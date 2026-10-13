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When Is Adonai Mitchell Coming Back - Week 6 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

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Adonai Mitchell - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

When is Adonai Mitchell coming back? Will Adonai Mitchell play again this season? Read about Adonai Mitchell's return date and injury updates for 2026.

In This Article hide
Adonai Mitchell Injury Update for Fantasy Football
Adonai Mitchell Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

New York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (finger) has now missed the past three games with an injury he picked up after Week 2. He got off to a solid start to the season, with 123 receiving yards through his first three games, but hasn't been able to add to that total since.

Mitchell was a surprisingly large part of a passing offense that featured elite WR1 Garrett Wilson. Mitchell actually out-targeted his teammate in Week 2, and had nearly as many receiving yards, though the latter had a touchdown grab in that game.

The former Indianapolis Colt has yet to reach the end zone this season, and did so just twice in his career. His first scoring grab came late last season with the Jets, so he quickly found more success there than he did with the team that drafted him. But when will he return to play for fantasy football? And what's his fantasy outlook for the rest of the year?

Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!

 

Adonai Mitchell Injury Update for Fantasy Football

Mitchell is dealing with a finger injury. He wasn't placed on injured reserve and has now missed three weeks, meaning it's unlikely he misses much more time. Jets head coach Aaron Glenn had an update about the issue in a press conference.

That doesn't really tell us much, but it seems like it's good news. Mitchell actually may have a tougher time healing from his injuries than average players do due to his Type 1 Diabetes. Through a complicated process, the condition causes internal damage and inhibits immune cells' ability to function.

 

Adonai Mitchell Fantasy Football Outlook

The third-year pro has flashed some major separation skills on film throughout his career. It just never resulted in any consistent production. A series of bad drops and other gaffes damaged his ability to get good target volume and contribute to the offense.

Jets quarterback Geno Smith is still a productive enough passer to help Mitchell attain some semblance of his potential. Even with Wilson on the field, a passing offense heavily concentrated around the two can help both be fantasy starters. All throughout the offseason, Jets reporters praised Mitchell's performance.

Smith's passing production has been lackluster the past two games, but his first three weeks were much better, and not having a legitimate No. 2 threat behind Wilson has stunted the offense's ability to move the ball.

The pieces are in place for Mitchell to be a viable WR3/flex. He should be stashed in all leagues with 12 or more teams, and can be started at flex in deeper leagues when he returns. It's unclear how much his ailment will affect him once he returns, as players often come back before they're 100 percent.

But there's reason to believe he can crack the top 30 at his position in points per game if he can string together a long healthy stretch of play. Don't leave him on waivers.

 

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Week 6 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Braelon Allen, Garrett Wilson, Kenyon Sadiq, Adonai Mitchell. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 6.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 6 for Braelon Allen, Garrett Wilson, Kenyon Sadiq, Adonai Mitchell:

