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When Is Emeka Egbuka Coming Back - Week 9 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

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Emeka Egbuka - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Prop Picks

When is Emeka Egbuka coming back? Will Emeka Egbuka play again this season? Read about Emeka Egbuka return date and injury updates for 2026.

Fantasy managers drafted Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka expecting to see growth in a passing attack without veteran Mike Evans. Instead, they’ve undoubtedly been frustrated by an inconsistent passing offense that has hurt fantasy production across the board.

Things took a turn for the worse over the last two weeks, with Egbuka missing time with a concussion and a foot injury. The foot injury is especially concerning because of the lack of information about its severity.

Is Emeka Egbuka still injured? Will he return in Week 9? Let’s dive in.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

 

Emeka Egbuka Injury Update for Fantasy Football

Egbuka has missed the last two games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while navigating injuries.

Egbuka suffered a concussion in Week 6 against the Pittsburgh Steelers that forced him to miss a Week 7 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. He cleared the protocol ahead of Week 8’s game against the Falcons, but was ruled out once again due to a foot injury.

That wound up being a blessing in disguise for fantasy managers who roster Egbuka. The Buccaneers attempted just three passes (and completed none of them) in a 16-0 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in a downpour.

There has been no indication of the severity or expected duration of Egbuka’s foot injury. Fantasy managers will need to closely monitor his practice status in Week 9 to see if he’s trending toward playing or missing a third straight game.

 

Emeka Egbuka Fantasy Football Outlook

Egbuka, like most of the Buccaneers’ offense, has struggled with consistency to start the 2026 season.

In six games, Egbuka is averaging 8.2 targets and 4.7 receptions per game. However, that has yet to turn into meaningful production thanks to a poor start to the season for Baker Mayfield and an injury that forced rookie UDFA quarterback Jalon Daniels onto the field. Egbuka is averaging just 40 receiving yards per game with two touchdowns on the year.

The second-year receiver has four games with six or more targets, but just two games with more than 50 receiving yards. He was able to give fantasy managers two top-24 (and one top-12) finishes in Weeks 5 and 6 in PPR scoring, but it was largely on the back of short-distance passing volume (25 targets, 13 receptions, 86 receiving yards, and a touchdown) rather than explosive plays.

Going forward, it’s hard to feel great about what we will get from Emeka Egbuka in fantasy.

On one hand, Baker Mayfield has returned to the starting lineup, which should increase the target quality for the team’s pass catchers. However, the Buccaneers have been a run-heavy offense (thanks to opponent quality and weather) in his return.

Over the last two games, Mayfield has completed seven of 14 passes for 64 yards and a touchdown. That certainly won’t stick for the long term (the Buccaneers averaged 32 attempts per game), but it does mean the Buccaneers could lean on their explosive run game and suffocating defense going forward.

When healthy, Egbuka is the undeniable top target in this passing attack. He averaged a 25.3% target share over the first six games before being injured (the next closest was Chris Godwin’s 14.9%). Unfortunately, that made him the WR28 in PPR scoring (11.9) thanks to inconsistencies from Mayfield and Daniels.

Realistically, Egbuka should continue to get the passing volume to be a steady WR2 for fantasy managers once he is healthy and back on the field. He will just need more passing volume and/or higher target quality to become a consistent top-20 wide receiver.

 

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Week 9 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Emeka Egbuka, Bucky Irving, Chris Godwin Jr., Kenny Gainwell. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 9.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 9 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 9 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 9 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 9 for Emeka Egbuka, Bucky Irving, Chris Godwin Jr., Kenny Gainwell:

