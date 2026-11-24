When is Alec Pierce coming back? Will Alec Pierce play again this season? Read about Alec Pierce's return date and injury updates for 2026.
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (heel) played in just two games this season after he returned from offseason ankle surgery. He was seen limping in a video at practice before he officially returned.
It wasn't long after that that he was on the practice field (participating this time) and he quickly upgraded to full practice before the season started. By Week 2, he had already aggravated his heel injury.
Pierce was quickly placed on injured reserve, and hasn't played in a game since. So when will Pierce return? And how will he perform for fantasy football when he's back?Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Alec Pierce Injury Update for Fantasy Football
The Colts are going through a full-blown rebuild in a season in which it appears they were planning to still be competitive. Things have fallen apart quickly -- quarterback Daniel Jones played poorly in his return from an Achilles tear last season.
That was the beginning of the end for this season -- they ended up trading away a lot of their pass-catching assets in the offseason and during this year, so it appeared Pierce would have less target competition -- but more recently, they simply cut Jones and shut down Pierce for the season per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.
The #Colts do the right thing, shutting WR Alec Pierce down for season, with all eyes on a fully healthy 2027.
My story on Pierce: https://t.co/u5JVfH900r
https://t.co/u5JVfH900r
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 22, 2026
He fought his way back to the field, but it was just too quick. And with the season effectively over, the Colts are in for a multi-year period of irrelevance as a team. So it makes perfect sense to protect him from himself.
He should have plenty of time to get fully healthy ahead of the 2027 NFL season unless he ends up needing another surgery.
While HC Shane Steichen rebuked these claims on Monday, Pierce has a very short timeline to progress enough to get back to action. As a result, managers should not expect him to take the field this season.
Alec Pierce Fantasy Football Outlook
There isn't a fantasy football outlook for him for the rest of the season, obviously, as he won't be playing. But looking forward to subsequent seasons, it really will depend on whether Indianapolis can get a good quarterback.
Jones had a stretch of decent production last season, but he benefited from a good offensive game plan and coaching and an excellent offensive line. Indy's OL has regressed since then, so the new QB will have a tougher time.
Per Shane Steichen, Anthony Richardson Sr. will be the starting quarterback. https://t.co/V4JOYzO7SU
— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 20, 2026
It's unclear if the team will roll with quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. in 2027. He has severe accuracy issues, which is why he was benched for Jones in the first place.
It was previously thought that the upcoming quarterback draft class would be absolutely stacked. However, multiple QBs regressed or didn't improve up to expectation this season. As of now, the only pro-ready prospects appear to be Drew Mestemaker and CJ Carr.
And each have their own issues. Pierce's long-term fantasy outlook will likely always be hampered by QB trouble, though that's the case for many wideouts in the league now.
ANTHONY RICHARDSON 60-YARD DIME TO ALEC PIERCE.
📺: #HOUvsIND on CBS/Paramount+
📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge https://t.co/p0xddm5Kl1
— NFL (@NFL) September 8, 2024
We'll always have this throw, though. Pierce remains an excellent deep threat and should do well enough to be fantasy relevant no matter who the quarterback is. And as the Colts traded away WRs Michael Pittman Jr., Keenan Allen, and Josh Downs, Pierce won't have as much target competition.
It's essentially just him and tight end Tyler Warren who will be the clear top targets for Indy moving forward. They have much bigger problems to shore up their roster, and will likely focus on defense and quarterback in the next few years.
There are a lot of variables in play right now, but he should be viewed as a fantasy football WR3 when he returns in dynasty fantasy football, and it wouldn't be that bad if fantasy managers let him fall past Round 8 in redraft leagues in 2027.
Who Should I Start Tool
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Week 12 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Jonathan Taylor, Tyler Warren, Ashton Dulin. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 12.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 12 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 12 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 12 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 12 for Jonathan Taylor, Tyler Warren, Ashton Dulin:
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