Braelon Allen
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Braelon Allen
vs
Jalen Coker
Braelon Allen
vs
A.J. Brown
Braelon Allen
vs
DK Metcalf
Braelon Allen
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Braelon Allen
vs
Luther Burden III
Braelon Allen
vs
Rashee Rice
Braelon Allen
vs
Tyler Warren
Braelon Allen
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Braelon Allen
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Braelon Allen
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Braelon Allen
vs
Devonta Smith
Braelon Allen
vs
Michael Wilson
Braelon Allen
vs
Tucker Kraft
Braelon Allen
vs
George Pickens
Braelon Allen
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Braelon Allen
vs
George Kittle
Braelon Allen
vs
Isaiah Likely
Braelon Allen
vs
Garrett Wilson
Braelon Allen
vs
Josh Downs
Braelon Allen
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Braelon Allen
vs
Saquon Barkley
Braelon Allen
vs
Parker Washington
Braelon Allen
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Braelon Allen
vs
Cam Skattebo
Braelon Allen
vs
DJ Moore
Braelon Allen
vs
Mike Evans
Braelon Allen
vs
Travis Kelce
Braelon Allen
vs
Matthew Golden
Braelon Allen
vs
Denzel Boston
Braelon Allen
vs
Bucky Irving
Braelon Allen
vs
Dallas Goedert
Braelon Allen
vs
Davante Adams
Braelon Allen
vs
Carnell Tate
Braelon Allen
vs
Trey McBride
Braelon Allen
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Braelon Allen
vs
Brock Bowers
Braelon Allen
vs
Tony Pollard
Braelon Allen
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Braelon Allen
vs
Stefon Diggs
Braelon Allen
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Braelon Allen
vs
Woody Marks
Braelon Allen
vs
D'Andre Swift
Braelon Allen
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Braelon Allen
vs
James Cook III
Braelon Allen
vs
Tre Tucker
Braelon Allen
vs
Malik Nabers
Braelon Allen
vs
Juwan Johnson
Braelon Allen
vs
Chris Olave
Braelon Allen
vs
Devaughn Vele
Braelon Allen
vs
Javonte Williams
Braelon Allen
vs
Rome Odunze
Braelon Allen
vs
Nico Collins
Braelon Allen
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Braelon Allen
vs
Zay Flowers
Braelon Allen
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Braelon Allen
vs
Derrick Henry
Braelon Allen
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Braelon Allen
vs
Drake London
Braelon Allen
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Braelon Allen
vs
Jaylen Warren
Braelon Allen
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Braelon Allen
vs
Christian Watson
Braelon Allen
vs
Colston Loveland
Braelon Allen
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Braelon Allen
vs
Xavier Worthy
Braelon Allen
vs
Kyren Williams
Braelon Allen
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Braelon Allen
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Braelon Allen
vs
Germie Bernard
Braelon Allen
vs
Puka Nacua
Braelon Allen
vs
Keenan Allen
Braelon Allen
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Braelon Allen
vs
Hunter Henry
Braelon Allen
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Braelon Allen
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Braelon Allen
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Braelon Allen
vs
Kendre Miller
Braelon Allen
vs
Bijan Robinson
Braelon Allen
vs
Ladd McConkey
Braelon Allen
vs
Omarion Hampton
Braelon Allen
vs
RJ Harvey
Braelon Allen
vs
Mark Andrews
Braelon Allen
vs
Alvin Kamara
Braelon Allen
vs
Tyler Higbee
Braelon Allen
vs
Brenton Strange
Braelon Allen
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Braelon Allen
vs
Blake Corum
Braelon Allen
vs
Darren Waller
Braelon Allen
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Braelon Allen
vs
Jake Ferguson
Braelon Allen
vs
Keon Coleman
Braelon Allen
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Braelon Allen
vs
Dameon Pierce
Braelon Allen
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Braelon Allen
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Braelon Allen
vs
Romeo Doubs
Braelon Allen
vs
Courtland Sutton
Braelon Allen
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Braelon Allen
vs
Dalton Schultz
Braelon Allen
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Braelon Allen
vs
Najee Harris
Braelon Allen
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Braelon Allen
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Braelon Allen
vs
Kalif Raymond
Braelon Allen
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Braelon Allen
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Braelon Allen
vs
Tyjae Spears
Braelon Allen
vs
Rico Dowdle
Braelon Allen
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Braelon Allen
vs
Rachaad White
Braelon Allen
vs
Raheim Sanders
Braelon Allen
vs
Justice Hill
Braelon Allen
vs
Kimani Vidal
Braelon Allen
vs
Emmett Johnson
Braelon Allen
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Braelon Allen
vs
George Holani
Braelon Allen
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Braelon Allen
vs
Kaelon Black
Braelon Allen
vs
Austin Ekeler
Braelon Allen
vs
Ty Johnson
Braelon Allen
vs
Roschon Johnson
Braelon Allen
vs
Sean Tucker
Braelon Allen
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Braelon Allen
vs
Dare Ogunbowale
Braelon Allen
vs
CJ Donaldson
Braelon Allen
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Braelon Allen
vs
Tyler Goodson
Braelon Allen
vs
Seth McGowan
Braelon Allen
vs
Tyler Badie
Braelon Allen
vs
Dylan Laube
Braelon Allen
vs
Corey Kiner
Braelon Allen
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Braelon Allen
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Braelon Allen
vs
Ray Davis
Braelon Allen
vs
A.J. Dillon
Braelon Allen
vs
Hunter Luepke
Braelon Allen
vs
Isaiah Davis
Braelon Allen
vs
Ameer Abdullah
Braelon Allen
vs
Jordan James
Braelon Allen
vs
Julius Chestnut
Braelon Allen
vs
Alec Ingold
Braelon Allen
vs
Brashard Smith
Braelon Allen
vs
Audric Estime
Braelon Allen
vs
Kalel Mullings
Braelon Allen
vs
Patrick Ricard
Braelon Allen
vs
Rasheen Ali
Braelon Allen
vs
Bam Knight
Braelon Allen
vs
Adam Prentice
Braelon Allen
vs
Carson Steele
Garrett Wilson
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Garrett Wilson
vs
George Kittle
Garrett Wilson
vs
Parker Washington
Garrett Wilson
