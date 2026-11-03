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When Is Jacory Croskey-Merritt Coming Back - Week 9 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

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Jacory Croskey-Merritt - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers

When is Jacory Croskey-Merritt coming back? Will Jacory Croskey-Merritt play again this season? Read about Jacory Croskey-Merritt's return date and injury updates for 2026.

Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt seemed to be working into the top spot in his team's backfield and growing into a solid fantasy producer. The Commanders got Jayden Daniels back from injury, and it was showing some potential momentum coming into the middle of the season.

However, Croskey-Merritt's season was derailed in Week 5, when he aggravated a groin injury and was placed on IR.

When is Croskey-Merritt coming back? Will he miss most of the season? Let's dive in!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

 

Jacory Croskey-Merritt Injury Update for Fantasy Football

Croskey-Merritt has been dealing with a groin injury since near the end of training camp, when he initially pulled up while running a route on Monday, August 24. He was limited in practice due to the injury almost every week of the season, but wasn't forced to miss any games until aggravating the injury in Week 5.

In the Commanders' Week 5 tie with the Giants, "Bill" posted his best output of the season, rushing 11 times for 82 yards and a touchdown. However, in the buildup to Week 6, Croskey-Merritt wasn't able to practice and ultimately landed on IR.

With the Commanders' bye in Week 7, Croskey-Merritt will miss at least Week 9 and Week 10, since the IR minimum is four games, not just four weeks. He'll be first eligible to return in Week 11, when the Commanders host the Bengals on Monday Night Football. There is no guarantee that he'll be ready to return at that point, and the team has not given any updates on his status.

Croskey-Merritt could return to a very involved role when he does get back, but he will miss at least the next three weeks.

 

Jacory Croskey-Merritt Fantasy Football Outlook

While Croskey-Merritt is out, Rachaad White is carrying the load in the backfield. He was expected to share time with Jeremy McNichols (foot), but McNichols was hurt in his first game of the season and is expected to miss months.

White is an interesting option for as long as Croskey-Merritt is out, but when Bill gets back to action, he should resume his role as lead back.

At this point, Croskey-Merritt is worth holding if possible in most formats. He has not been ruled out for the season and could return as soon as Week 11 to a prominent role in the backfield.

White will have very good value until Croskey-Merritt returns, with Austin Ekeler still in a very minimal role since rejoining the team.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 9?

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Week 9 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Rachaad White, Austin Ekeler, Treylon Burks, Antonio Williams. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 9.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 9 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 9 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 9 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 9 for Rachaad White, Austin Ekeler, Treylon Burks, Antonio Williams:

