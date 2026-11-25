When is Jeremiyah Love coming back? Will Jeremiyah Love play again this season? Read about Jeremiyah Love's return date and injury updates for 2026.
Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) will miss Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders. Dec. 6 against the Philadelphia Eagles is his earliest chance to return.
Arizona has a Week 14 bye, so if Love misses Philadelphia, his next opportunity would come against the New York Jets on Dec. 20.
I'd keep Love in an injured reserve spot for the stretch run. If your league uses Week 15 as its first playoff round, plan for that game without counting on him. Philadelphia is the only game left in which he can help a team that still needs wins to qualify.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Jeremiyah Love Injury Update for Fantasy Football
Love hurt his right ankle against the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 1, his first game back after missing two games with a different ankle injury. He rushed nine times for 23 yards before leaving. Arizona put him on injured reserve Nov. 3, and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported a four- to five-week recovery timetable for the high ankle sprain.
Love has already missed games against the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, and Kansas City Chiefs. Washington is the last game he has to miss, and the Eagles game falls within Rapoport's initial timetable. Head coach Mike LaFleur said Monday that Arizona was still evaluating Love's status, per PHNX's Bo Brack. The Cardinals have yet to give him a return date.
The missed time makes Love a difficult stash in a shallow league without an injured reserve slot. If you need wins over the next three weeks, I'd use a short bench on someone who can help in Week 12 and during Arizona's bye. A team with a playoff spot in hand can afford to hold Love through both dates.
Ian Rapoport reports that Jeremiyah Love faces a four- to five-week absence with a high ankle sprain.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 3, 2026
Jeremiyah Love Fantasy Football Outlook
Arizona gave Love 21 carries and five catches against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 3. He finished with 109 scrimmage yards and a receiving touchdown. He had no more than 14 carries in any other game and caught just six passes across his other five appearances. That makes the 49ers game a better case for holding Love than for projecting him straight back into an RB2 role.
4️⃣ is really like that
📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/iSUtbmJ3m8
— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 27, 2026
Tyler Allgeier got 17 carries against Seattle when Bam Knight was out. He gained 46 yards and picked up no additional yardage on two catches. With Knight back, they split the carries evenly against both Los Angeles and Kansas City.
Allgeier started against the Chiefs, and Knight still gained 45 yards from scrimmage to Allgeier's 23. Arizona has scored 16 points in those three games without Love, which leaves little room for both backs to produce on a split workload.
I'd bench both against Washington in most 12-team leagues. The Commanders held Cincinnati to 31 rushing yards Monday, though Chase Brown and Samaje Perine combined for nine catches and 101 receiving yards. Knight's one catch for 10 yards was the only reception by an Arizona running back against Kansas City. I'd lean Knight for a deeper PPR flex. Allgeier would move ahead of him if Knight is unavailable, given how much of the work he handled against Seattle.
Philadelphia just held the Pittsburgh Steelers to 73 rushing yards and no rushing touchdowns. I'd sit Love in most 12-team leagues if he returns against the Eagles and use that game to see how Arizona divides the backfield. A lead share of the carries and some of the receiving work would put him in play as a Week 15 flex.
The Jets entered Week 11 ranked 30th in rushing yards allowed per game. If the Jets game is his first one back, I'd lean toward a player with an established workload before committing a playoff spot to Love.
Who Should I Start Tool
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Week 12 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Bam Knight, Tyler Allgeier. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 12.
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Popular Week 12 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 12 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 12 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
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