vs
George Pickens
Garrett Wilson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Garrett Wilson
vs
Michael Wilson
Garrett Wilson
vs
Mike Evans
Garrett Wilson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Garrett Wilson
vs
Matthew Golden
Garrett Wilson
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Garrett Wilson
vs
Bucky Irving
Garrett Wilson
vs
Rashee Rice
Garrett Wilson
vs
Davante Adams
Garrett Wilson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Garrett Wilson
vs
Trey McBride
Garrett Wilson
vs
A.J. Brown
Garrett Wilson
vs
Brock Bowers
Garrett Wilson
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Garrett Wilson
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Garrett Wilson
vs
Braelon Allen
Garrett Wilson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jalen Coker
Garrett Wilson
vs
D'Andre Swift
Garrett Wilson
vs
DK Metcalf
Garrett Wilson
vs
James Cook III
Garrett Wilson
vs
Luther Burden III
Garrett Wilson
vs
Malik Nabers
Garrett Wilson
vs
Tyler Warren
Garrett Wilson
vs
Chris Olave
Garrett Wilson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Garrett Wilson
vs
Javonte Williams
Garrett Wilson
vs
Devonta Smith
Garrett Wilson
vs
Nico Collins
Garrett Wilson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Garrett Wilson
vs
Zay Flowers
Garrett Wilson
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Garrett Wilson
vs
Derrick Henry
Garrett Wilson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Garrett Wilson
vs
Drake London
Garrett Wilson
vs
Josh Downs
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Garrett Wilson
vs
Saquon Barkley
Garrett Wilson
vs
Christian Watson
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Garrett Wilson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Garrett Wilson
vs
DJ Moore
Garrett Wilson
vs
Kyren Williams
Garrett Wilson
vs
Travis Kelce
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Garrett Wilson
vs
Denzel Boston
Garrett Wilson
vs
Puka Nacua
Garrett Wilson
vs
Dallas Goedert
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Garrett Wilson
vs
Carnell Tate
Garrett Wilson
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Garrett Wilson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Garrett Wilson
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Garrett Wilson
vs
Tony Pollard
Garrett Wilson
vs
Bijan Robinson
Garrett Wilson
vs
Stefon Diggs
Garrett Wilson
vs
Woody Marks
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Garrett Wilson
vs
Tre Tucker
Garrett Wilson
vs
Juwan Johnson
Garrett Wilson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Garrett Wilson
vs
Rome Odunze
Garrett Wilson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Garrett Wilson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Garrett Wilson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Garrett Wilson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Garrett Wilson
vs
Colston Loveland
Garrett Wilson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Garrett Wilson
vs
Germie Bernard
Garrett Wilson
vs
Keenan Allen
Garrett Wilson
vs
Hunter Henry
Garrett Wilson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Garrett Wilson
vs
Kendre Miller
Garrett Wilson
vs
Ladd McConkey
Garrett Wilson
vs
Omarion Hampton
Garrett Wilson
vs
RJ Harvey
Garrett Wilson
vs
Mark Andrews
Garrett Wilson
vs
Alvin Kamara
Garrett Wilson
vs
Tyler Higbee
Garrett Wilson
vs
Brenton Strange
Garrett Wilson
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Garrett Wilson
vs
Blake Corum
Garrett Wilson
vs
Darren Waller
Garrett Wilson
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jake Ferguson
Garrett Wilson
vs
Keon Coleman
Garrett Wilson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Garrett Wilson
vs
Dameon Pierce
Garrett Wilson
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Garrett Wilson
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Garrett Wilson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Garrett Wilson
vs
Courtland Sutton
Garrett Wilson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Garrett Wilson
vs
Dalton Schultz
Garrett Wilson
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Garrett Wilson
vs
Najee Harris
Garrett Wilson
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Garrett Wilson
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Garrett Wilson
vs
Kalif Raymond
Garrett Wilson
vs
Rashod Bateman
Garrett Wilson
vs
Brandin Cooks
Garrett Wilson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Garrett Wilson
vs
Malachi Fields
Garrett Wilson
vs
Demario Douglas
Garrett Wilson
vs
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Garrett Wilson
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Garrett Wilson
vs
Darius Cooper
Garrett Wilson
vs
Cody White
Garrett Wilson
vs
Cooper Kupp
Garrett Wilson
vs
Makai Lemon
Garrett Wilson
vs
Antonio Williams
Garrett Wilson
vs
Efton Chism III
Garrett Wilson
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jaylin Noel
Garrett Wilson
vs
Isaiah Williams
Garrett Wilson
vs
Ted Hurst
Garrett Wilson
vs
Troy Franklin
Garrett Wilson
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Garrett Wilson
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jacob Cowing
Garrett Wilson
vs
Darnell Mooney
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jahan Dotson
Garrett Wilson
vs
Kyle Williams
Garrett Wilson
vs
Skyy Moore
Garrett Wilson
vs
Josh Cameron
Garrett Wilson
vs
Treylon Burks
Garrett Wilson
vs
Brycen Tremayne
Garrett Wilson
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Garrett Wilson
vs
Isaiah Bond
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jalen Brooks
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Garrett Wilson
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Garrett Wilson
vs
Devontez Walker
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jalen Royals
Garrett Wilson
vs
Tim Patrick
Garrett Wilson
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Garrett Wilson
vs
Reggie Virgil
Garrett Wilson
vs
Bo Melton
Garrett Wilson
vs
John Metchie III
Garrett Wilson
vs
Brandon Smith
Garrett Wilson
vs
Calvin Ridley
Garrett Wilson
vs
Zachariah Branch
Garrett Wilson
vs
Tez Johnson
Garrett Wilson
vs
Konata Mumpfield

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