Metchie III
Jordan Watkins
vs
Kevin Coleman Jr.
Jordan Watkins
vs
Nate Boerkircher
Jordan Watkins
vs
Noah Fant
Jordan Watkins
vs
Jack Bech
Jordan Watkins
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Jordan Watkins
vs
Isaiah Williams
Jordan Watkins
vs
Kyle Williams
Jordan Watkins
vs
Evan Hull
Jordan Watkins
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Jordan Watkins
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Jordan Watkins
vs
Sione Vaki
Jordan Watkins
vs
Travis Hunter
Jordan Watkins
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Jordan Watkins
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Jordan Watkins
vs
Rashod Bateman
Jordan Watkins
vs
Marquise Brown
Jordan Watkins
vs
Reggie Virgil
Jordan Watkins
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jordan Watkins
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jordan Watkins
vs
Dawson Knox
Jordan Watkins
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Jordan Watkins
vs
Jacob Cowing
Jordan Watkins
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Jordan Watkins
vs
Theo Johnson
Jordan Watkins
vs
Ted Hurst
Jordan Watkins
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Jordan Watkins
vs
Colby Parkinson
Jordan Watkins
vs
Sam Roush
Jordan Watkins
vs
Savion Williams
Jordan Watkins
vs
Jordan Whittington
Jordan Watkins
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Jordan Watkins
vs
DJ Giddens
Jordan Watkins
vs
Evan Engram
Jordan Watkins
vs
Josh Cuevas
Jordan Watkins
vs
Mark Andrews
Jordan Watkins
vs
George Holani
Jordan Watkins
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Jordan Watkins
vs
Simi Fehoko
Jordan Watkins
vs
Efton Chism III
Jordan Watkins
vs
Will Kacmarek
Jordan Watkins
vs
Ty Johnson
Jordan Watkins
vs
Brock Wright
Jordan Watkins
vs
Jahan Dotson
Jordan Watkins
vs
Mitchell Evans
Jordan Watkins
vs
Tre Harris
Jordan Watkins
vs
Tutu Atwell
Jordan Watkins
vs
Jonathan Mingo
Jordan Watkins
vs
Mark Redman
Jordan Watkins
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jordan Watkins
vs
Puka Nacua
Jordan Watkins
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jordan Watkins
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jordan Watkins
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jordan Watkins
vs
Malik Nabers
Jordan Watkins
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jordan Watkins
vs
Chris Olave
Jordan Watkins
vs
Tee Higgins
Jordan Watkins
vs
Drake London
Jordan Watkins
vs
Luther Burden III
Jordan Watkins
vs
Nico Collins
Jordan Watkins
vs
Christian Watson
Jordan Watkins
vs
Matthew Golden
Jordan Watkins
vs
Parker Washington
Jordan Watkins
vs
Rashee Rice
Jordan Watkins
vs
Jameson Williams
Jordan Watkins
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jordan Watkins
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jordan Watkins
vs
Jalen Coker
Jordan Watkins
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jordan Watkins
vs
Michael Wilson
Jordan Watkins
vs
Tre Tucker
Jordan Watkins
vs
DJ Moore
Jordan Watkins
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Jordan Watkins
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Jordan Watkins
vs
Zay Flowers
Jordan Watkins
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jordan Watkins
vs
Malik Washington
Jordan Watkins
vs
Denzel Boston
Brandin Cooks
vs
Quentin Johnston
Brandin Cooks
vs
Seth McGowan
Brandin Cooks
vs
Roschon Johnson
Brandin Cooks
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Brandin Cooks
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Brandin Cooks
vs
Kalif Raymond
Brandin Cooks
vs
Cooper Kupp
Brandin Cooks
vs
Malachi Fields
