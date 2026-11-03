When Is Jacory Croskey-Merritt Coming Back - Week 9 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

When is Jacory Croskey-Merritt coming back? Will Jacory Croskey-Merritt play again this season? Read about Jacory Croskey-Merritt's return date and injury updates for 2026.
Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt seemed to be working into the top spot in his team's backfield and growing into a solid fantasy producer. The Commanders got Jayden Daniels back from injury, and it was showing some potential momentum coming into the middle of the season.
However, Croskey-Merritt's season was derailed in Week 5, when he aggravated a groin injury and was placed on IR.
When is Croskey-Merritt coming back? Will he miss most of the season? Let's dive in!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt Injury Update for Fantasy Football
Croskey-Merritt has been dealing with a groin injury since near the end of training camp, when he initially pulled up while running a route on Monday, August 24. He was limited in practice due to the injury almost every week of the season, but wasn't forced to miss any games until aggravating the injury in Week 5.
In the Commanders' Week 5 tie with the Giants, "Bill" posted his best output of the season, rushing 11 times for 82 yards and a touchdown. However, in the buildup to Week 6, Croskey-Merritt wasn't able to practice and ultimately landed on IR.
With the Commanders' bye in Week 7, Croskey-Merritt will miss at least Week 9 and Week 10, since the IR minimum is four games, not just four weeks. He'll be first eligible to return in Week 11, when the Commanders host the Bengals on Monday Night Football. There is no guarantee that he'll be ready to return at that point, and the team has not given any updates on his status.
Croskey-Merritt could return to a very involved role when he does get back, but he will miss at least the next three weeks.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt Fantasy Football Outlook
While Croskey-Merritt is out, Rachaad White is carrying the load in the backfield. He was expected to share time with Jeremy McNichols (foot), but McNichols was hurt in his first game of the season and is expected to miss months.
Rachaad White is a Decent Streaming Option for Week 8
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White is an interesting option for as long as Croskey-Merritt is out, but when Bill gets back to action, he should resume his role as lead back.
At this point, Croskey-Merritt is worth holding if possible in most formats. He has not been ruled out for the season and could return as soon as Week 11 to a prominent role in the backfield.
White will have very good value until Croskey-Merritt returns, with Austin Ekeler still in a very minimal role since rejoining the team.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 9 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Rachaad White, Austin Ekeler, Treylon Burks, Antonio Williams. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 9.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 9 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 9 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 9 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 9 for Rachaad White, Austin Ekeler, Treylon Burks, Antonio Williams:
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