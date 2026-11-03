When Is Emeka Egbuka Coming Back - Week 9 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

When is Emeka Egbuka coming back? Will Emeka Egbuka play again this season? Read about Emeka Egbuka return date and injury updates for 2026.
Fantasy managers drafted Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka expecting to see growth in a passing attack without veteran Mike Evans. Instead, they’ve undoubtedly been frustrated by an inconsistent passing offense that has hurt fantasy production across the board.
Things took a turn for the worse over the last two weeks, with Egbuka missing time with a concussion and a foot injury. The foot injury is especially concerning because of the lack of information about its severity.
Is Emeka Egbuka still injured? Will he return in Week 9? Let’s dive in.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Emeka Egbuka Injury Update for Fantasy Football
Egbuka has missed the last two games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while navigating injuries.
Egbuka suffered a concussion in Week 6 against the Pittsburgh Steelers that forced him to miss a Week 7 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. He cleared the protocol ahead of Week 8’s game against the Falcons, but was ruled out once again due to a foot injury.
That wound up being a blessing in disguise for fantasy managers who roster Egbuka. The Buccaneers attempted just three passes (and completed none of them) in a 16-0 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in a downpour.
Baker Mayfield Doesn't Complete a Single Pass in Week 8 Win
https://t.co/VIWpR5epWP
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) November 1, 2026
There has been no indication of the severity or expected duration of Egbuka’s foot injury. Fantasy managers will need to closely monitor his practice status in Week 9 to see if he’s trending toward playing or missing a third straight game.
Emeka Egbuka Fantasy Football Outlook
Egbuka, like most of the Buccaneers’ offense, has struggled with consistency to start the 2026 season.
In six games, Egbuka is averaging 8.2 targets and 4.7 receptions per game. However, that has yet to turn into meaningful production thanks to a poor start to the season for Baker Mayfield and an injury that forced rookie UDFA quarterback Jalon Daniels onto the field. Egbuka is averaging just 40 receiving yards per game with two touchdowns on the year.
The second-year receiver has four games with six or more targets, but just two games with more than 50 receiving yards. He was able to give fantasy managers two top-24 (and one top-12) finishes in Weeks 5 and 6 in PPR scoring, but it was largely on the back of short-distance passing volume (25 targets, 13 receptions, 86 receiving yards, and a touchdown) rather than explosive plays.
Jalon Daniels ➡️ Emeka Egbuka for the TD!
PITvsTB on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/1OEBeO6BSW
— NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026
Going forward, it’s hard to feel great about what we will get from Emeka Egbuka in fantasy.
On one hand, Baker Mayfield has returned to the starting lineup, which should increase the target quality for the team’s pass catchers. However, the Buccaneers have been a run-heavy offense (thanks to opponent quality and weather) in his return.
Over the last two games, Mayfield has completed seven of 14 passes for 64 yards and a touchdown. That certainly won’t stick for the long term (the Buccaneers averaged 32 attempts per game), but it does mean the Buccaneers could lean on their explosive run game and suffocating defense going forward.
When healthy, Egbuka is the undeniable top target in this passing attack. He averaged a 25.3% target share over the first six games before being injured (the next closest was Chris Godwin’s 14.9%). Unfortunately, that made him the WR28 in PPR scoring (11.9) thanks to inconsistencies from Mayfield and Daniels.
Realistically, Egbuka should continue to get the passing volume to be a steady WR2 for fantasy managers once he is healthy and back on the field. He will just need more passing volume and/or higher target quality to become a consistent top-20 wide receiver.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 9 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Emeka Egbuka, Bucky Irving, Chris Godwin Jr., Kenny Gainwell. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 9.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 9 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 9 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 9 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 9 for Emeka Egbuka, Bucky Irving, Chris Godwin Jr., Kenny Gainwell:
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