Emeka Egbuka
vs
Omarion Hampton
Emeka Egbuka
vs
KC Concepcion
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Josh Downs
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Travis Kelce
Emeka Egbuka
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Dallas Goedert
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Mike Gesicki
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Rome Odunze
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Dylan Sampson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jordan Mason
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Denzel Boston
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Brenton Strange
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tyler Warren
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Greg Dulcich
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Woody Marks
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Emeka Egbuka
vs
David Montgomery
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jordan Addison
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Keenan Allen
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Hunter Henry
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Caleb Douglas
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tyler Higbee
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tucker Kraft
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Breece Hall
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Xavier Worthy
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Braelon Allen
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Juwan Johnson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Blake Corum
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Kyle Monangai
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tre Tucker
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Ladd McConkey
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Devonta Smith
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Zay Flowers
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Michael Wilson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
A.J. Brown
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Rachaad White
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Dalton Schultz
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Malik Washington
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Khalil Shakir
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Devin Singletary
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Derrick Henry
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Demario Douglas
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Devaughn Vele
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Trey McBride
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Antonio Williams
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jalen Coker
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Michael Mayer
Emeka Egbuka
vs
DJ Moore
Emeka Egbuka
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Cam Skattebo
Emeka Egbuka
vs
AJ Barner
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Cooper Kupp
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Puka Nacua
Emeka Egbuka
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Malik Nabers
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Chris Olave
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Drake London
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tee Higgins
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Justin Jefferson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Mike Evans
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Luther Burden III
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Nico Collins
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Parker Washington
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Christian Watson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Matthew Golden
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Rashee Rice
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Garrett Wilson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jameson Williams
Emeka Egbuka
vs
George Pickens
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Stefon Diggs
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Quentin Johnston
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Chris Bell
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Courtland Sutton
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Kalif Raymond
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Keon Coleman
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Treylon Burks
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Malachi Fields
Bucky Irving
vs
Kyren Williams
Bucky Irving
vs
Malik Nabers
Bucky Irving
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Bucky Irving
vs
D'Andre Swift
Bucky Irving
vs
Javonte Williams
Bucky Irving
vs
Brock Bowers
Bucky Irving
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Bucky Irving
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Bucky Irving
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Bucky Irving
vs
Jonah Coleman
Bucky Irving
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Bucky Irving
vs
Chase Brown
Bucky Irving
vs
Puka Nacua
Bucky Irving
vs
Chris Olave
Bucky Irving
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Bucky Irving
vs
Drake London
Bucky Irving
vs
Bijan Robinson
Bucky Irving
vs
Tee Higgins
Bucky Irving
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Bucky Irving
vs
Justin Jefferson
Bucky Irving
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Bucky Irving
vs
Mike Evans
Bucky Irving
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Bucky Irving
vs
Luther Burden III
Bucky Irving
vs
James Cook III
Bucky Irving
vs
Nico Collins
Bucky Irving
vs
Josh Jacobs
Bucky Irving
vs
Parker Washington
Bucky Irving
vs
Christian Watson
Bucky Irving
vs
Saquon Barkley
Bucky Irving
vs
George Kittle
Bucky Irving
vs
Matthew Golden
Bucky Irving
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Bucky Irving
vs
Rashee Rice
Bucky Irving
vs
Garrett Wilson
Bucky Irving
vs
Jameson Williams
Bucky Irving
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Bucky Irving
vs
George Pickens
Bucky Irving
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Bucky Irving
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Bucky Irving
vs
Sam Laporta
Bucky Irving
vs
Colston Loveland
Bucky Irving
vs
Isaiah Likely
Bucky Irving
vs
Stefon Diggs
Bucky Irving
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Bucky Irving
vs
Cam Skattebo
Bucky Irving
vs
DJ Moore
Bucky Irving
vs
Jalen Coker
Bucky Irving
vs
Trey McBride
Bucky Irving
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Bucky Irving
vs
Derrick Henry
Bucky Irving
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Bucky Irving
vs
Malik Washington
Bucky Irving
vs
Rachaad White
Bucky Irving
vs
Michael Wilson
Bucky Irving
vs
Zay Flowers
Bucky Irving
vs
Ladd McConkey
Bucky Irving
vs
Tre Tucker
Bucky Irving
vs
Blake Corum
Bucky Irving
vs
Braelon Allen
Bucky Irving
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Bucky Irving
vs
Tucker Kraft
Bucky Irving
vs
Caleb Douglas
Bucky Irving
vs
Keenan Allen
Bucky Irving
vs
David Montgomery
Bucky Irving
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Woody Marks
Bucky Irving
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Tyler Warren
Bucky Irving
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Bucky Irving
vs
Omarion Hampton
Bucky Irving
vs
Dylan Sampson
Bucky Irving
vs
Jordan Mason
Bucky Irving
vs
Breece Hall
Bucky Irving
vs
Kyle Monangai
Bucky Irving
vs
Devin Singletary
Bucky Irving
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Bucky Irving
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Bucky Irving
vs
Kimani Vidal
Bucky Irving
vs
Kaelon Black
Bucky Irving
vs
Jadarian Price
Bucky Irving
vs
Austin Ekeler
Bucky Irving
vs
Samaje Perine
Bucky Irving
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Emmett Johnson
Bucky Irving
vs
Justice Hill
Bucky Irving
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Alvin Kamara
Bucky Irving
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Bucky Irving
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Bucky Irving
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Bucky Irving
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Bucky Irving
vs
Tyler Goodson
Bucky Irving
vs
Seth McGowan
Bucky Irving
vs
Bam Knight
Bucky Irving
vs
Ty Johnson
Bucky Irving
vs
Jaylen Wright
Bucky Irving
vs
Corey Kiner
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Kyle Monangai
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Devonta Smith
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Xavier Worthy
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
A.J. Brown
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Breece Hall
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Dalton Schultz
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Tyler Higbee
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Khalil Shakir
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Devin Singletary
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jordan Addison
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Demario Douglas
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Devaughn Vele
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Greg Dulcich
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Antonio Williams
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Michael Mayer
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
AJ Barner
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Cooper Kupp
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jordan Mason
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Cade Otton
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Dylan Sampson
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Quentin Johnston
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Mike Gesicki
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Kimani Vidal
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Dallas Goedert
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Kaelon Black
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jadarian Price
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
KC Concepcion
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Mason Taylor
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Chris Bell
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Omarion Hampton
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Austin Ekeler
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Josh Downs
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Eli Raridon
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Samaje Perine
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Darren Waller
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Rome Odunze
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Courtland Sutton
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Denzel Boston
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Emmett Johnson
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Justice Hill
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Kalif Raymond
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Keon Coleman
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Woody Marks
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Alvin Kamara
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
David Montgomery
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Puka Nacua
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Malik Nabers
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Chris Olave
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Drake London
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Tee Higgins
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Justin Jefferson
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Mike Evans
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Luther Burden III
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Nico Collins
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Parker Washington
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Christian Watson
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Matthew Golden
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Rashee Rice
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Garrett Wilson
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jameson Williams
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
George Pickens
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Stefon Diggs
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
DJ Moore
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jalen Coker
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Malik Washington
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Michael Wilson
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Zay Flowers
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Ladd McConkey
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Tre Tucker

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