Rachaad White
vs
Malik Washington
Rachaad White
vs
Michael Wilson
Rachaad White
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Rachaad White
vs
Zay Flowers
Rachaad White
vs
Derrick Henry
Rachaad White
vs
Ladd McConkey
Rachaad White
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Rachaad White
vs
Tre Tucker
Rachaad White
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Blake Corum
Rachaad White
vs
Trey McBride
Rachaad White
vs
Braelon Allen
Rachaad White
vs
Jalen Coker
Rachaad White
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Rachaad White
vs
DJ Moore
Rachaad White
vs
Tucker Kraft
Rachaad White
vs
Cam Skattebo
Rachaad White
vs
Caleb Douglas
Rachaad White
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Rachaad White
vs
Keenan Allen
Rachaad White
vs
Stefon Diggs
Rachaad White
vs
David Montgomery
Rachaad White
vs
Isaiah Likely
Rachaad White
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Colston Loveland
Rachaad White
vs
Woody Marks
Rachaad White
vs
Sam Laporta
Rachaad White
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Rachaad White
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Rachaad White
vs
Tyler Warren
Rachaad White
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Rachaad White
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
George Pickens
Rachaad White
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Rachaad White
vs
Denzel Boston
Rachaad White
vs
Jameson Williams
Rachaad White
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Rachaad White
vs
Garrett Wilson
Rachaad White
vs
Rome Odunze
Rachaad White
vs
Rashee Rice
Rachaad White
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Rachaad White
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Rachaad White
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Rachaad White
vs
Matthew Golden
Rachaad White
vs
Josh Downs
Rachaad White
vs
George Kittle
Rachaad White
vs
Omarion Hampton
Rachaad White
vs
Saquon Barkley
Rachaad White
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Rachaad White
vs
Christian Watson
Rachaad White
vs
KC Concepcion
Rachaad White
vs
Parker Washington
Rachaad White
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Rachaad White
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Rachaad White
vs
Bijan Robinson
Rachaad White
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Rachaad White
vs
Javonte Williams
Rachaad White
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Rachaad White
vs
Kyren Williams
Rachaad White
vs
Bucky Irving
Rachaad White
vs
D'Andre Swift
Rachaad White
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Rachaad White
vs
Jonah Coleman
Rachaad White
vs
Chase Brown
Rachaad White
vs
James Cook III
Rachaad White
vs
Josh Jacobs
Rachaad White
vs
Dylan Sampson
Rachaad White
vs
Jordan Mason
Rachaad White
vs
Breece Hall
Rachaad White
vs
Kyle Monangai
Rachaad White
vs
Devin Singletary
Rachaad White
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Rachaad White
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Rachaad White
vs
Kimani Vidal
Austin Ekeler
vs
Chris Bell
Austin Ekeler
vs
Eli Raridon
Austin Ekeler
vs
Mason Taylor
Austin Ekeler
vs
Samaje Perine
Austin Ekeler
vs
Jadarian Price
Austin Ekeler
vs
Darren Waller
Austin Ekeler
vs
Kaelon Black
Austin Ekeler
vs
Courtland Sutton
Austin Ekeler
vs
Kimani Vidal
Austin Ekeler
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Austin Ekeler
vs
Quentin Johnston
Austin Ekeler
vs
Emmett Johnson
Austin Ekeler
vs
Cade Otton
Austin Ekeler
vs
Justice Hill
Austin Ekeler
vs
Cooper Kupp
Austin Ekeler
vs
Kalif Raymond
Austin Ekeler
vs
AJ Barner
Austin Ekeler
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Austin Ekeler
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Austin Ekeler
vs
Keon Coleman
Austin Ekeler
vs
Michael Mayer
Austin Ekeler
vs
Alvin Kamara
Austin Ekeler
vs
Antonio Williams
Austin Ekeler
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Austin Ekeler
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Austin Ekeler
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Austin Ekeler
vs
Devaughn Vele
Austin Ekeler
vs
Treylon Burks
Austin Ekeler
vs
Demario Douglas
Austin Ekeler
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Austin Ekeler
vs
Devin Singletary
Austin Ekeler
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Austin Ekeler
vs
Khalil Shakir
Austin Ekeler
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Austin Ekeler
vs
Dalton Schultz
Austin Ekeler
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Austin Ekeler
vs
A.J. Brown
Austin Ekeler
vs
Malachi Fields
Austin Ekeler
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Austin Ekeler
vs
Mark Andrews
Austin Ekeler
vs
Devonta Smith
Austin Ekeler
vs
Evan Engram
Austin Ekeler
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Austin Ekeler
vs
Tyler Goodson
Austin Ekeler
vs
Kyle Monangai
Austin Ekeler
vs
Seth McGowan
Austin Ekeler
vs
Juwan Johnson
Austin Ekeler
vs
Bam Knight
Austin Ekeler
vs
Xavier Worthy
Austin Ekeler
vs
Colby Parkinson
Austin Ekeler
vs
Breece Hall
Austin Ekeler
vs
Noah Fant
Austin Ekeler
vs
Tyler Higbee
Austin Ekeler
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Austin Ekeler
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Austin Ekeler
vs
Bijan Robinson
Austin Ekeler
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Austin Ekeler
vs
Javonte Williams
Austin Ekeler
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Austin Ekeler
vs
Kyren Williams
Austin Ekeler
vs
Bucky Irving
Austin Ekeler
vs
D'Andre Swift
Austin Ekeler
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Austin Ekeler
vs
Jonah Coleman
Austin Ekeler
vs
Chase Brown
Austin Ekeler
vs
James Cook III
Austin Ekeler
vs
Josh Jacobs
Austin Ekeler
vs
Saquon Barkley
Austin Ekeler
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Austin Ekeler
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Austin Ekeler
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Austin Ekeler
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Austin Ekeler
vs
Cam Skattebo
Austin Ekeler
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Austin Ekeler
vs
Derrick Henry
Treylon Burks
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Treylon Burks