Brandin Cooks
vs
Chris Bell
Brandin Cooks
vs
Tyler Goodson
Brandin Cooks
vs
Justice Hill
Brandin Cooks
vs
Corey Kiner
Brandin Cooks
vs
Keon Coleman
Brandin Cooks
vs
Darius Cooper
Brandin Cooks
vs
Darren Waller
Brandin Cooks
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Brandin Cooks
vs
Samaje Perine
Brandin Cooks
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Brandin Cooks
vs
Kaelon Black
Brandin Cooks
vs
Jonathan Mingo
Brandin Cooks
vs
Kimani Vidal
Brandin Cooks
vs
Tre Harris
Brandin Cooks
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Brandin Cooks
vs
Jahan Dotson
Brandin Cooks
vs
Mason Taylor
Brandin Cooks
vs
Ty Johnson
Brandin Cooks
vs
Emmett Johnson
Brandin Cooks
vs
Efton Chism III
Brandin Cooks
vs
Hunter Henry
Brandin Cooks
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Brandin Cooks
vs
Cade Otton
Brandin Cooks
vs
Mark Andrews
Brandin Cooks
vs
AJ Barner
Brandin Cooks
vs
Evan Engram
Brandin Cooks
vs
Audric Estime
Brandin Cooks
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Brandin Cooks
vs
Courtland Sutton
Brandin Cooks
vs
Savion Williams
Brandin Cooks
vs
Michael Mayer
Brandin Cooks
vs
Colby Parkinson
Brandin Cooks
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Brandin Cooks
vs
Ted Hurst
Brandin Cooks
vs
Eli Raridon
Brandin Cooks
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Brandin Cooks
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Brandin Cooks
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Brandin Cooks
vs
Austin Ekeler
Brandin Cooks
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Brandin Cooks
vs
Mack Hollins
Brandin Cooks
vs
Reggie Virgil
Brandin Cooks
vs
Juwan Johnson
Brandin Cooks
vs
Rashod Bateman
Brandin Cooks
vs
Devaughn Vele
Brandin Cooks
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Brandin Cooks
vs
Xavier Worthy
Brandin Cooks
vs
Sione Vaki
Brandin Cooks
vs
Dalton Schultz
Brandin Cooks
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Brandin Cooks
vs
Demario Douglas
Brandin Cooks
vs
Kyle Williams
Brandin Cooks
vs
Khalil Shakir
Brandin Cooks
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Brandin Cooks
vs
Makai Lemon
Brandin Cooks
vs
Noah Fant
Brandin Cooks
vs
Tyler Higbee
Brandin Cooks
vs
Kevin Coleman Jr.
Brandin Cooks
vs
Omarion Hampton
Brandin Cooks
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Brandin Cooks
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Brandin Cooks
vs
Noah Gray
Brandin Cooks
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Brandin Cooks
vs
Puka Nacua
Brandin Cooks
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Brandin Cooks
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Brandin Cooks
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Brandin Cooks
vs
Malik Nabers
Brandin Cooks
vs
Justin Jefferson
Brandin Cooks
vs
Chris Olave
Brandin Cooks
vs
Tee Higgins
Brandin Cooks
vs
Drake London
Brandin Cooks
vs
Luther Burden III
Brandin Cooks
vs
Nico Collins
Brandin Cooks
vs
Christian Watson
Brandin Cooks
vs
Matthew Golden
Brandin Cooks
vs
Parker Washington
Brandin Cooks
vs
Rashee Rice
Brandin Cooks
vs
Jameson Williams
Brandin Cooks
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Brandin Cooks
vs
Stefon Diggs
Brandin Cooks
vs
Jalen Coker
Brandin Cooks
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Brandin Cooks
vs
Michael Wilson
Brandin Cooks
vs
Tre Tucker
Brandin Cooks
vs
DJ Moore
Brandin Cooks
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Brandin Cooks
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Brandin Cooks
vs
Zay Flowers
Brandin Cooks
vs
Ladd McConkey
Brandin Cooks
vs
Malik Washington
Brandin Cooks
vs
