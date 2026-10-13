When Is Adonai Mitchell Coming Back - Week 6 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

When is Adonai Mitchell coming back? Will Adonai Mitchell play again this season? Read about Adonai Mitchell's return date and injury updates for 2026.
New York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (finger) has now missed the past three games with an injury he picked up after Week 2. He got off to a solid start to the season, with 123 receiving yards through his first three games, but hasn't been able to add to that total since.
Mitchell was a surprisingly large part of a passing offense that featured elite WR1 Garrett Wilson. Mitchell actually out-targeted his teammate in Week 2, and had nearly as many receiving yards, though the latter had a touchdown grab in that game.
The former Indianapolis Colt has yet to reach the end zone this season, and did so just twice in his career. His first scoring grab came late last season with the Jets, so he quickly found more success there than he did with the team that drafted him. But when will he return to play for fantasy football? And what's his fantasy outlook for the rest of the year?Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
Adonai Mitchell Injury Update for Fantasy Football
Mitchell is dealing with a finger injury. He wasn't placed on injured reserve and has now missed three weeks, meaning it's unlikely he misses much more time. Jets head coach Aaron Glenn had an update about the issue in a press conference.
Adonai Mitchell’s finger is progressing faster than expected; next week remains uncertain
Aaron Glenn: “When it comes to a receiver and you talk about a finger, those things can vary when it comes to difficulty as far as catching the ball and the pain tolerance. So, actually he's progressing faster than we thought that he would once we got to the end of it and knew exactly what the prognosis was when it comes to his finger. Again, I like where he's at, and hopefully we'll see how that goes going into next week.”
— MicNuggets (@micnuggetsnfl) October 9, 2026
That doesn't really tell us much, but it seems like it's good news. Mitchell actually may have a tougher time healing from his injuries than average players do due to his Type 1 Diabetes. Through a complicated process, the condition causes internal damage and inhibits immune cells' ability to function.
Adonai Mitchell Fantasy Football Outlook
The third-year pro has flashed some major separation skills on film throughout his career. It just never resulted in any consistent production. A series of bad drops and other gaffes damaged his ability to get good target volume and contribute to the offense.
Ball is out before it crosses the goal line. It’s a touchback!
INDvsLAR on FOX/FOX One
https://t.co/HkKw7uXnxV https://t.co/DtuT1kDX9s
— NFL (@NFL) September 28, 2025
Jets quarterback Geno Smith is still a productive enough passer to help Mitchell attain some semblance of his potential. Even with Wilson on the field, a passing offense heavily concentrated around the two can help both be fantasy starters. All throughout the offseason, Jets reporters praised Mitchell's performance.
Adonai Mitchell could have easily gone for 150+ and 2 TDs yesterday
(yes, I know he probably ran the wrong route in the first clip) https://t.co/wBFl3pxkr4
— Mike Renner (@mikerenner_) September 9, 2024
Smith's passing production has been lackluster the past two games, but his first three weeks were much better, and not having a legitimate No. 2 threat behind Wilson has stunted the offense's ability to move the ball.
The pieces are in place for Mitchell to be a viable WR3/flex. He should be stashed in all leagues with 12 or more teams, and can be started at flex in deeper leagues when he returns. It's unclear how much his ailment will affect him once he returns, as players often come back before they're 100 percent.
But there's reason to believe he can crack the top 30 at his position in points per game if he can string together a long healthy stretch of play. Don't leave him on waivers.
Who Should I Start Tool
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Week 6 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Braelon Allen, Garrett Wilson, Kenyon Sadiq, Adonai Mitchell. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 6.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 6 for Braelon Allen, Garrett Wilson, Kenyon Sadiq, Adonai Mitchell:
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