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Treylon Burks
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Treylon Burks
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Treylon Burks
vs
Alvin Kamara
Treylon Burks
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Treylon Burks
vs
Keon Coleman
Treylon Burks
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Treylon Burks
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Treylon Burks
vs
Malachi Fields
Treylon Burks
vs
Kalif Raymond
Treylon Burks
vs
Mark Andrews
Treylon Burks
vs
Justice Hill
Treylon Burks
vs
Evan Engram
Treylon Burks
vs
Emmett Johnson
Treylon Burks
vs
Tyler Goodson
Treylon Burks
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Treylon Burks
vs
Seth McGowan
Treylon Burks
vs
Courtland Sutton
Treylon Burks
vs
Bam Knight
Treylon Burks
vs
Darren Waller
Treylon Burks
vs
Colby Parkinson
Treylon Burks
vs
Samaje Perine
Treylon Burks
vs
Noah Fant
Treylon Burks
vs
Eli Raridon
Treylon Burks
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Treylon Burks
vs
Austin Ekeler
Treylon Burks
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Treylon Burks
vs
Chris Bell
Treylon Burks
vs
Savion Williams
Treylon Burks
vs
Mason Taylor
Treylon Burks
vs
Tre Harris
Treylon Burks
vs
Jadarian Price
Treylon Burks
vs
Jahan Dotson
Treylon Burks
vs
Kaelon Black
Treylon Burks
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Treylon Burks
vs
Kimani Vidal
Treylon Burks
vs
Ty Johnson
Treylon Burks
vs
Quentin Johnston
Treylon Burks
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Treylon Burks
vs
Cade Otton
Treylon Burks
vs
Makai Lemon
Treylon Burks
vs
Cooper Kupp
Treylon Burks
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Treylon Burks
vs
AJ Barner
Treylon Burks
vs
Jaylen Wright
Treylon Burks
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Treylon Burks
vs
Kevin Coleman Jr.
Treylon Burks
vs
Michael Mayer
Treylon Burks
vs
Tory Horton
Treylon Burks
vs
Antonio Williams
Treylon Burks
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Treylon Burks
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Treylon Burks
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Treylon Burks
vs
Puka Nacua
Treylon Burks
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Treylon Burks
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Treylon Burks
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Treylon Burks
vs
Malik Nabers
Treylon Burks
vs
Chris Olave
Treylon Burks
vs
Drake London
Treylon Burks
vs
Tee Higgins
Treylon Burks
vs
Justin Jefferson
Treylon Burks
vs
Mike Evans
Treylon Burks
vs
Luther Burden III
Treylon Burks
vs
Nico Collins
Treylon Burks
vs
Parker Washington
Treylon Burks
vs
Christian Watson
Treylon Burks
vs
Matthew Golden
Treylon Burks
vs
Rashee Rice
Treylon Burks
vs
Garrett Wilson
Treylon Burks
vs
Jameson Williams
Treylon Burks
vs
George Pickens
Treylon Burks
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Treylon Burks
vs
Stefon Diggs
Antonio Williams
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Antonio Williams
vs
Michael Mayer
Antonio Williams
vs
Devaughn Vele
Antonio Williams
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Antonio Williams
vs
Demario Douglas
Antonio Williams
vs
AJ Barner
Antonio Williams
vs
Devin Singletary
Antonio Williams
vs
Cooper Kupp
Antonio Williams
vs
Khalil Shakir
Antonio Williams
vs
Cade Otton
Antonio Williams
vs
Dalton Schultz
Antonio Williams
vs
Quentin Johnston
Antonio Williams
vs
A.J. Brown
Antonio Williams
vs
Kimani Vidal
Antonio Williams
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Antonio Williams
vs
Kaelon Black
Antonio Williams
vs
Devonta Smith
Antonio Williams
vs
Jadarian Price
Antonio Williams
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Antonio Williams
vs
Mason Taylor
Antonio Williams
vs
Kyle Monangai
Antonio Williams
vs
Chris Bell
Antonio Williams
vs
Juwan Johnson
Antonio Williams
vs
Austin Ekeler
Antonio Williams
vs
Xavier Worthy
Antonio Williams
vs
Eli Raridon
Antonio Williams
vs
Breece Hall
Antonio Williams
vs
Samaje Perine
Antonio Williams
vs
Tyler Higbee
Antonio Williams
vs
Darren Waller
Antonio Williams
vs
Hunter Henry
Antonio Williams
vs
Courtland Sutton
Antonio Williams
vs
Jordan Addison
Antonio Williams
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Antonio Williams
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Antonio Williams
vs
Emmett Johnson
Antonio Williams
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Antonio Williams
vs
Justice Hill
Antonio Williams
vs
Greg Dulcich
Antonio Williams
vs
Kalif Raymond
Antonio Williams
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Antonio Williams
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Antonio Williams
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Antonio Williams
vs
Keon Coleman
Antonio Williams
vs
Brenton Strange
Antonio Williams
vs
Alvin Kamara
Antonio Williams
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Antonio Williams
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Antonio Williams
vs
Jordan Mason
Antonio Williams
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Antonio Williams
vs
Dylan Sampson
Antonio Williams
vs
Treylon Burks
Antonio Williams
vs
Mike Gesicki
Antonio Williams
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Antonio Williams
vs
Puka Nacua
Antonio Williams
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Antonio Williams
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Antonio Williams
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Antonio Williams
vs
Malik Nabers
Antonio Williams
vs
Chris Olave
Antonio Williams
vs
Drake London
Antonio Williams
vs
Tee Higgins
Antonio Williams
vs
Justin Jefferson
Antonio Williams
vs
Mike Evans
Antonio Williams
vs
Luther Burden III
Antonio Williams
vs
Nico Collins
Antonio Williams
vs
Parker Washington
Antonio Williams
vs
Christian Watson
Antonio Williams
vs
Matthew Golden
Antonio Williams
vs
Rashee Rice
Antonio Williams
vs
Garrett Wilson
Antonio Williams
vs
Jameson Williams
Antonio Williams
vs
George Pickens
Antonio Williams
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Antonio Williams
vs
Stefon Diggs

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