Denzel Boston
George Kittle
vs
Josh Jacobs
George Kittle
vs
Matthew Golden
George Kittle
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
George Kittle
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
George Kittle
vs
Christian Watson
George Kittle
vs
Parker Washington
George Kittle
vs
Ollie Gordon II
George Kittle
vs
Rashee Rice
George Kittle
vs
Nico Collins
George Kittle
vs
Woody Marks
George Kittle
vs
Jonah Coleman
George Kittle
vs
Jameson Williams
George Kittle
vs
Bucky Irving
George Kittle
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
George Kittle
vs
Luther Burden III
George Kittle
vs
Stefon Diggs
George Kittle
vs
Drake London
George Kittle
vs
Trey McBride
George Kittle
vs
Jonathan Taylor
George Kittle
vs
Colston Loveland
George Kittle
vs
Tee Higgins
George Kittle
vs
Sam Laporta
George Kittle
vs
Chris Olave
George Kittle
vs
Saquon Barkley
George Kittle
vs
Brock Bowers
George Kittle
vs
Devin Singletary
George Kittle
vs
James Cook III
George Kittle
vs
Jalen Coker
George Kittle
vs
Chuba Hubbard
George Kittle
vs
Isaiah Likely
George Kittle
vs
Justin Jefferson
George Kittle
vs
Jaylen Waddle
George Kittle
vs
D'Andre Swift
George Kittle
vs
Tyler Warren
George Kittle
vs
Malik Nabers
George Kittle
vs
Michael Wilson
George Kittle
vs
Chase Brown
George Kittle
vs
Quinshon Judkins
George Kittle
vs
Kyren Williams
George Kittle
vs
Tre Tucker
George Kittle
vs
Javonte Williams
George Kittle
vs
Derrick Henry
George Kittle
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
George Kittle
vs
DJ Moore
George Kittle
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
George Kittle
vs
Rachaad White
George Kittle
vs
CeeDee Lamb
George Kittle
vs
Ryan Flournoy
George Kittle
vs
Puka Nacua
George Kittle
vs
Jadarian Price
George Kittle
vs
Bijan Robinson
George Kittle
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
George Kittle
vs
Christian McCaffrey
George Kittle
vs
Zay Flowers
George Kittle
vs
Kenneth Walker III
George Kittle
vs
Ashton Jeanty
George Kittle
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
George Kittle
vs
Ladd McConkey
George Kittle
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
George Kittle
vs
Travis Kelce
George Kittle
vs
Malik Washington
George Kittle
vs
Blake Corum
George Kittle
vs
Breece Hall
George Kittle
vs
Denzel Boston
George Kittle
vs
Alvin Kamara
George Kittle
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
George Kittle
vs
Tyler Allgeier
George Kittle
vs
Zach Charbonnet
George Kittle
vs
Emeka Egbuka
George Kittle
vs
Rome Odunze
George Kittle
vs
Tucker Kraft
George Kittle
vs
T.J. Hockenson
George Kittle
vs
Dalton Kincaid
George Kittle
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
George Kittle
vs
Dallas Goedert
George Kittle
vs
Chig Okonkwo
George Kittle
vs
Brenton Strange
George Kittle
vs
Greg Dulcich
George Kittle
vs
Mike Gesicki
George Kittle
vs
Tyler Higbee
George Kittle
vs
Dalton Schultz
George Kittle
vs
Juwan Johnson
George Kittle
vs
Eli Raridon
George Kittle
vs
Michael Mayer
George Kittle
vs
AJ Barner
George Kittle
vs
Cade Otton
George Kittle
vs
Hunter Henry
George Kittle
vs
Mason Taylor
George Kittle
vs
Darren Waller
George Kittle
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
George Kittle
vs
Mark Andrews
George Kittle
vs
Evan Engram
George Kittle
vs
Colby Parkinson
George Kittle
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
George Kittle
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
George Kittle
vs
Noah Fant
George Kittle
vs
Noah Gray
George Kittle
vs
Tommy Tremble
George Kittle
vs
Davis Allen
George Kittle
vs
Charlie Kolar

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